February 01, 2017

Orrin Hatch Mans Up, Rewrites Committee Rules to Permit Votes on Nominees Despite Democratic Boycott

—Ace

I guess under the rules, they couldn't vote because they didn't have a quorum or something.

After the Democrats kept not showing up for votes, Hatch must have gotten a little annoyed, because the Committee just re-wrote its rules to permit a vote without Democrats present. Brandon Finnigan is calling this a "mini-nuke," and this might be a predictor of the future with respect to Gorsuch.

So Mnuchin and Price have been voted out of committee and will now get a floor vote.

Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions was not subject to this childish boycott tactic, but all Democrats voted against him. But on a committee with a Republican majority, that means he's going to the floor for a vote.

Secession: It's Not Just For Breakfast Anymore

—CBD

Michael Goodwin at the New York Post is usually good for a read, and here he makes some interesting points. Democrats are becoming the party of secession. And read to the end, where he suggests that NYC's mayor may be in some real legal trouble!

Winning is not getting old.

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

joshua jericho.jpg

Victory Of Joshua over The Amalekites
Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld

This is from the Book of Joshua, and seems to be fine advice for President Trump's nominees, in particular Judge Gorsuch.

Did I not command you, be strong and have courage, do not fear and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.

I was going to use a painting of Daniel in the lions' den, from the Book of Judges Daniel!* But I already used it...alas.

*Oops.

The Morning Report 2/1/17

—J.J. Sefton

night.jpg

Good morning, kids. The winter is half over and, by all indications, the nuclear winter of our discontent. And speaking of nuclear, President Trump's nomination of the brilliant, young Neil Gorsuch for associate justice to the Supreme Court. Wow. With Sessions, Mnuchin and Price stonewalled, the ball is now in the hands of someone that I loathe - Mitch McConnell. Aside from that, the angry rhetoric coming from the left is becoming more unhinged, deranged and brazen. We've already seen one man knocked unconscious in Portland. This is directly the fault of the Democrats and their media arm. From this moment on, it's on their hands. Have a better one and remain blessed.

Tuesday Overnight Open Thread (1/31/17) Things That Make You Say Bad Words Edition

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

The Left is concerned about the Constitution.

us-govt-org-chart.jpg

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

I realize the current executive administration doesn’t care and the current majority in the legislative branch barely cares, but remembering exactly who our government works for will be helpful over the next few years.


Isn't that special? They know there is a constitution.

They even know how to use it? Bless their hearts.


One last question for Left, Where the hell were you during the Obama years? Hypocrisy and short term memory lapse is no way to go through life.


Have you ever found yourself in Washington D.C. without anything to do? Check out the EPA Headquarters Exhibit. h/t Isophorone Blog @Isophorone

The exhibit is open to the public and free of charge, Mondays through Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Upon entry to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, all adult guests are required to present a photo ID and all visitors will pass through security.

Can you pick out the flaws in this exhibit?

The ONT's guess is that these greatest hits of the EPA won't be on display. Just a hunch, that's all we are saying.


If the first few stories didn't make you say bad words, Then you're ready for a big ass bowl of popcorn While the USA burns.

coup.jpg

Quotes of The Day

Quote I

“Government scientists are commonly as corrupt as the corporate government that employs them.”
―- Steven Magee


Quote II

“The fall of Empire, gentlemen, is a massive thing, however, and not easily fought. It is dictated by a rising bureaucracy, a receding initiative, a freezing of caste, a damming of curiosity—a hundred other factors. It has been going on, as I have said, for centuries, and it is too majestic and massive a movement to stop.”
Isaac Asimov

Quote III

"The rights of persons, and the rights of property, are the objects, for the protection of which Government was instituted."- James Madison


A SCOTUS nominee. How will the Women's RINO March go?

mccain-and-graham-3.jpg

*****

Continue reading
Trump To Announce His Supreme Court Nominee, 8:02 PM Eastern

—Ace

If you're not by a TV, Fox should have a Livestream up when Trump's about to go on.

Trump has both of the finalists, Gorsuch and Hardiman, on the way to DC in time for the announcement. I assume they have been told that one of them is actually acting as a fake-out. Though I really don't get why the secrecy (and showmanship) about this.

In fact, though I hate the idea that Trump could possibly be this showman-ey, it's possible that they're both fake-outs, and that his real nominee is a surprise name that hasn't been mentioned much lately.

Geeze, I hope not. Because that would be really cheesey and dumb.

Hillary Clinton Now Said to be Blaming... Obama for Her Election Loss

—Ace

Dear Lord, please give me so much winning that I'll get sick of winning all the time, but don't make me sick of winning yet.

Ex-Politico hack Mike Allen reports that Hillary believes that if Obama had come out earlier and more forcefully to denounce Russian electioneering on behalf of Trump, then something something something miracle Michigan President Hillary. Or something.


Odd Brock

—OregonMuse

David Brock used to be one of the good guys. Seriously. Back in the 90s, he used to write investigative pieces for the conservative American Spectator magazine, mainly concerning the Clintons and their shady activities, both sexual and financial. I thought he also wrote the definitive piece on Janet Reno's mass murders in Waco that also appeared in the Spectator, but I am unable to find the piece online, so maybe I'm confusing Brock with some other author. Anyway, suddenly one day he went full Cahlres Jhosnon, "apologized" to the Clintons for all the bad things he wrote about them (without retracting a single word), and started the "Media Matters" website. MM is supposed to be a site that ferrets out "conservative bias" in the media, but that's actually its secondary purpose. Its primary purpose has been promoting, defending, raising money and running interference for the political careers of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

And as such, he was a major player in thr 2016 election. But "some", as they say, are getting tired of David Brock and wish he'd go away:

Many in the party—Clinton loyalists, Obama veterans, and Bernie supporters alike—talk about the man not as a sought-after ally in the fight against Trumpism, but as a nuisance and a hanger-on, overseeing a colossal waste of cash. And former employees say that he has hurt the cause.

Maybe it's because he promises way more than he actually delivers:

Brock bragged early last year that his team had assembled a mountain of damning oppo that could “knock Trump Tower down to the sub-basement.” But Trump Tower still stands, and Brock’s groups failed to help Clinton to victory.

And then there's his personal issues:

“I met with him a couple times—he’s fucking weird,” a former Obama administration official, who also requested anonymity, told The Daily Beast. “I felt like I was meeting Mugatu from Zoolander… I don’t know what the fuck [Brock’s network] did besides raise a ton of money, and I don’t think the after-action report on 2016 says we need more David Brock. Probably the opposite is true.”

Yeah, I've heard this before, that Brock has got a somewhat, uh, "quirky" personality that makes him hard to work with.

But not all of the Democrats dislike Brock. For example, James Carville said

“David has a really good relationship with a lot of donors and people who can help the party. If I were them, I would be thinking of ways I could work with David Brock, as opposed to having a tribunal determining the extent of party purity. I don’t think we need to walk around with ideological chastity belts.”

Of course, Carville himself is a Clinton creature, so it's perhaps not surprising that he's in Brock's corner. But perhaps the Democratic Party should consider purging itself of the Clintons, their hangers-on and anybody who ever had anything to do with them in order to move forward. So hand GTFO notices to Brock, Carville, Sid Bluementhal, whatsisface Mook who ran Hillary's campaign, who really should be fired for being an incompetent boob, the whole Clinton clique needs to be gone. I would think it's obvious that the Clintons are only in politics to enrich themselves, so I would think the decision to give them all the left foot of fellowship would be a no-brainer.

Boy Scouts Now Open to "Transgender" Children

—Ace

You know, 12 year old girls who have decided, after several months of intense grappling, that they're really boys.

Um, shouldn't we sort of wait until kids have undergone actual puberty, and the surge of sex-differentiating hormones that attends it, before letting them tell us that they're really girls or really boys?

By the way, the little girl in this case was... eight years old.

And "transgender," despite the fact that she hasn't actually gone through the hormonal process that defines gender.

A New Jersey woman whose son was asked to leave his Boy Scouts troop after leaders found out he is transgender said she has mixed emotions about the organization's decision to allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs.

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that enrollment in its boys-only programs will now be based on the gender a child or parent lists on his application to become a scout, rather than the gender listed on the child's birth certificate.

Airport "Protester" Knocks Out Trump Supporter With Sucker Punch, Then He and His Allies Shout "Peace"

—Ace

And they do the "hands up, don't shoot" pose -- after one of them has just sucker-punched a man and rendered him unconscious.

Which I think is all you need to know about "hands up, don't shoot."

Video and story here.

In the background of the video, some protestors can be heard shouting "Peace" while others taunt an unconscious Chisholm.

One protester can be heard calling Chisholm a "Nazi Boy" and another man can be heard yelling "your boy got knocked out."

They haven't thought this through. First we're going to start hitting back, then we're going to start hitting first -- like they do -- and suddenly this stew of cowards, pussies, and wannabe thugs is going to understand in a hurry why every stable society outlaws political violence.

Democrats Boycott Finance Committee, In Order to Delay Confirmation Votes on Treasury Secretary Nominee Mnuchin and HHS Secretary Nominee Price

—Ace

They boycotted last night's vote and then again boycotted today's rescheduled 10 am vote.

Orrin Hatch claims he hopes they'll show up for the next rescheduled meeting, but I doubt it.

Hatch is complaining that "this is the most pathetic thing I've ever seen" but I'm sure he'll roll over for the obstructionists because the only important thing is cowegiality and fwiends.

Great Republican Savior Egg McMufin Praises Sally Yates for Putting Her Own Authority Above Commander-in-Chief's

—Ace


Letter To The President

—OregonMuse

I have just done something I have never done before. I have written a letter to the president. Not even in the days of 9/11 have I felt so moved to do this. It's just that with every day there's a new yelly, shouty, Soros-funded attack that I'm afraid President Trump will be tempted to cave in. I think he needs to be encouraged not to do this. As Rush points out, he really doesn't have any support, not from the opposition party, not from the media, not from academia, not even from elements in his own party, nobody except from those of us who voted for him, and perhaps those of you who did not vote for him, but do not want to see him destroyed by a howling mob of imbeciles. So I encourage all of you to go to this link, bring up the e-mail form, and write an encouraging note to the president. Here is what I told him:

Continue reading
Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

young-girl-reading.jpg

Young Girl Reading
Jean-Honoré Fragonard

The agitated prose notwithstanding, this description from our National Gallery of Art illustrates why an in-person viewing is best. Sure, I can see the brushstrokes when I blow it up, and the colors seem...okay....but of course all perspective is lost....

Perhaps more than the work of his two teachers, Boucher and Chardin, Jean-Honoré Fragonard's bravura handling of brushwork and color embodies eighteenth-century painting aesthetics. In A Young Girl Reading, the subject is shown in profile holding a book in her right hand and completely absorbed in her reading. She appears to be sitting in a window as light illuminates her face and body, casting a faint shadow against the wall. She wears a lemon-yellow dress with a white collar and cuffs accented with lilac ribbons at her bodice, neck, and hair. She is resting on fluffy pillows rendered in warm brown tones and highlighted in light purple. Each texture is rendered in a different brushstroke: her dress a thick weave of yellow and white, the pillows more loosely sketched, and her collar edged with the handle of the brush.

As in Chardin's Soap Bubbles, the viewer has the illusion he is privy to an intimate moment. However, in Fragonard's work, the bright yellow of the girl's dress and the agitated strokes clash with the solitude associated with reading.

Get thee to a museum, if for no other reason than to prove that art can be appreciated both with and without pants.

[Hat tip for the artwork to commenter Endymion cernuus]

The Morning Report 1/31/17

—J.J. Sefton

Tillis.jpg

Good morning, kids. Wow, the hits just keep on coming. President Trump is kicking ass and taking names. The justifiable firing of Obama hack interim AG Sally Yates was covered already, so no need to go into it here. The narrative will now doubtless shift to the SCOTUS pick but I want to continue to hammer away on the ongoing (and not unrelated) theme of the GOP as saboteurs. Thom Tillis fancies himself as the second coming of Arlen Specter. Notice this gem from an op-ed he wrote, or had written for him, from the other week:
“Let’s be clear: the American people didn’t give the GOP a stamp of approval or a mandate to ram through an ideologically driven, far-right agenda," Tillis said. "If the election was a mandate for anything, it was for elected officials in both parties to break through the gridlock to finally start producing results.”
George Carlin's pearl of wisdom above is dead on. Tone-deaf, arrogant and condescending is no way to survive being primaried, Mr. Tillis. The showdown is coming soon between the dead-enders in the GOP/Whigs and those who are with the president and the people, whether for real or just for political expediency. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.

Monday Overnight Open Thread (1/30/17) Lower Your Expectations Edition

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

Coffee-meme- monday1.jpg


Are you concerned about your caffeine intake? Take the test. You don't want to end up like these 2 students.

*****

caffiene test.png


Quotes of The Day

Quote I

I like coffee because it gives me the illusion that I might be awake. -Lewis Black

Quote II

I never drink coffee at lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon.-Ronald Reagan

Quote III

We want to do a lot of stuff; we're not in great shape. We didn't get a good night's sleep. We're a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.- Jerry Seinfeld

Continue reading
Acting AG -- an Obama Holdover -- Orders Her DoJ Not to Put Up a Defense Against Lawsuits Alleging Trump's Travel Ban is Illegal
Update: "You're Fired"

—Ace

Update: Trump fired the bitch.

Trump's order is plainly legal -- she just doesn't like it, and has arrogated to herself the powers of Commander in Chief.


I guess obstruction is good now, huh?

Sessions will probably be confirmed tomorrow so we can get rid of this Social Justice Tw*t.

Iran, Get This, Conducts Ballistic Missile Test Despite United Nations' Resolution That Forbids It

—Ace

Obama's legacy will one day detonate 150 meters over a capital city.

Apparently Obama didn't trouble himself to get ballistic missile tests included in his deal to give Iran $140 billion and nuclear bombs in exchange for nothing at all.

Posted by Ace at 06:54 PM Comments

Chuck "Weepy McGee" Schumer, 2015: We Might Need a "Pause" in Syrian Refugee Admissions

—Ace

As someone said on Twitter (maybe Sean Davis), the 2015 Chuck Schumer would make the 2017 Chuck Schumer cry.

Now there's a man who doesn't know the forward from reverse on a cheap Ikea drill, am I right or am I right?

Posted by Ace at 06:12 PM Comments

Democrats Vow to Filibuster Trump's Supreme Court Pick -- Whoever It Is

—Ace

So they're just planning to keep the seat (and any other seat that opens) vacant for at least another four years -- and maybe eight years, if they keep going the way they're going.

Senator Jeff Merkin of Oregon came up with the catchy hashtag meme-- this is a "stolen seat," and therefore, the Democrats will not allow it to be filled until there's a Democrat president.

Orin Hatch is one of the ringleaders of the "conservative" Senators who refuses to use the nuclear option.

1, will he change his mind if the Democrats do filibuster anyone (except a provable liberal)?

I doubt it. Many of these fuckers are a lot more liberal than they pretend in the nine months before an election and rely on Democrats having the power of the filibuster precisely to frustrate their actually-conservative fellow Senate members. That way they can make noise about conservative agenda points, while actually blocking those agenda points. They get the best of both worlds -- they can pretend to be conservatives while acting as the handmaidens of the Progressive Transnational Superstate.

2, when can we primary this old fool, and can we finally stop electing or re-electing soft squishy RINOs (and actual liberals) from red states like Utah and South Carolina?

Posted by Ace at 04:41 PM Comments

Quebec Mosque Shooters Identified; Reporters Stop Speculating About Motive, So You Know What That Means

—Ace

Murders are only important if they advance preferred media narratives.

Also, open thread on the Sean Spicer press conference. I'm just catching up with it (I had the DVR on delay).

Apologies again. I think this is going to be a half day. Maybe a quarter day.

I'm putting together a (very small) home gym and I had to get rid of bookcases to fit it all in my very small apartment. And then, to store those books, I had to put in a bunch of (high) wall shelves.

I honestly don't know how you people who work manual labor jobs do it. Pretty much every muscle in my body hurts, especially the back from the constant bending over and stooping.

And standing on ladders with my forehead pressed firmly against a shelf to hold it in place while I use my one hand to hold a screw and the other to hold the screwdriver.

By the way, I thought I had a drill that could drill (and drive screws) through studs. I did not. What I had was two pieces of shit which, combined together, made up a collection of shit that took up more space in my tool drawer than a single piece of shit would.

The things could not even push past the first eighth inch of drywall. The easiest part.

It's like, "Hey, thanks Tool. Thanks for getting me past that first easy eighth inch. I'll take it the rest of the way, now that you've gotten me off to such a swell start. You take a well-earned break, and get back to napping in that drawer. I'll power through the rest of this with my forearms and my dinky little ratchet."

I literally was just pushing on the drill to make a small starter hole for the screw, like it was a poorly-balanced nail with a pistol grip.

It's a poor workman who blames his tools, but I think you can all agree I am a poor workman in the first place, and these really are shitty, shitty tools.

I ordered a drill/driver that I hope will be better even though I'm done with the shelves (for now). I just don't ever want to have to touch these two pieces of shit again. I actually want to have a ceremony where I turn their backs on them and then push them past my back in a Walk of Shame, out to the garbage.

I might piss on them too. Really. I might take them into the bathroom, piss on them (into the toilet), wrap them in a garbage bag and just let them smell their failure.

By the way, now that I've put up six shelves, I want to put up shelves everywhere. Everywhere I look I see walls that could be filled with shelves, high as the eye can see.

Anyway, I'm physically and mentally drained. Yes, I'm a pussy. This is not really a question. But being on step-ladders all day and hand-screwing into studs is tough for someone who, as you know, is rapidly approaching 29 years old.

On the plus side, it turned into a genuine workout day.

I'll put up crap here and there and do a GAINZZZ thread. But mostly I'm going to put up headlines, open threads, whining about my shoulders, and bragging about my Put Shelves On Everything design aesthetic.

BTW, if anyone wants to call me Shelvey, I'd like that just fine.


Trump Begins Cutting Regulations

—Ace

Regulations costing businesses and citizens $5.7 billion -- rushed into action as Obama was leaving for his post-presidential golf tour -- will be eliminated today.

His order also demanded that for every new regulation put into effect, two regulations would have to be rescinded, and that the net cost of further regulations must be $0.

"The Obama administration was busy during its 'midnight' period for regulation, breaking records for December regulatory output, and publishing $157 billion in regulations," according to a new report from the regulatory watchdog American Action Forum.

...

"With votes this week in the U.S. House, repeals could save more than $5.7 billion in regulatory costs and 2.6 million paperwork burden hours," added the report provided to Secrets.

...

And if Trump gets very aggressive, a total of $85 billion in regulations could be repealed this spring.

Noonish Open Thread

—Ace

It's taking me a while to get accommodated to this new normal we call "Monday."

Mid-Morning Open Thread

—CBD

Samson_and_Delilah_by_Rubens.jpg

Samson And Delilah
Peter Paul Rubens

One of my favorite biblical stories, and one that was told and read many times to the fidgety youngsters in class.

It is an unfortunate byproduct of activist courts, and more (thank you ACLU) -- exaggerated fear of all things religious -- that the Bible is not taught as literature. ignoring the religious still leaves a vast and marvelous story, full of battles and sword play and veiled sex and travels through deserts and....

The Morning Report 1/30/17

—J.J. Sefton

yes.jpg

Good morning, kids. First off, and still developing, is the mosque shooting up in Quebec City. As of this writing, the names of the captured perps have not been released. So, local crime story and workplace violence memes are no doubt being hashed out by the propagandists right about now. But of course the big story that caps off a big week is the President's temporary ban on immigration from countries awash in terrorism. Besides the shit-storm raised from the usual quarters, GOP-e collaborators are in full attack mode. One of the commenters posted this gem last week and it's up there with Home Sweet Home as sampler-worthy:
Bipartisanship means Dems get to be "partisan" and the GOP gets to be "bi."

So far, Trump has not only not caved but has slashed back. Don't go wobbly, Donald. They are testing you. Have a better one and remain blessed.

UPDATE: Credit to Blaster for that gem.

Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/29/17) Earlier Than Normal Edition

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

einstein quote.jpg

Quotes of The Day

Quote I

“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” –- Ronald Reagan


Quote II

“The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” –-Thomas Jefferson

Quote III

"The message that President Obama delivered in his speech at Notre Dame was: morality is immoral. Pro-life is the extremist position, not a moral position. Yet we should compromise and work to reduce abortions. Where's the compromise between life and death - and why work to reduce the number of them occurring if there's nothing wrong with them? "-Rush Limbaugh


Quote IV

I never expect to see a perfect work from an imperfect man.-Alexander Hamilton.


Maybe the NeverTrump crowd could brush up on some early American history.

*****


Continue reading
Food Thread: Lemon Meringue Pie: A Gloppy Mess, Or Something Better?

—CBD

lemon meringue.jpg

A few weeks ago a carrier pigeon dropped an urgent message on my doorstep. Arlene M, intrepid AoSHQ reader and pie-maker extraordinaire was having a pie crisis. Specifically, her lemon meringue pie filling was insufficiently firm (or totally soupy).

Unfortunately,the recipe she was using is exactly the same one used by both people I asked! So I couldn't swoop in and save the day with a different recipe, although most of them seem to be quite straightforward.

The trick seems to be cooking the sugar, cornstarch and egg at a high enough temperature to allow it to set, obviously without making sweet scrambled eggs. The empiricist in me (or is that just obsessive-compulsive?) would like a specific temperature and length of time to shoot for, but I haven't found one yet. Here's a fun looking one, or maybe it's appealing because it has lots of pictures....

Any suggestions from The Horde?

Are Western Pluralistic Societies Incompatible With Islam?

—CBD

German Muslim students protest Holocaust remembrance, attack Israel

Or maybe we did such a good job de-fanging Germany that they are unwilling to fight for anything, and see all philosophies as superior to their own.

The school director said that it was good there was student opposition to the memorial event because it "is the basis of discussion."

I am curious what discussion was had whose basis is the rejection of Holocaust education, and demonization of Israel...but that's just me.

Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-29-2017: Crying Wolf

Library of Bob Hostetler.jpg
Library of Moron Author Bob Hostetler
Click For A Better View

(Bob is the author of the devotional book The Bard and the Bible that I mentioned a few weeks ago)


Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russians hacking, "Mad Dog" Mattis, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, a big load of guffaws. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which are a powerful disincentive to take up the game of golf.

"Beware the man of one book."
--St. Thomas Aquinas


The Outrageous Conservative

I remember back in the old days, public conversations between liberals and conservatives usually went something like this:

1. liberal: says something
2. conservative: responds
3. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
4a. conservative: I am not a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
4b. conservative attempts to give evidence for statement 4a.
5. liberal: not good enough
6. Goto step 3

Pussification: The Effeminization of the American Male by Doug Giles

This is how he advertises it:

PUSS-I-FI-CA-TION*: The act, or process, of a man being shamed, taught, led, pastored, drugged or otherwise coerced or cajoled into throwing out his brain, handing over his balls and formally abandoning the rarefied air of the testosterone-leader-fog that God and nature hardwired him to dwell in, and instead become a weak, effeminate, mangina-sporting, shriveled up little pussy.

* From The Doug Giles 2016 Dictionary of Grow the Hell Up, You Pussy!

Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity.

That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome.

There is a lot of hype here and I don't advise going to Giles' ClashDaily.com site without first strapping on an extra-strength ad blocker. Anyway, he is obviously being deliberately provocative -- he's all but mooning feminists and progressives. This would not be possible 30 years ago. But it's been a long time coming.

Progressives aren't interested in what we have to say, or in having a "reasonable dialog" with us. It's nothing but "shut up or we'll shut you up!". This is what their shouty, dialed-up-to-11 rhetoric is designed to do. And this generally works, or at least, that's how it has worked in the past. But what has happened over time is a process very much like how we produced antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Like a dose of penicillin, the shouty rhetoric takes out "nice" conservatives or conservatives who decide they have better things to do than to get shouted at by shouty progressives. But some conservatives manage to survive, so the dosage is upped: the shouts get even louder and the attacks get more vicious and are extended beyond the political arena into personal lives. This creates a very hostile environment. But even it drives out or silences many conservatives, it also creates a new strain of tough conservatives who don't mind fighting, who like to fight, and can throw 2 punches for every one they take. I'm thinking of Ann Coulter, Andrew Breitbart, and Milo Yiannapoulos. To this we can add the guy who wrote this book, Doug Giles, and Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter. There are probably others I've missed. And of course, what is now the most imperviously resistant conservative ever, Donald Trump, who is so impervious that nobody really knew for sure until a couple of months ago that he even was conservative. Oh sure, there were indications, but there were indications the other way, too, so it was kind of a guessing game as to how he would actually govern until he started naming individuals to fill the various open cabinet positions.

Nothing in the progressives' conservative eradication toolkit has worked against Trump. They keep upping the dosage, the shouting gets more shouty, but it all just bounces right off. They've actually got a new drug they've been trying to use, they've left off calling Trump a "racist" because the word has lost its effectiveness due to overuse, like the little boy who cried 'wolf', after awhile, people stop responding. This new drug they've rolled out is "white supremacist", which I guess is supposed to a more potent version of "racist." They first tried it out on Trump aide Steve Bannon. But even though it didn't work, the specialists haven't figured out that it didn't work, and is not working on Trump, either. Another "next-gen" drug they're using is "literally Hitler." They tell us that Donald Trump is "literally Hitler." Now, at this point, the progressives have pretty much shot their wad. What could possibly be worse than being "literally Hitler"? Literally Hitler's mom? Literally double-secret Hitler?

There have been downstream consequences of the progressive failure. Many conservatives simply don't care anymore. Warden's excellent piece earlier this week makes this clear. The new, Trump-era "honey badger conservative" playbook appears to be this:

1. conservative: says something
2. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
3. conservative: fcuk you.

Somewhere, Andrew Breitbart is smiling.

EMT 01/29/17

—krakatoa

That rustling sound you hear is me rolling over to get more sleep.

I mean that figuratively. I'm not in bed next to you.

That'd just be weird.

I get my best sleep under your bed.

Overnight Open Thread (01-28-2017)

—CBD

challenger.jpg

31 years ago today, the space shuttle Challenger (OV-099) broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral. All seven crew members were killed.

The engineering and management failures that led to the catastrophe are well known, in part because of the work of The Rogers Commission, which was formed by President Reagan to examine the causes and suggest solutions to the issues that caused the mechanical failure.

One of my heroes was on the commission that examined the accident (incident?). Richard Feynman was quite the physicist, but also quite the rigorous thinker, and he brought that to bear on the commission, to the point that he began to irritate the establishment members.

Them Dem Kickers

—OregonMuse

Mike Hammer came up with this and I added a few touches to it:

Them Dem Kickers


How 'bout Them Dem Kickers,
Ain't they fun?
Kickin' them Dems,
Right in they buns.
Kickin' them snowflakes,
Kickin' them sluts,
Kickin' them feminists,
In they butts
Look at Them Dem Kickers,
Ain't they cute?
Some use a shower-shoe,
Some use a boot.
Kickin' them yuuge
Kickin' them tiny
Kickin' them hipsters
In they hiney
Them dadgum Dem Kickers,
Ain't they a scream?
Runnin' 'round kickin',
Ever Dem what's seen.
How to be a Dem Kicker?
Don't need a ticket.
Find a dirty old hippie,
Haul off and kick it!

(of course, h/t to Mason Williams who has a few more 'Them' poems)

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-28-2017

—OregonMuse


w1xt - nerd overload.jpg
Warning: Extreme Nerds

(OK now, be honest: how many of you could have been in this photo?)


Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a pie fight on a Saturday afternoon. Unless you've been on a diet.

“The chessboard is the world, the pieces are the phenomena of the Universe, the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature and the player on the other side is hidden from us”
--Thomas Huxley


Problem 1 - White To Play (385)

Can White do anything about Black's two connected pawns that are on the verge of queening?

Hint: Limit Black's moves to force a mate in 2


20170128 - Problem 1.jpg
6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1

Ace of Spades Pet Thread

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

maya-sporting-dog.jpg

Hello Morons and pets, curl up on the couch. Grab a beverage and enjoy some animal tidbits and photos of PetMorons.

*****

Saturday Gardening Thread: Dreamlands [KT]

—Open Blogger

Lemon_Dream.jpg

Lemon Dream Peony

Itoh intersectional peonies are a hybrid cross between a bush peony and a tree peony. They are often referred to as Itoh peonies, after the first successful breeder of these magnificent peonies, Mr. Toichi Itoh.

Does that peony make you dream of a Japanese garden? Our hot, dry climate with little winter chill is not particularly well-suited for regular bush peonies. Sunset rates this type for the same climates, including ours, where both types are said to need part shade. I don't know anyone who grows them around here. At least until the price comes down, I'm not gonna try planting them. I'll probably settle for dreaming about seeing them in a Japanese garden. Somewhere. Anybody got suggestions?

Not all dreams are pleasant. And not everyone has the same image of a dream destination. I think the plant below, and its native habitat, might rank as nightmares for some people I know.

Thread below the Gardening Thread: Intersectionality [KT]

—Open Blogger

Serving your mid-day open thread needs

I have discovered that I am totally behind the curve when it comes to understanding intersectionality. In 2015, a piece entitled Why Intersectionality Can't Wait ran in WaPo. Just in time for Donald Trump. The piece was written by the "leading scholar of critical race theory" who coined the term in 1989.

Ed Driscoll has linked a piece on how The Democrats Retreat from Reality:

"We did a poor job of communicating intersectionality," one candidate said. "I'm a walking intersectionality," said another. Millions of Americans have dropped out of the workforce, families struggle with addiction, crime is rising, and how do the men and women and non-binaries running for DNC chair respond? "Let them eat intersectionality!"

We are all walking intersectionalities now. Right along with Ashley Judd and David Brock. Do you feel better now that they have decided to learn how to talk to you?

Related: Driscoll's post on how Trump turned postmodernism against itself. Interesting reading. Thoughts?

Saturday Morning Weird News Dump

—Misanthropic Humanitarian

sat weird news.jpg

Good morning Morons.
Saturday already. Where the hell did the week go?

Do you resemble this guy? I think I do, today, anyway.

EMT 01/28/17 Catchetism of the Sciencytists edition

—krakatoa

Nice to see such boundless faith awakening in the hearts of those who pursue skeptical inquiry.

"There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives."

You know how granola sciencytists such as Neil DeGrasse Tyson like to go on about the multiverse? One of the more fanciful postulations is that in the multiverse, all things are possible, and the laws of physics are infinitely malleable.

To wit: there are universes where pigs fly, where apples levitate, and where Hillary is President.

So, and don't blame me if upon reading this you cease to exist, it stands to reason within this school of thought that there is a universe out there whose laws of physics absolutely prohibits the existence of any other universe.

ONT #2: There's #FakeNews and #FakeNews

—OregonMuse

The regularly scheduled ONT is bulging up faster than Megyn Kelly's sense of self-importance, so here is an emergency ONT which I hope will tide us over until morning. Open thread, of course, and I've managed to scare up a wee bit of content.

-------------

There's actually two kinds of #FakeNews. The first occurs when CNN reports stuff that isn't true. The second is when CNN doesn't report stuff that should be reported, stuff that really is kind of noteworthy, stuff that they'd report if circumstances were different. Such as this article from Investors Business Daily, Here's One Poll The Press Doesn't Want You To See:

Gallup report that came out last Friday, which took a final look at the President Obama's popularity over his eight years in office.

That poll found that Obama's overall average approval rating was a dismal 47.9%.

Only three presidents scored worse than Obama since Gallup started doing these surveys in 1945: never-elected Gerald Ford (47.2%), one-termer Jimmy Carter (45.4%), and Harry Truman (45.4%).

But, but... How could this be? Hasn't CNN been continually assailing us with poll numbers for Obama that make him sound like he's right up with Kim Jong Un? Didn't CNN highlight these high numbers for 8 years, just as they highlighted the low numbers for George Bush during the 8 previous 8 years?

Didn't they? I feel so, so... cheated, I guess the word is. It makes we wonder what else is out there waiting to be reported, now that Obama out of the picture and CNN doesn't have to suck up to him anymore.

By the way, how did 'W' do, compared with Obama?

Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%.

Alrighty then. So basically CNN has been lying to us all this time. Good to know.

Actually, we already did.

Theologians divide sin into two categories, sins of commission, wherein you do wrong things, and sins of omission, wherein you don't do right things. We could name them #FakeNews1 and #FakeNews2, which would give us a little more information about what form CNN's malfeasance is taking.

But kudos to IBD for covering this Gallup report. I'm sure it will be on CNN Real Soon Now.

ONT - Everything According to Plan edition

—krakatoa

Whathisname is indisposed, and the other whatstherenames are drinking. Or sleeping. Or most likely looking at pr0n, like whathisname.

So your extra special Friday ONT is produced by your friendly neigborhood krakatoa, and Hot Pockets the Clown.

Swamp is draining.

Federal Expenditures are dropping, dropping, dropping.

Immigration laws are laws again.

Walls are being erected.

In other news:

To err is human. To errs is the MSM.


Nasty girls, ranked in order from least important and culturally relevant to most:

10: Madonna
9: Ashley "Puffy" Judd
8: Some teenage slam poet from Tennessee
7: Shia LaBeouf

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>-Exponential Gap-<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

Top Headlines
Headlines: 02/01/2017
fakenews sign.jpg
Yesterday's examples. 1. Again we find Gabe all over a #FakeNews story. This time, it's the NYT, who accused Trump of reporting the wrong numbers re those detained in airports. 2. CNN's Senior White House Correspondent tweets asinine claim that the WH set up competing Twitter accounts for the potential SCOTUS noms. 33 minutes later, he retracted that claim.

When you wave at someone you think you know and realize too late you don't know them
"Scorin'" Hatch suspends the rules and gets Mnuchin and Price through committee without Democrats Present
He also said "crap." He never says "crap." That's kind of nuclear all by itself. Added: Now it appears Dems on the Finance Committee are going to hold a sore loser's crybaby non-session. [rdbrewer]
AK-47 maker is upping production. [Mis. Hum.]
Greg Gutfeld rips Leftists over Executive Order over reaction "The opposition are babies, who just got a flu shot. Its for their protection, they know it but they are still crying" [dri]
Budweiser Claims Super Bowl Immigration Ad Not Anti-Trump [dri]
Army Corps to Grant Easement Needed to Complete Dakota Access Pipeline [dri]
Headlines: 01/31/2017
For you SCOTUS junkies, here is a link to SCOTUSBLOG liveblogging the nomination. It starts at 7:30pm Eastern. [CBD]
Confused Elderly Woman Befuddled by 1920s Era Technology
Then begins singing a song from her youth, when the world was young and dinosaurs battled wizards for supremacy
The Art of Manliness: The Complete Guide to What Every Man Should Keep in His Car
I think I got this from someone on the blog. I had all but a couple of these things. Buy one of those sturdy gray plastic bins from Home Depot. I had a heavy chain w/ hooks in addition to the nylon tow strap. A trenching tool. But multi-wick candles for heat? No, no no. My Girl Scout sisters learned how to make cooking burners from rolled cardboard stuffed inside tuna cans and then filled/soaked with melted paraffin. Also, I had a top notch first aid case given to me by a physician. Added: H/t to Mis. Hum. [rdbrewer]
Headlines: 01/30/2017
W/R/T Merrick Garland, some Dem politicians and news outlets have completely forgotten the Thurmond rule
Democrats are being allowed to pretend that not taking up Garland is an unprecedented outrage--without being challenged by interviewers about the Thurmond Rule. [rdbrewer]
Dubai's security chief: "We completely support President Trump's Muslim ban." Chuck Schemer is now really crying. [J.J. Sefton]
Mosque shooting in Quebec City. [Mis. Hum.]
Lyft Goes Full Retard [dri]
Headlines:01/28/2017
MineWolf, a mine eating machine
I posted it 4-5 years ago. Interesting. Heroic work. Tough machine. [rdbrewer]

Video: It's a surprise--for those who crave annoyance
[rdbrewer]
Video: 'Night of the Living Dead' mashed-up with left-wing outrage
[rdbrewer]
