Mid-Morning Open Thread

Victory Of Joshua over The Amalekites

Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld This is from the Book of Joshua, and seems to be fine advice for President Trump's nominees, in particular Judge Gorsuch. Did I not command you, be strong and have courage, do not fear and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. I was going to use a painting of Daniel in the lions' den, from the Book of Judges Daniel!* But I already used it...alas. *Oops. Comments Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM

Odd Brock —OregonMuse David Brock used to be one of the good guys. Seriously. Back in the 90s, he used to write investigative pieces for the conservative American Spectator magazine, mainly concerning the Clintons and their shady activities, both sexual and financial. I thought he also wrote the definitive piece on Janet Reno's mass murders in Waco that also appeared in the Spectator, but I am unable to find the piece online, so maybe I'm confusing Brock with some other author. Anyway, suddenly one day he went full Cahlres Jhosnon, "apologized" to the Clintons for all the bad things he wrote about them (without retracting a single word), and started the "Media Matters" website. MM is supposed to be a site that ferrets out "conservative bias" in the media, but that's actually its secondary purpose. Its primary purpose has been promoting, defending, raising money and running interference for the political careers of Bill and Hillary Clinton. And as such, he was a major player in thr 2016 election. But "some", as they say, are getting tired of David Brock and wish he'd go away: Many in the party—Clinton loyalists, Obama veterans, and Bernie supporters alike—talk about the man not as a sought-after ally in the fight against Trumpism, but as a nuisance and a hanger-on, overseeing a colossal waste of cash. And former employees say that he has hurt the cause. Maybe it's because he promises way more than he actually delivers: Brock bragged early last year that his team had assembled a mountain of damning oppo that could “knock Trump Tower down to the sub-basement.” But Trump Tower still stands, and Brock’s groups failed to help Clinton to victory. And then there's his personal issues: “I met with him a couple times—he’s fucking weird,” a former Obama administration official, who also requested anonymity, told The Daily Beast. “I felt like I was meeting Mugatu from Zoolander… I don’t know what the fuck [Brock’s network] did besides raise a ton of money, and I don’t think the after-action report on 2016 says we need more David Brock. Probably the opposite is true.” Yeah, I've heard this before, that Brock has got a somewhat, uh, "quirky" personality that makes him hard to work with. But not all of the Democrats dislike Brock. For example, James Carville said “David has a really good relationship with a lot of donors and people who can help the party. If I were them, I would be thinking of ways I could work with David Brock, as opposed to having a tribunal determining the extent of party purity. I don’t think we need to walk around with ideological chastity belts.” Of course, Carville himself is a Clinton creature, so it's perhaps not surprising that he's in Brock's corner. But perhaps the Democratic Party should consider purging itself of the Clintons, their hangers-on and anybody who ever had anything to do with them in order to move forward. So hand GTFO notices to Brock, Carville, Sid Bluementhal, whatsisface Mook who ran Hillary's campaign, who really should be fired for being an incompetent boob, the whole Clinton clique needs to be gone. I would think it's obvious that the Clintons are only in politics to enrich themselves, so I would think the decision to give them all the left foot of fellowship would be a no-brainer.

Boy Scouts Now Open to "Transgender" Children —Ace You know, 12 year old girls who have decided, after several months of intense grappling, that they're really boys. Um, shouldn't we sort of wait until kids have undergone actual puberty, and the surge of sex-differentiating hormones that attends it, before letting them tell us that they're really girls or really boys? By the way, the little girl in this case was... eight years old. And "transgender," despite the fact that she hasn't actually gone through the hormonal process that defines gender. A New Jersey woman whose son was asked to leave his Boy Scouts troop after leaders found out he is transgender said she has mixed emotions about the organization's decision to allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs. The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that enrollment in its boys-only programs will now be based on the gender a child or parent lists on his application to become a scout, rather than the gender listed on the child's birth certificate. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:18 PM

Airport "Protester" Knocks Out Trump Supporter With Sucker Punch, Then He and His Allies Shout "Peace" —Ace And they do the "hands up, don't shoot" pose -- after one of them has just sucker-punched a man and rendered him unconscious. Which I think is all you need to know about "hands up, don't shoot." Video and story here. In the background of the video, some protestors can be heard shouting "Peace" while others taunt an unconscious Chisholm. One protester can be heard calling Chisholm a "Nazi Boy" and another man can be heard yelling "your boy got knocked out." They haven't thought this through. First we're going to start hitting back, then we're going to start hitting first -- like they do -- and suddenly this stew of cowards, pussies, and wannabe thugs is going to understand in a hurry why every stable society outlaws political violence. Comments Posted by Ace at 03:44 PM

Letter To The President —OregonMuse I have just done something I have never done before. I have written a letter to the president. Not even in the days of 9/11 have I felt so moved to do this. It's just that with every day there's a new yelly, shouty, Soros-funded attack that I'm afraid President Trump will be tempted to cave in. I think he needs to be encouraged not to do this. As Rush points out, he really doesn't have any support, not from the opposition party, not from the media, not from academia, not even from elements in his own party, nobody except from those of us who voted for him, and perhaps those of you who did not vote for him, but do not want to see him destroyed by a howling mob of imbeciles. So I encourage all of you to go to this link, bring up the e-mail form, and write an encouraging note to the president. Here is what I told him: Continue reading

Mr. President-- Ever since your inauguration, there has been nothing but hysterical, dialed-up-to-11 outrage coming at you from the Democrats, the media, and even elements in the Republican Party. George Soros is undoubtedly bankrolling some of this ginned up outrage. Even so, I have never seen anything like this before in my life. I love it that you are apparently that big a threat to the status quo. And the last thing America needs right now is a go-along-to-get-along status quo politician. Mr. President, please stay the course. Please do not go wobbly on us. It's probably going to get worse before it gets better, but I think you know this. Please, please PLEASE do not back down from any of your proposals or nominations. If you do, your enemies will only smell blood in the water and come at you even harder. Plus, you'll only discourage those of us who want to support you. This is no "well, we disagree on policy" dispute. They want to destroy your presidency and they want to destroy you personally. If you did not know this when you started your campaign, you probably know it now. Mr. President, I know you're a fighter. I voted for you because I could see you were a fighter. But now you're in the fight of your life. The attacks are coming at you fresh and new every day. Please do not allow yourself to think that if you give in to their demands, you will avoid conflict. This is a lie, and I'm sure you know this. Illegitimi non carborundum, Mr. President. Do not let the bastards grind you down. My wife and I pray for daily. May God give you strength and may God grant you victory. Because if you win, America wins. If you lose, we all lose. Thank you Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 11:55 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread

Young Girl Reading

Jean-Honoré Fragonard The agitated prose notwithstanding, this description from our National Gallery of Art illustrates why an in-person viewing is best. Sure, I can see the brushstrokes when I blow it up, and the colors seem...okay....but of course all perspective is lost.... Perhaps more than the work of his two teachers, Boucher and Chardin, Jean-Honoré Fragonard's bravura handling of brushwork and color embodies eighteenth-century painting aesthetics. In A Young Girl Reading, the subject is shown in profile holding a book in her right hand and completely absorbed in her reading. She appears to be sitting in a window as light illuminates her face and body, casting a faint shadow against the wall. She wears a lemon-yellow dress with a white collar and cuffs accented with lilac ribbons at her bodice, neck, and hair. She is resting on fluffy pillows rendered in warm brown tones and highlighted in light purple. Each texture is rendered in a different brushstroke: her dress a thick weave of yellow and white, the pillows more loosely sketched, and her collar edged with the handle of the brush. As in Chardin's Soap Bubbles, the viewer has the illusion he is privy to an intimate moment. However, in Fragonard's work, the bright yellow of the girl's dress and the agitated strokes clash with the solitude associated with reading. Get thee to a museum, if for no other reason than to prove that art can be appreciated both with and without pants. [Hat tip for the artwork to commenter Endymion cernuus] Comments Posted by CBD at 09:40 AM

Democrats Vow to Filibuster Trump's Supreme Court Pick -- Whoever It Is —Ace So they're just planning to keep the seat (and any other seat that opens) vacant for at least another four years -- and maybe eight years, if they keep going the way they're going. Senator Jeff Merkin of Oregon came up with the catchy hashtag meme-- this is a "stolen seat," and therefore, the Democrats will not allow it to be filled until there's a Democrat president. Orin Hatch is one of the ringleaders of the "conservative" Senators who refuses to use the nuclear option. 1, will he change his mind if the Democrats do filibuster anyone (except a provable liberal)? I doubt it. Many of these fuckers are a lot more liberal than they pretend in the nine months before an election and rely on Democrats having the power of the filibuster precisely to frustrate their actually-conservative fellow Senate members. That way they can make noise about conservative agenda points, while actually blocking those agenda points. They get the best of both worlds -- they can pretend to be conservatives while acting as the handmaidens of the Progressive Transnational Superstate. 2, when can we primary this old fool, and can we finally stop electing or re-electing soft squishy RINOs (and actual liberals) from red states like Utah and South Carolina? Comments Posted by Ace at 04:41 PM

Quebec Mosque Shooters Identified; Reporters Stop Speculating About Motive, So You Know What That Means —Ace Murders are only important if they advance preferred media narratives. Also, open thread on the Sean Spicer press conference. I'm just catching up with it (I had the DVR on delay). Apologies again. I think this is going to be a half day. Maybe a quarter day. I'm putting together a (very small) home gym and I had to get rid of bookcases to fit it all in my very small apartment. And then, to store those books, I had to put in a bunch of (high) wall shelves. I honestly don't know how you people who work manual labor jobs do it. Pretty much every muscle in my body hurts, especially the back from the constant bending over and stooping. And standing on ladders with my forehead pressed firmly against a shelf to hold it in place while I use my one hand to hold a screw and the other to hold the screwdriver. By the way, I thought I had a drill that could drill (and drive screws) through studs. I did not. What I had was two pieces of shit which, combined together, made up a collection of shit that took up more space in my tool drawer than a single piece of shit would. The things could not even push past the first eighth inch of drywall. The easiest part. It's like, "Hey, thanks Tool. Thanks for getting me past that first easy eighth inch. I'll take it the rest of the way, now that you've gotten me off to such a swell start. You take a well-earned break, and get back to napping in that drawer. I'll power through the rest of this with my forearms and my dinky little ratchet." I literally was just pushing on the drill to make a small starter hole for the screw, like it was a poorly-balanced nail with a pistol grip. It's a poor workman who blames his tools, but I think you can all agree I am a poor workman in the first place, and these really are shitty, shitty tools. I ordered a drill/driver that I hope will be better even though I'm done with the shelves (for now). I just don't ever want to have to touch these two pieces of shit again. I actually want to have a ceremony where I turn their backs on them and then push them past my back in a Walk of Shame, out to the garbage. I might piss on them too. Really. I might take them into the bathroom, piss on them (into the toilet), wrap them in a garbage bag and just let them smell their failure. By the way, now that I've put up six shelves, I want to put up shelves everywhere. Everywhere I look I see walls that could be filled with shelves, high as the eye can see. Anyway, I'm physically and mentally drained. Yes, I'm a pussy. This is not really a question. But being on step-ladders all day and hand-screwing into studs is tough for someone who, as you know, is rapidly approaching 29 years old. On the plus side, it turned into a genuine workout day. I'll put up crap here and there and do a GAINZZZ thread. But mostly I'm going to put up headlines, open threads, whining about my shoulders, and bragging about my Put Shelves On Everything design aesthetic. BTW, if anyone wants to call me Shelvey, I'd like that just fine.

Trump Begins Cutting Regulations —Ace Regulations costing businesses and citizens $5.7 billion -- rushed into action as Obama was leaving for his post-presidential golf tour -- will be eliminated today. His order also demanded that for every new regulation put into effect, two regulations would have to be rescinded, and that the net cost of further regulations must be $0. "The Obama administration was busy during its 'midnight' period for regulation, breaking records for December regulatory output, and publishing $157 billion in regulations," according to a new report from the regulatory watchdog American Action Forum. ... "With votes this week in the U.S. House, repeals could save more than $5.7 billion in regulatory costs and 2.6 million paperwork burden hours," added the report provided to Secrets. ... And if Trump gets very aggressive, a total of $85 billion in regulations could be repealed this spring.

Noonish Open Thread

Mid-Morning Open Thread

Samson And Delilah

Peter Paul Rubens One of my favorite biblical stories, and one that was told and read many times to the fidgety youngsters in class. It is an unfortunate byproduct of activist courts, and more (thank you ACLU) -- exaggerated fear of all things religious -- that the Bible is not taught as literature. ignoring the religious still leaves a vast and marvelous story, full of battles and sword play and veiled sex and travels through deserts and.... Comments Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM

Food Thread: Lemon Meringue Pie: A Gloppy Mess, Or Something Better? —CBD A few weeks ago a carrier pigeon dropped an urgent message on my doorstep. Arlene M, intrepid AoSHQ reader and pie-maker extraordinaire was having a pie crisis. Specifically, her lemon meringue pie filling was insufficiently firm (or totally soupy). Unfortunately,the recipe she was using is exactly the same one used by both people I asked! So I couldn't swoop in and save the day with a different recipe, although most of them seem to be quite straightforward. The trick seems to be cooking the sugar, cornstarch and egg at a high enough temperature to allow it to set, obviously without making sweet scrambled eggs. The empiricist in me (or is that just obsessive-compulsive?) would like a specific temperature and length of time to shoot for, but I haven't found one yet. Here's a fun looking one, or maybe it's appealing because it has lots of pictures.... Any suggestions from The Horde? Continue reading

Well, the yearly football freak-out is almost upon us, and while I really don't care too much, this year I will be rooting for New England, simply because I want that smarmy sleazebag Goodell to have to swallow his pride and hand the trophy to Robert Kraft. And....Brady and Belichick are Trump supporters, so that will stick in the craw of the SJWs.... Well, the yearly football freak-out is almost upon us, and while I really don't care too much, this year I will be rooting for New England, simply because I want that smarmy sleazebag Goodell to have to swallow his pride and hand the trophy to Robert Kraft. And....Brady and Belichick are Trump supporters, so that will stick in the craw of the SJWs.... Oh, there is some fun food to be had as well, and this looks pretty damned good. Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings. I like wings. I like Sriracha. What's not to like about this recipe? Well....the frying is a mess, but what the hell, it's worth it.

It's probably not for everyone, but the froth on a cocktail from shaken egg whites is a festive and fun treat. It's probably not for everyone, but the froth on a cocktail from shaken egg whites is a festive and fun treat. Here is Robert Hess making a Ramos Gin Fizz (a really, really good drink). He uses a technique called "dry shaking," (get your minds out of the sewer!) which I guess works well, but is probably not necessary if you are only making a few of these drinks. There are simpler recipes out there, so if you are interested, but don't want to make Hess's fussy version, spend a few seconds and find a simple one. Regardless, it's a drink worth trying at least once....

There is absolutely nothing bad about a dessert called a "Chocolate Dutch Baby." Well actually, it's a profoundly stupid name, but damn! The picture looks great! It's from Smitten Kitchen, which is a fun place to go if you don't take cooking and baking so seriously that you are existentially miserable if your soufflé falls. There is absolutely nothing bad about a dessert called a "Chocolate Dutch Baby." Well actually, it's a profoundly stupid name, but damn! The picture looks great! It's from Smitten Kitchen, which is a fun place to go if you don't take cooking and baking so seriously that you are existentially miserable if your soufflé falls. Admit it, it looks grand.

From the Earthly Delights blog comes a fun recipe that is modifiable for those who can't get morel cheese or don't like truffle oil. It's the basic recipe that can be tarted up in pretty much any way you feel like....

Most roast chicken recipes call for high heat until the bird is cooked and browned. So being a rebel and an iconoclast, I tried moderate heat (350° ) for about 45 minutes, then removing the bird, heating the oven to 450° and returning the chicken to the oven until it was nice and brown. From the Earthly Delights blog comes a fun recipe that is modifiable for those who can't get morel cheese or don't like truffle oil. It's the basic recipe that can be tarted up in pretty much any way you feel like.... Truffled Morel Mini Mac 'n Jacks . Yup....bite-sized macaroni and cheese.Most roast chicken recipes call for high heat until the bird is cooked and browned. So being a rebel and an iconoclast, I tried moderate heat (350° ) for about 45 minutes, then removing the bird, heating the oven to 450° and returning the chicken to the oven until it was nice and brown. Did it work? Sure. Was it good? Sure. Was it better? No. Shit. There goes my chance at immortality.

This is exactly the kind of recipe that I love. It is simple, can be modified to my taste, and yields a pleasing and satisfying dish. Cast Iron Skillet Potato Cake

• 1 to 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

• 6 large Idaho baker potatoes, washed and peeled

• Kosher salt

• 2 teaspoons dried thyme • 1 to 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter• 6 large Idaho baker potatoes, washed and peeled• Kosher salt• 2 teaspoons dried thyme In a small saucepan, melt the butter and bring it to a gentle simmer. Shut off the heat and allow it to sit a minute on the stove. The milk solids should start to sink to the bottom. Slowly pour the butter into a bowl, keeping as much of the white milky liquid as possible in the saucepan. Discard the milk solids; these are prone to burning and by clarifying the butter, the potato cake will be less likely to overbrown. Keep the butter warm on the stove. Using a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife, cut all of the potatoes into thin (1/8-inch thick) slices. Transfer them to a bowl and cover them with 3/4 of the melted butter. Season with a little salt and the dried thyme and toss to coat the potatoes with the butter. Pour the remaining butter in the bottom of the cast iron skillet and swirl it around to coat the bottom and sides.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Remember that the bottom layer with be the top when you unmold this cake so it should be done with extra care. Layer the potatoes, following the edge of the skillet, so they overlap. Start the second circle, closer to the center, of overlapping potato rounds. Continue to make circles with the potatoes until the entire bottom of the skillet is filled with potato rounds in smaller and smaller circles. Fill the skillet with another level layer of potatoes. Sprinkle a touch of salt and make 3 more layers. Press down gently on the potatoes to make sure they are starting to stick together and form a cake. Place the skillet on high heat and cook until the water starts to emerge from the potatoes and you can see the edges browning, 5 to 8 minutes. Place the skillet in the oven and cook, undisturbed, until the potatoes feel tender in the center when pierced with the tip of a knife, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the skillet and carefully pour off any excess butter or liquid into a bowl. Place the skillet on a flat surface and cover it with a platter larger than the skillet. Carefully turn the platter over in one deft motion. Lift off the skillet and use a large metal spatula to place it back in the skillet so it can brown on the second side. Pour the butter back in and cook in the oven for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven. Pour off any liquid. Season with salt. Cut into wedges like a pie. Serve immediately in the skillet. Alternatively, lift it out of the skillet and serve on a platter or in slices on individual plates.

Have a food emergency? Or just have some extra fresh morels and antelope backstrap that need a good home? cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com Have a food emergency? Or just have some extra fresh morels and antelope backstrap that need a good home? cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com

Are Western Pluralistic Societies Incompatible With Islam? —CBD German Muslim students protest Holocaust remembrance, attack Israel Or maybe we did such a good job de-fanging Germany that they are unwilling to fight for anything, and see all philosophies as superior to their own. The school director said that it was good there was student opposition to the memorial event because it "is the basis of discussion." I am curious what discussion was had whose basis is the rejection of Holocaust education, and demonization of Israel...but that's just me. Comments Posted by CBD at 12:00 PM

Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-29-2017: Crying Wolf





Library of Moron Author Bob Hostetler

Click For A Better View

(Bob is the author of the devotional book The Bard and the Bible that I mentioned a few weeks ago)

Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russians hacking, "Mad Dog" Mattis, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, a big load of guffaws. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which are a powerful disincentive to take up the game of golf. "Beware the man of one book."

--St. Thomas Aquinas

The Outrageous Conservative I remember back in the old days, public conversations between liberals and conservatives usually went something like this: 1. liberal: says something

2. conservative: responds

3. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour

4a. conservative: I am not a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour

4b. conservative attempts to give evidence for statement 4a.

5. liberal: not good enough

6. Goto step 3 Pussification: The Effeminization of the American Male by Doug Giles This is how he advertises it: PUSS-I-FI-CA-TION*: The act, or process, of a man being shamed, taught, led, pastored, drugged or otherwise coerced or cajoled into throwing out his brain, handing over his balls and formally abandoning the rarefied air of the testosterone-leader-fog that God and nature hardwired him to dwell in, and instead become a weak, effeminate, mangina-sporting, shriveled up little pussy.



* From The Doug Giles 2016 Dictionary of Grow the Hell Up, You Pussy!



Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity.



That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome. There is a lot of hype here and I don't advise going to Giles' ClashDaily.com site without first strapping on an extra-strength ad blocker. Anyway, he is obviously being deliberately provocative -- he's all but mooning feminists and progressives. This would not be possible 30 years ago. But it's been a long time coming. Progressives aren't interested in what we have to say, or in having a "reasonable dialog" with us. It's nothing but "shut up or we'll shut you up!". This is what their shouty, dialed-up-to-11 rhetoric is designed to do. And this generally works, or at least, that's how it has worked in the past. But what has happened over time is a process very much like how we produced antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Like a dose of penicillin, the shouty rhetoric takes out "nice" conservatives or conservatives who decide they have better things to do than to get shouted at by shouty progressives. But some conservatives manage to survive, so the dosage is upped: the shouts get even louder and the attacks get more vicious and are extended beyond the political arena into personal lives. This creates a very hostile environment. But even it drives out or silences many conservatives, it also creates a new strain of tough conservatives who don't mind fighting, who like to fight, and can throw 2 punches for every one they take. I'm thinking of Ann Coulter, Andrew Breitbart, and Milo Yiannapoulos. To this we can add the guy who wrote this book, Doug Giles, and Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter. There are probably others I've missed. And of course, what is now the most imperviously resistant conservative ever, Donald Trump, who is so impervious that nobody really knew for sure until a couple of months ago that he even was conservative. Oh sure, there were indications, but there were indications the other way, too, so it was kind of a guessing game as to how he would actually govern until he started naming individuals to fill the various open cabinet positions. Nothing in the progressives' conservative eradication toolkit has worked against Trump. They keep upping the dosage, the shouting gets more shouty, but it all just bounces right off. They've actually got a new drug they've been trying to use, they've left off calling Trump a "racist" because the word has lost its effectiveness due to overuse, like the little boy who cried 'wolf', after awhile, people stop responding. This new drug they've rolled out is "white supremacist", which I guess is supposed to a more potent version of "racist." They first tried it out on Trump aide Steve Bannon. But even though it didn't work, the specialists haven't figured out that it didn't work, and is not working on Trump, either. Another "next-gen" drug they're using is "literally Hitler." They tell us that Donald Trump is "literally Hitler." Now, at this point, the progressives have pretty much shot their wad. What could possibly be worse than being "literally Hitler"? Literally Hitler's mom? Literally double-secret Hitler? There have been downstream consequences of the progressive failure. Many conservatives simply don't care anymore. Warden's excellent piece earlier this week makes this clear. The new, Trump-era "honey badger conservative" playbook appears to be this: 1. conservative: says something

2. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour

3. conservative: fcuk you. Somewhere, Andrew Breitbart is smiling.

Continue reading

More Milo And as mentioned in an earlier book thread, progressives are running around with their hair on fire because Simon & Schuster thinks it can make money by selling Milo's new book, Dangerous, which has just driven up sales and made it an Amazon best seller. There's no blurb, so I can't tell you what it's about, but there is a blurb for a book Milo wrote the forward to, Forbidden Thoughts, a collection of science fiction short stories: You are not supposed to read this book.

You are not supposed to think about reading this book.

In fact, just plain thinking at all is unacceptable.

You have been warned....



From hilarious to horrifying to dangerously insightful, a selection of stories that must not be told, for they slaughter the sacred cows of our age.



Do you dare read them?



Stories by Nick Cole, John C. Wright, Sarah A. Hoyt, Brad R. Torgersen, Vox Day and more…



Non-fiction articles by Tom Kratman and Larry Corriea I may have to buy this one. The Kindle edition is only $4.99.

Water Bored So the MSM is running around with their hair on fire because Trump (and I should just end the sentence there). Actually, the MSM is running around with their hair on fire because Trump said "torture works" and that's BadThink. Factcheck.org says it's wrong because SCIENCE, i.e. some Irish guy wrote a paper about it. Don't tell that to the author of Enhanced Interrogation: Inside the Minds and Motives of the Islamic Terrorists Trying To Destroy America. James Mitchell helped the CIA ...craft an interrogation program designed to elicit intelligence from just-captured top al-Qa'ida leaders and terror suspects. A civilian contractor who had spent years training U.S. military members to resist interrogation should they be captured, Mitchell, aware of the urgent need to prevent impending catastrophic attacks, worked with the CIA to implement "enhanced interrogation techniques"--which included waterboarding. Mitchell would undoubtedly dispute the belief that the enhanced interrogations yielded no useful information: Mitchell personally questioned thirteen of the most senior high-value detainees in U.S. custody, including Abu Zubaydah; Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, the amir or "commander" of the USS Cole bombing; and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terror attacks--obtaining information that he maintains remains essential to winning the war against al-Qa'ida and informing our strategy to defeat ISIS and all of radical Islam. I remember some years ago when thr British journalist Christopher Hitchens wrote an article on waterboarding, wherein he concluded it was undeniably torture. But as part of his research, he worked with US intelligence and they waterboarded him. Just so he could write about it. When I read that, that's when I called BS. I thought, if it really was torture, you would NOT WANT to have it done to you, for any reason. So I thought what he did completely undermined his own argument. (h/t Mis. Hum. from an earlier ONT)

Books By Morons Moron author David Dubrow has just released a new Kindle Single titled, Beneath the Ziggurat. It's a 5,000 word horror tale, inspired by Lovecraft and set in pre-Columbian Mexico which ...takes the reader on a Lovecraftian journey through pre-Columbian Mexico, where dread lurks behind every step of rainforest and the old gods still hold terrible sway. This is an interesting idea. Those old Aztec gods were pretty horrific, what their priests ripping out still beating hearts out of the chests of sacrificial victims and all, which appears to be a perfect fit for a Lovecraftian universe. Those two go together like chocolate and peanut butter. Trigger warnings for brutal Spanish conquistadors, bizarre aboriginal tribes, and unspeakable alien horrors. You know, the usual. Dave tells me he's happy to send free copies to anyone who wants to review it on Amazon; even a sentence or two is welcome, whether they liked it or not. Interested readers can email him at davedauthor circle-a gmail and then a period followed by com.

___________ Moron author William Alan Webb writes military fiction, and Standing the Final Watch is the first novel in his 'Lost Brigade' series. He tells me Comments repeatedly mention how refreshing it is to see the US military portrayed as heroes instead of villains. Liberals leave negative comments about the viewpoint to draw down the ratings, which despite that are still 4.5 on Amazon. The Amazon blurb says this: Lt. General Nick Angriff has spent his adult life protecting family and country from a world of terrorism spinning out of control. On the battlefield, off the grid, in clandestine special task forces and outright black ops, Angriff never wavers from duty. But when a terror attack on Lake Tahoe kills his family, he’s left with only the corrosive acid of revenge… that is, until a hated superior officer reveals the deepest of all secret operations. Against the day of national collapse, a heavily-armed military unit rests in cryogenic storage, to be awakened when needed, and Angriff is named its commander. The sequel, Standing in the Storm, is scheduled to be released in April. Both are available for $2.99 on Kindle.

___________ Don't forget the AoSHQ reading group on Goodreads. It's meant to support horde writers and to talk about the great books that come up on the book thread. It's called AoSHQ Moron Horde and the link to it is here: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/175335-aoshq-moron-horde. ___________ So that's all for this week. As always, book thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to OregonMuse, Proprietor, AoSHQ Book Thread, at the book thread e-mail address: aoshqbookthread, followed by the 'at' sign, and then 'G' mail, and then dot cee oh emm. What have you all been reading this week? Hopefully something good, because, as you all know, life is too short to be reading lousy books.

EMT 01/29/17

Them Dem Kickers —OregonMuse Mike Hammer came up with this and I added a few touches to it: Them Dem Kickers

How 'bout Them Dem Kickers,

Ain't they fun?

Kickin' them Dems,

Right in they buns.

Kickin' them snowflakes,

Kickin' them sluts,

Kickin' them feminists,

In they butts

Look at Them Dem Kickers,

Ain't they cute?

Some use a shower-shoe,

Some use a boot.

Kickin' them yuuge

Kickin' them tiny

Kickin' them hipsters

In they hiney

Them dadgum Dem Kickers,

Ain't they a scream?

Runnin' 'round kickin',

Ever Dem what's seen.

How to be a Dem Kicker?

Don't need a ticket.

Find a dirty old hippie,

Haul off and kick it! (of course, h/t to Mason Williams who has a few more 'Them' poems) Continue reading

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-28-2017



Warning: Extreme Nerds

(OK now, be honest: how many of you could have been in this photo?)

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a pie fight on a Saturday afternoon. Unless you've been on a diet. “The chessboard is the world, the pieces are the phenomena of the Universe, the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature and the player on the other side is hidden from us”

--Thomas Huxley

Problem 1 - White To Play (385) Can White do anything about Black's two connected pawns that are on the verge of queening? Hint: Limit Black's moves to force a mate in 2



6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1



Continue reading

Problem 2 - Black To Play (387) Hint: Mate in 3



5r1k/pp6/8/4b1pp/6p1/1B6/P1q1N2P/4R1KR b - - 0 1





Pic Notes I stole today's pic of nerds in their natural habitat from W1XT's qrz.com page. For you ham radio nerds, he's got great pics of his vintage radios, including a sweet, sweet 'S' Line, fully operational, and looking like it's in mint condition. I think what he's using in the photo is a Heathkit AT-1 transmitter and some sort of Hallicrafters receiver. Me, I used to play chess a lot over ham radio, back in the day, so yeah, I could've been in the photo. In fact, I played what I considered to be my first "serious" game over the radio. In 1972. Not using cw, though, we were on 40m ssb. It lasted over 2 hours. I won in 61 moves, but I was very lucky. Multiple mistakes were made by both of us, but he made the last one. There was an big-time, multi-player chess match that was conducted entirely over the radio. I'm referring, of course, to the 1945 U.S vs. U.S.S.R. Wireless match, that paired the 10 top U.S. players against U.S.S.R's ten best (excepting Paul Keres). Due to Cold War travel restrictions, the moves for each game were relayed back and forth by radio. Each pair of masters played 2 games, and, not to put too fine a point on it, we got our asses handed to us. The final score was 15.5-4.5, but if you look at the results closely, it was actually worse. Our two top boards, Arnold Denker and Sammy Reshevsky, were shut out, 2-0. And on third board, Reuben Fine only managed half a point. The American team only actually won 2 games, the rest of the points coming from draws. Prior to this point, the USA had won four straight Chess Olympiads from 1931 to 1937 (the USSR did not participate), and was considered a chess powerhouse. In the 1930s, our top grandmasters Denker, Fine, and Reshevsky could go toe-to-toe with the world's best and it was thought that the next world champion might be one of the Americans. But then World War II intervened and brought everything to a screeching, grinding halt. But the Soviets had been quietly building their chess program and this wireless match marked the start of their half-century of world domination. Meanwhile, chess in the USA pretty much went into a marked decline, accelerated by Reuben Fine's decision to give up chess at the height of his career because he couldn't make a living at it. And speaking of antique radios, a friend of mine likes to collect them. Here is one of them, an Atwater Kent Model 10C from the 1920s.

Problem 3 - White To Play (3) Hint: White can win a big material advantage.

Anash Giri



6k1/2R5/2n1r3/5R1B/7P/6P1/7K/4q3 w - - 0 56

Magnus Carlsen

After 55...Kg8

Here is a game played by the world champion at a recent tournament. Carlsen played 56.Bf7+ and the game was eventually drawn -- after 123(!) moves. But there is clearly a better move here. See if you can best the world champion by finding the line he missed.

Ornate Chess Set Thanks to AlexTheChick for sending a link to a page of ornate chess sets. Here's one, made by the East India Company in India c. 1830:

(click to embiggen)



This is one of those sets you just set up on a table in the corner and look at. I can't imagine actually playing a game with it. Looks like those pieces (ivory?) might chip or shatter on impact, if you dropped one. I think I like the board better than the pieces.

Endgame of the Week (Endgame 512) Can White win? Show your work.



6k1/7p/5P1K/8/8/8/7P/8 w - - 0 1





___________ Solutions Update Problem 1 - White To Play



6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1





When there's advanced pawns and your king is far away, you can often win by making strategic attacks on the enemy king and bringing your own king up when he is forced to block the advanced pawn. Moron rickl's explanation of the technique is so good that I can just copy and paste it: The first move is Qb3, and if Black moves Ka1 or Kc1, White can pick off the a-pawn and force Black's king back to b1. Then White moves his king. Black moves, the White queen checks, and forces him back to b1. The White king then moves another square closer. Eventually the White king will be close enough for the queen to take the pawn on b2 with mate.



Posted by: rickl at January 28, 2017 05:46 PM(sdi6R) 1. Qb3 Kc1 Not 1...a2 because 2.Qd1# 2.Qxa3 Kc2

3.Qa4+ Kc1

4.Qc4+ Kd1

5.Qb3+ Kc1

6.Qc3+ Kb1 This is the position White was trying to get. With the pawn blocked, he can bring his king one square closer, and repeat the process:



7.Kg7 Ka2

8.Qc2 Ka1

9.Qa4+ Kb1

10.Kf6 Slowly he turns... 10...Kc1

11.Qc4+ Kd2

12.Qb3 Kc1

13.Qc3+ Kb1

14.Ke5 Step by step... 14...Ka2

15.Qc2 Ka1

16.Qa4+ Kb1

17.Kd4 Inch by inch... 17...Kc1

18.Qa3 Kc2

19.Qc3+ Kb1

20.Qc4 Ka1 Bang! Pow! Zap!



21.Qa4+ Kb1

22.Kc3 Kc1

23.Qc2#

Problem 3 - White To Play



6k1/2R5/2n1r3/5R1B/7P/6P1/7K/4q3 w - - 0 56

After 55...Kg8

So instead of 56.Bf7+, Carlsen should have gone with 56. Rc8+! Re8 This is the only reply that avoids checkmate. If 56...Kg7 then 57.Rf7+ Kh6 58.Rh8#. Or 56...Kh7 is met with 57.Rf7+ Kh6 58.Rh8# 57.Rxe8+ Qxe8

58.Bxe8 and White's material advantage should be enough to win. You can view the entire, grueling 123 move game here.

Problem 2 - Black To Play



5r1k/pp6/8/4b1pp/6p1/1B6/P1q1N2P/4R1KR b - - 0 1



1...Bd4+!

2.Kg2 2.Nxd4 loses to 2...Qf2# 2...Qe4+

3.Kg3 Qf3# Also possible is 2...Rf2+, but it will take longer than 3 moves: 2...Rf2+

3.Kg1 Rg2+ (3.Kg3 Qd3#)

4.Kxg2 Qe4+

5.Kf1 Qf3# (or 5.Kg3 Qf3#)

Endgame of the Week



6k1/7p/5P1K/8/8/8/7P/8 w - - 0 1



1.Kg5! Apparently 1.Kh5 fails because of 1...Kf7 2.Kg5 Ke6 3.h3 Kf7 4.Kf5 Kg8 5.Ke4 Kf7 6.Ke5 Ke8 7.Kf5 Kf7 and White can make no progress. 1...Kf7 (or 1...Kf8 is also possible: 2.Kf5 Kf7 3.Ke5 h5 4.h4 Kf8 5.Kf5 Kf7 6.Kg5 Ke6 7.Kg6 wins) 2.Kf5 Kf8 (2...Ke8 3. Ke6 Kf8 4. f7 h5 (4... h6 5. h3 h5 6. h4) 5. h4)

3.Ke6 Ke8

4.f7+ Kf8

5.Kf6! (5.h4? h5 and now there's no good move for White) (5.h3 h6 and again, the timing is wrong and Black can force a draw) 5...h5 (5...h6 6.h4 h5 7.Kg6 wins)

6. h3 h4

7. Kg6 #winning Hope to see you all next week!

___________ Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app. ___________ So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.

Ace of Spades Pet Thread

Moron Participation Day. A Little Bit of This. A Little Bit of That. Mush, mush, run, run like the wind. h/t bluebell

Music can make your dogs happy. h/t L, Elle

If a chewing treat or rubber toy isn’t getting the job done when it comes to exciting your pooch, turning on the radio just might do the trick. Just be careful as to which station you put on, as a new study finds dogs can be particular when it comes to the type of music they prefer. Researchers out of the University of Glasgow in Scotland, along with folks at the Scottish SPCA, found that reggae and soft rock topped the canine charts, though certain dogs do seem to have various tastes.

Perhaps an insensitive topic. What do you do when your pets pass on? Burial? Cremation? Taxidermy and drones.

h/t Tucker Steele

Over the years I've never had a digger dog, until the latest addition to the Mis. Hum. home. My dog isn't this clever. h/t IrishEi

As we are in January, it is that time of year for end of year/beginning of year reviews. Cats are no different. Performance review for cats. h/t Miley *****

MEET THE PETMORONS Our first critter is commenter Miley's cat, here's the story.

"This is how Maire and I bonded - long before we adopted her, she would come up to the deck and allow me to scratch her with my toe (she wasn't keen on hands at first - I guess she figured toes were safer)." Glad you have some toes left. Our next submission is from gmlgmlgml, meet Max & Murphy.

"Boys are dreaming of lots of squeaky toys under the tree Christmas morning." We hope that they received copious amounts.



Here is what svitelli had to say about this photo submitted to us.

"Jawa, Leonard & Penny meet Santa for the first time." Here is what svitelli had to say about this photo submitted to us."Jawa, Leonard & Penny meet Santa for the first time." Sweet photo. Great job in getting all 3 to pose. Buzzion submitted this photo of his 2 side kicks. Let's here about them.

"Here are my dogs who are impossible to get together long enough to take a picture. Watson is my 8 year old beagle, named because he is my sidekick so he couldn't be Sherlock. Tali is my new puppy mutt, named after Tali'Zorah of Mass Effect" Nice looking dogs. Here is what Robert had to say about this "Big Sweetie" "Our 90lb boxer/pit/dane mix (we think), Duke. We think he's trying to fool potential burglars into thinking he's just a sweet baby. It's a clever ploy so he can sample some burglar rawhide." Thanks long time Lurker. Not much info given about this photo. Here is what we were provided.

"I am a fan of ACE and enjoy the pet moron posts.

Here is a photo my son took last week, that I have permission to share

and that is also posted on my blog site posted today 1-1-17.

http://www.youmeandtheafter.com/ I hope you find this worthy of sharing on Pet Morons this week. youmeandtheafter" Quite the photo. Thank you for the submission.

Weasel submitted this photo of Weasel Cat. "Soft white underbelly near a warm vent on a cold day!"

Tiem Copper We received these two photos from jrg dds. Here is the story, "We lost our 16 year old Pomeranian, Tiem, late last year.

For Christmas we got a new Pomeranian puppy, Copper." Sorry to hear of your loss, but congrats on your new addition.

Last but not least is this cutie. "Miley adopted (mostly lurkers / occasional commenters) "Chas C-Q" and "elaine" seven years ago. She's half longhair, half wirehair, all dachshund, and nearly ten years old. At fourteen pounds, she's about 30% larger than either of her mini dachshund parents. ("Hybrid vigor.") Her mother looked like a tiny Irish Setter (with very short legs); her father looked like a tiny blond schnauzer (with very short legs). Like most dachshunds, she's smart, funny, snuggly, . . . and a tad bossy at times. Also very sweet." *****

What a great bunch of animals and wonderful photos. Thank you all for submitting your photos and sharing your pets with us. As ever we appreciate your patience in getting to your pets. Have something animal related, you know where to send it, petmorons at gmail. Have a great week!!

Saturday Gardening Thread: Dreamlands [KT]

Lemon Dream Peony Itoh intersectional peonies are a hybrid cross between a bush peony and a tree peony. They are often referred to as Itoh peonies, after the first successful breeder of these magnificent peonies, Mr. Toichi Itoh. Does that peony make you dream of a Japanese garden? Our hot, dry climate with little winter chill is not particularly well-suited for regular bush peonies. Sunset rates this type for the same climates, including ours, where both types are said to need part shade. I don't know anyone who grows them around here. At least until the price comes down, I'm not gonna try planting them. I'll probably settle for dreaming about seeing them in a Japanese garden. Somewhere. Anybody got suggestions? Not all dreams are pleasant. And not everyone has the same image of a dream destination. I think the plant below, and its native habitat, might rank as nightmares for some people I know.

Continue reading



Trump Hair? I'm surrounded by Trump Hair? I've only been to the edge of the Badlands National Park. I thought there was a good reason for its name. It's not Manhattan.



But I think it is fascinating. Even some lefties like it. Apparently, not all of the federal employees at the park are wild about Trump, though. Twitter dust-up. Heh. Anyway, the Trumpian grass shown above, Prairie Dropseed, is also profiled by the Missouri Botanical Garden. It is a clump-forming, drought-tolerant and decorative. If you like clumps of grass in your garden. Foliage turns golden with orange hues in fall, fading to light bronze in winter. Open, branching flower panicles appear on slender stems which rise well above the foliage clump in late summer to 30-36" tall. Flowers have pink and brown tints, but are perhaps most noted for their unique fragrance (hints of coriander). Tiny rounded mature seeds drop to the ground from their hulls in autumn giving rise to the descriptive common name. Sound like good food for quails. Or maybe even for some larger animals. It is shown below with the tall flower/seed stalks that rise above the foliage clumps in summer.

Native Prairie Dropseed with Decorative Foreign Mammal Gardens of The Horde I got nothin' new. We're cutting and digging weeds. Eating a few greens. I still have some wildflower photos from Kindltot, which we will be seeing soon if all goes according to plan. Anyone else want to send in garden photos? Oranges have been excellent the last few weeks in the supermarket. Haven't seen a big jump in veggie prices due to flooding at CaliGirl's ranch. Have you? Still battling the effects of weather in your yard or garden? Back to Peonies Do you grow peonies? I'm ready to visit some peony gardens. Well, maybe not right now, but soon. Herbaceous peonies are very hardy, even in Alaska. This time of year, they are buried under piles of snow along the sides of many driveways across the country. But Festiva Maxima is an old cultivar that is known for doing better where winters are warmer than most others. I think it does fine in cold-winter climates, too. There are a few others like this. Mainly early varieties. Plants can last up to 50 years in the garden.

Intersectional Peonies bloom a little earlier than regular herbaceous peonies, and may be less prone to botrytis. They come in a wider color range than herbaceous peonies. They are quite a recent development. The first ones were apparently bred in the 1960s. Tree Peonies include one of the parent species of Lemon Dream at the top of the post. They will grow closer to mild-weather coasts than herbaceous peonies. The flowers on some cultivars are YUUGE. They grow some knock-out specimens in Australia and New Zealand. Take a look. Tree peonies bloom earlier than herbaceous peonies. The ones in the video below are in an actual Japanese garden, wearing little straw hats for the winter. They are blooming in late January. There are some other beautiful winter/early spring flowers in the video, too. Enjoy. Have a great week. Close it up Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 12:22 PM

EMT 01/28/17 Catchetism of the Sciencytists edition

ONT #2: There's #FakeNews and #FakeNews



That poll found that Obama's overall average approval rating was a dismal 47.9%.



Only three presidents scored worse than Obama since Gallup started doing these surveys in 1945: never-elected Gerald Ford (47.2%), one-termer Jimmy Carter (45.4%), and Harry Truman (45.4%). But, but... How could this be? Hasn't CNN been continually assailing us with poll numbers for Obama that make him sound like he's right up with Kim Jong Un? Didn't CNN highlight these high numbers for 8 years, just as they highlighted the low numbers for George Bush during the 8 previous 8 years? Didn't they? I feel so, so... cheated, I guess the word is. It makes we wonder what else is out there waiting to be reported, now that Obama out of the picture and CNN doesn't have to suck up to him anymore. By the way, how did 'W' do, compared with Obama? Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%. Alrighty then. So basically CNN has been lying to us all this time. Good to know. Actually, we already did. Theologians divide sin into two categories, sins of commission, wherein you do wrong things, and sins of omission, wherein you don't do right things. We could name them #FakeNews1 and #FakeNews2, which would give us a little more information about what form CNN's malfeasance is taking. But kudos to IBD for covering this Gallup report. I'm sure it will be on CNN Real Soon Now. Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 01:52 AM