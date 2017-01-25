How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom [Warden] —Open Blogger There's a frustrating game that the left plays with conservatives. It's an Alinksy tactic called, "Make them live up to their values." Now, living up to one's values isn't a bad thing, but setting high standards ultimately means that you'll sometimes fall short. The left loves to exploit these shortcomings--every Christian who falls short of perfection is a hypocrite; the social values candidate you voted for just got arrested for drunk driving. Haha, everything you believe and advocate is now discredited. They got away with it for years, waving away the lies, hypocrisy, indiscretions, and criminal behavior from their own politicians while beating the right mercilessly with the missteps of their own. It's effective because the right always maintains a baseline of integrity not displayed by the left, as evidenced by comparing what happens to Republican politicians when they're caught in criminal behavior with what happens to Democrats. Republican voters and politicians reluctantly dump the malefactor while Democrats defend their guy and launch an offensive against those who demand accountability. And then came along Trump, a guy just ripe for demonization by the left. I think it's fair to say that even his early supporters worried that the Democrats would successfully make him toxic to the general voting public with his boorish behavior, vulgarity, multiple bankruptcies and very public divorces. But something strange happened. Not only did Donald Trump not care about attacks on his character, neither did anyone else. We saw this new paradigm assert itself over and over during the primary throughout repeated media predictions that this time he's gone to far and he's cooked. This same indifference that helped Trump carry the election has continued into the early days of his administration. With it comes a refreshingly freeing state of mind. Personally, I don't feel in any way responsible for Trump, nor do I feel compelled to defend him against attack. Why? Because I voted for retribution. "He's think-skinned and petty!" shrieks the left. "He takes everything personally!" Good, I say. I want him to take attacks personally and deal out payback. I know I won't be the target, you will be. "He's unpresidential! He'll destroy the integrity of the office!" No, that's already happened. Remember, you elected a shit-talking jackass who takes selfies at state funerals when he's not giving stealth middle fingers to his opponents during debates. There is no dignity of the office, not after Clinton and Obama. "He's a narcissist! He's got totalitarian impulses!" Yes, he's basically a mirror version of Obama. Except now, he'll be working for what I want. The end justifies the means. You taught me that. "A sitting president going after the media. OMG!" Oh, like Obama trashing Rush Limbaugh and Fox News? How about when he sent his lackeys to berate news reporters for failure to flatter him at all times. Oh, and NSA spying on the press. That was pretty great, too. "He won't show his taxes!" Don't care. Where are Obama's college transcripts, by the way? "He's a bully! Is this what you want? Someone who uses his power to bully other people?!!!" And this is where everything funnels down to the very nexus of my change in attitude from "Do unto others" to "I will do unto you what you do unto me." It's two words: Memories Pizza. It was that moment that everything changed for me--not only the harassment, fake Yelp reviews and the death threats that forced them to temporarily close up shop--oh, that was bad enough, but the most powerful man on Earth bullying a couple of small town pizza owners from Indiana simply for expressing an opinion on a hypothetical asked of them by a reporter with a malicious agenda? That was when I snapped. Do you remember? It's this that sent me to a place from which I'll never return. I literally don't care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they've already done. Donald Trump isn't the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They're the fucking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy. There aren't any rules anymore because the left only applies them one way. And in doing so, they've left what once was a civil compact between the two parties in smoldering ruins. I have no personal investment in Donald Trump. He is a tool to punish the left and roll back their ill-gotten gains, no more and no less. If he succeeds even partially in those two things, then I'll consider his election a win. Further, I no longer have any investment in any particular political values, save one: The rules created by the left will be applied to the left as equally and punitively as they have applied them to the right. And when they beg for mercy, I'll begin to reconsider. Or maybe not. Because fuck these people. This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don't care about their tantrums. I don't care about their accusations. I don't care if they say Trump is lying. I don't care if Trump is lying. They created this Frankenstein. They own it. Steven Crowder Infiltrates Women's March In Tranny-Drag, Scores An Interview with Wendy Davis —Ace And yeah, the Wendy Davis part is the best part, though it's all good. Deadspin immediately put out a press release: "Wendy Davis did not get owned by Steven Crowder." Continue reading

Planned Parenthood Posts Ad About Woman Deciding to Carry Baby to Term —Ace Before you get excited, you need to know the context. Planned Parenthood is must be reeling from this devastating sting by Lila Rose on Planned Parenthood's claim it provides "pre-natal care" for poor women. Here are something like a dozen calls to Planned Parenthood in which they say they don't do any pre-natal care. BREAKING: New undercover investigation shows @PPact doesn’t help women who want to keep their babies.



Full video: https://t.co/gSYmbkSM38 pic.twitter.com/yyIjwBgIbW — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 24, 2017

One Planned Parenthood staffer admits the name "Planned Parenthood" is a bit "deceiving" because they're pretty much just in the abortion business. Another staffer comes back from a message played while on hold, a message which claims Planned Parenthood offers "pre-natal care," only to tell the caller specifically they do no pre-natal care. Many respondents are flat-out baffled by the request, and don't even know who to tell the caller to call instead of them. One advises the caller to just "search on the internet," for example. These new advertisements about guiding women towards the choice of having a baby were posted before Live Action's expose. But it's pretty clear that this ad does not really represent Planned Parenthood's mission. The people picking up the phone in its offices state it pretty plainly. The army's actions are judged by the behavior of its frontline troops, not the propaganda officers sitting way back at HQ. More: LifeNews says that of the 97 Planned Parenthood offices contacted, ninety two said they provided no pre-natal care. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:58 PM

Awaiting Trump News Conference —Ace Presumably it will be about his DHS and immigration executive orders. I don't know if it's going to be a press conference or just a statement made to the press. Livestream here. Comments Posted by Ace at 02:52 PM

Sean Spicer: We're Going to Strip Federal Grant Money from Sanctuary Cities, Withhold Visas from Countries Which Don't Accept Their Illegal Immigrants Back —Ace Video clip below. There is a potential problem with this plan, apart from the question of whether Trump can do this by executive order rather than requiring an Act of Congress. The problem is the Anti-Commandeering doctrine, which states that the federal government cannot dictate to local police forces what they must do. That "commandeers" state powers into the service of the federal government, which runs afoul of the Constitution, the 10th Amendment, specifically. You might say, "But they're not forcing them to do this, they're just withholding money if they don't." True. But, if you remember the Supreme Court arguments over Obamacare, the conservative justices argued persuasively that to take away all of a state's federal medicaid subsidies if they did not expand Medicaid per the federal law's dictates would run afoul of the anti-commandeering doctrine. The Supreme Court voided that part of Obamacare as unconstitutional. Now, I do think you're permitted to withhold a fair amount of money-- the national government withheld highway funds from states that didn't go along with their 21-years-old-to-drink initiative, if I remember right. And they probably did that to make the 55 mph speed limit national (for the period when it was in fact national). So I think you can construct a withhold-some-money scheme that passes muster. But you can't go too far with it, or the Supreme Court will strike it down. And then there's that first problem of doing by executive order what Congress has not approved. As reducing aid to cities can be construed as a budgetary concern (it reduces federal outlays, after all), I suppose this could be passed via reconcilliation (thus avoiding any Senate filibuster), but you'd still need Congress to go along, and you'd still need 50 of our 52 Senators to go along, and a lot of them are RINOs. Might be worth trying anyway, just to flush them out and expose them to primary challenge. Trump could also make this provision a part of his infrastructutre-spending initiative (or boondoggle, if you prefer), and deny this additional money to states which do not comply with federal immigration laws. But there again, the RINOs will likely support Democratic initiatives to strip this provision out of the spending bill. Correction: A commenter says it's the anti-commandeering doctrine, as it's not an actual clause in the Constitution, but an implication from it, announced in case law. A look-up online finds a lot of references to the anti-commandeering clause., but I think the commenter is right -- even if that terminology is widespread, it's misleading and erroneous. tsrblk says the Medicaid funds cut-off from Obamacare was unconstitutional because it said the government would cut off money already authorized by law to flow to the states, and not just "new money" authorized in the bill itself. That sounds right to me -- however, that means the only way Trump could strip money from cities is to propose new money funding of them, then withhold it if they don't comply. That strikes me as two steps back and then only one step forward. I don't want to have to authorize new federal spending just to be able to threaten to take it away.

.@PressSec says Trump administration will "strip federal grant money from sanctuary states and cities" that harbor undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/vAOhL9V7cs — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2017

Oh Dear: Hillary Clinton Considering Launching a TV Show to Boost Her Next Run for Office —Ace The spirit is willing, but the muscle tone is slack. The news comes originally from Ed Klein's blog. Personally, I have found that I never see any of Ed Klein's scoops reported by anyone else, so I don't put much stock in what his "sources" say. But, this is just too fun to ignore. Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering the launch of a TV show to keep herself in the news The move would position her for a 2020 presidential run, according to an insider

She recently offered a toast to friends gathered at her Washington home, affecting an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent and promising: 'I'll be back' Clinton doesn't think Barack Obama will fight enough for liberal priorities, 'which leaves an opening for her to be the acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party' ... 'She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans,' the unnamed source said, according to Klein.

... Clinton, Klein writes, recently told a group of friends gathered at her Washington, D.C. home: 'I'll be back' – and delivered the line in an Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Terminator' accent as she raised a glass of wine. That last bit has the ring of truth to it, n'est ce pas? Except it's probably not wine, but vodka mixed with Purple Drank.

One Third of Californians Favor Secession from the United States —Ace Now that liberals are talking about it, it's a Serious Issue which deserves Careful Consideration. And I think we should consider it. I think it's time to ask ourselves if it's time for a National Divorce. What is the point of maintaining a marriage if it makes everyone very unhappy? (And there are no kids involved.) This is not the same country as it used to be and there's no point pretending otherwise. I think the history of the twenty-first century will largely be of undoing the artificially-constructed, over-large nation states that were made up in the nineteenth century. And yeah, the large nation-state is that recent an invention. There's nothing eternal about it. Nation-states could use some right-sizing. We should not all be competing for the power to make millions of other people's lives miserable. We should just be adults about it and say "Good luck" to each other, and let us each pursue our own right-sized happiness. Continue reading

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Mary Magdalene

Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo The damned painting must have batteries or a power plug, because it glows.... Comments Posted by CBD at 09:45 AM

Man DESTROYS Women's March In One SAVAGE Tweet [Warden] —Open Blogger No, really. The Men's March Against Fascism didn't have nearly as many signs. pic.twitter.com/Kb6jRGGPgS — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) January 23, 2017 Compare and contrast the sacrifice these men made, often without complaint or acclaim, to this imbecilic drama queen's baby burblings. Glennon Doyle Melton January 20 at 7:07am · Hi. I got up early to write something to you...something for us..something that would be comforting or inspiring or both. I can't do it- everything I write keeps sucking. I don't have any clarity at all this morning. Just a feeling of overwhelming sadness mixed with fear and disbelief. The world outside feels ominous and eerie and dangerous to me. In fifteen minutes, I'll wake up my babies and get them ready for school. Then Abby and my mom and I will fly to Sister's house in DC to get ready for the march. Tomorrow I'll be all fiery and hopeful again, I'm sure. But today, the truth is that I just feel afraid. Afraid for people of color. Afraid for the gay community. Afraid for my Muslim friends. Afraid for all women. Afraid for my friends with disabilities. Afraid for our children- to whom we can't promise any longer that the highest values of our land are respect, integrity, fairness, kindness, goodness, inclusion, diversity, humility, courage, and wisdom. This is the thing: I still cannot believe that I live in a country in which violence against women is not a deal breaker. In which blatant racism isn't a deal breaker. In which religious intolerance isn't a deal breaker. In which the mocking of the disabled is not a deal breaker. I am still stunned by it. Please don't tell us not to be angry, not to feel betrayed, not to be afraid for our own safety- unless you can explain to us that this is not true. It is true. The truth of that is settling into the hearts and minds of every vulnerable group in America today. So think before you tell us our fear and rage are not warranted. Think hard. Listen, I know that we were made for just such a time as this- and I am promising you that tomorrow we will begin to march into this new world as an army of Love Warriors. We'll show up, together. This I promise you. But this morning, all I've got in me is this: I'll keep this thread open, if you need a safe place to be today. I'm here and your community is here.

I'm sad and afraid, but also: HERE. First the pain, then the rising.

First the pain, then the rising. Today, The pain.

Tomorrow: the em effing rising. I love us. G Well, bless your poor blackened heart. Never go full vagina hat, sweetie. But seriously, I've been thinking about what drives this hysterical behavior and I've decided that it mostly boils down to a fundamental lack of gratitude. I'm not going to recount how fortunate we are in America. Everyone on this blog knows it. I wake up some days and literally thank God that I can take a warm shower in clean water. What we have, materially, is undeniably amazing. But there's poverty of goods and poverty of spirit. The women who act out this kind of absurd personal theater are generally well-off materially, but utterly impoverished spiritually. Now Ace or others might disagree with this, but I would argue that the strongest spiritual links that you can form with God are faith and gratitude in that order. Paul, for example, responded to being flogged and thrown into prison not with wailing and despair, but by singing God's praises. He had faith and gratitude in such abundance that no circumstance could shake his connection to God. When I see these women, who are blessed with more freedom, justice and material prosperity than almost any human beings to ever live on this Earth, crying, wailing, and lashing out at the world, I see people with neither faith nor gratitude. It's no surprise, then, that they act like lunatics. Satan owns their souls. You cannot wake up every day and deny the goodness all around you and be happy, healthy and well adjusted. You cannot regularly stew in anger, hatred, spite and resentment and stay connected to God. These people are lost. I do feel sorry for them, but I also understand that they're living in a hell of their own making. Their misery belongs to them and only them. Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 07:55 PM

Al Gore Can't Quite Explain Why His Previous Claim That the World Only Had Ten Years Left Is No Longer Operative —Ace Like that televangelist who claimed God was going to take him in a few years: When he didn't die at the named moment, he said God had decided to give him more time. Comments Posted by Ace at 06:52 PM

Real, or Performance Art? —Ace It's always safer to say something is fake than to expose yourself to the charge of Aggravated Gullibility and say "I think this is real," but I think this is real. Though it does seem hard to believe. But then, many things these days seem hard to believe. The fact that a thing is perfectly impossible is no reason to disbelieve it anymore. Continue reading

When your White Guilt boils over and you project your problems onto a random black barista. Shorty face is priceless. pic.twitter.com/Yu7M2h6OV8 — IV:XX Hotep Doobs (@DOEDoobs) January 24, 2017

Preposterously #FakeNews Piece at the Atlantic Makes A Series of Laugh-Out-Loud Errors In Trying to Prove that Ultrasounds of Babies Are Pro-Life Propaganda —Ace And that the heartbeats you hear in ultrasound are a Propaganda Lie, because babies don't have hearts "to speak of" or something. No really. After attempting a series of stealth, unacknowledged edits to fix the unfixable disaster of a fart of a thinkpiece, they've finally acknowledged some actual corrections. But their first impulse was to cover-up and to try to make their #FakeNews pass the smell test. Comments Posted by Ace at 02:18 PM

Secret Service Agent Writes on FaceBook That She'd Rather Take "Jail Time" Than a "Bullet" to Protect the "Disaster" Donald Trump —Ace Fire. Her. Ass. No debate, no hearings. Fire her. "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median," she wrote. "To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. "But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her." She's in charge of the Secret Service's Denver Division. For the moment. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:30 PM

LeMonde Poll: Populist, Anti-Euro Candidate National Front Candidate Marine Le Pen Moves Ahead of Republican Rival in French Presidential Election Poll —Ace Yeah but here's the thing: France conducts its elections in two "tours," or rounds. In the first round, a jungle primary, every major and minor party in France runs. In the second tour, usually the next week, the top two finishers face off in a run-off. The National Front frequently comes out ahead in the first tour in various elections -- but then all non-NF voters vote for the NF opponent in the second tour. This is even true of Les Republicains, the center-right party (and let me throw quotation marks around "right" party, this being socialist France), who will vote for the PS (Socialist Party) candidate to deny the NF candidate the win, and the PS voters will vote for the hated Republicains to defeat the even-more-hated NF. This happens all the time. Odds are high that the runoff will in fact be between the NF's Marine Le Pen and Les Republicains' Francois Fillion, but the odds are even higher than Marine Le Pen will then lose badly as all the PS voters and Greens and Communists and every other minor party voter vote for Fillion. This may say something about public sentiment in France, but it says little about who the next French president will be. Well, it kind of says the next French president will be Fillion.

So, If Dreamers Are Merely "Undocumented," May I Exercise My 2nd Amendment Rights As A Pre-Documented Concealed Carry? —CBD The pro-amnesty contingent of the Democrat party (which seems to be all of them) and their fellow travelers on the hard left (am I repeating myself?) quite obviously think that the lack of documentation -- or as normal, law-abiding citizens call it, being a criminal -- is a technicality that can be happily, cheerfully, blissfully ignored by these wonderful youngsters who are merely pursuing their dreams to be astronauts or engineers or doctors or landscape technologists. Okay...fine. Is there any qualitative difference between those people exercising their human right to a fat U.S. welfare check and a flat-screen TV at the next riot, and me exercising my human right to self defense, as protected by the 2nd Amendment? I thought not. It is a simple and perfectly understandable technicality that the state of New Jersey has failed to recognize the prevailing attitude toward concealed carry, as evidenced by the trend in about 35 states. Regulation is being relaxed, laws are being stricken, constitutional carry is a hot topic in legislatures across the country. So my silly and meaningless lack of an obviously superfluous document should be discarded on the dust bin of history. Right officer? Comments Posted by CBD at 11:56 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Vieja Friendo Huevos (Old Woman Frying Eggs)

Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez First time I have thought of food in two days.... I had completely forgotten about Velázquez, but luckily commenter and singer Rondinella Momma jogged my memory (yeah...that's some voice!). Comments Posted by CBD at 09:39 AM

Neil Gorsuch Emerges as Trump's Front-Runner for Supreme Court Nominee —Ace Here's a brief on him. He's on the 10th Circuit of Appeals right now, appointed by Bush, and thought to be among the most "Scalia-esque" of all possible Scalia replacements. Age: 50. And as I like to say, 50 is the new twenty-nine-and-three-quarters. Judge Napolitano said on McCallum's show that if Gorsuch is in fact Trump's nominee, Trump would have done exactly what he said he would do: Nominate a younger version of Scalia. Comments Posted by Ace at 08:05 PM

Unfunny SNL "Writer" Katie Rich Suspended "Indefinitely" After Tweeting Baron Trump Would Be History's "First Homeschooled Shooter" —Ace But remember, "indefinite" only means for an unspecified period of time, not "permanently." NBC won't comment on it, despite being one of the media companies that was so determined to hound minor congressional staffer nobody Elizabeth Lauten out of a job after she said the Obama children lacked "class." Meanwhile, Pop Hag Madonna had tweeted "F*** Trump and f*** the Secret Service" after people called for a Secret Service inquiry into her public declaration that she had "dreamed" about "blowing up the White House." However, after the Secret Service actually took an interest in the case, the Elderly Hooker changed her pitchy tune. She now says her statement about blowing up the White House was a "metaphor" about something or other. The Warbling Lich will likely remain free to continue doing sexual dances for aging gay men who fondly remember their youths when they had to pretend to find Madonna provocative. I fully support using the regime of political intimidation and social bullying these monsters created against them. To do otherwise would be to affirm their status as our social superiors -- that they make the rules, and the rest of us suffer those rules. A caste with pretenses of being superior does not actually become superior until the lower castes affirm the superiority of that caste by conceding to them the immunities and privileges they assert. This must not be permitted to happen. It is a bad thing that we live in a society of bizarre speech codes and scalp-hunting sociopaths. But it is a worse thing that we live in a society of bizarre speech codes and scalp-hunting sociopaths in which the Media-Political Caste claims immunity from the rules and punishments they themselves invent and enforce.

To suffer under an unjust law is to suffer an affront to one's liberty. But to suffer under an unjust law to which other superior castes are exempt is to suffer an affront to one's very humanity and equality.

I will sign a peace treaty in the #WarOnFreeSpeech the moment the Indecent Left is sufficiently battered to come begging for peace. But until then: The War on Speech goes both ways, fascists. You will be made to share the misery you have made for us all.

Army Picks a Replacement for the Standard Sidearm Beretta M9: The Sig Sauer P320 —Ace No word on whether they're sticking with 9mm or .45 ACP. Apparently the P320 can be had in either, as well as in .357 SIG and .40 S&W. Actually, the pistol is modular, and this article suggests that the gun might just be available in different calibers. This wikipedia entry says the P320 can be "adapted" to fire the four different calibers, but the word "adapted" seems vague to me. The article also says that my previous belief that the .45 was superior may be in error, as police departments which had previously up-calibered from 9mm to .40 are now switching back. Although the objective is for a round with better terminal ballistics, the argument for adopting a larger bullet has disadvantages. The FBI and certain police forces have reversed earlier decisions to replace their 9 mm pistols with ones chambered for .40 S&W because the heavier bullet and greater recoil caused excessive wear and frame damage. Law enforcement personnel have found that even marginally larger pistol rounds are still too underpowered to kill a person with one shot, and that smaller rounds allow for better shot placement when firing rapidly. Meanwhile, a sniper killed three jihadis with a single bullet in Iraq, and no, it wasn't by hitting a propane tank like in Uncharted or Doom. The bullet went through one and then another and then dinged a third off a ricochet. Thanks to Anonosaurus Wrecks for that last one. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:50 PM

Schumer Delaying Pompeo's Confirmation as Head of CIA After Having Promised to Confirm All NatSec Heads By Last Friday —Ace Senator Burr has a pointed summation: "He lied." So what's this about? Here's what I think it's about: The Democrats are banking on a lunatic scenario whereby Michael Flynn or others on Trump's staff are found to have conspired with Russia. They figure, I think, that the acting head of the CIA -- note that with Brennan's (none-too-soon) departure there is no official head of the CIA, just some holdover acting as head -- will be able to ferret out the Traitors whereas I guess they think Pompeo wouldn't be as serious about Finding All the Traitors. So they're going to expose the US to greater security risks and higher chances of a successful terrorist attack to appease the crazies on the left pushing for Chimpeachment 2: Chimps Gone Bananas, and risk American lives on a 0.0000001% chance that there's anything to this newest pipe-dream conspiracy theory or that Brennan's Boyz can find evidence of it. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:49 PM

Oh, My: Incandescently Dumb Obama Foreign Policy Spokesdummy Marie Harf Hired by... FoxNews??!! —Ace This makes no sense, until you realize it makes all the sense. Liberals would of course rather work for the liberal news network CNN. But CNN knows that, and can choose from among the best applicants. Where does that leave a Marie Harf? Well, it leaves her Fox. Now, what would Fox gain from this? Oh God -- It would gain so, so much. Tucker Carlson can do Theater of the Stupid segments with her two or three nights a week. It would be uhhhmazing. Comments Posted by Ace at 03:59 PM

Trump Signs Executive Orders: Withdraws from TPP, Ends Funding for Overseas Health Services That Provide Abortions, Freezes Some Federal Hiring —Ace Pen and a phone, but mostly the pen. Making good on a campaign promise, President Trump on Monday signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

He also signed two other orders -- one placing a hiring freeze on some federal workers and the other reinstating a ban on funding for international groups that perform abortions. Re: the hiring freeze, he said this about it: The new commander-in-chief also signed an executive order on Monday that froze hiring for some federal government employees. "Except for the military," he said when signing it. Government unions immediately began screaming, and that's a real danger, because federal government unions are so popular with the American public. Per that report, the freeze might be retroactive for Obama's recent hires who were hired but who have not actually begun working yet. Comments Posted by Ace at 03:19 PM

Federal Officials People: Intelligence Community Probing Michael Flynn —Ace This story is notable for two things. First, as with the PeePeeGate psyops the IC conducted against the country, it's vapornews -- there's no actual news here, as the "news" is just that there is an investigation. And no conclusions at all. We already know there was an investigation -- this was leaked two weeks ago. So the leakers are just re-leaking this to get it re-reported. But there's nothing new -- there's no conclusion, the article notes. So rather than advancing the story by saying "There's an investigation, and it has found X," this story specifically says the investigation has not found anything either way. Nothing excuplatory, nothing incriminating. Pure re-report of a re-leak. But this is the most precious part of the Wall Street Journal's report. It has been common (though I'm certain not uniform) previous media practice to attribute leaks from the IC to "federal officials" or "intelligence community officials." In other words, people working for the federal government or the intelligence community. On Friday at 12 noon, John Brennan and I'm guessing several other Obama political appointees in the IC lost their jobs, as Trump pointedly did not ask them to remain aboard until their replacements could be confirmed. So these folks aren't Federal Officials or IC Officials any longer. They're just people, as of noon Friday. So note the WSJ's attribution of its non-story: U.S. counterintelligence agents have investigated communications that President Donald Trump's national security adviser had with Russian officials, according to people familiar with the matter. WAS: Federal officials NOW: "People"! Interesting.

Monday Mid-Morning Open Thread —Misanthropic Humanitarian Mr. CBD is still under the weather. He asked me if I knew anything about art. I said sure, once upon a time my favorite show on PBS was The Joy of Painting with some guy named Bob Ross. Shades of Gray-Bob Ross Not artsy enough for you...................... ***** Continue reading

Consolation- Auguste Toulmouche 1867

I heard there was consoling taking place over the weekend. Close it up Comments Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 09:40 AM

Rule Britannia! —WeirdDave "The sun never sets on the British Empire". 100 years ago this was the literal truth, as our older sibling proudly administered a commonwealth that literally spanned the entire globe. Sorely tested by WWII, she stood strong against the National Socialist threat. Winston Churchill stood tall in the rubble of London, bravely flipping off the German planes with his trademark "V", becoming a eternal symbol of triumph over adversity.

Has there ever been a better example of courage? Of defiance? Of stouthearted determination to fight through the toughest of times and emerge victorious? Such an example can inspire a people for generations, echoing down through the ages, ensuring greatness. Then again, maybe not. Open Thread Close it up Comments Posted by WeirdDave at 07:45 PM

CBD-Less Food Thread —Misanthropic Humanitarian *****

CBD contacted me at about 2:30PM looking for help. Seems he celebrated Friday so hard that he can't get out of bed. So you have me and this quickly prepared but delicious Food Thread. As many of you know I reside in the upper Mid-West. We enjoy fish at our home. So instead of buying fish, Mrs. MH kicks me out of the house to bring back some fresh fish. One of those fish would be the Black Crappie. Here is a recipe that we enjoy. It isn't fried fish, but it is pretty crunch nevertheless. 1 lb fresh crappie fillets

1 egg or sub Evaporated milk

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated

2/3 cup crushed corn flakes

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. pepper

Kosher salt to taste Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Combine flour and pepper in a shallow bowl and mix well

Beat the egg in another small bowl, add 2 tsp of water and mix it well

Mix crushed corn flakes, Parmesan cheese and cayenne pepper in a separate bowl

Sprinkle fillets with Kosher salt

Dredge fillets first in flour mixture, then egg mixture then in corn flakes mixture

Place coated fillets on a baking sheet coated with cooking oil spray

Bake 10-15 minutes or until fish flakes. Don't have fresh Crappies or bluegills or perch. Cod and Haddock work well also. I've never tried this recipe with trout or salmon. So I'm not sure what the results would be. Pan fried Brookies with skin on don't need anything else. But, that's a food thread for another day. In the Upper Mid-West the Catholics brought with them the fish fry on Friday nights. A typical fish fry here consists of fish, cole slaw, French fries and bread/role. Your Misanthropic gourmet loves cabbage. Here's a recipe for cole slaw from Mrs. MH's grandmother that's very good. Cole Slaw

1 head cabbage shredded

2-3 carrots shredded

1 small onion minced

Mix veggies in a large bowl Sauce

2/3 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup salad oil

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp ground mustard

1/2 tsp celery seed

Salt & pepper to taste Boil dressing 1 minute. Pour over salad and mix well, it can be served warm or cold. Our preference is cold. French fries, fried potatoes, hash browns all go well with this meal along with buttered dark rye bread. Wash all of it down with a cold beer of your choice, it's a damn fine meal. Us Lutherans can only add this to the meal. Don't worry I wouldn't eat it either.

Food news? Well there is this little tidbit. Regarding tipping restaurant workers.

For years, the restaurant industry has thrown legal challenge after legal challenge at a Labor Department regulation that bars kitchen workers from sharing in tips. The fight stretches all the way back to 2010, when the agency responded to a court ruling that allowed an Oregon restaurant to give cooks and dishwashers pooled tips by dashing out a federal law that prohibited the practice nationwide. Suffice it to say trade groups like the National Restaurant Association were displeased with the move, which was essentially a rogue act without congressional approval. But in September, the industry lost its final lower-court appeal, leaving the group with one option: Go harass the Supreme Court.

Since we've covered the "fish fry" might as well see what Uncle Sam has going on. The gubmint has put out their latest advice.

The Food and Drug Administration issued its “final advice” on fish and shellfish this week, warning against eating some species and encouraging Americans to eat three servings a week of others. The federal agency gave particular attention to pregnant and breastfeeding women, and in less than 24 hours the Center for Science in the Public Interest said the FDA’s advice is bad medicine. The FDA reaffirmed its 2014 advice with this week’s final advice and recommends adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, should eat 4-ounce servings of “low-mercury” fish and/or shellfish at least two or three times per week. “However, all fish contain at least traces of mercury, which can be harmful to the brain and nervous system if a person is exposed to too much of it over time,” according to the FDA’s final advice

Get well CBD.

