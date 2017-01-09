January 09, 2017

Unbelievable: CBS Radio News Insinuates That Black-on-White Chicago Race Attack Was Actually White-on-Black Crime

—Ace

What they said was technically accurate -- and intended to imply the opposite of the truth.


Posted by Ace at 01:35 PM Comments



Waiting for Godot Ace

—OregonMuse

Open thread, with new, lower numbers.

Continue reading
Posted by OregonMuse at 01:22 PM Comments



Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

caravaggio-supper-at-emmaus.jpg

Supper At Emmaus
Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio

Oh shut up. You'll take Caravaggio and you'll like it.

Posted by CBD at 09:45 AM Comments

The Morning Report 1/9/17

—J.J. Sefton

paddy-chayefsky_BXDGX_800.jpg

"Before I get on to the writing awards, there's a little matter I'd like to tidy up - at least if I expect to live with myself tomorrow morning. I would like to say, personal opinion, of course, that I'm sick and tired of people exploiting the Academy Awards for the propagation of their own personal propaganda. I would like to suggest. . . that winning an Academy Award is not a pivotal moment in history, does not require a proclamation and a simple "Thank you" would have sufficed."


Good morning, kids. Hope you all had a great weekend, despite the snow and cold. I'll let the links speak for themselves. As for the Golden Globes and Meryl Streep, the late, great Paddy Chayefsky has been gone nearly 36 years, but his words and deeds at the 1977 Academy Awards speak for themselves. Have a better one and remain blessed.

Posted by J.J. Sefton at 07:28 AM Comments

Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/8/17) I Mailed It In Edition

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Direct-Mail1.jpg


*****


Yahoo-Mail-Classic-Is-Dead-Everyone-Is-Being-Forced-Upgraded-to-the-Latest-Version-2.png

Continue reading
Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 10:39 PM Comments

Shoe, Meet Other Foot

—OregonMuse

Even though the election was over a month ago, and Hillary Clinton will never be president, the lib/prog sense of outragey outrage has not subsided. In fact, it's even greater now than it was originally. So much so that there's been some loose talk on the left of "resistance" ( *snort* ) and even "revolution" ( *guffaw* ), which raises some obvious questions about how they intend to pull off an armed revolution. After all, the military is in the hands of those the liberals consider to be their enemies. Also, U.S. armed forces tend to skew conservative, so a military intervention or coup would be a non-starter. And then there's the pesky fact that the overwhelming majority of private gun owners undoubtedly voted for Trump.

So, obviously, the progressive plan for "resistance" (excuse me, #TheResistance) has not been well thought out. I think it consists mainly of Keith Olbermann shouting at the wall from his basement redoubt at GQ Magazine.

But, according to the Beeb, some liberals have noticed this deficit:

Gun ownership has traditionally been associated with the right wing in America but the election of Donald Trump has prompted some left-wingers to join gun clubs - and even start preparing for the collapse of society.

The BBC piece focuses not on liberals who want to foment armed revolution, but on the grievance groups who think that the evil Trump is giong to round them all up. The piece quotes a confused man who wears dresses, and who claims that

"...Trump's election has mobilised a lot of the far right and given them hope," she says, citing a rise in reports of hate crimes and neo-Nazi activity."


Continue reading
Posted by OregonMuse at 06:53 PM Comments

Food Thread: Greasy, Salty, Disgusting - Perfect Drunk Food!

—CBD

Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why

jack taccos.jpg

Mike Primavera believes when it comes to Jack in the Box tacos, there are two kinds of people: those who think they're disgusting and those who agree they're disgusting but are powerless to resist them.

I haven't had one of these in a very long time. But in another life, there was a Jack-In-The-Box just around the corner from my apartment. It was convenient for the inevitable post-bar-closing snack, although I gravitated toward what I termed the "Cheapo Chicken Sandwich."

And perhaps I am being overly sensitive, but Wall Street Journal writers don't eat fast-food tacos....they eat artisanal tacos made from grass-fed beef, hand-made tortillas, locally sourced vegetables, with carbon offsets built into the price, consumed at a SoHo eatery staffed by Dreamers.

The smug superiority just drips off this article. Oh, they'll try one, when they are sent to some flyover city and feel like slumming it.

"It was stale, greasy, spicy, crunchy, saucy and just plain strange," said Ms. Johnson, a 43-year-old-director of operations at an advertising agency in Cincinnati and author of a blog called the Food Hussy. "Who puts a slice of American cheese in a taco?"

Drunks...that's who. Duh.
[Hat Tip: Curmudgeon]

Continue reading
Posted by CBD at 04:00 PM Comments

Using The Language Of The Left Against Them...Palestinian Colonialism!

—CBD

Andrew Breitbart would be pleased with this: Real liberals must shun Palestinian colonialism The turnabout is marvelous. An integral part of the progressive playbook is the accusation of colonialist behavior to delegitimize Western behavior. Never mind that much of the Left's behavior in the last 100 years has been violent colonization of democracies....

Posted by CBD at 12:45 PM Comments

Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-08-2017

—OregonMuse

USC Library_525.jpgPhilosophy Library, Mudd Hall, University of Southern California


Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, and somebody sneaking carrots into your chili, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, belly laughs. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which, like last week's pants, do not improve simply by being photographed on a young, attractive woman.


604 596 Virginia Woolf was a terrible author.
Posted by: dagny at January 04, 2017 03:37 PM (pH7uT)

Thank you! Reading her crap is like getting beaten with a bag of oranges.
Posted by: josephistan at January 04, 2017 03:38 PM (7HtZB)


Democratic Party Status Update: Hosed

The Democratic Party may be on the verge of imploding. In the wake of getting they butt kicked by Donald Trump, perhaps a rethink is in order. A FoxNews article from Dec. 8 says just that: I'm a Democrat but Clinton staffer Jennifer Palmieri's twisted logic is exactly why we lost, by Bryan Dean Wright, argues that the Democrats are following a defective strategy, one by which they believe, according to Wright:

...that we can cruise to electoral dominance if we build a coalition of voters based on identity politics. In other words, if Democrats can get a particular slice of Americans to the polls – women, Jews, ethnic minorities, gay men and lesbians  – we will win.

The idea for this dates back most famously to 2004 when political experts John Judis and Ruy Teixeira published their book, “The Emerging Democratic Majority.” They convinced my party that hard data – demographic, geographic, economic, and political data – forecasted the dawn of a new progressive era.

They argued that there was a massive wave of Democratic voters in the country’s urban areas just waiting to support the party, and would do so for generations to come.

Now, there is an obvious flaw in this strategy that the Wile E. Coyote brain trust of the Democratic Party apparently missed. More on that later. Here is the book he's talking about, The Emerging Democratic Majority:

In five well-researched chapters and a new afterword covering the 2002 elections, Judis and Teixeira show how the most dynamic and fastest-growing areas of the country are cultivating a new wave of Democratic voters who embrace what the authors call "progressive centrism" and take umbrage at Republican demands to privatize social security, ban abortion, and cut back environmental regulations.

As the GOP continues to be dominated by neoconservatives, the religious right, and corporate influence, this is an essential volume for all those discontented with their narrow agenda -- and a clarion call for a new political order.

This book actually takes its title for an earlier, similar book that was written from someone on the other side of the aisle, The Emerging Republican Majority by Kevin Phillips.

One of the most important and controversial books in modern American politics, The Emerging Republican Majority (1969) explained how Richard Nixon won the White House in 1968—and why the Republicans would go on to dominate presidential politics for the next quarter century. Rightly or wrongly, the book has widely been seen as a blueprint for how Republicans, using the so-called Southern Strategy, could build a durable winning coalition in presidential elections. Certainly, Nixon’s election marked the end of a "New Deal Democratic hegemony" and the beginning of a conservative realignment encompassing historically Democratic voters from the South and the Florida-to-California "Sun Belt," in the book’s enduring coinage.

Continue reading
Posted by OregonMuse at 09:03 AM Comments

EMT 01/08/17

—krakatoa

Baby it's cold outside.

Posted by krakatoa at 06:00 AM Comments

Saturday ONT

—LauraW.

Ten Items. Or so.

10. In Texas, police arrested a man with cocaine hidden under his flab apron. This was an aha! moment for me. I usually just hide fried chicken in mine. But now it seems like a better place to hide those vials of tiny hallucinogenic toads.

Continue reading
Posted by LauraW. at 10:25 PM Comments

What Else Is There To Do? Open Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

lions cheer leaders.jpg


It's the middle of winter. What else are you going to watch?


Seattle-Seahawks-Sea-Gals-cheerleaders-AP_16351074998769.jpg


Enjoy the game. Or a movie, or a show, or a book, or a walk around the block. Happy Saturday night until The ONT shows up.

Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 07:53 PM Comments

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-07-2017

—OregonMuse


The Folded Chess Set, Sandro Del-Prete 1975.jpg
The Folded Chess Set
Sandro Del Prete, 1975


My computer beat me at chess... so I beat it at kickboxing.

--Demetri Martin


Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a hockey brawl on a Saturday afternoon. Except maybe hockey enthusiasts.


Problem 1 - White To Play (BWTC 186)

This problem has two similar, but distinct, solutions. Find both.

Hint: Mate in 2


01072017 - Problem 1.jpg
r3qb1r/pppbk1p1/2np2np/4p2Q/2BPP3/2P5/PP3PPP/RNB2RK1 w - - 0 1

Continue reading
Posted by OregonMuse at 05:00 PM Comments

Ace of Spades Pet Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

petthread.jpg

We all need cuddles, don't we? Ever meet a Golden Retriever who wasn't all lovey?

Welcome to the nearly world famous Ace of Spades Pet Thread :)

Cuddle up and enjoy.

Continue reading
Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 02:39 PM Comments

Saturday Gardening Thread: Going Wild in Oregon [KT]

—Open Blogger

calypso orchid.png

The astute J.J. Sefton linked a report yesterday morning on the atmospheric river, or Pineapple Express, headed toward California. And in the ONT, CDR M reported on wild weather forecased for the South. The first precipitation from the Pineapple Express has already reached us. Lots of snow in other parts of the nation. Not much (outdoor) gardening going on, I would guess.

Fortunately, the most adventurous, inventive and observant Oregon gardener on the Saturday Gardening Thread, Kindltot, has provided us with some reminders that spring will come someday. The flower in the inspiring photo above will be discussed in a future episode. We have enough spring photos for more than one week!

Without further ado, here's Kindltot:

Continue reading
Posted by Open Blogger at 12:30 PM Comments

Thread below the Gardening Thread: G'day Mate [KT]

—Open Blogger

Serving your mid-day open thread needs

WaPo male.png

Attention Washington Post Express Editors -
This doesn't mean girls.

This week, I "worked within my circle of influence" on Facebook, trying to gently re-direct the current obsession with Toxic Masculinity. No, I did not bang my head against the wall. Rolled my eyes some. But I have decided to take a break from domestic news sources for now and post some stuff from The Commonwealth.

Continue reading
Posted by Open Blogger at 11:30 AM Comments

Saturday Morning Weird News Dump

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

sat mornin weird news.jpg


It's a New Year. And yet, the weird news continues to keep on keeping on. Grab a beverage and peruse.

Continue reading
Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 08:04 AM Comments

EMT: 1/7/17 Cute, cuddly, and brutally indifferent to cute, cuddly mindthoughts edition.

—krakatoa

HT to Powerline, a story about the circle of life.

Below the fold, a guest editorial by noted Quebecois philosopher/foodie Griz LeBear.


Posted by krakatoa at 06:00 AM Comments

Overnight Open Thread (6 Jan 2017)

—CDR M

Be safe morons with this storm passing through. I'm hunkered down ready for whatever happens. Currently in a blizzard warning here in Norfolk.

Continue reading
Posted by CDR M at 10:00 PM Comments

Happy Weekend

—Ace


BTW, I'll do a gainz thread next week.

You may wonder, gee, why didn't ace do his favorite thread this week?

You know why. No GAINZZZ. Can't do a GAINZZZ thread without any damn GAINZZZ! That would just be illogical. Only a damn fool would do a GAINZZZ thread when he's got no GAINZZZ hisself.

Posted by Ace at 09:09 PM Comments

University of Madison-Wisconsin
(If You've Already Guessed This is Going to be Stupid, You Win)
Wisely Concludes That Today's Special Snowflake Young Men Are Just Too Masculine for the Public Good

—Ace

Yes that's what everyone always says -- the pajama boys and fey hipsters are just too manly for this fragile world, and may break too many things.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is currently taking applications for its "Men's Project," a six-week program that aims to counter the alleged harmful effects of society's masculinity paradigms and pressures and empower participants to promote "gender equity."

"Men's Project creates a space for critical self-reflection and dialogue about what it means to be a man and how masculinity impacts us and those around us," organizers state in promoting the effort.

Ah. The left wants to eradicate both whiteness and maleness. And also, obviously, Toxic Heterosexuality, and Toxic Christianity.

Where do we sign up, and who do we have to kill to get to the front of the line???!!

"The experience focuses on the examination of societal images, expectations, and messages around masculinity to empower men to better understand themselves, promote the advancement of gender equity, and raise consciousness in their communities," organizers add.

It's open only to "men-identified students"...

I have a feeling mostly "men-identified" students will be showing up.

... at the public university and 'operates on a transformative model of social justice allyship," according to a news release on the university’s website, which adds "by encouraging that kind of dialogue among a men-identified cohort, the goal is to create a sense of security in vulnerability throughout the six-week program."

I can feel my breasts growing just reading this.

It's Like One of those Sci-Fi Stories About a Planet Filled With Nothing But Women Who Crave Men's Seed to Propagate Their Race: Japan's genderless "danshis."

Posted by Ace at 07:54 PM Comments

Airport Killer Says He Was Commanded to Kill By ISIS;
FBI: Not Terrorism

—Ace

Yes, one would have to be a traitor to question our vaunted intelligence community.


Rusty from MyPetJawa says:


Posted by Ace at 06:54 PM Comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Cut Due to Poor Performance of Company

—Ace

The New York Post summed up Cook's and Apple's terrible year last week. And it really was terrible.

The most recent evidence [of Apple's terrible year] came Friday, with a report from Nikkei, the Japanese news agency, that Apple will slash production of the iPhone 7 by about 10 percent because it "has sold more sluggishly than expected."

The downbeat news echoed this spring, when Cook was forced to announce a dismal milestone: Quarterly sales of the iPhone -- by many measures the most successful consumer product in history -- dropped for the first time ever.

The iPhone 7 has delivered yet another disappointment.

[W]hen the iPhone 7 got unveiled in September, the biggest difference reviewers found between it and the 6 models was that it lacked a headphone jack -- a switch that many actually found annoying.

Tim Cook and Apple share the same psychological disease -- mechanorexia, a tech-dysmorphia syndrome in which designers become convinced that essential features (ports, keyboards that are not shit, battery life) must be amputated from the device's body to make it thinner.

Well, now their sales and profits are thinner too.

And Cook's paycheck is thinner too.

Apple Inc. said Chief Executive Tim Cook and other leaders received less total compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year.

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income of $60 billion was 0.5% short of the $60.3 billion target.

As a result, company executives got 89.5% of their targeted annual cash incentive.

Must be nice when a failing performance still gets you a B+ bonus.

Maybe Obama can work there. Like as a spokesman.

Posted by Ace at 05:31 PM Comments

Democrats Attempt to Derail Trump's Election, But Joe Biden Gavels the Issue Closed; Donald Trump Now Officially Certified as President Elect of the United States

—Ace

The typical fools were acting typically foolish.

Vice President Joe Biden on Friday shut down a Democratic challenge to the congressional certification.

"It is over," he said when the third challenge was lodged by a House Democrat, to a rousing cheer from Republicans.

Biden later gaveled down similar protests from Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. Jackson Lee stood four times to protest, but each time was shut down by Biden.

Oh, and enjoy this Instapundit collection of leftist hypocrisy on whether it undermines democracy to challenge an election -- or gloriously affirms it.

Posted by Ace at 04:15 PM Comments

Sean Hannity Goes After Joe Scarborough on Twitter

—Ace

Joe Scarborough asked what I thought was a fair question:


The DNC is screaming about their emails being hacked -- or leaked, as someone who claims to know the source of the leaks insist -- so it's a fair question to ask why the Democrats don't seem upset at all about a leak that hurts a Republican.

Anyway, Scarborough replied to people calling him hypocritical himself for having reported on the Wikileaks email releases while questioning this leak, although that's a kind of bullshit equivalency -- we know that Wikileaks' possession of the emails was illegal. And people are asking who gave the emails to Wikileaks. In fact, it seems to be all the media is asking about lately.

So asking Scarborough "Why didn't you ask about where those documents came from?" is silly. The question is being asked a lot, I assume Scarborough himself has asked about it a lot.

In this case, we definitely have someone in our own government or intelligence community leaking a classified document for political purposes.

Is that not also worthy of asking about?

I guess not.

Anyway, for reasons I don't really understand -- maybe because Scarborough said something like "I've always said Trump is wrong about Russia," though I sense there's more of a backstory to this -- Sean Hannity decided to let loose some gossip:


Meanwhile, Trump has released a sort of surrender-ish statement about his briefing on Russian hacks. He talks around the issue, but seems to abandon his previous central contention that Russia had nothing to do with anything.


Posted by Ace at 03:33 PM Comments

Update: Second Shooter?
Update: No Second Shooter

—Ace

Update: No second shooter. To give credit where it's due, Shep Smith pointed out dozens of times that aftershock panics were common in these sorts of situations.


This tweet from the TSA, 22 minutes ago (at 2:24 eastern), seems to have been one of those "out of an abundance of caution" deals:


Crowds were just running out of a terminal as if there was some new incident, and a witness on the phone with Shep Smith says they're being told to get low to the ground and that more shots have been fired by a garage.

This could just be a scare. Nerves are jumpy.

Or it could be a second shooter who successfully hid himself during the initial search, and was just discovered.

Shep says alarms are going off in Terminal One.

A reporter says that a SWAT team just ran into the garage with weapons drawn.

Posted by Ace at 02:26 PM Comments

Shooting at Baggage Claim Area Outside Fort Lauderdale Airport
Update: Three Dead, Others Wounded, Suspect In Custody

—Ace

Update: The crowds assembled on the tarmac were just running as if there was some new incident, and a witness on the phone with Shep Smith says they're being told to get low to the ground and that more shots have been fired by a garage.

This could just be a scare. Nerves are jumpy.

Or it could be a second shooter who successfully hid himself during the initial search, and was just discovered.

Shep says alarms are going off in Terminal One.

Gotta be some sort of terrorism.

Nine people have been shot and at least one person is dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement told NBC News.

The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time.

We're all smart enough to know by now that "motive unknown" means "terrorist motive."

No economic reason to shoot up an airport. Only motives possible are some kind of "going postal" vengeance-on-your-coworkers spree shooting, or terrorism.

By the way, Fox is saying airport officials are saying the situation is "ongoing," which seems to contradict the account that the shooter is "in custody."

I suppose it could be ongoing in the sense that they have a shooter in custody, but are searching to see if there's another shooter or some other plot (bombs, say) afoot.

Fox just clarified the shooting was outside the airport, at baggage claim.

Posted by Ace at 01:24 PM Comments

Josh Earnest: We Didn't Do Anything About China's OPM Hack Because See They Didn't Hack the Election, See

—Ace

Neither did Russia, of course.

As Jonathan Karl points out, the OPM hack was a hack specifically against the US government itself -- whereas the only hacks the Obama Administration took action about were not hacks of the US government, but of private Democratic Party actors, the DNC and John Podesta.

Posted by Ace at 11:34 AM Comments

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Drunken Slienius.jpg

Drunken Silenus supported by Satyrs
Anthony van Dyck

[The painting, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.]

Posted by CBD at 09:45 AM Comments

The Morning Report 1/6/17

—J.J. Sefton

Bolshoi.jpg

Good morning, kids. The two main stories we're following are the so-called "Russian Hack" of the US election and the heinous, barbaric Obama-inspired Facebook hate crime. The latter will speak for itself. As to the former, I received an email late yesterday from a regular commenter here, whose identity I will leave anonymous. It too speaks for itself and for me:

I have watched people on this blog chase after Russian boogiemen these past few days with more fervor than a leprechaun after his Lucky Charms. Why are you doing this? Why are you buying this narrative that is being pushed by Democrats? Democrats like Hillary Clinton who's SOP is to lie and blame their failures on others. These are the same Democrats who lied about Benghazi to grieving families and blamed a video. Or how they lied about Hillary's private email server in the bathroom. That nothing but yoga emails were on it when in fact it seemed everyone was hacking it to read classified government documents. So again I have to ask, why should I, or anyone, believe these same Democrats now? They are courting war with a bellicose Russia instead of admitting that all their cheating still did not get Hillary elected.

Have a better one and remain blessed.


Posted by J.J. Sefton at 07:26 AM Comments

Thursday Night Overnight Open Thread (1/5/17)

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Thursday night ONT.jpg

Really, it is the Thursday Night Overnight Thread. Thank you for stopping by. Let's get into The ONT.


Quotes of The Day

Quote I

American men don’t hate Lena Dunham for being ugly. American men hate Lena Dunham for being a liar and a feminist (but I repeat myself).

Have you notice that no Canadian men want her in Canada, either? They’ve already got way too many ugly feminist liars in Canada. Robert Stacy McCain


Quote II

"He that spareth his rod hateth his son: but he that loveth him chasteneth him betimes" (Proverbs 13:24)

Thanks Obama administration.

Over the last year, a Seattle school district in the throes of “restorative justice” experienced an alleged gang rape and several student deaths. Criminal charges, including murder, were filed against a group of students not yet out of middle school, reports the Seattle Times. Teachers’ unions in Fresno, Des Moines, New York City, and Indianapolis have all lodged complaints about the anti-discipline philosophy, according to Education Week. The Fresno teachers signed a petition pointing out that students are returned to class after cursing at teachers and physically assaulting them, without suffering any consequences. Fresno’s teachers have been injured trying to stop fights; some are retiring because teaching where severely disruptive students cannot be dislodged has become impossible. In Des Moines, students now hit and scream at each other and their teachers, reports the Des Moines Register.


Quote III

Man...is a tame or civilized animal; never the less, he requires proper instruction and a fortunate nature, and then of all animals he becomes the most divine and most civilized; but if he be insufficiently or ill- educated he is the most savage of earthly creatures. Plato


Quote IV

PPS The real choking hazard is the vise-like grip of government. Mark Steyn


Quote V

"Our universities are now the most hostile place in the country to actual thought." - Ace.

Continue reading
Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 10:04 PM Comments

Glenn Reynolds: Status-Conscious, Achievement-Poor Gentry Liberals Are Frightened By the Diminishment of Their Social Clout that Trump Represents

—Ace

I wrote about this the other day, but I didn't give credit to Glenn Reynolds, who used to write about this an awful lot of after 9/11. (I didn't mean to omit a credit; I had just believed his take for so long I forgot it was his take at all.) He revisits the topic again.

When people feel their place in the world is threatened, they tend to lash out. And after all, the gentry liberals were promised by no less a figure than Clinton Labor secretary and former Harvard professor Robert Reich that the symbolic analysts like them would own the future.

...

And now that Trump has won, people are, in fact, a lot less respectful of the traditional academic and media and political elites. Trump didn't just beat them, after all. He also humiliated them, as they repeatedly assured everyone (and each other) that he had no chance. It's a huge blow to the self-importance of a lot of people. No wonder they’re still lashing out.

Of course, lashing out doesn’t exactly bring people around. A lot of people who cast their votes for Trump reluctantly are likely to conclude that they did the right thing, as Trump's opposition (who during the election cast Trump as the unstable, crazy one) keeps going berserk. In response to the New Yorker cartoon, Sean Davis tweeted: "Do you want more Trump? Because this is how you get more Trump."

It really is.

Reynolds mentions the New Yorker cartoon which smugly asserts that all progressives are "experts" (pilots, in the specifics of the cartoon) and that unwashed, uneducated conservative dolts want to take the controls Because They're Stupid.

An awful lot of the argument here is very personal indeed, because 90% of the idiots asserting they are "experts" who should be obeyed in all things have absolutely nothing to their credit which would remotely justify any claim of status as "experts" in any recognizable field at all.

I have paid experts to do various things for me. Note that in the typical situation, a principal -- the client, the buyer of expertise -- decides he wants to achieve something, looks for expert help, investigates who a good expert would be, and then pays that expert for his services.

By the way, if I find out the expert I hired doesn't know his stuff or is an idiot, I fire that expert, as is my right.

It's a voluntary association -- and an association based on the exchange of money for services.

This is not the case with America's current lunatic asylum of self-professed experts who tell you they'll be Your Personal All-Purpose Expert for free, but with a catch: You must obey them and may not ever terminate their employment.

Oh, and also, they're also telling you they won't be your expert. They intend to be your boss.

An expert usually tells you how to best execute a course of action you've already chosen. Yes, he can also advise you on which path you should choose, but even in that case, the expert is not The Decider of what path you must choose. He's supposed to give you the pros and cons of various approaches, then he's supposed to leave the decision to you. You know, the boss, the client, the actual principle.

But these free-range, self-proclaimed "experts" who strangely aren't charging for their expert services (though they'll tell you just how precious and valuable this freely-given service is) do not act like experts. They act like principals.

Suppose you want an architect to draw up plans for a house. You want a dining room because you never had one as a kid, and always associated it -- from old magazine pictures, from old movies, whatever -- with a stable and happy home.

Suppose your architect comes back with no dining room -- just one big great room combining living room, kitchen, and dining area.

"Where's the dining room I asked for?" you want to know.

"No one has dining rooms any more," the expert tells you. "It's all Open Concept now, one room sweeping into the other, bringing together the family in one big room at all times."

"That may well be, but I want a dining room."

"Walls are passe," the experts smugly tells you. "They interrupt the sight-lines."

"I don't care about sight-lines. And honestly, I love my kids, but I'm not so crazy about them so much I want to be locked in a giant room with them 24/7. I want walls and I want a dining room," you say again.

"No one eats in a dining room and anyway dining rooms are too formal."

"I'd like to be formal on occasion."

"Well," the architect tells you, "I've decided that dining rooms are in bad taste and I'm the expert and you can't have one. You're getting Open Concept whether you like it or not, Trump Voter."

At this point, you begin beating the architect about the face and neck and eject him forceably from your home.

As I said, an expert exists to advise you options that you can choose from, and advises you on how best to execute the choice that you have made.

They do not typically arrogate themselves into the position of instructing you what your choice must be.

But that's because they're actual experts, actually sought out and paid by clients to do things.

They would know this if they ever had actually been hired as an expert.

Of course, they haven't.

The crop of very, very stupid and untalented progressives (and, honestly, the Establishment Conservative Church of Online Political Pontificating) are not sought by anyone, not hired by anyone.

They offer their "expertise" at exactly the price it is worth -- zero point zero dollars -- which should tip you (and they themselves) off right away that they're not actually experts.

Real experts get paid, Jack.

Then they further demonstrate that they have no idea of what the principal-agent relationship works like by insisting that they are now the Principal and they're in charge and you're to just sit back and nod appreciatively as they spend your money for purposes you don't support and in fact have explicitly objected to.

And then when you say, "Fuck these inexpert 'experts' and all their free 'helpful advice,'" they whine and cry and squeal that you're the ignorant one for not understanding that the old rule that the expert provides advice and the principal makes decisions is as old-fashioned as a dining room.

War is too important to be left to the generals, they sometimes say. Our inbred, weak-chinned social caste of self-appointed Experts -- the self-imagined expertocracy -- has decided that political choices are too important to be left to the actual polity.

The act of saying "Fuck you" to any mortal man who would claim dominion and authority over you is the first act of a free man. Not a free man on paper, but a free man in fact.

Posted by Ace at 06:50 PM Comments

Source: Hillary Clinton Is Thinking About Running for Mayor of NYC

—Ace

She'll get schlonged, I think.

PS, sorry for the crap blogging. I'm not exactly sick but my brain seems to be laid up in bed.

And now in Instapundit's update -- unhinged leftist hack Matthew Dowd, neutral and objective chief political analyst of ABCNews -- is now considering running against Ted Cruz for Senator in Texas.

I've recently written of the stellar work Matthew J. Dowd does -- like his endless screaming that Trump voters won't LISTEN TO US.

I think he'll do gangbusters business in Texas, a state which is proud to call itself The State of Believing What Our Betters Tell Us, the state of the Compliant Cowboys.

By the way, Dowd was a longtime Democratic operative who defected to the Bush team when Bush was governor. Courtiers always keep a weather eye for changes in the political weather. By 2007, he was publicly criticizing Bush for the Iraq War.


Posted by Ace at 05:56 PM Comments

Tucker Carlson To Take Over at 9PM on Fox

—Ace

Turns out he was better at Megyn Moments than Megyn.

Martha McCallum will take over Tucker Carlson's current slot at 7pm, in a show called "The First 100 Days," about, well, the first 100 days of Trump's administration. Not sure what happens after day 100.

Posted by Ace at 04:36 PM Comments

Obama's Failed Novelist and "Echo Chamber" Orchestra-Leader Was Only One of 187 Obama Advisers Denied for Interim Security Clearance by the FBI

—Ace

Republicans are asking: "Why?"

Importantly, the Obama Administration were wary about fighting over the decision:

"We agree that it would not be worth pushing for Benjamin Rhodes to receive interim status," Obama transition team members wrote to Podesta in October 2008.

The FBI eventually concluded a full security review and granted Rhodes all the security clearances sought.

But what troubled the FBI about granting him preliminary security access in this one case?

Posted by Ace at 03:31 PM Comments

Hate Charges Filed Against FaceBook Racist Torturers

—Ace

White Lives Matter too?

Posted by Ace at 02:38 PM Comments

Climate Scientist Announces She's a Skeptic, That She's Had It With the "CRAZINESS" of Politicized Science, and Resigns Her Tenured Job at Georgia Tech

—Ace

The science is unsettling.

Here's Judith Curry's full statement:

Apart from my own personal career trajectory and the ‘shocks’ that started in 2005 with our hurricanes and global warming paper, and the massive spike in 2009/2010 from Climategate, I’ve found that universities have changed substantially over the past 5-10 years.

At first, I thought the changes I saw at Georgia Tech were due to a change in the higher administration (President, Provost, etc). The academic nirvana under the prior Georgia Tech administration of Wayne Clough, Jean-Lou Chameau and Gary Schuster was a hard act to follow. But then I started to realize that academia and universities nationwide were undergoing substantial changes. I came across a recent article that expresses part of what is wrong: Universities are becoming like mechanical nightingales.

That link goes to a Chinese parable about a mechanical nightingale that the courtiers grow so enamored with they completely forget about the real nightingale that inspired the ersatz one. It's a parable for universities becoming so enamored with models and abstractions they lose sight of the actual physical and social reality they're allegedly scholars of.

The reward system that is in place for university faculty members is becoming increasingly counterproductive to actually educating students to be able to think and cope in the real world, and in expanding the frontiers of knowledge in a meaningful way (at least in certain fields that are publicly relevant such as climate change). I've written on these topics before, I won't belabor this here.

So why not try to change the system from the inside? Well, this is not the battle I want to fight, apart from any realistic assessment of being able to shift the ponderous beast from within.

Or maybe it’s just a case of 'wrong trousers' as far as I'm concerned. Simply, universities no longer feel like the 'real deal' to me (note: this criticism is not targeted at Georgia Tech, which is better than most). It's time for me to leave the ivory tower.

A deciding factor was that I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment — funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc.

How young scientists are to navigate all this is beyond me, and it often becomes a battle of scientific integrity versus career suicide (I have worked through these issues with a number of skeptical young scientists).

She'll be burned in effigy as a heretic within a week and a day.


PS: I'm working on a post about the left's Narrative Building on the horrific hate crime we saw on FaceBook yesterday. Just want to get it right. Plus, every three minutes a new outrageous attempt at giving their fellow progs something to say in FaceBook Arguments comes up.

Posted by Ace at 01:35 PM Comments

The FBI Never Examined the DNC's Hacked Computers; The Diagnosis of "Hacked by Russia" Was Made By a Private Firm the DNC Hired

—Ace

Anyone see a problem here?

First, if you really cared about Russian hacking like you claim to do, you'd give the computers to the FBI so that they -- the actual counter-intelligence law enforcement agency of the US -- can hunt the bad guys down.

Second, although some DNC jackass says this private firm Crowdstrike is "pretty good," I'll tell you what they also are -- they are paid by the DNC. When your employer lets you know he strongly would like you to consider a conclusion he favors, well, someone getting paid and looking to get paid in the future might just find himself seeing Reds Under His Beds that aren't necessarily there.

The DNC isn't acting like it thinks it was hacked by Russians. It's acting only as if it's in its political interest to claim it was hacked by Russians.

Posted by Ace at 11:55 AM Comments

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

bierstadt buffalo.JPG

The Last of The Buffalo
Albert Bierstadt

This is a big painting, almost 10'x6', and it certainly doesn't lend itself to computer screens or tablets or phones, so get your lazy asses over to the Corcoran Gallery of Art ???? *and see the original.

*Bluebell has pointed out that the Corcoran has closed. It looks like the collection has been transferred to the National Gallery of Art.

I was going to use Norman Rockwell's New Kids in The Neighborhood and express the hope that we could return to that tone, but after seeing what happened in Chicago, I was too disheartened. I think Rockwell's expression of hope and optimism has been thoroughly destroyed by the most divisive president in our history. If an honest history is ever written about him, it will describe the comprehensive destruction of racial harmony in America.

PS. LauraW is back on Twitter.... @MissLumps

Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM Comments

The Morning Report 1/5/17

—J.J. Sefton

faint.jpg

Good morning, kids. Top story is the Chicago cops have arrested four "youths" for abducting and torturing a man with special needs and then posting their actions on Facebook. But the police are hesitant to call this a hate crime. I mean just because the victim was white, the perps were black and were heard shouting racist obscenities at him that doesn't mean anything. And in the end, society is really at fault here. Well, "The Great Society" anyway. Disgusted and angered beyond belief with this. On other fronts, the defunding Obamacare battle moves into a new phase but we'll see where this all goes. Forget Manchin, McConnell and all the others; as has always been the case since July 2015, the "X" factor is Trump. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.

UPDATE: Links fixed!

Posted by J.J. Sefton at 06:50 AM Comments



The AoSHQ Amazon Store


Top Headlines
Video: Dog has no self respect
What are you, an otter or a monkey? Get up and eat meat or crunchies. At least exchange the banana for a bone. [rdbrewer]

The Cattie™
Headlines: 01/07/2017
Charles Manson: Temperature. Still above room temp. Manson back to prison after hospital stay. Nothing too good for CA taxpayers. [Mis. Hum.]
HeatStreet: Marxist vegetarian (not "Vegan") restaurant closes for predictable reasons
Heh. "Who run Bartertown?" Via @DoreenHDickson. [rdbrewer]
Tiger Woods: Trump crushes it off the tee
Not bad for a 70 year old man. [rdbrewer]
Video: Simon Sinek on millennials in the workplace
A must watch. [rdbrewer]
Headlines: 01/06/2017
Amusingly Bitchy: Red Letter Media is Now Savagely "Reviewing" Their Internet Reviewer Competitors
This podcast is a parody of other internet podcast reviewers. Plinkett alleged, or hinted, that Disney was paying off idiot Millennial bloggers to say nice things about Star Wars in his Force Awakens review. He renews that insinuation here.
Me, personally? I chuckled several times. Even when I wasn't laughing, I was enjoying the pure hatred and contempt. I can appreciate good hatred and contempt for your online competitors. I feel it an awful lot lately myself.
Zero Hedge: Angry Trump Demands Congressional Probe Into NBC Leak Of Top Secret Intelligence Report
"The leaks came before Trump’s own briefing on those details by the intelligence community." Apparently everybody got it before Trump. Yet the MSM, experts, and a couple of jackasses in the Senate were just asking how Trump could possibly refuse to trust the intelligence community. As if they're not politicized too. (Not all of those who serve, of course.) Tangentially related: Politicization like this damages legitimacy; it undermines our acceptance of government authority. But I guess Obama and his admin have never been all that concerned about legitimacy. [rdbrewer]

Spectacular collision of suns will create new star in night sky in 2022
It has been dubbed the "Boom Star." It's the first time we are able to predict a collision like this and see a new star born as it happens. It will be one of the brightest stars in the sky for about six months. [rdbrewer]
Canadian arrested in Turkey for insulting Erdogan
"Turkey's penal code states that anybody who insults the president can face up to four years in prison." What a chickenshit law. [rdbrewer]
Metallica SHREDZZZ Enter Sandman -- Smooth Jazz Style
Headlines: 01/05/2017
Progs, Libs, Dems, you know the type. Coexist bumper stickers. Pardons for cop killers. They always want to give someone a 2nd chance, except for a young black man and an old white one. Why? Football of course. The butt hurt is stunning. They scream too many black males are incarcerated. This one isn't but he isn't supposed to excel in what he does best? Racists. Hypocrites. [Mis. Hum.]
8 Facts on the "Russian Hacks". Invesigative journalist (few & far between) Sharyl Attkisson's piece lays it out. Fact 2. U.S. officials have not alleged that anyone falsified the emails provided to WikiLeaks. So, the DNC was as lazy and sleazy as the emails made them out to be. Go figure. [Mis. Hum.]
Conform or face destruction: The "Craziness" of the Climate Science Echo Chamber [dri]

Preorder Milo's book
[rdbrewer]
Headlines: 1/4/17
Reminder: Always Sunny Returns RIGHT NOW (10 PM) on FXX
Would have mentioned it sooner but I just found out myself
They run re-runs later in case you see this late
Recent Comments
lindafell de spair deplorable xenophobic redneck : "Ohhh, I like Schlicter. That last podcast he did w ..."

Tonypete: "72 We all know the moon is made of cheese. Poste ..."

Hollywood: ">>My sure-to-sell Hollywood script idea. The ..."

Farmer Bob: "Also- to quote both Bill and Ted-"69 dude!" ..."

fixerupper: " Chiefs Steelers should be an awesome game. ..."

Independent George: "75 For those interested, there is a browser called ..."

Mike Hammer, etc., etc.: "New ASPCA ad? ..."

Raider Nation STFH at catching a whiff of the playoffs: "Looks like he's taking the Giants loss rather hard ..."

JTB: "OM, Thanks for the interim post. After I comment o ..."

Margarita DeVille: "48---wth -------------------------- "Jemima is k ..."

Vic[/i] We Have No Party: "Not my luck today.  Lawn mower place is suppo ..."

an indifferent penguin: "By the looks of the mittens and footwear, that thi ..."

Bloggers in Arms

Alarming News
Ambient Irony
American Digest
The Anchoress
Anticipatory Retalliation
Antidisestabilshmentarian
Anwyn
Armies of Liberation
Attu Sees All
Bad Stated of Gruntledness
Bastard Sword
The Baron
The Bastidge
Beautiful Atrocities
A Beleaguered Conservative in Nor Cal
Belmont Club
Besmirched
Betsy's Page
Between the Coasts
Bill from INDC
Binza
The Bitch Girls
BitHeads
BizzyBlog
Blackfive, Paratrooper of Love
The Black Republican
Tim Blair
Blaster's Blog
Blithering Bunny
Blogs For Bush
Blonde Sagacity
Bluemerle
Blue State Conservatives
The Real Boston Irish, Like A Viking
Breakdown Lane
Burn Rate
Cake or Death?
California Conservative
Cartago Delenda Est
Cavalry Charge
A Certain Slant of Light
Charmaine Yoest
Chapomatic
Christina in London (Journal)
Chicago Boyz
The Cliffs of Insanity
Classical Values
Cold Fury
The Colossus Blog
The Corndog Blog
College Pundit
Confederate Yankee
The Country Store
Cowboy Blob
Cox & Forkum (cartoons)
Cranial Cavity
Cranky Neocon
Critical Mastiff
Croooow Blog
Cynical Nation
Da Goddess
Daily Lunch
Daily Pundit
The Daily Recycler (Vidblog)*
Daleks Weblog
Daly Thoughts
Ilyka Damen
Damn the Man
Dave Munger
Dave's Not Here
Dawn Eden
Day by Day (Cartoon)
DefenseTech
Demure Thoughts
Steven den Beste/USS Clueless
Desert Cat's Paradise
Digger's Realm
Digital Brownshirt
Doc Peabody
Don Luskin/Conspiracy
Don Sequitors (Pop Culture)
The Dorian Davis Republican Spectacular
Drake's Drum
Dr. Sanity
Dummocrats.com
E-Claire
The Edge of England's Sword
EduWonk
Emily Starr (Journal/Web-Design)
Emuse
Enjoy Every Sandwich
Enter Stage Right
Eternity Road
Ether House
Dean Esmay
Fish or Man
Fatass the Conqueror
The Fat Guy
(Musings of a) Fat Kid
Feisty Republican Whore
File It Under
Fine? Why Fine?
FloridaCracker
The Flying Space Monkey
Football Fans For Truth and Beyond
The Foggiest Idea
Frinklin Speaks (Baseball)
From Left to Right
Jane Galt/AI
Garfield Ridge
Geek Empire
Geek Soapbox
George Gaskell
The Gleeful Extremist
Ghost of a Flea
GOP Vixen
The Grand Vizier
Greg Gutfeld
Grim's Hall
Hell in a Handbasket
Victor Davis Hanson
Head's Bunker (Guns)
Heard Here
Hugh Hewitt
Andrew Hofer
The Hole Card
Horrors of an Easily Distracted Mind
The House of Payne
The Hundred Percenter
I Love Jet Noise/Joatmoaf
IMAO
Incite
Inoperable Terran
Instapundit
InstaPunk
In the Hat
Iowahawk
Iraq the Model
Iraq Now
Is This Blog On?
It'z News to Me
JamieR (Classics)
JihadWatch
Joust the Facts
JunkYardBlog
Just One Minute
Kadnine
Kausfiles
KelliPundit
Ken Wheaton/As I Please
Kerry Spot @ NRO
Kesher Talk
Kin's Kouch
Kikuchiryo News
Kronology
Last Chance Cafe
Least Loved Bedtime Stories
Left and Right
Le Sabot Post-Moderne
Lesbien C'est Moi (reasonable liberal)
Letters From Desolation Row (JackM.) Lifelike Pundits
Lileks/The Bleat
Likeliehood of Confusion Law Blog
The Llama Butchers
Michelle Malkin
Machias Privateer
Marcland (now Hubs and Spokes)
Margi Lowry (was: Miss Apropos)
Matt Howell/Nerf-Coated World
Ryne McClaren McCullough/Stingray
Mean Mr. Mustard
Memento Moron
Memeorandum (Metablog)
Metallicity (Metal)
Miss Apropos Mind of Mog
More Eclipse Ramblings
My Pet Jawa
My Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
Newmanisms
The New Partisan
The New Vintage
Nickie Goomba
No Easy Answers
No Pundit Intended
Not a Shrinking Violet
Note-It Posts
Not So Much People
Terry Notus
Now You Know
Number 2 Pencil
NYC Smurfette (Journal)
Ocean Guy
Of the Mind
Oh, That Liberal Media
Oliver Kamm
Andrew Olmstead
On The Third Hand
One Man's Opinion
Outside the Beltway
Partisan Pundit
Patterico's Pontifications
Patriots for Bush
Peppermint Patty
The Perfect World (Discussion Forum)
The People's Cube
Petitedov (Journal)
Pink Flamingo Bar & Grill
Pirate Pundit
Polar Opposite Politics
PoliPundit
The Politburo Diktat
The Political Teen
Powerline
PowerProf
Prestopundit
The Primary Main Objective
Professor Chaos
Protein Wisdom
The Pundit Guy
Q & O
The Questing Cat
Qur'an Project
Rambling's Journal
Random Birkel
Random Numbers
Rather Biased
Rathergate.com
Rational Explications
RedState
Reliapundit
Revealed Truth
Riehl Worldview (Carnivorous Conservative)
Right on Red
The Right Place
The Rightwing Conspiracy
The Right Wing Conspirator
Rightwing Sparkle
Rip 'N Read (Podcasting)
Resurrectionsong
Running At the Mouth
The Sandwich Shop
Say Anything Blog
Scrappleface
Secure Liberty
Sekimori Liveblog
Seldom Sober
Semi-Intelligent Thoughts
Seraphic Press
Sharp as a Marble
Simon's New Blog Showcase
Simon World (Asiablog)
Roger L. Simon
Simply Kimberly
Six Meat Buffet
SlantPoint
Slithery D
Slublog
SlowPlay
The Smoking Room
SobekPundit
Son of Nixon
Sondra K/Knowlege is Power
South Park Pundit
SoxBlog
Speed of Thought
The Spoons Experience
International Capitalist/Starbanker
Stop the ACLU
Strange Women Lying in Ponds
Suburban Sundries Shack
Susskins Central Dispatch
Sweet Spirits of Amonia
Sydney T's Weblog
The Tar Pit
Team Hammer
tBlog-- Are You High?
Ten Fingers Six Strings
Texsanity
The Therapist
Thought Mesh
Thoughtomation
Thoughts On Line
Thunder Monkey
T. Longren
TMan in Tennessee
Total Vocabulary Failure*
Traction Control/US Citizen
Jim "Mother May I Sleep With" Treacher
Truth Laid Bear
Try On the Glasses
Two Crackas in My Soup
Twisted Spinster
Two Braincells
The Unabrewer
An Unamplified Voice (Music/Opera)
The Unpopulist
The Urban Grind
VA. Conservative
VanSantos
Velociworld
Viking Pundit
Villainous Company
Vote for Judges
The Wardrobe Door
The Waterglass
Way Off Bass
Matt Welch
White Pebble (Politics/Poetry)
Whitney Gaskell (Author)
Michael Williams/Master of None
Wing Nut Echo Chamber
Witty Sex Kitten (Journal)
WizBang
Wunderkinder
WunderKraut
(John from) Wuzzadem
Meryl Yourish

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Deal with the Cowbell?
Why is the Ace of Spades called "the Death Card"?
The (Almost) Complete Paul Anka Integrity Kick
Primary Document: The Audio
Paul Anka Haiku Contest Announcement
Integrity SAT's: Entrance Exam for Paul Anka's Band
AllahPundit's Paul Anka 45's Collection
AnkaPundit: Paul Anka Takes Over the Site for a Weekend (Continues through to Monday's postings)
George Bush Slices Don Rumsfeld Like an F*ckin' Hammer
Top Top Tens

Democratic Forays into Erotica
New Shows On Gore's DNC/MTV Network
Nicknames for Potatoes, By People Who Really Hate Potatoes
Star Wars Euphemisms for Self-Abuse
Signs You're at an Iraqi "Wedding Party"
Signs Your Clown Has Gone Bad
Signs That You, Geroge Michael, Should Probably Just Give It Up

Signs of Hip-Hop Influence on John Kerry
NYT Headlines Spinning Bush's Jobs Boom
Things People Are More Likely to Say Than "Did You Hear What Al Franken Said Yesterday?"
Signs that Paul Krugman Has Lost His Frickin' Mind
All-Time Best NBA Players, According to Senator Robert Byrd
Other Bad Things About the Jews, According to the Koran
Signs That David Letterman Just Doesn't Care Anymore
Examples of Bob Kerrey's Insufferable Racial Jackassery
Signs Andy Rooney Is Going Senile
Other Judgments Dick Clarke Made About Condi Rice Based on Her Appearance
Collective Names for Groups of People
John Kerry's Other Vietnam Super-Pets
Cool Things About the XM8 Assault Rifle
Media-Approved Facts About the Democrat Spy
Changes to Make Christianity More "Inclusive"
Secret John Kerry Senatorial Accomplishments
John Edwards Campaign Excuses
John Kerry Pick-Up Lines
Changes Liberal Senator George Michell Will Make at Disney
Torments in Dog-Hell
Greatest Hitjobs

The Ace of Spades HQ Sex-for-Money Skankathon
A D&D Guide to the Democratic Candidates
Margaret Cho: Just Not Funny
More Margaret Cho Abuse
Margaret Cho: Still Not Funny
Iraqi Prisoner Claims He Was Raped... By Woman
Wonkette Announces "Morning Zoo" Format
John Kerry's "Plan" Causes Surrender of Moqtada al-Sadr's Militia
World Muslim Leaders Apologize for Nick Berg's Beheading
Michael Moore Goes on Lunchtime Manhattan Death-Spree
Milestone: Oliver Willis Posts 400th "Fake News Article" Referencing Britney Spears
Liberal Economists Rue a "New Decade of Greed"
Artificial Insouciance: Maureen Dowd's Word Processor Revolts Against Her Numbing Imbecility
Intelligence Officials Eye Blogs for Tips
They Done Found Us Out, Cletus: Intrepid Internet Detective Figures Out Our Master Plan
Shock: Josh Marshall Almost Mentions Sarin Discovery in Iraq
Leather-Clad Biker Freaks Terrorize Australian Town
When Clinton Was President, Torture Was Cool
What Wonkette Means When She Explains What Tina Brown Means
Wonkette's Stand-Up Act
Wankette HQ Gay-Rumors Du Jour
Here's What's Bugging Me: Goose and Slider
My Own Micah Wright Style Confession of Dishonesty
Outraged "Conservatives" React to the FMA
An On-Line Impression of Dennis Miller Having Sex with a Kodiak Bear
The Story the Rightwing Media Refuses to Report!
Our Lunch with David "Glengarry Glen Ross" Mamet
The House of Love: Paul Krugman
A Michael Moore Mystery (TM)
The Dowd-O-Matic!
Liberal Consistency and Other Myths
Kepler's Laws of Liberal Media Bias
John Kerry-- The Splunge! Candidate
"Divisive" Politics & "Attacks on Patriotism" (very long)
The Donkey ("The Raven" parody)
News/Chat

Ann Coulter
National Review Online
The Perfect World
Free Republic
Lucianne
The Note

Archives
Contact
Change the At to "@" and the DOT to "."


Syndicate this site (XML)

Powered by
Movable Type 2.64