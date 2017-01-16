January 16, 2017

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Toulmouche children.jpg

The New Arrival
Auguste Toulmouche

Very Victorian, even though he was a Frog. But it is a sweet scene, executed marvelously....

The Morning Report 1/16/17

—J.J. Sefton

lewis2.jpg

Good morning, kids. Hope you all had a great weekend but at last, the end of a rhetorical eight-year death march is, mercifully, in sight. I've chosen a number of particularly infuriating items today that have the common themes of chutzpah and hypocrisy. So, I've been inspired to coin a new word: chutz-pocrisy. Both are standard operating procedures of the Left but each of these items are breathtaking in their abundance of each. See if you can identify them. And, although I have not forgotten about my call for McStains to resign, I add John Lewis to that list. Whatever noble sacrifice he made years ago in the service of civil rights has now been more than offset by his time as a congressman in service to a party that has all but destroyed black America ever since. John Lewis is a disgrace and if he had any decency or self-awareness, he'd apologize to the American people and seek anonymity for the rest of his days. Have a better one and remain blessed.

Continue reading
Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/15/17)

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Quotes of The Day

Quote I

“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
― Benjamin Franklin


Quote II

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
― Mahatma Gandhi


Quote III

“Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves”
― Abraham Lincoln

The ONT attempts to be funny, thought provoking and helpful. Here's our attempt at being helpful. How to survive Blue Monday.

Continue reading
MSM Delenda Est

—OregonMuse

You have to see this to believe it. Lying, partisan CNN hacks can't understand why everybody despises them.

They have no clue. They literally have no clue.

Ha ha ha ha!! Their bewildered butt-hurt fills me with joy, and invigorates me like warm sunshine after a dreary winter.

And here's my editorial response to the CNN panel of lying sh*tweasels:

Continue reading
Food Thread: A Food Show Host Who Is Not A Dick?

—CBD

Slutty oil.jpg

H/T to some Moron who didn't (too embarrassed?) to give his nic

I watch Guy Fieri's flagship show, "Diners, Drive-ins And Dives," mostly because some of the dishes he finds are fantastic looking, and often quite inventive. But his schtick wore thin a long time ago....the frosted tips, the silly glasses worn backwards, the stupid teenager shorts and flip-flops, and his seemingly congenital inability to swallow food. What? Oh...just watch. He never swallows. And his opinions of the food are scripted too. Nothing is the best,; it always "one of the best." Hey Guy...just say what you think? That might be interesting.

But here is another perspective, courtesy of commenter "Lizzy," and I must say, it is pleasant to read about a celebrity who isn't a total dick in real life. Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant is a refreshing antidote to the typical celebrity chef who is an awesomely vile person to everyone except the reviewers and the high rollers who finance his next venture.

Continue reading
All Good Things Must Come To An End

—Misanthropic Humanitarian


If it wasn't pay for play, why is the Clinton Slush Fund & Massage Parlor Global Initiative is closing its doors for good?


A huge part of Americana soon to be gone. The Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus to close.


Speaking of things that must come to an end. The last week of the Obama Reign of Terror Administration. Adios you Jug Ear F*cker.


Open thread until some food whiz comes along to enlighten us.

Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-15-2017: Fallen Idols

—OregonMuse

Library of Skookumchuk_525.jpgLibrary of Skookumchuk


Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russian hackers, Michael Moore at an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, and somebody sneaking carrots into your chili. Also special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, belly laughs. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which should be sent back to the 1970s with extreme prejudice.


"I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library"
--Jorge Luis Borges


Where's The Beef?

I have a couple of recommendations from Mary Clogginstein and all the gals down at the Brattleboro, VT, Womyn's Reproductive Health Care Clinic and Chop Shop who have been in deep mourning since November 8th as Obama is being rudely shoved out the door by that ruffian Trump.

The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own, edited by Veronica Chambers, is a collection of 16 essays from various writers. From the blurb, it sounds like a thick, syrupy goo of hagiography and gloppy praise seldom encountered outside of third-world dictatorships:

Michelle Obama is unlike any other First Lady in American History. From her first moments on the public stage, she has challenged traditional American notions about what it means to be beautiful, to be strong, to be fashion-conscious, to be healthy, to be First Mom, to be a caretaker and hostess, and to be partner to the most powerful man in the world. What is remarkable is that, at 52, she is just getting started.

Wait, so Michelle Obama has "challenged traditional American notions about what it means to be beautiful?" That's kind of an odd thing to say. Isn't that a tacit admission that she isn't beautiful, but some people desperately need to believe that she is? And furthermore, I'd damn well better agree, or be labeled a racist? It's got a creepy, sort of North Korean personality cult vibe to it.

And we see this same sort of constipated compliment in Mrs. Chambers' introductory essay, where she writes:

But we've never had anyone like Michelle before. She wasn't a model, an actress, or a musician. She was quite simply the star of her own life -- and that was a game changer for Black women...

In other words, she hasn't really done anything particularly noteworthy in her life up to this point, except maybe marry the right guy. Any actual accomplishments would have been mentioned, and the adulation would have been fulsome. There is no real reason for any of this nauseatingly gushing praise. As a great American philosopher once asked, where's the beef?

Incidentally, marrying well seems to be Hillary's main accomplishment in life, too. Without Bill escorting her to the big dance, Hillary would probably still be shredding billing records and shaking down local businesses at some corrupt law firm somewhere. That both she and Michelle Obama are held up as feminist icons has always made me laugh.

Continue reading
EMT 01/15/17

—krakatoa

Starting the 2017 diet today. Need to lose 20. Want to lose 30.

Low Content ONT

—WeirdDave

S-a-t-u-r-d-a-y, NIGHT!

What, nobody else remembers the Bay City Rollers? Wildly popular as I was in elementary and middle school. I still remember my first school dance. Disco was king, and I felt I should have some “chains” to wear.

I wore the chain from a bathtub plug around my neck (I took the plug off first. Hee! I should have left it on, I might have started a trend a la Flava Flav and clocks.). rolleyes1.gif

Now that we have the embarrassing story section of the evening out of the way, on with the ONT! Just think, only 6 more days until we're done with the president's grand strategy of playing 3-D chess with foreign foes.

3D Chess.jpg

All I can say is

Bye2.gif


Continue reading
Are You Ready For Some Elbows Football?

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Houston

Houston-Texans-cheerleaders_142144.jpg


New England

New-England-Patriots-Cheerleaders-Newport-RI-Hotel-Viking-e1472751472340.jpg


Smart money says New England. But, stranger things have happened. And..........

Hillary Clinton Will Not Be POTUS.

Open thread.

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-14-2017

—OregonMuse


Harry Potter chess.jpg
Harry Potter and the Passed Pawn

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a Black Friday brawl on a Saturday afternoon. Because, after all, it's not Black Friday.


Problem 1 - White To Play (382)

Hint: White can win material


20170114 - Problem 1.jpg
8/p1n5/1p3k2/2p2B2/8/2P2R2/Pr5r/2R3K1 w - - 0 1


Continue reading
Ace of Spades Pet Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

sat pet thread .jpg

Grab a beverage, a snack, get cozy and enjoy the Ace of Spades Pet Thread.

Continue reading
Saturday Gardening Thread: Wild Things [KT]

—Open Blogger

Well, OK, it's not a tornado, a hurricane or blizzard, but I thought this photo was representative of damage from the recent Atmospheric River that hit the West Coast. I have been on this road in the summer. This is McKinley Grove Road, 7.5 miles above Dinky Creek Bridge. Excepting fire-related weather events, this is about the wildest kind of weather we have had in Central California lately. Has weather affected your gardening or other activities this week? Problems anticipated in the coming week?

SNF road.jpg

Due to technical difficulties, we do not have as many of Kindltot's wildflower photos as I had planned. But we can adjust. We can also discuss some other wild things. UPDATE: More photos added.

Continue reading
Thread below the Gardening Thread: Chicago Dreams and Memes [KT]

—Open Blogger

Serving your mid-day open thread needs

Well, I missed Obama's Last Campaign Rally this week. Yes I could, yes I did. But the Chicago location of the rally triggered me to seek out a safe space for thought somewhere in Chicago. Maybe with the Chicago Boyz?

David Foster wonders why college professors and entertainers often have similar political views. Do you have any clues?

Continue reading
Saturday Morning Weird News Dump

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

benefits-of-coffee-meme.jpg

Continue reading
EMT 01/14/17 Day after my B'day EMT

—krakatoa

You are only as old as you feel, they say. and I feel Vic.

Friday Overnight Open Thread CDR-MLess Edition

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Friday ont.jpg

CDR M is in hiding. So, little 'rons & 'ettes you get the Junior Varsity B Team tonight.

Happy Friday The 13th. Everything you wanted to know about Friday the 13th. (Well, not everything. C'mon and play along)


friday ont.png

Speaking of Friday the 13th. Quite the flight.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Welcome aboard the most metal flight of your lives. Let’s do some sky crimes.

Finnair flight AY666 has, according to the Daily Mail, become something of a running joke for several reasons. Along with pentagrams and images of Baphomet, 666 is, of course, associated with Satanism. And several times a year, AY666 just happens to fly on Friday the 13th.

Today’s extra-unlucky flight also happened to be nonstop from Copenhagen to Helsinki. Or as ticket-holders would have seen it written: CPH->HEL.

Continue reading
Michael Wolff: Trump Has Upset the Establishment By Letting Them Know Their Station and Status are Not Secure

—Ace

Really good piece.

The ongoing expressions of shock on the part of the cultural establishment--expressed on a daily basis by The New Yorker, New York magazine and The New York Times, anything, apparently, with New York in its title--reflect their fears that the development of a more careful, regulated and corrected world is about to be undone. That the unapologetic white male has returned. You could hardly find a more threatening and throwback version of that than Trump--a rich, voluble, egomaniacal, middle-aged pussy hound...

The culture norm is as starkly confronted as the political norm with proof that it's not speaking to the lives of a sizeable part of the nation: that same pussy talk that shocked cosmopolitans turns out not to be of much concern, and even to express a casual day-to-day reality, for many Americans....

INSTINCTIVELY OR BY CANNY PLAN, Trump converted the conservatives' parochial and rate-limiting culture war on abortion and gay marriage into a much more visceral campaign against the political pieties of sophisticated America, with Trump as the ultimate revenge on upper-middlebrow cultural life. It's the mannered and effete against the profane and immediate....

This attack on careful, orderly, prescribed culture is what happens when the culture stops talking about real things--at least what a significant part of the country regards as real and important. Or, it is--and certainly is inevitably thought to be by those cultural standard bearers under attack--a sinister onslaught against enlightenment itself....

Indeed, the election reengages a gender battle that many people on the New York side of the Trump gap had thought was mightily going in only one direction. The vestigial and primitive American man, unreconstructed, baying at the moon (probably high on opiates)--the alt-right in the liberal view--voiceless for many years (or, anyway, wise to shut up), now had Donald "Let me be your voice" Trump. The obvious message of his sudden resurgence of course is that he didn’t go away or reform: He was just shut out. Without any place in upper-middlebrow culture, except as an occasional enemy of reason or subject of scandal, there was no bridge to who he was--no humanity left for him.

Very good piece. He has some suggestions for media-types who would like to actually get to know what is happening in America -- but I doubt he'll find any takers.

Thank God It's GAINZZZDay

—Ace

I have no GAINZZZ these last two weeks according to any measurement. In fact, my Stupid Scale claims I've gained two pounds. And even though I've actually gained some muscle (but not two pounds' worth), it claims my bodyfat % has zoomed up by six percent.

But I look pretty good. I'm not wearing those shirts I used to pick out that were strategically drapey to try to hide my belly.

Here are some things to look at:

A Time article from last March about intermittent fasting.

Jason Fung put out a new book (with Livin' La Vida Low Carb blogger Jimmy Moore) all about Intermittent Fasting this past fall. There's an article about it here. I haven't read it yet.

Pretty awesome video about building your own DIY power rack with about $200 in lumber and a little bit of easy-to-find pipe. And if you dig that, check their other videos to see how to add a pull-up bar to the rack, and dip bars, and a pull-down pulley rig for doing lat pulls and triceps extensions.

I really wanted to do that -- I really want to do that -- but I estimated that the odds I would cut at least one finger off with a saw at better than 60% and figured multiple surgeries would take the price of the thing higher than $200 for me. But if you're handy with tools, your costs might be lower.

And speaking of DIY: I also wanted to hear about any progress on the hobbies you've started recently, or any plans you're making for the near future.

Oh: I wanted to mention this: A commenter (forget who) recommended citrulline to me. I forget the reason offered. I thought it was recommended as a recovery supplement. But I think it's more of a pre-workout supplement-- energy-boosting.

Anyway, it actually does seem to work. I have more energy when I take it than when I don't. So much so I threw some more money away buying a pre-workout stack that contains citrulline (along with a lot of caffeine and yohimbe, whatever that is).

Caffeine obviously gives you energy. But that part makes me jittery.

The citrulline, though: I think that actually does work on its own, without caffeine-like side effects.

House Passes Mattis Waiver; Also Moves First Step in Obamacare Repeal

—Ace

The Mad Dog is unchained.

As you probably know, a federal law of questionable constitutionality states that a nominee must be at least seven years a civilian before being appointed to a cabinet position.

The House voted 268-151 on the waiver. Thirty-six Democrats voted in favor of the waiver, while one Republican, Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), voted against it.

The Senate on Thursday voted 81-17 to pass the waiver.

Amash, huh? Keep your eye out for that name in the next story.

The House also took the first step towards repealing Obamacare, which is a measure to block the Democrats from filibustering a repeal in the Senate:

The framework does not directly deal with repealing the Affordable Care Act. Rather, it would prevent Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a future bill nixing and replacing the health law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, and Republicans have only a 52-48 Senate majority.

The budget, which does not need the president's signature, was considered a critical step for majority Republicans in their bid to work with the incoming Donald Trump administration in fulfilling vows to replace the health care law.

According to Phil Kerpen, Amash was super-busy in the House today:

Update: Drew provided this explanation from Amash:



Human Rights Watch Declares Donald Trump a Threat to Human Rights

—Ace

"No comment," said a drone-bomb President Really Good at Kill-Lists ordered to kill an American citizen.

I don't really care about that much, but shouldn't these lunatics?

[A]ccording to HRW, anyone who supports repeal of Obamacare or is pro-life is a threat to human rights. Good to know. Meanwhile, the report eventually gets to the U.S. use of drones. President Obama, who approves every target and is therefore directly responsible for the loss of life described here, barely gets a mention, much less a scolding...

They bring that up as an avenue of threat that Donald Trump presents, without actually saying much about the guy who bragged about being really good at drawing up kill-lists.

Horrifying: 12 Year Old Livestreams Her Suicide-by-Hanging

—Ace

Really terrible.

But the real victims of a suicide are those left behind to pick up the pieces.

A tormented Georgia girl hanged herself in her front yard and live streamed it...

Katelyn Nicole Davis, 12, filmed her suicide outside her Cedartown home on Dec. 30 after sharing that she had been sexually abused by a family member.

The footage shows the tragic pre-teen dangling from a tree for about 20 minutes while a woman shouts her name off camera.

Cops didn’t arrive in time to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the Polk Medical Center.

Many suicides contain an expressive component, and the wide reach of the internet makes that express-yourself-by-ending-yourself drive more potent.

New Democratic Senate Retard Demands to Know if CIA Will Be Bringing the War on Climate Change

—Ace

"We're serious and reality-based!" the squealed using a secret language composed of balloon animals.


Here's a transcript and commentary from Ed Morrissey:

HARRIS: CIA Director Brennan, who spent a 25-year career at the CIA as an analyst, senior manager, and station chief in the field, has said that when, quote, "CIA analysts look for deeper causes of rising instability in the world," one of the causes those CIA analysts see as the -- is the impact of climate change. Do you have any reason to doubt the assessment of these CIA analysts?

POMPEO: Senator Harris, I haven't had a chance to read those materials with respect to climate change. I do know the agency's role there. Its role is to collect foreign intelligence, to understand threats to the world. That would certainly include threats from poor governance, regional instability, threats from all sources, and deliver that information to policymakers. And to the extent that changes in climatic activity are part of that, we'll deliver that information to you all and the president.

If I might remind you, Madame Senator, the CIA's most important goal is undermining President Trump and providing intelligence to Democratic office-seekers. We can't take our eyes off that ball.

Okay, I added in that last part. But it's true.

But Ms. Harris wasn't done with her tour-de-force of dumb quite yet. Because she had another pressing national security question to ask Pompeo -- whether or not he was a staunch ally of the LBQTwhatever community.

Wait... What Century is This?

—krakatoa

German Courts set precedence that violence against German Jews are "a justified expression of criticism of Israel’s policies."

This is what happens as you successfully dehumanize a defined set of people. First the lies posed as "just questions", leading to cautionary language about the supposed wrongs committed by that set of people. Then the caustic language inciting "mostly peaceful" protests. And then a steady escalation into steadily increasing violent acts.

Each escalation justified by the permissiveness shown towards the previous, all en route to one final solution.

UPDATE: There seems to be some doubt in the minds of the horde on the veracity of this report. To clarify, this report is about a higher court affirmation of a lower-court's ruling in 2015.

There is no question of the Synagogue attack occurring, who the attackers were, and what the lower court ruling was.

I suppose the current story could be false, and that a higher court ruling didn't occur. I'm not a fact-checker extraordinaire like the WaPo, or CNN, so I don't have the time resources to scrub German court records to affirm this update on the 2015 court ruling.

If it turns out to be false, I'll be sure to issue a correction.

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Whistler Battersea.jpg

Nocturne: Blue and Gold - Old Battersea Bridge
James Abbott McNeill Whistler

The Morning Report 1/13/17

—J.J. Sefton

Tris.jpg

Good morning, kids. Friday the 13th is here, and it's actually triskaidekaphobia. Anyway, as has been typical of every outrage over the past eight years, you just get numb to it. Prez'dnt Egomaniac has ended a policy to help save Cubans fleeing their island gulag and siding with the totalitarian regime. Quelle surprise, I know. Anyway, don't walk under any ladders, break any mirrors or invoke Satan, at least not any more than usual. And kudos to Mindful Webworker for his wicked photoshop skills on the final countdown. Have a better one and remain blessed.

UPDATE: V the K's Thoughtful Piece on McStains and Dondi vs Trump and Ted at Ricochet

Continue reading
Thankfully Thursday Overnight Open Thread (1/12/17)

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

thursday ont.jpg


Quotes of The Day

Quote I

If people think nature is their friend, then they sure don't need an enemy. Kurt Vonnegut

Quote II

If we do not discipline ourselves the world will do it for us. William Feather

Quote III

Quality is not an act, it is a habit. Aristotle

And if you don't succeed at first...........


Quote IV

When the sword is once drawn, the passions of men observe no bounds of moderation. Alexander Hamilton

Continue reading
Obama Quietly Leaks That He's Ending "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" Asylum Policy for Cubans

—Ace

Because, you see, Cuba is no longer a human rights violator, after undertaking no reforms that Obama did not demand they undertake to get more American dollars.

he Obama administration is ending the “wet foot, dry foot” policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.

That’s according to a senior administration official, who said the policy change was effective immediately.

The official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return.

By the way, Bradley Manning is on Obama's short list for commutation. Because, you know, he* takes hacking-then-sending-confidential-information-to-Wikileaks so darned seriously.

* I should note that this dude's preferred pronoun is "she." He prefers if you refer to him as "she."

Racist Slate Claims Ben Carson Is a White Man

—Ace

And not just any white man -- they specifically claim he his Defense Secretary nominee General "Mad Dog" Mattis.


Could've been worse, I guess.


By the way, Deb Heine has video of Mattis' Senate testimony.

On the downside, he's not wearing blackface, but on the upside, she says he crushed it.


FBI IG Announces Investigation into Comey's (and Others') Pre-Election Actions

—Ace

John Sexton digests the scope of the investigation, and notes that some aspects of the investigation will involve actions by people suspected of being biased in favor of Hillary Clinton. For example, remember the Deputy Director of the FBI who mostly ran the Hillary Clinton probe? And remember that Hillary headlined a fundraiser to raise money for his wife's political run? Yeah, that'll be looked at.

As streiff from Red State notes, however, there is one Big Tell in this investigation: They won't be looking into Loretta Lynch's meeting with Bill Clinton, nor her fuzzy claims about whether she would, or would not, fully recuse herself from any role in deciding whether or not to prosecute her tarmac-buddy's wife.

The Deep State will have its say.


In Surprise Which Should Have Surprised No One At All, Barack Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to... The Sheriff, Joe Biden

—Ace


You know what he's really suggesting here by this act, though.


Obama is rumored to be awarding Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Data Security and Not Falling Down In Public tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Trump's Inauguaration to Feature Special Performance By... Mr. Paul Anka

—Ace

The guys get Trump shirts.


What the F*** is Michele Obama Wearing?

—Ace

So Michele Obama "surprised" the Tonight Show staff by showing up when people were recording "We love you so much" messages for her.

She wore something that looked like a UPC code for a very large box of things you don't want to buy.


Oh, here's the stupid stunt:

Continue reading
Mollie Hemingway: Donald Trump's Combative Press Conference Was a "Bold Stance Against Media Shenanigans"

—Ace

She points out that a lot of people, just don't get this important truth: People are sick and tired of the political-media class and want someone to repudiate them.

Firm Behind Trump Dossier Also Claimed Planned Parenthood Sting Videos Were Deceptively Edited

—Ace

A firm that Democrats pay to say whatever Democrats need an "expert" to say to their media friends.

Mark Hemingway at the WS:

That's not all Fusion GPS has been up to in recent years. In 2015, Planned Parenthood was stung by a video expose that detailed its involvement in human organ trafficking—organs harvested from the bodies obtained after abortions. Those behind the expose, David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress, knew they would be severely scrutinized so they released dozens of hours of raw footage that their documentary evidence was culled from to show that their reports had not been selectively edited. Nor were they misrepresenting the shocking statements of Planned Parenthood officials.

Nonetheless, Planned Parenthood produced a "forensic report" concluding that the videos had in fact been manipulated. The author of that report was none other than Fusion GPS. If you bothered to read the details of Fusion GPS's report it made some damning concessions, even admitting there was no "widespread evidence of substantive video manipulation." But overall, the report was calculated to be misleading and was nothing but an underhanded PR stunt for Planned Parenthood.


Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

lapin agile.jpg

At the Lapin Agile
Pablo Picasso

The Morning Report 1/12/17

—J.J. Sefton

Mcstain.jpg

Good morning, kids. Our lead story this fine morning is the execrable, way-past-his-expiration-date and now toxic Senator John McCain. This old fossil arguably does as much or more damage to the conservative cause from our side of the aisle than the goniffing vermin on the other. We all know his record, but now, his using the law enforcement and intelligence apparatus of this nation to try and take down first a candidate, now the President Elect, is beyond the pale. He has helped destroy whatever integrity and trust we place in those necessary institutions and by doing so, endangers all of us. Senator McCain: RESIGN.

Continue reading
Wednesday Night ONT - Political Insanity Edition

—WeirdDave

Wednesday! Time to grab your socks and drop your...er, wait, that's the Army. Welcome to the ONT! Tonight we have a smorgasbord of liberal lunacy, a cavalcade of human folly and maybe just a wise word or two on the side. Lets start off with a quiz.

potato.jpg

Tough quiz, I only got 2 right. Moving on.

Continue reading
Ben Smith Defends His Jackassishly Partisan Decision to Publish Trump Dump; Gets Flustered When Asked if He'd Similarly Publish Such Unverified Claims About Other Figures

—Ace

Video below.

One thing I'll say in his very, very partial defense. Mickey Kaus spoke a long while ago about "Dark Star" news -- it's news that the news media is talking about behind the scenes, but won't publish it, because they can't verify it (or, as in Bill Clinton's case, don't want to verify it).

Kaus called it a "Dark Star" situation because while you could not see the massive object itself -- see, it's a Dark Star, shedding no light -- you could nonetheless tell its presence by the gravitation it exerted on things you could see.

Since the #NeverTrump lunatics and liberal lunatics (two categories, by the way, it's increasingly difficult to tell apart) have been lunacizing themselves over this document, in a way, it's better that we do all get to see it, and get to see the seed of madness that has germinated so lushly inside the minds of the deranged hyperpartisans.

We can finally see the lunatic "logic" behind their increasingly inexplicable behavior.

Continue reading
The Media and the Deep State Have Gone to War With the Duly-Elected Commander-in-Chief To Be

—Ace

The "deep state" is a term borrowed from the Turks, who used it to describe the permanent government embedded within the bureaucracy and military that wields power no matter who is nominally the President.

Gleen Greenwald says the American Deep State has gone to war with Trump:

This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as "Fake News."

Their most valuable instrument is the U.S. media, much of which reflexively reveres, serves, believes, and sides with hidden intelligence officials. And Democrats, still reeling from their unexpected and traumatic election loss as well as a systemic collapse of their party, seemingly divorced further and further from reason with each passing day, are willing -- eager -- to embrace any claim, cheer any tactic, align with any villain, regardless of how unsupported, tawdry and damaging those behaviors might be.

The serious dangers posed by a Trump presidency are numerous and manifest...

But cheering for the CIA and its shadowy allies to unilaterally subvert the U.S. election and impose its own policy dictates on the elected president is both warped and self-destructive. Empowering the very entities that have produced the most shameful atrocities and systemic deceit over the last six decades is desperation of the worst kind. Demanding that evidence-free, anonymous assertions be instantly venerated as Truth -- despite emanating from the very precincts designed to propagandize and lie -- is an assault on journalism, democracy, and basic human rationality. And casually branding domestic adversaries who refuse to go along as traitors and disloyal foreign operatives is morally bankrupt and certain to backfire on those doing it.

...

All of these toxic ingredients were on full display yesterday as the Deep State unleashed its tawdriest and most aggressive assault yet on Trump: vesting credibility in and then causing the public disclosure of a completely unvetted and unverified document, compiled by a paid, anonymous operative while he was working for both GOP and Democratic opponents of Trump, accusing Trump of a wide range of crimes, corrupt acts and salacious private conduct. The reaction to all of this illustrates that while the Trump presidency poses grave dangers, so, too, do those who are increasingly unhinged in their flailing, slapdash, and destructive attempts to undermine it.

FOR MONTHS, the CIA, with unprecedented clarity, overtly threw its weight behind Hillary Clinton's candidacy and sought to defeat Donald Trump.

...

In general, Clinton defended and intended to extend the decadeslong international military order on which the CIA and Pentagon’s preeminence depends, while Trump --- through a still-uncertain mix of instability and extremist conviction -- posed a threat to it.

Whatever one’s views are on those debates, it is the democratic framework -- the presidential election, the confirmation process, congressional leaders, judicial proceedings, citizen activism and protest, civil disobedience -- that should determine how they are resolved. All of those policy disputes were debated out in the open; the public heard them; and Trump won. Nobody should crave the rule of Deep State overlords.

Yet craving Deep State rule is exactly what prominent Democratic operatives and media figures are doing. Any doubt about that is now dispelled.

Gleen's formulation -- that the CIA/Deep State "caused" the scurrilous, evidence-free oppo dump to be published by whatever Useful Idiot too stupid to know he was being played -- was my suspicion as well.

NBC is now reporting that the factual predicate upon which CNN relied to justify its own reporting on the non-event -- that the CIA had "briefed" Trump about these allegations -- was in fact false from the start:


In other words, the CIA and FBI weren't presenting these to Trump as Real Allegations they were investigating, but as a cautionary tale about Fake News that Trump would have to be cautious about spreading himself. (And, implicitly, they were trying to say: "So you have to Trust Us about everything.)

So CNN's report, per NBC, was itself fatally flawed and based on Fake News, despite CNN's and Jake Tapper's protestations to the contrary.

However, it doesn't take a suspicious mind (though it helps to have one) to imagine this was all deliberately engineered by the Deep State, by a deliberate Telephone Game in which one claim gets intentionally distorted each step along the relay that ultimately put in on CNN and then Buzzfeed.

Step One: The CIA contrives a reason to present a brief mention of this oppo dump on Trump, with the cover story that they're presenting it as a Morality Tale about Trusting the Infallible CIA and not the Internet.

Step Two: CIA operatives familiar with the game plan now contact CNN and whatever other outlets are willing to listen and misreport the oppo dump not as a cautionary tale presented to Trump, but as Real Allegations by Credible Sources the CIA is Vigorously Investigating.

Step Three: Now the story cooked up by Oppo Dump researchers six months ago-- which no one could ever confirm, and which all media outlets refused to publish (though the leftwing hackshop Mother Jones did sketch out the basics) -- has a pretext of newsworthiness attached to it, and finally, after anti-Trump forces in political parties and government have tried to get it out for half a year, finally someone is willing to bite into this shitburger.

You asked for a miracle? I give you CNN.

Step Four: CNN, having now legitimized which never had any legitimacy from the beginning, is taken as encouragement for Buzzfeed to publish a defamatory document which they themselves admit cannot be verified and in fact is erroneous in the few areas where they can attempt to verify it.

I should say that Step Three and Step Four might be in reverse order -- I don't know which Useful Idiot went first here. Either CNN went first vaguely and then Buzzfeed clowned itself to death, or Buzzfeed published the stupid, barely-literate "report" and that got CNN to say, "Wow, Buzzfeed published this. So it must be true!!11!!eleventy!!"

Call it Information Laundering: Each step along the way, the dirty, unverifiable information is cleaned up just slightly enough to get the next laundromat in line to pretend to clean it up just a little bit more.

Easy-peasy: If you can't verify the story itself, report the rumors of the story -- see, the part that this is "rumored" is verifiable. If you've heard it, it is, inarguably, a rumor that's going around.

So just shift the narrative frame of the story from "These are the facts" to "The fact is, people are spreading this rumor, which is very important, if true."

Always throw that rhetorical hedge in there: if true. You can add a smiley-face-wink emoji to indicate "And man, you better believe this is true, baby!!!"

Accident? Happenstance? Coincidence?

Or a fairly simple plan?

Bear in mind, this is how the game is played and how it has always been played. When someone wants to get dirt out on someone, first they contact major media outlets. If those won't publish, they then push the story to lesser outlets and even bloggers, the hope being that if bloggers break the story, then at least the media will have to report that bloggers are reporting on a story which can't be verified.

And thus the story is injected into the national bloodstream, even though the media passed on reporting the story qua the story itself -- they are now just reporting on the story of the story being reported. Either way, though, it's now out there.

I know whereof I speak on this; Oppo Dump people tried to get me interested in two anti-Obama stories in 2008.

I was not, of course, the first person they thought of when they had national news to break: they'd shopped the story to virtually everyone else (they told me so) but no one else would publish it because no one could verify the claims.

I did actual digging and tried to verify the stories, but I came up empty, just as the media did. The stories were compelling and plausible and newsworthy if true; it's just that there was no live witness willing to say they were true.

So I don't think this is wheels-within-wheels conspiracy mongering; this is a classic method of getting a dodgy story national media attention. If the national media itself still clings to the tattered shreds of its reputation, just put out the story that people are talking about the story and then get the media to report not on the story itself -- not quite; they won't vouch for its credence -- but instead get them to report on the fact that people are talking about the story.

Obviously, my own Oppo Dump guys did not have lifelong dreams of having their stories published on the very prestigious Ace of Spades HQ blog. The plan was to get me to publish it, and hopefully then to get someone higher on the food chain to bite on it, and then maybe a Fox Opinion guy to comment on it vaguely, and then Drudge to do a headline, and then, finally, for the media to note "Online Chatter about Obama Scandal." I was just supposed to be the first chain of the chain of fools that would hoist the story up to the top of Drudge.*

Frankly, I think everyone involved in the media side of this should be reprimanded or fired, and I'm sure that all the "officials" who injected deliberate black-bag psyops disinformation to CNN should be straight-up fired for cause, national security clearances stripped away from them forever.


* Matter of fact, I think I was explicitly told that a guy from ABC was working on the story and close to publishing -- needing just the key witness to verify -- and if I could push the story it could encourage that witness to come forward, and then it would get on ABC.

But I couldn't verify anything so I didn't publish it.

Unlike Buzzfeed.

Which is now objecting to Sean Spicer's characterization of it as a "leftwing blog."

Why object to that? It's what you are, dudes.

Though I'd say "a leftwing blog with lower standards for publication than most credible blogs."

Continue reading
Top Headlines

Q: Crybaby or John Lewis?
A: Yes. [rdbrewer]
U.S. Shale's Great Reawakening [dri]
Countdown-a.jpg
robot.jpg
Dick Gautier, actor and comedian best known for his role as Hymie the robot from the classic 60s TV show Get Smart has passed away at 85. RIP. [J.J. Sefton]
Headlines: 01/14/2017
Countdown.jpg
Diesel Emissions Cheating, Regulation, and the Crony State [dri]
lewis.jpeg
John Lewis, a blithering, incompetent fossil from the civil rights era, who ironically belongs to the very same party that once cracked him over the head at Selma, claims Trump presidency to be illegitimate.This psychosis has gone way beyond juvenile; it is now downright dangerous. If only we could reanimate Roy Innis to shove this ass-clown to the ground like he did Sharpton. [J.J. Sefton]
Roy-Innis-Caro-603x377.jpg
Roy Innis, Conservative civil rights leader who once shoved Al Sharpton on his ass, passed away last Sunday at age 82. RIP. [J.J. Sefton]
Headlines: 1/12/17
Okay, GAINZZZerz: I'll put up a GAINZZZ post tomorrow. I've mostly been putting it off because I actually like participating in these threads, and due to my very late-rising schedule lately, I'm always behind on the day's news and haven't felt like I'd "earned" the thread by doing enough "real news" stuff. But I'll put one up tomorrow, around 4 or 4:30. So get GAINZZZing!
Oh, I'd like to combine it with a general self-improvement thread so if you have interesting hobbies/skill acquisitions you've started or are planning on starting, make sure you tell us about them. (Exception: I don't want to hear about your Russian Hooker Sprinkle Parties. Well, actually I do, but Family Friendly Site and all.)
Syracuse University Wants You to Report "Bias Crimes" Such as Using the Color Blue for Boys and Pink for Girls
If you see something, say something. About gender terrorism, I mean. And no other types of terrorism.
Someone Passed This Viral CURSE On To Me, and Now I Must Pass It On To You to be Rid of Its Baleful Effects -- But You Will Click Anyway, Won't You? Yes Yes, That is the Nature of Evil; It Has a Beguiling Dangerousness
Canadian 'SNL' and 'SCTV' alum Tony Rosato dies at age 62. [Mis. Hum.]
You're Not Going to Believe This, But the National Laughingstock Is Embarrassing Itself on Guns Again
Have I recommended that you re-read this article about the SAD! species called Intellectual-Yet-Idiot this month?
T. Rex's Electric Warrior, Full Album
The first half is really good, all the way through Get It On, but the second half is lame filler. Give it a listen. Or don't. I could give a shit. Fuck you anyway if you're going to cop an attitude about everything. Oh my God, I can't believe you're bringing that up. You know, your mother really did a number on you.
Kate Upton is Promoting "Love Advent," Which Appears to Have Something to Do with Lingerie and Knockers
And I'm cool with that
Perhaps Jane Fonda should have listened to Frank Zappa. "I have an important message to deliver to all the cute people all over the world. If you're out there and you're not cute, maybe you're beautiful, I just want to tell you somethin'-there's more of us ugly mother-f*****s than you are, hey-y, so watch out." [Mis. Hum.]
How to Fight. Reading Twitter reaction to yesterday's glorious press conference (or, as I like to call it, UFC 208), I was reminded of one of my favorite blog posts of all time. Re-reading it, I think it very closely captures Trump's approach to conflict ever since he first announced for President. Worth reading. "Remember: stab and twist." [Fritzworth]
Trump throws the brushback pitch. I haven't seen many people commenting on what was clearly a fastball aimed right in front of the face of our collective intelligence agencies -- and that the technique worked. Sen. Chuck Schumer warned Trump about tangling with the Intelligence community, but I think it's clear who blinked in this case. [Fritzworth]
Recent Comments
steevy: "271 Maybe she is or maybe she just felt that is wh ..."

FenelonSpoke: "I hate that "women's issues" in leftist parlance ..."

Mama AJ: ">>f you see everything through race ... or advocat ..."

Bruce: "270 One of those claymation California raisins. ..."

fixerupper: " I want AOSHQ White Correspondent Masturbatin' Pet ..."

MTF: "249 Nicole Kidman has had to clarify her remarks b ..."

anglo saxophone: "O.J. had a famous speech too. " I have a Dream Te ..."

ScoggDog: "[i]What do we want ?[/i] [b]STEAK AND BLOWJOBS ..."

runner: "He looks like the product of a failed human-prune ..."

steevy: "270 One of those claymation California raisins. ..."

ScoggDog: "[i]"I'm very, very committed to women's issues."[/ ..."

Mortimer - FINISH HER !: "John Lewis is a stoopid and corrupt===He looks lik ..."

