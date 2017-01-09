Unbelievable: CBS Radio News Insinuates That Black-on-White Chicago Race Attack Was Actually White-on-Black Crime
What they said was technically accurate -- and intended to imply the opposite of the truth.
Waiting for
Godot Ace
Open thread, with new, lower numbers.
Wait, I think we found him:
Looks like he's taking the Giants loss rather hard.
Mid-Morning Open Thread
Supper At Emmaus
Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio
Oh shut up. You'll take Caravaggio and you'll like it.
The Morning Report 1/9/17
Good morning, kids. Hope you all had a great weekend, despite the snow and cold. I'll let the links speak for themselves. As for the Golden Globes and Meryl Streep, the late, great Paddy Chayefsky has been gone nearly 36 years, but his words and deeds at the 1977 Academy Awards speak for themselves. Have a better one and remain blessed.
- Meryl Streep Opens Mouth, Beclowns Self, OR Another Sunday In Hollywood
- 10 Years of Media Silence: Remember Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom
- Feel-Good Story: Federal Workers Suffer Drain-the-Swamp Fever
- Even More Feel-Gooder-er: Trump Plans Massive Expansion of US Navy
- Adolescent Talking Meat Puppets Create Sickening Film of Obama's "Most Memorable Moments," But . . .
- . . . Here Are 18, Among Perhaps Dozens, That Didn't Make the Cut. Unexpectedly.
- If Dems, SCOAMF Willing to "Tweak" Obamacare, Then Trump, GOP In the Driver's Seat for Repeal
- Place Your Bets For the Obama Pardon Pool
- Under Cover of Golden Globes and Football, FBI Dumps 300 Pages of Hillary Notes
- Obama's New DC Digs Has Massive Wall (Ironically Most Likely Built by Mexicans)
- As Goes California: Troubling Signs Indicate It May Soon Be First State to Default
- Former Marine, and Nice Jewish Boy, Hopes to Unseat Crooked Scumbag for OH Senate Seat
Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/8/17) I Mailed It In Edition
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
If you have 'too big to fail' for cities or for states, and they believe they'll be bailed out, they'll continue to make unwise decisions. Rand Paul
Quote II
Solitary trees, if they grow at all, grow strong. Winston Churchill
Quote III
Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes. Mike Pence
-Even not so great men.-
Quote IV
The act of saying "Fuck you" to any mortal man who would claim dominion and authority over you is the first act of a free man. Not a free man on paper, but a free man in fact. Ace
Does this look like your desk? It's time to do something about it. Tomorrow, Monday January 9th is National Clean Off Your Desk Day.
On this day in history, January 8th, 1964 LBJ declared "War on Poverty" We lost. Waive the White Flag and lets start over again. Welfare wan't meant to be a generational inheritance.
Have you ever heard the phrase, "Because of _______________ we can't have nice things? Well, it appears to be a world wide issue. h/t CBD
THE STREAKERS OF MACHU PICCHU
"Don’t get naked here" used to be an unnecessary addition to the rules at Machu Picchu. Now they print the request on the back of each ticket.
Peruvian authorities don't know how Machu Picchu got on the "naked tourism" list, but they are eager to get it off. Park attendants have seen so many backpacker behinds that they’ve officially labeled nudity at the site a “threat” to cultural heritage—and are considering banning foreign tourists to the site without official guides.
If you're traveling in Asia and sight seeing isn't your thing. You can always have elevator races. High speed elevators and the cut throat business environment. h/t CBD
Are you handy? Looking to make a little extra money? This might be the website for you. Patents that have expired. Here's your chance not to be looking over your shoulder in the workshop.
On this day in 1956 Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel/Hound Dog" single goes #1 & stays #1 for a record 11 weeks (for a single)
Just a good song, with a different take.
Here at the AoSHQ we joke about the "Pajama Boys" of the world and the kids that live in their parent's basements. Why do they live there? Is student debt an issue? Interesting study behind young adults boomeranging home.
College completion rates have a stronger association with the boomeranging effect than student loan debt. Young adults who did not finish their two- or four-year college have at least a 40 percent higher risk of returning home than those who graduated, likely due to limited options to find a job without a degree.
The authors also found that young adults who have successfully transitioned into adult roles, such as those who are co-habiting or are married, or are homeowners, as well as those who have found success in the labor market, are less likely to move back in with their parent(s).
Political correctness. It points us to a not so pretty picture.
In a well-known paper written after World War II, the philosopher Karl Popper laid out a stark dilemma for societies: they can settle members’ disagreements only through argument or violence. Totalitarian and utopian societies are those that opt for the latter. They prefer the use of force to the more uncertain process of argument.
The society that embraces argument over violence, by contrast, is what Popper called the “open society.” The American system was conceived as one such open society, but, as many of its early thinkers warned, if Americans lose the virtues that make an open society possible, they will open the way to tyranny.
See Quote IV again.
Apple a lifesaver, Windows not so much? MacBook may have saved man in Ft. Lauderdale shooting.
A bullet travelling toward Steve Frappier’s back was stopped by his backpack and the aluminum frame of his Apple MacBook. The man told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday, “The backpack saved my life. [I] dropped and the backpack was still on my back and I was turned in such a way where that at one point when the shooter shot toward my direction … there was a bullet that ricocheted.”
Science doesn't always have to involve curing cancer, debating climate change or a host of other topics in the news these days. Sometimes it can be as simple as music.
On a Friday night in December, I sat in a small room with 33 other audience members, each of us accompanied by a dancer in black. The dancers pulled out blindfolds and covered our eyes, and for a brief moment, all was dark and quiet and freighted with anticipation. Then, as a chamber ensemble began to play Claude Debussy’s String Quartet in G minor, the dancers began to “play” the music on our bodies.
When the music soared, the dancers lifted our feet to mimic the sense of weightlessness. When the music was playful, they tickled our forearms. And when it pressed in intensely, the dancers squeezed our shoulders and rocked our heads.
At times, they held scents near our noses, and wafted a wind across us, and even pressed evocative morsels of food into our mouths—truffle cheese with pop rocks, fizzing as the music rose—as if our entire bodies could be recruited into feeling the mad sensuality of Debussy’s work. As if the idea was to bring us inside the music itself.
Not all Geniuses reside in Florida. Arizona woman fought the law. And of course, the law won. Genius Award Winner.
Waste of taxpayer's money or Today's Feel Good Story of The Day? You decide.
Here is another decision on a possible feel good story of the day. Is he an enabler or is this a Feel Good Story of The Day?
ONT tips, loose change and hand warmers can be sent here. Don't tweet? That's fine, same things can be emailed to the ONT at petmoron at gmail.
The Ace Kids are looking for roommates and/or bails bondsmen.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by Universal Truth: Kids Will Be Kids.
Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. Do not place hands in your mouth after handling The ONT.
Shoe, Meet Other Foot
Even though the election was over a month ago, and Hillary Clinton will never be president, the lib/prog sense of outragey outrage has not subsided. In fact, it's even greater now than it was originally. So much so that there's been some loose talk on the left of "resistance" ( *snort* ) and even "revolution" ( *guffaw* ), which raises some obvious questions about how they intend to pull off an armed revolution. After all, the military is in the hands of those the liberals consider to be their enemies. Also, U.S. armed forces tend to skew conservative, so a military intervention or coup would be a non-starter. And then there's the pesky fact that the overwhelming majority of private gun owners undoubtedly voted for Trump.
So, obviously, the progressive plan for "resistance" (excuse me, #TheResistance) has not been well thought out. I think it consists mainly of Keith Olbermann shouting at the wall from his basement redoubt at GQ Magazine.
But, according to the Beeb, some liberals have noticed this deficit:
Gun ownership has traditionally been associated with the right wing in America but the election of Donald Trump has prompted some left-wingers to join gun clubs - and even start preparing for the collapse of society.
The BBC piece focuses not on liberals who want to foment armed revolution, but on the grievance groups who think that the evil Trump is giong to round them all up. The piece quotes a confused man who wears dresses, and who claims that
"...Trump's election has mobilised a lot of the far right and given them hope," she says, citing a rise in reports of hate crimes and neo-Nazi activity."
Of course, all of this "neo-Nazi activity" that he's afraid of is phaque gnus. It's been pumped out by the MSM 24/7 since the election like raw sewage from a busted pipe. So I really can't blame to guy too much for sincerly believing that fedgov is setting up camps to house the disaffected segments of the population. We liked to joke about it, but this guy believes it in earnest.
But, here's the funny part: All of us on this side of the aisle believe that just because this guy is confused about what gender he is, he does not thereby abrogate his right to defend himself. I doubt there would be a gun club or range in the entire country that would not allow him to take any firearms training/safety course they might offer. Of course, he might get a bit of snark, like "So, voting for politicians who are determined to forbid you the means to defend yourself is not a good idea, huh?" and "Surrendering your protection to a government that hates you never works out well, does it?"
There are gay and tranny gun clubs now, and I think that's great. Because not only are they taking personal responsibility to protect themselves rather than simply whine that somebody is not doing it for them, but they're going to rub shoulders with people they most likely never encounter on a daily basis: Trump voters, conservative Republicans, old married guys, and evangelical Christians, AKA normal Americans. And this is a good thing.
But if have some spare time and you're looking for a laugh or two, you really ought to scroll through that ridiculous #TheResistance Twitter feed. It's packed full of weapons grade stoopid.
Unrelated: NOW THIS IS JUST MEAN!
I hereby declare this thread to be Open. You can even talk about the NY-GB wildcard game.
Food Thread: Greasy, Salty, Disgusting - Perfect Drunk Food!
Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why
Mike Primavera believes when it comes to Jack in the Box tacos, there are two kinds of people: those who think they're disgusting and those who agree they're disgusting but are powerless to resist them.
I haven't had one of these in a very long time. But in another life, there was a Jack-In-The-Box just around the corner from my apartment. It was convenient for the inevitable post-bar-closing snack, although I gravitated toward what I termed the "Cheapo Chicken Sandwich."
And perhaps I am being overly sensitive, but Wall Street Journal writers don't eat fast-food tacos....they eat artisanal tacos made from grass-fed beef, hand-made tortillas, locally sourced vegetables, with carbon offsets built into the price, consumed at a SoHo eatery staffed by Dreamers.
The smug superiority just drips off this article. Oh, they'll try one, when they are sent to some flyover city and feel like slumming it.
"It was stale, greasy, spicy, crunchy, saucy and just plain strange," said Ms. Johnson, a 43-year-old-director of operations at an advertising agency in Cincinnati and author of a blog called the Food Hussy. "Who puts a slice of American cheese in a taco?"
Drunks...that's who. Duh.
[Hat Tip: Curmudgeon]
Find The Sniper
My SIL has this in her kitchen...I find it fascinating, both as an example of rationing and price controls, and also the way American food preferences have changed, and not changed. There is plenty on this menu I would be happy to eat.
Kitchen sink disposals are great tools, but sometimes things just happen. I have chewed up my share of spoons, but luckily no fingers...yet.
What's the weirdest or worst thing to happen in your disposal?
Monkfish was the topic in a recent Food Thread, and this is the result. Filets with sauteed potatoes and grape tomatoes. The nice thing about monkfsih is its fantastic texture and its resilience. It's tough to overcook it, at least compared to most other fish. The one problem is that most fish markets don't trim the filets well, so there is usually some membrane left on them, which I trim with a very sharp thin blade.
Texas team develops oral vaccine against Salmonella
Wow. This is great. Let's see if it pans out, and I wonder about the unintended consequences. If there is a vaccine, how will the food industry react? By relaxing their guard, with the argument that responsible people should get vaccinated?
Anyway....Jenny McCarthy hardest hit.
Yes....I have Peanut Butter Cookies on the brain. This recipe is from Bluebell, and it is a winner.
- 1 ¼ c. flour
- ¾ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¾ c. peanut butter
- ½ c. butter, softened
- ½ c. sugar
- ½ c. packed brown sugar
- ½ tsp. vanilla
- 5 T. milk
- 1 egg
- 6 oz. chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine peanut butter, butter, sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla; Beat until creamy.
Beat in milk and egg.
Gradually add flour mixture; mix well.
Stir in chocolate chips.
Drop by level tablespoons onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes.
Makes 4 dozen.
[I chilled the dough for a bit to make it easier to handle, and I made the cookies slightly bigger]
Contact the Food Thread: cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com
Using The Language Of The Left Against Them...Palestinian Colonialism!
—CBD
Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-08-2017
Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, and somebody sneaking carrots into your chili, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, belly laughs. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which, like last week's pants, do not improve simply by being photographed on a young, attractive woman.
604 596 Virginia Woolf was a terrible author.
Posted by: dagny at January 04, 2017 03:37 PM (pH7uT)
Thank you! Reading her crap is like getting beaten with a bag of oranges.
Posted by: josephistan at January 04, 2017 03:38 PM (7HtZB)
Democratic Party Status Update: Hosed
The Democratic Party may be on the verge of imploding. In the wake of getting they butt kicked by Donald Trump, perhaps a rethink is in order. A FoxNews article from Dec. 8 says just that: I'm a Democrat but Clinton staffer Jennifer Palmieri's twisted logic is exactly why we lost, by Bryan Dean Wright, argues that the Democrats are following a defective strategy, one by which they believe, according to Wright:
...that we can cruise to electoral dominance if we build a coalition of voters based on identity politics. In other words, if Democrats can get a particular slice of Americans to the polls – women, Jews, ethnic minorities, gay men and lesbians – we will win.
The idea for this dates back most famously to 2004 when political experts John Judis and Ruy Teixeira published their book, “The Emerging Democratic Majority.” They convinced my party that hard data – demographic, geographic, economic, and political data – forecasted the dawn of a new progressive era.
They argued that there was a massive wave of Democratic voters in the country’s urban areas just waiting to support the party, and would do so for generations to come.
Now, there is an obvious flaw in this strategy that the Wile E. Coyote brain trust of the Democratic Party apparently missed. More on that later. Here is the book he's talking about, The Emerging Democratic Majority:
In five well-researched chapters and a new afterword covering the 2002 elections, Judis and Teixeira show how the most dynamic and fastest-growing areas of the country are cultivating a new wave of Democratic voters who embrace what the authors call "progressive centrism" and take umbrage at Republican demands to privatize social security, ban abortion, and cut back environmental regulations.
As the GOP continues to be dominated by neoconservatives, the religious right, and corporate influence, this is an essential volume for all those discontented with their narrow agenda -- and a clarion call for a new political order.
This book actually takes its title for an earlier, similar book that was written from someone on the other side of the aisle, The Emerging Republican Majority by Kevin Phillips.
One of the most important and controversial books in modern American politics, The Emerging Republican Majority (1969) explained how Richard Nixon won the White House in 1968—and why the Republicans would go on to dominate presidential politics for the next quarter century. Rightly or wrongly, the book has widely been seen as a blueprint for how Republicans, using the so-called Southern Strategy, could build a durable winning coalition in presidential elections. Certainly, Nixon’s election marked the end of a "New Deal Democratic hegemony" and the beginning of a conservative realignment encompassing historically Democratic voters from the South and the Florida-to-California "Sun Belt," in the book’s enduring coinage.
Kevin Phillips was kind of like the David Brooks of his day, that is, a DC Beltway "establishment" Republican who pretty much agreed with liberals on most things and who spent more time criticizing Republicans he found distasteful (i.e. actual conservatives) than Democrats. But his Emerging Majority book, one of 15 that he wrote, was very influential in GOP leadership circles. I'll bet anything that Karl Rove used to sleep with it under his pillow.
As this article discusses, the Democrats need to decide the future direction of their party, whether they're going to double down on identity/grievance politics or try to address the economic concerns of millions of working Americans who haven't been doing so well for the last couple of decades, Americans that the Democrats claim to be the champions of. Clearly, trying to stoke up women, gays, and ethnic minorities is problematic. As Wright said about The Emerging Democratic Majority:
They argued that there was a massive wave of Democratic voters in the country’s urban areas just waiting to support the party, and would do so for generations to come.
See the problem? All this strategy will do is pile up big votes in urban areas, i.e. blue states that are already solidly Democratic. And this is precisely what we saw in this election: Clinton racked up lopsided majorities in NY (Clinton 59%), California (61%) and Massachusetts (60%) which did nothing but pad her total in the popular vote which fostered the illusion that she somehow "won" the election. And this explains why the Democrat dead-enders are caterwauling and tearing their hair out over the Electoral College. Meanwhile, they've lost more governorships and state legislatures. So they've got to figure out how to stop the bleeding. Who knows, maybe they're bring back the DLC. It will be a sign of health if they do.
A Call For Submissions
Lurker Oren Litwin (who has commented in the past on this blog as 'Mastiff') is putting together an anthology, to be funded with a Kickstarter project. He tells me:
Given the talented authors we have among the Morons, I thought they would like to know that I’m putting together an anthology of military-fiction short stories, broadly defined. So, resistance fighters against Nazis in Warsaw or a tyrannical government in Ohio would qualify, as would English longbowmen or samurai. (“Near-future” speculative fiction is acceptable if set within the next decade.)
I'm guessing that if you wanted to do a story about a battle featuring longbows on one side and crossbows on the other, that would be acceptable, too.
Payment to the selected authors will depend on the success of the Kickstarter. If it funds, authors will receive a minimum of $100 each (max $1,000). If it fails, authors will receive $25 each, paid out of my pocket.
And I liked this requirement, makes it sort of conservative:
Works with strong thematic elements are encouraged. The martial virtues—honor, courage, sacrifice, as well as less traditional ones like cunning and deception—are encouraged. Nihilism can be part of the setup, but should not be the conclusion—the characters should push through nihilism to the other side, whatever that is.
Complete details can be found on Dr. Litwin's web site. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2017.
This is the first part of an ambitious program Dr. Litwin is putting together, based on the concept of what he calls audience-driven writing:
I believe that anyone should be able to propose a general scheme for a book, join with other fans to provide funding, and then pay authors to write books that qualify. It’s an exciting idea that flips the normal model on its head.
More details here.
Dr. Litwin couldn't resist bragging about his day job. He says he spends all day keeping an eye on Islamist radicals and then writes about them.
RIP Richard Adams
According to the Guardian, Richard Adams, the author of Watership Down, has passed on:
A statement on the book’s official website said: “Richard’s much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve.”
The novel, first published in 1972, became one of the bestselling children’s books of all time, selling tens of millions of copies.
He was aged 96.
And I'm surprise Watership Down is considered a children's book. I read it some years ago, and it seemed pretty adult to me. I never would have thought it was a book I'd give to my kids to read. But the Guardian article says it came from a story Adams made up impromptu to entertain his daughters as he drove them to school, so what do I know?
I'm surprised that the Kindle version is available for only $4.99.
Moron Recommendations
Saw this recommendation from commenter 'Norx' in one of last week's threads: Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea. Norx says:
I had no idea the depth of poverty in North Korea until I heard the stories of expats interviewed in the South. For a book with exactly zero gunfights, it really gripped me. And it's a rare treat when an author from the LA Times disparages communism.
Posted by: Norx at December 29, 2016 10:49 AM (wx6iv)
Kindle edition currently $1.99
___________
Moron josephistan received Dear Luke, We Need to Talk, Darth: And Other Pop Culture Correspondences by John Moe as a Christmas present. It serves up a ton of pop culture jokes in the form of letters and other written material, such as Captain Kirk’s lost log entries and Yelp reviews of The Bates Motel.
An example josesphistan provided is an exchange between Ozzy & Tony Iommi about the lyrics to "War Pigs":
Dear Ozzy,
You rhymed "masses" with "masses." Please advise.
Dear Tont,
Huywg, mgfickc rock n roll, man.
Dear Ozzy,
Good point.
___________
Don't forget the AoSHQ reading group on Goodreads. It's meant to support horde writers and to talk about the great books that come up on the book thread. It's called AoSHQ Moron Horde and the link to it is here: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/175335-aoshq-moron-horde.
___________
So that's all for this week. As always, book thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to OregonMuse, Proprietor, AoSHQ Book Thread, at the book thread e-mail address: aoshqbookthread, followed by the 'at' sign, and then 'G' mail, and then dot cee oh emm.
What have you all been reading this week? Hopefully something good, because, as you all know, life is too short to be reading lousy books.
Saturday ONT
Ten Items. Or so.
10. In Texas, police arrested a man with cocaine hidden under his flab apron. This was an aha! moment for me. I usually just hide fried chicken in mine. But now it seems like a better place to hide those vials of tiny hallucinogenic toads.
Duh, because chicken is not illegal! I can just carry that in a bag or something, right out in the open, right? Hah! Man, this just proves how reading is so good for us.
9. Country boy goes to Bahamas, craps a live snake. Amazing. That's talent. He needs to think about a new career.
8. Hipsters pollute and trivialize everything they fucking touch, because they suck.
7. Obama's Legacy is Bullshit. The press is twisting statistics into knots, trying to make it look like our economy is going great because of Obama's policies.
But you and I remember what an expanding economy looked and felt like, right? Right. So do the majority of Americans, who are older than most reporters. This ain't it. And that's how you got Trump, dear media.
6.
Photography trick: Take the cute picture before the boiling water goes in. A lesson learned the hard way!
5. Those conspiracy theories from a few years back, saying that the Russians were behind anti-fracking campaigns. Um, possibly true.
4. Do you remember all the lefties who went crying to their shrinks after Bush won his reelection in 2004? Welp, it's happening again.
Lefties, this is what happens when you take politics- which is just one small aspect of life (or should be) - and make it a comprehensive religion ruling all aspects of your existence, including rituals (like recycling, which is bullshit and does nothing) and core philosophical values (like that all human economic activity destroys the Earth, which is a false notion that causes unending harm to innocent people).
This is a mentally unhealthy state of affairs. I just hope they can use reality to reorient themselves, the way many of us former liberals did as we grew up.
3.
Oh My God!
2. Build the wall. Workers who we want can still get in legally. But these assholes need to stay home and be dealt with there.
A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show.
Thanks to longtime Moron Stumbo.
1. I left Twitter a while back because they were using shady tricks to stifle rightwing commentary. I rejoined because it's now Trumpville. Which is hilarious and delicious.
Bonus pic: The sort of thing that never ever happened to me as a child.
Dang. Spoiled brat. *sniffle*
Have a wonderful weekend, Horde. Enjoy the snow if you can.
What Else Is There To Do? Open Thread
It's the middle of winter. What else are you going to watch?
Enjoy the game. Or a movie, or a show, or a book, or a walk around the block. Happy Saturday night until The ONT shows up.
Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-07-2017
The Folded Chess Set
Sandro Del Prete, 1975
My computer beat me at chess... so I beat it at kickboxing.
--Demetri Martin
Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a hockey brawl on a Saturday afternoon. Except maybe hockey enthusiasts.
Problem 1 - White To Play (BWTC 186)
This problem has two similar, but distinct, solutions. Find both.
Hint: Mate in 2
r3qb1r/pppbk1p1/2np2np/4p2Q/2BPP3/2P5/PP3PPP/RNB2RK1 w - - 0 1
Problem 2 - White To Play (104)
Looks like Black is about to get really nasty with 1...Qc2+ followed by 2...Qa2#. So how does White "do unto him" before he himself gets done unto?
Hint: White mates in 4
6Q1/B7/8/8/8/1p6/1K2k3/3q4 w - - 0 1
Chess? Haram!
Apparently, it's more sinful than gambling:
Turkish televangelist Ahmet Mahmut Ünlü, popularly known as “Cübbeli” Ahmet Hoca (Robed Ahmet Hoca), has raised eyebrows by claiming that playing chess is more sinful than gambling, daily Hürriyet reported on Jan. 2.
Ünlü said chess players were “cursed” and claimed that “most people who played chess are liars.”
First, I hope that I'm not the only one who thinks that there is something inherently funny about the phrase "popular Muslim televangelist", and the image that it suggests is extremely silly. And even though the comedy potential for this is obvious, there will be no SNL skit based on it any time soon.
But as for the chess hatin', I tend to think that this boob probably played against some local hotshots down at the coffeehouse, got his butt kicked, and is now religicizing his butthurt.
One wonders what Mahmut thinks about the Arab Muslim players and masters (including some of the caliphs) who had no problem reconciling their love of chess with the tenets of Islam, and were even responsible for introducing chess into western Europe when they conquered the Iberian peninsula.
Lastly, I did not know that Muslims used prayer beads. But they do. Their beads look kind of like a rosary, only no crucifix.
Problem 3 - White To Play (370)
Hint: White mates in 3
5b1r/rpk3p1/p1p1Bpnp/2B5/4P3/8/PPP3PP/2KR4 w - - 0 1
Steiner Will Come
Actually, he won't. It's just that I'm on the House of Staunton e-mail list and their "4th Day of Chessmas" offering is the Steiner Series Chess Pieces.
So who is Steiner?
The set...was designed by the enterprising Hungarian-American International Master Herman Steiner, near the end of World War II in Los Angeles 1945...Steiner’s association with Jacqueline Piatigorsky was a relationship of special importance to American chess history. As it turns out, it was also a relationship that catapulted Steiner’s chess set design into immortality.
So this is a replica of the set designed for the Piatigorsky Cup tournaments in 1963 and 1966. The 2nd of these was the one where Fischer finished in second place, a half point behind Boris Spassky.
The set weighs over 5 pounds, so it's got that going for it. But I'm not overly fond of the aesthetics of the pieces. The rooks are especially unattractive. They remind me of a "no-neck" bar bouncer/union goon. The knights are fine, but the bishops are kind of ugly. A 5" king is impressive, though.
So, all in all, I think I'll spend my $995 on something else.
But what's cool is that over on the HoS site, the pics of these pieces are interspersed with cool-looking vintage photos of their predecessors actually being used at the Piatigorsky Cup by tournament by Fischer, Spassky, and Petrosian.
Problem 4 - Black To Play (334)
What are some good lines of play for Black?
Hint: Black can win the exchange
3rr1k1/bpN3p1/p2Q1pP1/P2P4/2P5/6P1/3q1P2/4RRK1 b - - 0 1
Endgame of the Week (376)
It's White to move. Is this a win, a draw, or a loss fow White? Show your work.
8/p1p4k/2Pp4/P2Pp3/4P3/2K5/8/8 w - - 0 1
___________
Solutions Update
Problem 1 - White To Play
r3qb1r/pppbk1p1/2np2np/4p2Q/2BPP3/2P5/PP3PPP/RNB2RK1 w - - 0 1
None of the pieces around Black's king are actually protecting it. In particularly, he is fatally week on the dark squares. White can easily take advantage of this. In fact, he can mate in two ways, either with the queen:
1.Bg5+ hxg5
2.Qxg5#
Or with the bishop:
1.Qg5+ hxg5
2.Bxg5#
Problem 2 - White To Play
6Q1/B7/8/8/8/1p6/1K2k3/3q4 w - - 0 1
1.Qg4+!
1...Ke1
If 1...Kd2 then 2.Qd4+ Ke2 3.Qe3+ Kf1 4.Qf2#. The King fleeing to any other square will result in the loss of the queen.
2.Qg3+ Ke2
3.Qe3+ Kf1
4.Qf2#
Problem 3 - White To Play
5b1r/rpk3p1/p1p1Bpnp/2B5/4P3/8/PPP3PP/2KR4 w - - 0 1
1.Rd7+ Kb8
2.Rd8+ Kc7
3.Rc8#
But Black doesn't have to play 1...Kb8. The c8 square is also available:
1...Kc8
2.Bb6 Bd6
3.Rd8#
But the result is the same.
Problem 4 - Black To Play
3rr1k1/bpN3p1/p2Q1pP1/P2P4/2P5/6P1/3q1P2/4RRK1 b - - 0 1
This is not a simple position. There are a number of threats and counter-threats. One of the approaches Black could take is:
1...Qxf2+
Threatens ...Rxe1.
2.Rxf2 Rxe1+
3.Kg2 Rxd6
And Black is pretty much a rook up. With this advantage, he should win. This is the "not bad" line. But there's a better one.:
1...Bxf2+!
Black can't immediately take the queen. 1...Rxd6 is met with 2.Rxe8#
2.Kh1 Qxe1
Not 2.Rxf2? Qxe1+ 3.Rf1 Qxg3+ 4.Kh1 Rxd6
3.Rxe1 Rxe1+
4.Kg2 Rxd6
5.Kxf2 Re7
6.Ne6
At this point, Black is so far ahead on material he can simply take the knight and lose the exchange, which leaves him in an even better position.
6...Rdxe6
7.dxe6 Rxe6
So, looking at the piece count, Black now has a rook and a bishop, and White has bupkis. Looks like it'll be an early night.
My chess app suggested Qf8+ for White at move 3. So I played it out:
3.Qf8+ Kxf8
4.Rxe1 Rxe1+
5.Kg2 Re7
6.d6 Rxd6
7.Nd5
Which is a similar position to the previous line. The strategy for Black is the same: lose the exchange and pick up White's last remaining piece.
7...Rxd5
8.cxd5 Bc5
Endgame of the Week
8/p1p4k/2Pp4/P2Pp3/4P3/2K5/8/8 w - - 0 1
Short answer: Black will win.
The key for these positions with these competing pawn chains is the pawn at the base of the chain, because that's the one most vulnerable to attack.
So can White get to the base of the Black pawn chain on c7? The b-file is open, so that is his fastest route. Let's take a look:
1. Kc4 a6!
And Black effectively slams the door on White's aspirations for a b-file breach. There is now no way for White to get through, so he has to go around the other way:
2.Kd3 Kg6
3.Ke3 Kg5
4.Kf3 Kh4
White would very much like to get to the f4 square, but can't. As a result, he will be forced away from his pawn chain.
5.Kg2 Kg4
6.Kf1 Kf3
7.Ke1 Kxe4 and wins.
OK, so White loses time by trying to invade on the b-file. Knowing this in advance, should he instead just move immediately to the kingside to block Black's own invasion? That would be a sounder plan, but that, too, falls short.
1.Kd3 Kg6
2.Ke3 Kg5
3.Kf3 Kh4
Again, White runs into the same problem: he can't get to the f4 square, so he will be unable to defend his pawn chain.
4.Ke3 Kg4
5.Kf2 Kf4
6.Ke2 Kxe4 winning.
See you all next week!
___________
Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app.
___________
So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.
Ace of Spades Pet Thread
We all need cuddles, don't we? Ever meet a Golden Retriever who wasn't all lovey?
Welcome to the nearly world famous Ace of Spades Pet Thread :)
Cuddle up and enjoy.
A Little of This. A Little of That.
- Man's best friend. Can you envision a cat doing this?
- Giddy up little
doggehwhale.
- Pets are a commitment. These animals lucked out.
- Deep fried, fries, cole slaw, rye bread and a bottle of beer.
- Loyalty
Now Let's Meet The PetMorons
Regular Moron Weasel submitted this picture of Weasel Dog and his blankie. Cute. And cuddly.
This is Juneau, and Sapwolf had the following story/suggestions for us:
She sleeps light.....I'm sleeping on the couch now.
Possible captions:
"From Russia with Love"
"More Bite to back up her Bark"
"Her WASR-10 trumped my Kimber 1911"
"Latest member of the ...Alt-Right"
"Slavic Beauty...Catch it!"
JWB7605 shared this photo of Minnie with us. Here's a little bit about this athletic dog.:
This picture describes the Goldendoodle breed personality, and anything suffixed with "Doodle" in general.
I have to take her for a walk or to the dog park about 5 times a week.
She gets a high protein diet, and weighs 49 pounds. She can run with almost any breed, including Whippets!
If you're not into a lot of fresh air, exercise, and constant companionship, a Doodle is not the breed you want.
Check out these 3 amigos owned by Samuel Adams.
Old timey commenter now mostly lurker Samuel Adams here. For the Boston Terrier loving morons, here are my babies. The princess by herself is Cora, who we've had since she was a pup and the two others are rescue males Freddy and Teddy (I know, previous owner was dying of cancer and we didn't have the heart to change their names.) My wife is still on Fakebook and has been a member of their Boston Terrier addicts group for a couple of years now.
Finally a cat. Hey, we just take the photos as they come in. We show no favoritism here. :)
Here's my almost-10-year-old buddy Kismet. He's diabetic (doing well on insulin) and suffers from neuropathy, so he can no longer jump. But he's otherwise completely happy, and no matter where I am (I'm wheelchair-bound, and telecommute so I'm always home) he's sure to be nearby.
Regards,
Russ
Best wishes for Kismet.
Meet Rufus, quite the abused dog we would say. Wouldn't you agree. Here is his story.
Hi,
Longtime lurker JimP here. This is our rescue dog Rufus, a lab/pit bull mix. He's about 10 years old, and has been with us for the last three. As you can see, he's got a pretty tough life here.
Last but not least is this good looking cat.
"Meet Reesey the grumpy cat. She is 3 yrs old and rather standoffish most of the time, but very lovable about feeding time-can be trailed by the hair she sheds! AOS is great! CCY"
Thank you for your cat photo and the compliment about AoS.
Well folks. That wraps up another Pet Thread for the week. I know there are cat owners out there. Please send in some of your photos. The dog owners are keeping the in box full. So if you have a picture, tip or some other tidbit you can send them to us here at petmorons at g mail.
Best wishes to all facing tough winter weather today and through the upcoming week.
Saturday Gardening Thread: Going Wild in Oregon [KT]
The astute J.J. Sefton linked a report yesterday morning on the atmospheric river, or Pineapple Express, headed toward California. And in the ONT, CDR M reported on wild weather forecased for the South. The first precipitation from the Pineapple Express has already reached us. Lots of snow in other parts of the nation. Not much (outdoor) gardening going on, I would guess.
Fortunately, the most adventurous, inventive and observant Oregon gardener on the Saturday Gardening Thread, Kindltot, has provided us with some reminders that spring will come someday. The flower in the inspiring photo above will be discussed in a future episode. We have enough spring photos for more than one week!
Without further ado, here's Kindltot:
I live in Oregon, in the Willamette valley, and the best time to find wild flowers in the late Spring and the Early Summer. When high Summer rolls around we don't have many wild flowers left. During the Spring though there are lots of wonderful discoveries. One of the things my Mom loved to do was to look for wildflowers. One of the reason I am focused on them is from Mom telling me about them.
For a couple of years I had a friend who lived halfway up Chehalem mountain, outside of Newberg, and I would go out there and wander around. I also am the sort of person who loves to get down in the weeds and take close shots with a camera, so the small wildflowers are fun for me to photograph.
Anyhow, the first one and the second one give a nice view of the area in the hills above Newberg.
I am already starting to get a better idea what gardening is like where Kindltot lives.
I will go through some of these pictures sort of in time sequence. Most of the wildflowers have regional names so I add the Linnaean names as well.
Around here the first real flower in the early Spring is the Indian Plum, Oelmeria cerasiformis. I am told it is the first nectar flower around and the native bees, mostly leaf-cutting bees and solitary burrowing bees, depend on these flowers to get started in the early spring, and when they are not present in the landscape the populations of the bees are reduced. It is hard to believe because the early Spring weather is so cutting and miserable when they flower I would think the bees would need extra parkas to go out at all. The Indian plum has lovely green leaves, and are also and early forage plant. The soft leaves tend to smell like watermelon rind or cat pee, depending who you ask. The fruit is supposed to be tart, but tasty. I wouldn't know because the birds eat them all by the time they are half ripe so I never tried one.
I am also told you can start them just when they just start breaking bud in the spring by cutting a whip and sticking it in the mud. Later in the season you can dig them up with roots too. I have tried but I haven't been successful. I want one on my fence line on the possibility that it will attract wild bees to help pollinate my fruit trees.
I have a sister who lives in Oregon, and I have read a little about the wild bees there. Apparently, they are active earlier in spring than honeybees. You can buy bees and tubes for some species to nest in. The kinds of bees they sell will not live where I do. We do have some leaf-cutting bees here. They were used to pollinate seed alfalfa a few years ago. Haven't seen seed alfalfa planted much around here lately.
Back to Kindltot:
One of the wild violets here is the yellow stream violet, Viola glabella - at least that's what I think it is. .
I have never seen a yellow violet in a garden. I have seen them in the mountains.
We called them yellow violets when they were in Mom's garden or dog violets in the woods. They show up in the underbrush and in the plants in wet spots, like stream sides.
I am wild about violets. Looks like "dog violet" is a generic term for an unscented violet. But J.L. Hudson used to sell seed for a scented yellow violet. Can't remember which species.
This is already fun and we haven't even gotten to Kindletot's wild lily photos. Tune in again next wee.
Thanks, Kindltot!
Gardens of The Horde
Most of my rain preparation has been rigging up and securing extra protection for our partly-feral Garden Kitties. Anything going on in your yard or garden? I am foraging some chickweed and lamb's quarters. Digging up annual nettle and other weeds.
Doing any indoor gardening? I am starting some greens. Thinking about starting some tomatoes. Spring is coming . . .
Stay safe in the storms.
Thread below the Gardening Thread: G'day Mate [KT]
This doesn't mean girls.
This week, I "worked within my circle of influence" on Facebook, trying to gently re-direct the current obsession with Toxic Masculinity. No, I did not bang my head against the wall. Rolled my eyes some. But I have decided to take a break from domestic news sources for now and post some stuff from The Commonwealth.
It's been a long time since I checked in with Tim Blair. One of his observations on the Washington Post Express fiasco (the one at the top of this post, I mean):
Just imagine if Donald Trump's campaign staff had made such as error. Just imagine.
What do you think? Largest typo ever?
In a separate post about the same cultural event discussed above, Blair notes that:
The planned rich old lady march in Washington the day after Donald Trump's inauguration will be attempting to upstage the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes.
Good luck with that, ladies:
Students in the marching band of a historically black college in Alabama welcomed the announcement by the school's president Thursday that they will participate in inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump.
In addition to analysis of news events from the USA, you can get a taste of what is going on in Australia, Canada and the UK from Blair's main page. I think he does a better job than the Washington Post Express.
Also from Australia, is anyone else old enough to remember these old Belmont Club posts on post-normal science and its use as proof of global warming? I loved the comment threads on those posts.
Well, Wretchard has now put up a new post on science and climate. And other science-y topics. And faith. Ready for some deep thought? Check it out. It starts:
The scientific director of a genomic research company wrote to say my last post, Witchcraft, touched on the key themes of his book The Evolution of Scientific Knowledge: From Certainty to Uncertainty, published in November 2016. The email ended with the exhortation: "Thanks, and I wish you the best in the new year with your battle against the new Dark Ages".
The piece is a little overwhelming to me. I would like to see your comments.
On the other side of the globe, Britain has survived Brexit into the New Year. Will the EU behave stupidly? The video below is kinda lively. The opening shots of Big Ben are not the liveliest parts.
Happy New Year! Have a great week.
Saturday Morning Weird News Dump
It's a New Year. And yet, the weird news continues to keep on keeping on. Grab a beverage and peruse.
Here are a few items that didn't get quite the attention they needed here at the AoSHQ this past week.
- Facebook, at times a Cop's best friend.
- Don't check my apartment until I get back with my munchies. Dude!
- When the State has no plan for them, things happen.
- I thought you called the Cops. No, I thought you called the Cops.
- .22 pistol and a pitchfork. Some assembly required.
- Dirty Johnny, if you take a shower you can have a beer. In the shower.
- A Moron workout.
- Good news, you're done working for the day. Bad news, you can't get into your home.
As always, put the lid down/up, no running with sharp objects and play nice with one another. After all, it is an open thread.
EMT: 1/7/17 Cute, cuddly, and brutally indifferent to cute, cuddly mindthoughts edition.
HT to Powerline, a story about the circle of life.
Below the fold, a guest editorial by noted Quebecois philosopher/foodie Griz LeBear.
Overnight Open Thread (6 Jan 2017)
Be safe morons with this storm passing through. I'm hunkered down ready for whatever happens. Currently in a blizzard warning here in Norfolk.
Czech Guidance
Czech government tells its citizens how to fight terrorists: shoot them yourselves.
Chokers
No, no, no, nope. In 2017, men are wearing chokers. No, the only authorized chokers for men are military uniform dress uniforms like the Navy's Service Dress Whites or the Marine Dress Blues.
Sweet Drone Video
Science
Par for the course for the EPA. Obama's EPA 'does not verify the accuracy or science' on its own blog.
Fake News
Obama ignores facts with boastful 'greatest hits' list. Just like his administration is scandal free. It's all BS.
Here's a some real news. Record 95,102,000 Americans not participating in labor force. First time ever it's crossed 95M.
GoT Cover
This song was so good in the season finale last season. This guy did a nice arrangement of it.
SMOD Plan
OK, not much of strategy, more like a wishlist and I could've made this up in 5 minutes. WH has finally released a strategy for dealing with deadly asteroids.
Achieving Your Dream
Grandson achieves his dream of finding his grandfather's WWII plane.
TFOA
I've had Things Fall Off Aircraft (TFOA) in my flying days, but never something like this. Engine falls off B-52 during a training sortie over North Dakota.
Dog Video
Tonight's ONT brought to you by dog thoughts:
Top image via.
Notice: Posted by permission of AceCorp LLC. Please e-mail overnight open thread tips to player to be named later or CDR M. Otherwise send tips to Ace.
Happy Weekend
—Ace
baby kitten makes a new friend 💕 pic.twitter.com/CM6SaSSrtk— Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) January 7, 2017
BTW, I'll do a gainz thread next week.
You may wonder, gee, why didn't ace do his favorite thread this week?
You know why. No GAINZZZ. Can't do a GAINZZZ thread without any damn GAINZZZ! That would just be illogical. Only a damn fool would do a GAINZZZ thread when he's got no GAINZZZ hisself.
University of Madison-Wisconsin
(If You've Already Guessed This is Going to be Stupid, You Win)
Wisely Concludes That Today's Special Snowflake Young Men Are Just Too Masculine for the Public Good
—Ace
Yes that's what everyone always says -- the pajama boys and fey hipsters are just too manly for this fragile world, and may break too many things.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is currently taking applications for its "Men's Project," a six-week program that aims to counter the alleged harmful effects of society's masculinity paradigms and pressures and empower participants to promote "gender equity."
"Men's Project creates a space for critical self-reflection and dialogue about what it means to be a man and how masculinity impacts us and those around us," organizers state in promoting the effort.
Ah. The left wants to eradicate both whiteness and maleness. And also, obviously, Toxic Heterosexuality, and Toxic Christianity.
Where do we sign up, and who do we have to kill to get to the front of the line???!!
"The experience focuses on the examination of societal images, expectations, and messages around masculinity to empower men to better understand themselves, promote the advancement of gender equity, and raise consciousness in their communities," organizers add.
It's open only to "men-identified students"...
I have a feeling mostly "men-identified" students will be showing up.
... at the public university and 'operates on a transformative model of social justice allyship," according to a news release on the university’s website, which adds "by encouraging that kind of dialogue among a men-identified cohort, the goal is to create a sense of security in vulnerability throughout the six-week program."
I can feel my breasts growing just reading this.
It's Like One of those Sci-Fi Stories About a Planet Filled With Nothing But Women Who Crave Men's Seed to Propagate Their Race: Japan's genderless "danshis."
Airport Killer Says He Was Commanded to Kill By ISIS;
FBI: Not Terrorism
—Ace
Yes, one would have to be a traitor to question our vaunted intelligence community.
This guy walks into FBI office and says he's being forced to fight for ISIS, and Feds saying not an act of terrorism https://t.co/End8S1gwEm— Patrick Poole (@pspoole) January 6, 2017
Rusty from MyPetJawa says:
As far as I can tell #ftlauderale suspect wasn't posting on "jihadi forum" as some reporting. He posted jihadi material on weapons forum.— (((R. Shackleford))) (@mypetjawa) January 7, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Cut Due to Poor Performance of Company
—Ace
The New York Post summed up Cook's and Apple's terrible year last week. And it really was terrible.
The most recent evidence [of Apple's terrible year] came Friday, with a report from Nikkei, the Japanese news agency, that Apple will slash production of the iPhone 7 by about 10 percent because it "has sold more sluggishly than expected."
The downbeat news echoed this spring, when Cook was forced to announce a dismal milestone: Quarterly sales of the iPhone -- by many measures the most successful consumer product in history -- dropped for the first time ever.
The iPhone 7 has delivered yet another disappointment.
[W]hen the iPhone 7 got unveiled in September, the biggest difference reviewers found between it and the 6 models was that it lacked a headphone jack -- a switch that many actually found annoying.
Tim Cook and Apple share the same psychological disease -- mechanorexia, a tech-dysmorphia syndrome in which designers become convinced that essential features (ports, keyboards that are not shit, battery life) must be amputated from the device's body to make it thinner.
Well, now their sales and profits are thinner too.
And Cook's paycheck is thinner too.
Apple Inc. said Chief Executive Tim Cook and other leaders received less total compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year.
According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income of $60 billion was 0.5% short of the $60.3 billion target.
As a result, company executives got 89.5% of their targeted annual cash incentive.
Must be nice when a failing performance still gets you a B+ bonus.
Maybe Obama can work there. Like as a spokesman.
Democrats Attempt to Derail Trump's Election, But Joe Biden Gavels the Issue Closed; Donald Trump Now Officially Certified as President Elect of the United States
—Ace
The typical fools were acting typically foolish.
Vice President Joe Biden on Friday shut down a Democratic challenge to the congressional certification.
"It is over," he said when the third challenge was lodged by a House Democrat, to a rousing cheer from Republicans.
Biden later gaveled down similar protests from Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. Jackson Lee stood four times to protest, but each time was shut down by Biden.
Oh, and enjoy this Instapundit collection of leftist hypocrisy on whether it undermines democracy to challenge an election -- or gloriously affirms it.
Sean Hannity Goes After Joe Scarborough on Twitter
—Ace
Joe Scarborough asked what I thought was a fair question:
Did the Intel community or the Obama White House leak this 50 page classified document? https://t.co/0GSErfpGGk— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017
The DNC is screaming about their emails being hacked -- or leaked, as someone who claims to know the source of the leaks insist -- so it's a fair question to ask why the Democrats don't seem upset at all about a leak that hurts a Republican.
Anyway, Scarborough replied to people calling him hypocritical himself for having reported on the Wikileaks email releases while questioning this leak, although that's a kind of bullshit equivalency -- we know that Wikileaks' possession of the emails was illegal. And people are asking who gave the emails to Wikileaks. In fact, it seems to be all the media is asking about lately.
So asking Scarborough "Why didn't you ask about where those documents came from?" is silly. The question is being asked a lot, I assume Scarborough himself has asked about it a lot.
In this case, we definitely have someone in our own government or intelligence community leaking a classified document for political purposes.
Is that not also worthy of asking about?
I guess not.
Anyway, for reasons I don't really understand -- maybe because Scarborough said something like "I've always said Trump is wrong about Russia," though I sense there's more of a backstory to this -- Sean Hannity decided to let loose some gossip:
Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017
Meanwhile, Trump has released a sort of surrender-ish statement about his briefing on Russian hacks. He talks around the issue, but seems to abandon his previous central contention that Russia had nothing to do with anything.
Trump just released his statement on the intelligence briefing he received on Russian hacking pic.twitter.com/R6lwCrJHem— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) January 6, 2017
Update: Second Shooter?
Update: No Second Shooter
—Ace
Update: No second shooter. To give credit where it's due, Shep Smith pointed out dozens of times that aftershock panics were common in these sorts of situations.
"No second active shooter" at #FortLauderdale airport, police say. Five people killed and gunman is in custody #SNT https://t.co/9PE2Ibc7Ny— Sky News Tonight (@SkyNewsTonight) January 6, 2017
This tweet from the TSA, 22 minutes ago (at 2:24 eastern), seems to have been one of those "out of an abundance of caution" deals:
Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed.— TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017
Crowds were just running out of a terminal as if there was some new incident, and a witness on the phone with Shep Smith says they're being told to get low to the ground and that more shots have been fired by a garage.
This could just be a scare. Nerves are jumpy.
Or it could be a second shooter who successfully hid himself during the initial search, and was just discovered.
Shep says alarms are going off in Terminal One.
A reporter says that a SWAT team just ran into the garage with weapons drawn.
Shooting at Baggage Claim Area Outside Fort Lauderdale Airport
Update: Three Dead, Others Wounded, Suspect In Custody
—Ace
Update: The crowds assembled on the tarmac were just running as if there was some new incident, and a witness on the phone with Shep Smith says they're being told to get low to the ground and that more shots have been fired by a garage.
This could just be a scare. Nerves are jumpy.
Or it could be a second shooter who successfully hid himself during the initial search, and was just discovered.
Shep says alarms are going off in Terminal One.
Gotta be some sort of terrorism.
Nine people have been shot and at least one person is dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement told NBC News.
The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time.
We're all smart enough to know by now that "motive unknown" means "terrorist motive."
No economic reason to shoot up an airport. Only motives possible are some kind of "going postal" vengeance-on-your-coworkers spree shooting, or terrorism.
By the way, Fox is saying airport officials are saying the situation is "ongoing," which seems to contradict the account that the shooter is "in custody."
I suppose it could be ongoing in the sense that they have a shooter in custody, but are searching to see if there's another shooter or some other plot (bombs, say) afoot.
Fox just clarified the shooting was outside the airport, at baggage claim.
Josh Earnest: We Didn't Do Anything About China's OPM Hack Because See They Didn't Hack the Election, See
—Ace
Neither did Russia, of course.
As Jonathan Karl points out, the OPM hack was a hack specifically against the US government itself -- whereas the only hacks the Obama Administration took action about were not hacks of the US government, but of private Democratic Party actors, the DNC and John Podesta.
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
Drunken Silenus supported by Satyrs
Anthony van Dyck
[The painting, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.]
The Morning Report 1/6/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. The two main stories we're following are the so-called "Russian Hack" of the US election and the heinous, barbaric Obama-inspired Facebook hate crime. The latter will speak for itself. As to the former, I received an email late yesterday from a regular commenter here, whose identity I will leave anonymous. It too speaks for itself and for me:
I have watched people on this blog chase after Russian boogiemen these past few days with more fervor than a leprechaun after his Lucky Charms. Why are you doing this? Why are you buying this narrative that is being pushed by Democrats? Democrats like Hillary Clinton who's SOP is to lie and blame their failures on others. These are the same Democrats who lied about Benghazi to grieving families and blamed a video. Or how they lied about Hillary's private email server in the bathroom. That nothing but yoga emails were on it when in fact it seemed everyone was hacking it to read classified government documents. So again I have to ask, why should I, or anyone, believe these same Democrats now? They are courting war with a bellicose Russia instead of admitting that all their cheating still did not get Hillary elected.
Have a better one and remain blessed.
- Intelligence Leaders Claim Russians "Interfered" With 2016 US Elections . . .
- . . . And Yet Clapper Sez No Evidence Russia Altered the Vote Count
- LBJ's Chickens Come Home to Roost: No Remorse for Savage Abduction, Torture
- National Laughingstock Frets Facebook Torture Hate Crime Will Confirm Existence of Anti-White Racism
- Delusion, Thy Name Is Obama: Claims Race Relations "Better Under My Presidency"
- Shrill, Goniffing Coot Prepares for War with Trump Over Planned Parenthood and Obamacare
- Schumer Must Be Sweating: Calls for Dems and GOP to "Get Together" On Obamacare Replacement
- Wikileaks Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Calling Assange the Tenored Harry Reid
- California Braces for Once-in-a-Decade Storm
- He Got the Point (WARNING: Graphic/Disturbing Image)
- No Static At All, No Signal At All: Norway Ceases FM Broadcasting, Goes All Digital
Thursday Night Overnight Open Thread (1/5/17)
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Really, it is the Thursday Night Overnight Thread. Thank you for stopping by. Let's get into The ONT.
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
American men don’t hate Lena Dunham for being ugly. American men hate Lena Dunham for being a liar and a feminist (but I repeat myself).
Have you notice that no Canadian men want her in Canada, either? They’ve already got way too many ugly feminist liars in Canada. Robert Stacy McCain
Quote II
"He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes" (Proverbs 13:24)
Over the last year, a Seattle school district in the throes of “restorative justice” experienced an alleged gang rape and several student deaths. Criminal charges, including murder, were filed against a group of students not yet out of middle school, reports the Seattle Times. Teachers’ unions in Fresno, Des Moines, New York City, and Indianapolis have all lodged complaints about the anti-discipline philosophy, according to Education Week. The Fresno teachers signed a petition pointing out that students are returned to class after cursing at teachers and physically assaulting them, without suffering any consequences. Fresno’s teachers have been injured trying to stop fights; some are retiring because teaching where severely disruptive students cannot be dislodged has become impossible. In Des Moines, students now hit and scream at each other and their teachers, reports the Des Moines Register.
Quote III
Man...is a tame or civilized animal; never the less, he requires proper instruction and a fortunate nature, and then of all animals he becomes the most divine and most civilized; but if he be insufficiently or ill- educated he is the most savage of earthly creatures. Plato
Quote IV
PPS The real choking hazard is the vise-like grip of government. Mark Steyn
Quote V
"Our universities are now the most hostile place in the country to actual thought." - Ace.
A Happy Birthday wish to an American wonder, The Golden Gate Bridge. Construction began this day in 1933.
Terrorists have given us insight into their playbook. Will we use this information to defeat them? Time will tell.
Mitchell is a psychologist who served twenty-two years in the Air Force and who helped develop the CIA’s interrogation program. He only dealt with the top-tier terrorists and has spent more time with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM) than other interrogators.
Readers should have their eyes opened by what KSM told Mitchell. These KSM quotes support Donald Trump’s desire to have a new immigration policy. Mitchell recollects in the book, “The ‘practical’ way to defeat America was through immigration and by outbreeding non-Muslims. He said Jihadi-minded brothers would immigrate into the United States, taking advantage of the welfare system to support themselves while they spread their Jihadi message. They will wrap themselves in America's rights and laws for protection, ratchet up acceptance of Sharia law, and then, only when they were strong enough, rise up and violently impose Sharia from within. He said the brothers would relentlessly continue their attacks and the American people eventually would become so tired, so frightened, and so weary of war that they would just want it to end. ‘Eventually America will expose her neck to us for slaughter.’"
Solar potential for the world. They haven't been around The ONT office lately. Its been pretty gloomy.
Research continues on the use of solar power. Is solar pushing coal for the cheapest power source crown? Time will tell. Your humble Cob has his doubts about full time electricity from solar and wind.
In 2016, countries from Chile to the United Arab Emirates broke records with deals to generate electricity from sunshine for less than 3 cents a kilowatt-hour, half the average global cost of coal power. Now, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Mexico are planning auctions and tenders for this year, aiming to drop prices even further. Taking advantage: Companies such as Italy’s Enel SpA and Dublin’s Mainstream Renewable Power, who gained experienced in Europe and now seek new markets abroad as subsidies dry up at home.
Don't let the door hit in you in the a$$ on the way out of the U.S.A. Here's hoping that you bleed the Canadian Student Loan program dry.
Hopefully they will go to Canada before they see what New York would like to do. Free College Education.*** (see fine lines)
As the New York Times notes, Cuomo's plan could apply to as many as 1 million New York families though it was not "immediately clear how the program would be paid for"...which is just a minor detail anyway.
Obviously Cuomo majored in pandering and not in economics.
Not enough Peace Train for you? How about another verse or two?
Minimum wage not good enough for you? Waiting on people is beneath you? Well, Special Snowflakes, be careful for what you wish for.
The age of automation is here.
The ONT thinks that young people should be introduced into automation, design, build and repair. These fields appear more lucrative than a major in Early American Lesbian Art with a minor in Gender Studies.
If you decide to go the route of an airline job, Be careful.
If these things are half as good as Thin Mints, we have a problem. Girl Scouts introduce S’mores. 100 years of cookie sales.
S’mores come in two versions. The first is a chocolate-covered graham cracker with a thin layer of marshmallow; the other is sandwich-style — two vanilla wafers with chocolate and marshmallow in between. People.com said the first has very subtle S’mores flavoring while the second tastes more like marshmallow and is perfect for dipping in milk.
Meet Painless Parker. The ONT has it on good authority that Nevergiveup is not related to him, America's most outrageous dentist.
Having a tooth pulled in the early 1900s was anything but awful. You’d climb up into the back of a traveling caravan, surrounded by a booming brass band, sparkling costumed women, and next to a bucket of pulled teeth carried by a dapper gentleman with a goatee. In time with the band's cheerful tune, out would come your tooth, guaranteed to be a painless—and even entertaining!—extraction.
Alcohol. The catalyst of many a Genius Award Winner.
Alcohol then sobriety. Also the catalyst of many a Genius Award Runner Up.
Here's hoping that this little bugger remembers Mother's Day with more than a card.
Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by Explicit Instructions
Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. Adult supervision is recommended but not required.
Glenn Reynolds: Status-Conscious, Achievement-Poor Gentry Liberals Are Frightened By the Diminishment of Their Social Clout that Trump Represents
—Ace
I wrote about this the other day, but I didn't give credit to Glenn Reynolds, who used to write about this an awful lot of after 9/11. (I didn't mean to omit a credit; I had just believed his take for so long I forgot it was his take at all.) He revisits the topic again.
When people feel their place in the world is threatened, they tend to lash out. And after all, the gentry liberals were promised by no less a figure than Clinton Labor secretary and former Harvard professor Robert Reich that the symbolic analysts like them would own the future.
...
And now that Trump has won, people are, in fact, a lot less respectful of the traditional academic and media and political elites. Trump didn't just beat them, after all. He also humiliated them, as they repeatedly assured everyone (and each other) that he had no chance. It's a huge blow to the self-importance of a lot of people. No wonder they’re still lashing out.
Of course, lashing out doesn’t exactly bring people around. A lot of people who cast their votes for Trump reluctantly are likely to conclude that they did the right thing, as Trump's opposition (who during the election cast Trump as the unstable, crazy one) keeps going berserk. In response to the New Yorker cartoon, Sean Davis tweeted: "Do you want more Trump? Because this is how you get more Trump."
It really is.
Reynolds mentions the New Yorker cartoon which smugly asserts that all progressives are "experts" (pilots, in the specifics of the cartoon) and that unwashed, uneducated conservative dolts want to take the controls Because They're Stupid.
An awful lot of the argument here is very personal indeed, because 90% of the idiots asserting they are "experts" who should be obeyed in all things have absolutely nothing to their credit which would remotely justify any claim of status as "experts" in any recognizable field at all.
I have paid experts to do various things for me. Note that in the typical situation, a principal -- the client, the buyer of expertise -- decides he wants to achieve something, looks for expert help, investigates who a good expert would be, and then pays that expert for his services.
By the way, if I find out the expert I hired doesn't know his stuff or is an idiot, I fire that expert, as is my right.
It's a voluntary association -- and an association based on the exchange of money for services.
This is not the case with America's current lunatic asylum of self-professed experts who tell you they'll be Your Personal All-Purpose Expert for free, but with a catch: You must obey them and may not ever terminate their employment.
Oh, and also, they're also telling you they won't be your expert. They intend to be your boss.
An expert usually tells you how to best execute a course of action you've already chosen. Yes, he can also advise you on which path you should choose, but even in that case, the expert is not The Decider of what path you must choose. He's supposed to give you the pros and cons of various approaches, then he's supposed to leave the decision to you. You know, the boss, the client, the actual principle.
But these free-range, self-proclaimed "experts" who strangely aren't charging for their expert services (though they'll tell you just how precious and valuable this freely-given service is) do not act like experts. They act like principals.
Suppose you want an architect to draw up plans for a house. You want a dining room because you never had one as a kid, and always associated it -- from old magazine pictures, from old movies, whatever -- with a stable and happy home.
Suppose your architect comes back with no dining room -- just one big great room combining living room, kitchen, and dining area.
"Where's the dining room I asked for?" you want to know.
"No one has dining rooms any more," the expert tells you. "It's all Open Concept now, one room sweeping into the other, bringing together the family in one big room at all times."
"That may well be, but I want a dining room."
"Walls are passe," the experts smugly tells you. "They interrupt the sight-lines."
"I don't care about sight-lines. And honestly, I love my kids, but I'm not so crazy about them so much I want to be locked in a giant room with them 24/7. I want walls and I want a dining room," you say again.
"No one eats in a dining room and anyway dining rooms are too formal."
"I'd like to be formal on occasion."
"Well," the architect tells you, "I've decided that dining rooms are in bad taste and I'm the expert and you can't have one. You're getting Open Concept whether you like it or not, Trump Voter."
At this point, you begin beating the architect about the face and neck and eject him forceably from your home.
As I said, an expert exists to advise you options that you can choose from, and advises you on how best to execute the choice that you have made.
They do not typically arrogate themselves into the position of instructing you what your choice must be.
But that's because they're actual experts, actually sought out and paid by clients to do things.
They would know this if they ever had actually been hired as an expert.
Of course, they haven't.
The crop of very, very stupid and untalented progressives (and, honestly, the Establishment Conservative Church of Online Political Pontificating) are not sought by anyone, not hired by anyone.
They offer their "expertise" at exactly the price it is worth -- zero point zero dollars -- which should tip you (and they themselves) off right away that they're not actually experts.
Real experts get paid, Jack.
Then they further demonstrate that they have no idea of what the principal-agent relationship works like by insisting that they are now the Principal and they're in charge and you're to just sit back and nod appreciatively as they spend your money for purposes you don't support and in fact have explicitly objected to.
And then when you say, "Fuck these inexpert 'experts' and all their free 'helpful advice,'" they whine and cry and squeal that you're the ignorant one for not understanding that the old rule that the expert provides advice and the principal makes decisions is as old-fashioned as a dining room.
War is too important to be left to the generals, they sometimes say. Our inbred, weak-chinned social caste of self-appointed Experts -- the self-imagined expertocracy -- has decided that political choices are too important to be left to the actual polity.
The act of saying "Fuck you" to any mortal man who would claim dominion and authority over you is the first act of a free man. Not a free man on paper, but a free man in fact.
Source: Hillary Clinton Is Thinking About Running for Mayor of NYC
—Ace
She'll get schlonged, I think.
PS, sorry for the crap blogging. I'm not exactly sick but my brain seems to be laid up in bed.
And now in Instapundit's update -- unhinged leftist hack Matthew Dowd, neutral and objective chief political analyst of ABCNews -- is now considering running against Ted Cruz for Senator in Texas.
I've recently written of the stellar work Matthew J. Dowd does -- like his endless screaming that Trump voters won't LISTEN TO US.
I think he'll do gangbusters business in Texas, a state which is proud to call itself The State of Believing What Our Betters Tell Us, the state of the Compliant Cowboys.
By the way, Dowd was a longtime Democratic operative who defected to the Bush team when Bush was governor. Courtiers always keep a weather eye for changes in the political weather. By 2007, he was publicly criticizing Bush for the Iraq War.
Tucker Carlson To Take Over at 9PM on Fox
—Ace
Turns out he was better at Megyn Moments than Megyn.
Martha McCallum will take over Tucker Carlson's current slot at 7pm, in a show called "The First 100 Days," about, well, the first 100 days of Trump's administration. Not sure what happens after day 100.
Obama's Failed Novelist and "Echo Chamber" Orchestra-Leader Was Only One of 187 Obama Advisers Denied for Interim Security Clearance by the FBI
—Ace
Republicans are asking: "Why?"
Importantly, the Obama Administration were wary about fighting over the decision:
"We agree that it would not be worth pushing for Benjamin Rhodes to receive interim status," Obama transition team members wrote to Podesta in October 2008.
The FBI eventually concluded a full security review and granted Rhodes all the security clearances sought.
But what troubled the FBI about granting him preliminary security access in this one case?
Hate Charges Filed Against FaceBook Racist Torturers
—Ace
Climate Scientist Announces She's a Skeptic, That She's Had It With the "CRAZINESS" of Politicized Science, and Resigns Her Tenured Job at Georgia Tech
—Ace
Here's Judith Curry's full statement:
Apart from my own personal career trajectory and the ‘shocks’ that started in 2005 with our hurricanes and global warming paper, and the massive spike in 2009/2010 from Climategate, I’ve found that universities have changed substantially over the past 5-10 years.
At first, I thought the changes I saw at Georgia Tech were due to a change in the higher administration (President, Provost, etc). The academic nirvana under the prior Georgia Tech administration of Wayne Clough, Jean-Lou Chameau and Gary Schuster was a hard act to follow. But then I started to realize that academia and universities nationwide were undergoing substantial changes. I came across a recent article that expresses part of what is wrong: Universities are becoming like mechanical nightingales.
That link goes to a Chinese parable about a mechanical nightingale that the courtiers grow so enamored with they completely forget about the real nightingale that inspired the ersatz one. It's a parable for universities becoming so enamored with models and abstractions they lose sight of the actual physical and social reality they're allegedly scholars of.
The reward system that is in place for university faculty members is becoming increasingly counterproductive to actually educating students to be able to think and cope in the real world, and in expanding the frontiers of knowledge in a meaningful way (at least in certain fields that are publicly relevant such as climate change). I've written on these topics before, I won't belabor this here.
So why not try to change the system from the inside? Well, this is not the battle I want to fight, apart from any realistic assessment of being able to shift the ponderous beast from within.
Or maybe it’s just a case of 'wrong trousers' as far as I'm concerned. Simply, universities no longer feel like the 'real deal' to me (note: this criticism is not targeted at Georgia Tech, which is better than most). It's time for me to leave the ivory tower.
A deciding factor was that I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment — funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc.
How young scientists are to navigate all this is beyond me, and it often becomes a battle of scientific integrity versus career suicide (I have worked through these issues with a number of skeptical young scientists).
She'll be burned in effigy as a heretic within a week and a day.
PS: I'm working on a post about the left's Narrative Building on the horrific hate crime we saw on FaceBook yesterday. Just want to get it right. Plus, every three minutes a new outrageous attempt at giving their fellow progs something to say in FaceBook Arguments comes up.
The FBI Never Examined the DNC's Hacked Computers; The Diagnosis of "Hacked by Russia" Was Made By a Private Firm the DNC Hired
—Ace
First, if you really cared about Russian hacking like you claim to do, you'd give the computers to the FBI so that they -- the actual counter-intelligence law enforcement agency of the US -- can hunt the bad guys down.
Second, although some DNC jackass says this private firm Crowdstrike is "pretty good," I'll tell you what they also are -- they are paid by the DNC. When your employer lets you know he strongly would like you to consider a conclusion he favors, well, someone getting paid and looking to get paid in the future might just find himself seeing Reds Under His Beds that aren't necessarily there.
The DNC isn't acting like it thinks it was hacked by Russians. It's acting only as if it's in its political interest to claim it was hacked by Russians.
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
The Last of The Buffalo
Albert Bierstadt
This is a big painting, almost 10'x6', and it certainly doesn't lend itself to computer screens or tablets or phones, so get your lazy asses over to the
Corcoran Gallery of Art ???? *and see the original.
*Bluebell has pointed out that the Corcoran has closed. It looks like the collection has been transferred to the National Gallery of Art.
I was going to use Norman Rockwell's New Kids in The Neighborhood and express the hope that we could return to that tone, but after seeing what happened in Chicago, I was too disheartened. I think Rockwell's expression of hope and optimism has been thoroughly destroyed by the most divisive president in our history. If an honest history is ever written about him, it will describe the comprehensive destruction of racial harmony in America.
PS. LauraW is back on Twitter.... @MissLumps
The Morning Report 1/5/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Top story is the Chicago cops have arrested four "youths" for abducting and torturing a man with special needs and then posting their actions on Facebook. But the police are hesitant to call this a hate crime. I mean just because the victim was white, the perps were black and were heard shouting racist obscenities at him that doesn't mean anything. And in the end, society is really at fault here. Well, "The Great Society" anyway. Disgusted and angered beyond belief with this. On other fronts, the defunding Obamacare battle moves into a new phase but we'll see where this all goes. Forget Manchin, McConnell and all the others; as has always been the case since July 2015, the "X" factor is Trump. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.
- Live From Chicago! It's Torture the White Guy! Good Thing It Wasn't a Hate Crime
- Obamacare Repeal Via Budget Resolution Passes in Senate with 51 Votes
- Repeal, But DO NOT Replace
- Levin Unleashes Epic Tirade Against Jew-Haters SCOAMF, Kerry
- SCOAMF Awards Himself a Medal
- McConnell Sez Americans Won't Tolerate Dems Blocking SCOTUS Picks, But No Word On Whether He Will
- Racialist Shyster Retained by Failed State to Go After Trump
- Tucker Time: Watch Him Destroy Democrat Congressman About Obamacare
- US Army Honor Guard Member Passes Out From B.O.
- MA Sheriff's Idea for Cons: Build Trump Border Wall as Community Service
- The Other BLM Bans Mining on Another 10 Million Acres in 6 States Because, Birds
- 2008: Obama, 2020: Obama in a Skirt? (But I Repeat Myself)
UPDATE: Links fixed!