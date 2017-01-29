January 29, 2017

Food Thread: Lemon Meringue Pie: A Gloppy Mess, Or Something Better?

—CBD

lemon meringue.jpg

A few weeks ago a carrier pigeon dropped an urgent message on my doorstep. Arlene M, intrepid AoSHQ reader and pie-maker extraordinaire was having a pie crisis. Specifically, her lemon meringue pie filling was insufficiently firm (or totally soupy).

Unfortunately,the recipe she was using is exactly the same one used by both people I asked! So I couldn't swoop in and save the day with a different recipe, although most of them seem to be quite straightforward.

The trick seems to be cooking the sugar, cornstarch and egg at a high enough temperature to allow it to set, obviously without making sweet scrambled eggs. The empiricist in me (or is that just obsessive-compulsive?) would like a specific temperature and length of time to shoot for, but I haven't found one yet. Here's a fun looking one, or maybe it's appealing because it has lots of pictures....

Any suggestions from The Horde?

Are Western Pluralistic Societies Incompatible With Islam?

—CBD

German Muslim students protest Holocaust remembrance, attack Israel

Or maybe we did such a good job de-fanging Germany that they are unwilling to fight for anything, and see all philosophies as superior to their own.

The school director said that it was good there was student opposition to the memorial event because it "is the basis of discussion."

I am curious what discussion was had whose basis is the rejection of Holocaust education, and demonization of Israel...but that's just me.

Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-29-2017: Crying Wolf

—OregonMuse



Library of Bob Hostetler.jpg
Library of Moron Author Bob Hostetler
Click For A Better View

(Bob is the author of the devotional book The Bard and the Bible that I mentioned a few weeks ago)


Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russians hacking, "Mad Dog" Mattis, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, a big load of guffaws. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which are a powerful disincentive to take up the game of golf.

"Beware the man of one book."
--St. Thomas Aquinas


The Outrageous Conservative

I remember back in the old days, public conversations between liberals and conservatives usually went something like this:

1. liberal: says something
2. conservative: responds
3. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
4a. conservative: I am not a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
4b. conservative attempts to give evidence for statement 4a.
5. liberal: not good enough
6. Goto step 3

Pussification: The Effeminization of the American Male by Doug Giles

This is how he advertises it:

PUSS-I-FI-CA-TION*: The act, or process, of a man being shamed, taught, led, pastored, drugged or otherwise coerced or cajoled into throwing out his brain, handing over his balls and formally abandoning the rarefied air of the testosterone-leader-fog that God and nature hardwired him to dwell in, and instead become a weak, effeminate, mangina-sporting, shriveled up little pussy.

* From The Doug Giles 2016 Dictionary of Grow the Hell Up, You Pussy!

Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity.

That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome.

There is a lot of hype here and I don't advise going to Giles' ClashDaily.com site without first strapping on an extra-strength ad blocker. Anyway, he is obviously being deliberately provocative -- he's all but mooning feminists and progressives. This would not be possible 30 years ago. But it's been a long time coming.

Progressives aren't interested in what we have to say, or in having a "reasonable dialog" with us. It's nothing but "shut up or we'll shut you up!". This is what their shouty, dialed-up-to-11 rhetoric is designed to do. And this generally works, or at least, that's how it has worked in the past. But what has happened over time is a process very much like how we produced antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Like a dose of penicillin, the shouty rhetoric takes out "nice" conservatives or conservatives who decide they have better things to do than to get shouted at by shouty progressives. But some conservatives manage to survive, so the dosage is upped: the shouts get even louder and the attacks get more vicious and are extended beyond the political arena into personal lives. This creates a very hostile environment. But even it drives out or silences many conservatives, it also creates a new strain of tough conservatives who don't mind fighting, who like to fight, and can throw 2 punches for every one they take. I'm thinking of Ann Coulter, Andrew Breitbart, and Milo Yiannapoulos. To this we can add the guy who wrote this book, Doug Giles, and Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter. There are probably others I've missed. And of course, what is now the most imperviously resistant conservative ever, Donald Trump, who is so impervious that nobody really knew for sure until a couple of months ago that he even was conservative. Oh sure, there were indications, but there were indications the other way, too, so it was kind of a guessing game as to how he would actually govern until he started naming individuals to fill the various open cabinet positions.

Nothing in the progressives' conservative eradication toolkit has worked against Trump. They keep upping the dosage, the shouting gets more shouty, but it all just bounces right off. They've actually got a new drug they've been trying to use, they've left off calling Trump a "racist" because the word has lost its effectiveness due to overuse, like the little boy who cried 'wolf', after awhile, people stop responding. This new drug they've rolled out is "white supremacist", which I guess is supposed to a more potent version of "racist." They first tried it out on Trump aide Steve Bannon. But even though it didn't work, the specialists haven't figured out that it didn't work, and is not working on Trump, either. Another "next-gen" drug they're using is "literally Hitler." They tell us that Donald Trump is "literally Hitler." Now, at this point, the progressives have pretty much shot their wad. What could possibly be worse than being "literally Hitler"? Literally Hitler's mom? Literally double-secret Hitler?

There have been downstream consequences of the progressive failure. Many conservatives simply don't care anymore. Warden's excellent piece earlier this week makes this clear. The new, Trump-era "honey badger conservative" playbook appears to be this:

1. conservative: says something
2. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
3. conservative: fcuk you.

Somewhere, Andrew Breitbart is smiling.

EMT 01/29/17

—krakatoa

That rustling sound you hear is me rolling over to get more sleep.

I mean that figuratively. I'm not in bed next to you.

That'd just be weird.

I get my best sleep under your bed.

Overnight Open Thread (01-28-2017)

—CBD

challenger.jpg

31 years ago today, the space shuttle Challenger (OV-099) broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral. All seven crew members were killed.

The engineering and management failures that led to the catastrophe are well known, in part because of the work of The Rogers Commission, which was formed by President Reagan to examine the causes and suggest solutions to the issues that caused the mechanical failure.

One of my heroes was on the commission that examined the accident (incident?). Richard Feynman was quite the physicist, but also quite the rigorous thinker, and he brought that to bear on the commission, to the point that he began to irritate the establishment members.

Them Dem Kickers

—OregonMuse

Mike Hammer came up with this and I added a few touches to it:

Them Dem Kickers


How 'bout Them Dem Kickers,
Ain't they fun?
Kickin' them Dems,
Right in they buns.
Kickin' them snowflakes,
Kickin' them sluts,
Kickin' them feminists,
In they butts
Look at Them Dem Kickers,
Ain't they cute?
Some use a shower-shoe,
Some use a boot.
Kickin' them yuuge
Kickin' them tiny
Kickin' them hipsters
In they hiney
Them dadgum Dem Kickers,
Ain't they a scream?
Runnin' 'round kickin',
Ever Dem what's seen.
How to be a Dem Kicker?
Don't need a ticket.
Find a dirty old hippie,
Haul off and kick it!

(of course, h/t to Mason Williams who has a few more 'Them' poems)

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-28-2017

—OregonMuse


w1xt - nerd overload.jpg
Warning: Extreme Nerds

(OK now, be honest: how many of you could have been in this photo?)


Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a pie fight on a Saturday afternoon. Unless you've been on a diet.

“The chessboard is the world, the pieces are the phenomena of the Universe, the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature and the player on the other side is hidden from us”
--Thomas Huxley


Problem 1 - White To Play (385)

Can White do anything about Black's two connected pawns that are on the verge of queening?

Hint: Limit Black's moves to force a mate in 2


20170128 - Problem 1.jpg
6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1

Ace of Spades Pet Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

maya-sporting-dog.jpg

Hello Morons and pets, curl up on the couch. Grab a beverage and enjoy some animal tidbits and photos of PetMorons.

*****

Saturday Gardening Thread: Dreamlands [KT]

—Open Blogger

Lemon_Dream.jpg

Lemon Dream Peony

Itoh intersectional peonies are a hybrid cross between a bush peony and a tree peony. They are often referred to as Itoh peonies, after the first successful breeder of these magnificent peonies, Mr. Toichi Itoh.

Does that peony make you dream of a Japanese garden? Our hot, dry climate with little winter chill is not particularly well-suited for regular bush peonies. Sunset rates this type for the same climates, including ours, where both types are said to need part shade. I don't know anyone who grows them around here. At least until the price comes down, I'm not gonna try planting them. I'll probably settle for dreaming about seeing them in a Japanese garden. Somewhere. Anybody got suggestions?

Not all dreams are pleasant. And not everyone has the same image of a dream destination. I think the plant below, and its native habitat, might rank as nightmares for some people I know.

Thread below the Gardening Thread: Intersectionality [KT]

—Open Blogger

Serving your mid-day open thread needs

I have discovered that I am totally behind the curve when it comes to understanding intersectionality. In 2015, a piece entitled Why Intersectionality Can't Wait ran in WaPo. Just in time for Donald Trump. The piece was written by the "leading scholar of critical race theory" who coined the term in 1989.

Ed Driscoll has linked a piece on how The Democrats Retreat from Reality:

"We did a poor job of communicating intersectionality," one candidate said. "I'm a walking intersectionality," said another. Millions of Americans have dropped out of the workforce, families struggle with addiction, crime is rising, and how do the men and women and non-binaries running for DNC chair respond? "Let them eat intersectionality!"

We are all walking intersectionalities now. Right along with Ashley Judd and David Brock. Do you feel better now that they have decided to learn how to talk to you?

Related: Driscoll's post on how Trump turned postmodernism against itself. Interesting reading. Thoughts?

Saturday Morning Weird News Dump

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

sat weird news.jpg

Good morning Morons.
Saturday already. Where the hell did the week go?

Do you resemble this guy? I think I do, today, anyway.

EMT 01/28/17 Catchetism of the Sciencytists edition

—krakatoa

Nice to see such boundless faith awakening in the hearts of those who pursue skeptical inquiry.

"There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives."

You know how granola sciencytists such as Neil DeGrasse Tyson like to go on about the multiverse? One of the more fanciful postulations is that in the multiverse, all things are possible, and the laws of physics are infinitely malleable.

To wit: there are universes where pigs fly, where apples levitate, and where Hillary is President.

So, and don't blame me if upon reading this you cease to exist, it stands to reason within this school of thought that there is a universe out there whose laws of physics absolutely prohibits the existence of any other universe.

ONT #2: There's #FakeNews and #FakeNews

—OregonMuse

The regularly scheduled ONT is bulging up faster than Megyn Kelly's sense of self-importance, so here is an emergency ONT which I hope will tide us over until morning. Open thread, of course, and I've managed to scare up a wee bit of content.

-------------

There's actually two kinds of #FakeNews. The first occurs when CNN reports stuff that isn't true. The second is when CNN doesn't report stuff that should be reported, stuff that really is kind of noteworthy, stuff that they'd report if circumstances were different. Such as this article from Investors Business Daily, Here's One Poll The Press Doesn't Want You To See:

Gallup report that came out last Friday, which took a final look at the President Obama's popularity over his eight years in office.

That poll found that Obama's overall average approval rating was a dismal 47.9%.

Only three presidents scored worse than Obama since Gallup started doing these surveys in 1945: never-elected Gerald Ford (47.2%), one-termer Jimmy Carter (45.4%), and Harry Truman (45.4%).

But, but... How could this be? Hasn't CNN been continually assailing us with poll numbers for Obama that make him sound like he's right up with Kim Jong Un? Didn't CNN highlight these high numbers for 8 years, just as they highlighted the low numbers for George Bush during the 8 previous 8 years?

Didn't they? I feel so, so... cheated, I guess the word is. It makes we wonder what else is out there waiting to be reported, now that Obama out of the picture and CNN doesn't have to suck up to him anymore.

By the way, how did 'W' do, compared with Obama?

Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%.

Alrighty then. So basically CNN has been lying to us all this time. Good to know.

Actually, we already did.

Theologians divide sin into two categories, sins of commission, wherein you do wrong things, and sins of omission, wherein you don't do right things. We could name them #FakeNews1 and #FakeNews2, which would give us a little more information about what form CNN's malfeasance is taking.

But kudos to IBD for covering this Gallup report. I'm sure it will be on CNN Real Soon Now.

ONT - Everything According to Plan edition

—krakatoa

Whathisname is indisposed, and the other whatstherenames are drinking. Or sleeping. Or most likely looking at pr0n, like whathisname.

So your extra special Friday ONT is produced by your friendly neigborhood krakatoa, and Hot Pockets the Clown.

Swamp is draining.

Federal Expenditures are dropping, dropping, dropping.

Immigration laws are laws again.

Walls are being erected.

In other news:

To err is human. To errs is the MSM.


Nasty girls, ranked in order from least important and culturally relevant to most:

10: Madonna
9: Ashley "Puffy" Judd
8: Some teenage slam poet from Tennessee
7: Shia LaBeouf

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>-Exponential Gap-<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

Why We March

—WeirdDave

*Mumble mumble* years ago, a young woman found her life shattered. She had fallen for a man who turned out to be a cad.

He left her alone and pregnant, to return to a wife and kids that she had known nothing about. Scared and humiliated, she traveled to Texas.

There she gave birth to a son. The nurse handed her the baby, and then realized that this was an adoption case and took him away.

Sobbing, she thought “He's going to a better life. He's going to people who will love and care for him, as I can't”

And I did.

But she was wrong. She may not have been able to care for me, but I never for a moment believed that she didn't love me.

35 years later we met again, for the first time, and I told her that. And that's why I have 2 moms.

This is what #MarchForLife means to me.

Open Thread

—Ace

I've had a really hard day of not working. I spent so much time not working today, I can't not work any longer.

Now get out there and grab the weekend by the pussy.

I'm allowed to say that now. We're "taking pussy back" or whatever.


Honored Speaker at Women's March Abducted, Raped (With a Three Foot Pole) and Killed Man; Later Said, "He was a homo anyway"

—Ace

When you make monsters your heroes, you announce yourself as a monster.

OMG: Leftist Media Now Proposing Conspiracy Theories That the White House Photoshopped a Picture of Trump to Make His Hands Appear Bigger

—Ace

Update: Here are the (now deleted) Tweets which proposed this lunatic conspiracy theory.

Here is the debunking.

Philip Bump -- of "What about your gaaaaffes?" infamy -- is actually forced into the position of being the voice of reason and debunking his fellow leftists.

The picture shown on ABC isn't even the picture on the White House wall. Rather than photographing the picture on the wall (taking a picture of the picture), they simply edited in the original photo into the broadcast, to illustrate the photo Trump was talking about.

Here's the video I mean -- the photo of Trump touching Obama on the shoulder was not photographed in the White House at all. It was added into the report from ABCNews' own Getty Images collection.


Thus, the Internet Detectives are actually claiming Trump photoshopped a picture in ABCNews' possession.

Somehow.

Even putting that aside (and that's a lot to put aside), a Rathergate style GIF shows the picture shown on ABCNews is the same photo from the Getty Collection.

The hand size matches, like the Rathergate fonts.


At some point, the alcoholics will have to admit they have a problem with alcohol.

While the National Laughingstock does debunk this, note what they're not doing -- reading the woman who made up this ridiculous conspiracy theory out of polite society, along with the thousands who eagerly retweeted it. (Many of whom were in the media, I'll bet -- but I can't know for sure, as the original tweet is now deleted.)

So Russia's Got Its Own Avengers Superhero Movie Franchise Now

—Ace

It's called "Guardians." Well not really. It has a Russian name. It's being called "Guardians" in countries that don't speak Russian.

It's got a guy who looks like a cross between Bane and Whiplash (Mickey Rourke from Iron Man 2) and several other haven't-I-see-this-before? type characters.

But it's got something better than those: A Wearbear.

They didn't even bother dubbing the trailer because they don't need to. Because, Wearbear.

Trump's Immigration Orders Represent Sea Change in Policy

—Ace

The short version: It is now legal to enforce the law in the United States.

Breathless Media Coverage of the Non-Story of Michael Flynn's Contact With the Russians; Not a Damn Word About Obama's Secret Meetings With Iran's Mullahs to Plot Propaganda Campaign In Favor of Giving Them the Nuke

—Ace

Great compare-and-contrast by David Steinberg.

And just so you know, as it wasn't much reported on: While the media blazed the story that there was an "investigation" into the phone call Flynn took from the Russians on the 29th of December (after he was already an incoming member of the soon-to-be government of the US), the media didn't seem quite so eager to publicize this NBC report that the investigation had found nothing at all illicit:

The FBI eavesdropped on telephone calls between President Donald Trump's national security adviser and the Russian ambassador but found nothing improper, a U.S. intelligence official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said late Monday that there was never a formal "investigation" of the calls in December between retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn and Sergei Kislyak, Russia's ambassador in Washington.


According to the source, who was confirming a Washington Post report earlier Monday, intelligence officials merely listened in as part of routine eavesdropping on Kislyak.

...

The former official, who requested anonymity to speak about sensitive information, said it was not uncommon for diplomats or other U.S. officials to garner such attention to if they are recorded talking to foreign counterparts. Rarely anything comes of this, however, because U.S. officials have wide latitude in how they communicate as part of their jobs.

Make sure you read Steinberg's article to get the skinny on Obama huddling with Mullahs on what lies to tell to his Echo Chamber.

President Trump's Biggest Obstacle: The GOP

—J.J. Sefton

Compromising.jpg

As incredibly impressive and schaden-bonery as President Trump's first week in office has been (and it has), when it gets down to enacting his agenda, he's going to find that being President is not the same as being a CEO with unilateral authority to do whatever you want (the eight years of Obama notwithstanding). As we all know by now, the forces arrayed against him want to preserve, protect and defend their own power, influence and lucre-generating capacity. And the GOP is part and parcel of it.

Along with the big question mark presented by the "replace" component of the Obamacare repeal and replace, I give you an example that should be far less problematic and essentially open and shut. Ajit Pai, who has been a stalwart defender of free speech as a minority member of Obama's FCC has been named to head that body, and he has vowed to get rid of the previous regime's net neutrality. But he can't go it alone.

Rolling back the rules could involve more than just an FCC action, especially since any regulatory moves could be undone by the next administration.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) — chairmen of the Senate and House Commerce committees, respectively — have both said that they are open to a legislative compromise with Democrats that would preserve the underlying principles of net neutrality while getting rid of the reclassification provisions.

After Pai announced on Monday that he had been tapped by Trump to lead the FCC, Democrats responded with concern, vowing to stand up for net neutrality should he try to undermine it. Pai said in a letter last month that he and Michael O’Rielly, the other Republican on the commission, intended to act on reclassification “as soon as possible.”

Note to the GOP: this election was not only about stopping the insanity of the Left but of stopping those putatively on our side from going along with it. It is a rejection of the notion that our trajectory over the cliff is inevitable, but only the speed at which we travel is up for debate.

Is it too much to ask Messrs. Thune, Walden and the rest of the GOP to be as strident in our position as WINNERS as the Democrats are in their opposition on the losing side? Evidently it is. We did not vote for Trump and by extension you to compromise with the people who have caused the catastrophe. We voted for you to stop and reverse it. You're either with us or against us.

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Surf Isle of Shoals.jpg

Surf, Isles Of Shoals
Childe Hassam

Never heard of the guy. Which means less than nothing. I have stopped being surprised by new and interesting artists. Of course the investment in learning about a previously unknown painter is trivial in comparison to an unknown writer, so the learning curve is pleasant. if it took three or four hours to slog through one painting like it would a book, you would be fed a steady diet of Caravaggio and Raphael and Rubens and Rockwell.

The Morning Report 1/27/17

—J.J. Sefton

Apus.jpg

Good morning, kids. Lots of stuff to end a whirlwind week. Getting late so I won't bore you with my take on it all. Have a better one and remain blessed.

UPDATE: Link fixed to Koskinen.

AND . . . So, what would happen if an 11-year-old girl got a rock and roll superstar to do a song with her?

Continue reading
Thursday Overnight Open Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Thursday-is-the-most-useless-day.jpg


We are finishing up the first week of the Trump Administration. Attempting to find non-political Trump/Pence stuff has been a challenge. So a hodge-podge little potpourri for you Morons tonight.

Quotes of The Day

Quote I

Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog it's too dark to read.-Groucho Marx

Quote II

Candy is dandy but liquor is quicker.-Ogden Nash

Quote III

If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude. -Maya Angelou

Quote IV

“Having a dream is what keeps you alive. Overcoming the challenges makes life worth living.”-Mary Tyler Moore.


Quote V (From a Moron)

I didn't vote for Trump because I thought he was an avatar of conservative values; I voted for fucking revenge.

Posted by: Mary Poppins' Practically Perfect Piercing at January 26, 2017 06:26 AM (X6fMO)


Other memorable quotes of Mary Tyler Moore.

*****

...You Might Be A Democrat

—OregonMuse

If you're more offended that Donald Trump once said the word 'pussy' than BIll Clinton getting blow jobs in the Oval Office by a 21-year old intern...

If you can listen to Madonna, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga complain about how Trump degrades women and not burst out laughing...

If you think a person's gender is fluid but sexual preference is permanently fixed...

If you're against the death penalty but are OK with abortion...

If you think the NY Times is biased in favor of conservatives...

If you believe Russians hacked the election, but there's no need to investigate the possibility of voter fraud...

If you believe Russians hacked the election, but have no problem with the Clintons making deals to sell American uranium to Russian oligarchs...

If you believe shouting down conservative speakers is 'free speech'...

If you believe throwing rocks at police officers and breaking windows is 'free speech'...

If you believe that the Palestinians are entitled to a homeland, but the Israelis aren't...

If you punch someone in the face while you're wearing a "Love Trumps Hate" T-shirt...

If you want the government out of your bedroom while demanding free birth control...

If you can voice your presidential assassination fantasies in public without fear of consequences...

If you demand to be taken seriously while dressed up in a twat costume...

...you might be a Democrat!

(h/t Jeff Foxworthy)


[Update:]

I'll put some of the good contributions here:

If you think Lena Dunham is attractive but Melania Trump is not...
(h/t SMFH)

if you want to ban tobacco and legalize marijuana
(h/t duncan)

...if you think requiring ID is racist, but thinking blacks are too stupid and incompetent to attain any ID is not.
...if you think dressing up as a ghost and disarming blacks to keep them from voting was done by Republicans
...if you think every man is a rapist, but if he puts on a dress your daughter is perfectly safe with him in a locker room
(h/t Chris Taylor)

If you are 100% comfortable taking away crazy peoples' firearms but not their right to vote.
If you still don't know how you get more Trump.
(h/t Moron Robbie)

If you think free healthcare is free.
(h/t Sebastian Melmoth)

if you believe your right is to have the govt steal from everyone around you to give You neat stuff for free.
(h/t willow)

If you believe Islam is a religion of peace, but Christians are intolerant hatey haters.
(h/t Jane D'oh)

If you think a college graduate with a BA degree and a major in Women's Studies should receive a starting salary of $100,000 a year
(h/t mrp)

If you believe your actual violence is protected free speech but my protected free speech is actual violence.
(h/t Flyboy)

If you think THIS TIME you have Trump.
If you think Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote means something.
If you think Hillary Clinton might someday still be president.
If you think the message of the future is Shut The Fuck Up Whitey.
(h/t JackStraw)

If you believe that cops are mostly corrupt and violent and racist, but you also believe that they're the only people who should be allowed to have guns...
If you love to gloat about how "dumb" Americans are, while insisting that our public school system is perfect and can't be improved (except by throwing more money at it)...
(h/t Prothonotary Warbler)

If you think "piss Christ" is an important artistic achievement, but "piss Mohamed" is a hate crime, you might be a Democrat.
(h/t Dave_in_fla)

If you voted for Ted Kennedy every time he ran, but wouldn't vote for Trump because he said pussy, you might just be a Democrat.
(h/t Tammy al-Thor)

If you think reading the Bible in school violates the First Amendement but not inviting imams to get school kids to recite the shahada.
(h/t Insomniac)

If you think kids can decide what gender they'll be, but won't let them decide what do eat for lunch
(h/t josephistan)

Open Thread ...and add your own!

Steve Bannon: The Media Is the Actual Opposition Party and It Should Just "Keep Its Mouth Shut" Until It Figures Out Why People Hate Them

—Ace

Yup.

Not really a lot to add there.

Except this.

Say what you will, but it's hard to imagine another President doing this to a reporter's face.



USS Enterprise Opens Hailing Frequencies to Ashley Judd

—Ace

Thanks to FenelonSpoke. Super-awesome fun.

What is this strange, puffy-faced alien race?

Glenn Beck Offers to Fund Charity MMA Match Between Deadspin Editor Who Invited all Comers to "UFC Octagon," and Actual MMA Fighter and Vet

—Ace

Someone's regretting his Early Onset Internet Muscles now.

After Deadspin editor and all-around super tough-guy Tim Womensmarchman invited "cucks" to the "UFC Octagon," several people offered to so meet him.

Among the more dangerous individuals to do so was vet and MMA fighter Tim Kennedy:


Glenn Beck is now offering to fund a charity MMA fight between this man and this... uh, whatever. This person, whatever xe is.


Internet Muscles

Do not be fooled. They are not real muscles. I know it feels like you just pulled eight plates when you dash off a Sick Burn, but here's the reality: You're a pussy and a tremendous disappointment to your father.

EPA Workers "Coming To Work In Tears;" Still Not Have Accepted Trump's Win

—Ace

The poor babies.


Environmental Protection Agency employees have not accepted Donald Trump's victory and are still "coming to work in tears" more than two months after the election.

...

Trump's victory has been tough for bureaucrats. The State Department held stress workshops after the election so they would not "become paralyzed by fear." EPA employees were caught crying before, just after the election, as were White House aides. Energy Department employees were granted counseling. Sobbing staffers greeted Hillary Clinton on Capitol Hill a month after her loss.

The facts mentioned in that last paragraph are hyperlinked to articles about the incidents.

We have two cultures in this country:

The first, which is traditionalist and Apollonian, maintains that it is quiet cool that should be valued. If someone maintains his equipoise in the face of adversity, that is more reason to trust his judgement and to think well of his character.

This view leads to a competition among people to try to show the most reserve, restraint, and detachment, as, these attributes being prized, people naturally compete with each other to demonstrate the most of these attributes.

The second culture, which is the new Cult promoted by the Adult Babies and is Dionysian in descent, maintains that performative, operatic displays of emotion indicate "authenticity" -- if your emotion is so vehement that you cannot suppress it, your feelings is therefore more "real."

And your feelings are facts, and #Science. The evidence you present that your feelings are true is your unhinged emotional incontinence.

Note this is true even if your "emotional" display is actually exaggerated and theatrical, or outright feigned -- you still get credit for signalling you're part of the garment-shredding tribe.

In this view, the ability to dampen emotion to think coolly and without tantrums and baby-seethings is actually a mark of inauthenticity, and therefore pretense and deception, as the man who is not freaking out like a sugar-rushed child is suppressing one's true Inner Adult Baby nature and therefore not being true to one's true essential nature as a raving lunatic.

In this regime, where emotion and shrieking are not signs that one is departing from truth but on top of it and inside it and grabbing it by the hips, spazzing out and freaking out are positively valorized, and people, being competitive and seeking to be "the best" in a field, attempt to top each other with even more amped-up displays of frantic fear and fury.

The media is of course very much the cultural ringleaders of the infantile culture. They don't seem to appreciate that many in society are still Apollonian traditionalists, who do not view their daily freakouts as a sign that they are possessed of the truth, but instead take this as evidence that they have psychological problems and developmental disorders.

Yet they continue pushing forward with the theory that because they are gibbering and wailing like lunatics, you should put more trust in their howlings, not less.

John Podhoretz Needs To Take A Chill Pill

—OregonMuse


Yazidi.jpg


Some serious pants-wetting by John "Nervous Nellie" Podhoretz in Commentary Magazine because of the Vagina march:

This is where the follow-through on Saturday’s “women’s marches” will tell the tale. It would be a terrible mistake for conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters to pooh-pooh this mass event, which happened simultaneously in several cities and towns, with a gross turnout dwarfing any mass protest in American history. Dismissing three million people taking to the streets nationwide would be an act of willful blindness, and ascribing the march’s success to Soros...It was everyone’s march. And it worked, I believe, for one reason: It had a simple message. That message: We don’t like Trump and his behavior toward women.

Wait. It was "everyone's" march? That's laughable. It certainly wasn't "everyone's" march. It was billed as a "women's" march as if it somehow represented all women, but that's clearly false advertising. Do you know what women were not welcome at the march? Pro-life women. Even pro-life feminists. Also, women who voted for Trump. After all, if this is a "women's" march, don't women who voted for Trump get to be counted as women, too?

A better, more honest way to advertise this march would have been to call it the "Progressive Women's Anti-Trump March."

Second, what does he mean, "it worked"? What, exactly, worked? Are Republicans running around trying to placate women because of this march? Not that I can see. Trump is moving forward with the business at hand, and there's no indication that the new administration has given it one iota of attention other than the most bland, say-nothing answers when asked about it by the press. And has Mr. Podhoretz seen how much these hysterical women are being laughed at on social media? Did he see the photos of the vagina costumes, p*ssy hats, and nonsensical signage? This is not a serious movement. If it were a serious movement, if these women had serious, legitimate grievances, the whole tenor of the protests would be very different. And they would've cleaned up after themselves afterwards.

The protests certainly made a lot of noise, I'll give them that. Of course, being amplified through the megaphone of the MSM helped a lot. But even so, Mr. Podhoretz should not confuse loudness with depth.

Continue reading
The Media's Incompetence and Ignorance Is a Bigger Problem Than Their Bias

—Ace

Lots of "WOW" reactions about senior State officials resigning:


So a "wow" from a young-un know-nothing.

But Matt Lee, a more experienced diplomatic reporter, calls this a nothing:


It help to have a sense of history that extends further back that this morning's venti mochaccino.

Red Meat Filler: State Dept House Cleaning

—krakatoa

Washington Post narrates that this is a bad thing and has made the job harder for Tillerson.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s job running the State Department just got considerably more difficult. The entire senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don’t want to stick around for the Trump era.

Somehow I doubt he or Trump really look at it that way.

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Fight for the Waterhole.jpg

Fight For The Waterhole
Frederic Remington

Remington was a bit of a dawdler and a wanderer, never really settled down until his thirties, and died quite young...only 48 years old.

Is this great art? Probably not, but it effortlessly evokes a bygone time, and allows us to imagine much more than just what we see.

Joe Bob says check it out.

The Morning Report 1/26/17

—J.J. Sefton

60a134c946df01ceccd9fc04272b037c.jpg

Good morning, kids. I hope your schaden-boners are still raging with all the winning going on. In the lead, as usual, the GOP wing of the Democrat-Socialists is backtracking on the repeal of the Evil Edict. Trump's biggest obstacle will be these bastards and we are heading for a showdown. Meanwhile, the Democrats are still ignoring the first rule of holes; while they are laughably announcing some sort of outreach to the unwashed rubes who elected Agent Orange, (remember, it's not that their policies are wrong, it's that we're too stupid to understand or appreciate them) as noted yesterday their picks to head the DNC are an abject freak show of insanity and hate. More please! Also of note, it's pretty damned amazing how Trump has jiu-jitsued the MFM into covering election fraud - no, not Putin but actual, real Democrat fraud. He's actually reversed the meme that voter ID is racist and unnecessary to voter ID is essential in ensuring honest, clean elections. And week one is not even over yet! Have a better one and remain blessed.

Wednesday Night Ont - Pyrric Victory Edition

—WeirdDave

According to Plutarch, in 279 BC, King Pyrrhus of Epirus defeated the Romans at the Battle of Asculum. The victory came at great cost, and, on observing the casualties his forces had absorbed, the anguished king is supposed to have lamented “One more such victory and I shall be utterly undone!”

The armies separated; and, it is said, Pyrrhus replied to one that gave him joy of his victory that one other such victory would utterly undo him. For he had lost a great part of the forces he brought with him, and almost all his particular friends and principal commanders; there were no others there to make recruits, and he found the confederates in Italy backward. On the other hand, as from a fountain continually flowing out of the city, the Roman camp was quickly and plentifully filled up with fresh men, not at all abating in courage for the loss they sustained, but even from their very anger gaining new force and resolution to go on with the war.

— Plutarch, Life of Pyrrhus


And that, dear readers, is when the phrase “Pyrrhic victory” entered the lexicon. (Fun fact! Did you know that a language's lexicon is composed of lexemes? It is. It is also true that human communication online is composed of lexmemes*) Why am I telling you this, you ask? Well, in the past couple of days, Mis Hum posted one of the stories I had earmarked for tonight's ONT to the sidebar. Well, OK, that happens. But then Ace (curse that Ewok) posted the looney lib barista rant yesterday, and then today he did a whole thread on Ted Cruz owning Deadspin (there goes the “Troll Level” section for the week) and another whole thread on Stephen Crowder's gender bending experience at the weekend women's march. Good heavens! That's a whole buttload of ONT content out the window! Good for you, dear readers, because y'all have been able to explore these fascinating and amusing subjects in great detail, but I warn you that it may turn out to be a Pyrrhic victory indeed, as all I've got left is crap.

*If this isn't true, it should be

How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom [Warden]

—Open Blogger

There's a frustrating game that the left plays with conservatives. It's an Alinksy tactic called, "Make them live up to their values." Now, living up to one's values isn't a bad thing, but setting high standards ultimately means that you'll sometimes fall short.

The left loves to exploit these shortcomings--every Christian who falls short of perfection is a hypocrite; the social values candidate you voted for just got arrested for drunk driving. Haha, everything you believe and advocate is now discredited.

They got away with it for years, waving away the lies, hypocrisy, indiscretions, and criminal behavior from their own politicians while beating the right mercilessly with the missteps of their own. It's effective because the right always maintains a baseline of integrity not displayed by the left, as evidenced by comparing what happens to Republican politicians when they're caught in criminal behavior with what happens to Democrats. Republican voters and politicians reluctantly dump the malefactor while Democrats defend their guy and launch an offensive against those who demand accountability.

And then came along Trump, a guy just ripe for demonization by the left. I think it's fair to say that even his early supporters worried that the Democrats would successfully make him toxic to the general voting public with his boorish behavior, vulgarity, multiple bankruptcies and very public divorces.

But something strange happened. Not only did Donald Trump not care about attacks on his character, neither did anyone else. We saw this new paradigm assert itself over and over during the primary throughout repeated media predictions that this time he's gone to far and he's cooked.

This same indifference that helped Trump carry the election has continued into the early days of his administration. With it comes a refreshingly freeing state of mind. Personally, I don't feel in any way responsible for Trump, nor do I feel compelled to defend him against attack.

Why? Because I voted for retribution.

"He's think-skinned and petty!" shrieks the left. "He takes everything personally!"

Good, I say. I want him to take attacks personally and deal out payback. I know I won't be the target, you will be.

"He's unpresidential! He'll destroy the integrity of the office!"

No, that's already happened. Remember, you elected a shit-talking jackass who takes selfies at state funerals when he's not giving stealth middle fingers to his opponents during debates. There is no dignity of the office, not after Clinton and Obama.

"He's a narcissist! He's got totalitarian impulses!"

Yes, he's basically a mirror version of Obama. Except now, he'll be working for what I want. The end justifies the means. You taught me that.

"A sitting president going after the media. OMG!"

Oh, like Obama trashing Rush Limbaugh and Fox News? How about when he sent his lackeys to berate news reporters for failure to flatter him at all times. Oh, and NSA spying on the press. That was pretty great, too.

"He won't show his taxes!"

Don't care. Where are Obama's college transcripts, by the way?

"He's a bully! Is this what you want? Someone who uses his power to bully other people?!!!"

And this is where everything funnels down to the very nexus of my change in attitude from "Do unto others" to "I will do unto you what you do unto me."

It's two words: Memories Pizza.

It was that moment that everything changed for me--not only the harassment, fake Yelp reviews and the death threats that forced them to temporarily close up shop--oh, that was bad enough, but the most powerful man on Earth bullying a couple of small town pizza owners from Indiana simply for expressing an opinion on a hypothetical asked of them by a reporter with a malicious agenda? That was when I snapped.

Do you remember?

It's this that sent me to a place from which I'll never return. I literally don't care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they've already done.

Donald Trump isn't the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They're the fucking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy.

There aren't any rules anymore because the left only applies them one way. And in doing so, they've left what once was a civil compact between the two parties in smoldering ruins.

I have no personal investment in Donald Trump. He is a tool to punish the left and roll back their ill-gotten gains, no more and no less. If he succeeds even partially in those two things, then I'll consider his election a win.

Further, I no longer have any investment in any particular political values, save one: The rules created by the left will be applied to the left as equally and punitively as they have applied them to the right. And when they beg for mercy, I'll begin to reconsider. Or maybe not. Because fuck these people.

This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don't care about their tantrums. I don't care about their accusations. I don't care if they say Trump is lying. I don't care if Trump is lying.

They created this Frankenstein. They own it. I am free of all obligation. I will never play defense again. I will attack, attack, attack, attack using their own tactics against them until they learn their lesson.

What I will not do is let them play my values against me ever again. I don't need to prove that I'm better than them. I already know it.

Steven Crowder Infiltrates Women's March In Tranny-Drag, Scores An Interview with Wendy Davis

—Ace

And yeah, the Wendy Davis part is the best part, though it's all good.

Deadspin immediately put out a press release: "Wendy Davis did not get owned by Steven Crowder."

Planned Parenthood Posts Ad About Woman Deciding to Carry Baby to Term

—Ace

Before you get excited, you need to know the context.

Planned Parenthood is must be reeling from this devastating sting by Lila Rose on Planned Parenthood's claim it provides "pre-natal care" for poor women. Here are something like a dozen calls to Planned Parenthood in which they say they don't do any pre-natal care.


One Planned Parenthood staffer admits the name "Planned Parenthood" is a bit "deceiving" because they're pretty much just in the abortion business. Another staffer comes back from a message played while on hold, a message which claims Planned Parenthood offers "pre-natal care," only to tell the caller specifically they do no pre-natal care.

Many respondents are flat-out baffled by the request, and don't even know who to tell the caller to call instead of them. One advises the caller to just "search on the internet," for example.

These new advertisements about guiding women towards the choice of having a baby were posted before Live Action's expose.

But it's pretty clear that this ad does not really represent Planned Parenthood's mission. The people picking up the phone in its offices state it pretty plainly. The army's actions are judged by the behavior of its frontline troops, not the propaganda officers sitting way back at HQ.

More: LifeNews says that of the 97 Planned Parenthood offices contacted, ninety two said they provided no pre-natal care.

Gawker For Fat Sports Geeks Gets Owned by Ted Cruz, Then Whines That It Didn't Get Owned, Then, Bizarrely, Makes Open Challenge to Critics to Meet it in "UFC Octagon"

—Ace

So you probably heard about this.

Sports Geek Gawker, aka Deadspin (Sports Coverage For People Who Don't Like Sports, as its video game blog is video game coverage for people who don't like videogames), did a creepy Gawker thing by inviting people to take secret pictures of Ted Cruz playing basketball, in an effort to humiliate him, obviously.

In response, Ted Cruz posted this picture:


That's a picture of Grayson Allen, who looks a bunch like Ted Cruz.

Like, a scary-bunch like him:


So, moderately funny. And not in any way an insult to Gawker for Sports Nerdz, just a good-humored joke.

But of course Gawker for People Who Never Played the Game can't just take a joke (which isn't even at their expense) without spazzing out. That's how you know none of these pansies ever actually played real sports -- rather than just saying something a seasoned competitor would say, like "nice shot" or "I'll let that one count," the whoever was running the Twitter feed of Deadpsin instead replied, insanely:

Go eat shit. @tedcruz

When people began noting that Ted Cruz had owned the woman at Fat Couch Jockey Gawker seeking embarrassing pictures of him, she replied with what is considered world-round conclusive legal proof that she had been owned. To wit, she said:

I wasn't owned.

Case closed.

People then began informing her that she was in fact owned, and owned hard. This was pretty delightful.

Two of the "Yes you got owned, dear" tweets were especially good:


Apparently someone really did re-write Wikipedia to note the update in Deadspin's ownership.

Then came this:


In response all this, Deadspin's editor then challenged any "cucks" who correctly stated that Ted Cruz now had a 100% ownership stake in Deadspin to a fight in the "UFC octagon."

Several people, including this guy from Barstool Sports, say they actually have reached out to this very-imposing geekblog editor to propose a fight in a "UFC octagon," but as of yet, I have not heard of any acceptance of the proposed fight.

His Wikipedia page was subsequently updated as well, to reflect the fact that Ted Cruz now owns and uses Tim Marchman just as thoroughly as Immortan Joe owned and used his seven broodmares.

On January, 24th 2017 Tim threw an epic tantrum because he was owned like a bitch by Senator Ted Cruz. He challenged the internet to an MMA fight because he knew nothing would happen, and he couldn't possibly look worse. Barstool Sports Editor Kmarko also owned Tim. Through 25 days of 2017 he is definitely the biggest loser of the year on the internet or in real life.

And yes, I'd like a picture of ted cruz in Immortan Joe's mask, if you're Man Enough to meet me in the UFC Photoshop Octagon.

