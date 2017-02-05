Food Thread: Super Bowl Edition: Ignore The Media -- Keep Calm And Have Fun (And Poke SJWs With Sharp Sticks) —CBD It is a spectacle that has overwhelmed America, and while I am thoroughly disgusted by what the NFL has become, for most Americans it's a fun day, filled with food and family and embarrassing commercials and sometimes even some good football. Chez Dildo is woefully unprepared, and I blame others. The current plan is deli food, which superseded the pulled pork, which topped smoked chicken, which trumped the grilled steaks I wanted. Yes, that is correct. I have no control over my kitchen. I do what I am told. And don't pretend you have any more authority in your house. I have the kitchen video feeds from Pixy...I can see the Morons in their aprons (Garrett has a lovely frilly polka-dot number), dutifully cooking what they have been instructed to make. So enjoy, and instead of getting exercised by the Leftist-Media-Establishment and its burning desire to make you all subservient to the hysterical SJWs in our midst, just laugh and point and mock, and enjoy the Velveeta and Rotel dip! Continue reading

Commenter artisanal'ette has bailed me out with lots of good content for today's Food Thread. Here is Food & Wine magazine's Who eats vegetables at a Super Bowl party? You eat fried food! -- Michael Symon Commenter artisanal'ette has bailed me out with lots of good content for today's Food Thread. Here ismagazine's Super Bowl Food issue. Nothing earth shattering, but I love poking through the recipes for inspiration for the other 364 days of the year.-- Michael Symon The BA Super Bowl Headquarters By state, very fun list:

Top Super Bowl Sunday Dishes: Most-Searched Recipes in All 50 States Cheesy stuff:

30 Gooey, Cheesy Super Bowl Party Recipes Ultimate Super Bowl Recipes Round up Chefs' Super Bowl Recipes 65 best snack recipes for Super Bowl 2017 that football fans are sure to gobble up ******

Commenter Bluebell swears by this recipe for

I had a strange conversation several months ago with someone who had attended a year-long cooking school at Le Cordon Bleu. He was also a Never-Trumper, and thought Hillary was well prepared to be president, so you can imagine how delicately I conversed with him. I had to be careful because I was going to be around him for three days.... Commenter Bluebell swears by this recipe for flourless chocolate cake. When I have more than a few people over and want to pretend that I know how to cook, this is the kind of recipe I love. It is easy, almost foolproof (even for Red Sox fans), and chocolate, sugar and butter are crowd pleasers in most civilized places...even Chez Dildo!I had a strange conversation several months ago with someone who had attended a year-long cooking school at Le Cordon Bleu. He was also a Never-Trumper, and thought Hillary was well prepared to be president, so you can imagine how delicately I conversed with him. I had to be careful because I was going to be around him for three days.... But....he had no qualms about leaving cooked food out for a day or two; specifically pizza. There is no way on God's green earth that I would eat a slice of pizza that had been sitting in a box on the counter for 24 hours. I understand that food that has been thoroughly cooked is starting from zero from the perspective of bacterial growth, but with a doubling time of 20 minutes, those little buggers can multiply quickly enough to do real damage to your gastrointestinal tract in a matter of a few hours. There are common bacteria that cause illness, including staphylococcus, floating everywhere and on everything. It is impossible to prevent inoculation with bacteria, so we have learned to prevent growth by refrigerating or heating foods. And I won't even talk about heat-stable toxins produced by some of those bacteria.... Duh.

Anyone a big fan of sweet potatoes or yams (pretty much the same thing in America)? I have been roasting them, cut up and dressed with olive oil and salt, and they are a very pleasant change from potatoes. They also seem to be a bit more resilient to heat. I usually eat them fried, but roasting works very nicely too. But mashed seems to bring out too much of the sweetness, so I stick to potatoes as my starch vehicle for butter and cream.

One martini is just right, two is too many, and three is not enough.

-- James Thurber I like to have a martini,

Two at the very most.

After three I'm under the table,

after four I'm under my host. -- Dorothy Parker ****** I make my own granola, for two reasons. One, I am cheap, and commercial granola is stupidly expensive. Two, the commercial stuff isn't all that good, and often has inane ingredients. If I want to eat crap like quinoa, I'll have a lobotomy, become a hippie, or a hipster, vote for Bernie Sanders and move to some leftist shithole. Anyone a big fan of sweet potatoes or yams (pretty much the same thing in America)? I have been roasting them, cut up and dressed with olive oil and salt, and they are a very pleasant change from potatoes. They also seem to be a bit more resilient to heat. I usually eat them fried, but roasting works very nicely too. But mashed seems to bring out too much of the sweetness, so I stick to potatoes as my starch vehicle for butter and cream.-- James Thurber-- Dorothy ParkerI make my own granola, for two reasons. One, I am cheap, and commercial granola is stupidly expensive. Two, the commercial stuff isn't all that good, and often has inane ingredients. If I want to eat crap like quinoa, I'll have a lobotomy, become a hippie, or a hipster, vote for Bernie Sanders and move to some leftist shithole. I made a batch recently, and I used Whole Foods oats instead of my usual Quaker Old Fashioned Oats. And it wasn't as good, and didn't work as well. Make of that what you will, but I will extrapolate that SJWs are fools, and are willing to part with their money for substandard products, all in service of political goals and virtue signalling...but mostly virtue signalling.

This is the kind of food that is great for a Sunday brunch when you don't feel like making a bunch of different dishes but you still have to feed people. It's an almost infinitely modifiable recipe, although for some strange reason my recipe says that the chorizo is optional. That is, of course, absolutely ridiculous. It's mandatory. This is the kind of food that is great for a Sunday brunch when you don't feel like making a bunch of different dishes but you still have to feed people. It's an almost infinitely modifiable recipe, although for some strange reason my recipe says that the chorizo is optional. That is, of course, absolutely ridiculous. It's mandatory. Spanish Tortilla

3 ounces olive oil



1 1/2 pounds waxy potatoes, cut into 1/4 inch slices



1 large onion, sliced into half moons



1 bell pepper, cut into a large dice



4-5 cloves garlic, minced



4 ounces. chorizo, diced (optional)



6 eggs, lightly beaten



salt and pepper

Heat 1/4 of the olive oil in an oven-proof skillet (I like cast-iron) over medium heat. Add the potatoes, toss to coat and cook for about 20 minutes, until they’ve softened but are not 100% cooked. If there’s too much sizzling or browning, turn the heat down a bit. When they’re soft, remove them with a slotted spoon. Heat 1/4 of the olive oil in an oven-proof skillet (I like cast-iron) over medium heat. Add the potatoes, toss to coat and cook for about 20 minutes, until they’ve softened but are not 100% cooked. If there’s too much sizzling or browning, turn the heat down a bit. When they’re soft, remove them with a slotted spoon. Preheat your oven to 375. Add the rest of the olive oil, the onion and the bell pepper; saute for 5-7 minutes; add the garlic and chorizo and cook for another 5 minutes. The onion should be nice and soft. Return the potatoes to the pan and toss to combine with the onion, pepper and chorizo; cook the veggies together for a few more minutes until the potato is cooked all the way through. Pat the veg down into a relatively even layer and pour the beaten egg over the top; jiggle the skillet to encourage the egg to distribute itself evenly. Let the tortilla set on the stovetop for 5 minutes, then transfer to the oven for another 10, until the egg is set all the way through. Remove from the oven and let cool to room temperature, cut into wedges and serve.

Sunday Morning Book Thread 02-05-2017 —OregonMuse



Library of Cowboyneal

Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, murderous progressive rioters, Democratic enablers of murderous progressive rioters, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, a big load of guffaws. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which I don't understand why they even exist.

[A]s a carpenter/cabinetmaker and avid reader since age four, I can think of few places I'd rather be (or imagine being) than a good library. When I'm asked, incredulously, why I don't own a TV (and haven't in decades), I simply reply, "Do you know how many books I haven't read yet?"

--Moron 'Cowboyneal' Pic Note In addition to providing me with a great book quote, Cowboyneal also writes: Attached is a photo of the living room / library of my old farmhouse, showing only a fraction of the bookcases which lined nearly every wall. I rented this house for seven years until its sale and demolition last summer (the buyers typified the subject of my insult-for-the-times: "They know the price of everything and the value of nothing.") I will have another someday. I hope he gets his wish.

AoSHQ Gets Results This is so cool. Most of us know OldSailor's poet and have read his Amy Lynn novels. Well, he has been the recipient of some very good news that, if he wasn't pixybanned, he'd be telling us himself: My first book was born at Ace of Spades HQ, in other words, many stepped up to offer support and assistance. I am announcing this to the AoS family first. I am pleased to announce that a premier, successful NYC literary agent has contacted me. He read my first book, Amy Lynn. Just like many of my fans, my protagonist, her family and adventures captivated him. I have agreed on a contract and his firm will begin the process of marketing Amy Lynn to Hollywood for Motion pictures and TV. My books will remain under my control as a self-published author with no middle person publisher. Hell, the publishers didn’t want me anyway. The odds of anything coming of it are small, however, it is the first door that most Authors never get through. Thanks Rons and ronettes. No, he's not blowing his nose with $100 bills quite yet. Here's how the process works: The Author has very little control over Hollywood. Step one: A studio buys the rights to the book, called an option. That's usually anywhere from 5-9k. Step two: If there is one, they do a project (Movie/TV). The Author gets 100-300K. Book sales boom with a movie and they don't touch that. That's all mine. If they do the second book, the cost goes way up, and on and on. It's a filthy business. That was explained to me from the outset. However, there is an assfull of money to be made with a good story. So OSP is struggling to get to step one, getting Amy Lynn optioned for the big screen. Hopefully the fancy-pants literary agent can open some doors for him. The Lawyer has looked the contract over. They agreed to some changes and it will be signed on Monday...Thank you very much. The Rons and Ronnettes have been instrumental in getting this hobby of mine off the ground. It appears as of now, it may be a bit more than a hobby. So it could be that OSP might soon be moving up into a whole new level. I just hope that when he's being driven around in his Bentley chauffeured by Donald Trump's hair, he'll remember us schlubs here at the HQ. Seriously, congrats OSP. I hope Amy Lynn makes you filthy rich.

Fallout From The Entrumpening So, we all know that the Trump presidency is bringing in record increases in global warming, but also in racism, sexism, homophobia, and, of course, Islamophobia. In fact, more Islamophobia than you can shake a stick at. Of course, what's really happening is that the progressive left is losing its sh*. They're even losing their sh* in the literary world. As mentioned in an earlier book thread, the snowflakes are boycotting Simon and Schuster, but they're also writing silly books. This is the "resistance" (excuse me, "#TheResistance") recommended by amateur webzine Slate in this article wherein author Kyell Gold is #resisting Trump by writing Gay Muslim Furry Romance novels. No, I'm not making this up: "One of the themes of my stories, from very early on, has been conflict between people who realize they're gay and a society that has problems with that sexuality,” Gold said. Mr. Gold is obviously a bold, innovative author, daring to go where no man has ever gone. I mean nobody has ever done one of these "hey everybody, I'm homosexual now" stories before, right? Perhaps he should be nominated for the Nobel Prize. After all, if a president who had his country at war for *every single day* of his presidency can win the Nobel Peace Prize, then surely an author whose books, once you get past the gay furry crap, have absolutely nothing new to say but simply rehash the same progressive tropes that have already been beaten to death should be a fine candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature. Though his previous books have touched on Christianity, “I know that Islam is also not necessarily tolerant towards homosexuality. … I also didn't understand much about Islam other than that it's a religion that hundreds of millions of people in the world follow." A real scholar, then. His description of Islam as "not necessarily tolerant towards homosexuality" is quite a whitewash. I've seen photos of homosexuals who have been executed in Mideast countries and it seems to me that goes quite a bit beyond being "not necessarily tolerant." It's like calling the Berkeley riots that forced Milo to cancel his speaking engagement "mostly peaceful." The Slate piece is so full of dumb, I'm not going to inflict any more of it on you. Masochists who want to reduce their IQs can click on the link for themselves. But this being the book thread and all, I would be remiss if I didn't link to the book in question, The Time He Desires. And by the way, I don't believe Mr. Gold is a Muslim, but he is writing about Muslim characters. What an outrage. I think he should be brought up on charges of cultural appropriation with malice aforethought.

Writers' Deadlines Anna Puma sent me this link of some deadlines for submissions that you might actually get paid for. The Chicken Soup for the Soul site is currently accepting submissions for 6 different books that will be published in 2017. More info and submission guidelines here. Also, the Agorist Writers Workshopp is calling for submissions for Vol. 3. of 'The Clarion Call': The theme for The Clarion Call, Vol. 3: The Move to Somalia* is humor. It will be a volume of comedy, satire, and post-modern dissections of the futility of modern, post-political philosophy. With your proper preparation, the AWW is confident that you have what it takes to make us, and all of your fellow voluntaryists, laugh. Even if it’s at our own expense. Due date is Feb. 26th. The submission guidelines are available as a pdf document. More info at the Agorist Writers Workshop page. (h/t votermom).

Books By Morons Moron author Jay Slater, who mostly lurks. He has self-published the novella We Sail Off To War, which he describes as a science fiction naval war story in the tradition of Aubrey and Hornblower: War has broken out in the Confederacy of Allied Worlds, and it falls to the brave men and women of the Naval Arm to defend their country against the Exile fleet. Over the gas giant Argo, they are losing. With few resources and little time to spare, they must find—and bring to battle—an Exile armored cruiser which has terrorized the spacelanes for too long. His second book is the novel Nathaniel Cannon and the Lost City of Pitu, which is book 1 of the Nathaniel Cannon adventure series. The year is 1929. In the aftermath of the Great War, the world rebuilds, and the mighty zeppelin is its instrument. Carrying trade between every nation, airship merchantmen attract an old menace for a new age: the sky pirate. One man stands out above the rest. Ace pilot, intrepid explorer, and gentleman buccaneer Nathaniel Cannon and his gang, the Long Nines, prowl the skies in hot pursuit of wealth and adventure. Kindle pre-orders available for $1.99. the scheduled release date is Mar. 17th.

What I'm Reading I started Sheryl Attkisson's book Stonewalled: My Fight for Truth Against the Forces of Obstruction, Intimidation, and Harassment in Obama's Washington a few months back, got distracted, and went on to something else. And just recently I tried to get back into it, but simply couldn't. If I had read this book two years ago, or one year ago, I probably would've said, "Sheryl Atkisson is one of the good guys, a journalist who is actually interested in reporting news instead of pushing a narrative, and she wrote a good book about running afoul of her bosses at CBS News for going after corruption in the Obama DOJ, so go read it." That would've been my review if I had written it last year But what a difference an election makes. After witnessing pretty much the entire MSM throw away even their pretense of objectivity during this election by their attempt to destroy one of the candidates, and their complete lack of understanding afterwards of the magnitude of their own failure, there is nothing left in my estimation of them other than utter contempt. And this includes not only the MSM, but the journalism profession in general. Every time I see one of those guys on TV sitting behind a desk and reading from a piece of paper or teleprompter, I assume he's lying. Or, perhaps it would be more accurate to say, he's reading sentences from a piece of paper that were written by someone who was lying. So yes, I'm being unfair to the hardworking journalists who try to get their stories right, do adequate fact-checking, and follow the story wherever it leads regardless of politics. But you know what, I simply do not care anymore. Since they've been exposed as liars during the election cycle, and they've doubled down on lying after the election, I've lost patience. I've got a bad attitude. F them all. And from what I've read of it, Attkisson seems to OK with the vaccines-cause-autism narrative. I suppose that's another reason why her book is leaving a bad taste in my mouth.

___________ Don't forget the AoSHQ reading group on Goodreads. It's meant to support horde writers and to talk about the great books that come up on the book thread. It's called AoSHQ Moron Horde and the link to it is here: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/175335-aoshq-moron-horde. ___________ So that's all for this week. As always, book thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to OregonMuse, Proprietor, AoSHQ Book Thread, at the book thread e-mail address: aoshqbookthread, followed by the 'at' sign, and then 'G' mail, and then dot cee oh emm. What have you all been reading this week? Hopefully something good, because, as you all know, life is too short to be reading lousy books.

The News In 4 Tweets —OregonMuse Submitted for your approval: Most reasonable to least reasonable. pic.twitter.com/oBB5OIDWEF — (((Kevin Reiss))) (@kevin_reiss) February 3, 2017 2 look fairly reasonable, the third is a bit biased but could be worse, and the 4th reads like a Democratic Party press release. Continue reading

To the Editor, NY Times: Greetings. In response to your online advertisement inviting me to subscribe to your newspaper, I think I will decline. To be honest, I don't think I need your newspaper. From what I've read of it, I can simply have the Democratic National Committee FAX their daily talking points directly to me, thus completely eliminating the middle-man. Yours, OregonMuse

Oregon

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 02-04-2017 —OregonMuse



Of Course It Is

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get in the middle of a conga line of bears on a Saturday afternoon. Unless that's the way you swing. And there's nothing wrong with that. Mostly.

“Of Chess it has been said that life is not long enough for it, but that is the fault of life, not Chess”

--William Ewart Napier

Problem 1 - Black To Play (394) Hint: Black wins material



6rr/2p1n1k1/2Pp1q1b/4pp1B/2P1P2p/3P4/2Q3PP/1RB2RK1 b - - 0 1



Problem 2 - White To Play (BWTC 43) Hint: mate in 3



r1bq1rk1/pp2np1p/2n2Bp1/3pp3/3R3Q/2P5/P1P2PPP/2K2BNR w - - 0 1





Go So! American Grandmaster Wesley So is now ranked #2 in the world: There is no end in sight for Wesley So's meteoric rise. Last weekend, he won the Tata Steel Masters section, winning a super-tournament ahead of the World Champion for the first time. And he's got a pretty good win streak going: In addition to winning one of the strongest tournaments of the year, Wesley So reached 56 games in his undefeated streak, gained 14 rating points, and reached a new peak live rating of 2822.



Because Fabiano Caruana suffered a loss to Nigel Short in the ongoing Gibraltar Open, this was enough to make So the clear number 2 in the world, within 16 points of Carlsen. Here's the current Top 10 list:



I wasn't aware that chess ratings were measured to the tenth of a point. This is the first time I've seen that.

Problem 3 - White To Play (136) White can force a won position for himself by using this one weird trick. Hint: Underpromote!



1k1r4/pP2q3/8/Q7/8/6bP/6P1/2R4K w - - 0 1









I wonder if you can make joke about chess being racist that doesn't mention anything about White moving first.

Problem 4 - White To Play (222) Hint: White Mates in 5



2r2rk1/1R3pp1/n3pP1n/q2p4/3P1NP1/R2Q1P1p/2N4P/6K1 w - - 0 1





Weird Tournament Pairings Women's world champion Hou Yifan withrew from the final round of the Tradewise Gibraltar Chess Festival: The world’s top female chess player has given up her last game to protest being paired against mostly female players at a major tournament where male contestants outnumbered them. Did she think they were doing it on purpose? Tournament founder Brian Callaghan said he understood Hou’s concerns, but said the pairings were “100 per cent correct.” In one of my tournaments years ago, I had to play Black 3 rounds in a row. Yeah, that was unpleasant, but what would have been the basis for lodging a complaint? I can't imagine that the tournament director had it in for me. Sometimes in the Swiss system where winners are paired with winners and losers with losers, the pairings just work out oddly. Plus, these days, the pairings are done by computer, which don't care which gender you are. Which brings up another point; In competitive chess, there are only 2 genders. There are masters and grandmasters, and women masters and women grandmasters, and that's it. There's no bi-fluid gender-queer masters and mostly-female-but-sometimes-cis-male furry grandmasters. And they don't let men put on a dress and play in the women's section. It's always fun to watch progressive fantasies collide with reality. They lose every time.

Endgame of the Week (Endg. 191) Nothing tricky here



8/2k3K1/8/2p5/2P5/2P5/8/8 w - - 0 1





___________ Solutions Update Problem 1 - Black To Play



6rr/2p1n1k1/2Pp1q1b/4pp1B/2P1P2p/3P4/2Q3PP/1RB2RK1 b - - 0 1



1...Bxc1

2.Rbxc1 Or White could try to get cute with 2.Bg4, but 2...Bf4 maintains the lead in material. 2...Rxh5 and Black is up a bishop.

Problem 2 - White To Play



r1bq1rk1/pp2np1p/2n2Bp1/3pp3/3R3Q/2P5/P1P2PPP/2K2BNR w - - 0 1



1. Qxh7+! This is no time to be shy. If 1.Qh6? (trying to set up Qg7#) then Nf5! 1...Kxh7

2.Rh4+ Kg8

3.Rh8#

Problem 3 - White To Play



1k1r4/pP2q3/8/Q7/8/6bP/6P1/2R4K w - - 0 1



1. Rc8+ Rxc8

2. Qxa7+ Kxa7

3. bxc8=N+! Did you see that one coming? Maybe you didn't. Just don't play 3.bxc8=Q? because 3...Qe1#. 3...Kb7

4. Nxe7 Kc7 and the two connected pawns ensure White's victory. In fact, according to the Shredder Endgame Database Table, this position is a mate for White in 28 moves.

Problem 4 - White To Play



2r2rk1/1R3pp1/n3pP1n/q2p4/3P1NP1/R2Q1P1p/2N4P/6K1 w - - 0 1



This one's kind of tough because the first couple of moves aren't attacking (i.e. checking) moves: 1.Qg6! Obviously the threat here is 2.Qg7#. White's queen is impervious to capture: 1...fxg6 2.Rxg7+ Kh8 3.Nxg6#. So Black must protect his 'g' pawn. 1...Nf5

2.gxf5 And now all Black can do is delay the inevitable. 2...Qe1+

3.Nxe1 fxg6

4.Rxg7+ Kh8

5.Nxg6#

Endgame of the Week



8/2k3K1/8/2p5/2P5/2P5/8/8 w - - 0 1



I don't think this one is particularly hard. The idea here is for White to use his king as a bully. First, the black king must be bullied away from his one remaining pawn. Then, he must be bullied away from the queening square. There is not one unique solution to this problem, but most of them go something like this: 1.Kf6 Kd6

2.Kf5 Kc7

3.Ke5 Kc6

4.Ke6 Kc7

5.Kd5 Kb6

6.Kd6 Kb7 Step one is complete. White has successfully bullied Black away from his pawn. 7.Kxc5 Kc7

8.Kb5 Kb7

9.c5 Kc7

10.c6 Kc8

11.Kb6 Kd8

12.Kb7 and White has the queening square under his control. 11...Kd8 is the move my chess app chose. It isn't a move I would have made in this position. Not that mine is much better. But Black can hold out a while longer with 11...Kb8

12.c7+ Kc8

13.c4 Kd7

Ace of Spades Pet Thread —Misanthropic Humanitarian

Adult Some supervision required

Any dog owners ever happen something like this happen to them? Do cats destroy stuff? Anyway, let's get those critters under control and enjoy this week's almost world famous Pet Thread. Curl up and enjoy. Continue reading

A Little of This. A Little of That.



Cat has 9 lives and how many legs?

Animal hybrids.

Follow the rules where there are big cats.

Sad story.h/t Miley

A talented chicken

Sweet story.



Have you ever had a dog? This blog site will hit home. Never have a dog? A humorous look at the joys of doggeh parenthood.

h/t Michelle.

Meet The PetMorons

The Misanthrope's hounds, from L-R, Darbie, Dreamer and Derry. 2 Irish Setters and an Irish Red & White Setter. Darbie & Derry are 10 years old and are siblings. Dreamer is 2.

Our first cat submission today comes from Bob. "Our cat had a headache and told us he's taking a sick day. No cat stuff today. I'm not buying it...I think he's faking, but how can I tell?" Sick? We aren't sure but it looks totally abused. ;)

From Kristi, a long time lurker.

"Long time lurker (since W was up for re-election against Kerry - 2004?!) and a few comments here and there over the years. All shelter babies, rescues, and one stray who showed up 5 years ago and never left. Sadly, Emme, in the top left corner, passed away a few days before Thanksgiving this year from cancer but didn't feel right leaving her out. Merry Christmas from my pack to yours!" Our timing is a little off. But, IMHO it's never too late to wish someone a Merry Christmas. Thanks for the wonderful card. Here's a handsome cat photo of B-Boy submitted by PJ. "I lost him a couple of years ago but he was the best. He adopted me: snuck into my house one day, went to sleep on my bed, and refused to leave. Had a happy ten years together, with him as my protector and me as his everything. If you are wondering how the vet got the posed shot? Drugs. When the cat is still subdued after anesthesia, he snaps a picture. Marketing genius.Best,PJ"

We received this from Joe. We aren't sure if it's true or not. But here is what he said about his cat. "My cat known as Kitty. What he says is true." This is what Goldilocks says about her dog, Daisy. Meet Daisy. Obsessed with tennis balls, swimming, snow, Milkbones and cheese. And getting lots of love and attention. Textbook Golden Retriever. It’s her world, I just live in it." Hate to break it to you Goldilocks, that's the case with most dogs here at the AoSHQ. A few weeks back, the dog photos were numerous. We put out a challenge to the cat owners. Well, they have taken the up the challenge and the cat photos are coming in fast and furious. Thanks Cat Morons. Rounding up this weeks PetMorons are these 3 cats. Here is the story of these characters. "

One pic features my gray tabby cat Jasmine cuddling up with Kaylee the Calico Kitty Cat (a.k.a. "the Whisper Kitty," "Little Miss Walrus Whiskers," and "the Kaylee Monster"). The other pic features my black cat Penny (short for "Penumbra" as she is technically only mostly black--there are a few white hairs on her chest and a tuft of white fur on her lower belly). Interesting fact--of all three cats, only one was NOT rescued from inside of a vehicle (it's Jasmine). Kaylee was found trapped inside of the engine of a vehicle someone was trying to sell. It took 45 minutes to pull her out of the engine. Penny was found hiding in the wheel well of a four-wheeled vehicle used for transporting computers and such around the campus where I work. A student worker dropped her on my desk and said, "Would you like a cat?" I brought home Jasmine from the local shelter to give Penny some company. Kaylee was rescued a year later... Enjoy! Lord Squirrel "And the ignorant shall fall to the squirrels." --Chip 2:54"

Saturday Gardening Thread: February Frivolities [KT] —Open Blogger

Hello, Horde. Anything interesting going on in a garden, yard or landscape near you?

If you are thinking of taking up garden photography, The Telegraph has chosen winners in its International Garden Photographer of the Year contest. You can see the others, including the grand prize winner, at the link.

And have you ever wondered why there aren't more Anglo-Indian Gardens in Britain? I'm not sure I got the answer, but I did learn something about Rudyard Kipling's father. He was a museum keeper and art school principal in India. Continue reading

Back in England, Kipling found an enthusiastic patron in Arthur, Duke of Connaught (Queen Victoria's favourite son). Connaught had become enthralled by all things Indian as a child, when one of his playmates at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight was the Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last maharaja of the Punjab. Connaught first met Kipling while on a visit to India. But back to gardening. Here are some Anglo-Indian Elephant Statues. Not sure they would look quite right in my garden. Do you have any animal statues in your yard?

Our collectivist friends at Fedco Seeds are awarding gift certificates this year in their Cover Coloring Contest. Meet Magic Molly, our cover's superhero. Trowel and weeder in hand, Magic Molly roams the cosmos rooting out corporate tyranny and planting the seeds of freedom. Channel your inner Kahlo, O'Keefe, or Gentileschi and let your talents and fancies roam the cosmos with Molly. Better hurry. You only have until the end of the month. Your work could inspire the warehouse staff every day! Here's a patriotic entry. Magic Molly. Heh. Actually, if you buy a lot of seeds, Fedco can be a pretty good source. Shipping is high on small orders. They have added several varieties of short-season and upland rice this year. French Marigolds If coloring seems like too much to handle right now, French Marigolds are a good starter plant for kids or adults. Fedco has added Court Jester marigolds this year. An old variety. I get a kick out of it. If you are not a quantity seed buyer, you can get seeds from Eden Brothers. I also like Naughty Marietta. I think they make a nice couple. If you are really on a budget, Crosman Seeds carries Dainty Marietta. When it comes to double French Marigolds, I like the Bonita series, especially Carmen, and the Sophia series, like Queen Sophia. I'm not so much into the double cultivars with frilly, crested tops. This isn't the first year I have had trouble locating Crosman's order form. I haven't ordered from them in a few years, and they have stopped sending me one automatically. If you can find it, you might also want to order some Romanette bush beans. They are about halfway between a Romano and an Oregon Lake bean. One of my favorites, and moderately heat tolerant. I have never grown Fiesta French Marigold before. Looks pretty nice. Gardens of The Horde One of the plants Kindltot looks forward to in spring is Mock Orange. I think it is a native. There are some flowering trees as well. I am lucky because in my front yard I have a Mock Orange, Philadelphus lewisii. It is nice yard shrub, as long as you keep it under control. Mine is not. Here, in my front yard it is strangling the rhododendron while in turn being strangled by the grape. The branches are very tough and won't splinter but they tend to shatter if you pull them, especially when they get old, and this one I think I will get back under control with the chainsaw next month. The flowers are so fragrant though, and I hate to cut it back and lose a year of flowers. I can leave the windows open and I get the perfume in my bedroom. My grandparents had a mock orange shrub in Utah. The fragrance still reminds me of them. Here in the Central Valley, we are feeling much better about gardening and farming because of the recent rains. We have missed the flooding others nearby have experienced, so far. Vacant lots, plowed or mowed for fire control last spring, are just going from the "golf course" look to the "meadow" look. I'm going to try Baby Broccoli again this year. Are you planning or planting anything interesting? A new hot pepper for salsa, maybe? Hope your weather is good enough to spend a little time outdoors this weekend. Close it up Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 12:30 PM

Thread below the Gardening Thread: 4 February 2017 [KT] —Open Blogger Serving your mid-day open thread needs

Well, we made it through January. But there are signs that humanity is devolving. There may be a special caution in there for CBD. I can think of some other recent signs of devolution. Does anything stand out in your mind? Which recent incident or image really make you laugh? Stay sane, Horde. Have a great weekend. Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 11:15 AM

O*N*T - MASH edition —krakatoa Is Friday Dog day? I forget. I think CDR M knows but he is to computers as Ace is to carpentry, and tried to cook a pancake in his DVD burner. So while he tries to sort all that out and recover his ability to pr0n blog, I volunteered to do some emergency bloggery in a smart military blog. Sit back, enjoy some home-made gin, and just try to ignore the thought that I might be wearing a dress that reveals way too much chest hair.

O*N*T - MASH edition —krakatoa

Is Friday Dog day? I forget. I think CDR M knows but he is to computers as Ace is to carpentry, and tried to cook a pancake in his DVD burner. So while he tries to sort all that out and recover his ability to pr0n blog, I volunteered to do some emergency bloggery in a smart military blog. Sit back, enjoy some home-made gin, and just try to ignore the thought that I might be wearing a dress that reveals way too much chest hair.

Lest We Forget —OregonMuse Today I set myself the task of digging up the most fawning, worshipful, obsequious, asskissingest, knobgobblingest, dopiest thing about Obama ever published. As David French pointed out recently, a real newspaper editor looked at this paragraph, and decided it was fit for the newspaper to publish: Many spiritually advanced people I know (not coweringly religious, mind you, but deeply spiritual) identify Obama as a Lightworker, that rare kind of attuned being who has the ability to lead us not merely to new foreign policies or health care plans or whatnot, but who can actually help usher in a new way of being on the planet, of relating and connecting and engaging with this bizarre earthly experiment. These kinds of people actually help us evolve. They are philosophers and peacemakers of a very high order, and they speak not just to reason or emotion, but to the soul. Yes, I think we can all degree that's pretty much the dopiest thing about Obama that's ever been published. But all sorts of dumb stuff has been written about his wife. Here's the introductory paragraphs to WaPo columnist Sally Quinn's 2009 piece on Michelle Obama's arms: "May I change the subject," said a prominent Washington theologian at a recent dinner. The conversation had been high-minded -- religion, philosophy, the nature of evil. "I'd like to talk about Michelle Obama's arms," he said.



He is a big fan of those arms. We then began a discussion about the significance of the first lady's arms. Actually, it turned out to be equally serious. Michelle Obama's arms, we determined, were transformational. Her arms are representative of a new kind of woman: young, strong, vigorous, intelligent, accomplished, sexual, powerful, embracing and, most of all, loving. What if I wrote a piece for this blog called "Trump's Hair Is Making America Great Again"? You morons would all read it looking for the punchline, I'm sure. But if it turned out that I was *serious*, I'd guess most of you would be thinking that I had lost my mind. And you'd be right. What utter crap. I simply don't understand why these people aren't embarrassed to write the stuff that they do about Obama.

And now for something completely different, although very much in keeping with the 'Lest We Forget' theme: Author Diana (American Betrayal) West has an interesting blog which I hadn't known about until recently. I was particularly impressed with Back by Popular Demand: The Right's Anti-Trump Lexicon, a collection of goofy, infuriating, ridiculously unhinged anti-Trump quotes from assorted GOPe apparatchiks and #NeverTrump-ers, but I suppose I'm repeating myself. It's a pretty extensive compendium, so it's one of those pages you dip into for a few minutes and then bookmark for future reference.

date 2017-02-05

Newsweek Enthuses Over Political Violence, Saying "Protesters" "Schooled" Milo Yiannopolous —Ace Milo Yiannopoulos gets schooled at Berkeley: Ferocious protests greeted the right-wing provocateur last night https://t.co/0twmoCtCdO pic.twitter.com/ZzpC4jcL21 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 2, 2017

I and many others piled on Newsweek for this glorification of political violence -- but Newsweek didn't change or delete the tweet. So I guess after a night's reflection, they're happy to say that rioters, arsonists, and thugs "schooled" someone. Gee, I wonder if Newsweek will have the same level of enthusiasm for political violence should someone come round to "school" them at their offices. Do they think punches and bricks only fly in one direction? Are they that cocooned in baby-swaddling in their Safe Space to think violence is just a one-way Happy Fun Street? Oh, and Gavin McInnes had his own speech violently disrupted, and he himself was pepper-sprayed in the face by a "protester." Comments Posted by Ace at 05:07 PM

The Deep State Now Using Encrypted Messaging Apps to Coordinate #TheResistance Inside The Government —Ace Democracy is too precious a thing to be left to the demos or their elected representatives. Government must be run by a self-appointed Vanguard of Experts, comrade: This underground resistance effort is also said to be communicating with "former Obama administration political appointees" on their plans. So you can probably expect lots of leaked exclusives about the EPA at the New York Times and the Washington Post, none of which will mention that the former President’s people are passing them the information. In fact, these people are so proud of themselves that they are already leaking their existence to the media before they've even done anything. The number of these #ResistanceCellSleepers is small, just a few dozen, but you only need one saboteur in a unit to destroy it. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:10 PM

Ben Shapiro Crushes Clockboy In Court, Ably Defended By... Kurt Schlichter —Ace Cool frivolous lawsuit, kid. "Ben Shapiro has always been a steadfast advocate of the First Amendment and there was never any doubt he was going to stand up for his right to speak freely," Shapiro's attorney Kurt Schlichter of Schlichter & Shonack LLP in Los Angeles tells Townhall. "I'm very grateful that the state of Texas takes the first amendment seriously,I only wish my own state of California would do the same, especially after the fiasco at Berkeley yesterday.” According to the ruling, Shapiro is entitled to attorneys fees, court costs and other expenses from Mohammed. Payment must made within 14 days. So Kurt Schlicter's not just a retired colonel and novelist and Rich Guy with a Hot Wife. He also sometimes goes into court and kicks all sorts of ass: Thanks to the other members of my law firm and Chris Gober & Ross Fischer of The Gober Group PLLC in Austin for this big win for @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/pgaI9Isvfj — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 2, 2017

Aftermath —OregonMuse









If I owned a business on Telegraph Ave. or Shattuck Ave in Berkeley and this is what happened to it, I would be might p*ed off at city officials who basically did nothing to stop the rioters from, well, rioting. Actually, that's not quite true. That is, if I owned a business in Berkeley, I wouldn't be trying to demand better police protection, I'd be trying to sell it or move it somewhere else as fast as I could. Because I know that Berkeley PD does not have my back. They arrested maybe one guy from the rioting. One. Arrest. The rest of the time, the cops stood around like potted plants and watched it happen. And then when it was all over, UC Chancellor California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom issued a weak-ass "we condemn all violence" statement, which I'm sure was a great comfort to the vandalized businesses as they swept up the broken glass and figured out how much it was going to cost to repair the damage. I'm guessing that the "powers that be" who run things at UC Berkeley kind of wanted this to happen. Or, at least, they really didn't have much of an objection to it happening. Continue reading





Trump Supporter Caught By Berkeley Rioters





More Damage



And what does the Democratic Part think of all this? These are the generation that will soon run America. They are not thugs and they oppose hate. They are our children. Get used to it. https://t.co/ZNkgGybTgJ — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) February 3, 2017

Hey Howard, Guess What?





Graffiti at BAMFA building, Berkeley



And Remember: My sense is that if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad.

If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.

Important difference. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016

Weaponized Empathy, the Favorite Tool of the Left [Warden] —Open Blogger Declination has an excellent piece about how the Progressive Left manipulates people into supporting their policies by preying upon their empathy and kindness. Here is the heart of it, but be sure read the whole thing. The photo comparisons he uses are worth the price of admission alone. What is Weaponized Empathy? It is the deliberate hijacking of your own moral standards, your ability to empathize with your fellow man, in order to force you to serve someone else's narrative. It is, in essence, a highly sophisticated form of guilt-tripping designed to turn you into a slave. You might consider it an evolution of the Alinsky tactic of forcing the enemy to live up to their own moral standards. But it goes beyond that. It forces an enemy to embrace your moral standards or suffer tremendous peer pressure and socially-engineered "justice" at the whims of the mob. Well, that sounds familiar. Have we been down this road before? I believe that we have. The idea, of course, is to manipulate you into supporting certain Progressive policies by showing you the picture of a dead child, carefully positioned to elicit maximum sympathy. It's like the TV commercials showing starving African children, covered in maggots and flies. I've no doubt that the cameraman deliberately engineers the scene for maximum effect. Donate or else you're a bad person who hates the starving Africans. Support Syrian refugee resettlement in your country, or else you support dead children.

The tactic is used for everything from welfare policy, to Social Security disbursement, to immigration and even climate change. Support climate change legislation, or else you want the poor residents of some tropical island to drown. Support Black Lives Matter or else you're a racist who hates black people. The author then makes the observation that Progressive empathy stops at exactly the point where their policy preferences end. Obamacare, he notes, was gravely injurious to millions of people who saw their premiums skyrocket while their coverage was degraded. And what was the Progressive Left's response to their suffering? Suck it up and quit complaining. Poor people needed insurance coverage. If you lost your coverage, it was sub-par. We did you a favor, actually. It's an excellent example. I like this one better, if only because it's more timely. That's Elian Gonzalez being ripped from his extended family here in America at gunpoint at the direction of Clinton Attorney General, Janet Reno, after Gonzalez's mother died helping him escape from the horrors of a Castro-controlled Cuba. Today, progressives are crying big crocodile tears over a few immigrants getting held up over security checks. Back then? Crickets. Bill Clinton was their boy. So what if some 5 year old got shipped back to a Communist hellhole instead of being allowed to live with loving relatives? Every single day, multitudes of horrors and injustices play out across the globe. No one can address them all. No one can save all the victims. Human nature is fixed and there will always be suffering. What the Progressives do, as do we all, is a pick a few to focus on and put their energy to. The difference is, they try to force the rest of us into their choices, screaming at us that we are their moral inferiors if we don't share their priorities. Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 08:05 PM

There Is No Voting Fraud In America. Really. —CBD It is obviously a figment of President Trump's imagination. Voting irregularities are a silly distraction from our real problems.

Bridgeport State Rep. Christina Ayala arrested on 19 voting fraud charges HARTFORD >> State Rep. Christina "Tita" Ayala, D-Bridgeport, was arrested Friday on 19 voting fraud charges. Ayala, 31, is accused of voting in local and state elections in districts she did not live, the Chief State's Attorney's Office said in a press release. The arrest warrant affidavit also alleges Ayala provided fabricated evidence to state Election Enforcement Commission investigators that showed she lived at an address in a district where she voted while actually living outside the district, according to the release. This seems to me to be part fraud and part simple elitism. Dear old Christina thinks that her vote is infinitely more valuable than the regular old serfs who live in the Nutmeg state, and she is simply helping them with their decisions. Addendum: This was from two years ago, so obviously it isn't breaking news, but in my lame defense it does show that fraud occurs. Comments Posted by CBD at 06:47 PM

Why Can't the Left Accept a Defeat?

Because Their "Politics" are a Messianic Cult, and Every Religious Zealot Knows You Cannot Repeal the Kingdom of Heaven Come to Earth —Ace Sharp insight from John David Danielson at The Federalist. The obstinacy of Senate Democrats reflects the mood of their progressive base, whose panicked anger is the natural reaction of those for whom politics has become an article of faith. Progressives, as the terms implies, believe society must always be progressing toward something better. Always forward, never backwards. After eight years of Obama, they believed progressive politics in America would forever be on an upward trajectory. Trump shook that faith. But his election also unmasked the degree to which progressivism as a political project is based not on science or rationality, or even sound policy, but on faith in the power of government to ameliorate and eventually perfect society. All the protests and denunciations of Trump serve not just as an outlet for progressives' despair, but the chance to signal their moral virtue through collective outrage and moral preening--something that wasn't really possible under Obama, at least not to this degree. Not that they didn't try. Recall that during the Obamacare debate in 2009 Ezra Klein suggested that Sen. Joe Lieberman was "willing to cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in order to settle an old electoral score," simply because he threatened to filibuster what would become the Affordable Care Act. This is the language of political fundamentalism--policy invested with the certainty of religious conviction. Religious fundamentalism of course rests on immutable truths that cannot be negotiated. I'm not a big fan of any religion, but traditional religions are nicely circumscribed as far as their scope and ambition. I know what topics a traditional religious outlook will take an interest in -- those related to sex, marriage, childbirth, and the sanctity of life. Most religions -- except for Islamism, which isn't really a religion but a totalitarian political movement with a quasi-religious justification -- focus chiefly on the metaphysical and the transcendent. They focus on the Kingdom to Come, not the temporal kingdoms of earth. Therefore, fewer issues are sacralized. Someone who is focusing on your eternal soul is not therefore focusing on your healthcare decisionmaking. The left politicizes everything, and given the left's increasing cultishness, that means they religicize everything. Everything -- not just a few rules about sodomy and marriage and abortion -- becomes a Sacred Principle which must be fought for with the passionate fury of the zealot, from whether private religiously-based organizations must pay for a woman's $9 per month birth control pills to whether the Pagan Deceiver Milo Yiannopolous can be allowed to step foot upon the sanctified ground of Berkeley Auditorium 3C. The article linked above pairs nicely -- or pairs ominously -- with this excellent rumination on the death of liberalism (the good sort of classical liberalism) due to the left's insistence on their being only two categories of temporal actions: Those which are forbidden, and those which are mandatory. The nutshell of his thesis is this: Liberalism was discovered -- not invented, but discovered -- in reaction to the very bloody religious wars that swept through Europe in the 1600s and 1700s. The previous rule that Politics Was Everything and whoever had the throne could inflict his will on everyone, down to mandating what god a citizen should bow to, resulted in endless war, death, misery, and mutual hatred and suspicion. Classical liberalism was discovered (he's keen on insisting on this word) as a way of avoiding the religious wars that killed 8 million people. The state would be more rules-light, and leave more freedom to citizens, thus reducing the incentive to, or need for, resort to violent bloodshed when Your Guy wasn't on the throne. He calls this rules-set "a minimum viable politics" -- the minimum possible state interference with the habits and preferences of citizens, yet still preserving of social stability and order. And this minimum viable politics necessarily was a pluralistic politics, permitting all sorts of sharply-disagreeing religions and philosophies. The main thing a "minimum viable politics" focuses on outlawing is illiberalism which itself threatens the minimum viable politics -- thus, a minimum viable politics focuses on protecting people's right to religious conscience, right to free speech and free thought, right to have a say in how they are governed (and later, by whom they are governed). It does not mandate the tiny particulars of what you must or must not do. It does not require that you bake a cake for someone, for example. Rather, it mandates that you must respect others' freedoms. Because the alternative is a return to the Thirty Years' War and bomb plots and priests hiding in priest holes as the King's Men search the town for them. The left is of course undoing all this, turning our rules-light system into a very rules-heavy system, in which virtually everything is illegal, and what little is not illegal, is mandatory. It is reversing pluralism -- and the result of reversing pluralism will be what the result of an end to pluralism has been in the past. Which is civil war, or, at best, not full civil war but roving bands of Religious Enforcement Vigilante night-riders who terrorize outsiders and pagans with the support and aid of their correligionists. Which we're seeing more and more of. Politicians, "journalists," and "celebrities" are actively encouraging punching people they call "Nazis" (which means anyone who disagrees with them; they should just say "Pagans") and "setting it all on fire." The TV director who made this pronouncement said to open a history book -- it's the only way, she advised. She should open a history book herself. She should point to me a single case where rampant political violence from one faction was not quickly met by equal or even greater political violence from the factions that were being preyed upon. Does she think people are going to sit back and let themselves be beaten because the "arc of history" demands they take their lumps agreeably? No, sister. Soon the people you punch will start punching back, and then, not long after that, they'll start punching first. And what moral ground will you have to object to it? Your rules, Vagina Warrior. If the left ever did bother to open a history book, they'd discover that every illiberal, gloriously bloody revolution invites its own equally bloody counter-revolution, it's own Vendee, its own final Thermidor. If a thing is sacralized, that means you are bound by conscience and God Himself to fight for that. If an enemy is demonized, your are bound to slay that demon. The more which is sacralized, the more blood, the more maimings, the more fires, the more murders. In a minimum viable politics, people are free to sacralize what they will, assuming they do not break the rules of minimum viable politics and resort to vigilante violence to vindicate their religious beliefs. But the left is determined to sacralize every flighty thought that gets into their heads -- like that men with penises should be free to use women's room, and if little girls are bothered by seeing a man's penis, why, they must just "overcome" their "discomfort" at seeing an adult man's penis -- and they are also determined to use the violence of the state or the violence of private vigilantes to enforce those Sacred Lunacies. It won't end well. It will end, eventually. But not well, and not without many, many casualties, of both the guilty and innocent kind. Mass political violence is like a tornado, and tornadoes do not discriminate between the virtuous and the vicious. They just kill everything in their path. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:40 PM

McConnell Delaying Sessions' Floor Vote Because His Vote As a Senator May Be Necessary to Confirm Mulvaney and DeVos —Ace Interesting post by Brandon Finnigan -- with DeVos now looking at a 50-50 split assuming Jeff Sessions is still a Senator, and John McCain making noise that he might defect to the Democrats on the Mulvaney vote (for OMB director), McConnell is delaying Sessions' confirmation vote because he needs his vote as Senator for some imperiled nominees. Continue reading

Republicans Again Thwart a Democrat Boycott By Rewriting Committee Rules to Allow Vote With No Democrats Present; EPA Designee Pruitt Recommended for Floor Confirmation Vote on 11-0 Vote —Ace "Wyatt, will there be a fight?" "I think there must be." The Democrats are doing what their partisan base demands. I get that. But I seem to remember the media and other allegedly-neutral institutions castigating Republicans for "obstructing" Obama -- as their own base desired. (And Republicans only partially blocked Obama, and they voted dutifully for all his cabinet picks.) We cannot have a country in which one party is praised for obstruction and the other demonized. If there are two classes of citizenship in a society, then we have no society. We just have the law of the jungle in which violence can be expected to solve many disputes. Comments Posted by Ace at 03:46 PM

Sarah Silverman: Hey, Let's Fight Fascism With a Military Coup Against a Democratically Elected Government —Ace The National Divorce is coming. Sentimentalists will surely want to keep the US intact, but with the entire left now supporting political violence to one extent or another, peaceful co-existence no longer seems possible. And increasingly, no longer even seems desirable. The University of Berkeley made the Young Republicans putting on the Milo speech pay for the extra security their disruptors, hecklers, and rioters would require. Then the rioters set fires and robbed ATM machines. And this all has some degree of official and unofficial sanction. I've heard it called a "Cold Civil War." That seems apt. Though it seems to be moving from a Cold phase into one that's merely cool. Whoops: CBD and I posted at nearly the same time. I'll repost his thread, below. You can have your choice of two similar threads to post in! It's a Blog Innovation! Comments Posted by Ace at 02:56 PM

Professor Of Political Philosophy Suggests A Military Response To President Trump's Assault On Democracy (Whatever That May Be) —CBD WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

I am curious whether Sarah Sliverman has ever had a conversation with anyone in the military, or is aware that the American military sort of frowns on coups. And I am also curious about how she sees President Trump's actions in the context of violation of our civil liberties and the Constitution. As far as I know, The U.S. Constitution does not apply to foreign nationals who live abroad. And I seem to be missing any other action that can be construed as a violation of our rights. But I will defer to Professor Silverman's vast experience with and knowledge of the Constitution. Dueling Threads [ace]: CBD posted this at about the same time I did. I'm putting it up again so you can have FREEDOM in your choice of which very similar thread to post in. Comments Posted by CBD at 02:55 PM

Open Thread/Bedside Self-Defense Weapon Discussion —CBD

Ace will be along soon (grooming took longer than expected) but until then, discuss amongst yourselves what the appropriate bedside weapon is. Here's mine:

Gov. Greg Abbott, My Kind of Governor —Misanthropic Humanitarian We are a nation of laws. Supposedly. It didn't seem that way with the JEF in office. Well, since January 20th our nation is starting to look that way again. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) smacks down Travis County "Sanctuary" status.

The Travis County sheriff’s new immigration policy goes into effect today. The policy limits what information local law enforcement share with the federal immigration agency, and it's already stirred up a lot of controversy. This morning, Gov. Greg Abbott came through on a pledge to cancel $1.5 million in criminal justice grants from his office to Travis County over the policy.

Of course the Sheriff of Travis County is upset. But also a local judge is shedding tears about this "retribution".

At an event this afternoon, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said the cuts were "retribution" for the policy and said she'd like to see the funding restored. "We want that revenue back – not for selfish purposes" Eckhardt said. "We want that revenue back to do the state's work." State's work? Do your job and turn over Illegal aliens in your jails to the Feds. It's pretty damn simple. We live in interesting times. Comments Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 11:27 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Michael Angelo and Emma Clara Peale

Rembrandt Peale These are the artist's two youngest children. And while it is tempting to make fun of their father's skill, or possibly their uncanny resemblance to some mutant form of human, they died at 19 and 23.... Comments Posted by CBD at 09:40 AM

'Let Those Cowards Come' —OregonMuse



After Deadspin editor Tim Marchman was owned by Ted Cruz, he went nuts and challenged random individuals to a fight in the "UFC octagon." Big mistake. He got a "anytime, anywhere" response from Tim Kennedy, an actual MMA fighter, former Special Forces guy, and all around badass. Marchman slunk away with his tail between his legs, with hoots and derisive laughter ringing in his ears. And the funny part is, none of his abject humilation and uber-pwnage had to happen: after Ted Cruz sent him that basketball pic, all Marchman had to do was say "ha ha" or "good one", and that would have been the end of it. Nobody would have known that he is a cringing, cowardly little toad of a man, compared to which Gríma Wormtongue is a tower of strength. Well, we all kind of suspected that, but thanks to his maladroit response to Cruz, and his subsequent doubling-down on stupid, now the whole world knows it. And speaking of cowards, Tim Kennedy's Special Forces experience has made him a target of ISIS last year. So much so that the FBI actually had to warn him about it. And Tim blogged about it: “We have credible intel suggesting that ISIS wants to kill you, Mr. Kennedy.”



This is what the FBI told me last week. I don’t think they were too thrilled when I responded:



“Let those cowards come.”



They fail to realize that this is absolutely nothing new to me. This is part of my life.



And I’m good with that.

I'm not sure how the FBI wanted Tim to respond. By hiding under his bed? Tim is not the kind of guy who is going to hide from ISIS because he thinks ...they are nothing but cowardly and impotent murderers who prey on the weak. They look for soft targets who don’t know how to defend themselves. They seek out the most defenseless in order to make themselves appear stronger than they really are.



I’m not a soft target—and they hate that.



These Daesh hate the fact that I’m better than them in every possible way. They hate the fact that I’m not some weasel college student who runs for their “safe space” or gets offended by empty threats.



People in places like Paris, France or Cologne, Germany who have tried to show them tolerance have received no sanctuary from the hate and rage from these terrorists. All of Europe has attempted open-arms, hyper-politically-correct approaches in trying to assimilate their culture into their societies and the response has been murder and rape.



I stand for everything they despise and I think it kills their inner child. Read the whole thing. It's full of win. Tim has offered to fight any of these ISIS goofs, any time, any where. So far, none of them have taken him up on his offer. So he did what any other red-blooded American would do. He came out with a line of F U ISIS T-shirts.

Did Facebook Win Donald Trump the Presidency? [Warden] —Open Blogger

I stumbled across a rarity yesterday--a leftist who is curious enough about how the right thinks to read and study us. Someone pointed this series of tweets to me after the writer linked my article, How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom, as an example of the emotional state of the reactionary right.

I think we have not yet fully come to grips with emotional terrain of the current reactionary strategy. — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) January 30, 2017

It's a thoughtful series of tweets that I encourage you to read. The author has his finger on the emotional state of the reactionary right more than any other leftist I've encountered. He didn't rely on a bunch of tropes and stereotypes to reach his conclusions. He paid attention to what we've been saying.

I had a courteous exchange with the author, so if you respond to him please keep it cordial. Polite and thoughtful discussion deserves courtesy in return.

At any rate, our exchange gave me cause to think a little bit more deeply about what I'd written previously, particularly on the matter of reactionary politics.

Let me start by saying that Donald Trump is a reactionary phenomenon and most of us who voted for him are, by definition, reactionaries. And I Polite and thoughtful discussion deserves courtesy in return. At any rate, our exchange gave me cause to think a little bit more deeply about what I'd written previously, particularly on the matter of reactionary politics. Let me start by saying that Donald Trump is a reactionary phenomenon and most of us who voted for him are, by definition, reactionaries. And I would argue that most of this is due to social media. When one looks at the left wing, you can basically separate the institutional left from what I call the soft left. The institutional left consists of the political players and their lackeys, media, academics, street agitators and the like. These are the people that shape the direction, agenda, strategy and tactics of the left. The soft left are the voters. They don't give much thought to anything other than their preferences, which the Democrat party caters to very effectively. They are, traditionally, passive players. Now I've understood since the Clinton years that the institutional left was actively seeking to harm me. Historically they've primarily done this through policy while other tactics such as demonization, othering, character assassination and lawfare were generally reserved for powerful political players and institutions on the right. During the Obama years, we saw a radical shift. No longer were the Tom Delays and the Rush Limbaughs of the world the exclusive targets of what Bill Clinton labeled "the politics of personal destruction." Your average citizen was now in the cross hairs as well. I first became aware of this during the Joe the Plumber episode when the media relentlessly attacked a citizen simply for asking, on his own property where Barack Obama was a guest, a question that happened to make their Boy-King look silly. I thought it was a one-off due to the threat that Plumber's inquiry posed, but soon after the examples piled up--the slandering of the Tea Party movement, targeting of Christian wedding photographers, the harassment of the Memories Pizza owners, etc... Which leads me to social media, Facebook specifically. As this dramatic shift occurred, we began to see another shift within social media, one that reached its apex during the 2016 presidential election. That was the politicization of everything, not just by the institutional left, but by the soft left as well. Where before the voters on the left were mostly passive receivers of Cultural Marxism, they had now become active participants via propaganda, slander, social shaming, and otherizing. This meant that conservatives were now being assaulted on two fronts, both from the institutional left and the soft left. Every conservative who is active on Facebook knows what I'm talking about. After decades of Americans keeping their politics mostly to themselves, suddenly our feeds were jammed up with political invective. It wasn't just directed at politicians. It was personal--a relentless litany of insults and abuse, first at the Tea Party and then Trump supporters. Most of it was generalized, but the message was clear. They held our kind in contempt and didn't care who knew it. In fact, they seemed to be in a contest to see who could broadcast it the loudest. Most conservatives were hurt by this. We tend to keep our politics relatively private, both out of decorum and respect for our relationships with people whose politics differ from ours. The message that these public posts sent to us was that our "friends" on the left didn't respect or value us enough to avoid giving offense. As someone who has been following politics since high school, I tend not to trust my own instincts what the average voter thinks. I'm simply to close to the subject. My wife, however, is a fairly low-key traditionalist who doesn't care to immerse herself in that world and so I use her as my political weather vane. And so I knew that there was a storm brewing when she snapped down her phone over breakfast one day after reading Facebook and told me how sick and tired she was of her friends' political posts. "When they say those things," she fumed, "they're talking about our family." "I'm so sick and tired of being told that I'm a bad person because I disagree with someone's position on abortion or transgender bathrooms. Who do they think they are to tell everyone what they're required to believe?" The hurt had turned to anger and quiet resolve. The left sought to reprimand the right. What they did was alienate it. Their social media echo chamber only served to steel conservative misgivings about Donald Trump, if for no other reason than we simply couldn't abide by being pushed around for another 4-8 years. It's one thing to know that your friends disagree with you. It's another to realize that they think you're stupid, uneducated, a bigot, bully, sexist, jerk and everything that's wrong with the world. It's then that you realize that it's not just the institutional left that yearns to place its boot on your neck, it's your left-wing neighbors, friends, coworkers and even family. When you see attacks on regular citizens cheered and reinforced by people on Facebook, your worldview changes radically. You can no longer believe that they don't really understand what they're voting for. It becomes clear that they do--they're voting to turn you into a second class citizen, an "other" who is not due the same rights and courtesies as their exhalted tribe of Right Thinkers.

More #FakeNews: Over Weekend, Lefty Reporters When Apeshit Retweeting Iraqi War Vet Who Claimed His Mom Died Due to Trump's Travel Ban.

He Lied. —Ace But Journolizm. A war contractor who claimed President Trump’s controversial travel ban caused his mother to die in Iraq lied about the circumstance. Imam Husham Al-Hussainy, head of the Karbalaa Islamic Educational Center in Dearborn, Mich. told WJBK-TV that Mike Hager's mother died five days before Trump issued the executive order. He confirmed Hager's 75-year-old mother had been treated in Detroit, where she lived, for kidney disease before traveling to Iraq to visit family. Several people attempted to talk to me about the media freaking out this weekend. They were upset -- the media's constant screaming puts some's nerves on edge. I tended to cut them short. I didn't want to hear it. Here is what I would have told them, if I had thought it through. There is no point to getting upset about any media story because recent history has demonstrated they're false 98% of the time. John Ekdahl tweeted the media's schedule -- 9am to 12 pm, scream hysterically about various claims gotten from fired Intelligence Community and State Department Staff. From 3pm to 6pm -- sheepish and begrudging retractions of everything they'd screamed about earlier. This is, as the Simpsons say, funny because it's true. I think Ekdahl lowballed it, though: I think it's now fake news for 2-3 days, then start the retractions, which, get very much this, aren't retweeted with nearly the same fury by leftist journOlists as the #FakeNews they spread far and wide. It has been a blogger's habit to chase the news as it occurs. I see less and less of a point in that any longer, as the initial news -- first six hours, maybe the first three days -- is almost entirely fictitious. Yes, some bloggers do a good job of keeping up with the cycle and batting down lies as they're revealed. And good on them. I'm just not sure I'm personally interested in doing this. I know -- know -- that our Dedicated Priests of the Truth are going to spend 24 to 72 hour simply lying to people about what the "facts" are. Why should I even bother to keep up with their fictions? I don't watch a lot of tv shows because i'm not interested in keeping up with crap some Hollywood scenarists just made up to advance a dramatic narrative. Now that the "news" is the same, why should I bother watching? Or reacting? Or feeling anything about it, except spiting contempt? More: The left is in full-blown hysteria, and hysteria is contagious. Literally. People spread their hysteria virally. We're animals, and when one animal in the heard is spooked, the next gets spooked, until they're all spooked. Don't let the left's hysteria and lunacy infect you. You owe it to yourself to be happy and calm, not frazzled by the leftist JournOList's daily freakouts. More: From Alex the Chick: This story is a great example of that. Why wasn't her date of death confirmed prior to the publication of the initial story? Well. Because that would disturb the Narrative! Too good to check! I do find it interesting that the station grudgingly went back and checked after a bunch of people said this couldn't possibly be true. At least there's an instant dude no response by some people. Exactly. This is like Josh Rogin's claim that the entirety of the State Department's very most senior management had resigned en masse, an entirely unprecedented event with dark foreboding for the future of the Republic. Then, a day later, someone somewhere contacted someone at State and got the response: "This happens every change of Administration. It's supposed to happen. This is routine." But Joshy got his clicks and his beloved Narrative spread.

Comments Posted by Ace at 06:17 PM