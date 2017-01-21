Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-21-2017 —OregonMuse

Playing Chess

Jean-Paul Kayser, 1925 Alt. title: "My chess is so bad, it makes me feel blue." Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get caught up into a bear tree, especially if they're hungry.

Problem 1 - Black To Play (384) Hint: Black mates in 3



1k6/pb6/1p6/3q2pp/1p1p1b2/3P2BP/P1R4K/5Q2 b - - 0 1



And Now For Something Completely Different



We now return you to your regularly scheduled chess/open thread, which is already in progress.

Problem 2 - White To Play (BWTC 13) Black's position is shattered and his king is on the run. How can White indulge in a little "mortal kombat" and FINISH HIM? Hint: White mates in 3



rn1q1b1r/ppp2B2/7p/4Bk2/3Pn1pP/3Qp3/PPP3P1/RN4K1 w - - 0 1





Problem 3 - White To Play (170) Hint: White wins material



r1b1kbnr/pp1np1p1/1qp1p2p/8/3P4/3B4/PPPB1PPP/RN1QK2R w KQkq - 0 1





LED Chess Set Over on Woot, they're selling a chess set that glows with lights from internet LEDs so you can continue playing in your bunker during the zombie apocalypse. With chess pieces that light up when they are on or near the board, this set almost seems like magic. Chess board includes a power adapter or you can use 4 AA batteries (not included). Looks like a fun novelty set. They're doing nifty things with LEDs these days. (h/t to tsrblke)

Problem 4 - Black To Play (52) Hint: Mate in 6



4rk1r/pQp2p2/3p4/1Bb2P1p/3n1Bn1/7P/PPP2RP1/RN4K1 b - - 0 15





Endgame of the Week (Endgame 276) Black's advanced pawn looks mighty dangerous. Is there anything White can do about it, and if so, what? Hint: White needs to force Black's king into the corner



8/8/6p1/7p/7P/8/pk1K4/2R5 w - - 0 1





Pics From the Women's March Temper Tantrum



A Remedy For Your Schadenboner







Oh Now *This* Makes Sense







Women Are Writing Messages On Pads So You Know They're Serious







"Hands Off My Vagina!"



___________ Solutions Update Problem 1 - Black To Play



1k6/pb6/1p6/3q2pp/1p1p1b2/3P2BP/P1R4K/5Q2 b - - 0 1



1... Bxg3+!

2.Kxg3 2.Kg1 fails immediately to 2...Qh1# 2...Qe5+

3.Kf2 If 3.Qf4 then 3...Qxf4# 3...Qe3#

Problem 2 - White To Play



rn1q1b1r/ppp2B2/7p/4Bk2/3Pn1pP/3Qp3/PPP3P1/RN4K1 w - - 0 1



It's a forced mate in 3: 1.Qxe4+ Kxe4

2.Nc3+ Kf5

3.Rf1#

Problem 3 - White To Play



r1b1kbnr/pp1np1p1/1qp1p2p/8/3P4/3B4/PPPB1PPP/RN1QK2R w KQkq - 0 1



White can snag Black's queen. 1.Qh5+ Kd8

2.Ba5 Ngf6 The counterattack doesn't quite work because White will capture the queen with check. 3.Bxb6+ axb6

4.Qf3 and wins.

Problem 4 - Black To Play



4rk1r/pQp2p2/3p4/1Bb2P1p/3n1Bn1/7P/PPP2RP1/RN4K1 b - - 0 15



15...Re1+!

16.Bf1 White can try 16.Rf1 but then 16...Ne2+ 17.Kh1 Rxf1# finishes him off. 16...Ne2+

17.Kh1 Nxf2+

18.Kh2 Ng4+

19.hxg4 hxg4+

20.Bh6+ Rxh6# Unlike most of the problems I post, the move numbers here don't start out at 1 because the position is one I stole from an actual game.

Endgame of the Week



8/8/6p1/7p/7P/8/pk1K4/2R5 w - - 0 1



Despite his advanced pawn, Black's options are surprisingly limited. For example, advancing the 'g' pawn would be a terrible idea, but White can force him to do it by sac'ing his rook: 1.Ra1! Kxa1 Forced. Now White can box him in, thus setting him up for checkmate. 2.Kc2 g5 That was Black's only legal move. 3.hxg5 h4 And the queen race is on. 4.g6 h3

5.g7 h2

6.g8=Q White queens first, but Black is right there with him. 6...h1=Q But 7.Qg7# Oops. Hope to see you all next week!

Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app. ___________ So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.







EMT 01/21/17 "" edition. —krakatoa Look, I'm happy the inauguration took place, and all the right people are mad and/or sad, but I'm a little disappointed that Trump hasn't sent me my brownshirt and jack-boots yet. I suppose the delivery was intercepted by those with a more traditional need, judging from yesterday's "mostly peaceful" "protests" by "activists" and "good citizens" "concerned" for "their" safety. Fascism, to borrow a phrase, is always descending on the right, but landing in the progressive left. The root issue, if I may be so bold as to offer my opinion, is that the left, generally bereft of the ability to enjoy life as it is , finds its greatest sense of spiritual fulfillment in the pursuit of life as they deem it should be; of their idealized conception of a higher humanity. Pursuit of a world of "hyperhumans", as it were.

#MakeYourselfGreatAgain: The GAINZZZ Thread —Ace I'm back on course. I had gone up 2 1/2, um, okay, being honest, 3 pounds. I had no idea why. But I've lost those three pounds again and am back where I was when I was crowing about my GAINZZZ. The only thing I did different was get back on Intermittent Fasting, including two long fasts, one thirty hours or so, another 19 or 20 hours. So right now I'm thinking that's a big component of the LCHF/IF regime. I've also been more regular about drinking apple cider vinegar at night, and recently I've been having some during the daytime too (especially after I have a meal that has a few too many carbs in it). Supposedly it might, might help blunt insulin overproduction. I started weightlifting more again -- for the real GAINZZZ -- and immediately did an exercise wrong and injured myself. The problem is this: When I was a kid, the only lifts I did, pretty much, were benching, curling, some tricep extension, and some military pressing. Exercises I never did were squats, deadlifts, and any kind of bent-over rows. (I did rarely do some lat pulls on a machine.) Now I'm trying to really focus on the "Forgotten Man" muscle groups of the body, as Lord Emperor Trump, The Golden Colossus, has commanded me. But I don't know how to do them. The latest one I thought I knew how to do, but in fact did not, were bent-over dumbbell rows. I had my elbows way out, instead of tucked closer to my body, which resulted in a lot of strain on my elbows and some smaller muscles that rotate the forearms outwards which really couldn't hack the weight. Anyway, always watch several videos for any lifts you don't know cold, and read a text description too, rather than going by eye. So far I have injured myself on every new lift I've tried to do. Maybe it's time to just follow Professor Broscience and do nothing but bicep curls again. So, Obama's out of office, and that cloud isn't over our heads anymore. It's time to be happy and fulfilled. If you're gonna make some GAINZZZ in your life, now's the time to get on them GAINZZZ. It would be nice to live as long as possible in a country no longer under the maladministration of Barack Obama, with that half-a-mish telling you "You didn't build that" when you've got a sweet bicep pump on. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:48 PM

Inauguration Thread Five —Ace Check this out -- this guy claims this video clip shows Bill Clinton checking out Ivanka Trump as she walks by (out of frame), and then Hillary catching him. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:32 PM

Inauguration Thread Two —Ace Warden points out this verse was a dig at the media. Comments Posted by Ace at 11:29 AM

Inauguration Thread —Ace So awesome. Livestream from FoxNews. Right now various couples are leaving the WH en route to Congress -- Michelle and Melania, Price and Biden, George and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and of course Trump and Obama. MSNBC now talking up how "incredibly popular" Obama is, "so urbane," "no personal scandals," etc. MSNBC talking up how empty the streets are and how empty the Metro. They don't mention the violent disruptors who maybe had something to do with that. Obama's "sky-high approval ratings," Maddow saying, claiming Democratic Party is held in "high esteem. Future First Lady @MELANIATRUMP, Barron Trump, @TiffanyATrump, and @IvankaTrump at #Inauguration. #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/ilTvOSKYTi — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Mending The Flag

Norman Rockwell After eight years of calculated and brazen destruction of all that this flag represents, it is a joy to see it all behind us, and have hope that we can return to a more sane and pro-American tone. We have heard lots of promises, and today we see whether those words will be turned into action. Many of us are cautiously optimistic, and based on (soon to be) President Trump's nominees, I think we can be confident of solid management, and maybe even rollback of many of the more egregious actions of his predecessor. Is it too much to hope for a president who will fight hard for a return to the founding principles of this country? Probably, but as long as we start down that road, I'll be happy. [Of course it had to be Rockwell. I couldn't think of anyone else!] Comments Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM

Ladies and Gentleman, I Present to you Inauguration Bingo [Warden] —Open Blogger Don't say I never gave you nothin'.

I created a Trump Inauguration Bingo card for tomorrow's coverage. Any mention or visual wins you a square. pic.twitter.com/NyROHN2Rs4 — United For Justice (@Warden_AoS) January 20, 2017

A New Dawn in America —Ace John Ekdahl is counting down till noon with some observations: You likely have milk in your refrigerator that has an expiration date longer than the Obama presidency. The American Dental Association recommends changing your toothbrush every 3 months, or 180 times as long as Obama's remaining presidency. RIP "poised for". Was a fun 8 years, but all things come to an end. Any Amazon Prime order you make tonight will arrive when Obama isn't president. A standard 12" dining table candle has an 11 hour burn time. Or, in more easily understood terms, less time than Obama's remaining term. Rachel Maddow will never host another show on MSNBC while Obama is president. There will never be another organic weekend farmers market under an Obama presidency. A fun exercise: Think about what you want for lunch. Obama won't be president. Do I stick to my diet and order a salad or cheat and get a burger? Silver lining: Obama will not be president.

The Warden/Code Red annouced his own plans to celebrate the New Freedom: I'm going to f*** a hooker. Tomorrow at noon, the air will smell a little sweeter, wine will taste a little stronger, and German pornography will feature slightly more urine. What are your plans for marking the day? What are you the most grateful for, this most glorious day, this day when this loathsome c*nt (partly) departs our lives? I feel like we're all heroes for just surviving this monster. Helicopter retreating shot, cue George Harrison.

Continue reading

Election Night Replay Thread Two: Sleepwalking Towards Hell —Ace This is where I started watching election coverage, at about 8:15. I had been out at an appointment before then. I figured Trump was a goner and just wanted this over with as soon as possible. I had been invited over to a friend's for an election night drinking party, but i couldn't go as it was a working night. But I did want to go, because I figured we were in for a depressing night, and I wanted to have company and drinks to get me through it. Personally, I was annoyed during this part of the night, because I was pretty sure Trump would lose, and if he was going to lose anyway, he might as well lose fast so I could get drunk. So I was pretty annoyed when Brit Hume said something like "Now wait a minute, we might have a real race on our hands here." I thought: Great. Now Trump's not going to lose until 11:30 pm, and then I'll be all alone and also sober. I wound up staying in, obviously. But not depresssed... So here's the Fox News telecast where I started watching. At about the 10:30 mark, you can hear their panel basically talking Trump out of the race. (Brit Hume had done the same near the end of the Fox News clip in the last post.) At the 20:00 mark, Megyn Kelly brings up the possibility of a Trump win -- assuming he can win Florida. She and Dana Perino also talk up Hillary's one-state knock-out, of course: If Hillary wins Florida, it's over. At 29:00, Dana Loesch starts talking about the numbers coming in being different than what were expected, or what was seen in 2012. She also begins questioning the conventional wisdom about the greatness of Clinton's Ground Game. Karl Rove says at 1:05 that Trump is running behind Romney in Ohio and if he were Trump, he would be "a little concerned." (Sad!) Brit Hume then starts to think maybe there are enough "missing voters' turning up at the polls to win it for Trump. On to NBCNews: They hit this approximate time at around 1:20:00. Nicole Wallace is very worried about what the tightness of the race may mean for Paul Ryan. At MSNBC, at about 1:03:00, which Brian Williams says is 8:19 in the night, they have several calls, and then Steve Kornheiser notes that Hillary's lead in Florida has just disappeared. At ABCNews, skip to about 1:00:00 to hear talk about Florida, but I gotta tell you, they're pretty boring. Maybe check in with them later when the NIGHTMARE IS IN FULL EFFECT. CNN's a bit ahead of the others (all of the videos have different lenghths and starting times), so maybe watch the end of the last vid, around 1:33:00, when a reporter says Trump is increasingly confident of winning Florida, but then Wolf Blitzer excitedly proclaims Hillary Clinton has taken the lead in Florida. Spoiler alert: That might not hold up. Comments Posted by Ace at 06:55 PM

Election Night Replay Thread One: Before the Nightmare —Ace Tonight I'll be half-pretending it's November 8, 2016, and that we're all sitting in front of the TV waiting to hear the election results. I'll be linking videos of network news coverage. For each post, which will come about once an hour, try to stay, more or less, within the time period the post covers. This first post is the early coverage, when there was either nothing to cover (except exit polls) or some early-reporting non-swing states. The second one will be when more numbers come in, and people start to realize Trump has a chance. The third one will be more election returns, and Trump's odds rising. The fourth and last one, covering the real hours of 2am to 4am on Election Night, will cover the waiting game when some of us were staying up way too late to hear the official results. Election night went on for like ten hours (like 6pm to 4am), and no one wants to sit through ten hours again. Well, I do, but I already kind of did when I watched these vids again a month ago. Anyway, we'll be kind of condensing the ten hours into four hours. If you see good parts in a video, like Rachel Maddow making a sour face when someone mentions Trump having a chance, please let us know in the comments by noting the channel it was on and the time code for watching it. That way, we can skip the boring stuff and mainly focus on the Big Moments. Now, let's get into the background of this night we're going to be reliving -- let's talk about the news and polling environment we were in before 8:30 pm November 8, 2017. Just to appreciate how big a reversal this all was. On Election Day, The New York Times claimed that Hillary Clinton had an 85% chance of winning the election, and I'm pretty sure that just days before they had put her chances at above 90%. Nate Silver had said Hillary Clinton "finished off" Trump at the final debate, and noted that she held an average of seven points of a lead over Trump, nationally. As Election Day neared, Nate Silver showed Hillary with a 65% chance of winning, and Trump with only a 35% chance of winning. However, this 35% chance was too high and Very Subversive for a lot of liberals who needed the cocoon of above-90%-assurance. If you remember, the HuffPo's own bullshit odds column gave Hillary a 98% chance of winning, and accused Nate Silver of "unskewing" the polls to Trump's advantage to get him up to 35%. The models themselves are pretty confident. HuffPost Pollster is giving Clinton a 98 percent chance of winning, and The New York Times’ model at The Upshot puts her chances at 85 percent. There is one outlier, however, that is causing waves of panic among Democrats around the country, and injecting Trump backers with the hope that their guy might pull this thing off after all. Nate Silver’s 538 model is giving Donald Trump a heart-stopping 35 percent chance of winning as of this weekend. He ratcheted the panic up to 11 on Friday with his latest forecast, tweeting out, "Trump is about 3 points behind Clinton -- and 3-point polling errors happen pretty often." So whos right? The beauty here is that we won’t have to wait long to find out. But let's lay out now why we think we're right and 538 is wrong. Or, at least, why they're doing it wrong. The short version is that Silver is changing the results of polls to fit where he thinks the polls truly are, rather than simply entering the poll numbers into his model and crunching them. Silver calls this unskewing a "trend line adjustment." He compares a poll to previous polls conducted by the same polling firm, makes a series of assumptions, runs a regression analysis, and gets a new poll number. That’s the number he sticks in his model -- not the original number. ... Guess who benefits from the unskewing? ... That line in itself is disingenuous, though. For the polls to be wrong, there wouldn’t need to be one single 3-point error. All of the polls -- all of them, as Brianna Keilar would put it -- would have to be off by 3 points in the same direction. That

s happened before, but in 2012 the error favored President Barack Obama. In 2014, it favored Republicans. Errors are just as likely to favor Clinton as they are to favor Trump, and they would have to favor Trump. And we still haven’t accounted for the unique fact that one campaign has a get-out-the-vote operation, while the other doesn't. By monkeying around with the numbers like this, Silver is making a mockery of the very forecasting industry that he popularized.... I get why Silver wants to hedge. It's not easy to sit here and tell you that Clinton has a 98 percent chance of winning. Everything inside us screams out that life is too full of uncertainty, that being so sure is just a fantasy. But that's what the numbers say. What is the point of all the data entry, all the math, all the modeling, if when the moment of truth comes we throw our hands up and say, hey, anything can happen. If that's how we feel, let's scrap the entire political forecasting industry.

#ILoveScienceSexually.

Here's a tweet I didn't publish on Election Night, though I saw it. I didn't want to be a negative Nelly and depress everyone. Earlier on Election Day, Frank Luntz published a tweet saying something about the exit polls showing a more competitive race than expected. But at 6:43, as he saw more of the exit polls (I guess), he declared the election over. In case I wasn't clear enough from my previous tweets:



Hillary Clinton will be the next President of the United States. #ElectionNight — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 8, 2016

Now come on -- in 2004, the exit polls predicted John Kerry's easy win. The media still doesn't get that when they hire a bunch of obviously-liberal college students to do exit polls, and they've demonized the Republican candidate for nine straight months, people voting Republican will be hesitant to tell the liberals demonizing their choices what their choices are. This was the case to an extent never before seen in 2016, when the media and all Means of Communication declared Trump collectively to be Hitler Reborn. That said, I expected Trump to lose. I thought there would be the usual underpolling of Trump voters, and maybe that would be bigger than usual, but I couldn't imagine it being a big enough overlooked vote to swing the election. Below, some of the early election night coverage. Try not to talk too much about stuff that happens past 8pm Eastern time; that'll be the subject of the next thread. Let's try to keep kind of real-time on this, talking about how we felt before the numbers started coming in.

Continue reading

CNN, which starts around 6:30. Don't go too far past 8pm. MSNBC, which seems to start right around 7. ABCNews: PBS. I forgot entirely about this one on Election Night. NBCNews. They start at 7pm too.

FoxNews: I'll post the Young Turks' meltdown compilation later -- remember, right now, everyone (except some of you) thinks Hillary Clinton will be the next president. Close it up Comments Posted by Ace at 05:56 PM

The Media Has Assassinated Themselves —Ace It's a hard world, kid. It's twice as hard if you're stupid. And the media is very, very stupid indeed. And emotional. And partisan. And unprofessional. Mollie Hemingway notes four recent -- as in, the past couple of days -- new outbreaks of the media's self-arson. It's not just that they are chiefly in the business of #FakeNews these days -- it's that when one media source creates #FakeNews, the rest of the Herd of Low-Intellect Pack Animals begins retweeting it and republishing it without a single one of these idiots bothering to check a damn thing. Mollie's first example is the New York Times' #FakeNews claim that Rick Perry only recently came to understand that as Secretary of Energy, he would be in charge of safeguarding the US' nuclear arsenal. This despite the fact that when Perry accepted the nomination, he said: "I look forward to engaging in a conversation about the development, stewardship and regulation of our energy resources, safeguarding our nuclear arsenal, and promoting an American energy policy that creates jobs and puts America first." As David St. Hubbins said: "Ah well that's just nitpicking, isn't it?" Becket Adams examines the unsourced garbage nature of this #FakeNews garbage, but also shows you all of the media -- and I do mean all of the media -- that ate this up and then vomited it back up to the world. Well, not all of the legacy media. One outlet, New York magazine actually bothered to do some actual thinking. Here, they come very close to committing the crime of actual journalistic skepticism: Yesterday, the New York Times posted a story by Coral Davenport and David Sanger about Donald Trump's energy secretary nominee, former Texas governor Rick Perry, that quickly went viral. That's because the article, posted under the headline "'Learning Curve' As Rick Perry Pursues a Job He Initially Misunderstood," made a rather astounding claim: that at the time he was tapped to head the department, Perry didn't even understand that one of its primary purposes is to maintain the security of America's nuclear weapons and facilities. Journalists everywhere, myself included, tweeted out the story as just another bright-red data point about Donald Trump's lack of fitness to govern. But since the story went online, a bunch of (mostly) conservative critics and outlets has argued that the story falsely impugns Perry. They make a very convincing case. Mollie's third example is this amazing headline. A Yale professor of computer science, widely considered an actual genius in his field, criticized unexamined liberal assumptions choking the academy. Here's how the National Laughstock headlined this: Scientific Genius Accused of Being Anti-Scientific Genius. But do let the National Laughingstock tell you how intellectual they themselves are, and how much they long to touch science in its no-no places. They have chosen the form of their Destructor, and the form they have chosen is they themselves.

Trump Eyeing Dramatic Cuts to Government? —Ace There are some large claims made here. I do not know how to take Trump's grandiose claims. Jazz Shaw digests it and comments on it, but here's the Hill article he quotes. Donald Trump is ready to take an ax to government spending. Staffers for the Trump transition team have been meeting with career staff at the White House ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration to outline their plans for shrinking the federal bureaucracy, The Hill has learned. The changes they propose are dramatic. The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely. Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump's team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years. I'll believe it when I see it, but Trump has surprised many of us before. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:48 PM

Man Arrested For Making Threat to Assassinate Trump on Twitter;

Was Wealthy NE Dem Donor, Friends with Bill & Hillary Clinton, John Kerry —Ace I believe he's a member of the Tea Party. No but for real -- do you think this story would be getting more play, rather than the zero it's getting (from American media, at least) if this were a friend of Romney's making a threat against the life of a Clinton or Obama? The man arrested by Miami Beach police Tuesday for allegedly threatening President-elect Donald Trump online is a member of a prominent northeast family close to Bill and Hillary Clinton. He once gave $20,000 to the Democratic National Committee, DailyMail.com has learned. During that eulogy on Oct. 6, 2001 in Boston, the former presidential candidate referred to 'Dom Jr.'s latest computer wizardry.' The 'wizard' is now being held in a Miami-Dade County jail after using Twitter to threaten Trump's life. Trump is scheduled to be sworn in Friday in Washington, D.C. as Puopolo remains incarcerated on a charge of threatening to harm a public servant. Puopolo reportedly admitted to posting a video to Twitter, saying: 'This is the 16th of January 2017, I will be at the review/ inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President elect Trump today.' To be fair, CNN is covering the possibility of a Trump assassination. By talking up such a possibility, and spinning out the scenarios under which a Democrat might become president were Trump and Pence murdered. On the Wednesday, January 18 broadcast of CNN’s The Situation Room, host Wolf Blitzer aired a segment with a chyron featuring the headline “Developing Now.” During that “developing” segment, Blitzer and correspondent Brian Todd discussed what would happen if the unthinkable occurred on January 20. Blitzer introduced the segment, saying, "What if an incoming president and his immediate successors were wiped out on day one?" and from there, CNN contributor Brian Todd took over to outline the line of succession if an attack blew up the inaugural dais, killing both Trump and Pence. I don't remember Blitzer indulging in any "what if they kill Obama and Biden, do the Republicans get to stay in control?" questions in 2009. Comments Posted by Ace at 12:41 PM

Tucker Carlson Interviews Idiots Who Cites Lyndon LaRouche Newsletter for Proposition That Russia Recruited Trump to Run for President in 1983 —Ace Another trip to the slaughterhouse. It occurs to me that Tucker Carlson is doing for real what Jon Stewart used to use with hoax editing. Oh, and Tucker Carlson's ratings are higher than Megyn Kelly's, who was some kind of superstar or something. In its debut week, Tucker Carlson Tonight — which moved from 7 PM ET to the 9 PM hour on January 9th following Megyn Kelly’s departure — averaged 3 million viewers and 576,000 in the 25-54 demographic. This placed it in the top ten in all of basic cable. In comparison with how The Kelly File fared in that time slot in 2016, Fox News experienced an increase of 10% in total viewership and 12% in the key demo.

And 2016 was an election year. I do understand that this interregnum is also a highly-watched period of time. Just saying, the two periods are roughly comparable in terms of extrinsic advantage. Martha McCallum's also improving over Gretchen Van Sustern's ratings. Comments Posted by Ace at 11:38 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

The Cookmaid with Still Life of Vegetables and Fruit

