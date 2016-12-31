35 Dead In Terror Attack at Istanbul Nightclub —J.J. Sefton Apparently the killer was dressed as Santa Claus. Thirty five people have been killed in an armed attack in an Istanbul nightclub, the city's governor has revealed. The gunman, believed to have been dressed in a Santa costume, opened fire inside the Reina nightclub in Istanbul's Ortaköy district, where hundreds were celebrating the New Year. A further 40 people are thought to have been wounded in the attack, which has been captured in CCTV footage. It happened at 1.30am local time. Special forces officers have stormed the building, but the location of the gunman is unknown. A media blackout has been imposed by the Turkish government. Many party-goers threw themselves into the Bosphorus in panic after the attack, and had to be rescued. One report said the gunman had later been killed. The Foreign Office said it is liaising with authorities to establish whether any Britons were caught up in the massacre. Prayers for the victims. I hope the rest of you morons stay safe out there. See you next year, and open thread until the ONT Comments







Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 12-31-2016 —OregonMuse





Portrait of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Cass in Vermeer's Interior

Michael Cheval Michael Cheval

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a tomato fight on a Saturday afternoon. Unless you're hungry.

Problem 1 - White To Play (361) Hint: White Wins Material



1r1r4/3n1qkp/5pp1/1BR5/1P6/6QP/6P1/4R2K w - - 0 1



Chess Nuts



Problem 2 - Black To Play (179) Hint: Black mates in 2



1k5r/pp3N2/2p5/2b1q3/1r2n1pB/8/PPQ3PP/R4R1K b - - 0 1





Chess Pie? Believe it or not, there is such a thing. I have idea why it's called chess pie, but with 2 cups of sugar combined with a tablespoon of vinegar, that seems pretty odd. The recipe looks kind of like a key lime pie without the key lime: Ingredients 1/2 cup butter

2 cups white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 eggs

1 tablespoon cornmeal

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie shell

Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, mix the butter, sugar and vanilla together. Mix in the eggs, then [hand] stir in the cornmeal, evaporated milk and vinegar until smooth. Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, then reduce heat to 300 degrees F for 40 minutes. Let cool. Cut and top servings with whipped cream or alamode (h/t nobility.org)

Problem 3 - White To Play (BWTC 22) This problem contains 5 distinct paths to checkmate. Find them all.



rb3r2/1p2qB1p/p5pk/6Nb/1P3pPQ/P3P3/1B5P/R5K1 w - - 0 1





Problem 4 - White To Play (BWTC 39) This one's a bit harder. Hint: White can force checkmate in 7 moves or less



rn1k1r2/pp2R3/2pP1pqp/6p1/2BQ4/2P1B3/PP4P1/6K1 w - - 0 1





Endgame of the Week (Endgame 240) It's White to move. Black is at a material disadvantage. What is his game plan to keep White from winning, and can he succeed?



8/2k2K2/4PB2/8/1b6/8/8/8 w - - 0 1





Zombie Problem What is the best line of play for White? This is a tough problem for zombie, our resident master. Let's see what he can do with it. I'll post the solution with the others in an hour or two, even though I don't understand it well enough to comment on it.



1k6/1p1q4/1Pp5/p1Pp4/P2Pp1p1/2R1PpPp/2K2P1P/8 w - - 0 1





Problem 1 - White To Play



1r1r4/3n1qkp/5pp1/1BR5/1P6/6QP/6P1/4R2K w - - 0 1



1.Bxd7! And now, Black will lose the exchange no matter what: 1...Rxd7

2.Qxb8 It's either that or 1...Qxd7

2.Rc7 Qxc7 (2...Rb7 3.Rxd7+ Rdxd7)

3.Qxc7+ Black is down a rook in either case.

Problem 2 - Black To Play



1k5r/pp3N2/2p5/2b1q3/1r2n1pB/8/PPQ3PP/R4R1K b - - 0 1



A simple, forced win for Black: 1...Qxh2+!

2.Kxh2 Rxh4# Easy-peasy.

Problem 3 - White To Play



rb3r2/1p2qB1p/p5pk/6Nb/1P3pPQ/P3P3/1B5P/R5K1 w - - 0 1



It suddenly occured to me that there may be more than 5 paths. If you've found more, congratulations. All of the mates start with the same first move: 1.Ne6! Threatens g5+ and mate next move. Another thread is Qxe7. There are a number of plausible Black responses. The obvious one is 1...Qxh4, but then 2.Bg7# So that's one path. Black can also try 1...Qxe6, to which White will finish him with 2.g5# That's two. If Black moves 1...g5 to prevent White playing g5+, White can instead play either 2.Bg7# or 2.Qxh5# That's three and four. Lastly 1...Rxf7 This is the variation chosen by my chess app. If prevents Bg7#, but White has other resources.



2.g5+ Qxg5+

3.Qxg5# And that's the fifth path.

Problem 4 - White To Play



rn1k1r2/pp2R3/2pP1pqp/6p1/2BQ4/2P1B3/PP4P1/6K1 w - - 0 1



1. Qb6+! axb6 Pretty much forced. Black has no place to run: 1...Kc8 2.Qc7# 2.Bxb6+ Kc8 Again, forced.



3.Rc7+ Kd8

4.Rf7+ Kc8

5.Rxf8+ Qe8 Not 5...Kd7 6.Rd8# But blocking with the queen only delays the inevitable. 6.Rxe8+ Kd7

7.Rd8# 1-0

Endgame of the Week



8/2k2K2/4PB2/8/1b6/8/8/8 w - - 0 1



So, the best hope for Black is a draw. If he can somehow snap up that pawn, that's a draw. As a matter of fact, he doesn't even have to win the pawn outright. He can also swap his bishop for the pawn, and that's good enough for a draw. But, can he do it? Answer: no, he can't. White is well aware of this strategy, and is able to circumvent it. 1.Be7 White wants to force the black bishop away from the e7 square so he can advance the pawn.

Be1 1...Ba3 (or Bd2 are Bd1 the same) 2.Bd8+! White has now cleared the way for the pawn to advance. His bishop is expendable. 2...Kxd8

3.e7+ Kd7

4. e8=Q And the material advantage is enough for White to win.

Zombie Problem



1k6/1p1q4/1Pp5/p1Pp4/P2Pp1p1/2R1PpPp/2K2P1P/8 w - - 0 1



Black has a clear and ostensibly deadly plan: ... Kb8-c8-d8, followed by the lethal maneuver ... Qc8-a8-a6-f1. But White has an incredible way to set up a fortress: 1.Kd2 Kc8

2.Rc1 Kd8

3.Rh1!! The point: White banishes his rook to the corner to be "stalemated". 3...Qc8

4.Ke1 Qa8

5.Kf1 Qa6+

Pet Thread End of The Year Edition —Misanthropic Humanitarian

Saturday afternoon. Time to spend some time with Morons and Petmorons. What could be better on this last afternoon of 2016? Enjoy!

Before we meet the Petmorons, lets check out some animal news. A little of this. A little of that. Vet comes down with bird flu, from a cat. Go figure. h/t Miley.



Federal Court OK's cops shooting dogs during course of search warrant. h/t L, Elle Cops have a tough job. A no-knock warrant with dogs present only asks for trouble. I don't have the answer what is right and wrong. Each episode has its own unique set of facts. I would suspect there are justified "shoots" and that there are unjustified "shoots". Perhaps as body cameras become more prevalent the facts will come out.

Men Males!!



Males!! Meet the biggest dog in the world. h/t L, Elle



Even the Pet Thread has a Feel Good Story of The Day h/t Carol F.



It's that time, lets meet the Petmorons. Our first pet photo is Maggie, the Lab from JR. Lets hear what JR has to say about this pooch.

"Long time lurker, occasional commenter as JR.

This moron lab is Maggie. Dumb as a box of rocks but the most loveable lab I've ever met. Rolled onto her back for anyone she met. Loved people more than other dogs. She had to ride on ahead last April at the age of 12. It killed me to put her down but it was the last gift I could give her. I miss her terribly. As you can see she was part termite! Loved to chew any wood down to tiny bits."

Now this is a Petmoron if we have ever seen one. Meet Seamus. Art his owner has the following to say about him.

"This is my boy Seamus, trying to suck the last drop from dad's bottle. Four year old golden retriever, my pal. Ace of Spades HQ is my fav site. Love it." Why thank you Art and Seamus. Kat, appears to have a miserable life. ;) A double rescue cat. A wonderful story. "I'm "eastofsuez", long time lurker and occasional poster. The gorgeous creature in the photo is named Kat. He is a double rescue. My oldest saved him while at university, and I saved him from her. Just the sweetest feline, ever." Thanks for sharing eastofsuez. Our next petmoron is an interesting mix breed dog with an unusual fondness of water. "Our Border Collie-Bernese waiting for the "Go Swim!" command: when he will catapult himself into a local brook.

He is happiest of all when in any body of water, in any season.

That and when pleasing us (except when stealing from the table when we're out of the room)

His name: Tennyson.

For our kids favorite cartoon of the time: Ben Ten.

xnycpeasant"

This is Maggie. A wonderful story about what sounds like a wonderful dog. LA ette, lakeside lurker has this to say about Maggie. "This is Maggie. She was a Katrina dog. Someone put her out, unable to care for her after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. My son found her wandering the neighborhood, and convinced me to take her in. "Everybody is taking in somebody" he reasoned.

Of course, we fell madly in love with her. She loves to guard us, chase UPS trucks, and eat "cookies". I have two grown sons who joke that Maggie is the daughter I never had.

Much love, LA ette, lakeside lurker" Thank you for your submission. Burke, the foster Wienie dog. Rabidsquirrel has this to say. "This is Burke, my 8 year old foster Dachshund. He enjoys eating my food, burrowing into my lap, and terrorizing the neighborhood stray cats. He is available for adoption from the Miami Valley Pit Crew in the Dayton, Ohio area. -Rabidsquirrel"

What a wonderful group of Petmorons. Thank you for sharing their photos and stories. The Horde is great. We appreciate your patience waiting for your pet to make the thread. It takes a few weeks from the time of your submission until your pet makes the big time. In the mean time if you have animal/pet news, tips or photos you can send them here to petmorons at g mail dot com. Hey you guys & gals & pets, Happy New Year!!! See you next year.

Thread below the Gardening Thread: California Dreamin' [KT] —Open Blogger Serving your mid-day open thread needs

Remember CBD's post about Israel below, too. New Years Eve greetings! Hope you have some fun or fulfilling or interesting plans. I would love to hear about them. We will be staying indoors, out of the path of a possible stray bullet falling back down out of the sky during midnight celebrations. We will probably be preoccupied with distraught dogs for a little while. I will be checking the upcoming Pet Thread for tips on celebrating with pets that don't understand explosions. I have cautious hope that we will see some improvements in how government is run during the coming year. But government madness is spreading here in California. Continue reading

Numerous California elected officials are condemning President-Elect Donald Trump's proposal of immigration-related conditions for local governments to obtain federal grants. But at the same time, California elected officials are imposing their own union-related conditions for local governments to obtain state grants. . . Now, the City of Fresno - the fifth most populous city in California - has surrendered to the power of union lobbyists in Sacramento. On December 15, the Fresno City Council voted 5-2 to require its construction contractors to sign a "Transformative Climate Communities Project Labor Agreement" with the Fresno-Madera-Tulare-Kings Building and Construction Trades Council. Even the outgoing Republican mayor and incoming Republican mayor sacrificed fair and open bid competition and fiscal responsibility in order to get state grant money. So disheartening. And the name of the agreement! Ick, ick, ick. California falls deeper and deeper into fantasy, fiscal and otherwise. Anybody got any suggestions for remaining a Happy Warrior under these conditions? Academia Confronts Tenant Rights in California I'm pretty sure I have mentioned here at AoSHQ problems related to tenant rights and (even worse) squatter's rights in California. Basically, if you allow someone stay in your home for three days, you could have a difficult time getting them out. Legally, anyway. Be ccareful about letting a relative stay with you for a few days. In somewhat-related tenant rights news, there have been some rather tense discussions over a plan for apartment inspections in Fresno aimed at cracking down on slumlords. One city councilman was viciously labeled as a racist alt-right extremist for suggesting that sometimes tenants contribute to the poor condition of rental properties. I guess this calumny isn't all that surprising. The Fresno Bee was known as a communist rag back in the day when communists called themselves communists. There has long been a really, really leftist counterpart to the more conservative residents of this area. Anyway, the story linked below is disturbing. But I also found it kinda funny. It is much less devastating in terms of property damage and financial loss than many stories about tenant rights in California. It is only a Mother Jones story because of the people involved. Mother Jones has discovered that tenant rights laws can be a bad thing when they decrease the level of trust among academics. Here's their story about a professor who wouldn't leave. Some ivory tower types are experiencing a bit of the real world! Incidentally, the guy who wouldn't leave or pay his rent and who threatened legal action against his colleague/landlady is scheduled to teach a class in "Ethics and Politics of New Technology" starting in January. Heh. Additional tidbits on ethics, academia and art In a piece on enemies of language, VDH included what I think is a great idea: Trigger warnings could be re-named "Censorship Protocols". Do you like it? Can you think of appropriate alternatives for other familiar lefty terms?

Censorship Protocols A few years ago at Fresno State, where VDH used to teach, some enterprising students put out a rather slick little amateur video inspired by another student who had been hauled in by the authorities. He had been caught in a compromising situation with a sheep. In the video, young women dressed somewhat provocatively, but with sheep-like ears and tails, coyly and wordlessly tempted a young male actor to leave a hiking trail with them. There was a kicker at the end of the video, when the young actor noticed a police dog at the station. The dog suddenly looked a lot like a beautiful young woman. I think this video has been disappeared. I remembered it when I read about an academic/artistic project to create a hybrid relational assemblage between a woman and a sheep. The young man at Fresno State who had a close encounter with a sheep was apparently ahead of his time. Maybe he could get class credit today instead of a trip to the police station. But enough about the ivory tower for now. How about a song to close up? And here's the new version of 'California dreamin' that kids are listening to today. You kids get off what used to be my lawn. Yes, I had a lawn before politicians prioritized trains and stuff over water. And kids, take your shovels with you. You may need them.

Obama's Petulance And Ignorance Of Geopolitics HAs Forced Israel To Be More Aggressive —CBD Obama's ham-handed but partly successful attempt at isolating his least favorite country (filled with yucky Jooos!) may very well push Israel to be more proactive militarily and more belligerent diplomatically. It didn't take long for Obama to demonstrate his lack of geopolitical chops, but as Brett Stephens in The Wall Street Journal says, this may be the worst yet. Here are Netanyahu's comments regarding Israel's response to the UN resolution. I read in several newspapers this morning that they are complaining about my vigorous stand against the countries that voted against us at the UN. Israel is a country with national pride and we do not turn the other cheek. This is a responsible, measured and vigorous response, the natural response of a healthy people that is making it clear to the nations of the world that what was done at the UN is unacceptable to us.

And here is the Israeli Embassador to the United States, Ron Derner....Israeli envoy: Obama gave Palestinians ammunition for diplomatic war on Israel "We can't just meet with visiting dignitaries as if nothing has happened, this a serious effort against Israel, it's an anti-Israel resolution," he charged, pointed to Hamas's praising of the resolution as proof. "Israel's enemies are celebrating this resolution, that tells you all you need to know." Israel is willing to accept low-level terrorism as the price it pays for living in a nasty part of town. That is not to say that does not fight it forcefully, but there are additional, deeply unpopular steps it could take against the Palestinians, but chooses not to in the interest of political and diplomatic calm. But throwing Israel to the wolves of the United Nations removes that pressure to conform to world opinion. If the World announces via its voices in Turtle Bay that Israel is not a legitimate state, then why should Israel play nice? And passing a resolution that explicitly states that Israel's most holy site, and the core of its society for 3,000 years is actually not part of Israel is a powerful message that Israel does not have to play by the rules....

So Dumb: Nanny Bloomberg Spends Millions on Compulsory Nevada Gun-Check Initiative, But the Initiative is Unenforceable Due to Poor Draftsmanship —Ace If they're so superior, why the fuck are they so stupid? The problem was that the initiative directed the FBI to conduct gun background checks -- and a state initiative cannot boss a federal agency into how it spends its money or how it performs its duties. Like good little liberals everywhere, Nevada’s anti-gun Democrats expected someone else (in this case, the federal government in the form of the FBI) to foot the bill for their edict. The feds have rejected it outright. Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt has noted it is entirely unenforceable (PDF). Mike Bloomberg is out the $20 million or so he spent pushing this faulty referendum into being. Awww. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:54 PM

Why Do Progressive Movies Like "Miss Sloane" Keep Cratering? —Ace First, let's get the factual predicate out of the way: the anti-gun, NRA-Are-Big-Meanies film Miss Sloane is an enormous failure. [T]wo weeks after its national release, it has made only $3.2 million. During its second weekend, it averaged just $102 per movie theater per day. With a ticket price of $10.30 per adult, that comes to an average of only 9.9 people a day seeing the movie in any given theater. At least people had no problem finding a good seat. And it wasn't for lack of trying to get people to show up. Out of the 200 highest-grossing movies of 2016, only ten exceeded the $15.9 million television advertising budget of Miss Sloane, and seven of those did so by very small amounts. Miss Sloane spent more than the Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, Star Trek, Pete’s Dragon, Arrival, Doctor Strange, and Hacksaw Ridge. It had twice the advertising budget of such hits as Sully, The Girl on the Train, and The Secret Life of Pets. For every dollar spent on advertising, Miss Sloane brought in just 21 cents in ticket sales. By this measure, it came in dead last out of the 200 top-grossing movies in 2016. No one else was even close. Coming in second-to-last was Collateral Beauty, which made 53 cents per advertising dollar. The average movie made almost $2 for each dollar spent on advertising. Let me propose a theory, which I think is original, as to why progressive movies keep bombing. The key to any exploitation movie the novel depiction some trend or fad. It has to be novel. Surfing movies were gonzo box office in 1967 but not so much now. These exploitation films -- progsploitation movies -- seek to exploit a faddish interest in progressive political "discourse." And it's not that there's no audience for this. There is. Even if you say "Progressive movies alienate half the country" -- so what? You don't need but 1% of the country to see your movie and you've got a hit. Action movies alienate more than half the country-- the half that just doesn't like action movies or violence in films. Yet they frequently make a lot of money. That's not the problem, I don't think. It's not that there is no interest in progsploitation. It's that the market is already saturated with progsploitation material -- on television. In the 1950s, Hollywood faced an existential threat. And I don't mean from Joe McCarthy or Richard Nixon or even Robert F. Kennedy. I mean they faced the existential threat of a new entrant into the market, and one with huge advantages over movies -- TV shows were free (or free-ish, once you got past the big initial investment and once you accepted that the "charge" for TV was permitting your mind to be rented for advertising). And TV was remarkably convenient -- you didn't even have to leave your couch. Hollywood responded to this threat by offering up technical spectacles that TV just couldn't. They offered color. They offered even Technicolor, whatever that is. They offered widescreen and Cinemascope. They began focusing on fare that TV wasn't offering -- fewer movies were set in homes and offices, more were set in great open deserts, whether those of the old American west or the Biblical near east. Knowing they could not compete on any grounds that TV could compete on, Hollywood did its level best to offer stuff TV couldn't. Compare that to today. Are movies like Miss Sloane offering the public things they can't see on easy, comfy-couch TV? Well, Law & Order notoriously offered progsploitation political themes for 14 or 15 years straight. It was never about the murder -- no, it was about the gun manufacturer who made the gun that wound up in the murderer's hands. Shows like The Good Wife and Madame Secretary and all the rest of the programming-for-progressive-women offer up progressive political themes every single week. I'm sure Miss Sloane offers up some rapid-fire (and very dubious) #GunFacts as some progsploitation to make its would-be audience moist in the pants. But golly gee willickers-- John Oliver offers up rapid-fire progsploitation factutainment every Sunday night. Besides, John Oliver is "real" and offering "#Science," not some cooked-up pretend drama. And anyone who really #LovesScience will prefer, obviously, the English twit's rapid-fire "facts" over some pretend Hollywood drama. Ah, but Miss Sloane can give the audience profanity and Some Adult Material and Themes that TV can't, right? Well. Except for every premium cable TV show, which gives you all the f-bombs and robot-rape you could imagine. It's not that there aren't progressives who don't want progsploitation factutainment -- it's that this market is so damn well served by tv (is there anything else even on TV?) that no one's going to buy a ticket to see the cow when TV will show them all the milk they could ever want to see. This type of movie is doomed. It can't give you anything you haven't seen already. Law & Order was, it claimed, "ripped from the headlines." Movies like Miss Sloane are ripped from Law & Order, season 8. I'm sure Hollywood will keep pumping these movies out, though, because progsploitation is only tangentially about appeasing the public's demand for progressive propaganda. It's much more about appeasing Hollywood's desire to make progsploitation films, whether they make a dime or not. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:42 PM

Drudge Report Gets Blacked Out For 90 Minutes by DDOS Attack; Drudge Suggests Attack Mounted by US Government —Ace Here's the thing -- he has as much evidence for that as the politicized US intelligence agencies have for saying Russia is definitely behind the DNC hack. Basically he has an event and and an enemy with a motive. Which is what politicized intelligence agencies have. Comments Posted by Ace at 12:40 PM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Breezing Up

Winslow Homer Homer is the quintessential American painter, and this is a great example of his work. It hangs in the National Gallery of Art. Henry James hated it. Which is okay, because Homer was a better artist than James was a writer..... Comments Posted by CBD at 09:40 AM

Kurt Schlicter: Tell Them I'm Comin' and Hell's Comin' With Me —Ace #War. Civil society is dead and we know who killed it. There is no sense pretending a dead man is a living one. I wish I could tell you that, having dodged the naggy bullet that was Felonia Milhous von Pantsuit, we can now spend the next four years being left alone. But that's not in the cards. Liberals won't -- because they can't -- pause to reflect on how they should stop being such insufferable jerks and live with us normals in peace and mutual respect. Instead, they are doubling down on their gambit for unrestrained power over every aspect of our lives, fueled by a hatred for Donald Trump that is, in reality, a hatred for us. Remember, they really do hate us. Just ask them. Just watch what they do. They will always side against us -- even when a professional scammer stages a fake "hate crime" on an airplane. They will side with the hoaxer even though every single "Trump-inspired hate crime" -- and almost all others -- turns out to be a hoax. Every. Single. One. When it comes down to it, they are more worried that some buffoon will sneer at a woman trapped in burka than that the psychotic creep who stuck in it will butcher a bunch of normal Americans while shouting "Allah akbar!" We have to say "No" -- normal lives matter. Understand that they will not stop. They will not change. We must therefore defeat them, because otherwise there will be no peace. Read the whole thing. The GOP is filled with Golden Age Nostalgists, as any conservative party will be. But nostalgia for the age of basic civility and humanity in public behavior should not blind anyone to the fact that that age is as dead as Calvin Coolidge. And people need to begin asking themselves: What is more likely to produce the Peace State of civic affairs the nostalgists pine for -- treating the enemy with the same level of discourtesy and contempt as he treats us (therefore inflicting a penalty on him for continuing his course of behavior), or allowing him all the pleasure of inflicting cruelty (and don't kid yourselves -- cruelty is pleasurable, that's why so many are so happy to indulge in it) without ever having the same cruelty inflicted back on him? There is no point trying to make them merely empathize with their victims -- they don't believe their victims are truly human. There is no juice in the empathy tactic. The only possible tactic is to make them hurt until they sue for peace. An eye for an eye makes the world blind, they say. But, on the other hand: If you've blinded your enemy, at least he will have a great deal of trouble hitting you with any further rocks. You'll be blind too, alas, but -- you don't have to worry too much about the blind man continuing to pelt you.

Shock: Boys Prefer Puzzles and Games to Dolls, and This Somehow... Is Harmful to Girls —Ace I noticed this story on National Geographic's feed a couple of weeks ago. What was it doing there? I thought National Geographic's mission was to take us to little-seen corners of the globe, not to pluck stories off the Jezebel Network. But I didn't read the actual story. I should have. Because I don't have enough stupid in my life already. (Link to PJ Media, which quotes this stupid Jezebelized Nat Geo article.) Apart from the routine stupidity you'd expect -- that gender is a social construction and that kind of garbage -- is this mystifying claim: This is because girls have leeway in American society that boys do not. "We've really defined a much narrower role of what counts as masculinity," Auster says. "'Tomboy' can mean anything from neutral to great. 'Sissy' is not meant in a positive way among kids." A 2015 study found that boys are more likely to play with toys that develop spatial intelligence--K’nex, puzzles, Lego bricks--than girls are. So, if I have this right: Boys are more prone to play with "boy" toys because boys are afforded less freedom by social norms, and are essentially forced to play with boy-toys, and girls are afforded more freedom to play as they choose, and this means that... girls are the oppressed sex? The authoress goes on to state that the spatial skills that boy-type toys teach are important for later-in-life abilities in STEM fields. (And you can tell how important STEM fields are to feminist theorists by the exactly zero of them who majored in a STEM field.) So if you follow this dingbat's logic -- and why should you? She obviously hasn't -- then, in order to spur girls into being better at STEM, you should force them, as boys are forced, to play with boy-toys against their inclinations. And that, you see, will result in more "choice" for girls! Listen, honey: Why don't you start taking some credits at community college in chemistry or calculus and then get back to me about the crisis of girls choosing fluffier majors than boys choose. Maybe the Russians #hacked feminists' brains to make them think they didn't want to take courses with icky prereq's like calculus. Wasn't it Saint Augustine of Hippo who said, "O Lord, give us STEM degrees, but don't give them to us yet"? Comments Posted by Ace at 06:42 PM

This is Your Brain on Leftism [Warden] —Open Blogger Because spiteful, punitive self-righteousness never rests, this kindhearted Carrie Fisher tribute from Steve Martin was immediately met with sputtering outrage from the usual suspects. Here's Steve Martin's fine little tweet praising Carrie Fisher that some grumps pressured him to delete. pic.twitter.com/A1W5qYkdwI — Capitalics (@Capitalics) December 28, 2016 The outrage, I guess, was in Steve Martin leading off with (or noticing?) Fisher's attractiveness. Martin, a left winger himself, deleted this expression of fond remembrance shortly after taking heat for it. I'm tempted to feel sorry for Steve Martin, but I don't. He's a coward. He's willingly joined a tribe that forces him to submit to the angry, ever-changing whims of its loudest and most extreme members. Nothing is sacrosanct. Nothing is yours and yours alone. Every utterance, friendship, and affiliation is open to their raging condemnations. Steve Martin, because he is a leftist, let a bunch of booger eating Twitter nobodies who have no personal relationship whatsoever with Carrie Fisher tell him how to express his feelings about the loss of a friend. A bunch of strangers told him what he could and could not say about the death of someone close to him. The audacity. The fucking nerve of these creeps. Can you imagine? Steve Martin can. He let it happen. He could have told all of them where they could stick their opinions. He could have blistered them with an attack on their arrogance, presumption, and low character. He could have found the nearest camera and blasted every single last one of the professional complainers who egged the crowd on. But with all that accumulated wealth and fame, he still couldn't muster the strength to defend the very simple principle of thinking for oneself and being your own man. This is your soul on leftism. They own it, not you.

Impotent Rage: Obama Boots 35 Russian "Diplomats" From US, Orders Closed Two Russian "Encampments" —Ace An "encampment" is apparently a piece of property owned or rented by a foreign government which is not actually a mission or embassy, but is nevertheless used for privacy and to house visiting dignitaries. Apparently he didn't actually order the encampments "closed" per se, but the US will, the story goes, deny access to any "Russian officials" to enter them. I didn't quite know how to shorten that for a headline. As for the 35 "Diplomats" Obama booted: I'm sure that most of them are actually spies. Usually "diplomats" given the boot have been suspected (or have been proven) to be spies operating under diplomatic cover. Of course, any of these measures could have been taken at any time during the past 8 years. Or the last year. Remember, Obama refused to consider Senator Tom Cotton's anti-Russian-propaganda bill earlier in the year. This is just the lashing out of a man-child who is butthurt that he's lost. Historically, presidents have refrained from making big moves in their lame-duck period before a new president replaces them. But Obama is "historic," we must remember. And vain. So very, very vain. After years of denying Russia was any kind of threat, and now being blamed by Democrats for having not acted more forcefully when Russian hacking was first suspected, Obama must now prove he's a Tough Guy and take piddling symbolic actions.

Cost to the American People for 8 Years of the Obamas' (Frequently His-and-Hers) Vacations: $85 Million —Ace The last vacation will be very costly -- a lifetime of Secret Service protection -- but damn, that's money well-spent. Good riddance to bad rubbish. As America’s first family enjoys its eighth and final vacation in Hawaii, new estimates put the price tag of the Obamas' annual trip at $3.5 million or more. In total, the cost of the the first family's personal or largely personal travel during the last eight years comes to $85 million -- though that is likely to climb to $90 million after additional records are released, according to the conservative group Judicial Watch based on federal government records. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:48 PM

Liars: White House's Denials About Having Orchestrated Anti-Israel Vote Crumble —Ace It must be that he's too good for us, again. Senior Obama administration officials are scrambling to provide explanations after multiple reports, including in the Washington Free Beacon, identified the White House as being a chief architect of a recent United Nations resolution condemning the state of Israel, according to conversations with multiple former and current U.S. officials. On the heels of the hotly contested resolution, which condemned Israel for building homes in its capital, Jerusalem, senior Obama administration officials, including Secretary of State John Kerry and Vice President Joe Biden, have been identified as leading the charge to ensure the anti-Israel measure won approval by the U.N. Security Council. The administration's denials of this charge broke down during the past several days as multiple reporters confirmed the Obama administration worked behind-the-scenes to help shape and forward the resolution. We should definitely take their word about all other things. Comments Posted by Ace at 12:26 PM

Mid Morning Open Thread: Grrl Power Edition —OregonMuse



Judith and Holofernes

Giuliano Bugiardini Giuliano Bugiardini

The story of Judith and Holofernes appears in the Book of Judith, which is generally relegated to the Apocrypha by Protestants and Jews, but the Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholics consider it canonical. Judith is a beautiful woman who is who is upset with her fellow Jews for not trusting God to deliver them from the Assyrians. So, pretending to be an Israelite deserter, she uses her beauty to charm her way into the tent of Holofernes, the on-site CiC of the Assyrian forces. He is smitten with her beauty and, after a few days, invites her to a banquet, hoping to get lucky. Spoiler: he doesn't. He drinks "more wine than he had ever drunk at one time in his whole life" (Judith 13:20), and passes out. After the other guests bid their adieus, Judith, with the help of her maidservant, removes Holofernes' own sword from the scabbard and use it to take his head clean off. This allows the Israelites to defeat the Assyrians. There are numerous paintings that take up the theme of Judith and Holofernes (see, for example, here, here, here, and here). I was surprised at how many of the artists painted Judith either topless or naked. I guess they think that she did a little more to get Gen. Holofernes to lower his guard than flash a winning smile. However, there's little or no indication of this in the text. Judith is a pious Jewish woman, not Mata Hari. (naturally, mild NSFW warnings on those links for tasteful noods. Mostly. One of them pushes the boundary a bit) You can read the story of Judith and Holofernes online, starting here. A painting of Judith by a modern artist is below the fold.

Judith Cutting Off the Head of Holofernes

Claudia Rush Claudia Rush It occured to me when I saw these paintings that this sounds like a pretty good grrl power story. Too bad modern feminists are so aggressively ignorant, most of them have never heard of it. Another drawback is that Judith is presented as godly and humble, qualities inimical to feminists. The story of Judith even sounds half-way plausible, unlike modern TV shows and movies where 135 lb. women regularly outrun, outjump and outfight Navy SEALs. Because showing men as physically stronger or athletically superior to women is Wrong. Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 10:00 AM

HumpGAINZZZ Thread —Ace A few articles today. First, a couple of observations I've noticed about what works. Although I've been sticking, mostly, to HFLC (high fat, low carb), even through the Christmas day feast, I have backslid a great deal on Intermittent Fasting. I only do IF maybe three or four days a week. I've reverted to a bad old habit: eating late at night. The justification I give myself for this is that I have to eat when I'm hungry because I'm working out, and my body needs muh food to power muh GAINZZZ, but that's a dumb lie, and I know it, because I can always have an extra dose of cassein protein powder with dinner if I'm really worried about protein. Also, I've largely stopped drinking my before-bedtime potion of water, a dash of salt (to boost electrolytes), apple cider vinegar, and guatamine and BCAA's (for recovery and during-the-night muscle growth). BCAA's are Branch Chain Amino Acids, the building blocks of protein. I don't know if they have any calories, and even if they did, they would't have much, because you only have like 5 grams of them in a dose. I think both IF and the apple-cider-plus-various-powders drink were effective, because I'm stuck in low-GAINZZZ mode recently. Maybe I'll drink the apple cider vinegar earlier because supposedly it's an appetite suppressant, and so maybe will curb my recently-returned eat-late-at-night habit. Ketosis is definitely weaker since I stopped the vinegar and IF. By the way, thanks to whoever it was who recommended the apple cider vinegar trick. I haven't gained weight but I haven't lost any for a week, either. So here are some articles: FiveThirtyEight looks at a recent study comparing different diet regimes, and finds that within the first six months, Atkins (which is pretty much the HFLC diet I'm doing) delivers the most GAINZZZ (22+ pounds on average), but after a year, Atkins slips to basically a four-way tie with four other plans (including a low-fat one) at around 14 pounds lost. It should be noted that while Atkins posted the most weight lost in the first six months, it was very close, just about a pound separating it from the second-place diet, which was a conventional "eat less of everything" diet. And at the year mark, the conventional eat less of everything diet beat Atkins by 0.4 pounds. Basically, the study found that everything works -- assuming you can actually keep to the diet. But much more important is the observation that most people seem to find diets hard to maintain. For example, people on Atkins lose 22 pounds in the first six months, but gain about eight pounds back six months later. This means that the particular diet you choose is likely less important than choosing one you can actually stick to. I can testify to this. I've lost a lot of weight four times in my life, once by the conventional "eat less, move more" plan, three times by Atkins. At some point, you give up on all of them. I got some big GAINZZZ, but then got bored or just snacky and started listening to my fat cells all singing out "Feed us, feed your little belly children." The reason that I even began this thread was because I was determined that this time, I was not going to stop the plan five or six months in, but keep it going for at least a year (or maybe two) before moving to maintenance. I'm about seven months in now (I began in late June) and I've lost 33 pounds, and maybe 41 pounds of actual fat. I'm 3.8 pounds away from my waypoint weight of 170, which isn't my goal weight, really, just a number that seemed doable to me and so would make for a good waypoint. Keep at it, keep at it. It takes three things to win a war: willpower, firepower, and staying power. Staying power is where most people lose. Gary Taubes just released a new book on the dangers of sugar, and previews it in this article for Aeon. The case against sugar A potent toxin that alters hormones and metabolism, sugar sets the stage for epidemic levels of obesity and diabetes [The current, related epidemics of obesity and diabetes are] a 'slow-motion disaster' suggests the critical nature of the problem: 'population-wide' explosions in the prevalence of obesity along with increases in the occurrence of diabetes that frankly strain the imagination: a disease that leads to blindness, kidney failure, amputation, heart disease and premature death, and that was virtually non-existent in hospital inpatient records from the mid-19th century, now afflicts one in 11 Americans; in some populations, as many as one in two adults are diabetic. In the midst of such a public health crisis, the obvious question to ask is why. Many reasons can be imagined for any public health failure, but we have no precedents for a failure of this magnitude. As such, the simplest explanation is that we’re not targeting the right agent of disease; that our understanding of the aetiology [causes, pathways] of both obesity and diabetes is somehow flawed, perhaps tragically so. Researchers in harder sciences have a name for such situations: 'pathological science', defined by the Nobel Laureate chemist Irving Langmuir in 1953 as 'the science of things that aren't so'. Where experimental investigation is prohibitively expensive or impossible to do, mistaken assumptions, misconceived paradigms and pathological science can survive indefinitely.... The history of obesity and nutrition research suggests that this is indeed what has happened. In the decades leading up to the Second World War, German and Austrian clinical investigators had concluded that common obesity was clearly caused by a hormonal disturbance; starting in the 1960s, other research would link that disturbance to the sugar in our diets. But the German and Austrian thinking evaporated with the war, and the possibility that sugar was to blame never took hold, dismissed by a nutrition community who, by the 1970s, became fixated on dietary fat as the trigger of our chronic diseases. Now, with an explosion of the epidemic and compelling new research, it's time to reconsider both our causal thinking on obesity and diabetes, and the possibility that sugar is playing the critical role. When researchers and public health authorities today discuss their failure to curb the rising tide of obesity and diabetes, they offer the explanation that these disorders are 'multifactorial and complex', implying that failure is somehow understandable. But this obscures the reality that prescriptions to prevent and treat the two depend almost entirely on two simple causal concepts, neither one of which is necessarily correct. The first assumption equates obesity and Type 2 diabetes (the common form of the disease, formerly known as 'adult-onset' until it began appearing in children as well). Because obesity and Type 2 diabetes are so closely associated in both individuals and populations, the assumption is that it's the obesity -- or at least the accumulation of excess fat -- that causes the diabetes. By this logic, whatever causes obesity is ultimately the cause of the diabetes as well. The second assumption then strives to explain 'the fundamental cause' of the obesity itself: an energy imbalance between calories consumed on one hand, and calories expended on the other hand....

The energy balance paradigm implies that the only way in which foods influence our body fat is through their energy content, or calories -- that is, through the energy that we absorb without excreting, and so make available to be oxidised or stored. This is the only variable that matters. It’s the implication of the phrase

'a calorie is a calorie', which, by the 1960s, had become a mantra of nutrition and obesity researchers, evoked invariably to support the dogma that only calories count when it comes to understanding and treating human obesity. ... Thinking of obesity as an energy-balance disorder is as meaningless as calling poverty a money-balance problem... So here's another way to frame what is now the imperative question: is the energy-balance hypothesis of obesity correct? Is it the right paradigm to understand the disorder? The competing hypothesis has existed for over a century: in this paradigm, obesity is not an energy-balance disorder but a disorder of excess fat accumulation and so, clearly, a hormonal and metabolic disorder – the result of an

'endocrine [hormonal] disturbance', as it was phrased in the 1930s by Eugene Du Bois, then the leading American authority on metabolism. By this logic, the foods we eat influence fat accumulation not because of their caloric content but because of their macronutrient content, the proteins, fats and carbohydrates they contain. This paradigm attends to how organisms (humans, of course, in particular) orchestrate the careful 'partitioning' of the macronutrient fuels they consume, determining whether they will be burned for energy or stored or used to rebuild tissues and organs. It proposes that dysregulation of this exquisitely-evolved, finely-tuned homeostatic system (a system that is biologically balanced) is the necessary component to explain both the excessive storage of calories of fat -- obesity -- and the diabetes that accompanies it. This alternate hypothesis implies that sugar has unique effects in the human body leading directly to both diabetes and obesity, independent of the calories consumed. By this way of thinking, refined sugars are indeed toxic, albeit over the course of years or decades. We get fat and diabetic not because we eat too much of them -- although that is implied tautologically merely by the terms 'overconsumption' and 'overeating' -- but because they have unique physiological, metabolic and hormonal effects that directly trigger these disorders. If all this is right, then thinking of obesity as an energy-balance disorder is as meaningless as calling poverty a money-balance problem (caused, of course, by earning too little or spending too much, or both). By conceiving of obesity as a problem caused by the behaviours of excessive consumption and physical inactivity, researchers not only took a physiological defect – the excess accumulation of fat, often to a massive extent – and turned it into a behavioural problem. But they made a critical error, one that has grown over the course of decades into an idea that seems too big to fail. ... By von Bergmann’s logic, obesity was clearly not a problem of energy balance, but of fat trapping (just as global warming is not an energy-balance problem, but an energy-trapping one). The question that had to be answered is why this trapping occurs. Any viable hypothesis of obesity had to explain why the fat tissue of the obese is so avid in hoarding calories as fat, rather than allowing that fat to be metabolised and provide energy for the body. As I've noted before, Taubes' argument is that saying obesity is an "energy imbalance" problem is simply a way of avoiding the question itself. Obviously yes, obesity is an "energy imbalance" problem -- you're packing away too much energy as fat. But giving a name to something does not explain why that something happens in the first place. I can tell you that the force which attracts your body to a heavier body is "gravity," but in doing so, I have not afforded you a single clue as to by what mechanism this "gravity" causes, instantaneously (faster than the speed of light!), heavy objects to pull towards each other. Slapping a descriptor on something is a way of avoiding confessing "We do not know how to actually describe the process that's going on here." So: Why is it that some people -- most people, actually, now that we're all on supposedly "healthy" low-fat diets -- pack on large amounts of excess fat, some people pack on smaller amounts of excess fat (and yet are still kind of overweight by historical standards), and some people pack on little to no excess fat? Study after study has shown that fat people actually do not eat appreciably more than lean people -- at least, not nearly enough to explain their weight gain. His theory -- well, not his theory; it goes back centuries, as you can see above -- is that some foods (simple carbs and, crucially, sugars) cause a disturbance in the hormones that regulate fat storage and cause the body to sweep sugar out of the blood and into muscles for immediate use and into fat cells. And if you're not exercising right now, that means the sugar just gets swept into fat cells. Even worse, an overproduction of insulin results in too much blood sugar being swept out of your blood, so after you eat a sugar or carb-rich meal, you feel hungry a short time later. And that's not just an illusion; your body really is signalling "I need more blood sugar, eat something," because you really are low on blood sugar. The blood sugar has already been stored as fat, to (almost) never be touched by your body's metabolism again. Thus eating sugar causes immediate fat gain as well as subsequent fat gain, as your body needs to replenish the blood sugar it just all locked up into fat cells. The problem is that insulin, a hormone which keeps blood sugar within what the body considers acceptable bounds, is released in great, great quantities in response to a sudden spike of sugar in the body -- especially in those who have a "disturbed" hormonal system, whether due to genetics or just because they've spiked and crashed their blood sugar so much by overconsuming sugar they've turned a once-functioning hormonal system and made it dysfunctional.

Anyway, rather than babbling on some more, I'll just link his video explaining the aetiology of weight gain again. As January 1st comes up, consider either committing to your GAINZZZ or, as many people (such as myself) need to do, re-committing to the GAINZZZ, lest months and months of work is let to slip by the wayside yet again due to mere thoughtlessness and inattentiveness and boredom at having made some GAINZZZ already. Oh, another by the way: Whoever suggested that I swap out pork rinds for potato chips and have some pork-rinds-and-onion-dip (loaded with fat, almost no carbs) was an effin' genius. It's a great snack.

On Way Out the Door, Obama Administration Changes Rule So That Now Those Who Receive SSI Payments Will be Categorized Officially as "Mental Defectives" and Thus Flagged on Gun-Purchase Background Checks as Ineligible to Buy Guns —Ace The Administration says that it suddenly realized it was required to do this to comport with the law. Very odd that they're reversing a previous ruling, that they didn't have to automatically categorize SSI recipients as "mental defectives," after letting that ruling stand until three weeks before this clownish ideologue was booted out of public housing. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:06 PM

Egyptian Press: Kerry Negotiated with Palestinians for an Anti-Israel Measure He Could Support

White House: No Meeting Occurred; Total Fabrication

Palestinians: Um Yeah There Was a Meeting. We Were There. —Ace Israel papers are reporting that Egyptian president Sisi's mouthpiece newspaper reported that Kerry worked with the Palestinians on an anti-Israel condemnation the US could support: Egyptian news website Al-Youm al-Saba'a, which is considered to be Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's mouth piece, published a supposed protocol on Tuesday of a meeting that was held in Washington on December 12 between US Secretary of State John Kerry and US National Security Advisor Susan Rice and a Palestinian delegation headed by senior Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) member Saeb Erekat. The protocol states that Kerry and Rice told the Palestinian delegation that the current US administration under President Barack Obama would be willing to cooperate with them in the UN Security Council given that the resolution would be a balanced one. The added that they have instructed US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power to be in contact with Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansour. During the meeting, Kerry and Rice were reportedly both severely critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of wanting to destroy the possibility of a two-state solution. They also praised Erekat for predicting Netanyahu's policy trajectoy four years ago00namely, one of maintaining the status quo while making minor adjustments. Kerry said that he could present ideas for a possible permanent solution on the condition that the Palestinians would endorse them upon their publication. Furthermore, he apparently advised the Palestinians to send a representative to Riyadh in order to share the suggestions with the Saudis. The article says Kerry also advised the Palestinians about how to work with (against) the incoming Trump administration. The Obama Administration-- known for never lying, ever -- says this is untrue and a complete fabrication. Ned Price, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, denied the claims in an early-morning tweet. He called the reports a "fabrication" and said the "meeting never occurred." The "meeting never occurred?" Here's the problem with that, Ned: You shouldn't deny a meeting which is advertised on the State Department website: The State Department’s own website reflects that Kerry was scheduled for a meeting with Erekat at the State Department on Dec. 12, around the time of the reported discussions. The official website, however, offers no details on what was discussed. Click on all the unreadably-small tweets packed into this tweet to see all the people who claim the meeting did occur. Including the Palestinians themselves: Kerry met with Pals vs Israel:



- State and NSC spokesmen: meeting never happened



- Reporters: Pals confirmed and here it is on Kerry sched pic.twitter.com/KQmBKPwHiF — Omri Ceren (@cerenomri) December 28, 2016

More coming January 20th, it seems: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response, called the address "skewed" and reiterated that his government has "absolutely incontestable evidence" that the U.S. organized and advanced the resolution. Further, he referred to the details reported in Egyptian media as the "tip of the iceberg." Comments Posted by Ace at 02:46 PM

Thomas Sowell Retires at 86 to Focus on Photography —Ace He's certainly earned it, though we'll struggle a bit more without him. Then again, who knows. Maybe he'll be really good at photography, too. Even the best things come to an end. After enjoying a quarter of a century of writing this column for Creators Syndicate, I have decided to stop. Age 86 is well past the usual retirement age, so the question is not why I am quitting, but why I kept at it so long. It was very fulfilling to be able to share my thoughts on the events unfolding around us, and to receive feedback from readers across the country -- even if it was impossible to answer them all. Being old-fashioned, I liked to know what the facts were before writing. That required not only a lot of research, it also required keeping up with what was being said in the media.

During a stay in Yosemite National Park last May, taking photos with a couple of my buddies, there were four consecutive days without seeing a newspaper or a television news program -- and it felt wonderful. With the political news being so awful this year, it felt especially wonderful. This made me decide to spend less time following politics and more time on my photography, adding more pictures to my website (www.tsowell.com). Riccochet rounds up some of their favorite Sowell quotes, and they're all damn good. "Much of the social history of the Western world over the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good." "The first lesson of economics is scarcity: There is never enough of anything to satisfy all those who want it. The first lesson of politics is to disregard the first lesson of economics." ...

"The history of the 20th century is full of examples of countries that set out to redistribute wealth and ended up redistributing poverty." ... "I have never understood why it is 'greed' to want to keep the money you have earned but not greed to want to take somebody else’s money."



This is my favorite, I think: "People who pride themselves on their 'complexity" and deride others for being 'simplistic' should realize that the truth is often not very complicated. What gets complex is evading the truth." I follow that rule, sort of, though I never had an expression of it in my mind. When I've found myself attempting to defend this or that Republican screw-up or dirty dealing, and I found my attempted justification becoming too convoluted and too stuffed full of weird assumptions and unevidenced assertions, I've generally decided that "This crap is too convoluted and dubious to possibly be true" and I've stopped there. I wish the #NeverTrumpers would have realized that rather than continue down the rathole path of insisting that it's "binary thinking" to say that opposing Trump is somehow different than supporting his only rival, Hillary. Was Obama's abstention on the anti-Israel UN different in principle (or outcome) than simply voting in favor of it? Of course not, but the #NeverTrumpers can't even say that, for fear of blowing their whole cover, fig-leaf though it might be. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:03 PM