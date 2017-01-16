Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
The New Arrival
Auguste Toulmouche
Very Victorian, even though he was a Frog. But it is a sweet scene, executed marvelously....
The Morning Report 1/16/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Hope you all had a great weekend but at last, the end of a rhetorical eight-year death march is, mercifully, in sight. I've chosen a number of particularly infuriating items today that have the common themes of chutzpah and hypocrisy. So, I've been inspired to coin a new word: chutz-pocrisy. Both are standard operating procedures of the Left but each of these items are breathtaking in their abundance of each. See if you can identify them. And, although I have not forgotten about my call for McStains to resign, I add John Lewis to that list. Whatever noble sacrifice he made years ago in the service of civil rights has now been more than offset by his time as a congressman in service to a party that has all but destroyed black America ever since. John Lewis is a disgrace and if he had any decency or self-awareness, he'd apologize to the American people and seek anonymity for the rest of his days. Have a better one and remain blessed.
- Chuck Schemer Caused the Calif. Bank Collapse He Blames Trump's Treasury Nominee For
- Get Ready For Your Close-up, Ace: Trump Wants Bloggers In the W.H. Press Room
- Obama-Appointed Ethics Chief "Concerned" About Trump's Nominees
- Laugh Riot: Dems Hope to Get GOP to Save Obamacare (If They Do, We Will Riot)
- Another Superb VDH Essay: "Trump and the American Divide"
- Tolerant, Open-Minded Leftists Literally Fling Poo at Martin Shkreli at Canceled Milo Event at UC Davis
- Reminder: Richard Blumenthal Is a Lying, Piece of Sh*t, Vietnam Draft-Dodger
- Hack, Shyster Lynch Claims Chicago PD Guilty of Excessive Force; Scores of Murder Victims Unavailable for Comment
- SCOAMF: "Rush Limbaugh Made Me Fail," Or, Friday, Please Get Here Already
- MSNBC Portrays Video of Teens Play-Fighting as Evidence of Muslim Hate Crime
- It Takes Millions . . . To Be a Victim
Continue reading
Thanks to Mindful Webworker for the countdown artwork.
Close it up
Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/15/17)
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
― Benjamin Franklin
Quote II
“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”
― Mahatma Gandhi
Quote III
“Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves”
― Abraham Lincoln
The ONT attempts to be funny, thought provoking and helpful. Here's our attempt at being helpful. How to survive Blue Monday.
Continue reading
Tomorrow January 16th marks a dark day in American history.
Valu-Rite is outlawed Prohibition begins.
The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, prohibiting the “manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors for beverage purposes,” is ratified on this day in 1919 and becomes the law of the land.
The movement for the prohibition of alcohol began in the early 19th century, when Americans concerned about the adverse effects of drinking began forming temperance societies. By the late 19th century, these groups had become a powerful political force, campaigning on the state level and calling for total national abstinence. In December 1917, the 18th Amendment, also known as the Prohibition Amendment, was passed by Congress and sent to the states for ratification.
American SJW, a thorn in the sides of a British small business owner. Cultural appropriation.“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” .
American social justice warriors have launched a cyberbullying campaign against British small business owners who dreadlock the hair of white people, accusing them of cultural appropriation.
The Hastings and St. Leonards Observer reported Tuesday that about 2,000 people had targeted Dreads UK, a Hastings business owned by a 33-year-old, formerly homeless entrepreneur.
If you can appropriate dreadlocks, can you culturally appropriate a sammich? If your answer was YES, you win an all-paid &&&&&&& trip out of the barrel. Don't they ever tire of thinking of shit that offends them? On one hand they preach diversity on the other hand they don't. It's tiring. And it's f*cking stupid.
Can you say BITCH 37,000 times? Sure, I knew you could. Jill Stein costs PA taxpayers $37K. That's one expensive temper tantrum.
Single Mom builds house using Youtube. Does she have a boat and does she know how to clean fish? If so, she might be the perfect woman.
Benjamin Franklin said there were only two things certain in life: death and taxes. Actually he was wrong. Tenure for life is a certain thing. The State of Iowa is looking to take that away.
“I think the university should have the flexibility to hire and fire professors and then I don’t think that bad professors should have a lifetime position guaranteed at colleges,” Iowa State Senator Brad Zaun told the Des Moines Register. “It is as simple as that.”
A Golden Retriever named Kelsey just saved his owner’s life after he slipped and fell, breaking his neck on New Year’s Eve. “I was screaming for help but my nearest neighbor is about a quarter mile away and it was 10:30 p.m., but my Kelsey came,” stated dog’s owner Bob. “By morning my voice was gone and I couldn’t yell for help, but Kelsey didn’t stop barking.”
The Obama administration continues to poke the eye of the American public. The EPA continues with their totalitarian ways.
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Gina McCarthy has decided to maintain current emissions and fuel economy standards through 2025, cementing a central pillar of the Obama administration’s green legacy.h/t phreshone
Many automakers have been critical of Obama’s rather strict climate policies and were hopeful that President-elect Donald Trump might roll back some of the more stringent regulations. Of the policies, none is more controversial than the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) mandate, which began a midterm review earlier this year.
While the EPA’s ultimate determination wasn’t due until April of 2018, choosing not to alter 2025 vehicle emission and CAFE rules effectively locks in the standard before Trump can take office.
The latest from Shoe0Head. As usual it is spot on. Funny.
Driving too fast for conditions. Ouch. That's going to leave a mark.
Sex prescriptions, good for what ails you? Wondering out loud how that will work with Affordable.
According to the Associated Press, Berlin (AP),
“A German opposition lawmaker’s suggestion that authorities could subsidize paid sex for patients who require nursing care has drawn critical reception. Elisabeth Scharfenberg, the opposition Greens spokeswoman on care policy, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper she could imagine authorities “financing sexual assistance.” The newspaper said the idea is based on a system in the Netherlands, under which applicants must prove a medical need and show that they can’t otherwise pay for a sex worker.
Lawmaker Karl Lauterbach of the governing Social Democrats told Monday’s Bild daily that “we don’t need paid prostitution in homes for the elderly, and certainly not on prescription.” The German Patient Protection Foundation said people who have to fight for help on basic matters such as washing and eating have other concerns.”
Once a sleaze ball always a sleaze ball. The ONT is surprised something BAD didn't happen to him.
.... Madoff found much success steering his talents to the prison supply of Swiss Miss.
“At one point, he cornered the hot chocolate market,” Fishman told MarketWatch. “He bought up every package of Swiss Miss from the commissary and sold it for a profit in the prison yard. … He made it so that, if you wanted any, you had to go through Bernie.”
W.W.G.D? What would Garret do?
Ink, love Genius Award.
Good Samaritan assists Cop. Feel Good Story of The Day
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by Tact.
Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. The ONT is not intended as a substitute for the medical advice of physicians. Morons should regularly consult a physician in matters relating to his/her health and particularly with respect to any symptoms that may require diagnosis or medical attention.
Top 10 commenters:
1 [561 comments] 'garrett' [78.78 posts/day]
2 [457 comments] 'Christopher R Taylor'
3 [417 comments] 'Aetius451AD'
4 [404 comments] 'TheJamesMadison'
5 [369 comments] 'Lizzy'
6 [351 comments] 'DoublySymmetric'
7 [350 comments] 'J.J. Sefton'
8 [332 comments] 'rickb223'
9 [319 comments] 'Nevergiveup'
10 [309 comments] 'Miley, the Duchess, 348 times'
Top 10 sockpuppeteers:
1 [59 names] 'Duncanthrax' [8.29 unique names/day]
2 [58 names] 'Hillary 2020!'
3 [51 names] 'buzzsaw90'
4 [48 names] 'wth'
5 [48 names] 'Steve and Cold Bear'
6 [48 names] 'an indifferent penguin'
7 [41 names] 'Prince Ludwig the Deplorable'
8 [37 names] 'andycanuck'
9 [34 names] 'tu3031'
10 [34 names] 'garrett'
Close it up
MSM Delenda Est
—OregonMuse
You have to see this to believe it. Lying, partisan CNN hacks can't understand why everybody despises them.
They have no clue. They literally have no clue.
Ha ha ha ha!! Their bewildered butt-hurt fills me with joy, and invigorates me like warm sunshine after a dreary winter.
And here's my editorial response to the CNN panel of lying sh*tweasels:
Continue reading
Also they don't like being called the "Clinton News Network", either. Watch the CNN infobabe get her knickers all in a knot when confronted with the truth:
Open Thread, y'all.
Update: MSM pwn'd! After a Korean passenger plane miscalculated and came down hard on the San Francisco airport runway, here is how a local TV station announced the news:
How did this get on the air? Did it not occur to *one* of these idiots that these names were obvious spoofs?
Close it up
Food Thread: A Food Show Host Who Is Not A Dick?
—CBD
H/T to some Moron who didn't (too embarrassed?) to give his nic
I watch Guy Fieri's flagship show, "Diners, Drive-ins And Dives," mostly because some of the dishes he finds are fantastic looking, and often quite inventive. But his schtick wore thin a long time ago....the frosted tips, the silly glasses worn backwards, the stupid teenager shorts and flip-flops, and his seemingly congenital inability to swallow food. What? Oh...just watch. He never swallows. And his opinions of the food are scripted too. Nothing is the best,; it always "one of the best." Hey Guy...just say what you think? That might be interesting.
But here is another perspective, courtesy of commenter "Lizzy," and I must say, it is pleasant to read about a celebrity who isn't a total dick in real life. Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant is a refreshing antidote to the typical celebrity chef who is an awesomely vile person to everyone except the reviewers and the high rollers who finance his next venture.
Continue reading
And it really seems like he genuinely cares about the restaurants and people he visits.
"Exactly one month after filming our episode, our entire restaurant burned to the ground," Bufkin said. "And one of the first people to call us -- while the place was actually still on fire -- was Guy Fieri. He wanted to see how we were, if he could help, but overall just to encourage us to get back on our feet."
I know two people in the industry who have had professional contact with one of the most famous of the TV chefs (you can guess), and both of them have said that he is a total douchebag who is incredibly rude to everyone. This story makes me hopeful that it isn't a universal attribute of famous chefs.
Union Square Cafe is an iconic New York City restaurant, and unlike many other pretentious and silly icons, this one has been a fine restaurant for about 30 years. They moved recently, a few blocks up the street, and it is a testament to the quality of its management that the new place is swamped...just like the old place. Totally impossible to get a reservation. And the reason? Their crazy idea that if they provide excellent food, excellent service, an elegant and comfortable setting at a relatively reasonable price, they will succeed. Who knew?
Union Square Cafe's Bar Nuts are great. And at most other restaurants the nuts are an afterthought, but at this place? Nope. They take everything seriously. And it shows. I have been a few times, mostly eating at the bar (the best way to eat at a good restaurant), and without fail the bartenders were fantastic at their craft, knowledgeable about the menu, able to serve with style and grace, and one of them even remembered me from my last visit several years before. That's a win in my book.
Do Not Make This!
Sea Scallops with Brussels Sprouts and Mustard Sauce Oooh...let's put together three ingredients that don't mesh well at all because we are completely out of ideas and we have a deadline!
Sea scallops are expensive ($20+/lb around here), and really good when cooked about as simly as possible. Why tart up something that is just perfect on its own?
17 Instant Ramen Hacks
Not everyone cooks elaborate meals every day, and this has some great looking riffs on plain old ramen.
Okay, a lot of them are stupid or silly, but there are several, in particular the first one, that are serious alternatives to the standard ramen meal.
Tyler Florence may not be a great chef, but most of his recipes are solid, bordering on excellent renditions of classic dishes. There are more recipes for chili than there are cookbooks in the world, but here is a really good one, and a fine place to start if you feel like elaborating on a simple dish.
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 pounds beef shoulder, cut into large cubes
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons ancho chili powder
- 1 tablespoons ground coriander
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 onions, diced
- 10 garlic cloves, halved
- 3 canned chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, crushed by hand
- 1/2 cup masa harina
- 3 cups shredded white Cheddar, for garnish
- 2 bunches chopped chives, for garnish
- 1 1/2 cups sour cream, for garnish
In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil. Season the beef shoulder all over with salt and pepper, add it to the pot and brown it. As it's browning stir in the chili powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, oregano and cinnamon. Lower the temperature under the meat to "toast" the spices.
In a food processor puree the onions, garlic, chipotle peppers, jalapeno, tomato paste and sugar and add it to the pot. Increase the heat to medium to steam vegetables a little and sweeten the peppers. Add enough water to cover by 1 inch, about 1 quart, and add tomatoes with their liquid.
Bring to a boil and skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer until the meat is fork-tender and comes apart with no resistance, about 2 hours. As it cooks down, add more water, if necessary.
When done, stir in the masa harina. Take a potato masher and mash the chili so the meat comes apart in shreds. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Garnish each serving with the shredded Cheddar, chives, and sour cream.
[If you don't have masa harina, use ground corn tortillas]
Contact the Food Thread: cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com
Close it up
All Good Things Must Come To An End
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
If it wasn't pay for play, why is the Clinton
Slush Fund & Massage Parlor Global Initiative is closing its doors for good?
A huge part of Americana soon to be gone. The Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey Circus to close.
Speaking of things that must come to an end. The last week of the Obama
Reign of Terror Administration. Adios you Jug Ear F*cker.
Open thread until some food whiz comes along to enlighten us.
Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-15-2017: Fallen Idols
—OregonMuse
Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russian hackers, Michael Moore at an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet, and somebody sneaking carrots into your chili. Also special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, belly laughs. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which should be sent back to the 1970s with extreme prejudice.
"I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library"
--Jorge Luis Borges
Where's The Beef?
I have a couple of recommendations from Mary Clogginstein and all the gals down at the Brattleboro, VT, Womyn's Reproductive Health Care Clinic and Chop Shop who have been in deep mourning since November 8th as Obama is being rudely shoved out the door by that ruffian Trump.
The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own, edited by Veronica Chambers, is a collection of 16 essays from various writers. From the blurb, it sounds like a thick, syrupy goo of hagiography and gloppy praise seldom encountered outside of third-world dictatorships:
Michelle Obama is unlike any other First Lady in American History. From her first moments on the public stage, she has challenged traditional American notions about what it means to be beautiful, to be strong, to be fashion-conscious, to be healthy, to be First Mom, to be a caretaker and hostess, and to be partner to the most powerful man in the world. What is remarkable is that, at 52, she is just getting started.
Wait, so Michelle Obama has "challenged traditional American notions about what it means to be beautiful?" That's kind of an odd thing to say. Isn't that a tacit admission that she isn't beautiful, but some people desperately need to believe that she is? And furthermore, I'd damn well better agree, or be labeled a racist? It's got a creepy, sort of North Korean personality cult vibe to it.
And we see this same sort of constipated compliment in Mrs. Chambers' introductory essay, where she writes:
But we've never had anyone like Michelle before. She wasn't a model, an actress, or a musician. She was quite simply the star of her own life -- and that was a game changer for Black women...
In other words, she hasn't really done anything particularly noteworthy in her life up to this point, except maybe marry the right guy. Any actual accomplishments would have been mentioned, and the adulation would have been fulsome. There is no real reason for any of this nauseatingly gushing praise. As a great American philosopher once asked, where's the beef?
Incidentally, marrying well seems to be Hillary's main accomplishment in life, too. Without Bill escorting her to the big dance, Hillary would probably still be shredding billing records and shaking down local businesses at some corrupt law firm somewhere. That both she and Michelle Obama are held up as feminist icons has always made me laugh.
Continue reading
Now, if you're Mary Clogginstein's husband, or maybe the gals down at the clinic/chop shop don't have actual husbands, but if you are, and if perhaps that thick treacly goo isn't for you, and you're yearning for something with more meat on it that you can put in your fanny pack, then you might try We Are the Change We Seek: The Speeches of Barack Obama, compiled by Washington Post op-ed columnist and long-time voice of the establishment liberal-left of both parties, E.J. Dionne Jr.
We Are the Change We Seek is a collection of Barack Obama's (snore) 26 greatest addresses: beginning with his 2002 speech opposing the Iraq War (Zzzzzz) and closing with his final speech before the United Nations in September 2016. (ssssshh!) As president, Obama's words had the power to move the country (huh?), and often the world (snort), as few presidents before him. Whether acting as Commander in Chief or Consoler in Chief (or Agitator in Chief), Obama adopted a unique rhetorical style (um, ah, er, er) that could simultaneously speak to the national mood and change the course of public events
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
I've heard that somewhere, I think maybe at a commie bookstore in Berkeley, you can buy a book collection of the speeches of Albanian commie thug Enver Hoxha. But why? Who would buy such a book? Who cares?
I imagine Dionne's compilation is pretty much like that.
If not that, then here's a list that will set your man bun all aquiver: 11 Books to Help Us Make It Through a Trump Presidency. I'm not going to go through what's on this list, that scarcely matters. The point is, the books on this list are comfort food for the progressive left. They're tailor-made for Mary C. sitting on her living room couch in her jammies with a pint of fudge ripple (fair trade) ice cream and Oreo cookies, trying not to think about the orange scalp weasel.
Lastly, I just don't get the gross idolatry that is painfully in evidence here. It's so over the top that it's as if any criticism, however small or trivial, is just not allowed, otherwise their whole world will simply collapse.
You can see this idolatry for yourself, documented in A Slobbering Love Affair: The True (And Pathetic) Story of the Torrid Romance Between Barack Obama and the Mainstream Media by Bernard Goldberg, the ex-CBS News reporter who demonstrates how
...the media crossed an important line in the 2008 presidential race, moving from their usual unthinking liberal bias to crass partisanship of the crudest kind, practically acting as spin doctors for the presidential campaign of Barack Obama. In A Slobbering Love Affair, his most provocative book yet, Goldberg demonstrates how the media launched an unparalleled effort to ensure the election of the man they regarded as The One. From the thrill Obama sent up Chris Matthews' leg to the outrageously slanted "news" reports of the New York Times, Goldberg shows in exacting detail how the media, abandoning even the pretense of objectivity, moved from media bias to media activism.
Do we do this on our side of the aisle? I'd prefer to think not, but maybe I'm just tuning it out (confirmation bias and all that). I like to think that am very much aware of Trump's failures and his actions that makes him look like a egotistical buffoon. But I voted for the guy and I'd like to think I know what I'm getting. On the one hand, he sometimes acts like a buffoon. But on the other, I like his cabinet picks and I want to shout for joy at how he regularly pimp-slaps the media like a 3-dollar hooker. I have never seen any Republican beat the media again and again like Trump does, not since Reagan. I like how one of our 'ettes put it in an earlier thread:
I voted for Trump, I'm delighted he won, I expect him to do great things, and I worry about his safety - but I'm not going to worship him like the Obamabots do Barry. He's a man with plenty of flaws, not a god. Let the left idolize their politicians.
Posted by: Donna and V. (sans ampersands at the present time) at January 12, 2017 11:30 AM (ZM2xo)
One of the roots of a conservative worldview is the Biblical concept that men are sinful and fallible. It's probably the main reason why we hold that government ought to be limited, with powers specifically defined and all others proscribed. But it also helps us see our leaders for who they are, human beings prone to hubris, greed, and other sins, and not golden god-emperors above error and criticism. This is why I believe we are less susceptible to this idolatry than progressives, who really don't have much of a countervailing force against it. Yes, I know there are progressives who are Christians, but most of them seem to be weak on the whole sin business, instead redefining it as racism, sexism, homophobia, and whatever else is not in accord with the progressive issue(s) du jour.
So, as I've said, I've never seen this sort of worship coming from our side, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist. All I can say is, if I ever saw a piece about Trump (or Bush, or Reagan) that matches the slobbering adoration the left gives to its leaders and heroes, I'd probably puke.
Pushback
Politics is downstream from Culture
--Andrew Breitbart
While I applaud the election of Donald Trump and while I find the conniption fits and the own-foot-shootings put on by the progressive left to be greatly entertaining, I need to remember that electing a few guys to national office is not a long-term solution. Trump has a maximum of 8 years in office, but the progressives who control academia, education, entertainment and most of the media are not so constitutionally limited. So, the fight must be engaged on those fronts as well.
I thought about that last week as I was reading the comments in one of the mid-morning art threads where Muldoon mentioned that the book The Rape of the Masters: How Political Correctness Sabotages Art has a section on that morning's painting. Muldoon added: "He gives a deeper interpretation of all that's going on in the painting, and critiques a lefty art critic's interpretations."
This is the sort of pushback we need. That is, the progressives like to shoehorn everything into their own pet narratives. No, everything doesn't need to be about brown people being oppressed, or some sexual subtext that has somehow escaped everyone's notice for 500 years. Stuff like this:
..that Peter Paul Rubens' great painting Drunken Silenus [which was CBD's chosen painting the day this book was mentioned. --OM] is an allegory about anal rape. Or that Courbet's famous hunting pictures are psychodramas about "castration anxiety."...Or that Winslow Homer's The Gulf Stream is "a visual encoding of racism." In "The Rape of the Masters: How Political Correctness Sabotages Art," Kimball...describes how eight famous works of art...have been made over to fit a radical ideological fantasy. Kimball then performs a series of intellectual rescue operations, explaining how these great works should be understood through a series of illuminating readings in which art, not politics, guides the discussion.
I like the phrase "intellectual rescue operations", which is an excellent description of the work we have to do. It's a long-term task, and most of it is yet to be done. The left's "long march" through the institutions of our culture took decades. Therefore, I believe it will take at least that long to get them back.
Also, I think CBD needs this book so he can pontificate all erudite-like on the art threads.
Beta Readers Wanted
Moron author Daniel Humphreys needs beta readers for his new novel. In his e-mail, he says:
It's paranormal / urban fantasy, with the title of "Fade". I like to describe it as Harry Potter meets The Equalizer. It should be a fairly quick read and I have a number of sequels plotted out.
He's already written the back cover blurb:
"Family drama is bad enough without adding magic and human sacrifice. Ten years ago, Paxton Locke's mother killed his father in a mysterious ritual that - thankfully - went incomplete. Now, Paxton makes his living as a roving paranormal investigator, banishing spirits while Mother languishes in jail.
When a terrified ghost warms him of a dangerous, newly-freed entity, Paxton faces a fight far beyond simple exorcism. In a battle for his very soul, will he be able to endure - or just fade away?"
If this sounds like a novel you'd like to be a beta reader for, Mr. Humphreys (who is also the author of A Place Outside the Wild) can be contacted at dhumphreys5252 a-in-a-circle gee mail dot com.
Moron Recommendations
On ace's book recommendation thread back in June, a moron recommended the collection The Draco Tavern by Larry Niven:
When a tremendous spacecraft took orbit around the Earth's moon and began sending smaller landers down toward the North Pole, the newly arrived visitors quickly set up a permanent spaceport at Mount Forel in Siberia. Their presence attracted many, and a few people grew conspicuously rich from secrets they learned from talking to the aliens. One of these men, Rick Schumann established a tavern catering to all of various species of visiting aliens, a place he named the Draco Tavern.
There are 26 short stories in this book that all revolve around this tavern. Don't know if it resolves the question whether Han shot first.
___________
Another moron, znycpeasant, recommended Blood Meridian: Or the Evening Redness in the West by Cormac McCarthy, which has been mentioned earlier on this blog before, but not, iirc, on the book thread. Moron calls it
...Historical fiction set in 1840s Texas/Mexican American War. Seems very well researched, at least so far as I can compare with my limited knowledge of the period, mostly from Noah Smithwicks Evolution of a State (fantastic) and my other assorted mid 19th century Americana (e.g. Twain, HB Stowe etc).
But mostly beautifully written, and writing about imperfect people having to do everything just to survive in a world that not only doesn't give a damn, but is mostly, actively trying to kill you.
___________
Don't forget the AoSHQ reading group on Goodreads. It's meant to support horde writers and to talk about the great books that come up on the book thread. It's called AoSHQ Moron Horde and the link to it is here: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/175335-aoshq-moron-horde.
___________
So that's all for this week. As always, book thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to OregonMuse, Proprietor, AoSHQ Book Thread, at the book thread e-mail address: aoshqbookthread, followed by the 'at' sign, and then 'G' mail, and then dot cee oh emm.
What have you all been reading this week? Hopefully something good, because, as you all know, life is too short to be reading lousy books.
Close it up
EMT 01/15/17
—krakatoa
Starting the 2017 diet today. Need to lose 20. Want to lose 30.
Low Content ONT
—WeirdDave
S-a-t-u-r-d-a-y, NIGHT!
What, nobody else remembers the Bay City Rollers? Wildly popular as I was in elementary and middle school. I still remember my first school dance. Disco was king, and I felt I should have some “chains” to wear.
I wore the chain from a bathtub plug around my neck (I took the plug off first. Hee! I should have left it on, I might have started a trend a la Flava Flav and clocks.).
Now that we have the embarrassing story section of the evening out of the way, on with the ONT! Just think, only 6 more days until we're done with the president's grand strategy of playing 3-D chess with foreign foes.
All I can say is
Continue reading
What Are All The Farqwads Up To?
Making Shrek memes. This is apparently a thing. Like this:
or this:
I'd smh, but who am I to talk? I once wore a bathtub chain to a dance.
America Between LA and NY
Chrris Arnade is a journalist in the old school sense of the world. He goes out and reports on the parts of America that many coast bound media types eschew. Last year he traveled all over the U.S., rustbelt, sunbelt, deep south, wherever, just talking to the people he met. It's compelling stuff. (HERE COMES A LINK!-------->) Here is the first entry in a couple of hundred tweet long tweetstorm that he put out about 2016. Each tweet is a picture of someone he met or somewhere he went, along with a description (in 140 characters or less) of them and their lives. Interspersed with the pictures are links to a few (not many, maybe a half dozen) articles that he wrote while he was on the road.
If anything, scrolling through the tweetstorm reminds me of the best aspects of the old Life magazine. Unlike Peter Fonda, this man went looking for America, and he found it everywhere. America may still be the land of the free and the home of the brave, but decades of policy shaped to serve the needs of the coastal elites (of both parties) have also left it the land of the fix and the home of the rage for too many others. You'll also find moving examples of faith, love, joy and patriotism.
It will take a while to work through all of the tweets, but I encourage you to do so. I've had it sitting in my queue as ONT fodder for a couple of weeks now, and haven't used it because it deeper than most ONT stuff, but I'm using it tonight. Please do go read.
Troll Buster Level : Master
Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina wins Twitter for the week, and maybe the year, with his one word destruction of a left wing asshole:
Boy, those tolerant lefties, they sure love to throw around the N word, don't they? Kudos to Senator Scott for dropping the hammer (and the mic) on this troll.
Related:
Yahoo Finance may be looking for a new social media person this week. What they MEANT to tweet out was a link to a story about Trump wanting a “bigger Navy”. Unfortunately, the B and the N keys are right next to each other, and what they DID tweet out was....quite different. (I won't embed it, but you can see the tweet at the link if you're so inclined. Warning for N word)
What's really amazing is that while there was some predictable outrage and pearl clutching, I think most people understood that it was an innocent mistake, and black twitter turned the typo into a mocking hashtag, with side splitting results. You can search it on Twitter if you're so inclined, much of it is quite amusing.
Maybe we're making progress.
NFL News
This week the San Diego Chargers announced that they are moving to LA. The family that owns them is worth billions, but they didn't want to pony up $175 million to fix their stadium. When the taxpayers refused to pay, the team, er, bolted. They announced the move along with unveiling a new, lame logo.
Fans were quick to point out that it looked like a lousy cross between the LA Dodgers logo and the Tampa Bay Lightning logo, and the Tampa Bay Lightning Twitter feed brought down the house with the tweet of the night:
*checks mentions*— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017
*squints*
*clears throat*
for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD
Idiots, All of Them
In case you haven't heard, Philadelphia just enacted a huge tax on soda and most other similar drinks.
Massive New Soda Tax In Philly Is Leaving Residents In Shock
So, would anyone care to guess what happened? That's right, the cost of drinks skyrocketed, and now the mayor of Philly is spitting nails furious.
Philly Mayor Blames ‘Price Gouging’ for Outrage Generated by City’s New Soda Tax
Of course he does. A box of soda syrup costs retailers $60. The gross (before expenses) profit per box is $20, and the city levied a tax of $57.60 per box. That means the city is charging three times what a distributor makes, and that's before he pays employees, the power bill or anything else, expecting him to just eat the cost. These people are insane.
Good Dogs
Dogs? What about cats? After all, it is
Caturday
Well, yes, but the cats asked me to stop posting their pictures. Said y'all are just too annoying.
Wacky Waving Arms!
Tonight's ONT brought to you by Winston Churchill:
The Yahoo Group is a long time caller, first time listener.
Close it up
Are You Ready For Some
Elbows Football?
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Houston
New England
Smart money says New England. But, stranger things have happened. And..........
Hillary Clinton Will Not Be POTUS.
Open thread.
Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-14-2017
—OregonMuse
Harry Potter and the Passed Pawn
Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a Black Friday brawl on a Saturday afternoon. Because, after all, it's not Black Friday.
Problem 1 - White To Play (382)
Hint: White can win material
8/p1n5/1p3k2/2p2B2/8/2P2R2/Pr5r/2R3K1 w - - 0 1
Continue reading
Problem 2 - White To Play (81)
Hint: White mates in 5
2rqnrk1/pp3ppp/1b1p4/3p2Q1/2n1P3/3B1P2/PB2NP1P/R5RK w - - 0 1
Pic Notes
When Tolkien wrote his "Lord of the Rings" novels, he, of course, invented a number of different languages for the peoples who inhabited the world he had created. One of the exceptions is the language of Rohan. Here, Tolkien just used an obscure dialect of old English, which was good enough for his purposes.
We see something similar going on in the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Harry is shown playing chess using odd, funky pieces that look just like the kind of pieces you'd think you'd find in an academy of magic. But, those red and white pieces weren't invented for this movie. They're actually replicas of the famed Isle of Lewis chess pieces, which were originally carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century.
The original set was discovered on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland by a local shepherd in 1831 [when] the sea carried away a sandbank...uncovering a mysterious building that had been buried under the sand. A peasant working nearby found what he concluded to be a collection of Elves and Gnomes...He sold them to a local collector who realized they were chessmen. There were 78 pieces in all belonging to eight or more sets; 67 are now in the British Museum and the rest in the National Museum, Edinburgh. Experts are unanimous in regarding them as the most astonishing collection of ancient chessmen in existence.
Here are some of the actual Isle of Lewis pieces as displayed in the British Museum:
The photo, which you can click on for a larger version, was sent to me by CBD, who apparently had to flee the country for reasons he did not reveal -- although I suspect some ill-advised sports betting might have been involved. So he paid a visit to the British Museum, probably to establish an alibi, and snapped a few pics. Thanks, CBD, and if Vinnie comes around, I'll swear I never saw you.
A number of different replica sets are readily available. The House of Staunton sells a replica set that looks enough like the photo that I suspect it might be the one they actually used.
Problem 3 - White To Play (BWTC 189)
Hint: Mate in 2
1rb1r1k1/2q1pp1p/p2p2pB/2pP4/1pP2Q2/1P1n4/P4PPP/2R1R1K1 w - - 0 1
Problem 4 - White To Play (BWTC 190)
OK, here's one that will prove to be quite challenging. What's best for White?
Hint: White can mate, but it's 8 moves out
r2q1r1k/pppbNppp/3p1P1n/2b1n1NQ/4P3/1B5P/PPP3P1/R1B2R1K w - - 0 1
Endgame of the Week (Endgame 254)
It is Black's move. Can he force a stalemate or a draw by some other means? Show your work.
5K1k/7p/6p1/6P1/7P/8/8/8 b - - 0 1
___________
Solutions Update
Problem 1 - White To Play
8/p1n5/1p3k2/2p2B2/8/2P2R2/Pr5r/2R3K1 w - - 0 1
Establishing a rook on your opponents 2nd rank is a good thing. Putting a second rook there is, in most cases, decisive. But in this position, White can use a discovered check to cut off the defense of the rook near his king:
1.Bc2+! Ke7
Black has no choice
2.Kxh2
And now White should win.
Problem 2 - White To Play
2rqnrk1/pp3ppp/1b1p4/3p2Q1/2n1P3/3B1P2/PB2NP1P/R5RK w - - 0 1
You can almost guess how this is going to go, what with 3 white pieces bearing down on the g7 pawn and all. But there is a bit of a hazard getting there.
1.Qxg7+!
Of course.
1...Nxg7
2.Rxg7+ Kh8
And now, the hazard. If you were White, you might be tempted to play
3.Rg5+?
Because discovered checks are tactically useful, most of the time. But not this time.
3...Nxb2!
Oops. Forgot about that knight, didn't you? So 3.Rg5 is a mistake. Also bad is 3.Rag1 because of, get this, 3...Nxb2. Instead, you should play
3.Rg8+! Kxg8
Don't worry, you have another rook available.
4.Rg1+ Qg5
5.Rxg5#
Problem 3 - White To Play
1rb1r1k1/2q1pp1p/p2p2pB/2pP4/1pP2Q2/1P1n4/P4PPP/2R1R1K1 w - - 0 1
1.Qf6!
This places Black firmly on the horns of a dilemma. If he takes the queen with 1...exf6 then 2.Rxe8#. But any other move by Black results in 2.Qg7#.
Problem 4 - White To Play
OK, here's one that will prove to be quite challenging. What's best for White?
r2q1r1k/pppbNppp/3p1P1n/2b1n1NQ/4P3/1B5P/PPP3P1/R1B2R1K w - - 0 1
I futzed around with this problem for about an hour, with no success. Finally, I said the heck with it and set it up in my chess app. I felt bad for cheating, but on the other hand, the app's analysis told me I was actually on the right track. But I lost my way.
1.fxg7+ Kxg7
2.Qxh6+ Kxh6
3.Ne6+ Kh5
I had managed to get this far. Yay me. But then
4.Rf6
The threat here is 5.Rh6#. And this is the move I didn't see. I kept trying to continue the attack with checking moves such as 4.g4+ and 4.Nf4+, but the Black king kept slipping through my hands like a greased pig, and I eventually ran out of checks. But with White's rook now in play, all Black can do is throw pieces in the way to delay the mate:
4...Be3
5.Bxe3 Ng4
6.Rf5+ Kh4
7.Bg5+ Kh5
8.Nf4#
There's also a mate in 10 that I completely did not see. I suspect not many of you saw it, either:
1.Nxh7 Qxe7
2.fxg7+ Kxg7
3.Qxh6+ Kg8
4.Ng5 Qxg5
5.Qxg5+ Ng6
6.Qxg6+ Kh8
7.Bxf7 Be3
8.Bxe3 Rxf7
9.Bd4+ Rf6
10.Bxf6#
Told you it was challenging.
Endgame of the Week
5K1k/7p/6p1/6P1/7P/8/8/8 b - - 0 1
Black can't escape. He can either move 1...h6 or 1...h5:
1...h5
2.Kf7 Kh7
3.Kf6 Kg8
4.Kxg6
Ignoring the 'h' file pawns, this is a classic won position for White. Black has to move his king to either f8 or g8, and whichever one he chooses, White will take control of the queening square at g8. So:
4...Kf8
5.Kh7 Kf7
6.g6+ and wins
or
4...Kh8
5.Kf7 Kh7
6.g6+ Kh8
7.g7+ Kh7
8.g8=Q+ Kh6
9.Qg6#
So let's look at Black's other first move:
1...h6
2.h5 Kh7
3.Kf7
Again, Black has two moves, either 3...gxh5 or 3...hxg5. The first one is the easy one:
3...gxh5
4.g6+ Kh8
5.g7+ Kh7
6.g8=Q#
or:
3...hxg5
4.hxg6+ Kh6
5.g7 Kh5
6.g8=Q and wins.
Hope to see you all next week!
___________
Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app.
___________
So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.
Close it up
Ace of Spades Pet Thread
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Grab a beverage, a snack, get cozy and enjoy the Ace of Spades Pet Thread.
Continue reading
A Little of This. A Little of That.
- Snow shuts down Oregon zoo. Snow days are fun.
- A happy ending for South Korean dogs.
- Obama's dog behaves as badly as Obama does.
- Horse gets a toy.
- Doggie deep thoughts.
- Before and after photos.
- Quite the trick.
Our first pet today is Frankie. Per her owner, "She's basically a dog, but better. Because she's a cat."
Tam in AZ
(I've been lurking for years)
Thanks Tam, now we will have the cat/dog war. Why didn't you just say longbows were better while you were at it?
:)
Our next pet is another cat. Looks like the cat owners got their cameras fired up. Lurker Bill submitted this about his cat: "They say we each get blessed with that ONE pet friend... This is mine, Oliver Twist Brown. First cat I ever paid for and, by God, worth ten times more."
Sharp looking cat Bill.
"This is Aida, pictured at a lure coursing event. The yellow blanket is so that she can be identified as she makes her way around a twisting half-mile course. It's nice to see a dog doing what it was bred and built to do and obviously enjoying doing it."
Kodos the Executioner
Meet Betty. Here is her story, "Our little foster kitten, Betty. Her Mama had been mauled by two pit bulls and would not make it through the night, so this little angel and her brother, Kevin, were brought to me to shelter until a good home can be found." Thanks for sharing Stacy.
"Daughter sent me this pic and it reminded me of the Vizsla, Prinz, I had back in the day. He was a wonderful dog and remains a treasured memory. We went to the Outer Banks on vacation, and left him at a reputable kennel, we returned to hear tales of his escape prowess. If they hadn't had ten foot chain link fence around the entire kennel site, he probably would have met us at home."
Thanks J & B K
Last but not least is Cooper. He appears to be an abused pup. Here is his story according to Grizzledcoastie.
"Sometimes commenter Grizzledcoastie here. My wife & I adopted Cooper from a no-kill shelter as a puppy and he's been with us a little over a year. We loved him from the first time we saw him."
What a very nice group of
kids Pets this week. Thank you for sharing their photos and their stories. You folks are the best.
If you have a tip, a story or a pet photo. You can submit those to us here at petmorons at g mail. Have a wonderful week!
Close it up
Saturday Gardening Thread: Wild Things [KT]
—Open Blogger
Well, OK, it's not a tornado, a hurricane or blizzard, but I thought this photo was representative of damage from the recent Atmospheric River that hit the West Coast. I have been on this road in the summer. This is McKinley Grove Road, 7.5 miles above Dinky Creek Bridge. Excepting fire-related weather events, this is about the wildest kind of weather we have had in Central California lately. Has weather affected your gardening or other activities this week? Problems anticipated in the coming week?
Due to technical difficulties, we do not have as many of Kindltot's wildflower photos as I had planned. But we can adjust. We can also discuss some other wild things. UPDATE: More photos added.
Continue reading
Wild Birds and other critters
Have you ever wondered how little birds that don't migrate make it through brutal winter weather? Here are some insights.
Are you doing anything different to help birds or other wildllife make it through particularly awful winter weather? Seen any wild critters lately?
I heard a hummingbird yesterday. Didn't see it. Seemed too early.
More Wild Flowers of Oregon
Here are some great photos from Kindltot, and some interesting facts about the flowers.
Here's Kindltot:
Oregon has a lot of lilies. They are very prolific and some of them were a staple food for the local Indians. A few of them are like the Tiger Lilly - which I can't find my pics of - and are the standard lily type flower, but the smaller ones that aren't the standard Easter Lilly shape are very pretty.
The Lamb's tongue (fawn lily or Erythronium oregonum) has two mottled base leaves that are supposed to mimic a lamb's tongue (hey, I'm just passing on traditional lore here) and bobs around on it's stalk. It is found all through Western Oregon and Washington.
There is a variant called the Pink fawn lily which is found on the ocean side of the coast range. The next two pics are from the Rice Museum West of Hillsboro. The Rice family were amateur geologists and also liked to plant wildflowers. When they died they donated the house and the collection to be a museum. It is a gorgeous place. There appears to be some hybridization going on here.
Wildflowers and rocks, too! Mr. Bar-the-door would love that museum. He has been doing some rockhounding lately. Nice that they feature wildflowers, too. Maybe we should visit.
Most of the lilies are spread by birds, and need to be either stratified or, apparently, passed through the alimentary canal of a bird to germinate.
My friend had a small section of brush that she wanted to be more of a lawn under some oaks where she had feeders. I mowed it the first year in late summer and to my surprise the next year the lamb's tongues came up even thicker without the competition. For the years I spent up there I was surprised that the property had so many wildflowers, and realized that the farmer who ran cattle on the property only ran them in the late summer when the ground was hard and their hooves wouldn't tear up the banks where he drove. I think that was the secret there, and I am looking for an excuse to not mow my yard until late July, but I doubt "wildflower cultivation" would be accepted as why my yard is 5 feet deep in grass.
There are several species of Erythonium native to North America. They are also known as trout lily, dog's-tooth violet or adder's tongue. I like both the flowers and the plants. Wouldn't mind giving up some lawn for them, if I had a lawn.
My books tell me that the pink fawn lily was used as a sometimes food source for coastal Indians, but the real food source for the Indians in this area was the Camas lily, Camassia quamash . .
Check back for the Camas lily in a future episode.
Gardens of the Horde
You probably don't remember when I reported on planting Baby Broccoli 'Artwork' in pots last spring. It was advertised as "bolt-resistant". That was an understatement, at least in terms of bolting in hot weather.
I left one pot after buds had shriveled some, just to see when it would bolt. It did not bolt over summer! It started forming new buds and just recently started to bolt. Maybe this one is programmed to bolt in cold weather.
Buds were tastier than in our hot spring weather, and very tender. Flowers taste pretty good raw, in moderation. You might try a few plants when they appear in stores if your spring weather is more moderate than ours.
Anything going on in your garden? Repairs in the yard from weather damage?
Hope your week goes well.
Close it up
Thread below the Gardening Thread: Chicago Dreams and Memes [KT]
—Open Blogger
Well, I missed Obama's Last Campaign Rally this week. Yes I could, yes I did. But the Chicago location of the rally triggered me to seek out a safe space for thought somewhere in Chicago. Maybe with the Chicago Boyz?
David Foster wonders why college professors and entertainers often have similar political views. Do you have any clues?
Continue reading
I also found his nice little piece on Jargon, Proverbs and Memes. It starts with a discussion of buzzwords in education. He also quotes Sarah Hoyt:
Of all the ways people have come up with to avoid thinking, I like memes the most. They are so ridiculously easy to fall into. You see the words, you see the picture and you go "ah ah, that's so true." Even when on a minute's reflection it makes no sense whatsoever. . . I think in a way it follows the same pattern that proverbs followed in more ancient cultures. . . While proverbs were ways not to have to think or short cuts around thinking, they weren't, by themselves, pernicious. . . Proverbs are in a way, the encoding of societal wisdom into short cuts to lead people into ways that have worked before. . . Memes are similar, but you have to remove societal wisdom and put in "the commanding forces of culture and mass media.
What is your favorite buzzword or meme? Or the one that makes you cringe the most?
If you're up to slogging through something a little heavier, how about this summary on Propaganda in a Democracy by Aldous Huxley? There are some seriously long paragraphs in it. Longer than this one:
In their propaganda today's dictators rely for the most part on repetition, supression and rationalization - the repetition of catchwords which they wish to be accepted as true, the supression of facts which they wish to be ignored, the arousal and rationalization of passions which may be used in the interests of the Party or the State. As the art and science of manipulation come to be better understood, the dictators of the future will doubtless learn to combine these techniques with the non-stop distractions which, in the West, are now threatening to drown in a sea of irrelevance the rational propaganda essential to the maintenance of individual liberty and the survival of democratic institutions.
Ready to turn off the TV for a while? Take your kid out of college and give him a book?
Have a great weekend.
Close it up
Saturday Morning Weird News Dump
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Continue reading
Good morning Morons, it's Saturday. What do you have planned? Some NFL football? NCAAA college hoops? Dusting for your better half or pretending that you are the laundry fairy. Your secret here is safe, sort of, for a small minimal price.
Anyway here are a few topics that didn't their fair due on the AoSHQ this past week. As always, enjoy the open thread.
- A Hillary Clinton defense could be used. Couldn't it?
- These cops won't charge anyone with stupidity or false reports.
The Weird News Dump Department shakes its collective heads at LEOs at times. Granted they have a tough job. But, a little creative thinking, putting themselves in the other guys shoes would go along way to them being supported more than they are. Now, where does one go to get off this soap box.
- Locking one self's into prison without a judicial warrant. Not the brightest bulb.
- Why do Canadians say, 'Eh'?
- Canadian cop in big trouble, eh.
- Tactical squad you need .22 LR, 20 & 12 gauge shotguns.
- Going to be a vandal? Get rid of the G_D damn man bun pussy
- The mask is off on introverts.
- Here, hold my beer!!! Can't wait until he reproduces, can you?
- If she had used spinach she would have had more credibility.
- Why mess with Dope when you can mess with donuts? A future career for one Chris Christie?
Did you find something that you wanted to comment about? Did you bring your own topic to the thread? That's cool. Open thread with just a couple of simple reminders. No sharp objects and play nice with one another.
Next Saturday's Weird News Dump will be under a different presidential administration. The Weird News Dump staff is OK with that.
Close it up
EMT 01/14/17 Day after my B'day EMT
—krakatoa
You are only as old as you feel, they say. and I feel Vic.
Friday Overnight Open Thread CDR-MLess Edition
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
CDR M is in hiding. So, little 'rons & 'ettes you get the
Junior Varsity B Team tonight.
Happy Friday The 13th. Everything you wanted to know about Friday the 13th. (Well, not everything. C'mon and play along)
Speaking of Friday the 13th. Quite the flight.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Welcome aboard the most metal flight of your lives. Let’s do some sky crimes.
Finnair flight AY666 has, according to the Daily Mail, become something of a running joke for several reasons. Along with pentagrams and images of Baphomet, 666 is, of course, associated with Satanism. And several times a year, AY666 just happens to fly on Friday the 13th.
Today’s extra-unlucky flight also happened to be nonstop from Copenhagen to Helsinki. Or as ticket-holders would have seen it written: CPH->HEL.
Continue reading
Quote of The Day
You're going to get a new radio system whether you want it or not. Norway ditches FM.
FM is being run out of town by Digital Audio Broadcasting, which is cheaper and, supporters say, offers more reliable sound quality. It also has room for more channels, and better lends itself to things like broadcast archiving.
But there are some holes in the new system, too—on the user side. Most cars aren’t equipped with DAB radios, and adaptors can be expensive. A recent poll found that only 17 percent of those surveyed supported the switch. “It’s completely stupid, I don’t need any more channels than I’ve already got,” Oslo resident Eivind Sethov told AFP.
It's nice to see Nannyism as a global concept. Bless their hearts that they are looking out for the common man.
A funny thing happened between the faculty lounge and the private sector office. Diversity and reality do not mix.
We live in a soft age where women run most things so that means we live in a careless age as well. All sorts of silly and ridiculous things are indulged because the margin for error seems endless. You can make up a bunch of silly diversity rules, for example, on the college campus, because little serious work is done on the college campus. Most of what is done is busy work. In the areas where serious work is done, like the hard sciences, you see very little of the PC nonsense we associate with the academy.
In honor of Norway, take it away Steely Dan.
The "Father of Relativity" could have been President of Israel. Here is why he turned the position down.
However, Einstein turned the offer down, insisting that he — the man whose last name is synonymous with “genius” — was not qualified. He also cited old age, inexperience, and insufficient people skills as reasons why he wouldn’t be a good choice. (Imagine, someone turning down a presidency based on a lack of experience, old age, and an inability to deal properly with people.)
Something tells The ONT that his skills were a plus and not a negative.
A Friday night favorite. Take it away puppies.
Receipts. There are several ways they are important. This one makes a statement.
Well, it’s time to once again use this superlative because consumers in California get the “best-ever receipt” when they make purchases at Firearms Unknown. Here’s the example that’s gone viral, and I’ve highlighted the relevant portion that gives an amusing description of California’s onerous sales tax.
What culture was appropriated? The ONT is not sure, but it looks fun.
Pot, guns, kids, pregnant woman and tape = Genius Award Runner Up
Diving? Try water instead of a squad car windshield. Genius Award.
A kid who cares about his friends. The Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by Honesty.
Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. The ONT is known as a salicylate and a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug
Close it up
Michael Wolff: Trump Has Upset the Establishment By Letting Them Know Their Station and Status are Not Secure
—Ace
The ongoing expressions of shock on the part of the cultural establishment--expressed on a daily basis by The New Yorker, New York magazine and The New York Times, anything, apparently, with New York in its title--reflect their fears that the development of a more careful, regulated and corrected world is about to be undone. That the unapologetic white male has returned. You could hardly find a more threatening and throwback version of that than Trump--a rich, voluble, egomaniacal, middle-aged pussy hound...
The culture norm is as starkly confronted as the political norm with proof that it's not speaking to the lives of a sizeable part of the nation: that same pussy talk that shocked cosmopolitans turns out not to be of much concern, and even to express a casual day-to-day reality, for many Americans....
INSTINCTIVELY OR BY CANNY PLAN, Trump converted the conservatives' parochial and rate-limiting culture war on abortion and gay marriage into a much more visceral campaign against the political pieties of sophisticated America, with Trump as the ultimate revenge on upper-middlebrow cultural life. It's the mannered and effete against the profane and immediate....
This attack on careful, orderly, prescribed culture is what happens when the culture stops talking about real things--at least what a significant part of the country regards as real and important. Or, it is--and certainly is inevitably thought to be by those cultural standard bearers under attack--a sinister onslaught against enlightenment itself....
Indeed, the election reengages a gender battle that many people on the New York side of the Trump gap had thought was mightily going in only one direction. The vestigial and primitive American man, unreconstructed, baying at the moon (probably high on opiates)--the alt-right in the liberal view--voiceless for many years (or, anyway, wise to shut up), now had Donald "Let me be your voice" Trump. The obvious message of his sudden resurgence of course is that he didn’t go away or reform: He was just shut out. Without any place in upper-middlebrow culture, except as an occasional enemy of reason or subject of scandal, there was no bridge to who he was--no humanity left for him.
Very good piece. He has some suggestions for media-types who would like to actually get to know what is happening in America -- but I doubt he'll find any takers.
Thank God It's GAINZZZDay
—Ace
I have no GAINZZZ these last two weeks according to any measurement. In fact, my Stupid Scale claims I've gained two pounds. And even though I've actually gained some muscle (but not two pounds' worth), it claims my bodyfat % has zoomed up by six percent.
But I look pretty good. I'm not wearing those shirts I used to pick out that were strategically drapey to try to hide my belly.
Here are some things to look at:
A Time article from last March about intermittent fasting.
Jason Fung put out a new book (with Livin' La Vida Low Carb blogger Jimmy Moore) all about Intermittent Fasting this past fall. There's an article about it here. I haven't read it yet.
Pretty awesome video about building your own DIY power rack with about $200 in lumber and a little bit of easy-to-find pipe. And if you dig that, check their other videos to see how to add a pull-up bar to the rack, and dip bars, and a pull-down pulley rig for doing lat pulls and triceps extensions.
I really wanted to do that -- I really want to do that -- but I estimated that the odds I would cut at least one finger off with a saw at better than 60% and figured multiple surgeries would take the price of the thing higher than $200 for me. But if you're handy with tools, your costs might be lower.
And speaking of DIY: I also wanted to hear about any progress on the hobbies you've started recently, or any plans you're making for the near future.
Oh: I wanted to mention this: A commenter (forget who) recommended citrulline to me. I forget the reason offered. I thought it was recommended as a recovery supplement. But I think it's more of a pre-workout supplement-- energy-boosting.
Anyway, it actually does seem to work. I have more energy when I take it than when I don't. So much so I threw some more money away buying a pre-workout stack that contains citrulline (along with a lot of caffeine and yohimbe, whatever that is).
Caffeine obviously gives you energy. But that part makes me jittery.
The citrulline, though: I think that actually does work on its own, without caffeine-like side effects.
House Passes Mattis Waiver; Also Moves First Step in Obamacare Repeal
—Ace
As you probably know, a federal law of questionable constitutionality states that a nominee must be at least seven years a civilian before being appointed to a cabinet position.
The House voted 268-151 on the waiver. Thirty-six Democrats voted in favor of the waiver, while one Republican, Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), voted against it.
The Senate on Thursday voted 81-17 to pass the waiver.
Amash, huh? Keep your eye out for that name in the next story.
The House also took the first step towards repealing Obamacare, which is a measure to block the Democrats from filibustering a repeal in the Senate:
The framework does not directly deal with repealing the Affordable Care Act. Rather, it would prevent Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a future bill nixing and replacing the health law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, and Republicans have only a 52-48 Senate majority.
The budget, which does not need the president's signature, was considered a critical step for majority Republicans in their bid to work with the incoming Donald Trump administration in fulfilling vows to replace the health care law.
According to Phil Kerpen, Amash was super-busy in the House today:
R No votes on repeal resolution:— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 13, 2017
Amash, Dent, Fitzpatrick, Jones, Katko, Labrador, MacArthur, Massie, McClintock
Update: Drew provided this explanation from Amash:
Most massive budget in U.S. history passed 227-198. It adds more than $9 TRILLION to the debt over the next decade. https://t.co/P4nqi35X0q https://t.co/XnRC8s3FaQ— Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 13, 2017
Human Rights Watch Declares Donald Trump a Threat to Human Rights
—Ace
"No comment," said a drone-bomb President Really Good at Kill-Lists ordered to kill an American citizen.
I don't really care about that much, but shouldn't these lunatics?
[A]ccording to HRW, anyone who supports repeal of Obamacare or is pro-life is a threat to human rights. Good to know. Meanwhile, the report eventually gets to the U.S. use of drones. President Obama, who approves every target and is therefore directly responsible for the loss of life described here, barely gets a mention, much less a scolding...
They bring that up as an avenue of threat that Donald Trump presents, without actually saying much about the guy who bragged about being really good at drawing up kill-lists.
Horrifying: 12 Year Old Livestreams Her Suicide-by-Hanging
—Ace
But the real victims of a suicide are those left behind to pick up the pieces.
A tormented Georgia girl hanged herself in her front yard and live streamed it...
Katelyn Nicole Davis, 12, filmed her suicide outside her Cedartown home on Dec. 30 after sharing that she had been sexually abused by a family member.
The footage shows the tragic pre-teen dangling from a tree for about 20 minutes while a woman shouts her name off camera.
Cops didn’t arrive in time to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the Polk Medical Center.
Many suicides contain an expressive component, and the wide reach of the internet makes that express-yourself-by-ending-yourself drive more potent.
New Democratic Senate Retard Demands to Know if CIA Will Be Bringing the War on Climate Change
—Ace
"We're serious and reality-based!" the squealed using a secret language composed of balloon animals.
Senator @kamalaharris (D-CA) asks #CIA Director Nominee Rep. Mike #Pompeo about #ClimateChange. pic.twitter.com/q7Owx39D1Q— CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2017
Here's a transcript and commentary from Ed Morrissey:
HARRIS: CIA Director Brennan, who spent a 25-year career at the CIA as an analyst, senior manager, and station chief in the field, has said that when, quote, "CIA analysts look for deeper causes of rising instability in the world," one of the causes those CIA analysts see as the -- is the impact of climate change. Do you have any reason to doubt the assessment of these CIA analysts?
POMPEO: Senator Harris, I haven't had a chance to read those materials with respect to climate change. I do know the agency's role there. Its role is to collect foreign intelligence, to understand threats to the world. That would certainly include threats from poor governance, regional instability, threats from all sources, and deliver that information to policymakers. And to the extent that changes in climatic activity are part of that, we'll deliver that information to you all and the president.
If I might remind you, Madame Senator, the CIA's most important goal is undermining President Trump and providing intelligence to Democratic office-seekers. We can't take our eyes off that ball.
Okay, I added in that last part. But it's true.
But Ms. Harris wasn't done with her tour-de-force of dumb quite yet. Because she had another pressing national security question to ask Pompeo -- whether or not he was a staunch ally of the LBQTwhatever community.
Wait... What Century is This?
—krakatoa
German Courts set precedence that violence against German Jews are "a justified expression of criticism of Israel’s policies."
This is what happens as you successfully dehumanize a defined set of people. First the lies posed as "just questions", leading to cautionary language about the supposed wrongs committed by that set of people. Then the caustic language inciting "mostly peaceful" protests. And then a steady escalation into steadily increasing violent acts.
Each escalation justified by the permissiveness shown towards the previous, all en route to one final solution.
UPDATE: There seems to be some doubt in the minds of the horde on the veracity of this report. To clarify, this report is about a higher court affirmation of a lower-court's ruling in 2015.
There is no question of the Synagogue attack occurring, who the attackers were, and what the lower court ruling was.
I suppose the current story could be false, and that a higher court ruling didn't occur. I'm not a fact-checker extraordinaire like the WaPo, or CNN, so I don't have the time resources to scrub German court records to affirm this update on the 2015 court ruling.
If it turns out to be false, I'll be sure to issue a correction.
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
Nocturne: Blue and Gold - Old Battersea Bridge
James Abbott McNeill Whistler
The Morning Report 1/13/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Friday the 13th is here, and it's actually triskaidekaphobia. Anyway, as has been typical of every outrage over the past eight years, you just get numb to it. Prez'dnt Egomaniac has ended a policy to help save Cubans fleeing their island gulag and siding with the totalitarian regime. Quelle surprise, I know. Anyway, don't walk under any ladders, break any mirrors or invoke Satan, at least not any more than usual. And kudos to Mindful Webworker for his wicked photoshop skills on the final countdown. Have a better one and remain blessed.
- Obama Stabs Cuban People in the Back: Ends Longstanding "Wet-Foot-Dry-Foot" Cuban Refugee Policy
- Cigar Store Injun Uses Carson Hearing to Assail Trump, Fails Miserably
- Sessions Hearings Show How Democrats May Get Steamrolled with Trump SCOTUS Picks
- Sessions On Wise-Ass Latina: "Post-Modern, Relativistic, Secular Mindset. . . Contrary To The Founding of Our Republic"
- Rudy Tapped by Trump as Cyber Defense Honcho
- Pompeo Shines; Pimp-Slaps Kamala Harris Inane Question About Climate Change
- Claude Rains Shocked Face Dept.: Police Charge Black Teen for Fake KKK Twitter Threat
- What the Hell is Dondi Doing?
- At Least This One's Honest: Left-Wing Psycho Openly Vows Violence at Inauguration
- Dog-Eater's Dog Bites Babe
- Deconstructing Roe v. Wade
UPDATE: V the K's Thoughtful Piece on McStains and Dondi vs Trump and Ted at Ricochet
Continue reading
Thankfully Thursday Overnight Open Thread (1/12/17)
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
If people think nature is their friend, then they sure don't need an enemy. Kurt Vonnegut
Quote II
If we do not discipline ourselves the world will do it for us. William Feather
Quote III
Quality is not an act, it is a habit. Aristotle
And if you don't succeed at first...........
Quote IV
When the sword is once drawn, the passions of men observe no bounds of moderation. Alexander Hamilton
Continue reading
And this be our motto: 'In God is our trust.'
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave!
Last Thursday a man named Taylor Trupiano of Roseville, Michigan did what a lot of people do in cold climates.
He walked out of his house, started his car, turned on the heat, and went back inside for a few minutes while his engine and vehicle interior warmed up.
According to Mr. Trupiano, he was only inside for about 7 or 8 minutes.
But by the time he came back to his car, there was already a parking ticket on his windshield– with a fine totaling $128.
Some local police officer had apparently driven by, noticed the vehicle was unattended, written up this heinous infraction, and left.
There are so many things wrong with this story.
There are models to track and predict the next victims of gun violence.
Gun violence moves through a city the way a virus moves the body: predictably, but with uncanny precision. New research suggests “virus” patterns can be spotted and possibly help predict and even prevent shootings. But questions remain of whether this can be done ethically, and, most crucially, who can be trusted with this predictive technology.
The significant other left you? The dog won't play with you? Depression hotline put you on hold? If so you may work for Comcast.
Despite a steady drumbeat of promises and efforts to improve its reputation, Comcast remains among the least-liked companies in American history. A new survey from 24/7 Wall Street combines data from the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, JD Power and Associates and a Zogby Analytics poll, and lists Comcast as the "most hated company in America." Comcast had made some small strides in the ACSI rankings last year, but even with minor improvements still consistently battles Charter for last place in most customer satisfaction and service studies.
January 12th 1974, the Number 1 song in the country.
Ray Price January 12, 1926 - December 16, 2013
Have some spare time on your hands? Extra cash you don't need? You can sue the CIA for a list of poisons it uses.
Fortunately, there is now a solution: The law firm of Mark S. Zaid has agreed to represent Porup in a lawsuit for the documents pro bono - Porup just needs to raise the $500 filing fee.
As a freelance reporter, that’s still a barrier, but even more fortunately, our friends at the Freedom of the Press Foundation have offered to cover half of that fee, meaning now Porup is just trying to raise $250 to make his lawsuit a reality.
You can donate below, and track the requests progress on the request page. Any funds raised over the $250 needed will be set aside to fund future requests for national security related information.
The ONT's unofficial-official position, we wouldn't want to be on the wrong side of the CIA.
Does this sound like a trip of a life time? Would this be on your bucket list? Top brewery road trip.
Community beer and brewery review site RateBeer puts out a list every year of the top 100 breweries in the world, “according to reviews taken last year and weighted by performance within and outside of style, balanced by indicators of depth.” From this year’s list, 72 of the breweries are based in the United States.
This sounds like a great road trip.
The ONT isn't quite sure how these morons got a bike wrapped up in a fence. Never wrap electric fence around a bicycle.
News tips, loose change and Velveeta coupons can be sent here. Or here petmorons at g mail.
Crossbow/Longbow. Mary Ann/Ginger. Ford/Chevy. Ink/No ink, oh and Genius Award Winner.
Nothing wrong with second chances. The Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by the lack of supervision.
Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. Any semblance to sanity is purely fictional.
Close it up
Obama Quietly Leaks That He's Ending "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" Asylum Policy for Cubans
—Ace
Because, you see, Cuba is no longer a human rights violator, after undertaking no reforms that Obama did not demand they undertake to get more American dollars.
he Obama administration is ending the “wet foot, dry foot” policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas.
That’s according to a senior administration official, who said the policy change was effective immediately.
The official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return.
By the way, Bradley Manning is on Obama's short list for commutation. Because, you know, he* takes hacking-then-sending-confidential-information-to-Wikileaks so darned seriously.
* I should note that this dude's preferred pronoun is "she." He prefers if you refer to him as "she."
Racist Slate Claims Ben Carson Is a White Man
—Ace
And not just any white man -- they specifically claim he his Defense Secretary nominee General "Mad Dog" Mattis.
Ben Carson showed no sign that he understands housing policy at all during his hearing: https://t.co/2PIlsupUx8 pic.twitter.com/WjQftxjv1T— Slate (@Slate) January 12, 2017
Could've been worse, I guess.
.@slate: Ben Carson is a lightweight when it comes to knowing obvious facts pic.twitter.com/P8Ik4Old1F— ThatsHowYouGotTrump (@AceofSpadesHQ) January 12, 2017
By the way, Deb Heine has video of Mattis' Senate testimony.
On the downside, he's not wearing blackface, but on the upside, she says he crushed it.
FBI IG Announces Investigation into Comey's (and Others') Pre-Election Actions
—Ace
John Sexton digests the scope of the investigation, and notes that some aspects of the investigation will involve actions by people suspected of being biased in favor of Hillary Clinton. For example, remember the Deputy Director of the FBI who mostly ran the Hillary Clinton probe? And remember that Hillary headlined a fundraiser to raise money for his wife's political run? Yeah, that'll be looked at.
As streiff from Red State notes, however, there is one Big Tell in this investigation: They won't be looking into Loretta Lynch's meeting with Bill Clinton, nor her fuzzy claims about whether she would, or would not, fully recuse herself from any role in deciding whether or not to prosecute her tarmac-buddy's wife.
The Deep State will have its say.
In Surprise Which Should Have Surprised No One At All, Barack Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to... The Sheriff, Joe Biden
—Ace
Obama awards Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom is surprise ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ToQ4sS88ji— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 12, 2017
You know what he's really suggesting here by this act, though.
@AceofSpadesHQ pic.twitter.com/XXJpGNBVwV— Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) January 12, 2017
Obama is rumored to be awarding Hillary Clinton the Presidential Medal of Data Security and Not Falling Down In Public tomorrow. Stay tuned.
Trump's Inauguaration to Feature Special Performance By... Mr. Paul Anka
—Ace
The guys get Trump shirts.
WTG!!!!!!!!!!! PAUL ANKA SET TO PERFORM 'MY WAY' AT TRUMP INAUGURATION https://t.co/vcYpJcD333 pic.twitter.com/i1Wmty7jde— slone (@slone) January 12, 2017
What the F*** is Michele Obama Wearing?
—Ace
So Michele Obama "surprised" the Tonight Show staff by showing up when people were recording "We love you so much" messages for her.
She wore something that looked like a UPC code for a very large box of things you don't want to buy.
Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/i4bHgnk4BX— ThatsHowYouGotTrump (@AceofSpadesHQ) January 12, 2017
Oh, here's the stupid stunt:
Continue reading
Mollie Hemingway: Donald Trump's Combative Press Conference Was a "Bold Stance Against Media Shenanigans"
—Ace
She points out that a lot of people, just don't get this important truth: People are sick and tired of the political-media class and want someone to repudiate them.
Firm Behind Trump Dossier Also Claimed Planned Parenthood Sting Videos Were Deceptively Edited
—Ace
A firm that Democrats pay to say whatever Democrats need an "expert" to say to their media friends.
Mark Hemingway at the WS:
That's not all Fusion GPS has been up to in recent years. In 2015, Planned Parenthood was stung by a video expose that detailed its involvement in human organ trafficking—organs harvested from the bodies obtained after abortions. Those behind the expose, David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress, knew they would be severely scrutinized so they released dozens of hours of raw footage that their documentary evidence was culled from to show that their reports had not been selectively edited. Nor were they misrepresenting the shocking statements of Planned Parenthood officials.
Nonetheless, Planned Parenthood produced a "forensic report" concluding that the videos had in fact been manipulated. The author of that report was none other than Fusion GPS. If you bothered to read the details of Fusion GPS's report it made some damning concessions, even admitting there was no "widespread evidence of substantive video manipulation." But overall, the report was calculated to be misleading and was nothing but an underhanded PR stunt for Planned Parenthood.
The Morning Report 1/12/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Our lead story this fine morning is the execrable, way-past-his-expiration-date and now toxic Senator John McCain. This old fossil arguably does as much or more damage to the conservative cause from our side of the aisle than the goniffing vermin on the other. We all know his record, but now, his using the law enforcement and intelligence apparatus of this nation to try and take down first a candidate, now the President Elect, is beyond the pale. He has helped destroy whatever integrity and trust we place in those necessary institutions and by doing so, endangers all of us. Senator McCain: RESIGN.
- "I Didn't Know If It Was True Or Not, So I Gave It To the FBI"
- Fat Chutzpadik and Undisputed King of Lies Calls Trump "Godfather" of Fake News
- A Piers Morgan Transformation? Rips Media to Shreds Over Trump Hit Job
- Oppo Research Firm Hired to Find Dirt on PEOTUS Also Works for Planned P'Hood
- US Immigration Offier: "Syrian Refugees Here on Fake Passports? No Biggie!"
- Senate Plans to Push Obamacare Repeal on January 27th. And, Yes, 2017.
- Teh Ted Utterly Annihilates Al Franken at Sessions Hearing
- World Bank Group Sez Trump Tax Plan Boffo for Global Economy
- Reminder: The Two-State Solution Was Always The Final Solution
- Tim Scott Takes Down Left-Wing Racists With a Single Word
Continue reading
Wednesday Night ONT - Political Insanity Edition
—WeirdDave
Wednesday! Time to grab your socks and drop your...er, wait, that's the Army. Welcome to the ONT! Tonight we have a smorgasbord of liberal lunacy, a cavalcade of human folly and maybe just a wise word or two on the side. Lets start off with a quiz.
Tough quiz, I only got 2 right. Moving on.
Continue reading
Political Insanity
It just never ends. I'm starting to wonder if it ever will end. It's been 2 months since Herself lost the election, and these people are still mentally disturbed.
Man who works for a media property worth $1 thinks the problem is one worth $12 billion . Now, I think Twitter is in a large part a cesspool. It's also a convenient way to talk to friends and in many ways blindingly funny. (Like this (watch, it's funny AF):
This has got to be one of the funniest clips I have seen in .. a long time... hope it doesn't blow things up! #BBC #ISIS pic.twitter.com/cWftvJ3h93— Zvi Lando (@zlando) January 4, 2017
I get a lot of ONT stuff from Twitter)
Although he does mention a few other issues (he somehow missed the biggest problem with Twitter, which is the relentless SJW censorship (yes, censorship, since it comes from Twitter itself) of tweets and the constant attempts to impose Proggy values across the platform. For example Stacy McCain is banned but ISIS is not), his biggest problem with Twitter seems to be that Donald Trump uses it effectively to communicate. That's it. So naturally it must be eliminated.
Of course, one thing Twitter does that it allows the Left to expose their prejudices, hypocrisy and racism, something that they just can't seem to help doing daily. FTR the little girl in Sessions' lap is his granddaughter.
Don't give this asshole the RT he doesn't deserve. "Let me make my non-point in the most seethingly hateful way possible." pic.twitter.com/oQb7YBhQ3d— Brandon Finnigan (@B_M_Finnigan) January 10, 2017
I've heard it said many times that liberals want conservatives to shut up, and conservatives want liberals to keep talking, and I believe it to be true. Nothing we can say to LIVs is quite as effective as just highlighting what the “tolerant” left says and does.
Like this for example: I love America. It's Americans I hate. Ohhh, my God. The angsty angst of having to live in a country where everyone doesn't just agree with the author. The wailing and garment rending, the gnashing of teeth, oh the pain, the pain of it all! Christ. Dr. Smith read this piece and said “Dude, too much”.
Of course, there were hints even before the election that this kind os mental disassociation with reality would take place. Dear dumb, entitled, insecure, angry men of the world: I am tired of you.
And then, of course, there's Hollywood.
Before we gloat too much, realize that the insanity isn't all on the Left. US Sends 3,600 Tanks Against Russia!
3600 tanks is 80% of the US Army's active tank force. In addition, we are supposedly sending only 4000 troops to operate these 3600 tanks. You'd need almost 4X that many to crew the tanks, and that's not even including the logistics tail which would have to be many times larger! Plus the article meanders back and forth between “tanks” and “equipment” and “materials”. This is just a textbook example of click-baiting alarmist bullshit.
You know what? Fuck 'em all. A pox on all their houses. Let's go on too some fun stuff.
A Clue!
I tell you, that's some Holmesian observational skills displayed there. Now, me, I would never have noticed the ironing, but there might be one or two more obvious tip offs. Just a hunch I have. It's all about the details, like, I dunno, the next story.
Related:
Everyone's shaming this toy horse for its tiny, humanlike penis
Badass Tattoo
So, this guy got a tribal tattoo on his shoulder back when those things were popular. He decided to cover it up, and the artist that did the work did a magnificent job. I can't imagine what it cost, but if you're into tattoos, it was worth every penny. Check it out:
Man covers up regretful tattoo with incredible WW1 mural. (Article title from the linked site, I'd classify it as a Remembrance Day mural, it has both WWI and WWII elements. The poppies are the giveaway. Actually, there's a lot of mistakes there. The title say WWI, the url WW2 and wouldn't “regretted” be a better word? The tattoo isn't full of regret (that we know of). My kingdom for an editor)
Silent Movie Era Special Effects
Clever, clever people. A collection of gifs show you how it was done, long before CGI.
Update
A few weeks back, the ONT featured the story of two guys who decided to rob a gun store. It did not go well for them. Surveillance video of the event has been released (graphic but not bloody).
Notice how quickly the owner reacts. 4 seconds, that's all it took him to have the first perp down and the second running for his life. That, my friends, bespeaks of a lifetime of training. Nobody reacts that quickly without hours of practice for that exact situation under his belt. Notice the glass in the display case shatter as the owner keeps his weapon on target as the first guy rag dolls. He's done that countless times at the range.
Moving Story
I Survived The Living Nightmare That Is A Psychotic Break
Kudos to the author for sharing such a personal story. I'm glad she was able to find her grounding through professional help, modern medicine and her faith. My oldest is bi-polar; diagnosing that and getting him on the correct meds has made a world of difference in his and our lives.
News You Can Use
Science confirms: Conservatives are better looking
And water is wet, and the sun rises in the east, yadda, yadda, yadda. Not sure why I put this in here, it's not news at all.
Troll Level: Diety
This week it's got to go to 4-chan. They are claiming that this whole opo-reaserch/ intelligence report/ Russian spy story on Trump was created by them to dupe Rick Wilson (and what's really funny about that is that Wilson's son supposedly runs/ran a pee oriented porn website). It doesn't even matter if it's true or not. If it is, then it was a brilliant troll of The Greatest Political Operative on the Planet™*. If it's not true than they are trolling everybody else. Either way, brilliant.
Awesome and Scary
So, back in Oct the US released 103 Perdix micro-drones from 3 F/A-18 Super Hornets to demo swarm behavior. Oh boy.. https://t.co/iwXR9y1yTU pic.twitter.com/gzJRC7LLDD— Jake Godin (@JakeGodin) January 9, 2017
A little further down the comment chain, someone quotes an article (from BuzzFeed, so I'm not going to link it) that strikes me as alarmist, but not totally implausible:
A very, very small quadcopter, one inch in diameter can carry a one- or two-gram shaped charge. You can order them from a drone manufacturer in China. You can program the code to say: “Here are thousands of photographs of the kinds of things I want to target.” A one-gram shaped charge can punch a hole in nine millimeters of steel, so presumably you can also punch a hole in someone’s head. You can fit about three million of those in a semi-tractor-trailer. You can drive up I-95 with three trucks and have 10 million weapons attacking New York City. They don’t have to be very effective, only 5 or 10% of them have to find the target.
Yea, I can see it. Maybe not on that scale, but I can see the possibilities. I've seen video of home drones mounting weapons already. A terrorist, a downward firing shotgun shell or two, a crowd, a dozen drones? Black Sunday writ small? It could be done. It probably will be done soon.
Related:
Of course, some places already have to deal with military grade weapons on city streets:
Just a normal day in Russia when a howitzer rolls across the road. pic.twitter.com/6hEtQS1qXr— Only In Russia (@CrazyinRussia) December 29, 2016
Magnificent
I'm not one for the empty gestures which are so prevalent in the West, but in this case I'll make an exception. The Brandenburg Gate, which is most commonly seen in historical photographs draped in Nazi flags, lit up in the colors of Israel in a show of solidarity? I could look at that all day. Well done, Germany!
Tonight's ONT brought to you by Lifehacks!
The Yahoo Group doesn't even mow the lawn, you think they care about crabgrass?
*™ THE. Rick Wilson, 2012
Close it up
Ben Smith Defends His Jackassishly Partisan Decision to Publish Trump Dump; Gets Flustered When Asked if He'd Similarly Publish Such Unverified Claims About Other Figures
—Ace
Video below.
One thing I'll say in his very, very partial defense. Mickey Kaus spoke a long while ago about "Dark Star" news -- it's news that the news media is talking about behind the scenes, but won't publish it, because they can't verify it (or, as in Bill Clinton's case, don't want to verify it).
Kaus called it a "Dark Star" situation because while you could not see the massive object itself -- see, it's a Dark Star, shedding no light -- you could nonetheless tell its presence by the gravitation it exerted on things you could see.
Since the #NeverTrump lunatics and liberal lunatics (two categories, by the way, it's increasingly difficult to tell apart) have been lunacizing themselves over this document, in a way, it's better that we do all get to see it, and get to see the seed of madness that has germinated so lushly inside the minds of the deranged hyperpartisans.
We can finally see the lunatic "logic" behind their increasingly inexplicable behavior.
Continue reading
Here's @chucktodd's interview with @BuzzFeedBen about BuzzFeed's decision to publish that dossier https://t.co/Oa7Fs6IVLT— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 11, 2017
Close it up
The Media and the Deep State Have Gone to War With the Duly-Elected Commander-in-Chief To Be
—Ace
The "deep state" is a term borrowed from the Turks, who used it to describe the permanent government embedded within the bureaucracy and military that wields power no matter who is nominally the President.
Gleen Greenwald says the American Deep State has gone to war with Trump:
This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as "Fake News."
Their most valuable instrument is the U.S. media, much of which reflexively reveres, serves, believes, and sides with hidden intelligence officials. And Democrats, still reeling from their unexpected and traumatic election loss as well as a systemic collapse of their party, seemingly divorced further and further from reason with each passing day, are willing -- eager -- to embrace any claim, cheer any tactic, align with any villain, regardless of how unsupported, tawdry and damaging those behaviors might be.
The serious dangers posed by a Trump presidency are numerous and manifest...
But cheering for the CIA and its shadowy allies to unilaterally subvert the U.S. election and impose its own policy dictates on the elected president is both warped and self-destructive. Empowering the very entities that have produced the most shameful atrocities and systemic deceit over the last six decades is desperation of the worst kind. Demanding that evidence-free, anonymous assertions be instantly venerated as Truth -- despite emanating from the very precincts designed to propagandize and lie -- is an assault on journalism, democracy, and basic human rationality. And casually branding domestic adversaries who refuse to go along as traitors and disloyal foreign operatives is morally bankrupt and certain to backfire on those doing it.
...
All of these toxic ingredients were on full display yesterday as the Deep State unleashed its tawdriest and most aggressive assault yet on Trump: vesting credibility in and then causing the public disclosure of a completely unvetted and unverified document, compiled by a paid, anonymous operative while he was working for both GOP and Democratic opponents of Trump, accusing Trump of a wide range of crimes, corrupt acts and salacious private conduct. The reaction to all of this illustrates that while the Trump presidency poses grave dangers, so, too, do those who are increasingly unhinged in their flailing, slapdash, and destructive attempts to undermine it.
FOR MONTHS, the CIA, with unprecedented clarity, overtly threw its weight behind Hillary Clinton's candidacy and sought to defeat Donald Trump.
...
In general, Clinton defended and intended to extend the decadeslong international military order on which the CIA and Pentagon’s preeminence depends, while Trump --- through a still-uncertain mix of instability and extremist conviction -- posed a threat to it.
Whatever one’s views are on those debates, it is the democratic framework -- the presidential election, the confirmation process, congressional leaders, judicial proceedings, citizen activism and protest, civil disobedience -- that should determine how they are resolved. All of those policy disputes were debated out in the open; the public heard them; and Trump won. Nobody should crave the rule of Deep State overlords.
Yet craving Deep State rule is exactly what prominent Democratic operatives and media figures are doing. Any doubt about that is now dispelled.
Gleen's formulation -- that the CIA/Deep State "caused" the scurrilous, evidence-free oppo dump to be published by whatever Useful Idiot too stupid to know he was being played -- was my suspicion as well.
NBC is now reporting that the factual predicate upon which CNN relied to justify its own reporting on the non-event -- that the CIA had "briefed" Trump about these allegations -- was in fact false from the start:
@AceofSpadesHQ Yo Ace, have you seen what NBC is now reporting? https://t.co/7rNrvZQzrY pic.twitter.com/0H6NKZnYBB— Mathieu (@TheAmazingBriz) January 11, 2017
In other words, the CIA and FBI weren't presenting these to Trump as Real Allegations they were investigating, but as a cautionary tale about Fake News that Trump would have to be cautious about spreading himself. (And, implicitly, they were trying to say: "So you have to Trust Us about everything.)
So CNN's report, per NBC, was itself fatally flawed and based on Fake News, despite CNN's and Jake Tapper's protestations to the contrary.
However, it doesn't take a suspicious mind (though it helps to have one) to imagine this was all deliberately engineered by the Deep State, by a deliberate Telephone Game in which one claim gets intentionally distorted each step along the relay that ultimately put in on CNN and then Buzzfeed.
Step One: The CIA contrives a reason to present a brief mention of this oppo dump on Trump, with the cover story that they're presenting it as a Morality Tale about Trusting the Infallible CIA and not the Internet.
Step Two: CIA operatives familiar with the game plan now contact CNN and whatever other outlets are willing to listen and misreport the oppo dump not as a cautionary tale presented to Trump, but as Real Allegations by Credible Sources the CIA is Vigorously Investigating.
Step Three: Now the story cooked up by Oppo Dump researchers six months ago-- which no one could ever confirm, and which all media outlets refused to publish (though the leftwing hackshop Mother Jones did sketch out the basics) -- has a pretext of newsworthiness attached to it, and finally, after anti-Trump forces in political parties and government have tried to get it out for half a year, finally someone is willing to bite into this shitburger.
You asked for a miracle? I give you CNN.
Step Four: CNN, having now legitimized which never had any legitimacy from the beginning, is taken as encouragement for Buzzfeed to publish a defamatory document which they themselves admit cannot be verified and in fact is erroneous in the few areas where they can attempt to verify it.
I should say that Step Three and Step Four might be in reverse order -- I don't know which Useful Idiot went first here. Either CNN went first vaguely and then Buzzfeed clowned itself to death, or Buzzfeed published the stupid, barely-literate "report" and that got CNN to say, "Wow, Buzzfeed published this. So it must be true!!11!!eleventy!!"
Call it Information Laundering: Each step along the way, the dirty, unverifiable information is cleaned up just slightly enough to get the next laundromat in line to pretend to clean it up just a little bit more.
Easy-peasy: If you can't verify the story itself, report the rumors of the story -- see, the part that this is "rumored" is verifiable. If you've heard it, it is, inarguably, a rumor that's going around.
So just shift the narrative frame of the story from "These are the facts" to "The fact is, people are spreading this rumor, which is very important, if true."
Always throw that rhetorical hedge in there: if true. You can add a smiley-face-wink emoji to indicate "And man, you better believe this is true, baby!!!"
Accident? Happenstance? Coincidence?
Or a fairly simple plan?
Bear in mind, this is how the game is played and how it has always been played. When someone wants to get dirt out on someone, first they contact major media outlets. If those won't publish, they then push the story to lesser outlets and even bloggers, the hope being that if bloggers break the story, then at least the media will have to report that bloggers are reporting on a story which can't be verified.
And thus the story is injected into the national bloodstream, even though the media passed on reporting the story qua the story itself -- they are now just reporting on the story of the story being reported. Either way, though, it's now out there.
I know whereof I speak on this; Oppo Dump people tried to get me interested in two anti-Obama stories in 2008.
I was not, of course, the first person they thought of when they had national news to break: they'd shopped the story to virtually everyone else (they told me so) but no one else would publish it because no one could verify the claims.
I did actual digging and tried to verify the stories, but I came up empty, just as the media did. The stories were compelling and plausible and newsworthy if true; it's just that there was no live witness willing to say they were true.
So I don't think this is wheels-within-wheels conspiracy mongering; this is a classic method of getting a dodgy story national media attention. If the national media itself still clings to the tattered shreds of its reputation, just put out the story that people are talking about the story and then get the media to report not on the story itself -- not quite; they won't vouch for its credence -- but instead get them to report on the fact that people are talking about the story.
Obviously, my own Oppo Dump guys did not have lifelong dreams of having their stories published on the very prestigious Ace of Spades HQ blog. The plan was to get me to publish it, and hopefully then to get someone higher on the food chain to bite on it, and then maybe a Fox Opinion guy to comment on it vaguely, and then Drudge to do a headline, and then, finally, for the media to note "Online Chatter about Obama Scandal." I was just supposed to be the first chain of the chain of fools that would hoist the story up to the top of Drudge.*
Frankly, I think everyone involved in the media side of this should be reprimanded or fired, and I'm sure that all the "officials" who injected deliberate black-bag psyops disinformation to CNN should be straight-up fired for cause, national security clearances stripped away from them forever.
* Matter of fact, I think I was explicitly told that a guy from ABC was working on the story and close to publishing -- needing just the key witness to verify -- and if I could push the story it could encourage that witness to come forward, and then it would get on ABC.
But I couldn't verify anything so I didn't publish it.
Unlike Buzzfeed.
Which is now objecting to Sean Spicer's characterization of it as a "leftwing blog."
Why object to that? It's what you are, dudes.
Though I'd say "a leftwing blog with lower standards for publication than most credible blogs."
Continue reading