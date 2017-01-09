Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Supper At Emmaus

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio Oh shut up. You'll take Caravaggio and you'll like it. Comments Posted by CBD at 09:45 AM

Shoe, Meet Other Foot —OregonMuse Even though the election was over a month ago, and Hillary Clinton will never be president, the lib/prog sense of outragey outrage has not subsided. In fact, it's even greater now than it was originally. So much so that there's been some loose talk on the left of "resistance" ( *snort* ) and even "revolution" ( *guffaw* ), which raises some obvious questions about how they intend to pull off an armed revolution. After all, the military is in the hands of those the liberals consider to be their enemies. Also, U.S. armed forces tend to skew conservative, so a military intervention or coup would be a non-starter. And then there's the pesky fact that the overwhelming majority of private gun owners undoubtedly voted for Trump. So, obviously, the progressive plan for "resistance" (excuse me, #TheResistance) has not been well thought out. I think it consists mainly of Keith Olbermann shouting at the wall from his basement redoubt at GQ Magazine. But, according to the Beeb, some liberals have noticed this deficit: Gun ownership has traditionally been associated with the right wing in America but the election of Donald Trump has prompted some left-wingers to join gun clubs - and even start preparing for the collapse of society. The BBC piece focuses not on liberals who want to foment armed revolution, but on the grievance groups who think that the evil Trump is giong to round them all up. The piece quotes a confused man who wears dresses, and who claims that "...Trump's election has mobilised a lot of the far right and given them hope," she says, citing a rise in reports of hate crimes and neo-Nazi activity."

Continue reading

Of course, all of this "neo-Nazi activity" that he's afraid of is phaque gnus. It's been pumped out by the MSM 24/7 since the election like raw sewage from a busted pipe. So I really can't blame to guy too much for sincerly believing that fedgov is setting up camps to house the disaffected segments of the population. We liked to joke about it, but this guy believes it in earnest. But, here's the funny part: All of us on this side of the aisle believe that just because this guy is confused about what gender he is, he does not thereby abrogate his right to defend himself. I doubt there would be a gun club or range in the entire country that would not allow him to take any firearms training/safety course they might offer. Of course, he might get a bit of snark, like "So, voting for politicians who are determined to forbid you the means to defend yourself is not a good idea, huh?" and "Surrendering your protection to a government that hates you never works out well, does it?" There are gay and tranny gun clubs now, and I think that's great. Because not only are they taking personal responsibility to protect themselves rather than simply whine that somebody is not doing it for them, but they're going to rub shoulders with people they most likely never encounter on a daily basis: Trump voters, conservative Republicans, old married guys, and evangelical Christians, AKA normal Americans. And this is a good thing. But if have some spare time and you're looking for a laugh or two, you really ought to scroll through that ridiculous #TheResistance Twitter feed. It's packed full of weapons grade stoopid.

Unrelated: NOW THIS IS JUST MEAN! I hereby declare this thread to be Open. You can even talk about the NY-GB wildcard game.

Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 06:53 PM

Food Thread: Greasy, Salty, Disgusting - Perfect Drunk Food! —CBD Americans Eat 554 Million Jack in the Box Tacos a Year, and No One Knows Why Mike Primavera believes when it comes to Jack in the Box tacos, there are two kinds of people: those who think they're disgusting and those who agree they're disgusting but are powerless to resist them. I haven't had one of these in a very long time. But in another life, there was a Jack-In-The-Box just around the corner from my apartment. It was convenient for the inevitable post-bar-closing snack, although I gravitated toward what I termed the "Cheapo Chicken Sandwich." And perhaps I am being overly sensitive, but Wall Street Journal writers don't eat fast-food tacos....they eat artisanal tacos made from grass-fed beef, hand-made tortillas, locally sourced vegetables, with carbon offsets built into the price, consumed at a SoHo eatery staffed by Dreamers. The smug superiority just drips off this article. Oh, they'll try one, when they are sent to some flyover city and feel like slumming it. "It was stale, greasy, spicy, crunchy, saucy and just plain strange," said Ms. Johnson, a 43-year-old-director of operations at an advertising agency in Cincinnati and author of a blog called the Food Hussy. "Who puts a slice of American cheese in a taco?" Drunks...that's who. Duh.

[Hat Tip: Curmudgeon] Continue reading

******

Find The Sniper



******

My SIL has this in her kitchen...I find it fascinating, both as an example of rationing and price controls, and also the way American food preferences have changed, and not changed. There is plenty on this menu I would be happy to eat. My SIL has this in her kitchen...I find it fascinating, both as an example of rationing and price controls, and also the way American food preferences have changed, and not changed. There is plenty on this menu I would be happy to eat.

******



Kitchen sink disposals are great tools, but sometimes things just happen. I have chewed up my share of spoons, but luckily no fingers...yet. Kitchen sink disposals are great tools, but sometimes things just happen. I have chewed up my share of spoons, but luckily no fingers...yet. What's the weirdest or worst thing to happen in your disposal?

******

Monkfish was the topic in a recent Food Thread, and this is the result. Filets with sauteed potatoes and grape tomatoes. The nice thing about monkfsih is its fantastic texture and its resilience. It's tough to overcook it, at least compared to most other fish. The one problem is that most fish markets don't trim the filets well, so there is usually some membrane left on them, which I trim with a very sharp thin blade.

******

Texas team develops oral vaccine against Salmonella

Wow. This is great. Let's see if it pans out, and I wonder about the unintended consequences. If there is a vaccine, how will the food industry react? By relaxing their guard, with the argument that responsible people should get vaccinated? Wow. This is great. Let's see if it pans out, and I wonder about the unintended consequences. If there is a vaccine, how will the food industry react? By relaxing their guard, with the argument that responsible people should get vaccinated? Anyway....Jenny McCarthy hardest hit.

******

Yes....I have Peanut Butter Cookies on the brain. This recipe is from Bluebell, and it is a winner. Yes....I have Peanut Butter Cookies on the brain. This recipe is from Bluebell, and it is a winner. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies II

1 ¼ c. flour



¾ tsp. baking soda



½ tsp. baking powder



¼ tsp. salt



¾ c. peanut butter



½ c. butter, softened



½ c. sugar



½ c. packed brown sugar



½ tsp. vanilla



5 T. milk



1 egg



6 oz. chocolate chips Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine peanut butter, butter, sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla; Beat until creamy.

Beat in milk and egg.

Gradually add flour mixture; mix well.

Stir in chocolate chips.

Drop by level tablespoons onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes. Makes 4 dozen. [I chilled the dough for a bit to make it easier to handle, and I made the cookies slightly bigger]

Contact the Food Thread: cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com Close it up Comments Posted by CBD at 04:00 PM

Using The Language Of The Left Against Them...Palestinian Colonialism! —CBD Andrew Breitbart would be pleased with this: Real liberals must shun Palestinian colonialism The turnabout is marvelous. An integral part of the progressive playbook is the accusation of colonialist behavior to delegitimize Western behavior. Never mind that much of the Left's behavior in the last 100 years has been violent colonization of democracies.... Comments Posted by CBD at 12:45 PM

What Else Is There To Do? Open Thread —Misanthropic Humanitarian

It's the middle of winter. What else are you going to watch?



Enjoy the game. Or a movie, or a show, or a book, or a walk around the block. Happy Saturday night until The ONT shows up. Comments Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 07:53 PM

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-07-2017 —OregonMuse



The Folded Chess Set

Sandro Del Prete, 1975

My computer beat me at chess... so I beat it at kickboxing.



--Demetri Martin

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a hockey brawl on a Saturday afternoon. Except maybe hockey enthusiasts.

Problem 1 - White To Play (BWTC 186) This problem has two similar, but distinct, solutions. Find both. Hint: Mate in 2



r3qb1r/pppbk1p1/2np2np/4p2Q/2BPP3/2P5/PP3PPP/RNB2RK1 w - - 0 1



Continue reading

Problem 2 - White To Play (104) Looks like Black is about to get really nasty with 1...Qc2+ followed by 2...Qa2#. So how does White "do unto him" before he himself gets done unto? Hint: White mates in 4



6Q1/B7/8/8/8/1p6/1K2k3/3q4 w - - 0 1





Chess? Haram! Apparently, it's more sinful than gambling: Turkish televangelist Ahmet Mahmut Ünlü, popularly known as “Cübbeli” Ahmet Hoca (Robed Ahmet Hoca), has raised eyebrows by claiming that playing chess is more sinful than gambling, daily Hürriyet reported on Jan. 2.



Ünlü said chess players were “cursed” and claimed that “most people who played chess are liars.” First, I hope that I'm not the only one who thinks that there is something inherently funny about the phrase "popular Muslim televangelist", and the image that it suggests is extremely silly. And even though the comedy potential for this is obvious, there will be no SNL skit based on it any time soon. But as for the chess hatin', I tend to think that this boob probably played against some local hotshots down at the coffeehouse, got his butt kicked, and is now religicizing his butthurt. One wonders what Mahmut thinks about the Arab Muslim players and masters (including some of the caliphs) who had no problem reconciling their love of chess with the tenets of Islam, and were even responsible for introducing chess into western Europe when they conquered the Iberian peninsula. Lastly, I did not know that Muslims used prayer beads. But they do. Their beads look kind of like a rosary, only no crucifix.

Problem 3 - White To Play (370) Hint: White mates in 3



5b1r/rpk3p1/p1p1Bpnp/2B5/4P3/8/PPP3PP/2KR4 w - - 0 1





Steiner Will Come Actually, he won't. It's just that I'm on the House of Staunton e-mail list and their "4th Day of Chessmas" offering is the Steiner Series Chess Pieces. So who is Steiner? The set...was designed by the enterprising Hungarian-American International Master Herman Steiner, near the end of World War II in Los Angeles 1945...Steiner’s association with Jacqueline Piatigorsky was a relationship of special importance to American chess history. As it turns out, it was also a relationship that catapulted Steiner’s chess set design into immortality. So this is a replica of the set designed for the Piatigorsky Cup tournaments in 1963 and 1966. The 2nd of these was the one where Fischer finished in second place, a half point behind Boris Spassky. The set weighs over 5 pounds, so it's got that going for it. But I'm not overly fond of the aesthetics of the pieces. The rooks are especially unattractive. They remind me of a "no-neck" bar bouncer/union goon. The knights are fine, but the bishops are kind of ugly. A 5" king is impressive, though. So, all in all, I think I'll spend my $995 on something else. But what's cool is that over on the HoS site, the pics of these pieces are interspersed with cool-looking vintage photos of their predecessors actually being used at the Piatigorsky Cup by tournament by Fischer, Spassky, and Petrosian.

Problem 4 - Black To Play (334) What are some good lines of play for Black? Hint: Black can win the exchange



3rr1k1/bpN3p1/p2Q1pP1/P2P4/2P5/6P1/3q1P2/4RRK1 b - - 0 1





Endgame of the Week (376) It's White to move. Is this a win, a draw, or a loss fow White? Show your work.



8/p1p4k/2Pp4/P2Pp3/4P3/2K5/8/8 w - - 0 1





___________ Solutions Update Problem 1 - White To Play



r3qb1r/pppbk1p1/2np2np/4p2Q/2BPP3/2P5/PP3PPP/RNB2RK1 w - - 0 1



None of the pieces around Black's king are actually protecting it. In particularly, he is fatally week on the dark squares. White can easily take advantage of this. In fact, he can mate in two ways, either with the queen: 1.Bg5+ hxg5

2.Qxg5# Or with the bishop: 1.Qg5+ hxg5

2.Bxg5#

Problem 2 - White To Play



6Q1/B7/8/8/8/1p6/1K2k3/3q4 w - - 0 1



1.Qg4+! 1...Ke1 If 1...Kd2 then 2.Qd4+ Ke2 3.Qe3+ Kf1 4.Qf2#. The King fleeing to any other square will result in the loss of the queen. 2.Qg3+ Ke2

3.Qe3+ Kf1

4.Qf2#

Problem 3 - White To Play



5b1r/rpk3p1/p1p1Bpnp/2B5/4P3/8/PPP3PP/2KR4 w - - 0 1



1.Rd7+ Kb8

2.Rd8+ Kc7

3.Rc8# But Black doesn't have to play 1...Kb8. The c8 square is also available: 1...Kc8

2.Bb6 Bd6

3.Rd8# But the result is the same.

Problem 4 - Black To Play



3rr1k1/bpN3p1/p2Q1pP1/P2P4/2P5/6P1/3q1P2/4RRK1 b - - 0 1



This is not a simple position. There are a number of threats and counter-threats. One of the approaches Black could take is: 1...Qxf2+ Threatens ...Rxe1. 2.Rxf2 Rxe1+

3.Kg2 Rxd6 And Black is pretty much a rook up. With this advantage, he should win. This is the "not bad" line. But there's a better one.: 1...Bxf2+! Black can't immediately take the queen. 1...Rxd6 is met with 2.Rxe8# 2.Kh1 Qxe1 Not 2.Rxf2? Qxe1+ 3.Rf1 Qxg3+ 4.Kh1 Rxd6 3.Rxe1 Rxe1+

4.Kg2 Rxd6

5.Kxf2 Re7

6.Ne6 At this point, Black is so far ahead on material he can simply take the knight and lose the exchange, which leaves him in an even better position. 6...Rdxe6

7.dxe6 Rxe6 So, looking at the piece count, Black now has a rook and a bishop, and White has bupkis. Looks like it'll be an early night. My chess app suggested Qf8+ for White at move 3. So I played it out: 3.Qf8+ Kxf8

4.Rxe1 Rxe1+

5.Kg2 Re7

6.d6 Rxd6

7.Nd5 Which is a similar position to the previous line. The strategy for Black is the same: lose the exchange and pick up White's last remaining piece. 7...Rxd5

8.cxd5 Bc5

Endgame of the Week



8/p1p4k/2Pp4/P2Pp3/4P3/2K5/8/8 w - - 0 1



Short answer: Black will win. The key for these positions with these competing pawn chains is the pawn at the base of the chain, because that's the one most vulnerable to attack. So can White get to the base of the Black pawn chain on c7? The b-file is open, so that is his fastest route. Let's take a look: 1. Kc4 a6! And Black effectively slams the door on White's aspirations for a b-file breach. There is now no way for White to get through, so he has to go around the other way: 2.Kd3 Kg6

3.Ke3 Kg5

4.Kf3 Kh4 White would very much like to get to the f4 square, but can't. As a result, he will be forced away from his pawn chain. 5.Kg2 Kg4

6.Kf1 Kf3

7.Ke1 Kxe4 and wins. OK, so White loses time by trying to invade on the b-file. Knowing this in advance, should he instead just move immediately to the kingside to block Black's own invasion? That would be a sounder plan, but that, too, falls short. 1.Kd3 Kg6

2.Ke3 Kg5

3.Kf3 Kh4 Again, White runs into the same problem: he can't get to the f4 square, so he will be unable to defend his pawn chain. 4.Ke3 Kg4

5.Kf2 Kf4

6.Ke2 Kxe4 winning. See you all next week!

___________ Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app. ___________ So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com. Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 05:00 PM

Ace of Spades Pet Thread —Misanthropic Humanitarian We all need cuddles, don't we? Ever meet a Golden Retriever who wasn't all lovey? Welcome to the nearly world famous Ace of Spades Pet Thread :) Cuddle up and enjoy. Continue reading

A Little of This. A Little of That. Man's best friend. Can you envision a cat doing this?



Giddy up little doggeh whale.

whale. Pets are a commitment. These animals lucked out.

Deep fried, fries, cole slaw, rye bread and a bottle of beer.



Loyalty

Now Let's Meet The PetMorons Regular Moron Weasel submitted this picture of Weasel Dog and his blankie. Cute. And cuddly.

This is Juneau, and Sapwolf had the following story/suggestions for us:

She sleeps light.....I'm sleeping on the couch now. Possible captions: "From Russia with Love"

"More Bite to back up her Bark"

"Her WASR-10 trumped my Kimber 1911"

"Latest member of the ...Alt-Right"

"Slavic Beauty...Catch it!"

JWB7605 shared this photo of Minnie with us. Here's a little bit about this athletic dog.:

This picture describes the Goldendoodle breed personality, and anything suffixed with "Doodle" in general.

I have to take her for a walk or to the dog park about 5 times a week.

She gets a high protein diet, and weighs 49 pounds. She can run with almost any breed, including Whippets!

If you're not into a lot of fresh air, exercise, and constant companionship, a Doodle is not the breed you want.

Check out these 3 amigos owned by Samuel Adams. Old timey commenter now mostly lurker Samuel Adams here. For the Boston Terrier loving morons, here are my babies. The princess by herself is Cora, who we've had since she was a pup and the two others are rescue males Freddy and Teddy (I know, previous owner was dying of cancer and we didn't have the heart to change their names.) My wife is still on Fakebook and has been a member of their Boston Terrier addicts group for a couple of years now.

Finally a cat. Hey, we just take the photos as they come in. We show no favoritism here. :) Here's my almost-10-year-old buddy Kismet. He's diabetic (doing well on insulin) and suffers from neuropathy, so he can no longer jump. But he's otherwise completely happy, and no matter where I am (I'm wheelchair-bound, and telecommute so I'm always home) he's sure to be nearby.



Regards,

Russ Best wishes for Kismet.

Meet Rufus, quite the abused dog we would say. Wouldn't you agree. Here is his story. Hi, Longtime lurker JimP here. This is our rescue dog Rufus, a lab/pit bull mix. He's about 10 years old, and has been with us for the last three. As you can see, he's got a pretty tough life here.

Last but not least is this good looking cat. "Meet Reesey the grumpy cat. She is 3 yrs old and rather standoffish most of the time, but very lovable about feeding time-can be trailed by the hair she sheds! AOS is great! CCY" Thank you for your cat photo and the compliment about AoS. ***** Well folks. That wraps up another Pet Thread for the week. I know there are cat owners out there. Please send in some of your photos. The dog owners are keeping the in box full. So if you have a picture, tip or some other tidbit you can send them to us here at petmorons at g mail. Best wishes to all facing tough winter weather today and through the upcoming week.

Close it up Comments Posted by Misanthropic Humanitarian at 02:39 PM

Saturday Gardening Thread: Going Wild in Oregon [KT] —Open Blogger The astute J.J. Sefton linked a report yesterday morning on the atmospheric river, or Pineapple Express, headed toward California. And in the ONT, CDR M reported on wild weather forecased for the South. The first precipitation from the Pineapple Express has already reached us. Lots of snow in other parts of the nation. Not much (outdoor) gardening going on, I would guess. Fortunately, the most adventurous, inventive and observant Oregon gardener on the Saturday Gardening Thread, Kindltot, has provided us with some reminders that spring will come someday. The flower in the inspiring photo above will be discussed in a future episode. We have enough spring photos for more than one week! Without further ado, here's Kindltot:

Continue reading

I live in Oregon, in the Willamette valley, and the best time to find wild flowers in the late Spring and the Early Summer. When high Summer rolls around we don't have many wild flowers left. During the Spring though there are lots of wonderful discoveries. One of the things my Mom loved to do was to look for wildflowers. One of the reason I am focused on them is from Mom telling me about them. For a couple of years I had a friend who lived halfway up Chehalem mountain, outside of Newberg, and I would go out there and wander around. I also am the sort of person who loves to get down in the weeds and take close shots with a camera, so the small wildflowers are fun for me to photograph. Anyhow, the first one and the second one give a nice view of the area in the hills above Newberg.

Chehalem Lane

Chehalem Mist I am already starting to get a better idea what gardening is like where Kindltot lives. I will go through some of these pictures sort of in time sequence. Most of the wildflowers have regional names so I add the Linnaean names as well. Around here the first real flower in the early Spring is the Indian Plum, Oelmeria cerasiformis. I am told it is the first nectar flower around and the native bees, mostly leaf-cutting bees and solitary burrowing bees, depend on these flowers to get started in the early spring, and when they are not present in the landscape the populations of the bees are reduced. It is hard to believe because the early Spring weather is so cutting and miserable when they flower I would think the bees would need extra parkas to go out at all. The Indian plum has lovely green leaves, and are also and early forage plant. The soft leaves tend to smell like watermelon rind or cat pee, depending who you ask. The fruit is supposed to be tart, but tasty. I wouldn't know because the birds eat them all by the time they are half ripe so I never tried one. I am also told you can start them just when they just start breaking bud in the spring by cutting a whip and sticking it in the mud. Later in the season you can dig them up with roots too. I have tried but I haven't been successful. I want one on my fence line on the possibility that it will attract wild bees to help pollinate my fruit trees.

Indian Plum I have a sister who lives in Oregon, and I have read a little about the wild bees there. Apparently, they are active earlier in spring than honeybees. You can buy bees and tubes for some species to nest in. The kinds of bees they sell will not live where I do. We do have some leaf-cutting bees here. They were used to pollinate seed alfalfa a few years ago. Haven't seen seed alfalfa planted much around here lately. Back to Kindltot: One of the wild violets here is the yellow stream violet, Viola glabella - at least that's what I think it is. .

Stream Violet I have never seen a yellow violet in a garden. I have seen them in the mountains. We called them yellow violets when they were in Mom's garden or dog violets in the woods. They show up in the underbrush and in the plants in wet spots, like stream sides.

I am wild about violets. Looks like "dog violet" is a generic term for an unscented violet. But J.L. Hudson used to sell seed for a scented yellow violet. Can't remember which species. This is already fun and we haven't even gotten to Kindletot's wild lily photos. Tune in again next wee. Thanks, Kindltot! Gardens of The Horde Most of my rain preparation has been rigging up and securing extra protection for our partly-feral Garden Kitties. Anything going on in your yard or garden? I am foraging some chickweed and lamb's quarters. Digging up annual nettle and other weeds. Doing any indoor gardening? I am starting some greens. Thinking about starting some tomatoes. Spring is coming . . . Stay safe in the storms. Close it up Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 12:30 PM

Happy Weekend —Ace baby kitten makes a new friend 💕 pic.twitter.com/CM6SaSSrtk — Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) January 7, 2017

BTW, I'll do a gainz thread next week. You may wonder, gee, why didn't ace do his favorite thread this week? You know why. No GAINZZZ. Can't do a GAINZZZ thread without any damn GAINZZZ! That would just be illogical. Only a damn fool would do a GAINZZZ thread when he's got no GAINZZZ hisself. Comments Posted by Ace at 09:09 PM

University of Madison-Wisconsin

(If You've Already Guessed This is Going to be Stupid, You Win)

Wisely Concludes That Today's Special Snowflake Young Men Are Just Too Masculine for the Public Good —Ace Yes that's what everyone always says -- the pajama boys and fey hipsters are just too manly for this fragile world, and may break too many things. The University of Wisconsin-Madison is currently taking applications for its "Men's Project," a six-week program that aims to counter the alleged harmful effects of society's masculinity paradigms and pressures and empower participants to promote "gender equity." "Men's Project creates a space for critical self-reflection and dialogue about what it means to be a man and how masculinity impacts us and those around us," organizers state in promoting the effort. Ah. The left wants to eradicate both whiteness and maleness. And also, obviously, Toxic Heterosexuality, and Toxic Christianity. Where do we sign up, and who do we have to kill to get to the front of the line???!! "The experience focuses on the examination of societal images, expectations, and messages around masculinity to empower men to better understand themselves, promote the advancement of gender equity, and raise consciousness in their communities," organizers add. It's open only to "men-identified students"... I have a feeling mostly "men-identified" students will be showing up. ... at the public university and 'operates on a transformative model of social justice allyship," according to a news release on the university’s website, which adds "by encouraging that kind of dialogue among a men-identified cohort, the goal is to create a sense of security in vulnerability throughout the six-week program." I can feel my breasts growing just reading this. It's Like One of those Sci-Fi Stories About a Planet Filled With Nothing But Women Who Crave Men's Seed to Propagate Their Race: Japan's genderless "danshis." Comments Posted by Ace at 07:54 PM

Airport Killer Says He Was Commanded to Kill By ISIS;

FBI: Not Terrorism —Ace Yes, one would have to be a traitor to question our vaunted intelligence community. This guy walks into FBI office and says he's being forced to fight for ISIS, and Feds saying not an act of terrorism https://t.co/End8S1gwEm — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) January 6, 2017

Rusty from MyPetJawa says: As far as I can tell #ftlauderale suspect wasn't posting on "jihadi forum" as some reporting. He posted jihadi material on weapons forum. — (((R. Shackleford))) (@mypetjawa) January 7, 2017

Comments Posted by Ace at 06:54 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Cut Due to Poor Performance of Company —Ace The New York Post summed up Cook's and Apple's terrible year last week. And it really was terrible. The most recent evidence [of Apple's terrible year] came Friday, with a report from Nikkei, the Japanese news agency, that Apple will slash production of the iPhone 7 by about 10 percent because it "has sold more sluggishly than expected." The downbeat news echoed this spring, when Cook was forced to announce a dismal milestone: Quarterly sales of the iPhone -- by many measures the most successful consumer product in history -- dropped for the first time ever. The iPhone 7 has delivered yet another disappointment. [W]hen the iPhone 7 got unveiled in September, the biggest difference reviewers found between it and the 6 models was that it lacked a headphone jack -- a switch that many actually found annoying.

Tim Cook and Apple share the same psychological disease -- mechanorexia, a tech-dysmorphia syndrome in which designers become convinced that essential features (ports, keyboards that are not shit, battery life) must be amputated from the device's body to make it thinner. Well, now their sales and profits are thinner too. And Cook's paycheck is thinner too. Apple Inc. said Chief Executive Tim Cook and other leaders received less total compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year. According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income of $60 billion was 0.5% short of the $60.3 billion target. As a result, company executives got 89.5% of their targeted annual cash incentive. Must be nice when a failing performance still gets you a B+ bonus. Maybe Obama can work there. Like as a spokesman. Comments Posted by Ace at 05:31 PM

Democrats Attempt to Derail Trump's Election, But Joe Biden Gavels the Issue Closed; Donald Trump Now Officially Certified as President Elect of the United States —Ace The typical fools were acting typically foolish. Vice President Joe Biden on Friday shut down a Democratic challenge to the congressional certification. "It is over," he said when the third challenge was lodged by a House Democrat, to a rousing cheer from Republicans. Biden later gaveled down similar protests from Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. Jackson Lee stood four times to protest, but each time was shut down by Biden.

Oh, and enjoy this Instapundit collection of leftist hypocrisy on whether it undermines democracy to challenge an election -- or gloriously affirms it. Comments Posted by Ace at 04:15 PM

Sean Hannity Goes After Joe Scarborough on Twitter —Ace Joe Scarborough asked what I thought was a fair question: Did the Intel community or the Obama White House leak this 50 page classified document? https://t.co/0GSErfpGGk — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 6, 2017

The DNC is screaming about their emails being hacked -- or leaked, as someone who claims to know the source of the leaks insist -- so it's a fair question to ask why the Democrats don't seem upset at all about a leak that hurts a Republican. Anyway, Scarborough replied to people calling him hypocritical himself for having reported on the Wikileaks email releases while questioning this leak, although that's a kind of bullshit equivalency -- we know that Wikileaks' possession of the emails was illegal. And people are asking who gave the emails to Wikileaks. In fact, it seems to be all the media is asking about lately. So asking Scarborough "Why didn't you ask about where those documents came from?" is silly. The question is being asked a lot, I assume Scarborough himself has asked about it a lot. In this case, we definitely have someone in our own government or intelligence community leaking a classified document for political purposes. Is that not also worthy of asking about? I guess not. Anyway, for reasons I don't really understand -- maybe because Scarborough said something like "I've always said Trump is wrong about Russia," though I sense there's more of a backstory to this -- Sean Hannity decided to let loose some gossip: Joe, Is it a betrayal and repulsive that you keep asking Fox to hire you without telling your current employer? https://t.co/jQ6FEjH8gJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump has released a sort of surrender-ish statement about his briefing on Russian hacks. He talks around the issue, but seems to abandon his previous central contention that Russia had nothing to do with anything. Trump just released his statement on the intelligence briefing he received on Russian hacking pic.twitter.com/R6lwCrJHem — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) January 6, 2017

Comments Posted by Ace at 03:33 PM

Update: Second Shooter?

Update: No Second Shooter —Ace Update: No second shooter. To give credit where it's due, Shep Smith pointed out dozens of times that aftershock panics were common in these sorts of situations. "No second active shooter" at #FortLauderdale airport, police say. Five people killed and gunman is in custody #SNT https://t.co/9PE2Ibc7Ny — Sky News Tonight (@SkyNewsTonight) January 6, 2017

This tweet from the TSA, 22 minutes ago (at 2:24 eastern), seems to have been one of those "out of an abundance of caution" deals: Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Crowds were just running out of a terminal as if there was some new incident, and a witness on the phone with Shep Smith says they're being told to get low to the ground and that more shots have been fired by a garage. This could just be a scare. Nerves are jumpy. Or it could be a second shooter who successfully hid himself during the initial search, and was just discovered. Shep says alarms are going off in Terminal One. A reporter says that a SWAT team just ran into the garage with weapons drawn.

Comments Posted by Ace at 02:26 PM

Shooting at Baggage Claim Area Outside Fort Lauderdale Airport

Update: Three Dead, Others Wounded, Suspect In Custody —Ace Update: The crowds assembled on the tarmac were just running as if there was some new incident, and a witness on the phone with Shep Smith says they're being told to get low to the ground and that more shots have been fired by a garage. This could just be a scare. Nerves are jumpy. Or it could be a second shooter who successfully hid himself during the initial search, and was just discovered. Shep says alarms are going off in Terminal One. Gotta be some sort of terrorism. Nine people have been shot and at least one person is dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, local law enforcement told NBC News. The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time. We're all smart enough to know by now that "motive unknown" means "terrorist motive." No economic reason to shoot up an airport. Only motives possible are some kind of "going postal" vengeance-on-your-coworkers spree shooting, or terrorism. By the way, Fox is saying airport officials are saying the situation is "ongoing," which seems to contradict the account that the shooter is "in custody." I suppose it could be ongoing in the sense that they have a shooter in custody, but are searching to see if there's another shooter or some other plot (bombs, say) afoot. Fox just clarified the shooting was outside the airport, at baggage claim. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:24 PM

Josh Earnest: We Didn't Do Anything About China's OPM Hack Because See They Didn't Hack the Election, See —Ace Neither did Russia, of course. As Jonathan Karl points out, the OPM hack was a hack specifically against the US government itself -- whereas the only hacks the Obama Administration took action about were not hacks of the US government, but of private Democratic Party actors, the DNC and John Podesta. Comments Posted by Ace at 11:34 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Drunken Silenus supported by Satyrs

Anthony van Dyck [The painting, all names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this production are fictitious. No identification with actual persons (living or deceased), places, buildings, and products is intended or should be inferred.] Comments Posted by CBD at 09:45 AM

Glenn Reynolds: Status-Conscious, Achievement-Poor Gentry Liberals Are Frightened By the Diminishment of Their Social Clout that Trump Represents —Ace I wrote about this the other day, but I didn't give credit to Glenn Reynolds, who used to write about this an awful lot of after 9/11. (I didn't mean to omit a credit; I had just believed his take for so long I forgot it was his take at all.) He revisits the topic again. When people feel their place in the world is threatened, they tend to lash out. And after all, the gentry liberals were promised by no less a figure than Clinton Labor secretary and former Harvard professor Robert Reich that the symbolic analysts like them would own the future. ... And now that Trump has won, people are, in fact, a lot less respectful of the traditional academic and media and political elites. Trump didn't just beat them, after all. He also humiliated them, as they repeatedly assured everyone (and each other) that he had no chance. It's a huge blow to the self-importance of a lot of people. No wonder they’re still lashing out. Of course, lashing out doesn’t exactly bring people around. A lot of people who cast their votes for Trump reluctantly are likely to conclude that they did the right thing, as Trump's opposition (who during the election cast Trump as the unstable, crazy one) keeps going berserk. In response to the New Yorker cartoon, Sean Davis tweeted: "Do you want more Trump? Because this is how you get more Trump." It really is. Reynolds mentions the New Yorker cartoon which smugly asserts that all progressives are "experts" (pilots, in the specifics of the cartoon) and that unwashed, uneducated conservative dolts want to take the controls Because They're Stupid. An awful lot of the argument here is very personal indeed, because 90% of the idiots asserting they are "experts" who should be obeyed in all things have absolutely nothing to their credit which would remotely justify any claim of status as "experts" in any recognizable field at all. I have paid experts to do various things for me. Note that in the typical situation, a principal -- the client, the buyer of expertise -- decides he wants to achieve something, looks for expert help, investigates who a good expert would be, and then pays that expert for his services. By the way, if I find out the expert I hired doesn't know his stuff or is an idiot, I fire that expert, as is my right. It's a voluntary association -- and an association based on the exchange of money for services. This is not the case with America's current lunatic asylum of self-professed experts who tell you they'll be Your Personal All-Purpose Expert for free, but with a catch: You must obey them and may not ever terminate their employment. Oh, and also, they're also telling you they won't be your expert. They intend to be your boss. An expert usually tells you how to best execute a course of action you've already chosen. Yes, he can also advise you on which path you should choose, but even in that case, the expert is not The Decider of what path you must choose. He's supposed to give you the pros and cons of various approaches, then he's supposed to leave the decision to you. You know, the boss, the client, the actual principle. But these free-range, self-proclaimed "experts" who strangely aren't charging for their expert services (though they'll tell you just how precious and valuable this freely-given service is) do not act like experts. They act like principals. Suppose you want an architect to draw up plans for a house. You want a dining room because you never had one as a kid, and always associated it -- from old magazine pictures, from old movies, whatever -- with a stable and happy home. Suppose your architect comes back with no dining room -- just one big great room combining living room, kitchen, and dining area. "Where's the dining room I asked for?" you want to know. "No one has dining rooms any more," the expert tells you. "It's all Open Concept now, one room sweeping into the other, bringing together the family in one big room at all times." "That may well be, but I want a dining room." "Walls are passe," the experts smugly tells you. "They interrupt the sight-lines." "I don't care about sight-lines. And honestly, I love my kids, but I'm not so crazy about them so much I want to be locked in a giant room with them 24/7. I want walls and I want a dining room," you say again. "No one eats in a dining room and anyway dining rooms are too formal." "I'd like to be formal on occasion." "Well," the architect tells you, "I've decided that dining rooms are in bad taste and I'm the expert and you can't have one. You're getting Open Concept whether you like it or not, Trump Voter." At this point, you begin beating the architect about the face and neck and eject him forceably from your home. As I said, an expert exists to advise you options that you can choose from, and advises you on how best to execute the choice that you have made. They do not typically arrogate themselves into the position of instructing you what your choice must be. But that's because they're actual experts, actually sought out and paid by clients to do things. They would know this if they ever had actually been hired as an expert. Of course, they haven't. The crop of very, very stupid and untalented progressives (and, honestly, the Establishment Conservative Church of Online Political Pontificating) are not sought by anyone, not hired by anyone. They offer their "expertise" at exactly the price it is worth -- zero point zero dollars -- which should tip you (and they themselves) off right away that they're not actually experts. Real experts get paid, Jack. Then they further demonstrate that they have no idea of what the principal-agent relationship works like by insisting that they are now the Principal and they're in charge and you're to just sit back and nod appreciatively as they spend your money for purposes you don't support and in fact have explicitly objected to. And then when you say, "Fuck these inexpert 'experts' and all their free 'helpful advice,'" they whine and cry and squeal that you're the ignorant one for not understanding that the old rule that the expert provides advice and the principal makes decisions is as old-fashioned as a dining room. War is too important to be left to the generals, they sometimes say. Our inbred, weak-chinned social caste of self-appointed Experts -- the self-imagined expertocracy -- has decided that political choices are too important to be left to the actual polity. The act of saying "Fuck you" to any mortal man who would claim dominion and authority over you is the first act of a free man. Not a free man on paper, but a free man in fact. Comments Posted by Ace at 06:50 PM

Obama's Failed Novelist and "Echo Chamber" Orchestra-Leader Was Only One of 187 Obama Advisers Denied for Interim Security Clearance by the FBI —Ace Republicans are asking: "Why?" Importantly, the Obama Administration were wary about fighting over the decision: "We agree that it would not be worth pushing for Benjamin Rhodes to receive interim status," Obama transition team members wrote to Podesta in October 2008. The FBI eventually concluded a full security review and granted Rhodes all the security clearances sought. But what troubled the FBI about granting him preliminary security access in this one case?

Comments Posted by Ace at 03:31 PM

Climate Scientist Announces She's a Skeptic, That She's Had It With the "CRAZINESS" of Politicized Science, and Resigns Her Tenured Job at Georgia Tech —Ace The science is unsettling. Here's Judith Curry's full statement: Apart from my own personal career trajectory and the ‘shocks’ that started in 2005 with our hurricanes and global warming paper, and the massive spike in 2009/2010 from Climategate, I’ve found that universities have changed substantially over the past 5-10 years. At first, I thought the changes I saw at Georgia Tech were due to a change in the higher administration (President, Provost, etc). The academic nirvana under the prior Georgia Tech administration of Wayne Clough, Jean-Lou Chameau and Gary Schuster was a hard act to follow. But then I started to realize that academia and universities nationwide were undergoing substantial changes. I came across a recent article that expresses part of what is wrong: Universities are becoming like mechanical nightingales. That link goes to a Chinese parable about a mechanical nightingale that the courtiers grow so enamored with they completely forget about the real nightingale that inspired the ersatz one. It's a parable for universities becoming so enamored with models and abstractions they lose sight of the actual physical and social reality they're allegedly scholars of. The reward system that is in place for university faculty members is becoming increasingly counterproductive to actually educating students to be able to think and cope in the real world, and in expanding the frontiers of knowledge in a meaningful way (at least in certain fields that are publicly relevant such as climate change). I've written on these topics before, I won't belabor this here. So why not try to change the system from the inside? Well, this is not the battle I want to fight, apart from any realistic assessment of being able to shift the ponderous beast from within. Or maybe it’s just a case of 'wrong trousers' as far as I'm concerned. Simply, universities no longer feel like the 'real deal' to me (note: this criticism is not targeted at Georgia Tech, which is better than most). It's time for me to leave the ivory tower. A deciding factor was that I no longer know what to say to students and postdocs regarding how to navigate the CRAZINESS in the field of climate science. Research and other professional activities are professionally rewarded only if they are channeled in certain directions approved by a politicized academic establishment — funding, ease of getting your papers published, getting hired in prestigious positions, appointments to prestigious committees and boards, professional recognition, etc. How young scientists are to navigate all this is beyond me, and it often becomes a battle of scientific integrity versus career suicide (I have worked through these issues with a number of skeptical young scientists). She'll be burned in effigy as a heretic within a week and a day.

PS: I'm working on a post about the left's Narrative Building on the horrific hate crime we saw on FaceBook yesterday. Just want to get it right. Plus, every three minutes a new outrageous attempt at giving their fellow progs something to say in FaceBook Arguments comes up. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:35 PM

The FBI Never Examined the DNC's Hacked Computers; The Diagnosis of "Hacked by Russia" Was Made By a Private Firm the DNC Hired —Ace Anyone see a problem here? First, if you really cared about Russian hacking like you claim to do, you'd give the computers to the FBI so that they -- the actual counter-intelligence law enforcement agency of the US -- can hunt the bad guys down. Second, although some DNC jackass says this private firm Crowdstrike is "pretty good," I'll tell you what they also are -- they are paid by the DNC. When your employer lets you know he strongly would like you to consider a conclusion he favors, well, someone getting paid and looking to get paid in the future might just find himself seeing Reds Under His Beds that aren't necessarily there. The DNC isn't acting like it thinks it was hacked by Russians. It's acting only as if it's in its political interest to claim it was hacked by Russians. Comments Posted by Ace at 11:55 AM