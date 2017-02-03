Lest We Forget —OregonMuse Today I set myself the task of digging up the most fawning, worshipful, obsequious, asskissingest, knobgobblingest, dopiest thing about Obama ever published. As David French pointed out recently, a real newspaper editor looked at this paragraph, and decided it was fit for the newspaper to publish: Many spiritually advanced people I know (not coweringly religious, mind you, but deeply spiritual) identify Obama as a Lightworker, that rare kind of attuned being who has the ability to lead us not merely to new foreign policies or health care plans or whatnot, but who can actually help usher in a new way of being on the planet, of relating and connecting and engaging with this bizarre earthly experiment. These kinds of people actually help us evolve. They are philosophers and peacemakers of a very high order, and they speak not just to reason or emotion, but to the soul. Yes, I think we can all degree that's pretty much the dopiest thing about Obama that's ever been published. But all sorts of dumb stuff has been written about his wife. Here's the introductory paragraphs to WaPo columnist Sally Quinn's 2009 piece on Michelle Obama's arms: "May I change the subject," said a prominent Washington theologian at a recent dinner. The conversation had been high-minded -- religion, philosophy, the nature of evil. "I'd like to talk about Michelle Obama's arms," he said.



He is a big fan of those arms. We then began a discussion about the significance of the first lady's arms. Actually, it turned out to be equally serious. Michelle Obama's arms, we determined, were transformational. Her arms are representative of a new kind of woman: young, strong, vigorous, intelligent, accomplished, sexual, powerful, embracing and, most of all, loving. What if I wrote a piece for this blog called "Trump's Hair Is Making America Great Again"? You morons would all read it looking for the punchline, I'm sure. But if it turned out that I was *serious*, I'd guess most of you would be thinking that I had lost my mind. And you'd be right. What utter crap. I simply don't understand why these people aren't embarrassed to write the stuff that they do about Obama.

Continue reading

And now for something completely different, although very much in keeping with the 'Lest We Forget' theme: Author Diana (American Betrayal) West has an interesting blog which I hadn't known about until recently. I was particularly impressed with Back by Popular Demand: The Right's Anti-Trump Lexicon, a collection of goofy, infuriating, ridiculously unhinged anti-Trump quotes from assorted GOPe apparatchiks and #NeverTrump-ers, but I suppose I'm repeating myself. It's a pretty extensive compendium, so it's one of those pages you dip into for a few minutes and then bookmark for future reference.

[Update] OK, Masturbatin' Pete came up with a doozy, one that I had forgotten. It's Ezra Klein being lifted up to the clouds in rapturous bliss: Obama's finest speeches do not excite. They do not inform. They don't even really inspire. They elevate. They enmesh you in a grander moment, as if history has stopped flowing passively by, and, just for an instant, contracted around you, made you aware of its presence, and your role in it. He is not the Word made flesh, but the triumph of word over flesh, over color, over despair. The other great leaders I've heard guide us towards a better politics, but Obama is, at his best, able to call us back to our highest selves, to the place where America exists as a glittering ideal, and where we, its honored inhabitants, seem capable of achieving it, and thus of sharing in its meaning and transcendence. Klein had to stop here and have a cigarette. Close it up Comments







Posted by OregonMuse at 06:26 PM

Newsweek Enthuses Over Political Violence, Saying "Protesters" "Schooled" Milo Yiannopolous —Ace Milo Yiannopoulos gets schooled at Berkeley: Ferocious protests greeted the right-wing provocateur last night https://t.co/0twmoCtCdO pic.twitter.com/ZzpC4jcL21 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 2, 2017

I and many others piled on Newsweek for this glorification of political violence -- but Newsweek didn't change or delete the tweet. So I guess after a night's reflection, they're happy to say that rioters, arsonists, and thugs "schooled" someone. Gee, I wonder if Newsweek will have the same level of enthusiasm for political violence should someone come round to "school" them at their offices. Do they think punches and bricks only fly in one direction? Are they that cocooned in baby-swaddling in their Safe Space to think violence is just a one-way Happy Fun Street? Oh, and Gavin McInnes had his own speech violently disrupted, and he himself was pepper-sprayed in the face by a "protester." Comments Posted by Ace at 05:07 PM

The Deep State Now Using Encrypted Messaging Apps to Coordinate #TheResistance Inside The Government —Ace Democracy is too precious a thing to be left to the demos or their elected representatives. Government must be run by a self-appointed Vanguard of Experts, comrade: This underground resistance effort is also said to be communicating with "former Obama administration political appointees" on their plans. So you can probably expect lots of leaked exclusives about the EPA at the New York Times and the Washington Post, none of which will mention that the former President’s people are passing them the information. In fact, these people are so proud of themselves that they are already leaking their existence to the media before they've even done anything. The number of these #ResistanceCellSleepers is small, just a few dozen, but you only need one saboteur in a unit to destroy it. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:10 PM

Ben Shapiro Crushes Clockboy In Court, Ably Defended By... Kurt Schlichter —Ace Cool frivolous lawsuit, kid. "Ben Shapiro has always been a steadfast advocate of the First Amendment and there was never any doubt he was going to stand up for his right to speak freely," Shapiro's attorney Kurt Schlichter of Schlichter & Shonack LLP in Los Angeles tells Townhall. "I'm very grateful that the state of Texas takes the first amendment seriously,I only wish my own state of California would do the same, especially after the fiasco at Berkeley yesterday.” According to the ruling, Shapiro is entitled to attorneys fees, court costs and other expenses from Mohammed. Payment must made within 14 days. So Kurt Schlicter's not just a retired colonel and novelist and Rich Guy with a Hot Wife. He also sometimes goes into court and kicks all sorts of ass: Thanks to the other members of my law firm and Chris Gober & Ross Fischer of The Gober Group PLLC in Austin for this big win for @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/pgaI9Isvfj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2017

Comments Posted by Ace at 03:00 PM

Aftermath —OregonMuse









If I owned a business on Telegraph Ave. or Shattuck Ave in Berkeley and this is what happened to it, I would be might p*ed off at city officials who basically did nothing to stop the rioters from, well, rioting. Actually, that's not quite true. That is, if I owned a business in Berkeley, I wouldn't be trying to demand better police protection, I'd be trying to sell it or move it somewhere else as fast as I could. Because I know that Berkeley PD does not have my back. They arrested maybe one guy from the rioting. One. Arrest. The rest of the time, the cops stood around like potted plants and watched it happen. And then when it was all over, UC Chancellor California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom issued a weak-ass "we condemn all violence" statement, which I'm sure was a great comfort to the vandalized businesses as they swept up the broken glass and figured out how much it was going to cost to repair the damage. I'm guessing that the "powers that be" who run things at UC Berkeley kind of wanted this to happen. Or, at least, they really didn't have much of an objection to it happening. Continue reading





Trump Supporter Caught By Berkeley Rioters





More Damage



And what does the Democratic Part think of all this? These are the generation that will soon run America. They are not thugs and they oppose hate. They are our children. Get used to it. https://t.co/ZNkgGybTgJ — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) February 3, 2017

Hey Howard, Guess What?





Graffiti at BAMFA building, Berkeley



And Remember: My sense is that if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad.

If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.

Important difference. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016

I never get tired of reposting this clueless tweet from the terminally clueless Sally Kohn. Her totally unprescient observation makes Neil DeGrasse Tyson look like a genius. ------------------------ I'm going to repost this from the last thread: Zombie was at the riots and filed this report. With photos. Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 01:51 PM

Weaponized Empathy, the Favorite Tool of the Left [Warden] —Open Blogger Declination has an excellent piece about how the Progressive Left manipulates people into supporting their policies by preying upon their empathy and kindness. Here is the heart of it, but be sure read the whole thing. The photo comparisons he uses are worth the price of admission alone. What is Weaponized Empathy? It is the deliberate hijacking of your own moral standards, your ability to empathize with your fellow man, in order to force you to serve someone else's narrative. It is, in essence, a highly sophisticated form of guilt-tripping designed to turn you into a slave. You might consider it an evolution of the Alinsky tactic of forcing the enemy to live up to their own moral standards. But it goes beyond that. It forces an enemy to embrace your moral standards or suffer tremendous peer pressure and socially-engineered "justice" at the whims of the mob. Well, that sounds familiar. Have we been down this road before? I believe that we have. The idea, of course, is to manipulate you into supporting certain Progressive policies by showing you the picture of a dead child, carefully positioned to elicit maximum sympathy. It's like the TV commercials showing starving African children, covered in maggots and flies. I've no doubt that the cameraman deliberately engineers the scene for maximum effect. Donate or else you're a bad person who hates the starving Africans. Support Syrian refugee resettlement in your country, or else you support dead children.

The tactic is used for everything from welfare policy, to Social Security disbursement, to immigration and even climate change. Support climate change legislation, or else you want the poor residents of some tropical island to drown. Support Black Lives Matter or else you're a racist who hates black people. The author then makes the observation that Progressive empathy stops at exactly the point where their policy preferences end. Obamacare, he notes, was gravely injurious to millions of people who saw their premiums skyrocket while their coverage was degraded. And what was the Progressive Left's response to their suffering? Suck it up and quit complaining. Poor people needed insurance coverage. If you lost your coverage, it was sub-par. We did you a favor, actually. It's an excellent example. I like this one better, if only because it's more timely. That's Elian Gonzalez being ripped from his extended family here in America at gunpoint at the direction of Clinton Attorney General, Janet Reno, after Gonzalez's mother died helping him escape from the horrors of a Castro-controlled Cuba. Today, progressives are crying big crocodile tears over a few immigrants getting held up over security checks. Back then? Crickets. Bill Clinton was their boy. So what if some 5 year old got shipped back to a Communist hellhole instead of being allowed to live with loving relatives? Every single day, multitudes of horrors and injustices play out across the globe. No one can address them all. No one can save all the victims. Human nature is fixed and there will always be suffering. What the Progressives do, as do we all, is a pick a few to focus on and put their energy to. The difference is, they try to force the rest of us into their choices, screaming at us that we are their moral inferiors if we don't share their priorities. Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 08:05 PM

There Is No Voting Fraud In America. Really. —CBD It is obviously a figment of President Trump's imagination. Voting irregularities are a silly distraction from our real problems.

Bridgeport State Rep. Christina Ayala arrested on 19 voting fraud charges HARTFORD >> State Rep. Christina "Tita" Ayala, D-Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on 19 voting fraud charges. Ayala, 31, is accused of voting in local and state elections in districts she did not live, the Chief State's Attorney's Office said in a press release. The arrest warrant affidavit also alleges Ayala provided fabricated evidence to state Election Enforcement Commission investigators that showed she lived at an address in a district where she voted while actually living outside the district, according to the release. This seems to me to be part fraud and part simple elitism. Dear old Christina thinks that her vote is infinitely more valuable than the regular old serfs who live in the Nutmeg state, and she is simply helping them with their decisions. Addendum: This was from two years ago, so obviously it isn't breaking news, but in my lame defense it does show that fraud occurs. Comments Posted by CBD at 06:47 PM

Why Can't the Left Accept a Defeat?

Because Their "Politics" are a Messianic Cult, and Every Religious Zealot Knows You Cannot Repeal the Kingdom of Heaven Come to Earth —Ace Sharp insight from John David Danielson at The Federalist. The obstinacy of Senate Democrats reflects the mood of their progressive base, whose panicked anger is the natural reaction of those for whom politics has become an article of faith. Progressives, as the terms implies, believe society must always be progressing toward something better. Always forward, never backwards. After eight years of Obama, they believed progressive politics in America would forever be on an upward trajectory. Trump shook that faith. But his election also unmasked the degree to which progressivism as a political project is based not on science or rationality, or even sound policy, but on faith in the power of government to ameliorate and eventually perfect society. All the protests and denunciations of Trump serve not just as an outlet for progressives' despair, but the chance to signal their moral virtue through collective outrage and moral preening--something that wasn't really possible under Obama, at least not to this degree. Not that they didn't try. Recall that during the Obamacare debate in 2009 Ezra Klein suggested that Sen. Joe Lieberman was "willing to cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in order to settle an old electoral score," simply because he threatened to filibuster what would become the Affordable Care Act. This is the language of political fundamentalism--policy invested with the certainty of religious conviction. Religious fundamentalism of course rests on immutable truths that cannot be negotiated. I'm not a big fan of any religion, but traditional religions are nicely circumscribed as far as their scope and ambition. I know what topics a traditional religious outlook will take an interest in -- those related to sex, marriage, childbirth, and the sanctity of life. Most religions -- except for Islamism, which isn't really a religion but a totalitarian political movement with a quasi-religious justification -- focus chiefly on the metaphysical and the transcendent. They focus on the Kingdom to Come, not the temporal kingdoms of earth. Therefore, fewer issues are sacralized. Someone who is focusing on your eternal soul is not therefore focusing on your healthcare decisionmaking. The left politicizes everything, and given the left's increasing cultishness, that means they religicize everything. Everything -- not just a few rules about sodomy and marriage and abortion -- becomes a Sacred Principle which must be fought for with the passionate fury of the zealot, from whether private religiously-based organizations must pay for a woman's $9 per month birth control pills to whether the Pagan Deceiver Milo Yiannopolous can be allowed to step foot upon the sanctified ground of Berkeley Auditorium 3C. The article linked above pairs nicely -- or pairs ominously -- with this excellent rumination on the death of liberalism (the good sort of classical liberalism) due to the left's insistence on their being only two categories of temporal actions: Those which are forbidden, and those which are mandatory. The nutshell of his thesis is this: Liberalism was discovered -- not invented, but discovered -- in reaction to the very bloody religious wars that swept through Europe in the 1600s and 1700s. The previous rule that Politics Was Everything and whoever had the throne could inflict his will on everyone, down to mandating what god a citizen should bow to, resulted in endless war, death, misery, and mutual hatred and suspicion. Classical liberalism was discovered (he's keen on insisting on this word) as a way of avoiding the religious wars that killed 8 million people. The state would be more rules-light, and leave more freedom to citizens, thus reducing the incentive to, or need for, resort to violent bloodshed when Your Guy wasn't on the throne. He calls this rules-set "a minimum viable politics" -- the minimum possible state interference with the habits and preferences of citizens, yet still preserving of social stability and order. And this minimum viable politics necessarily was a pluralistic politics, permitting all sorts of sharply-disagreeing religions and philosophies. The main thing a "minimum viable politics" focuses on outlawing is illiberalism which itself threatens the minimum viable politics -- thus, a minimum viable politics focuses on protecting people's right to religious conscience, right to free speech and free thought, right to have a say in how they are governed (and later, by whom they are governed). It does not mandate the tiny particulars of what you must or must not do. It does not require that you bake a cake for someone, for example. Rather, it mandates that you must respect others' freedoms. Because the alternative is a return to the Thirty Years' War and bomb plots and priests hiding in priest holes as the King's Men search the town for them. The left is of course undoing all this, turning our rules-light system into a very rules-heavy system, in which virtually everything is illegal, and what little is not illegal, is mandatory. It is reversing pluralism -- and the result of reversing pluralism will be what the result of an end to pluralism has been in the past. Which is civil war, or, at best, not full civil war but roving bands of Religious Enforcement Vigilante night-riders who terrorize outsiders and pagans with the support and aid of their correligionists. Which we're seeing more and more of. Politicians, "journalists," and "celebrities" are actively encouraging punching people they call "Nazis" (which means anyone who disagrees with them; they should just say "Pagans") and "setting it all on fire." The TV director who made this pronouncement said to open a history book -- it's the only way, she advised. She should open a history book herself. She should point to me a single case where rampant political violence from one faction was not quickly met by equal or even greater political violence from the factions that were being preyed upon. Does she think people are going to sit back and let themselves be beaten because the "arc of history" demands they take their lumps agreeably? No, sister. Soon the people you punch will start punching back, and then, not long after that, they'll start punching first. And what moral ground will you have to object to it? Your rules, Vagina Warrior. If the left ever did bother to open a history book, they'd discover that every illiberal, gloriously bloody revolution invites its own equally bloody counter-revolution, it's own Vendee, its own final Thermidor. If a thing is sacralized, that means you are bound by conscience and God Himself to fight for that. If an enemy is demonized, your are bound to slay that demon. The more which is sacralized, the more blood, the more maimings, the more fires, the more murders. In a minimum viable politics, people are free to sacralize what they will, assuming they do not break the rules of minimum viable politics and resort to vigilante violence to vindicate their religious beliefs. But the left is determined to sacralize every flighty thought that gets into their heads -- like that men with penises should be free to use women's room, and if little girls are bothered by seeing a man's penis, why, they must just "overcome" their "discomfort" at seeing an adult man's penis -- and they are also determined to use the violence of the state or the violence of private vigilantes to enforce those Sacred Lunacies. It won't end well. It will end, eventually. But not well, and not without many, many casualties, of both the guilty and innocent kind. Mass political violence is like a tornado, and tornadoes do not discriminate between the virtuous and the vicious. They just kill everything in their path. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:40 PM

McConnell Delaying Sessions' Floor Vote Because His Vote As a Senator May Be Necessary to Confirm Mulvaney and DeVos —Ace Interesting post by Brandon Finnigan -- with DeVos now looking at a 50-50 split assuming Jeff Sessions is still a Senator, and John McCain making noise that he might defect to the Democrats on the Mulvaney vote (for OMB director), McConnell is delaying Sessions' confirmation vote because he needs his vote as Senator for some imperiled nominees. Continue reading

Close it up Comments Posted by Ace at 04:47 PM

Republicans Again Thwart a Democrat Boycott By Rewriting Committee Rules to Allow Vote With No Democrats Present; EPA Designee Pruitt Recommended for Floor Confirmation Vote on 11-0 Vote —Ace "Wyatt, will there be a fight?" "I think there must be." The Democrats are doing what their partisan base demands. I get that. But I seem to remember the media and other allegedly-neutral institutions castigating Republicans for "obstructing" Obama -- as their own base desired. (And Republicans only partially blocked Obama, and they voted dutifully for all his cabinet picks.) We cannot have a country in which one party is praised for obstruction and the other demonized. If there are two classes of citizenship in a society, then we have no society. We just have the law of the jungle in which violence can be expected to solve many disputes. Comments Posted by Ace at 03:46 PM

Sarah Silverman: Hey, Let's Fight Fascism With a Military Coup Against a Democratically Elected Government —Ace The National Divorce is coming. Sentimentalists will surely want to keep the US intact, but with the entire left now supporting political violence to one extent or another, peaceful co-existence no longer seems possible. And increasingly, no longer even seems desirable. The University of Berkeley made the Young Republicans putting on the Milo speech pay for the extra security their disruptors, hecklers, and rioters would require. Then the rioters set fires and robbed ATM machines. And this all has some degree of official and unofficial sanction. I've heard it called a "Cold Civil War." That seems apt. Though it seems to be moving from a Cold phase into one that's merely cool. Whoops: CBD and I posted at nearly the same time. I'll repost his thread, below. You can have your choice of two similar threads to post in! It's a Blog Innovation! Comments Posted by Ace at 02:56 PM

Professor Of Political Philosophy Suggests A Military Response To President Trump's Assault On Democracy (Whatever That May Be) —CBD WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

I am curious whether Sarah Sliverman has ever had a conversation with anyone in the military, or is aware that the American military sort of frowns on coups. And I am also curious about how she sees President Trump's actions in the context of violation of our civil liberties and the Constitution. As far as I know, The U.S. Constitution does not apply to foreign nationals who live abroad. And I seem to be missing any other action that can be construed as a violation of our rights. But I will defer to Professor Silverman's vast experience with and knowledge of the Constitution. Dueling Threads [ace]: CBD posted this at about the same time I did. I'm putting it up again so you can have FREEDOM in your choice of which very similar thread to post in. Comments Posted by CBD at 02:55 PM

Open Thread/Bedside Self-Defense Weapon Discussion —CBD Ace will be along soon (grooming took longer than expected) but until then, discuss amongst yourselves what the appropriate bedside weapon is. Here's mine: Comments Posted by CBD at 01:30 PM

Gov. Greg Abbott, My Kind of Governor —Misanthropic Humanitarian We are a nation of laws. Supposedly. It didn't seem that way with the JEF in office. Well, since January 20th our nation is starting to look that way again. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) smacks down Travis County "Sanctuary" status.

The Travis County sheriff’s new immigration policy goes into effect today. The policy limits what information local law enforcement share with the federal immigration agency, and it's already stirred up a lot of controversy. This morning, Gov. Greg Abbott came through on a pledge to cancel $1.5 million in criminal justice grants from his office to Travis County over the policy.

Of course the Sheriff of Travis County is upset. But also a local judge is shedding tears about this "retribution".

At an event this afternoon, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said the cuts were "retribution" for the policy and said she'd like to see the funding restored. "We want that revenue back – not for selfish purposes" Eckhardt said. "We want that revenue back to do the state's work." State's work? Do your job and turn over Illegal aliens in your jails to the Feds. It's pretty damn simple. We live in interesting times. Comments Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 11:27 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Michael Angelo and Emma Clara Peale

Rembrandt Peale These are the artist's two youngest children. And while it is tempting to make fun of their father's skill, or possibly their uncanny resemblance to some mutant form of human, they died at 19 and 23.... Comments Posted by CBD at 09:40 AM

'Let Those Cowards Come' —OregonMuse



After Deadspin editor Tim Marchman was owned by Ted Cruz, he went nuts and challenged random individuals to a fight in the "UFC octagon." Big mistake. He got a "anytime, anywhere" response from Tim Kennedy, an actual MMA fighter, former Special Forces guy, and all around badass. Marchman slunk away with his tail between his legs, with hoots and derisive laughter ringing in his ears. And the funny part is, none of his abject humilation and uber-pwnage had to happen: after Ted Cruz sent him that basketball pic, all Marchman had to do was say "ha ha" or "good one", and that would have been the end of it. Nobody would have known that he is a cringing, cowardly little toad of a man, compared to which Gríma Wormtongue is a tower of strength. Well, we all kind of suspected that, but thanks to his maladroit response to Cruz, and his subsequent doubling-down on stupid, now the whole world knows it. And speaking of cowards, Tim Kennedy's Special Forces experience has made him a target of ISIS last year. So much so that the FBI actually had to warn him about it. And Tim blogged about it: “We have credible intel suggesting that ISIS wants to kill you, Mr. Kennedy.”



This is what the FBI told me last week. I don’t think they were too thrilled when I responded:



“Let those cowards come.”



They fail to realize that this is absolutely nothing new to me. This is part of my life.



And I’m good with that.

Continue reading

I'm not sure how the FBI wanted Tim to respond. By hiding under his bed? Tim is not the kind of guy who is going to hide from ISIS because he thinks ...they are nothing but cowardly and impotent murderers who prey on the weak. They look for soft targets who don’t know how to defend themselves. They seek out the most defenseless in order to make themselves appear stronger than they really are.



I’m not a soft target—and they hate that.



These Daesh hate the fact that I’m better than them in every possible way. They hate the fact that I’m not some weasel college student who runs for their “safe space” or gets offended by empty threats.



People in places like Paris, France or Cologne, Germany who have tried to show them tolerance have received no sanctuary from the hate and rage from these terrorists. All of Europe has attempted open-arms, hyper-politically-correct approaches in trying to assimilate their culture into their societies and the response has been murder and rape.



I stand for everything they despise and I think it kills their inner child. Read the whole thing. It's full of win. Tim has offered to fight any of these ISIS goofs, any time, any where. So far, none of them have taken him up on his offer. So he did what any other red-blooded American would do. He came out with a line of F U ISIS T-shirts.

Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 07:30 PM

Did Facebook Win Donald Trump the Presidency? [Warden] —Open Blogger I stumbled across a rarity yesterday--a leftist who is curious enough about how the right thinks to read and study us. Someone pointed this series of tweets to me after the writer linked my article, How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom, as an example of the emotional state of the reactionary right. I think we have not yet fully come to grips with emotional terrain of the current reactionary strategy. — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) January 30, 2017 It's a thoughtful series of tweets that I encourage you to read. The author has his finger on the emotional state of the reactionary right more than any other leftist I've encountered. He didn't rely on a bunch of tropes and stereotypes to reach his conclusions. He paid attention to what we've been saying. I had a courteous exchange with the author, so if you respond to him please keep it cordial. Polite and thoughtful discussion deserves courtesy in return. At any rate, our exchange gave me cause to think a little bit more deeply about what I'd written previously, particularly on the matter of reactionary politics. Let me start by saying that Donald Trump is a reactionary phenomenon and most of us who voted for him are, by definition, reactionaries. And I would argue that most of this is due to social media. When one looks at the left wing, you can basically separate the institutional left from what I call the soft left. The institutional left consists of the political players and their lackeys, media, academics, street agitators and the like. These are the people that shape the direction, agenda, strategy and tactics of the left. The soft left are the voters. They don't give much thought to anything other than their preferences, which the Democrat party caters to very effectively. They are, traditionally, passive players. Now I've understood since the Clinton years that the institutional left was actively seeking to harm me. Historically they've primarily done this through policy while other tactics such as demonization, othering, character assassination and lawfare were generally reserved for powerful political players and institutions on the right. During the Obama years, we saw a radical shift. No longer were the Tom Delays and the Rush Limbaughs of the world the exclusive targets of what Bill Clinton labeled "the politics of personal destruction." Your average citizen was now in the cross hairs as well. I first became aware of this during the Joe the Plumber episode when the media relentlessly attacked a citizen simply for asking, on his own property where Barack Obama was a guest, a question that happened to make their Boy-King look silly. I thought it was a one-off due to the threat that Plumber's inquiry posed, but soon after the examples piled up--the slandering of the Tea Party movement, targeting of Christian wedding photographers, the harassment of the Memories Pizza owners, etc... Which leads me to social media, Facebook specifically. As this dramatic shift occurred, we began to see another shift within social media, one that reached its apex during the 2016 presidential election. That was the politicization of everything, not just by the institutional left, but by the soft left as well. Where before the voters on the left were mostly passive receivers of Cultural Marxism, they had now become active participants via propaganda, slander, social shaming, and otherizing. This meant that conservatives were now being assaulted on two fronts, both from the institutional left and the soft left. Every conservative who is active on Facebook knows what I'm talking about. After decades of Americans keeping their politics mostly to themselves, suddenly our feeds were jammed up with political invective. It wasn't just directed at politicians. It was personal--a relentless litany of insults and abuse, first at the Tea Party and then Trump supporters. Most of it was generalized, but the message was clear. They held our kind in contempt and didn't care who knew it. In fact, they seemed to be in a contest to see who could broadcast it the loudest. Most conservatives were hurt by this. We tend to keep our politics relatively private, both out of decorum and respect for our relationships with people whose politics differ from ours. The message that these public posts sent to us was that our "friends" on the left didn't respect or value us enough to avoid giving offense. As someone who has been following politics since high school, I tend not to trust my own instincts what the average voter thinks. I'm simply to close to the subject. My wife, however, is a fairly low-key traditionalist who doesn't care to immerse herself in that world and so I use her as my political weather vane. And so I knew that there was a storm brewing when she snapped down her phone over breakfast one day after reading Facebook and told me how sick and tired she was of her friends' political posts. "When they say those things," she fumed, "they're talking about our family." "I'm so sick and tired of being told that I'm a bad person because I disagree with someone's position on abortion or transgender bathrooms. Who do they think they are to tell everyone what they're required to believe?" The hurt had turned to anger and quiet resolve. The left sought to reprimand the right. What they did was alienate it. Their social media echo chamber only served to steel conservative misgivings about Donald Trump, if for no other reason than we simply couldn't abide by being pushed around for another 4-8 years. It's one thing to know that your friends disagree with you. It's another to realize that they think you're stupid, uneducated, a bigot, bully, sexist, jerk and everything that's wrong with the world. It's then that you realize that it's not just the institutional left that yearns to place its boot on your neck, it's your left-wing neighbors, friends, coworkers and even family. When you see attacks on regular citizens cheered and reinforced by people on Facebook, your worldview changes radically. You can no longer believe that they don't really understand what they're voting for. It becomes clear that they do--they're voting to turn you into a second class citizen, an "other" who is not due the same rights and courtesies as their exhalted tribe of Right Thinkers.

We loathed Obama and all the Marxist cockroaches surrounding him. Now we were beginning to loathe his supporters. Donald Trump had exposed the press for the lying, shameless partisan hacks that they are. But social media exposed the soft left, the formerly passive Democrat party support. This is why the left never saw it coming. They took over public spaces and shouted down the opposition with personal attacks. Horrified conservatives withdrew from engagement, but we didn't disappear. We seethed with resentment and contempt. And it drove us to the polls, quietly and without fanfare, like assassins in the night. The left still doesn't know what hit him. They're still too busy screeching, insulting, protesting, rioting, and trying to manipulate the rules to ask the simple question: Why? I'll tell you why. We see you. We see what you've become. And we're not having what you've been dishing out any longer. Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 07:15 PM

More #FakeNews: Over Weekend, Lefty Reporters When Apeshit Retweeting Iraqi War Vet Who Claimed His Mom Died Due to Trump's Travel Ban.

He Lied. —Ace But Journolizm. A war contractor who claimed President Trump’s controversial travel ban caused his mother to die in Iraq lied about the circumstance. Imam Husham Al-Hussainy, head of the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn, Mich. told WJBK-TV that Mike Hager's mother died five days before Trump issued the executive order. He confirmed Hager's 75-year-old mother had been treated in Detroit, where she lived, for kidney disease before traveling to Iraq to visit family. Several people attempted to talk to me about the media freaking out this weekend. They were upset -- the media's constant screaming puts some's nerves on edge. I tended to cut them short. I didn't want to hear it. Here is what I would have told them, if I had thought it through. There is no point to getting upset about any media story because recent history has demonstrated they're false 98% of the time. John Ekdahl tweeted the media's schedule -- 9am to 12 pm, scream hysterically about various claims gotten from fired Intelligence Community and State Department Staff. From 3pm to 6pm -- sheepish and begrudging retractions of everything they'd screamed about earlier. This is, as the Simpsons say, funny because it's true. I think Ekdahl lowballed it, though: I think it's now fake news for 2-3 days, then start the retractions, which, get very much this, aren't retweeted with nearly the same fury by leftist journOlists as the #FakeNews they spread far and wide. It has been a blogger's habit to chase the news as it occurs. I see less and less of a point in that any longer, as the initial news -- first six hours, maybe the first three days -- is almost entirely fictitious. Yes, some bloggers do a good job of keeping up with the cycle and batting down lies as they're revealed. And good on them. I'm just not sure I'm personally interested in doing this. I know -- know -- that our Dedicated Priests of the Truth are going to spend 24 to 72 hour simply lying to people about what the "facts" are. Why should I even bother to keep up with their fictions? I don't watch a lot of tv shows because i'm not interested in keeping up with crap some Hollywood scenarists just made up to advance a dramatic narrative. Now that the "news" is the same, why should I bother watching? Or reacting? Or feeling anything about it, except spiting contempt? More: The left is in full-blown hysteria, and hysteria is contagious. Literally. People spread their hysteria virally. We're animals, and when one animal in the heard is spooked, the next gets spooked, until they're all spooked. Don't let the left's hysteria and lunacy infect you. You owe it to yourself to be happy and calm, not frazzled by the leftist JournOList's daily freakouts. More: From Alex the Chick: This story is a great example of that. Why wasn't her date of death confirmed prior to the publication of the initial story? Well. Because that would disturb the Narrative! Too good to check! I do find it interesting that the station grudgingly went back and checked after a bunch of people said this couldn't possibly be true. At least there's an instant dude no response by some people. Exactly. This is like Josh Rogin's claim that the entirety of the State Department's very most senior management had resigned en masse, an entirely unprecedented event with dark foreboding for the future of the Republic. Then, a day later, someone somewhere contacted someone at State and got the response: "This happens every change of Administration. It's supposed to happen. This is routine." But Joshy got his clicks and his beloved Narrative spread.

Comments Posted by Ace at 06:17 PM

HumpGAINZZZ Thread —Ace I'm personally back into GAINZZZing, after a spell of no GAINZZZ. The changes I made were: * Sticking to the low-carb diet more

* Throwing in a few long fast days (this happened last week, but I guess it took a little time to kick in)

* Drinking a lot more water

* Easing up on the protein shakes On the last point, I was just having too much protein in shake form, thinking I was building a lot more muscle than I was. The result, I guess, was that the protein got turned into glycogen and put me out of ketosis and maybe even added weight. Drinking more water seems to have had an effect. I never have drank enough water as it is, and when I go into stalls, I very stupidly drink even less, because I want to lie to myself and pretend that being dehydrated is the same as being de-fatted. It's a very stupid lie to tell yourself. I also think that water is the limiting factor in a lot of metabolic processes, including probably fat-burning (and general metabolism for energy), so anyone shorting on water is going to find herself in a low-energy, low-GAINZZZ state. Anyway, drink water. Another thing I've been looking into is upping testosterone (which is both helps shed fat and build muscle, in both men and women). Only 2% of your total body testosterone is "free" and circulating in your blood, capable of effecting changes on your body. 98% of your testosterone is bonded to two different protein complexes -- sex-hormone binding globulin, or SHBG (also called Testosterone-Estrogen binding globulin, or TeBG, as it binds to both sex hormones), and albumin. SHBG binds strongly to testosterone, and thus makes it more or less unavailable for any muscle-building or fat-shedding use. Albumin only weakly binds to testosterone, so, while it is bound, it also unbinds easily enough. When you get your biologically-available testosterone reading from a lab, that number includes both the free testosterone (always available) and the testosterone binded to albumin (often available, I guess assuming on the body's need for it). It excludes SHGB-bound T, which is generally too bound up to be used for anything much at all. Men ( and I think only men) can increase their available testosterone by reducing their SHGB -- he wouldn't be increasing his total testosterone, but by reducing his SHGB, he would be freeing up an amount of testosterone that's in his body but not available for use. (I'm not sure if this logic holds for women, because SHBG is Testosterone-Estrogen binding, so reducing SHBG would also free up estrogen in addition to testosterone -- and as women have a lot more estrogen then men, much more estrogen would be liberated. And estrogen is a fat-adding hormone. In addition, this site suggests that there are health risks for women who have too-low SHBG.) I looked for ways to reduce SHGB, and wound up, quickly, perusing the various Dangerous Illegal Steroids I could buy on the sly, but then discarded that idea as too risky and too bad for the liver. This site lists 23 ways to naturally, legally, healthfully lower SHGB. Among the easier suggestions: Make sure you're getting enough zinc, magnesium, and boron. There are also various exotic plant extracts thought to reduce SHGB, but you can check the list yourself. But most important out of any of these, I think, is Vitamin D. If you work in a northern latitude (above, say, South Carolina), if you work indoors and don't get out much, and if it's winter where you limit your hours outside -- you're likely deficient in Vitamin D. Studies have found that 32% of people are Vitamin D deficient, and I don't think that includes the spike in deficiency that happens in winter months. (Vitamin D can be produced naturally in the skin, by exposure to direct sunlight.) Including people who are not just diagnosably deficient in Vitamin D, but have a low level of it (that is, they are Vitamin-D insufficient), it's estimated that 50% of the people in the most well-fed country in the world are low in D. Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency include depression (the so-called SADD syndrome of winter blues is usually blamed on low Vitamin D), muscle and bone pain, and weight gain. Warning: GAINZZZing Morons are telling me that Vitamin D taken in excess can get stored up in the fat until bad things happen. (I guess like Vitamin A.) So I'm being told by people "check with a doctor" before exceeding recommended daily allowances. That said, I think the US RDA couldn't be dangerous to take, since it's the recommended dose, and I'm guessing it's set low enough to not cause bad things to happen. So I still think that at least getting the recommended daily allowance in a supplement would be a good thing for most people. Just maybe not the higher levels I'm suggesting.

It turns out Vitamin D is actually one of the supplements one can take to increase bioavailable testosterone. And having a low T means you'll gain fat (and lose muscle mass). I just started seriously taking Vitamin D yesterday. I had been taking none of it, despite having a nice bottle of Carlson's Cod Liver Oil (with sweet lemon flavor) in the fridge. Now I'm taking three teaspoons a day, which is 300% of the RDA, and something like 1200 iu's of the stuff. Several studies, like this one, have found that increasing Vitamin D increases testosterone, especially those deficient in D (which is most people). I don't know if it does this by just increasing testosterone or by reducing SHGB -- I think it's just by increasing total testosterone, because this study seems to speak of total testosterone, not the bioavailable fraction. More D = More T = More G = More P. That's Science. I'll let you know if I see any improvements in anything. Obviously way too early to tell. Early signs that it's working would be improved mood, less feelings of stress, and more energy. But obviously that doesn't happen with a single day's dose. One more thing: I suggested to someone that under the fence push-ups are a good exercise. I've been doing them for a few weeks, and I'm seeing real GAINZZZ, particularly in the shoulders and triceps. I'm also doing light weightlifting, but, due to injury from my jackass dumbbell row form, I've been doing very little weightlifting. So the nice GAINZZZ I'm seeing in the shoulders and triceps I think are coming from the under-the-fence push-ups, mostly. They're tricky to do at first -- it's not a dangerous move or anything, just not how you're used to moving -- but you get the hang of it. By the way, the exercise ends in a back-bend position -- like a seal up on its front paws -- and that might be a good thing in itself, because most people, especially those who sit at desks, have shortened hamstrings, and really could use a stretch that reverses that. The back bend stretches those muscles out; during long periods of sitting, they fall into a contracted and cramped state. Good week for GAINZZZ for me personally. Down two pounds-- finally below my previous low mark of 174, down to 172. And showing all sorts of GAINZZZ in the shoulders and triceps. Moron Recommendation: A commenter says that Vitamin K2 MK7 (which I never even came close to hearing of before) is an important supplement to take if you're taking D, because apparently an excess of D will draw calcium from your BONEZZZ and pump it into your blood. K2 MK7, they're telling me, keeps the calcium in your bones. Video Discussion of The D: LauraW, who I hear loves The D, says to listen to this podcast about her favorite thing in the world, The D, and All The D, starting around 18:30. Thanks again to Laura "I'm Just All About The D" W.

Comments Posted by Ace at 04:47 PM

Fake Conservatives Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski Announce They'll Be Voting Against Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos —Ace This means that she starts with only 50 votes, at most. One less than that, actually, because Jeff Sessions won't be a Senator for long (and governor will have to appoint a replacement -- and I don't know how long that takes). Without the new Liberal Twins, the best she can hope for is a 50-50 tie, assuming a Sessions replacement willing to vote for her, with Pence breaking the tie with an Aye. The Liberal Twins say they're against her because she doesn't seem All-In on the current education system, but rather seems All-In on school choice and vouchers. And that is her biggest selling point. The system is failed. It has failed for 50 years, despite nonstop headlines Education In Crisis and constant tinkering and supposed fixes from the Department of Education. It's time to let parents choose, and to make schools accountable to their customers. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:00 PM

Hillary Clinton Signs With Speaking Gig Management Agency;

Plots Return to Politics —Ace She wants some cash-money validation. Hillary Clinton is testing her worth on the free market by returning to the speaking circuit. Clinton has signed on with the Harry Walker Agency, the Associated Press reported, where she regularly commanded $200,000 or more per speech before her failed campaign for the White House. The AP reported Wednesday that Clinton will also be writing a book featuring a compilation of personal essays, "inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades." "These are the words I live by," Clinton said in a press release from her publisher, Simon & Schuster. The book will be called pls print: strip of markings and send by unsecure. She may be incompetent, mendacious, and unfathomably corrupt, but, on the other hand, she is also greedy AF. Comments Posted by Ace at 02:54 PM

Trump: The Universal Solvent —OregonMuse After the horrific Quebec mosque shootings, NDH brought my attention to this amazing tweet: Too early to know if #Quebec mosque shooting was perpetrated by right-wing extremists. If it was, then this is result of Trump rhetoric. — Conor McCormick (@ConorMichael28) January 30, 2017 When I first read it, I thought the guy was making fun of knee-jerk progressive journalists. Then I realized "holy crap, he's serious." This statement is jaw-dropping: "If it was, then this is result of Trump rhetoric". WTF? It's like he's got the story already written before ascertaining the actual facts. What it all boils down to is: Trump Is To Blame For Everything Which is coming to be the MSM's main go-to line. It's a universal solvent for lazy journalists, good for pretty much every problem, and the story writes itself, so you don't have to do any actual work. I remember somebody, I forget who, on Twitter last week saying: If Trump cured cancer, the headlines would be: Trump Declares War On Oncologists Sounds about right. I gave it a bit of thought and came up with: Trump's Meddling May Have Unintended Consequences - Oncologists Hardest Hit

'Cancer Cure Will Only Make Things Worse' Many Scientists Say We kicked it around a bit on the cobs' super secret email list and here are a couple more contributions: Weirddave:

If Trump walked on water from Hoboken to the Chelsea Piers, the NYT headline would read Trump can't swim! Mis. Hum.:

If Trump emptied and freed a kill kennel of dogs the headline would be Trump sics dogs on unsuspecting public. ...to which I would add, as the NY Times undoubtedly would: Michael Vick Hardest Hit So, Open Question for this Open Thread: What amazing things could Trump accomplish and how would the MSM spin them into failures? Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 02:50 PM

Secession: It's Not Just For Breakfast Anymore —CBD Michael Goodwin at the New York Post is usually good for a read, and here he makes some interesting points. Democrats are becoming the party of secession. And read to the end, where he suggests that NYC's mayor may be in some real legal trouble! Winning is not getting old. Comments Posted by CBD at 12:25 PM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Victory Of Joshua over The Amalekites

Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld This is from the Book of Joshua, and seems to be fine advice for President Trump's nominees, in particular Judge Gorsuch. Did I not command you, be strong and have courage, do not fear and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. I was going to use a painting of Daniel in the lions' den, from the Book of Judges Daniel!* But I already used it...alas. *Oops. Comments Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM

Odd Brock —OregonMuse David Brock used to be one of the good guys. Seriously. Back in the 90s, he used to write investigative pieces for the conservative American Spectator magazine, mainly concerning the Clintons and their shady activities, both sexual and financial. I thought he also wrote the definitive piece on Janet Reno's mass murders in Waco that also appeared in the Spectator, but I am unable to find the piece online, so maybe I'm confusing Brock with some other author. Anyway, suddenly one day he went full Cahlres Jhosnon, "apologized" to the Clintons for all the bad things he wrote about them (without retracting a single word), and started the "Media Matters" website. MM is supposed to be a site that ferrets out "conservative bias" in the media, but that's actually its secondary purpose. Its primary purpose has been promoting, defending, raising money and running interference for the political careers of Bill and Hillary Clinton. And as such, he was a major player in thr 2016 election. But "some", as they say, are getting tired of David Brock and wish he'd go away: Many in the party—Clinton loyalists, Obama veterans, and Bernie supporters alike—talk about the man not as a sought-after ally in the fight against Trumpism, but as a nuisance and a hanger-on, overseeing a colossal waste of cash. And former employees say that he has hurt the cause. Maybe it's because he promises way more than he actually delivers: Brock bragged early last year that his team had assembled a mountain of damning oppo that could “knock Trump Tower down to the sub-basement.” But Trump Tower still stands, and Brock’s groups failed to help Clinton to victory. And then there's his personal issues: “I met with him a couple times—he’s fucking weird,” a former Obama administration official, who also requested anonymity, told The Daily Beast. “I felt like I was meeting Mugatu from Zoolander… I don’t know what the fuck [Brock’s network] did besides raise a ton of money, and I don’t think the after-action report on 2016 says we need more David Brock. Probably the opposite is true.” Yeah, I've heard this before, that Brock has got a somewhat, uh, "quirky" personality that makes him hard to work with. But not all of the Democrats dislike Brock. For example, James Carville said “David has a really good relationship with a lot of donors and people who can help the party. If I were them, I would be thinking of ways I could work with David Brock, as opposed to having a tribunal determining the extent of party purity. I don’t think we need to walk around with ideological chastity belts.” Of course, Carville himself is a Clinton creature, so it's perhaps not surprising that he's in Brock's corner. But perhaps the Democratic Party should consider purging itself of the Clintons, their hangers-on and anybody who ever had anything to do with them in order to move forward. So hand GTFO notices to Brock, Carville, Sid Bluementhal, whatsisface Mook who ran Hillary's campaign, who really should be fired for being an incompetent boob, the whole Clinton clique needs to be gone. I would think it's obvious that the Clintons are only in politics to enrich themselves, so I would think the decision to give them all the left foot of fellowship would be a no-brainer.

Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 05:54 PM

Boy Scouts Now Open to "Transgender" Children —Ace You know, 12 year old girls who have decided, after several months of intense grappling, that they're really boys. Um, shouldn't we sort of wait until kids have undergone actual puberty, and the surge of sex-differentiating hormones that attends it, before letting them tell us that they're really girls or really boys? By the way, the little girl in this case was... eight years old. And "transgender," despite the fact that she hasn't actually gone through the hormonal process that defines gender. A New Jersey woman whose son was asked to leave his Boy Scouts troop after leaders found out he is transgender said she has mixed emotions about the organization's decision to allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs. The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that enrollment in its boys-only programs will now be based on the gender a child or parent lists on his application to become a scout, rather than the gender listed on the child's birth certificate. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:18 PM