Sean Spicer Blasts the Press
—Ace
Vid below. Sorry to step on the Chess Thread but this is news.
Continue reading
FULL: @seanspicer: "We're going to hold the press accountable." pic.twitter.com/nK51t16Kpf— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2017
If that won't load, try this one:
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period," Trump White House press secretary claims https://t.co/ICcog0Ivxt— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 21, 2017
Close it up
Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-21-2017
—OregonMuse
Playing Chess
Jean-Paul Kayser, 1925
Alt. title: "My chess is so bad, it makes me feel blue."
Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get caught up into a bear tree, especially if they're hungry.
Problem 1 - Black To Play (384)
Hint: Black mates in 3
1k6/pb6/1p6/3q2pp/1p1p1b2/3P2BP/P1R4K/5Q2 b - - 0 1
Continue reading
And Now For Something Completely Different
We now return you to your regularly scheduled chess/open thread, which is already in progress.
Problem 2 - White To Play (BWTC 13)
Black's position is shattered and his king is on the run. How can White indulge in a little "mortal kombat" and FINISH HIM?
Hint: White mates in 3
rn1q1b1r/ppp2B2/7p/4Bk2/3Pn1pP/3Qp3/PPP3P1/RN4K1 w - - 0 1
Problem 3 - White To Play (170)
Hint: White wins material
r1b1kbnr/pp1np1p1/1qp1p2p/8/3P4/3B4/PPPB1PPP/RN1QK2R w KQkq - 0 1
LED Chess Set
Over on Woot, they're selling a chess set that glows with lights from internet LEDs so you can continue playing in your bunker during the zombie apocalypse.
With chess pieces that light up when they are on or near the board, this set almost seems like magic. Chess board includes a power adapter or you can use 4 AA batteries (not included).
Looks like a fun novelty set. They're doing nifty things with LEDs these days.
(h/t to tsrblke)
Problem 4 - Black To Play (52)
Hint: Mate in 6
4rk1r/pQp2p2/3p4/1Bb2P1p/3n1Bn1/7P/PPP2RP1/RN4K1 b - - 0 15
Endgame of the Week (Endgame 276)
Black's advanced pawn looks mighty dangerous. Is there anything White can do about it, and if so, what?
Hint: White needs to force Black's king into the corner
8/8/6p1/7p/7P/8/pk1K4/2R5 w - - 0 1
Pics From the Women's
March Temper Tantrum
A Remedy For Your Schadenboner
Oh Now *This* Makes Sense
Women Are Writing Messages On Pads So You Know They're Serious
"Hands Off My Vagina!"
___________
Solutions Update
Problem 1 - Black To Play
1k6/pb6/1p6/3q2pp/1p1p1b2/3P2BP/P1R4K/5Q2 b - - 0 1
1... Bxg3+!
2.Kxg3
2.Kg1 fails immediately to 2...Qh1#
2...Qe5+
3.Kf2
If 3.Qf4 then 3...Qxf4#
3...Qe3#
Problem 2 - White To Play
rn1q1b1r/ppp2B2/7p/4Bk2/3Pn1pP/3Qp3/PPP3P1/RN4K1 w - - 0 1
It's a forced mate in 3:
1.Qxe4+ Kxe4
2.Nc3+ Kf5
3.Rf1#
Problem 3 - White To Play
r1b1kbnr/pp1np1p1/1qp1p2p/8/3P4/3B4/PPPB1PPP/RN1QK2R w KQkq - 0 1
White can snag Black's queen.
1.Qh5+ Kd8
2.Ba5 Ngf6
The counterattack doesn't quite work because White will capture the queen with check.
3.Bxb6+ axb6
4.Qf3 and wins.
Problem 4 - Black To Play
4rk1r/pQp2p2/3p4/1Bb2P1p/3n1Bn1/7P/PPP2RP1/RN4K1 b - - 0 15
15...Re1+!
16.Bf1
White can try 16.Rf1 but then 16...Ne2+ 17.Kh1 Rxf1# finishes him off.
16...Ne2+
17.Kh1 Nxf2+
18.Kh2 Ng4+
19.hxg4 hxg4+
20.Bh6+ Rxh6#
Unlike most of the problems I post, the move numbers here don't start out at 1 because the position is one I stole from an actual game.
Endgame of the Week
8/8/6p1/7p/7P/8/pk1K4/2R5 w - - 0 1
Despite his advanced pawn, Black's options are surprisingly limited. For example, advancing the 'g' pawn would be a terrible idea, but White can force him to do it by sac'ing his rook:
1.Ra1! Kxa1
Forced. Now White can box him in, thus setting him up for checkmate.
2.Kc2 g5
That was Black's only legal move.
3.hxg5 h4
And the queen race is on.
4.g6 h3
5.g7 h2
6.g8=Q
White queens first, but Black is right there with him.
6...h1=Q
But
7.Qg7#
Oops.
Hope to see you all next week!
___________
Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app.
___________
So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.
Close it up
Ace of Spades Pet Thread
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
........And
.........coffee.
Grab a beverage, a snack and your best behavior. It's time for the almost world famous Ace of Spades Pet Thread.
Continue reading
A Little of This. A Little of That
- Dog ate your homework? Dog ate your knife? WTF?
- The Mis Hum home could provide her a lifetime supply of red and white hair.
- Need a smile? Animal selfies might be the answer.
- This guy likes to exercise
- Best laid plans........
- Goat, Skittles, make your own jokes.
- Do you talk to your pet as if it were a baby?
- Take your
kidpet to work days. Nice perk.
Let's take a look and see what the Horde has sent in.
Our first pet is Orange Puff.
"this is orange puff who followed me all the way to the hay field. he's watching the baling being done anticipating all the mice he'll kill once i turn the bales in the barn.
he knows.
from concrete girl"
Thank you Concrete Girl
Our next two entries are from Cat Ass Trophy
Here is what C.A.T has to say about these cats in the photos.
"This is Silas (B&W) the 21lb beast with little sister Cutie, a gray/orange dilute tortoiseshell pain in the butt. Busy keeping the possums at bay.
Lower picture is Cutie and Lancelot (the white idiot) in a q-tip showdown. Q-tips have to be kept in a locked cabinet because Cutie can break into most anything else to get the box."
Thanks for the photos.
Our next pet is not in the holiday spirit.
"Hi-- This is our girl, "Baby", who is not at all interested in dressing up for Christmas. She's telling me I'm crazy to even ask her to sit next to these decorations!Nic is: JQ Flyover"
Thank you for the submission JQ Flyover.
The next three photos come from Washington Nearsider.
Here is the story about these fun looking critters.
"Washington Nearsider here. I've dropped into kind of a perpetual Lurk status, but want to get my pets up if I can.
I've got Milo the greyhound (pronounced Me-Low), who raced for 2 years, accumulating an impressive 2-64 record before finding a house where he could lay around. His callsign is 'Dummy,' and it's definitely a term of endearment. He's a quiet, kind soul who just wants to lay on his bed or in his crate (which is his safe-space, not his punishment), eat, and occasionally go outside to sprint in circles at around 38mph, shredding my yard with his enormous shovel-like paws.
There's also Ajax the Bengal (part Asian Leopard) who is more of a dog than Milo. The pic is him at a few months old. He's gotten quite a bit bigger, but alas, there aren't pictures... Ajax walks on a leash, comes when you call, plays fetch, et al. He LOVES walking in the snow, which is how I discovered he only leaves two footprints instead of four when he walks. He places his back paws precisely on the spot where his front paws went, ensuring silence as he stalks his prey. He's got a vertical leap that puts him on top of the fridge, from which he surveys his domain and plots my death.
I've sent a pic of each of them, and one of them... interacting. It's pretty much par for the course. Ajax runs shit, and everyone knows it."
Don't lurk so much, come out and say "Hi" more often.
Speaking of lurkers. We have a lurker couple who submitted the following photos and their story.
"We love the Ace site, and the pet moron thread, and have attached below a photo of our Shetland sheepdog babies for the pet moron gallery of cuteness.
We (anonymous lurkers both) adopted Lucy and Tucker from our local Sheltie rescue group three years ago after our adopted Sheltie wonderdog Hunter passed away.
(Here is a picture of Hunter, taken in 2010.)"
Lucy is a now 10-year-old blue merle female who lived in a crate her entire life before we became her humans. Near feral when we brought her home, Lucy had never had a bath; her skin and the insides of her ears were black with filth. It made us want to cry. Lucy is super smart and has turned into an incredible snuggle-bunny. She loves baths and is also very bossy, in a herding-dog sort of way. She hates to hear people sneeze; it makes her jump up and bark!
Tucker is a 3-year-old sable male. He was abandoned on a local Army base and the rescue group told us he was 2 or 3 when they got him. Wrong! He was only five months old. In addition, he had been hit by a car and had a fractured femur head, which we discovered after we brought him home. Tucker sailed through the surgery and now runs like the wind. We think he might be part Wookiee, as his vocalizations sometimes sound like Chewbacca. Tucker hates squirrels, deer and the doorbell with a white-hot passion.
Here are Lucy and Tucker. (Tucker looks a little damp in the photo because he had just fallen in the swimming pool.):
Keep up the good work!
Sincerely,
Anonymous Lurkers Tammy and David
What a great bunch of pets this week. Thank you for submitting their photos and stories. We appreciate your patience while we get to each and every one of your pets.
We are always looking for pet photos, tips, stories, etc. Where? Why at petmorons at gmail dot com of course.
Here's hoping you and your pets have a great week.
Close it up
Thread below the Pet Thread: 21 Jan 2017 [KT]
—Open Blogger
I like this visual:
But I think this is a more pertinent topic for the day after the inauguration:
I think people are expecting too much from a new administration, too much good and/or too much bad. My hope is for a return to simple common sense. I am all nuanced-out.
These topics are from Maggie's Farm, in a roundup of Inauguration Day items.
The most over-wrought comment I saw on Facebook this week, from a guy questioning his conservatism, warned that Trump was about to treat all protesters like those anarchists who trashed D.C. on the day of the inauguration. "Arm yourselves", he said.
Oh, and then there was the guy who though the unpopularity of lefty protesters blocking roads was an indication that they were like MLK and George Washington. The women who are enraged about Trump seem to be going more with social media slogans of the day. Sad.
Unfortunately, a couple of guys also seem to have some rather over-blown positive expectations for Trump which seem to be based on their own political hobby horses. One of them is quite annoying. I'm in the "it's hard to predict everything that is going to happen in Washington" category, myself.
What's the craziest reaction to the inauguration you've seen on social media? Other than the one CBD highlighted earlier today?
Note: Garden Thread is still open for garden, wildlife or corn-related topics. Pet Thread is coming up. Enjoy your weekend.
Saturday Gardening Thread: Corn in Winter [KT]
—Open Blogger
Happy Saturday to the Horde! Feeling better than you did on Thursday? The last day of Obama's presidency was National Popcorn Day. Don't know how I missed it.
If you made a trail of popcorn from Los Angeles to New York (though why would you do that?), you would need more than 352,028,160 popped kernels.
Popcorn came up in the comments here at the Saturday Gardening Thread several times last year. Particularly Glass Gem Popcorn, the kind in the photo above. Anybody popped some home-grown popcorn? How did you get it off the cob?
Continue reading
Have you ever grown Strawberry Popcorn? I think it looks great. Any reports on the quality of popcorn it makes?
If you are going for a hull-less variety with great kernel quality, here are some recipes from the Popcorn Board. Kale-Lime? I don't think so. Cookies-n-Cream? Maybe.
Would you like to try Popping Sorghum?
We can also shop for seeds for sweet corn in January. Not that we can plant it near popcorn. Anything new in the catalogs? GMO corn is not much of a factor in home gardening, but the photo below is one reason GMO corn exists. We have nothing against organic gardening here at the Saturday Gardening Thread. But pests happen. You might want to consider this a reminder to order some Bt. It's organic. This strain of bacteria only works on caterpillars. There's a related type that works on mosquito larvae.
Photo is from Powerline's Week in Pictures, not the Regular Saturday Edition. Some additional corn can be found there. Not the kind you plant. Heh.
OK, this story is from TMZ, but there's a short video with a good example of a floral protest gone wrong. A thousand yellow dahlias, the National Flower of Mexico. I like dahlias. There are better ways to give dahlias to someone. Remember that you can order seeds for some whimsical dahlias, and other seeds, through the AoSHQ Amazon Store.
Gardens of The Horde
I found a way to post the rest of Kindltot's wild lily photos last week. Check'em out.
Anything going on in your yard or garden, or on your windowsill? Found anything interesting in those catalogs?
Here, it has been raining off and on all week. The government is back to releasing lots and lots of precious water to flow to the oceans. Building bullet trains in low-population areas takes precedence over reservoirs. Where I come from, rain is a good thing. Hope we can hold on to some of it.
Have a great week.
Close it up
In Case You Weren't Sure About SNL....
—CBD
She "writes" for SNL, and I use those quotation marks because based on the small sample I have seen in the last 20 years, the show sucks, and hasn't had a good group of writers in a generation. And that's okay, because not everyone is talented, and we certainly don't have to watch it if we don't feel like it.
But attacking the child of the new president seems to be so far beyond the bounds of good taste that it cries out for social media opprobrium. It's probably too much to hope that she gets fired or suspended, but a little public abuse might focus her attentions on the vicious and uncaring soul inside her.
Saturday Morning Weird News Dump
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Happy Saturday indeed. Do you notice a difference in the air? I do, Obama is gone.
Continue reading
Here are a few items that didn't get much attention this past week here at the Ace of Spades HQ.
- Quite the gal. She'll steal your soul and your limbs.
- Where's the beef?
- Zombie Trayvon Martin no where to be found
- Quite the Christmas present
- Valu-Rite and driving doesn't mix.
- Cattle, car and laughter. That is weird.
- Now this is a Moron's restaurant.
- Its a weird feel good story.
- Another dating site, it's going to be yuge.
- Another Moron? Nice move.
- Quite the plannerh/t ibguy
We don't swim in your toilet.
You don't pee in our pool.
No running with sharp objects.
Play nice with others.
Enjoy these stories or others, open thread.
Have a great week. :)
Close it up
EMT 01/21/17 "" edition.
—krakatoa
Look, I'm happy the inauguration took place, and all the right people are mad and/or sad, but I'm a little disappointed that Trump hasn't sent me my brownshirt and jack-boots yet. I suppose the delivery was intercepted by those with a more traditional need, judging from yesterday's "mostly peaceful" "protests" by "activists" and "good citizens" "concerned" for "their" safety.
Fascism, to borrow a phrase, is always descending on the right, but landing in the progressive left.
The root issue, if I may be so bold as to offer my opinion, is that the left, generally bereft of the ability to enjoy life as it is, finds its greatest sense of spiritual fulfillment in the pursuit of life as they deem it should be; of their idealized conception of a higher humanity.
Pursuit of a world of "hyperhumans", as it were.
Overnight Open Thread (The Trump Era Begins Edition)
—CDR M
What a day. So happy the Obama era is over and we didn't start the Clinton era.
I gotta say, all these violent and disgusting anti-Trump riots/protests are just hurting Democrats chances in the future. Keep it up dumbasses.
Continue reading
Political Wilderness
Democrats in the wilderness. Methinks the author is reading too much into Obama's high approval rating or that Hillary got 2.8 million more votes than Trump. Obama's high approval rating is based more on the lack of critical news coverage than anything (ironic that Obama had to remind journalists how to do their job the other day) and Hillary's 2.8 million extra votes came from California. I wouldn't exactly see that as a positive going forward.
Homeland
I guess it was only a matter of time before Homeland fully jumped the shark. Its first few seasons were great, but it sounds like Season 6 has gone full lefty. Oh well. I suppose I shouldn't bother finishing Season 5 now.
Journalism
Grasping for Metaphor, Reporters Flock to Burning DC Garbage Canhttps://t.co/g65ZrW2Qdv pic.twitter.com/dDMoLVOSHr— Washingtonian (@washingtonian) January 20, 2017
Bergdahl
This is surprising. Obama opted not to act on presidential pardon request in Bowe Bergdahl's desertion case.
Netflix
If you have a Netflix subscription, you might want to drop it. Chrisette Michele song dropped from new Netflix series following decision to perform.
Hollywood
Hahaha. Oh Debra. Now the Constitution means something to her?
Someone needs to show up at her door in full dress uniform tomorrow and try to convince her she enlisted without knowing it. pic.twitter.com/FNTaMQUWt3— Alan Smithee (@ActualFlatticus) January 20, 2017
The Real Pin-Up Models
The real women behind saucy 1950s 'cheesecake' paintings.
Deepest Man Made Holes
7 of the deepest holes humanity ever dug.
Easy Company
Easy Company - Band of Brothers - The Crossroads Battle explained.
Dog Video
Tonight's ONT brought to you by Dogs Having A Ruff Day:
Top image via.
Notice: Posted by permission of AceCorp LLC. Please e-mail overnight open thread tips to player to be named later or CDR M. Otherwise send tips to Ace.
Close it up
Happy Weekend
—Ace
Last time you'll ever have to listen to this jackass drone on in an official address.
@ChampionCapua @AceofSpadesHQ pic.twitter.com/q1igvxN2Wb— JavaJoe (@JavaJoeX) January 20, 2017
Late, as usual:
Bad weather delays the Obamas' arrival in Palm Springs https://t.co/g54wAFIGaV pic.twitter.com/Yo9cGm1eRa— CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017
Mattis, Kelly Confirmed By Senate For Defense, Homeland Security
—Ace
National Security GAINZZZ.
#MakeYourselfGreatAgain: The GAINZZZ Thread
—Ace
I'm back on course. I had gone up 2 1/2, um, okay, being honest, 3 pounds. I had no idea why. But I've lost those three pounds again and am back where I was when I was crowing about my GAINZZZ.
The only thing I did different was get back on Intermittent Fasting, including two long fasts, one thirty hours or so, another 19 or 20 hours. So right now I'm thinking that's a big component of the LCHF/IF regime.
I've also been more regular about drinking apple cider vinegar at night, and recently I've been having some during the daytime too (especially after I have a meal that has a few too many carbs in it). Supposedly it might, might help blunt insulin overproduction.
I started weightlifting more again -- for the real GAINZZZ -- and immediately did an exercise wrong and injured myself. The problem is this: When I was a kid, the only lifts I did, pretty much, were benching, curling, some tricep extension, and some military pressing.
Exercises I never did were squats, deadlifts, and any kind of bent-over rows. (I did rarely do some lat pulls on a machine.)
Now I'm trying to really focus on the "Forgotten Man" muscle groups of the body, as Lord Emperor Trump, The Golden Colossus, has commanded me. But I don't know how to do them. The latest one I thought I knew how to do, but in fact did not, were bent-over dumbbell rows. I had my elbows way out, instead of tucked closer to my body, which resulted in a lot of strain on my elbows and some smaller muscles that rotate the forearms outwards which really couldn't hack the weight.
Anyway, always watch several videos for any lifts you don't know cold, and read a text description too, rather than going by eye.
So far I have injured myself on every new lift I've tried to do.
Maybe it's time to just follow Professor Broscience and do nothing but bicep curls again.
So, Obama's out of office, and that cloud isn't over our heads anymore. It's time to be happy and fulfilled.
If you're gonna make some GAINZZZ in your life, now's the time to get on them GAINZZZ. It would be nice to live as long as possible in a country no longer under the maladministration of Barack Obama, with that half-a-mish telling you "You didn't build that" when you've got a sweet bicep pump on.
Inauguration Thread Seven: The Parade
—Ace
I hope Trump's playing Death Race 2000 and gets points for running over rioters.
Continue reading
Inauguration Thread Six: Boring Speeches and Some Mostly Peaceful Riots
—Ace
Update: Niedermeyer's Dead Horse points out this local channel has lots of coverage of the Love Riots.
Hey remember how off-base Trump was when he spoke "darkly" of an American carnage?
Meet the carnage:
Continue reading
Protesters now dragging park benches over to makeshift bonfire in the middle of K Street. pic.twitter.com/4TlmQAYxTq— Matea Gold (@mateagold) January 20, 2017
Happening in front of The Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/cyH6m7YwWD— Steven Ginsberg (@stevenjay) January 20, 2017
Cops are pushing protesters back up K st w/flashbombs. Protesters have been throwing bricks at the cops, upending mailboxes to stand on pic.twitter.com/WfcpXHVmBp— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) January 20, 2017
Outside the Washington post pic.twitter.com/lJxY5o7jrU— Alex Laughlin (@alexlaughs) January 20, 2017
It's time to start grabbing some pussies by the scruffs of their neckbeards.
DC police chief says "we will get it under control." Small group of about 200 making scenes and they will be "held accountable."— Rick Klein (@rickklein) January 20, 2017
Trump supporter tries to stamp out trash fire set by a anti-Trumpers. pic.twitter.com/vEr3rBXivm— Kevin Johnson (@bykevinj) January 20, 2017
Someone in a MAGA hat just put out the K St. fire, amid resistance, and that hat was taken by a protestor pic.twitter.com/PMgwuRaBQP— Mark W. Smith (@markdubya) January 20, 2017
Close it up
Immortal Victory
—Ace
An anti-Trump protester screams 'no' as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th US President pic.twitter.com/qmsaFmMSkr— ITV News (@itvnews) January 20, 2017
More: Longer clip below.
Continue reading
Best thing you'll see today. Just trust me on this one. pic.twitter.com/p7h7araVd7— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 20, 2017
Close it up
Inauguration Thread Five
—Ace
Check this out -- this guy claims this video clip shows Bill Clinton checking out Ivanka Trump as she walks by (out of frame), and then Hillary catching him.
As MSNBC Was Gloating That Trump Had Fewer Attendees Than Obama, They Overlooked The Fact That Their Leftist Brethren Were Blocking Checkpoints and Shutting the City Down
—Ace
Sexton rounds up the broken glass, chained off streets, and mostly peaceful assaults.
MPD cruiser vandalized at 13th and L. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/cNmuLSBAp7— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 20, 2017
Inauguration Thread Four
—Ace
I guess now is the parade to the White House, dragging the bodies of his victims behind his chariots.
Then comes the signing of the executive orders.
Trump just graciously let him use his Marine One chopper to get the hell out of the city.
Continue reading
Inauguration Thread Three: The Actual Inauguration
—Ace
Two minutes until our long national nightmare is on a permanent golfcation.
I feel like as he's swearing in Trump, in a way, he's also swearing in My Dick.
DONALD J. TRUMP SWORN IN AS 45th PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
Livestream from FoxNews of Trump's speech.
Trump: “From this day forward it's going to be only America first. America first.” #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/rcUVuL3Ipe— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2017
Inauguration Thread Two
—Ace
Warden points out this verse was a dig at the media.
Inauguration Thread
—Ace
So awesome.
Right now various couples are leaving the WH en route to Congress -- Michelle and Melania, Price and Biden, George and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and of course Trump and Obama.
MSNBC now talking up how "incredibly popular" Obama is, "so urbane," "no personal scandals," etc.
MSNBC talking up how empty the streets are and how empty the Metro. They don't mention the violent disruptors who maybe had something to do with that.
Obama's "sky-high approval ratings," Maddow saying, claiming Democratic Party is held in "high esteem.
Future First Lady @MELANIATRUMP, Barron Trump, @TiffanyATrump, and @IvankaTrump at #Inauguration. #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/ilTvOSKYTi— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
Mending The Flag
Norman Rockwell
After eight years of calculated and brazen destruction of all that this flag represents, it is a joy to see it all behind us, and have hope that we can return to a more sane and pro-American tone.
We have heard lots of promises, and today we see whether those words will be turned into action. Many of us are cautiously optimistic, and based on (soon to be) President Trump's nominees, I think we can be confident of solid management, and maybe even rollback of many of the more egregious actions of his predecessor.
Is it too much to hope for a president who will fight hard for a return to the founding principles of this country? Probably, but as long as we start down that road, I'll be happy.
[Of course it had to be Rockwell. I couldn't think of anyone else!]
The Morning Report 1/20/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. I can't wrap my head around the fact that in just a few hours, a lost decade will at last come to a long prayed-for and merciful conclusion. Without going into details, starting over when you're in your late 50s is hard enough even in the best of times. I know I'm in for a difficult personal road ahead, but at least as of today I feel as if I actually have a shot at rebuilding enough to cushion whatever time I have left before joining the Choir Invisible. G-d bless each and every one of you. This pixilated pixy parlor has been an emotional lifeline. I always say "have a better one" and, at least for today, I guarantee you will. And do remain blessed!
- Thugs Turn Violent at The Deploraball, Get Pepper-Sprayed
- Kid Sets Fire in Street Because, "Screw Our President"
- Kid Sets Fire in Street Because, "Screw Our President"
- Disrupt J20 Includes At Least One Violent Known Terrorist Organization
- DeBolshevik-Led Dead-Ender Anti-Trump Rally Pisses Off New Yorkers
- Surprisingly Honest (and Schadenboner-y) Politico Story: "Democrats In the Wilderness"
- Dems: Mnuchin Has Offshore Accounts! Hatch: So Do Many of You (*Mic Drop*)
- Trump Effect in New England? Right-To-Work Passes in NH State Senate
- EPA Shits on Citizens, Pardons Itself for Gold King Disaster, OR Isn't This Really the Story of Obama?
- This Is Why You Got Trump: Bernie Sez USA "Worst Country on Earth"
- Behind CNN's Hit-Job On Monica Crowley
- Lather, Rinse, Repeat: NYU Journo Prof Sez the Press Can Redeem Itself by Being Better Bamboozlers
- Looks Like Another Vehicle Terror Attack, This Time Down Under
Thanks to Mindful Webworker for the countdown art!!!
Continue reading
Ladies and Gentleman, I Present to you Inauguration Bingo [Warden]
—Open Blogger
Don't say I never gave you nothin'.
I created a Trump Inauguration Bingo card for tomorrow's coverage. Any mention or visual wins you a square. pic.twitter.com/NyROHN2Rs4— United For Justice (@Warden_AoS) January 20, 2017
A New Dawn in America
—Ace
John Ekdahl is counting down till noon with some observations:
You likely have milk in your refrigerator that has an expiration date longer than the Obama presidency.
The American Dental Association recommends changing your toothbrush every 3 months, or 180 times as long as Obama's remaining presidency.
RIP "poised for". Was a fun 8 years, but all things come to an end.
Any Amazon Prime order you make tonight will arrive when Obama isn't president.
A standard 12" dining table candle has an 11 hour burn time. Or, in more easily understood terms, less time than Obama's remaining term.
Rachel Maddow will never host another show on MSNBC while Obama is president.
There will never be another organic weekend farmers market under an Obama presidency.
A fun exercise: Think about what you want for lunch. Obama won't be president.
Do I stick to my diet and order a salad or cheat and get a burger? Silver lining: Obama will not be president.
The Warden/Code Red annouced his own plans to celebrate the New Freedom:
I'm going to f*** a hooker.
Tomorrow at noon, the air will smell a little sweeter, wine will taste a little stronger, and German pornography will feature slightly more urine.
What are your plans for marking the day? What are you the most grateful for, this most glorious day, this day when this loathsome c*nt (partly) departs our lives?
I feel like we're all heroes for just surviving this monster.
Helicopter retreating shot, cue George Harrison.
Continue reading
Inauguration Eve Overnight Open Thread (1/19/17)
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
“Can we stipulate for the purposes of this conversation that Donald Trump will never be President of the United States?”
Mike Barnicle
Quote II
“Do you have any doubt that this is anything more than a carnival show?”- Andrea Mitchell
Quote III
“I do not hate Donald Trump, but I do not take him seriously. I thought, you know, everything that was garish and ridiculous about him was fully on display....Will it get him anywhere close to becoming the nominee or the President of the United States? I think not.” - John Heilemann
Quote IV
Let all the constipated Republicans leave the party. They're impotent, they've accomplished nothing, and they can't expect to keep getting votes from all the people they've screwed.-Ann Coulter
Hillary Clinton will never be President of The United States of America.
Continue reading
A look back at newspapers around the world on November 8th & 9th.
Hey Michelle, this one is for you.
As for Micelle's mother Marian Robinson, sucking off the taxpayer. NSFW
Paste eating Uncle Joe, This is a big deal. NSFW
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by The Thrill of Victory.....
And The Agony of Defeat..........
.........And Deplorables
Notice: Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. On Friday January 20th, 2017 if your schadenboner doesn't last for more than 4 hours consult a progressive.
Close it up
Election Night Replay, Final Thread: DONALD TRUMP DECLARED PRESIDENT ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES
—Ace
I'll post that noon tomorrow too, of course -- but it's so good I don't want to just post it the one time. Thanks so much to the Mega-Independent for that.
Here now the Victory Montage: Projections that Trump has won, and some reactions.
Here's CNN announcing that Trump will win Wisconsin.
Wolf Blitzer is once again badgering John King about the outstanding Hillary Clinton vote when Dana Whatever announces that Hillary Clinton has conceded to Trump.
Here's CNN's more formal declaration.
This is from earlier in the night: When MSNBC announces Trump has won North Carolina, Chris Matthews mutters "well that's a bitch" under his breath. He later said "Jesus" when Trump appeared to be winning Wisconsin.
People seem to like laughing at these nobodies The Young Turks, so here they are crying like fat babies as it becomes more clear Trump will win.
Here's Fox News, after calling Pennsylvania for Trump, and therefore declaring Trump president-elect.
Morning Joe and Mika enjoyed the results the next morning.
John Ekdahl had a point I think I'm allowed to repeat. He and I were watching these videos a couple of weeks ago, and he observed to me tonight that on election night itself, liberals were so shocked by the result that they could mostly only respond with the easiest sort of reaction: Honesty.
Here's Chris Matthews, for example, noting that Trump won because he not only took the popular side of a bunch of issues, but he was in fact the only major politician even talking about them.
However, sometime over the course of the 9th and the 10th, the left's "thought leaders" recovered enough to get back to a practiced style of response -- lying and postulating conspiracy theories.
In the first hours after the earthquake, liberals were somewhat honest about Hillary's poor campaign and the unpopularity of the Democrats' (and Obama's) issue arsenal.
But after the shock wore off, and they could engage their cognitive functions, they used their higher cognitive functions to begin making up lies, conspiracy theories, and blame-shifting excuses.
Interesting, I think.
ONT will be up in a bit, ONT-waiters.
I'd wanted to do this replay for a while. I wish I'd gotten on the ball earlier and gotten all the time-codes just right so that we could all be nicely synced on the various videos.
But, sloppy as it was, I hope you enjoyed it. Thank you for reliving the best recent political night with me.
Continue reading
Election Night Replay Thread Four:
BEHOLD LORD NIGHTMARE,
PRINCE OF SORROWS,
GOD OF ALL TERRORS
—Ace
After Trump won North Carolina, Ohio, and then Florida, the writing was on the wall, but the exclamation point was not added. There was a long, long period of sadz, and a lot of wishcasting about how Hillary could still "draw to an inside straight" herself.
But most people had a sense it was probably over.
Then, a plucky little state in the midwest changed that to "almost totally certainly over."
But there was a lot of filler time during these hours, as we awaited the Lord of Nightmares to take his seat on the Throne of Blood.
Not to get ahead of ourselves, but for some reason people seem to think the Confirmed Nobodies the Young Turks are something. I don't, but I do like watching their charisma-free incompetence.
I also like watching their sweet sweet tears of emo goth sullenness.
At CNN, they had a child psychologist come out to explain the safest and most effective way to Cut Yourself to Let the Sad Out.
At MSNBC, they began postulating scenarios in which Donald Trump would appease the left by adopting their entire agenda.
Also, Rachel Maddow began spraying brain fluid from her ears. Wendy Davis came by and plugged her ears with skull tampons.
This video of NBC's coverage seems to be towards the very end of the night. Maybe watch it after you've watched some of the others.
All the men at ABCNews were crying from their assp*ssies.
By the way, I forgot earlier to include the BBC's coverage. That's part 1. Here's part 3, which begins, as you can imagine, with the Plight of the Muslims. If you remember that sour old lemonfaced liberal Katy Kay that Chris Matthews used to have on his stupid NBC show, she's doing some hosting for the BBC, and she's as thrilled by Trump's win as you would expect.
Here's Fox's last video of coverage. The audio actually works for this one! So that's fun. Also, you can check out the last half (starting at the one hour mark) of the third Fox News video just for bonus Gigles.
Here now some pictures of the Weeping Maenads.
Oh, and here's the Young Turks whining about the Sad Mood of the Hillary election party.
I'm not going to post this yet, but the Mega Independent has created a new flaming skull for us. Around 10pm or so, when we "declare the winner of the election" or whatever, I'll post his new "Flaming Trump Skull."
Election Night Replay Thread Three: THE NIGHTMARE BEGINS
—Ace
Virginia too close to call.
Trump leading in Florida.
Trump close in Ohio.
Now comes the moment where you can see dreams shattering into millions of brightly colored shards.
At CNN, they're still counting the Florida vote.
Later, Wolf Blitzer will begin passionately arguing with John King telling him that he must be a retard who can't count because there's no way Hillary could have lost her lead.
Spoiler alert: There is a way.
At MSNBC, Steve Kornheiser leads the clip noting Donald Trump's strength in Northern Florida and rural areas in Virginia. Rachel Maddow immediately says, pretty much, who cares, they're different, they don't count.
Spoiler alert: They might wind up counting.
Then they go to James Carville, who Lawrence O'Donnell notes "looks worried."
CBSNews: At around 1:55:00, they talk about Florida and Virginia.
I couldn't find video of the NYT's election odds meter, but the third chart on this page tracks the meter throughout the night. Somewhere between 9 and 10, Hillary dropped from 80% to 50%, and Trump jumped up from 20% to 50%.
And then... it got worse.
PS, I can't keep my eyes on all of the feeds at once, so please, if you find a good chunk to watch, let us know in the comments which video and which time code to go to!
Update: Fox calls Ohio, North Carolina, and then Florida for Trump.
DO YOU BELIEVE IN DARK MIRACLES OF SATAN?!?!
Update: CNN Is Hot Garbage. Check out the difference between Wolf Blitzer's tone and attitude towards John King's projections when Hillary is ahead or behind.
At 0:7:45 or so here, he's very happy when John King tells him Hillary is ahead in Ohio. (For no-owwww...)
Then, at around 31:00, John King is showing Trump's lead in Florida, and Wolf Blitzer starts screaming "TURN THOSE MACHINES BACK ON!" demanding King show him the Hillary-heavy counties which still have votes to count.
Continue reading
Election Night Replay Thread Two: Sleepwalking Towards Hell
—Ace
This is where I started watching election coverage, at about 8:15. I had been out at an appointment before then.
I figured Trump was a goner and just wanted this over with as soon as possible. I had been invited over to a friend's for an election night drinking party, but i couldn't go as it was a working night. But I did want to go, because I figured we were in for a depressing night, and I wanted to have company and drinks to get me through it.
Personally, I was annoyed during this part of the night, because I was pretty sure Trump would lose, and if he was going to lose anyway, he might as well lose fast so I could get drunk.
So I was pretty annoyed when Brit Hume said something like "Now wait a minute, we might have a real race on our hands here." I thought: Great. Now Trump's not going to lose until 11:30 pm, and then I'll be all alone and also sober.
I wound up staying in, obviously.
But not depresssed...
So here's the Fox News telecast where I started watching. At about the 10:30 mark, you can hear their panel basically talking Trump out of the race. (Brit Hume had done the same near the end of the Fox News clip in the last post.)
At the 20:00 mark, Megyn Kelly brings up the possibility of a Trump win -- assuming he can win Florida. She and Dana Perino also talk up Hillary's one-state knock-out, of course: If Hillary wins Florida, it's over.
At 29:00, Dana Loesch starts talking about the numbers coming in being different than what were expected, or what was seen in 2012. She also begins questioning the conventional wisdom about the greatness of Clinton's Ground Game.
Karl Rove says at 1:05 that Trump is running behind Romney in Ohio and if he were Trump, he would be "a little concerned." (Sad!) Brit Hume then starts to think maybe there are enough "missing voters' turning up at the polls to win it for Trump.
On to NBCNews: They hit this approximate time at around 1:20:00. Nicole Wallace is very worried about what the tightness of the race may mean for Paul Ryan.
At MSNBC, at about 1:03:00, which Brian Williams says is 8:19 in the night, they have several calls, and then Steve Kornheiser notes that Hillary's lead in Florida has just disappeared.
At ABCNews, skip to about 1:00:00 to hear talk about Florida, but I gotta tell you, they're pretty boring. Maybe check in with them later when the NIGHTMARE IS IN FULL EFFECT.
CNN's a bit ahead of the others (all of the videos have different lenghths and starting times), so maybe watch the end of the last vid, around 1:33:00, when a reporter says Trump is increasingly confident of winning Florida, but then Wolf Blitzer excitedly proclaims Hillary Clinton has taken the lead in Florida.
Spoiler alert: That might not hold up.
Election Night Replay Thread One: Before the Nightmare
—Ace
Tonight I'll be half-pretending it's November 8, 2016, and that we're all sitting in front of the TV waiting to hear the election results. I'll be linking videos of network news coverage.
For each post, which will come about once an hour, try to stay, more or less, within the time period the post covers. This first post is the early coverage, when there was either nothing to cover (except exit polls) or some early-reporting non-swing states.
The second one will be when more numbers come in, and people start to realize Trump has a chance.
The third one will be more election returns, and Trump's odds rising.
The fourth and last one, covering the real hours of 2am to 4am on Election Night, will cover the waiting game when some of us were staying up way too late to hear the official results.
Election night went on for like ten hours (like 6pm to 4am), and no one wants to sit through ten hours again. Well, I do, but I already kind of did when I watched these vids again a month ago. Anyway, we'll be kind of condensing the ten hours into four hours.
If you see good parts in a video, like Rachel Maddow making a sour face when someone mentions Trump having a chance, please let us know in the comments by noting the channel it was on and the time code for watching it. That way, we can skip the boring stuff and mainly focus on the Big Moments.
Now, let's get into the background of this night we're going to be reliving -- let's talk about the news and polling environment we were in before 8:30 pm November 8, 2017. Just to appreciate how big a reversal this all was.
On Election Day, The New York Times claimed that Hillary Clinton had an 85% chance of winning the election, and I'm pretty sure that just days before they had put her chances at above 90%.
Nate Silver had said Hillary Clinton "finished off" Trump at the final debate, and noted that she held an average of seven points of a lead over Trump, nationally.
As Election Day neared, Nate Silver showed Hillary with a 65% chance of winning, and Trump with only a 35% chance of winning. However, this 35% chance was too high and Very Subversive for a lot of liberals who needed the cocoon of above-90%-assurance. If you remember, the HuffPo's own bullshit odds column gave Hillary a 98% chance of winning, and accused Nate Silver of "unskewing" the polls to Trump's advantage to get him up to 35%.
The models themselves are pretty confident. HuffPost Pollster is giving Clinton a 98 percent chance of winning, and The New York Times’ model at The Upshot puts her chances at 85 percent.
There is one outlier, however, that is causing waves of panic among Democrats around the country, and injecting Trump backers with the hope that their guy might pull this thing off after all. Nate Silver’s 538 model is giving Donald Trump a heart-stopping 35 percent chance of winning as of this weekend.
He ratcheted the panic up to 11 on Friday with his latest forecast, tweeting out, "Trump is about 3 points behind Clinton -- and 3-point polling errors happen pretty often."
So whos right?
The beauty here is that we won’t have to wait long to find out. But let's lay out now why we think we're right and 538 is wrong. Or, at least, why they're doing it wrong.
The short version is that Silver is changing the results of polls to fit where he thinks the polls truly are, rather than simply entering the poll numbers into his model and crunching them.
Silver calls this unskewing a "trend line adjustment." He compares a poll to previous polls conducted by the same polling firm, makes a series of assumptions, runs a regression analysis, and gets a new poll number. That’s the number he sticks in his model -- not the original number.
...
Guess who benefits from the unskewing?
...
That line in itself is disingenuous, though. For the polls to be wrong, there wouldn’t need to be one single 3-point error. All of the polls -- all of them, as Brianna Keilar would put it -- would have to be off by 3 points in the same direction. That
s happened before, but in 2012 the error favored President Barack Obama. In 2014, it favored Republicans. Errors are just as likely to favor Clinton as they are to favor Trump, and they would have to favor Trump. And we still haven’t accounted for the unique fact that one campaign has a get-out-the-vote operation, while the other doesn't.
By monkeying around with the numbers like this, Silver is making a mockery of the very forecasting industry that he popularized....
I get why Silver wants to hedge. It's not easy to sit here and tell you that Clinton has a 98 percent chance of winning. Everything inside us screams out that life is too full of uncertainty, that being so sure is just a fantasy. But that's what the numbers say. What is the point of all the data entry, all the math, all the modeling, if when the moment of truth comes we throw our hands up and say, hey, anything can happen. If that's how we feel, let's scrap the entire political forecasting industry.
#ILoveScienceSexually.
Here's a tweet I didn't publish on Election Night, though I saw it. I didn't want to be a negative Nelly and depress everyone.
Earlier on Election Day, Frank Luntz published a tweet saying something about the exit polls showing a more competitive race than expected.
But at 6:43, as he saw more of the exit polls (I guess), he declared the election over.
In case I wasn't clear enough from my previous tweets:— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 8, 2016
Hillary Clinton will be the next President of the United States. #ElectionNight
Now come on -- in 2004, the exit polls predicted John Kerry's easy win. The media still doesn't get that when they hire a bunch of obviously-liberal college students to do exit polls, and they've demonized the Republican candidate for nine straight months, people voting Republican will be hesitant to tell the liberals demonizing their choices what their choices are.
This was the case to an extent never before seen in 2016, when the media and all Means of Communication declared Trump collectively to be Hitler Reborn.
That said, I expected Trump to lose. I thought there would be the usual underpolling of Trump voters, and maybe that would be bigger than usual, but I couldn't imagine it being a big enough overlooked vote to swing the election.
Below, some of the early election night coverage. Try not to talk too much about stuff that happens past 8pm Eastern time; that'll be the subject of the next thread. Let's try to keep kind of real-time on this, talking about how we felt before the numbers started coming in.
Continue reading
CNN, which starts around 6:30. Don't go too far past 8pm.
MSNBC, which seems to start right around 7.
ABCNews:
PBS. I forgot entirely about this one on Election Night.
NBCNews. They start at 7pm too.
FoxNews:
I'll post the Young Turks' meltdown compilation later -- remember, right now, everyone (except some of you) thinks Hillary Clinton will be the next president.
Close it up
Division Likely To Continue
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
A new Pew Research survey finds 86% of Americans describe the country as more politically divided today than in the past, while just 12% say the country is no more divided."
The nature of the country’s political divisions is a rare point of partisan agreement: Comparable majorities of Democrats and Democratic leaners (88%) and Republicans and Republican leaners (84%) say the country is more divided these days than in the past.”
Political division? Could it be because of the literary arm of the DNC? They would never
spew publish fake news to help the DNC narrative.
Divided? Well, it can't be the Senate Republicans fault, can it?
Could it be the Democrats fault? The temper tantrum continues to persist.
Senator Tillis, you are a fool. Compromise and bi-partisanship means that the GOP and the Americans who voted GOP in November take it up the .......... How much bipartisanship did they display over the past 8 years?
The Democrats have no desire to heal any divisions. If the Democratic leadership doesn't want to accept the fact the GOP kicked ass the rank and file won't. As a dear farmer once told me, "You might as well make hay when the sun is shining." You have 2 years of forecasted sunshine, don't squander it. You might just unite Americans more than you think.
The Media Has Assassinated Themselves
—Ace
It's a hard world, kid. It's twice as hard if you're stupid.
And the media is very, very stupid indeed. And emotional. And partisan. And unprofessional.
Mollie Hemingway notes four recent -- as in, the past couple of days -- new outbreaks of the media's self-arson.
It's not just that they are chiefly in the business of #FakeNews these days -- it's that when one media source creates #FakeNews, the rest of the Herd of Low-Intellect Pack Animals begins retweeting it and republishing it without a single one of these idiots bothering to check a damn thing.
Mollie's first example is the New York Times' #FakeNews claim that Rick Perry only recently came to understand that as Secretary of Energy, he would be in charge of safeguarding the US' nuclear arsenal.
This despite the fact that when Perry accepted the nomination, he said:
"I look forward to engaging in a conversation about the development, stewardship and regulation of our energy resources, safeguarding our nuclear arsenal, and promoting an American energy policy that creates jobs and puts America first."
As David St. Hubbins said: "Ah well that's just nitpicking, isn't it?"
Becket Adams examines the unsourced garbage nature of this #FakeNews garbage, but also shows you all of the media -- and I do mean all of the media -- that ate this up and then vomited it back up to the world.
Well, not all of the legacy media. One outlet, New York magazine actually bothered to do some actual thinking. Here, they come very close to committing the crime of actual journalistic skepticism:
Yesterday, the New York Times posted a story by Coral Davenport and David Sanger about Donald Trump's energy secretary nominee, former Texas governor Rick Perry, that quickly went viral. That's because the article, posted under the headline "'Learning Curve' As Rick Perry Pursues a Job He Initially Misunderstood," made a rather astounding claim: that at the time he was tapped to head the department, Perry didn't even understand that one of its primary purposes is to maintain the security of America's nuclear weapons and facilities. Journalists everywhere, myself included, tweeted out the story as just another bright-red data point about Donald Trump's lack of fitness to govern.
But since the story went online, a bunch of (mostly) conservative critics and outlets has argued that the story falsely impugns Perry. They make a very convincing case.
Mollie's third example is this amazing headline. A Yale professor of computer science, widely considered an actual genius in his field, criticized unexamined liberal assumptions choking the academy.
Here's how the National Laughstock headlined this:
Scientific Genius Accused of Being Anti-Scientific Genius.
But do let the National Laughingstock tell you how intellectual they themselves are, and how much they long to touch science in its no-no places.
They have chosen the form of their Destructor, and the form they have chosen is they themselves.
Trump Eyeing Dramatic Cuts to Government?
—Ace
There are some large claims made here. I do not know how to take Trump's grandiose claims.
Jazz Shaw digests it and comments on it, but here's the Hill article he quotes.
Donald Trump is ready to take an ax to government spending.
Staffers for the Trump transition team have been meeting with career staff at the White House ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration to outline their plans for shrinking the federal bureaucracy, The Hill has learned.
The changes they propose are dramatic.
The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations.
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely.
Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump's team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years.
I'll believe it when I see it, but Trump has surprised many of us before.
Man Arrested For Making Threat to Assassinate Trump on Twitter;
Was Wealthy NE Dem Donor, Friends with Bill & Hillary Clinton, John Kerry
—Ace
I believe he's a member of the Tea Party.
No but for real -- do you think this story would be getting more play, rather than the zero it's getting (from American media, at least) if this were a friend of Romney's making a threat against the life of a Clinton or Obama?
The man arrested by Miami Beach police Tuesday for allegedly threatening President-elect Donald Trump online is a member of a prominent northeast family close to Bill and Hillary Clinton.
He once gave $20,000 to the Democratic National Committee, DailyMail.com has learned.
During that eulogy on Oct. 6, 2001 in Boston, the former presidential candidate referred to 'Dom Jr.'s latest computer wizardry.'
The 'wizard' is now being held in a Miami-Dade County jail after using Twitter to threaten Trump's life.
Trump is scheduled to be sworn in Friday in Washington, D.C. as Puopolo remains incarcerated on a charge of threatening to harm a public servant.
Puopolo reportedly admitted to posting a video to Twitter, saying: 'This is the 16th of January 2017, I will be at the review/ inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President elect Trump today.'
To be fair, CNN is covering the possibility of a Trump assassination.
By talking up such a possibility, and spinning out the scenarios under which a Democrat might become president were Trump and Pence murdered.
On the Wednesday, January 18 broadcast of CNN’s The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer aired a segment with a chyron featuring the headline “Developing Now.” During that “developing” segment, Blitzer and correspondent Brian Todd discussed what would happen if the unthinkable occurred on January 20.
Blitzer introduced the segment, saying, "What if an incoming president and his immediate successors were wiped out on day one?" and from there, CNN contributor Brian Todd took over to outline the line of succession if an attack blew up the inaugural dais, killing both Trump and Pence.
I don't remember Blitzer indulging in any "what if they kill Obama and Biden, do the Republicans get to stay in control?" questions in 2009.
Tucker Carlson Interviews Idiots Who Cites Lyndon LaRouche Newsletter for Proposition That Russia Recruited Trump to Run for President in 1983
—Ace
Another trip to the slaughterhouse.
It occurs to me that Tucker Carlson is doing for real what Jon Stewart used to use with hoax editing.
Oh, and Tucker Carlson's ratings are higher than Megyn Kelly's, who was some kind of superstar or something.
In its debut week, Tucker Carlson Tonight — which moved from 7 PM ET to the 9 PM hour on January 9th following Megyn Kelly’s departure — averaged 3 million viewers and 576,000 in the 25-54 demographic. This placed it in the top ten in all of basic cable.
In comparison with how The Kelly File fared in that time slot in 2016, Fox News experienced an increase of 10% in total viewership and 12% in the key demo.
And 2016 was an election year. I do understand that this interregnum is also a highly-watched period of time. Just saying, the two periods are roughly comparable in terms of extrinsic advantage.
Martha McCallum's also improving over Gretchen Van Sustern's ratings.
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
The Cookmaid with Still Life of Vegetables and Fruit
Nathaniel Bacon
Look at those melons!
The first English amateur painter of note, a high-born country gentleman, nephew of the Lord Chancellor Francis Bacon. Fewer than a dozen paintings by him are known; with the exception of a miniature landscape on copper in the manner of Bril, which has been claimed as the earliest British landscape (Ashmolean Mus., Oxford), they are either portraits (mainly of members of his family, including self-portraits) or kitchen still lifes.
The Morning Report 1/19/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Lots of last minute trashing of the nation by Obama before he's kicked to the curb. Last minute pardons of thugs, drug dealers, America-haters, terrorists; his kind of people. Also, the utter smearing of President-Elect Trump's distinguished and outstanding nominees by an assortment of low-lives, many of whom do belong in jail. But what still is getting my goat is this Thom Tillis momzer:
"If the election was a mandate for anything, it was for elected officials in both parties to break through the gridlock to finally start producing results." Pro-Tip, Champ: Idiocy like this is precisely why you got Trump - and why you should get primaried. See the sidebar for a link to his drivel. Other than that, prayers for Vic, have a better one and remain blessed.
- Bear-Baiting Has Consequences: Lavrov Accuses UK, France, Germany of US Election Interference
- Rush: Sessions Must Not Recuse Himself
- Close Friend of the Clintons Threatens to Assassinate Trump
- Obama Pushing to Have Last Minute Indictment in Cop Who Had "Loosie" Garner in Legal Choke Hold
Chutzpah MeterSchadenboner at 10: Illegal Alien Sues San Fran for Violating Sanctuary City Law
- Mad-Dog Confirmed 26-1, Chubby Gillibrand Was the Lone Holdout
Disrupt J20 Disrupted by O'Keefe's Videos, "Scaling Back" Their Actions
- Kimmel Calling Pruitt "a Piece of Shit" Must Mean He's the Perfect Choice for EPA
- Patty Murray Lies In Front of a Senate Committee, But Unfortunately, She's On It
- 0% Indian But 100% Classless: Warren Refuses to Shake Betsy DeVos Hand
- Tolerant, Peaceful Left "React" to Abigail Breslin's Friendship with President Trump's Youngest Daughter
Thanks to Mindful Webworker for the countdown art.
Continue reading
Wednesday Night ONT - On The Fly Edition
—WeirdDave
So, normally I set aside time Wednesday afternoon to write the ONT, but today is especially busy. I have no idea how much I'll be able to put together. Will the ONT be short? Long? Messy? I don't know. It all depends on how much I can squeeze in around the edges today. Let's start with beer pinup art:
That's the label from a bottle of Double D double IPA from the Dominion Brewing Company. It's part of an entire line of beers, all branded with pinup artwork. I love looking at all of them, that kind of Americana appeals to me. The beer itself is pretty good, if you like IPAs. As beer goes, it's rocket fuel, 9% ABV. I started drinking it last year with the thought “Hey, I can get a buzz from just a couple of beers, which means I'll drink less!”. This was true. It's also true that I put on about 10 pounds because each bottle packs in about 300 calories, more than twice what you get from a typical American lager and three times what you find in a light beer. Approach with caution.
Continue reading
Road Trip!
Is there anything more quintessentially American than the road trip? I don't think so. From the “mother road” to the popularity of RVs, part of being a free American is the ability to pack up and head out to see the country. New self driving cars may soon spell an end to this cherished tradition. I'm of two minds about self driving cars. As someone who regularly drives across country with my family, I can see the attraction. Have you ever driven across Illinois south of Chicago? Ugh. It's where God put the nothing when he made the world. Being able to sit back and let the car do all of the work during boring cross country drive is quite beguiling. On the other hand, I don't think that concerns about network security are crazy at all. This past year have shown us that hacking is an omnipresent threat to our computerized world. There is no such thing as an unhackable system. Imagine the carnage is someone managed to gain access to the command and control system of an automated highway network and simply ordered all cars to accelerate? The death toll would make 9/11 look like a school picnic.
The Eternal Question
Republican or Democrat? (Republican) Coke or Pepsi? (Coke) TP roll over or under? (Who cares?) While these are the correct answers to some of the most pressing issues of our times, here on the HQ, the eternal debate rages: Longbow or Crossbow? Well, don't look now, but it looks like crossbows might be making a move:
Everybody's favorite jocular German, Jörg Sprave, has finally come up with an automatic crossbow. Using an external power source and a rack and pinion gear system, this thing will shoot bolts until the magazine is empty. It certainly looks scale-able too. The longbow mafia consistently touts speed as one of their big advantages, but I've yet to see a fully automatic longbow. Let the discussions begin! (H/t to ibguy)
Top Stadium Experiences
Stadium Journey has released their list of the Top 100 Stadium Experiences of 2016. What's #1? Why Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That's right, the best place to watch a baseball game is right here in little old Baltimore. But what if baseball is not your thing? Where's the best place to watch an NFL game?
Why, right across the parking lot, of course. M&T Bank Stadium is the top NFL venue, coming in at # 14 overall.
So come on down to Bawlmer, hon. We'll crack open a Natty Boh and shovel a bushel of steamed crabs across the table. Silver Queen corn on the cob, fresh from the Eastern Shore and dripping with butter and some hand shucked oysters ought to complete the feast.
The politics here suck, but there's a reason this is the Land of Pleasant Living. After the game we'll go for a sunset sail on the Chesapeake Bay. It doesn't get any better than this.
Troll Level: Off The Scale
Pres. Obama to press: "You're not supposed to be complimentary. You're supposed to cast a critical eye on folks who hold enormous power." pic.twitter.com/sTKl34FlrQ— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2017
Uh-huh.
Edumacation
Like many of you, I have a child who will be college age in a few years. The problem is, where can we send him that he's not going to be indoctrinated with all of the leftist garbage so prevalent these days? Hillsdale? That would be an excellent choice, but are there any others? I don't think I want to send him to my alma mater, a school that recently won a national debate contest with racist blatherings. (I get that this is an accepted form of “debate” these days. That fact underscores my point rather than refuting it)
How about sending him to Guatemala? Daniel Hannon writes about a hidden oasis of free market education lurking in Central America. Francisco Marroquin University has a 45 year tradition of educating its students in the principles of Austrian economics.
It's a serious concern for parents these days, at least for conservative parents. How can it not be in a world where a Maryland school is employee FIRED for correcting student's spelling. Smh.
Dogs
This is my dog Colby.
He's a good dog, but I don't think he's as much fun as this dog, who is not allowed in the park anymore:
A Smart Military Blog
That time a Marine mechanic took a joyride in a stolen A4M Skyhawk
Strange story. Pretty much got what you'd expect, but his Big Chicken Dinner doesn't seem to have hurt his post-military life, looks to me like he did lots of interesting stuff.
Foote later qualified as a test pilot in more than 20 different military and civilian aircraft, and became a contractor to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He holds patents in aviation design and engineering technology.
Must be one of those mad genius types.
Wendy's Is at it Again
And that's going to have to be it for tonight. I've just returned from a surprise meeting with the regional VP and my boss who informed me that I'm being given a rather large promotion at work (they must not have noticed that I've been in my office writing the ONT, Hee!), and I don't have time to dig up any more stuff. Sorry for the light content, hopefully I can get the pictures put in and get this posted pretty much on time tonight.
Tonight's ONT brought to you by ad placement:
Obama is gone Friday! The Yahoo Group is nervously waiting the full four hours before calling a doctor.
Close it up
Some Good News on the Trump Front
—Ace
I don't know about Trump, really. I don't like his claim that he's working on a plan to allow "DREAMers" to remain in the country with a plan that has "a lot of heart" and will make them "very happy."
Mark Krikorian comments that "Any DACA deal would have to include E-Verify & offsetting cuts in legal immigration (lottery & chain migration)," but that seems to be his urging, not Trump's thinking. But maybe Trump is listening to the right people.
Maybe.
Apart from that, there are some reasons for optimism, if you're wired that way.
HHS Secretary nominee Tom Price apparently has two enemies: big government, and insurance companies.
Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos repeatedly rejected Bernie Sanders' premises that government ought to provide "free" higher education, that "free" higher education actually was free, or that the Education Department had anything to do with Sanders' proposal of free child care.
From his opening question about America becoming an oligarchic state to his off-topic pontificating, Sanders's interrogation made for interesting TV. But it looks like a win for limited government that DeVos realizes what the responsibilities of the education secretary actually are.
Trump is cutting his Inauguration Parade short to go to the White House and start signing executive orders, mostly undoing Obama's executive orders.
This story claims he plans to sign "4 or 5" high priority orders.
I hear the number is a bit higher than that.