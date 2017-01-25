January 25, 2017

Wednesday Night Ont - Pyrric Victory Edition

—WeirdDave

According to Plutarch, in 279 BC, King Pyrrhus of Epirus defeated the Romans at the Battle of Asculum. The victory came at great cost, and, on observing the casualties his forces had absorbed, the anguished king is supposed to have lamented “One more such victory and I shall be utterly undone!”

The armies separated; and, it is said, Pyrrhus replied to one that gave him joy of his victory that one other such victory would utterly undo him. For he had lost a great part of the forces he brought with him, and almost all his particular friends and principal commanders; there were no others there to make recruits, and he found the confederates in Italy backward. On the other hand, as from a fountain continually flowing out of the city, the Roman camp was quickly and plentifully filled up with fresh men, not at all abating in courage for the loss they sustained, but even from their very anger gaining new force and resolution to go on with the war.

— Plutarch, Life of Pyrrhus


And that, dear readers, is when the phrase “Pyrrhic victory” entered the lexicon. (Fun fact! Did you know that a language's lexicon is composed of lexemes? It is. It is also true that human communication online is composed of lexmemes*) Why am I telling you this, you ask? Well, in the past couple of days, Mis Hum posted one of the stories I had earmarked for tonight's ONT to the sidebar. Well, OK, that happens. But then Ace (curse that Ewok) posted the looney lib barista rant yesterday, and then today he did a whole thread on Ted Cruz owning Deadspin (there goes the “Troll Level” section for the week) and another whole thread on Stephen Crowder's gender bending experience at the weekend women's march. Good heavens! That's a whole buttload of ONT content out the window! Good for you, dear readers, because y'all have been able to explore these fascinating and amusing subjects in great detail, but I warn you that it may turn out to be a Pyrrhic victory indeed, as all I've got left is crap.

*If this isn't true, it should be

Posted by WeirdDave at 10:05 PM



How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom [Warden]

—Open Blogger

There's a frustrating game that the left plays with conservatives. It's an Alinksy tactic called, "Make them live up to their values." Now, living up to one's values isn't a bad thing, but setting high standards ultimately means that you'll sometimes fall short.

The left loves to exploit these shortcomings--every Christian who falls short of perfection is a hypocrite; the social values candidate you voted for just got arrested for drunk driving. Haha, everything you believe and advocate is now discredited.

They got away with it for years, waving away the lies, hypocrisy, indiscretions, and criminal behavior from their own politicians while beating the right mercilessly with the missteps of their own. It's effective because the right always maintains a baseline of integrity not displayed by the left, as evidenced by comparing what happens to Republican politicians when they're caught in criminal behavior with what happens to Democrats. Republican voters and politicians reluctantly dump the malefactor while Democrats defend their guy and launch an offensive against those who demand accountability.

And then came along Trump, a guy just ripe for demonization by the left. I think it's fair to say that even his early supporters worried that the Democrats would successfully make him toxic to the general voting public with his boorish behavior, vulgarity, multiple bankruptcies and very public divorces.

But something strange happened. Not only did Donald Trump not care about attacks on his character, neither did anyone else. We saw this new paradigm assert itself over and over during the primary throughout repeated media predictions that this time he's gone to far and he's cooked.

This same indifference that helped Trump carry the election has continued into the early days of his administration. With it comes a refreshingly freeing state of mind. Personally, I don't feel in any way responsible for Trump, nor do I feel compelled to defend him against attack.

Why? Because I voted for retribution.

"He's think-skinned and petty!" shrieks the left. "He takes everything personally!"

Good, I say. I want him to take attacks personally and deal out payback. I know I won't be the target, you will be.

"He's unpresidential! He'll destroy the integrity of the office!"

No, that's already happened. Remember, you elected a shit-talking jackass who takes selfies at state funerals when he's not giving stealth middle fingers to his opponents during debates. There is no dignity of the office, not after Clinton and Obama.

"He's a narcissist! He's got totalitarian impulses!"

Yes, he's basically a mirror version of Obama. Except now, he'll be working for what I want. The end justifies the means. You taught me that.

"A sitting president going after the media. OMG!"

Oh, like Obama trashing Rush Limbaugh and Fox News? How about when he sent his lackeys to berate news reporters for failure to flatter him at all times. Oh, and NSA spying on the press. That was pretty great, too.

"He won't show his taxes!"

Don't care. Where are Obama's college transcripts, by the way?

"He's a bully! Is this what you want? Someone who uses his power to bully other people?!!!"

And this is where everything funnels down to the very nexus of my change in attitude from "Do unto others" to "I will do unto you what you do unto me."

It's two words: Memories Pizza.

It was that moment that everything changed for me--not only the harassment, fake Yelp reviews and the death threats that forced them to temporarily close up shop--oh, that was bad enough, but the most powerful man on Earth bullying a couple of small town pizza owners from Indiana simply for expressing an opinion on a hypothetical asked of them by a reporter with a malicious agenda? That was when I snapped.

Do you remember?

It's this that sent me to a place from which I'll never return. I literally don't care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they've already done.

Donald Trump isn't the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They're the fucking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy.

There aren't any rules anymore because the left only applies them one way. And in doing so, they've left what once was a civil compact between the two parties in smoldering ruins.

I have no personal investment in Donald Trump. He is a tool to punish the left and roll back their ill-gotten gains, no more and no less. If he succeeds even partially in those two things, then I'll consider his election a win.

Further, I no longer have any investment in any particular political values, save one: The rules created by the left will be applied to the left as equally and punitively as they have applied them to the right. And when they beg for mercy, I'll begin to reconsider. Or maybe not. Because fuck these people.

This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don't care about their tantrums. I don't care about their accusations. I don't care if they say Trump is lying. I don't care if Trump is lying.

They created this Frankenstein. They own it. I am free of all obligation. I will never play defense again. I will attack, attack, attack, attack using their own tactics against them until they learn their lesson.

What I will not do is let them play my values against me ever again. I don't need to prove that I'm better than them. I already know it.

Posted by Open Blogger at 08:23 PM



Steven Crowder Infiltrates Women's March In Tranny-Drag, Scores An Interview with Wendy Davis

—Ace

And yeah, the Wendy Davis part is the best part, though it's all good.

Deadspin immediately put out a press release: "Wendy Davis did not get owned by Steven Crowder."

Posted by Ace at 06:44 PM

Planned Parenthood Posts Ad About Woman Deciding to Carry Baby to Term

—Ace

Before you get excited, you need to know the context.

Planned Parenthood is must be reeling from this devastating sting by Lila Rose on Planned Parenthood's claim it provides "pre-natal care" for poor women. Here are something like a dozen calls to Planned Parenthood in which they say they don't do any pre-natal care.


One Planned Parenthood staffer admits the name "Planned Parenthood" is a bit "deceiving" because they're pretty much just in the abortion business. Another staffer comes back from a message played while on hold, a message which claims Planned Parenthood offers "pre-natal care," only to tell the caller specifically they do no pre-natal care.

Many respondents are flat-out baffled by the request, and don't even know who to tell the caller to call instead of them. One advises the caller to just "search on the internet," for example.

These new advertisements about guiding women towards the choice of having a baby were posted before Live Action's expose.

But it's pretty clear that this ad does not really represent Planned Parenthood's mission. The people picking up the phone in its offices state it pretty plainly. The army's actions are judged by the behavior of its frontline troops, not the propaganda officers sitting way back at HQ.

More: LifeNews says that of the 97 Planned Parenthood offices contacted, ninety two said they provided no pre-natal care.

Posted by Ace at 05:58 PM

Gawker For Fat Sports Geeks Gets Owned by Ted Cruz, Then Whines That It Didn't Get Owned, Then, Bizarrely, Makes Open Challenge to Critics to Meet it in "UFC Octagon"

—Ace

So you probably heard about this.

Sports Geek Gawker, aka Deadspin (Sports Coverage For People Who Don't Like Sports, as its video game blog is video game coverage for people who don't like videogames), did a creepy Gawker thing by inviting people to take secret pictures of Ted Cruz playing basketball, in an effort to humiliate him, obviously.

In response, Ted Cruz posted this picture:


That's a picture of Grayson Allen, who looks a bunch like Ted Cruz.

Like, a scary-bunch like him:


So, moderately funny. And not in any way an insult to Gawker for Sports Nerdz, just a good-humored joke.

But of course Gawker for People Who Never Played the Game can't just take a joke (which isn't even at their expense) without spazzing out. That's how you know none of these pansies ever actually played real sports -- rather than just saying something a seasoned competitor would say, like "nice shot" or "I'll let that one count," the whoever was running the Twitter feed of Deadpsin instead replied, insanely:

Go eat shit. @tedcruz

When people began noting that Ted Cruz had owned the woman at Fat Couch Jockey Gawker seeking embarrassing pictures of him, she replied with what is considered world-round conclusive legal proof that she had been owned. To wit, she said:

I wasn't owned.

Case closed.

People then began informing her that she was in fact owned, and owned hard. This was pretty delightful.

Two of the "Yes you got owned, dear" tweets were especially good:


Apparently someone really did re-write Wikipedia to note the update in Deadspin's ownership.

Then came this:


In response all this, Deadspin's editor then challenged any "cucks" who correctly stated that Ted Cruz now had a 100% ownership stake in Deadspin to a fight in the "UFC octagon."

Several people, including this guy from Barstool Sports, say they actually have reached out to this very-imposing geekblog editor to propose a fight in a "UFC octagon," but as of yet, I have not heard of any acceptance of the proposed fight.

His Wikipedia page was subsequently updated as well, to reflect the fact that Ted Cruz now owns and uses Tim Marchman just as thoroughly as Immortan Joe owned and used his seven broodmares.

On January, 24th 2017 Tim threw an epic tantrum because he was owned like a bitch by Senator Ted Cruz. He challenged the internet to an MMA fight because he knew nothing would happen, and he couldn't possibly look worse. Barstool Sports Editor Kmarko also owned Tim. Through 25 days of 2017 he is definitely the biggest loser of the year on the internet or in real life.

And yes, I'd like a picture of ted cruz in Immortan Joe's mask, if you're Man Enough to meet me in the UFC Photoshop Octagon.

Posted by Ace at 04:22 PM

Politico Poll: 49% of Americans Found Trump's Inaugural Address "Good" or "Excellent;" 51% Say It Was "Optimistic;" 46% "Presidential;" 44% "Inspiring"

—Ace

And I don't get this -- 65%, a pretty nice majority, had a "positive reaction" to the speech.

I say I don't understand that because if 65% had a positive reaction, why do only 49% find it "excellent" or "good"?

Ah: Here's the answer. 65% reacted positively to the "America First" message, irrespective of how they felt about the speech as a whole.

At any rate -- so much for the genius sheep of the media in their huge, luxurious bubble.

Posted by Ace at 03:38 PM

Awaiting Trump News Conference

—Ace

Presumably it will be about his DHS and immigration executive orders. I don't know if it's going to be a press conference or just a statement made to the press.

Livestream here.

Posted by Ace at 02:52 PM

Sean Spicer: We're Going to Strip Federal Grant Money from Sanctuary Cities, Withhold Visas from Countries Which Don't Accept Their Illegal Immigrants Back

—Ace

Video clip below.

There is a potential problem with this plan, apart from the question of whether Trump can do this by executive order rather than requiring an Act of Congress.

The problem is the Anti-Commandeering doctrine, which states that the federal government cannot dictate to local police forces what they must do. That "commandeers" state powers into the service of the federal government, which runs afoul of the Constitution, the 10th Amendment, specifically.

You might say, "But they're not forcing them to do this, they're just withholding money if they don't." True. But, if you remember the Supreme Court arguments over Obamacare, the conservative justices argued persuasively that to take away all of a state's federal medicaid subsidies if they did not expand Medicaid per the federal law's dictates would run afoul of the anti-commandeering doctrine.

The Supreme Court voided that part of Obamacare as unconstitutional.

Now, I do think you're permitted to withhold a fair amount of money-- the national government withheld highway funds from states that didn't go along with their 21-years-old-to-drink initiative, if I remember right. And they probably did that to make the 55 mph speed limit national (for the period when it was in fact national).

So I think you can construct a withhold-some-money scheme that passes muster. But you can't go too far with it, or the Supreme Court will strike it down.

And then there's that first problem of doing by executive order what Congress has not approved.

As reducing aid to cities can be construed as a budgetary concern (it reduces federal outlays, after all), I suppose this could be passed via reconcilliation (thus avoiding any Senate filibuster), but you'd still need Congress to go along, and you'd still need 50 of our 52 Senators to go along, and a lot of them are RINOs.

Might be worth trying anyway, just to flush them out and expose them to primary challenge.

Trump could also make this provision a part of his infrastructutre-spending initiative (or boondoggle, if you prefer), and deny this additional money to states which do not comply with federal immigration laws. But there again, the RINOs will likely support Democratic initiatives to strip this provision out of the spending bill.

Correction: A commenter says it's the anti-commandeering doctrine, as it's not an actual clause in the Constitution, but an implication from it, announced in case law. A look-up online finds a lot of references to the anti-commandeering clause., but I think the commenter is right -- even if that terminology is widespread, it's misleading and erroneous.

tsrblk says the Medicaid funds cut-off from Obamacare was unconstitutional because it said the government would cut off money already authorized by law to flow to the states, and not just "new money" authorized in the bill itself.

That sounds right to me -- however, that means the only way Trump could strip money from cities is to propose new money funding of them, then withhold it if they don't comply.

That strikes me as two steps back and then only one step forward. I don't want to have to authorize new federal spending just to be able to threaten to take it away.

Posted by Ace at 02:11 PM

Oh Dear: Hillary Clinton Considering Launching a TV Show to Boost Her Next Run for Office

—Ace

The spirit is willing, but the muscle tone is slack.

The news comes originally from Ed Klein's blog. Personally, I have found that I never see any of Ed Klein's scoops reported by anyone else, so I don't put much stock in what his "sources" say.

But, this is just too fun to ignore.

Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering the launch of a TV show to keep herself in the news

The move would position her for a 2020 presidential run, according to an insider
She recently offered a toast to friends gathered at her Washington home, affecting an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent and promising: 'I'll be back'

Clinton doesn't think Barack Obama will fight enough for liberal priorities, 'which leaves an opening for her to be the acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party'

...

'She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans,' the unnamed source said, according to Klein.


...

Clinton, Klein writes, recently told a group of friends gathered at her Washington, D.C. home: 'I'll be back' – and delivered the line in an Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Terminator' accent as she raised a glass of wine.

That last bit has the ring of truth to it, n'est ce pas?

Except it's probably not wine, but vodka mixed with Purple Drank.


Via @nowhere_nh

Posted by Ace at 01:05 PM

One Third of Californians Favor Secession from the United States

—Ace

Now that liberals are talking about it, it's a Serious Issue which deserves Careful Consideration.

And I think we should consider it. I think it's time to ask ourselves if it's time for a National Divorce.

What is the point of maintaining a marriage if it makes everyone very unhappy? (And there are no kids involved.)

This is not the same country as it used to be and there's no point pretending otherwise.

I think the history of the twenty-first century will largely be of undoing the artificially-constructed, over-large nation states that were made up in the nineteenth century.

And yeah, the large nation-state is that recent an invention. There's nothing eternal about it.

Nation-states could use some right-sizing. We should not all be competing for the power to make millions of other people's lives miserable. We should just be adults about it and say "Good luck" to each other, and let us each pursue our own right-sized happiness.

Posted by Ace at 12:00 PM

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Savoldo Mary.jpg

Mary Magdalene
Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo

The damned painting must have batteries or a power plug, because it glows....

Posted by CBD at 09:45 AM

The Morning Report 1/25/17

—J.J. Sefton

Rent.jpg

Good morning, kids. Lots of stuff in the links but I'm off to a late start so no commentary from me. Have a better one and remain blessed.

CLARIFICATION: Please don't infer by the illustration that Jimmy McMillan is being considered to head up the DNC. My point was to show that if the Democrats continue on the path that got them Trump (with picks like Brown and Ellison), that The Rent Is Too Damn High will soon eclipse them as a viable party by comparison.

Posted by J.J. Sefton at 07:21 AM

Tuesday Overnight Open Thread (1/24/17)

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

tuesday ont .jpg


Quotes of The Day

Quote I

Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.- Albert Einstein

Quote II

America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.- Harry S Truman

Quote III

The joy of hate reflects people who get off pretending to hate something, or hate you, in order to score political points. I call them the 'tolerati' - you know, a group of people who claim to be tolerant, except when they run into someone who disagrees with them. -Greg Gutfeld


In case you missed it, here is a prime example of "tolerati".

"Tolerati" on display.


Maybe Ashley, Madonna & the rest of the "Tolerati" can take the Million Battleaxes March to the M.E. Do you think Madonna thinks about blowing up Mecca? Yeah, didn't think so.


The Tolerati. A rural WI county goes red. It wasn't the Russians defeating Hillary, it was Progressives fault.

“I think I had a little bit of denial going on when I saw these Trump signs everywhere,” said Jean Accola, an artist who lives outside Durand and has been in Pepin County since 1980. “It was just hard to believe that decent people could vote for that man.”


*****

Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 09:45 PM Comments

Man DESTROYS Women's March In One SAVAGE Tweet [Warden]

—Open Blogger

No, really.

Compare and contrast the sacrifice these men made, often without complaint or acclaim, to this imbecilic drama queen's baby burblings.

Glennon Doyle Melton

January 20 at 7:07am ·

Hi. I got up early to write something to you...something for us..something that would be comforting or inspiring or both. I can't do it- everything I write keeps sucking. I don't have any clarity at all this morning. Just a feeling of overwhelming sadness mixed with fear and disbelief. The world outside feels ominous and eerie and dangerous to me.

In fifteen minutes, I'll wake up my babies and get them ready for school. Then Abby and my mom and I will fly to Sister's house in DC to get ready for the march. Tomorrow I'll be all fiery and hopeful again, I'm sure. But today, the truth is that I just feel afraid. Afraid for people of color. Afraid for the gay community. Afraid for my Muslim friends. Afraid for all women. Afraid for my friends with disabilities. Afraid for our children- to whom we can't promise any longer that the highest values of our land are respect, integrity, fairness, kindness, goodness, inclusion, diversity, humility, courage, and wisdom.

This is the thing:

I still cannot believe that I live in a country in which violence against women is not a deal breaker. In which blatant racism isn't a deal breaker. In which religious intolerance isn't a deal breaker. In which the mocking of the disabled is not a deal breaker. I am still stunned by it.

Please don't tell us not to be angry, not to feel betrayed, not to be afraid for our own safety- unless you can explain to us that this is not true. It is true. The truth of that is settling into the hearts and minds of every vulnerable group in America today. So think before you tell us our fear and rage are not warranted. Think hard.

Listen, I know that we were made for just such a time as this- and I am promising you that tomorrow we will begin to march into this new world as an army of Love Warriors. We'll show up, together. This I promise you. But this morning, all I've got in me is this:

I'll keep this thread open, if you need a safe place to be today. I'm here and your community is here.
I'm sad and afraid, but also: HERE.

First the pain, then the rising.
First the pain, then the rising.

Today, The pain.
Tomorrow: the em effing rising.

I love us.

G

Well, bless your poor blackened heart. Never go full vagina hat, sweetie.

But seriously, I've been thinking about what drives this hysterical behavior and I've decided that it mostly boils down to a fundamental lack of gratitude.

I'm not going to recount how fortunate we are in America. Everyone on this blog knows it. I wake up some days and literally thank God that I can take a warm shower in clean water. What we have, materially, is undeniably amazing.

But there's poverty of goods and poverty of spirit. The women who act out this kind of absurd personal theater are generally well-off materially, but utterly impoverished spiritually.

Now Ace or others might disagree with this, but I would argue that the strongest spiritual links that you can form with God are faith and gratitude in that order. Paul, for example, responded to being flogged and thrown into prison not with wailing and despair, but by singing God's praises. He had faith and gratitude in such abundance that no circumstance could shake his connection to God.

When I see these women, who are blessed with more freedom, justice and material prosperity than almost any human beings to ever live on this Earth, crying, wailing, and lashing out at the world, I see people with neither faith nor gratitude.

It's no surprise, then, that they act like lunatics. Satan owns their souls. You cannot wake up every day and deny the goodness all around you and be happy, healthy and well adjusted. You cannot regularly stew in anger, hatred, spite and resentment and stay connected to God.

These people are lost. I do feel sorry for them, but I also understand that they're living in a hell of their own making. Their misery belongs to them and only them.

Posted by Open Blogger at 07:55 PM

Al Gore Can't Quite Explain Why His Previous Claim That the World Only Had Ten Years Left Is No Longer Operative

—Ace

Like that televangelist who claimed God was going to take him in a few years: When he didn't die at the named moment, he said God had decided to give him more time.

Posted by Ace at 06:52 PM

Is Trump Getting Ready to Sell Us Out on Cancelling DACA?

—Ace

Mark Krikorian wonders, given that the DACA ("Dreamers") program is still accepting and processing applications to give visas to illegal. It would only take an executive order to stop this, but Trump hasn't signed one yet.

It's important to make sure Trump understands that there's only one group in America supporting him at all and if he displeases us, he'll have none at all.

On the plus side, Trump signed an executive order intended to get the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota pipelines back on track.

Posted by Ace at 05:40 PM

Real, or Performance Art?

—Ace

It's always safer to say something is fake than to expose yourself to the charge of Aggravated Gullibility and say "I think this is real," but I think this is real.

Though it does seem hard to believe.

But then, many things these days seem hard to believe. The fact that a thing is perfectly impossible is no reason to disbelieve it anymore.

Posted by Ace at 04:42 PM

Gold Star Families: Rioters Pushed Us, Spat On Us

—Ace

And none of the media is reporting on it, except FoxNews.

Mary Katherine Ham did bring it up on an opinion panel on CNN -- but she's not a reporter, and I don't know if I'd call her "media" in the way I mean it. And her entire point was that the media -- including CNN, where she was speaking from, which pretends to care so much about Gold Star families -- wasn't reporting the story.

“I think we can all agree that the tone of protesting yesterday was different than today,” Ham said. “This is a nonpartisan organization holding this ball, they work for a non-partisan foundation and are Gold Star families, but when they went in they were surrounded by protesters and they were spit upon and cursed at — on the way in and the way out.”

“They were shaken, but fine — but [it’s] very disappointing,” she added.

“I don’t think this characterizes the march and the movement that we saw out here today,” she said. “I want to be careful about that because I think that that’s something people have unfairly done to conservative movements in the past and to Tea Partiers, where you pick one thing and you go: ‘Look at those awful people out there, their concerns should be dismissed.'”

“But this is part of the story, as is Madonna saying she thinks about blowing up the White House,” she said. “Those are not great things. If it were a conservative movement, we would hear a lot about it. If you don’t think that the left has some prejudices of its own that can lead it very astray like it did last night in that instance, then you’re wrong. And if you think that that’s not part of the reason many turned to Trump, then you’re also wrong.”

A guy at the Philadephia Inquirer was then spurred to write about the incident, but obviously, the media is not exactly lining up to make this the Story of the Day.

Video at the link.

In fact, there's an awful lot of bad behavior by leftists that their fellow leftists in the media aren't covering but are instead covering up.

Gee, I wonder why.

And that's not even to mention a leftist setting a female Trump supporter's hair on fire.

Newsweek just published a post explicitly approving of political violence, titled "The Infinite Joy of Watching a Nazi Get Punched in the Face, Set to Music." This video showed a black-balacava'd anarchist sucker-punching "Indentarian"/Nazi Richard Spencer. And Newsweek thought it was so, so funny.

They've now deleted this post.

Former White House aid Jon Favreau said that every time a video of a Nazi geting punched in the face is posted, he'll laugh about it.

A leftist shot a man outside a Milo speech, claiming his victim was a "Nazi." (He wasn't -- but what would it matter if he was?) The school in question wasn't bothered by the shooter -- but wanted to know why Milo had been permitted to speak there.

The left, and the media (but I repeat myself), is increasingly forward-leaning about justifying violence against political actors they don't like, apparently not realizing they are political actors people don't like.

Way to think it through, guys.


Posted by Ace at 03:15 PM

Preposterously #FakeNews Piece at the Atlantic Makes A Series of Laugh-Out-Loud Errors In Trying to Prove that Ultrasounds of Babies Are Pro-Life Propaganda

—Ace

And that the heartbeats you hear in ultrasound are a Propaganda Lie, because babies don't have hearts "to speak of" or something.

No really.

After attempting a series of stealth, unacknowledged edits to fix the unfixable disaster of a fart of a thinkpiece, they've finally acknowledged some actual corrections.

But their first impulse was to cover-up and to try to make their #FakeNews pass the smell test.

Posted by Ace at 02:18 PM

Secret Service Agent Writes on FaceBook That She'd Rather Take "Jail Time" Than a "Bullet" to Protect the "Disaster" Donald Trump

—Ace

Fire. Her. Ass.

No debate, no hearings. Fire her.

"As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median," she wrote. "To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides.

"But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

She's in charge of the Secret Service's Denver Division.

For the moment.

Posted by Ace at 01:30 PM

LeMonde Poll: Populist, Anti-Euro Candidate National Front Candidate Marine Le Pen Moves Ahead of Republican Rival in French Presidential Election Poll

—Ace

Yeah but here's the thing:

France conducts its elections in two "tours," or rounds. In the first round, a jungle primary, every major and minor party in France runs. In the second tour, usually the next week, the top two finishers face off in a run-off.

The National Front frequently comes out ahead in the first tour in various elections -- but then all non-NF voters vote for the NF opponent in the second tour.

This is even true of Les Republicains, the center-right party (and let me throw quotation marks around "right" party, this being socialist France), who will vote for the PS (Socialist Party) candidate to deny the NF candidate the win, and the PS voters will vote for the hated Republicains to defeat the even-more-hated NF.

This happens all the time. Odds are high that the runoff will in fact be between the NF's Marine Le Pen and Les Republicains' Francois Fillion, but the odds are even higher than Marine Le Pen will then lose badly as all the PS voters and Greens and Communists and every other minor party voter vote for Fillion.

This may say something about public sentiment in France, but it says little about who the next French president will be.

Well, it kind of says the next French president will be Fillion.


Posted by Ace at 12:54 PM

So, If Dreamers Are Merely "Undocumented," May I Exercise My 2nd Amendment Rights As A Pre-Documented Concealed Carry?

—CBD

The pro-amnesty contingent of the Democrat party (which seems to be all of them) and their fellow travelers on the hard left (am I repeating myself?) quite obviously think that the lack of documentation -- or as normal, law-abiding citizens call it, being a criminal -- is a technicality that can be happily, cheerfully, blissfully ignored by these wonderful youngsters who are merely pursuing their dreams to be astronauts or engineers or doctors or landscape technologists.

Okay...fine.

Is there any qualitative difference between those people exercising their human right to a fat U.S. welfare check and a flat-screen TV at the next riot, and me exercising my human right to self defense, as protected by the 2nd Amendment?

I thought not.

It is a simple and perfectly understandable technicality that the state of New Jersey has failed to recognize the prevailing attitude toward concealed carry, as evidenced by the trend in about 35 states. Regulation is being relaxed, laws are being stricken, constitutional carry is a hot topic in legislatures across the country. So my silly and meaningless lack of an obviously superfluous document should be discarded on the dust bin of history.

Right officer?

Posted by CBD at 11:56 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

fried eggs.jpg

Vieja Friendo Huevos (Old Woman Frying Eggs)
Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez

First time I have thought of food in two days....

I had completely forgotten about Velázquez, but luckily commenter and singer Rondinella Momma jogged my memory (yeah...that's some voice!).

Posted by CBD at 09:39 AM

The Morning Report 1/24/17

—J.J. Sefton

rico.jpg

Good morning, kids. Hope everyone who got hit by yesterday's nor'easter was not seriously affected. Anyway, lots of good links, but a couple in particular to note. First, RINOs Susan Collins and Bill Cassidy have introduced what is, by all appearances, a non-repeal repeal for Obamacare which allows states to actually have the option to keep the law in place.

“At some point in this process we’re going to need a bill where we get 60 votes,” Cassidy explained. “Now if you can say to a blue state senator who’s really invested in supporting Obamacare, ‘You can keep Obamacare, but why force it upon us?’ We think that helps us get to 60.”

Sounds like a crock of shit to me, and the 60 vote concern is the tell. To hell with the Democrats. We do not want compromise with them. We want to reverse the damage they caused. The GOP should use 51 votes and the reconciliation process to tear that thing out. Period. Full Stop. Anyway, I assume Team Trump is not on board with this. I hope not, but it does seem to indicate that revanchist, recalcitrant Republicans are perhaps trying to jump out in front and kneecap Trump. You decide for yourselves. And other than that, former Nazi collaborator and currency fraudster George Soros has a criminal enterprise that is engaging in sedition. I hope AG Sessions has a plan to take him down. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.

UPDATE: I changed the title of the Brexit link to better reflect the story.

Posted by J.J. Sefton at 07:12 AM

Monday Overnight Open Thread (1/23/17)-General Edition

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Quotes of The Day

Quote I

"The world is changing. America is changing. Europe is changing. It started last year with Brexit, yesterday there was Trump and today the freedom-loving parties gathered in Koblenz are making a stand. The genie will not go back into the bottle again, whether you like it or not. The people of the West are awakening. They are throwing off the yoke of political correctness."
Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV)


Quote II

Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.- Golda Meir

Quote III

For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.- Audrey Hepburn


beer can .jpg


Tomorrow, January 24th, marks a Moron type of anniversary. The first cans of beer were delivered. Roadside ditches were never the same.

*****

Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 10:09 PM

Neil Gorsuch Emerges as Trump's Front-Runner for Supreme Court Nominee

—Ace

Here's a brief on him.

He's on the 10th Circuit of Appeals right now, appointed by Bush, and thought to be among the most "Scalia-esque" of all possible Scalia replacements.

Age: 50. And as I like to say, 50 is the new twenty-nine-and-three-quarters.

Judge Napolitano said on McCallum's show that if Gorsuch is in fact Trump's nominee, Trump would have done exactly what he said he would do: Nominate a younger version of Scalia.

Posted by Ace at 08:05 PM

Unfunny SNL "Writer" Katie Rich Suspended "Indefinitely" After Tweeting Baron Trump Would Be History's "First Homeschooled Shooter"

—Ace

But remember, "indefinite" only means for an unspecified period of time, not "permanently."

NBC won't comment on it, despite being one of the media companies that was so determined to hound minor congressional staffer nobody Elizabeth Lauten out of a job after she said the Obama children lacked "class."

Meanwhile, Pop Hag Madonna had tweeted "F*** Trump and f*** the Secret Service" after people called for a Secret Service inquiry into her public declaration that she had "dreamed" about "blowing up the White House."

However, after the Secret Service actually took an interest in the case, the Elderly Hooker changed her pitchy tune. She now says her statement about blowing up the White House was a "metaphor" about something or other. The Warbling Lich will likely remain free to continue doing sexual dances for aging gay men who fondly remember their youths when they had to pretend to find Madonna provocative.

I fully support using the regime of political intimidation and social bullying these monsters created against them. To do otherwise would be to affirm their status as our social superiors -- that they make the rules, and the rest of us suffer those rules.

A caste with pretenses of being superior does not actually become superior until the lower castes affirm the superiority of that caste by conceding to them the immunities and privileges they assert.

This must not be permitted to happen.

It is a bad thing that we live in a society of bizarre speech codes and scalp-hunting sociopaths.

But it is a worse thing that we live in a society of bizarre speech codes and scalp-hunting sociopaths in which the Media-Political Caste claims immunity from the rules and punishments they themselves invent and enforce.

To suffer under an unjust law is to suffer an affront to one's liberty.

But to suffer under an unjust law to which other superior castes are exempt is to suffer an affront to one's very humanity and equality.


I will sign a peace treaty in the #WarOnFreeSpeech the moment the Indecent Left is sufficiently battered to come begging for peace.

But until then: The War on Speech goes both ways, fascists.

You will be made to share the misery you have made for us all.

Posted by Ace at 06:47 PM

Army Picks a Replacement for the Standard Sidearm Beretta M9: The Sig Sauer P320

—Ace

No word on whether they're sticking with 9mm or .45 ACP. Apparently the P320 can be had in either, as well as in .357 SIG and .40 S&W.

Actually, the pistol is modular, and this article suggests that the gun might just be available in different calibers.

This wikipedia entry says the P320 can be "adapted" to fire the four different calibers, but the word "adapted" seems vague to me.

The article also says that my previous belief that the .45 was superior may be in error, as police departments which had previously up-calibered from 9mm to .40 are now switching back.

Although the objective is for a round with better terminal ballistics, the argument for adopting a larger bullet has disadvantages. The FBI and certain police forces have reversed earlier decisions to replace their 9 mm pistols with ones chambered for .40 S&W because the heavier bullet and greater recoil caused excessive wear and frame damage. Law enforcement personnel have found that even marginally larger pistol rounds are still too underpowered to kill a person with one shot, and that smaller rounds allow for better shot placement when firing rapidly.

Meanwhile, a sniper killed three jihadis with a single bullet in Iraq, and no, it wasn't by hitting a propane tank like in Uncharted or Doom. The bullet went through one and then another and then dinged a third off a ricochet.

Thanks to Anonosaurus Wrecks for that last one.

Posted by Ace at 05:50 PM

Schumer Delaying Pompeo's Confirmation as Head of CIA After Having Promised to Confirm All NatSec Heads By Last Friday

—Ace

Senator Burr has a pointed summation: "He lied."

So what's this about?

Here's what I think it's about: The Democrats are banking on a lunatic scenario whereby Michael Flynn or others on Trump's staff are found to have conspired with Russia. They figure, I think, that the acting head of the CIA -- note that with Brennan's (none-too-soon) departure there is no official head of the CIA, just some holdover acting as head -- will be able to ferret out the Traitors whereas I guess they think Pompeo wouldn't be as serious about Finding All the Traitors.

So they're going to expose the US to greater security risks and higher chances of a successful terrorist attack to appease the crazies on the left pushing for Chimpeachment 2: Chimps Gone Bananas, and risk American lives on a 0.0000001% chance that there's anything to this newest pipe-dream conspiracy theory or that Brennan's Boyz can find evidence of it.

Posted by Ace at 04:49 PM

Oh, My: Incandescently Dumb Obama Foreign Policy Spokesdummy Marie Harf Hired by... FoxNews??!!

—Ace

This makes no sense, until you realize it makes all the sense.

Liberals would of course rather work for the liberal news network CNN. But CNN knows that, and can choose from among the best applicants.

Where does that leave a Marie Harf? Well, it leaves her Fox.

Now, what would Fox gain from this?

Oh God -- It would gain so, so much.

Tucker Carlson can do Theater of the Stupid segments with her two or three nights a week.

It would be uhhhmazing.

Posted by Ace at 03:59 PM

Trump Signs Executive Orders: Withdraws from TPP, Ends Funding for Overseas Health Services That Provide Abortions, Freezes Some Federal Hiring

—Ace

Pen and a phone, but mostly the pen.

Making good on a campaign promise, President Trump on Monday signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.


He also signed two other orders -- one placing a hiring freeze on some federal workers and the other reinstating a ban on funding for international groups that perform abortions.

Re: the hiring freeze, he said this about it:

The new commander-in-chief also signed an executive order on Monday that froze hiring for some federal government employees.

"Except for the military," he said when signing it.

Government unions immediately began screaming, and that's a real danger, because federal government unions are so popular with the American public.

Per that report, the freeze might be retroactive for Obama's recent hires who were hired but who have not actually begun working yet.

Posted by Ace at 03:19 PM

Sean Spicer's First Full Press Briefing

—Ace

Right now sparring over Spicer's and Trump's "lies," with the media completely unwilling to admit their own #FakeNews.


Updates: Here are some snippets of the questions asked and answers thereto.

"Norms-Breaking."



Posted by Ace at 02:09 PM

Chanting Mobs Aren't Brave.
Single Individuals Standing Up to the Mob Are Brave.

—Ace


Posted by Ace at 12:33 PM

Federal Officials People: Intelligence Community Probing Michael Flynn

—Ace

This story is notable for two things.

First, as with the PeePeeGate psyops the IC conducted against the country, it's vapornews -- there's no actual news here, as the "news" is just that there is an investigation. And no conclusions at all.

We already know there was an investigation -- this was leaked two weeks ago. So the leakers are just re-leaking this to get it re-reported.

But there's nothing new -- there's no conclusion, the article notes. So rather than advancing the story by saying "There's an investigation, and it has found X," this story specifically says the investigation has not found anything either way. Nothing excuplatory, nothing incriminating.

Pure re-report of a re-leak.

But this is the most precious part of the Wall Street Journal's report.

It has been common (though I'm certain not uniform) previous media practice to attribute leaks from the IC to "federal officials" or "intelligence community officials." In other words, people working for the federal government or the intelligence community.

On Friday at 12 noon, John Brennan and I'm guessing several other Obama political appointees in the IC lost their jobs, as Trump pointedly did not ask them to remain aboard until their replacements could be confirmed.

So these folks aren't Federal Officials or IC Officials any longer.

They're just people, as of noon Friday.

So note the WSJ's attribution of its non-story:

U.S. counterintelligence agents have investigated communications that President Donald Trump's national security adviser had with Russian officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

WAS: Federal officials

NOW: "People"!

Interesting.


Continue reading
Posted by Ace at 11:43 AM

Monday Mid-Morning Open Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Mr. CBD is still under the weather. He asked me if I knew anything about art. I said sure, once upon a time my favorite show on PBS was The Joy of Painting with some guy named Bob Ross.

bob ross painting.jpg

Shades of Gray-Bob Ross

Not artsy enough for you......................

*****

Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 09:40 AM

The Morning Report 1/23/17

—J.J. Sefton

Farf.jpg

Good morning, kids. We're loaded for bear as the first full week of the Trump era kicks off. I'm sure none of you are surprised in any way, shape or form that George Soros is backing the protests both here and abroad. And that if she had her way, the lovely and charming organizer of the Women's March, Linda Sarsour, would force half a million lemmings to change their pussy hats to burqas. I'm so pleased she serves on a NYC immigration commission and is close friends with DeBolshevik. Other than that, one item of note is a dark horse candidate for Trump's first SCOTUS pick, Neil Gorsuch. Frankly, I thought Trump would go for the jugular by nominating someone like Mike Lee, but I think the strategery is you go to the mattresses with the first pick and it forces the Dems to expend all their political capital to oppose him, ensuring smooth sailing for your next picks. But Dems are Dems and will oppose every pick vehemently. We shall see. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.

Posted by J.J. Sefton at 06:50 AM

Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/22/17)

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Let The ONT begin............

Funny-memes-sunday-aka-no-pants-day.png


Quotes of The Day

Quote I

Many of the qualities that come so effortlessly to dogs - loyalty, devotion, selflessness, unflagging optimism, unqualified love - can be elusive to humans. -John Grogan

Quote II

Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A 'you can do it' when things are tough. -Richard M. DeVos

Quote III

Hell hath no fury like a bureaucrat scorned. -Milton Friedman

Quote IV

If we love our country, we should also love our countrymen.- Ronald Reagan


A message to the unhinged temper tantrum throwing "adults" from a man your age.

I’m “The Man” to you racial activists. I’m the idiot who joined the military because I “wasn’t smart enough” to go get a liberal arts degree like you know-it-all 20-year-old college dipshits; and for some reason you hate me for that. I’m that guy with the rifle who signed on the dotted line for $24K a year so that you budding Marxist fucksticks could have the freedom to complain about me and the manner in which I provide it. I have a little message for you.........


*****

Continue reading
Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 09:45 PM

Rule Britannia!

—WeirdDave

"The sun never sets on the British Empire". 100 years ago this was the literal truth, as our older sibling proudly administered a commonwealth that literally spanned the entire globe. Sorely tested by WWII, she stood strong against the National Socialist threat. Winston Churchill stood tall in the rubble of London, bravely flipping off the German planes with his trademark "V", becoming a eternal symbol of triumph over adversity.

V for victory.jpg

Posted by WeirdDave at 07:45 PM

CBD-Less Food Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

crappies.jpg

*****


fish fry.jpg

Continue reading
Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 04:00 PM

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Finniest-Snow-Memes-Ever10.jpg


So what are you Morons up to today?

Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 01:57 PM



