Food Thread: Lemon Meringue Pie: A Gloppy Mess, Or Something Better? —CBD A few weeks ago a carrier pigeon dropped an urgent message on my doorstep. Arlene M, intrepid AoSHQ reader and pie-maker extraordinaire was having a pie crisis. Specifically, her lemon meringue pie filling was insufficiently firm (or totally soupy). Unfortunately,the recipe she was using is exactly the same one used by both people I asked! So I couldn't swoop in and save the day with a different recipe, although most of them seem to be quite straightforward. The trick seems to be cooking the sugar, cornstarch and egg at a high enough temperature to allow it to set, obviously without making sweet scrambled eggs. The empiricist in me (or is that just obsessive-compulsive?) would like a specific temperature and length of time to shoot for, but I haven't found one yet. Here's a fun looking one, or maybe it's appealing because it has lots of pictures.... Any suggestions from The Horde?

Well, the yearly football freak-out is almost upon us, and while I really don't care too much, this year I will be rooting for New England, simply because I want that smarmy sleazebag Goodell to have to swallow his pride and hand the trophy to Robert Kraft. And....Brady and Belichick are Trump supporters, so that will stick in the craw of the SJWs.... Oh, there is some fun food to be had as well, and this looks pretty damned good. Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings. I like wings. I like Sriracha. What's not to like about this recipe? Well....the frying is a mess, but what the hell, it's worth it.

It's probably not for everyone, but the froth on a cocktail from shaken egg whites is a festive and fun treat. Here is Robert Hess making a Ramos Gin Fizz (a really, really good drink). He uses a technique called "dry shaking," (get your minds out of the sewer!) which I guess works well, but is probably not necessary if you are only making a few of these drinks. There are simpler recipes out there, so if you are interested, but don't want to make Hess's fussy version, spend a few seconds and find a simple one. Regardless, it's a drink worth trying at least once....

There is absolutely nothing bad about a dessert called a "Chocolate Dutch Baby." Well actually, it's a profoundly stupid name, but damn! The picture looks great! It's from Smitten Kitchen, which is a fun place to go if you don't take cooking and baking so seriously that you are existentially miserable if your soufflé falls.

From the Earthly Delights blog comes a fun recipe that is modifiable for those who can't get morel cheese or don't like truffle oil. It's the basic recipe that can be tarted up in pretty much any way you feel like....

Most roast chicken recipes call for high heat until the bird is cooked and browned. So being a rebel and an iconoclast, I tried moderate heat (350° ) for about 45 minutes, then removing the bird, heating the oven to 450° and returning the chicken to the oven until it was nice and brown. From the Earthly Delights blog comes a fun recipe that is modifiable for those who can't get morel cheese or don't like truffle oil. It's the basic recipe that can be tarted up in pretty much any way you feel like.... Truffled Morel Mini Mac 'n Jacks . Yup....bite-sized macaroni and cheese. Did it work? Sure. Was it good? Sure. Was it better? No. Shit. There goes my chance at immortality.

This is exactly the kind of recipe that I love. It is simple, can be modified to my taste, and yields a pleasing and satisfying dish. Cast Iron Skillet Potato Cake

• 1 to 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

• 6 large Idaho baker potatoes, washed and peeled

• Kosher salt

• 2 teaspoons dried thyme • 1 to 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter• 6 large Idaho baker potatoes, washed and peeled• Kosher salt• 2 teaspoons dried thyme In a small saucepan, melt the butter and bring it to a gentle simmer. Shut off the heat and allow it to sit a minute on the stove. The milk solids should start to sink to the bottom. Slowly pour the butter into a bowl, keeping as much of the white milky liquid as possible in the saucepan. Discard the milk solids; these are prone to burning and by clarifying the butter, the potato cake will be less likely to overbrown. Keep the butter warm on the stove. Using a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife, cut all of the potatoes into thin (1/8-inch thick) slices. Transfer them to a bowl and cover them with 3/4 of the melted butter. Season with a little salt and the dried thyme and toss to coat the potatoes with the butter. Pour the remaining butter in the bottom of the cast iron skillet and swirl it around to coat the bottom and sides.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Remember that the bottom layer with be the top when you unmold this cake so it should be done with extra care. Layer the potatoes, following the edge of the skillet, so they overlap. Start the second circle, closer to the center, of overlapping potato rounds. Continue to make circles with the potatoes until the entire bottom of the skillet is filled with potato rounds in smaller and smaller circles. Fill the skillet with another level layer of potatoes. Sprinkle a touch of salt and make 3 more layers. Press down gently on the potatoes to make sure they are starting to stick together and form a cake. Place the skillet on high heat and cook until the water starts to emerge from the potatoes and you can see the edges browning, 5 to 8 minutes. Place the skillet in the oven and cook, undisturbed, until the potatoes feel tender in the center when pierced with the tip of a knife, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the skillet and carefully pour off any excess butter or liquid into a bowl. Place the skillet on a flat surface and cover it with a platter larger than the skillet. Carefully turn the platter over in one deft motion. Lift off the skillet and use a large metal spatula to place it back in the skillet so it can brown on the second side. Pour the butter back in and cook in the oven for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven. Pour off any liquid. Season with salt. Cut into wedges like a pie. Serve immediately in the skillet. Alternatively, lift it out of the skillet and serve on a platter or in slices on individual plates.

Have a food emergency? Or just have some extra fresh morels and antelope backstrap that need a good home? cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com

Are Western Pluralistic Societies Incompatible With Islam? —CBD German Muslim students protest Holocaust remembrance, attack Israel Or maybe we did such a good job de-fanging Germany that they are unwilling to fight for anything, and see all philosophies as superior to their own. The school director said that it was good there was student opposition to the memorial event because it "is the basis of discussion." I am curious what discussion was had whose basis is the rejection of Holocaust education, and demonization of Israel...but that's just me.







Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-29-2017: Crying Wolf —OregonMuse





Library of Moron Author Bob Hostetler

Click For A Better View

(Bob is the author of the devotional book The Bard and the Bible that I mentioned a few weeks ago)

Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russians hacking, "Mad Dog" Mattis, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, a big load of guffaws. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which are a powerful disincentive to take up the game of golf. "Beware the man of one book."

--St. Thomas Aquinas

The Outrageous Conservative I remember back in the old days, public conversations between liberals and conservatives usually went something like this: 1. liberal: says something

2. conservative: responds

3. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour

4a. conservative: I am not a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour

4b. conservative attempts to give evidence for statement 4a.

5. liberal: not good enough

6. Goto step 3 Pussification: The Effeminization of the American Male by Doug Giles This is how he advertises it: PUSS-I-FI-CA-TION*: The act, or process, of a man being shamed, taught, led, pastored, drugged or otherwise coerced or cajoled into throwing out his brain, handing over his balls and formally abandoning the rarefied air of the testosterone-leader-fog that God and nature hardwired him to dwell in, and instead become a weak, effeminate, mangina-sporting, shriveled up little pussy.



* From The Doug Giles 2016 Dictionary of Grow the Hell Up, You Pussy!



Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity.



That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome. There is a lot of hype here and I don't advise going to Giles' ClashDaily.com site without first strapping on an extra-strength ad blocker. Anyway, he is obviously being deliberately provocative -- he's all but mooning feminists and progressives. This would not be possible 30 years ago. But it's been a long time coming. Progressives aren't interested in what we have to say, or in having a "reasonable dialog" with us. It's nothing but "shut up or we'll shut you up!". This is what their shouty, dialed-up-to-11 rhetoric is designed to do. And this generally works, or at least, that's how it has worked in the past. But what has happened over time is a process very much like how we produced antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Like a dose of penicillin, the shouty rhetoric takes out "nice" conservatives or conservatives who decide they have better things to do than to get shouted at by shouty progressives. But some conservatives manage to survive, so the dosage is upped: the shouts get even louder and the attacks get more vicious and are extended beyond the political arena into personal lives. This creates a very hostile environment. But even it drives out or silences many conservatives, it also creates a new strain of tough conservatives who don't mind fighting, who like to fight, and can throw 2 punches for every one they take. I'm thinking of Ann Coulter, Andrew Breitbart, and Milo Yiannapoulos. To this we can add the guy who wrote this book, Doug Giles, and Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter. There are probably others I've missed. And of course, what is now the most imperviously resistant conservative ever, Donald Trump, who is so impervious that nobody really knew for sure until a couple of months ago that he even was conservative. Oh sure, there were indications, but there were indications the other way, too, so it was kind of a guessing game as to how he would actually govern until he started naming individuals to fill the various open cabinet positions. Nothing in the progressives' conservative eradication toolkit has worked against Trump. They keep upping the dosage, the shouting gets more shouty, but it all just bounces right off. They've actually got a new drug they've been trying to use, they've left off calling Trump a "racist" because the word has lost its effectiveness due to overuse, like the little boy who cried 'wolf', after awhile, people stop responding. This new drug they've rolled out is "white supremacist", which I guess is supposed to a more potent version of "racist." They first tried it out on Trump aide Steve Bannon. But even though it didn't work, the specialists haven't figured out that it didn't work, and is not working on Trump, either. Another "next-gen" drug they're using is "literally Hitler." They tell us that Donald Trump is "literally Hitler." Now, at this point, the progressives have pretty much shot their wad. What could possibly be worse than being "literally Hitler"? Literally Hitler's mom? Literally double-secret Hitler? There have been downstream consequences of the progressive failure. Many conservatives simply don't care anymore. Warden's excellent piece earlier this week makes this clear. The new, Trump-era "honey badger conservative" playbook appears to be this: 1. conservative: says something

2. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour

3. conservative: fcuk you. Somewhere, Andrew Breitbart is smiling.

Continue reading

More Milo And as mentioned in an earlier book thread, progressives are running around with their hair on fire because Simon & Schuster thinks it can make money by selling Milo's new book, Dangerous, which has just driven up sales and made it an Amazon best seller. There's no blurb, so I can't tell you what it's about, but there is a blurb for a book Milo wrote the forward to, Forbidden Thoughts, a collection of science fiction short stories: You are not supposed to read this book.

You are not supposed to think about reading this book.

In fact, just plain thinking at all is unacceptable.

You have been warned....



From hilarious to horrifying to dangerously insightful, a selection of stories that must not be told, for they slaughter the sacred cows of our age.



Do you dare read them?



Stories by Nick Cole, John C. Wright, Sarah A. Hoyt, Brad R. Torgersen, Vox Day and more…



Non-fiction articles by Tom Kratman and Larry Corriea I may have to buy this one. The Kindle edition is only $4.99.

Water Bored So the MSM is running around with their hair on fire because Trump (and I should just end the sentence there). Actually, the MSM is running around with their hair on fire because Trump said "torture works" and that's BadThink. Factcheck.org says it's wrong because SCIENCE, i.e. some Irish guy wrote a paper about it. Don't tell that to the author of Enhanced Interrogation: Inside the Minds and Motives of the Islamic Terrorists Trying To Destroy America. James Mitchell helped the CIA ...craft an interrogation program designed to elicit intelligence from just-captured top al-Qa'ida leaders and terror suspects. A civilian contractor who had spent years training U.S. military members to resist interrogation should they be captured, Mitchell, aware of the urgent need to prevent impending catastrophic attacks, worked with the CIA to implement "enhanced interrogation techniques"--which included waterboarding. Mitchell would undoubtedly dispute the belief that the enhanced interrogations yielded no useful information: Mitchell personally questioned thirteen of the most senior high-value detainees in U.S. custody, including Abu Zubaydah; Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, the amir or "commander" of the USS Cole bombing; and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terror attacks--obtaining information that he maintains remains essential to winning the war against al-Qa'ida and informing our strategy to defeat ISIS and all of radical Islam. I remember some years ago when thr British journalist Christopher Hitchens wrote an article on waterboarding, wherein he concluded it was undeniably torture. But as part of his research, he worked with US intelligence and they waterboarded him. Just so he could write about it. When I read that, that's when I called BS. I thought, if it really was torture, you would NOT WANT to have it done to you, for any reason. So I thought what he did completely undermined his own argument. (h/t Mis. Hum. from an earlier ONT)

Books By Morons Moron author David Dubrow has just released a new Kindle Single titled, Beneath the Ziggurat. It's a 5,000 word horror tale, inspired by Lovecraft and set in pre-Columbian Mexico which ...takes the reader on a Lovecraftian journey through pre-Columbian Mexico, where dread lurks behind every step of rainforest and the old gods still hold terrible sway. This is an interesting idea. Those old Aztec gods were pretty horrific, what their priests ripping out still beating hearts out of the chests of sacrificial victims and all, which appears to be a perfect fit for a Lovecraftian universe. Those two go together like chocolate and peanut butter. Trigger warnings for brutal Spanish conquistadors, bizarre aboriginal tribes, and unspeakable alien horrors. You know, the usual. Dave tells me he's happy to send free copies to anyone who wants to review it on Amazon; even a sentence or two is welcome, whether they liked it or not. Interested readers can email him at davedauthor circle-a gmail and then a period followed by com.

___________ Moron author William Alan Webb writes military fiction, and Standing the Final Watch is the first novel in his 'Lost Brigade' series. He tells me Comments repeatedly mention how refreshing it is to see the US military portrayed as heroes instead of villains. Liberals leave negative comments about the viewpoint to draw down the ratings, which despite that are still 4.5 on Amazon. The Amazon blurb says this: Lt. General Nick Angriff has spent his adult life protecting family and country from a world of terrorism spinning out of control. On the battlefield, off the grid, in clandestine special task forces and outright black ops, Angriff never wavers from duty. But when a terror attack on Lake Tahoe kills his family, he’s left with only the corrosive acid of revenge… that is, until a hated superior officer reveals the deepest of all secret operations. Against the day of national collapse, a heavily-armed military unit rests in cryogenic storage, to be awakened when needed, and Angriff is named its commander. The sequel, Standing in the Storm, is scheduled to be released in April. Both are available for $2.99 on Kindle.

___________ Don't forget the AoSHQ reading group on Goodreads. It's meant to support horde writers and to talk about the great books that come up on the book thread. It's called AoSHQ Moron Horde and the link to it is here: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/175335-aoshq-moron-horde. ___________ So that's all for this week. As always, book thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to OregonMuse, Proprietor, AoSHQ Book Thread, at the book thread e-mail address: aoshqbookthread, followed by the 'at' sign, and then 'G' mail, and then dot cee oh emm. What have you all been reading this week? Hopefully something good, because, as you all know, life is too short to be reading lousy books.

EMT 01/29/17 —krakatoa That rustling sound you hear is me rolling over to get more sleep. I mean that figuratively. I'm not in bed next to you. That'd just be weird. I get my best sleep under your bed.

Them Dem Kickers —OregonMuse Mike Hammer came up with this and I added a few touches to it: Them Dem Kickers

How 'bout Them Dem Kickers,

Ain't they fun?

Kickin' them Dems,

Right in they buns.

Kickin' them snowflakes,

Kickin' them sluts,

Kickin' them feminists,

In they butts

Look at Them Dem Kickers,

Ain't they cute?

Some use a shower-shoe,

Some use a boot.

Kickin' them yuuge

Kickin' them tiny

Kickin' them hipsters

In they hiney

Them dadgum Dem Kickers,

Ain't they a scream?

Runnin' 'round kickin',

Ever Dem what's seen.

How to be a Dem Kicker?

Don't need a ticket.

Find a dirty old hippie,

Haul off and kick it! (of course, h/t to Mason Williams who has a few more 'Them' poems) Continue reading

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-28-2017 —OregonMuse



Warning: Extreme Nerds

(OK now, be honest: how many of you could have been in this photo?)

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a pie fight on a Saturday afternoon. Unless you've been on a diet. “The chessboard is the world, the pieces are the phenomena of the Universe, the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature and the player on the other side is hidden from us”

--Thomas Huxley

Problem 1 - White To Play (385) Can White do anything about Black's two connected pawns that are on the verge of queening? Hint: Limit Black's moves to force a mate in 2



6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1



Continue reading

Problem 2 - Black To Play (387) Hint: Mate in 3



5r1k/pp6/8/4b1pp/6p1/1B6/P1q1N2P/4R1KR b - - 0 1





Pic Notes I stole today's pic of nerds in their natural habitat from W1XT's qrz.com page. For you ham radio nerds, he's got great pics of his vintage radios, including a sweet, sweet 'S' Line, fully operational, and looking like it's in mint condition. I think what he's using in the photo is a Heathkit AT-1 transmitter and some sort of Hallicrafters receiver. Me, I used to play chess a lot over ham radio, back in the day, so yeah, I could've been in the photo. In fact, I played what I considered to be my first "serious" game over the radio. In 1972. Not using cw, though, we were on 40m ssb. It lasted over 2 hours. I won in 61 moves, but I was very lucky. Multiple mistakes were made by both of us, but he made the last one. There was an big-time, multi-player chess match that was conducted entirely over the radio. I'm referring, of course, to the 1945 U.S vs. U.S.S.R. Wireless match, that paired the 10 top U.S. players against U.S.S.R's ten best (excepting Paul Keres). Due to Cold War travel restrictions, the moves for each game were relayed back and forth by radio. Each pair of masters played 2 games, and, not to put too fine a point on it, we got our asses handed to us. The final score was 15.5-4.5, but if you look at the results closely, it was actually worse. Our two top boards, Arnold Denker and Sammy Reshevsky, were shut out, 2-0. And on third board, Reuben Fine only managed half a point. The American team only actually won 2 games, the rest of the points coming from draws. Prior to this point, the USA had won four straight Chess Olympiads from 1931 to 1937 (the USSR did not participate), and was considered a chess powerhouse. In the 1930s, our top grandmasters Denker, Fine, and Reshevsky could go toe-to-toe with the world's best and it was thought that the next world champion might be one of the Americans. But then World War II intervened and brought everything to a screeching, grinding halt. But the Soviets had been quietly building their chess program and this wireless match marked the start of their half-century of world domination. Meanwhile, chess in the USA pretty much went into a marked decline, accelerated by Reuben Fine's decision to give up chess at the height of his career because he couldn't make a living at it. And speaking of antique radios, a friend of mine likes to collect them. Here is one of them, an Atwater Kent Model 10C from the 1920s.

Problem 3 - White To Play (3) Hint: White can win a big material advantage.

Anash Giri



6k1/2R5/2n1r3/5R1B/7P/6P1/7K/4q3 w - - 0 56

Magnus Carlsen

After 55...Kg8

Here is a game played by the world champion at a recent tournament. Carlsen played 56.Bf7+ and the game was eventually drawn -- after 123(!) moves. But there is clearly a better move here. See if you can best the world champion by finding the line he missed.

Ornate Chess Set Thanks to AlexTheChick for sending a link to a page of ornate chess sets. Here's one, made by the East India Company in India c. 1830:

(click to embiggen)



This is one of those sets you just set up on a table in the corner and look at. I can't imagine actually playing a game with it. Looks like those pieces (ivory?) might chip or shatter on impact, if you dropped one. I think I like the board better than the pieces.

Endgame of the Week (Endgame 512) Can White win? Show your work.



6k1/7p/5P1K/8/8/8/7P/8 w - - 0 1





___________ Solutions Update Problem 1 - White To Play



6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1





When there's advanced pawns and your king is far away, you can often win by making strategic attacks on the enemy king and bringing your own king up when he is forced to block the advanced pawn. Moron rickl's explanation of the technique is so good that I can just copy and paste it: The first move is Qb3, and if Black moves Ka1 or Kc1, White can pick off the a-pawn and force Black's king back to b1. Then White moves his king. Black moves, the White queen checks, and forces him back to b1. The White king then moves another square closer. Eventually the White king will be close enough for the queen to take the pawn on b2 with mate.



Posted by: rickl at January 28, 2017 05:46 PM(sdi6R) 1. Qb3 Kc1 Not 1...a2 because 2.Qd1# 2.Qxa3 Kc2

3.Qa4+ Kc1

4.Qc4+ Kd1

5.Qb3+ Kc1

6.Qc3+ Kb1 This is the position White was trying to get. With the pawn blocked, he can bring his king one square closer, and repeat the process:



7.Kg7 Ka2

8.Qc2 Ka1

9.Qa4+ Kb1

10.Kf6 Slowly he turns... 10...Kc1

11.Qc4+ Kd2

12.Qb3 Kc1

13.Qc3+ Kb1

14.Ke5 Step by step... 14...Ka2

15.Qc2 Ka1

16.Qa4+ Kb1

17.Kd4 Inch by inch... 17...Kc1

18.Qa3 Kc2

19.Qc3+ Kb1

20.Qc4 Ka1 Bang! Pow! Zap!



21.Qa4+ Kb1

22.Kc3 Kc1

23.Qc2#

Problem 3 - White To Play



6k1/2R5/2n1r3/5R1B/7P/6P1/7K/4q3 w - - 0 56

After 55...Kg8

So instead of 56.Bf7+, Carlsen should have gone with 56. Rc8+! Re8 This is the only reply that avoids checkmate. If 56...Kg7 then 57.Rf7+ Kh6 58.Rh8#. Or 56...Kh7 is met with 57.Rf7+ Kh6 58.Rh8# 57.Rxe8+ Qxe8

58.Bxe8 and White's material advantage should be enough to win. You can view the entire, grueling 123 move game here.

Problem 2 - Black To Play



5r1k/pp6/8/4b1pp/6p1/1B6/P1q1N2P/4R1KR b - - 0 1



1...Bd4+!

2.Kg2 2.Nxd4 loses to 2...Qf2# 2...Qe4+

3.Kg3 Qf3# Also possible is 2...Rf2+, but it will take longer than 3 moves: 2...Rf2+

3.Kg1 Rg2+ (3.Kg3 Qd3#)

4.Kxg2 Qe4+

5.Kf1 Qf3# (or 5.Kg3 Qf3#)

Endgame of the Week



6k1/7p/5P1K/8/8/8/7P/8 w - - 0 1



1.Kg5! Apparently 1.Kh5 fails because of 1...Kf7 2.Kg5 Ke6 3.h3 Kf7 4.Kf5 Kg8 5.Ke4 Kf7 6.Ke5 Ke8 7.Kf5 Kf7 and White can make no progress. 1...Kf7 (or 1...Kf8 is also possible: 2.Kf5 Kf7 3.Ke5 h5 4.h4 Kf8 5.Kf5 Kf7 6.Kg5 Ke6 7.Kg6 wins) 2.Kf5 Kf8 (2...Ke8 3. Ke6 Kf8 4. f7 h5 (4... h6 5. h3 h5 6. h4) 5. h4)

3.Ke6 Ke8

4.f7+ Kf8

5.Kf6! (5.h4? h5 and now there's no good move for White) (5.h3 h6 and again, the timing is wrong and Black can force a draw) 5...h5 (5...h6 6.h4 h5 7.Kg6 wins)

6. h3 h4

7. Kg6 #winning Hope to see you all next week!

___________ Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app. ___________ So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.

Ace of Spades Pet Thread —Misanthropic Humanitarian Hello Morons and pets, curl up on the couch. Grab a beverage and enjoy some animal tidbits and photos of PetMorons.

Moron Participation Day. A Little Bit of This. A Little Bit of That. Mush, mush, run, run like the wind. h/t bluebell

Music can make your dogs happy. h/t L, Elle

If a chewing treat or rubber toy isn’t getting the job done when it comes to exciting your pooch, turning on the radio just might do the trick. Just be careful as to which station you put on, as a new study finds dogs can be particular when it comes to the type of music they prefer. Researchers out of the University of Glasgow in Scotland, along with folks at the Scottish SPCA, found that reggae and soft rock topped the canine charts, though certain dogs do seem to have various tastes.

Perhaps an insensitive topic. What do you do when your pets pass on? Burial? Cremation? Taxidermy and drones.

h/t Tucker Steele

Over the years I've never had a digger dog, until the latest addition to the Mis. Hum. home. My dog isn't this clever. h/t IrishEi

As we are in January, it is that time of year for end of year/beginning of year reviews. Cats are no different. Performance review for cats. h/t Miley *****

MEET THE PETMORONS Our first critter is commenter Miley's cat, here's the story.

"This is how Maire and I bonded - long before we adopted her, she would come up to the deck and allow me to scratch her with my toe (she wasn't keen on hands at first - I guess she figured toes were safer)." Glad you have some toes left. Our next submission is from gmlgmlgml, meet Max & Murphy.

"Boys are dreaming of lots of squeaky toys under the tree Christmas morning." We hope that they received copious amounts.



Here is what svitelli had to say about this photo submitted to us.

"Jawa, Leonard & Penny meet Santa for the first time." Here is what svitelli had to say about this photo submitted to us."Jawa, Leonard & Penny meet Santa for the first time." Sweet photo. Great job in getting all 3 to pose. Buzzion submitted this photo of his 2 side kicks. Let's here about them.

"Here are my dogs who are impossible to get together long enough to take a picture. Watson is my 8 year old beagle, named because he is my sidekick so he couldn't be Sherlock. Tali is my new puppy mutt, named after Tali'Zorah of Mass Effect" Nice looking dogs. Here is what Robert had to say about this "Big Sweetie" "Our 90lb boxer/pit/dane mix (we think), Duke. We think he's trying to fool potential burglars into thinking he's just a sweet baby. It's a clever ploy so he can sample some burglar rawhide." Thanks long time Lurker. Not much info given about this photo. Here is what we were provided.

"I am a fan of ACE and enjoy the pet moron posts.

Here is a photo my son took last week, that I have permission to share

and that is also posted on my blog site posted today 1-1-17.

http://www.youmeandtheafter.com/ I hope you find this worthy of sharing on Pet Morons this week. youmeandtheafter" Quite the photo. Thank you for the submission.

Weasel submitted this photo of Weasel Cat. "Soft white underbelly near a warm vent on a cold day!"

Tiem Copper We received these two photos from jrg dds. Here is the story, "We lost our 16 year old Pomeranian, Tiem, late last year.

For Christmas we got a new Pomeranian puppy, Copper." Sorry to hear of your loss, but congrats on your new addition.

Last but not least is this cutie. "Miley adopted (mostly lurkers / occasional commenters) "Chas C-Q" and "elaine" seven years ago. She's half longhair, half wirehair, all dachshund, and nearly ten years old. At fourteen pounds, she's about 30% larger than either of her mini dachshund parents. ("Hybrid vigor.") Her mother looked like a tiny Irish Setter (with very short legs); her father looked like a tiny blond schnauzer (with very short legs). Like most dachshunds, she's smart, funny, snuggly, . . . and a tad bossy at times. Also very sweet." *****

What a great bunch of animals and wonderful photos. Thank you all for submitting your photos and sharing your pets with us. As ever we appreciate your patience in getting to your pets. Have something animal related, you know where to send it, petmorons at gmail. Have a great week!!

Saturday Gardening Thread: Dreamlands [KT] —Open Blogger

Lemon Dream Peony Itoh intersectional peonies are a hybrid cross between a bush peony and a tree peony. They are often referred to as Itoh peonies, after the first successful breeder of these magnificent peonies, Mr. Toichi Itoh. Does that peony make you dream of a Japanese garden? Our hot, dry climate with little winter chill is not particularly well-suited for regular bush peonies. Sunset rates this type for the same climates, including ours, where both types are said to need part shade. I don't know anyone who grows them around here. At least until the price comes down, I'm not gonna try planting them. I'll probably settle for dreaming about seeing them in a Japanese garden. Somewhere. Anybody got suggestions? Not all dreams are pleasant. And not everyone has the same image of a dream destination. I think the plant below, and its native habitat, might rank as nightmares for some people I know.

Continue reading



Trump Hair? I'm surrounded by Trump Hair? I've only been to the edge of the Badlands National Park. I thought there was a good reason for its name. It's not Manhattan.



But I think it is fascinating. Even some lefties like it. Apparently, not all of the federal employees at the park are wild about Trump, though. Twitter dust-up. Heh. Anyway, the Trumpian grass shown above, Prairie Dropseed, is also profiled by the Missouri Botanical Garden. It is a clump-forming, drought-tolerant and decorative. If you like clumps of grass in your garden. Foliage turns golden with orange hues in fall, fading to light bronze in winter. Open, branching flower panicles appear on slender stems which rise well above the foliage clump in late summer to 30-36" tall. Flowers have pink and brown tints, but are perhaps most noted for their unique fragrance (hints of coriander). Tiny rounded mature seeds drop to the ground from their hulls in autumn giving rise to the descriptive common name. Sound like good food for quails. Or maybe even for some larger animals. It is shown below with the tall flower/seed stalks that rise above the foliage clumps in summer.

Native Prairie Dropseed with Decorative Foreign Mammal Gardens of The Horde I got nothin' new. We're cutting and digging weeds. Eating a few greens. I still have some wildflower photos from Kindltot, which we will be seeing soon if all goes according to plan. Anyone else want to send in garden photos? Oranges have been excellent the last few weeks in the supermarket. Haven't seen a big jump in veggie prices due to flooding at CaliGirl's ranch. Have you? Still battling the effects of weather in your yard or garden? Back to Peonies Do you grow peonies? I'm ready to visit some peony gardens. Well, maybe not right now, but soon. Herbaceous peonies are very hardy, even in Alaska. This time of year, they are buried under piles of snow along the sides of many driveways across the country. But Festiva Maxima is an old cultivar that is known for doing better where winters are warmer than most others. I think it does fine in cold-winter climates, too. There are a few others like this. Mainly early varieties. Plants can last up to 50 years in the garden.

Intersectional Peonies bloom a little earlier than regular herbaceous peonies, and may be less prone to botrytis. They come in a wider color range than herbaceous peonies. They are quite a recent development. The first ones were apparently bred in the 1960s. Tree Peonies include one of the parent species of Lemon Dream at the top of the post. They will grow closer to mild-weather coasts than herbaceous peonies. The flowers on some cultivars are YUUGE. They grow some knock-out specimens in Australia and New Zealand. Take a look. Tree peonies bloom earlier than herbaceous peonies. The ones in the video below are in an actual Japanese garden, wearing little straw hats for the winter. They are blooming in late January. There are some other beautiful winter/early spring flowers in the video, too. Enjoy. Have a great week. Close it up Comments Posted by Open Blogger at 12:22 PM

EMT 01/28/17 Catchetism of the Sciencytists edition —krakatoa Nice to see such boundless faith awakening in the hearts of those who pursue skeptical inquiry. "There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives." You know how granola sciencytists such as Neil DeGrasse Tyson like to go on about the multiverse? One of the more fanciful postulations is that in the multiverse, all things are possible, and the laws of physics are infinitely malleable. To wit: there are universes where pigs fly, where apples levitate, and where Hillary is President. So, and don't blame me if upon reading this you cease to exist, it stands to reason within this school of thought that there is a universe out there whose laws of physics absolutely prohibits the existence of any other universe.

ONT #2: There's #FakeNews and #FakeNews —OregonMuse The regularly scheduled ONT is bulging up faster than Megyn Kelly's sense of self-importance, so here is an emergency ONT which I hope will tide us over until morning. Open thread, of course, and I've managed to scare up a wee bit of content.



That poll found that Obama's overall average approval rating was a dismal 47.9%.



Only three presidents scored worse than Obama since Gallup started doing these surveys in 1945: never-elected Gerald Ford (47.2%), one-termer Jimmy Carter (45.4%), and Harry Truman (45.4%). But, but... How could this be? Hasn't CNN been continually assailing us with poll numbers for Obama that make him sound like he's right up with Kim Jong Un? Didn't CNN highlight these high numbers for 8 years, just as they highlighted the low numbers for George Bush during the 8 previous 8 years? Didn't they? I feel so, so... cheated, I guess the word is. It makes we wonder what else is out there waiting to be reported, now that Obama out of the picture and CNN doesn't have to suck up to him anymore. By the way, how did 'W' do, compared with Obama? Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%. Alrighty then. So basically CNN has been lying to us all this time. Good to know. Actually, we already did. Theologians divide sin into two categories, sins of commission, wherein you do wrong things, and sins of omission, wherein you don't do right things. We could name them #FakeNews1 and #FakeNews2, which would give us a little more information about what form CNN's malfeasance is taking. But kudos to IBD for covering this Gallup report. I'm sure it will be on CNN Real Soon Now. Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 01:52 AM

ONT - Everything According to Plan edition —krakatoa Whathisname is indisposed, and the other whatstherenames are drinking. Or sleeping. Or most likely looking at pr0n, like whathisname. So your extra special Friday ONT is produced by your friendly neigborhood krakatoa, and Hot Pockets the Clown. Swamp is draining. Federal Expenditures are dropping, dropping, dropping. Immigration laws are laws again. Walls are being erected. In other news: To err is human. To errs is the MSM.

Nasty girls, ranked in order from least important and culturally relevant to most: 10: Madonna

9: Ashley "Puffy" Judd

8: Some teenage slam poet from Tennessee

7: Shia LaBeouf >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>-Exponential Gap-<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< Continue reading

1:





Speaking of Ashley Judd -- personally I try to pay as little attention to her as possible. I have fond memories of her early roles, mostly based on hormones and a sock. It's difficult to ignore though, like the first time you meet LauraW's hump. Both are pudgy, wild-eyed and bed-headed, flailing about with motion that's somewhere between human and animatronic jellyfish. Both smell of hobo sweat and bloody sheets. But only one of them can speak with correct grammar and a surprisingly beguiling voice, and the other is Ashley Judd. Pre-Caturday Cat:

Why We March —WeirdDave *Mumble mumble* years ago, a young woman found her life shattered. She had fallen for a man who turned out to be a cad. He left her alone and pregnant, to return to a wife and kids that she had known nothing about. Scared and humiliated, she traveled to Texas. There she gave birth to a son. The nurse handed her the baby, and then realized that this was an adoption case and took him away. Sobbing, she thought "He's going to a better life. He's going to people who will love and care for him, as I can't" And I did. But she was wrong. She may not have been able to care for me, but I never for a moment believed that she didn't love me. 35 years later we met again, for the first time, and I told her that. And that's why I have 2 moms. This is what #MarchForLife means to me.

Open Thread —Ace I've had a really hard day of not working. I spent so much time not working today, I can't not work any longer. Now get out there and grab the weekend by the pussy. I'm allowed to say that now. We're "taking pussy back" or whatever. This is the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/gIUMueOGHq — Cute Emergency❄️ (@CuteEmergency) January 26, 2017

Comments Posted by Ace at 07:25 PM

Trump's Immigration Orders Represent Sea Change in Policy —Ace The short version: It is now legal to enforce the law in the United States.

Breathless Media Coverage of the Non-Story of Michael Flynn's Contact With the Russians; Not a Damn Word About Obama's Secret Meetings With Iran's Mullahs to Plot Propaganda Campaign In Favor of Giving Them the Nuke —Ace Great compare-and-contrast by David Steinberg. And just so you know, as it wasn't much reported on: While the media blazed the story that there was an "investigation" into the phone call Flynn took from the Russians on the 29th of December (after he was already an incoming member of the soon-to-be government of the US), the media didn't seem quite so eager to publicize this NBC report that the investigation had found nothing at all illicit: The FBI eavesdropped on telephone calls between President Donald Trump's national security adviser and the Russian ambassador but found nothing improper, a U.S. intelligence official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said late Monday that there was never a formal "investigation" of the calls in December between retired Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn and Sergei Kislyak, Russia's ambassador in Washington.

According to the source, who was confirming a Washington Post report earlier Monday, intelligence officials merely listened in as part of routine eavesdropping on Kislyak. ... The former official, who requested anonymity to speak about sensitive information, said it was not uncommon for diplomats or other U.S. officials to garner such attention to if they are recorded talking to foreign counterparts. Rarely anything comes of this, however, because U.S. officials have wide latitude in how they communicate as part of their jobs. Make sure you read Steinberg's article to get the skinny on Obama huddling with Mullahs on what lies to tell to his Echo Chamber. Comments Posted by Ace at 01:00 PM

President Trump's Biggest Obstacle: The GOP —J.J. Sefton

As incredibly impressive and schaden-bonery as President Trump's first week in office has been (and it has), when it gets down to enacting his agenda, he's going to find that being President is not the same as being a CEO with unilateral authority to do whatever you want (the eight years of Obama notwithstanding). As we all know by now, the forces arrayed against him want to preserve, protect and defend their own power, influence and lucre-generating capacity. And the GOP is part and parcel of it. As incredibly impressive and schaden-bonery as President Trump's first week in office has been (and it has), when it gets down to enacting his agenda, he's going to find that being President is not the same as being a CEO with unilateral authority to do whatever you want (the eight years of Obama notwithstanding). As we all know by now, the forces arrayed against him want to preserve, protect and defend their own power, influence and lucre-generating capacity. And the GOP is part and parcel of it. Along with the big question mark presented by the "replace" component of the Obamacare repeal and replace, I give you an example that should be far less problematic and essentially open and shut. Ajit Pai, who has been a stalwart defender of free speech as a minority member of Obama's FCC has been named to head that body, and he has vowed to get rid of the previous regime's net neutrality. But he can't go it alone. Rolling back the rules could involve more than just an FCC action, especially since any regulatory moves could be undone by the next administration. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) — chairmen of the Senate and House Commerce committees, respectively — have both said that they are open to a legislative compromise with Democrats that would preserve the underlying principles of net neutrality while getting rid of the reclassification provisions. After Pai announced on Monday that he had been tapped by Trump to lead the FCC, Democrats responded with concern, vowing to stand up for net neutrality should he try to undermine it. Pai said in a letter last month that he and Michael O’Rielly, the other Republican on the commission, intended to act on reclassification “as soon as possible.” Note to the GOP: this election was not only about stopping the insanity of the Left but of stopping those putatively on our side from going along with it. It is a rejection of the notion that our trajectory over the cliff is inevitable, but only the speed at which we travel is up for debate. Is it too much to ask Messrs. Thune, Walden and the rest of the GOP to be as strident in our position as WINNERS as the Democrats are in their opposition on the losing side? Evidently it is. We did not vote for Trump and by extension you to compromise with the people who have caused the catastrophe. We voted for you to stop and reverse it. You're either with us or against us. Continue reading

Close it up Comments Posted by J.J. Sefton at 10:42 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Surf, Isles Of Shoals

Childe Hassam Never heard of the guy. Which means less than nothing. I have stopped being surprised by new and interesting artists. Of course the investment in learning about a previously unknown painter is trivial in comparison to an unknown writer, so the learning curve is pleasant. if it took three or four hours to slog through one painting like it would a book, you would be fed a steady diet of Caravaggio and Raphael and Rubens and Rockwell. Comments Posted by CBD at 09:15 AM

...You Might Be A Democrat —OregonMuse If you're more offended that Donald Trump once said the word 'pussy' than BIll Clinton getting blow jobs in the Oval Office by a 21-year old intern... If you can listen to Madonna, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga complain about how Trump degrades women and not burst out laughing... If you think a person's gender is fluid but sexual preference is permanently fixed... If you're against the death penalty but are OK with abortion... If you think the NY Times is biased in favor of conservatives... If you believe Russians hacked the election, but there's no need to investigate the possibility of voter fraud... If you believe Russians hacked the election, but have no problem with the Clintons making deals to sell American uranium to Russian oligarchs... If you believe shouting down conservative speakers is 'free speech'... If you believe throwing rocks at police officers and breaking windows is 'free speech'... If you believe that the Palestinians are entitled to a homeland, but the Israelis aren't... If you punch someone in the face while you're wearing a "Love Trumps Hate" T-shirt... If you want the government out of your bedroom while demanding free birth control... If you can voice your presidential assassination fantasies in public without fear of consequences... If you demand to be taken seriously while dressed up in a twat costume... ...you might be a Democrat! (h/t Jeff Foxworthy)

[Update:] I'll put some of the good contributions here: If you think Lena Dunham is attractive but Melania Trump is not...

(h/t SMFH) if you want to ban tobacco and legalize marijuana

(h/t duncan) ...if you think requiring ID is racist, but thinking blacks are too stupid and incompetent to attain any ID is not.

...if you think dressing up as a ghost and disarming blacks to keep them from voting was done by Republicans

...if you think every man is a rapist, but if he puts on a dress your daughter is perfectly safe with him in a locker room

(h/t Chris Taylor) If you are 100% comfortable taking away crazy peoples' firearms but not their right to vote.

If you still don't know how you get more Trump.

(h/t Moron Robbie) If you think free healthcare is free.

(h/t Sebastian Melmoth) if you believe your right is to have the govt steal from everyone around you to give You neat stuff for free.

(h/t willow) If you believe Islam is a religion of peace, but Christians are intolerant hatey haters.

(h/t Jane D'oh) If you think a college graduate with a BA degree and a major in Women's Studies should receive a starting salary of $100,000 a year

(h/t mrp) If you believe your actual violence is protected free speech but my protected free speech is actual violence.

(h/t Flyboy) If you think THIS TIME you have Trump.

If you think Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote means something.

If you think Hillary Clinton might someday still be president.

If you think the message of the future is Shut The Fuck Up Whitey.

(h/t JackStraw) If you believe that cops are mostly corrupt and violent and racist, but you also believe that they're the only people who should be allowed to have guns...

If you love to gloat about how "dumb" Americans are, while insisting that our public school system is perfect and can't be improved (except by throwing more money at it)...

(h/t Prothonotary Warbler) If you think "piss Christ" is an important artistic achievement, but "piss Mohamed" is a hate crime, you might be a Democrat.

(h/t Dave_in_fla) If you voted for Ted Kennedy every time he ran, but wouldn't vote for Trump because he said pussy, you might just be a Democrat.

(h/t Tammy al-Thor) If you think reading the Bible in school violates the First Amendement but not inviting imams to get school kids to recite the shahada.

(h/t Insomniac) If you think kids can decide what gender they'll be, but won't let them decide what do eat for lunch

Open Thread ...and add your own!

Steve Bannon: The Media Is the Actual Opposition Party and It Should Just "Keep Its Mouth Shut" Until It Figures Out Why People Hate Them —Ace Yup. Not really a lot to add there. Except this. Say what you will, but it's hard to imagine another President doing this to a reporter's face. Video: On #POTUSonABC @realDonaldTrump scolded @DavidMuir about media’s record of not covering #MarchforLife #TTT pic.twitter.com/Zhtd5qRLSg — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) January 26, 2017



Comments Posted by Ace at 06:13 PM

EPA Workers "Coming To Work In Tears;" Still Not Have Accepted Trump's Win —Ace The poor babies.

Environmental Protection Agency employees have not accepted Donald Trump's victory and are still "coming to work in tears" more than two months after the election. ... Trump's victory has been tough for bureaucrats. The State Department held stress workshops after the election so they would not "become paralyzed by fear." EPA employees were caught crying before, just after the election, as were White House aides. Energy Department employees were granted counseling. Sobbing staffers greeted Hillary Clinton on Capitol Hill a month after her loss. The facts mentioned in that last paragraph are hyperlinked to articles about the incidents. We have two cultures in this country: The first, which is traditionalist and Apollonian, maintains that it is quiet cool that should be valued. If someone maintains his equipoise in the face of adversity, that is more reason to trust his judgement and to think well of his character. This view leads to a competition among people to try to show the most reserve, restraint, and detachment, as, these attributes being prized, people naturally compete with each other to demonstrate the most of these attributes. The second culture, which is the new Cult promoted by the Adult Babies and is Dionysian in descent, maintains that performative, operatic displays of emotion indicate "authenticity" -- if your emotion is so vehement that you cannot suppress it, your feelings is therefore more "real." And your feelings are facts, and #Science. The evidence you present that your feelings are true is your unhinged emotional incontinence. Note this is true even if your "emotional" display is actually exaggerated and theatrical, or outright feigned -- you still get credit for signalling you're part of the garment-shredding tribe. In this view, the ability to dampen emotion to think coolly and without tantrums and baby-seethings is actually a mark of inauthenticity, and therefore pretense and deception, as the man who is not freaking out like a sugar-rushed child is suppressing one's true Inner Adult Baby nature and therefore not being true to one's true essential nature as a raving lunatic. In this regime, where emotion and shrieking are not signs that one is departing from truth but on top of it and inside it and grabbing it by the hips, spazzing out and freaking out are positively valorized, and people, being competitive and seeking to be "the best" in a field, attempt to top each other with even more amped-up displays of frantic fear and fury. The media is of course very much the cultural ringleaders of the infantile culture. They don't seem to appreciate that many in society are still Apollonian traditionalists, who do not view their daily freakouts as a sign that they are possessed of the truth, but instead take this as evidence that they have psychological problems and developmental disorders. Yet they continue pushing forward with the theory that because they are gibbering and wailing like lunatics, you should put more trust in their howlings, not less.

Continue reading

Close it up Comments Posted by Ace at 03:39 PM

John Podhoretz Needs To Take A Chill Pill —OregonMuse





Some serious pants-wetting by John "Nervous Nellie" Podhoretz in Commentary Magazine because of the Vagina march: This is where the follow-through on Saturday’s “women’s marches” will tell the tale. It would be a terrible mistake for conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters to pooh-pooh this mass event, which happened simultaneously in several cities and towns, with a gross turnout dwarfing any mass protest in American history. Dismissing three million people taking to the streets nationwide would be an act of willful blindness, and ascribing the march’s success to Soros...It was everyone’s march. And it worked, I believe, for one reason: It had a simple message. That message: We don’t like Trump and his behavior toward women. Wait. It was "everyone's" march? That's laughable. It certainly wasn't "everyone's" march. It was billed as a "women's" march as if it somehow represented all women, but that's clearly false advertising. Do you know what women were not welcome at the march? Pro-life women. Even pro-life feminists. Also, women who voted for Trump. After all, if this is a "women's" march, don't women who voted for Trump get to be counted as women, too? A better, more honest way to advertise this march would have been to call it the "Progressive Women's Anti-Trump March." Second, what does he mean, "it worked"? What, exactly, worked? Are Republicans running around trying to placate women because of this march? Not that I can see. Trump is moving forward with the business at hand, and there's no indication that the new administration has given it one iota of attention other than the most bland, say-nothing answers when asked about it by the press. And has Mr. Podhoretz seen how much these hysterical women are being laughed at on social media? Did he see the photos of the vagina costumes, p*ssy hats, and nonsensical signage? This is not a serious movement. If it were a serious movement, if these women had serious, legitimate grievances, the whole tenor of the protests would be very different. And they would've cleaned up after themselves afterwards. The protests certainly made a lot of noise, I'll give them that. Of course, being amplified through the megaphone of the MSM helped a lot. But even so, Mr. Podhoretz should not confuse loudness with depth. Continue reading

One of these women is oppressed and fighting back. The other is a twat. Literally. pic.twitter.com/lKQRe9344r — Skip Hackski (@SkipLicker) January 22, 2017 Third, "We hate Trump" is not a "simple message" that "worked". It' a temper tantrum thrown by progressive women who didn't succeed in electing their preferred candidate. You can't build a mass movement on a temper tantrum. This is where one possible analogy to the Tea Party protests of 2009 and 2010 might hold. The Tea Party was about Obama’s rapid expansion of the size of the federal government and the fear of a growing Leviathan....If Democrats can use the Women’s [March] as a comparable accelerant to recruit candidates, particularly for the House, who have real connections to the Republican districts in which they are running and can frame their bids as a means of stopping Trump from working his will with an all-Republican Congress, they might really have something here. Podhoretz needs to calm down. No, this isn't going anywhere. And the (now defunct)Tea Party is a really poor analogy. The Tea Party had a specific list of complaints, and specific remedies to address those complaints. It was logically coherent. The anti-Trump women's march was anything but. A better analogy is the "Occupy" movement, another Soros-funded series of manufactured "mass" demonstrations made to appear spontaneous. But other than resentment at "the 1%" and "Wall Street" and "big corporations", there wasn't any kind of agenda, and the various left-wing groups that made up the "Occupy" movement spent as much time squabbling with each other as they did actual protesting. Which is kind of what happened with the "women's" march. And this is not a coincidence. Modern left-wing movements are unfocused collections of disparate groups whose goals are not necessarily aligned (I would argue that the last successful progressive protest movement was the one against the Vietnam War. Perhaps the anti-Iraq war protests might have been successful, but a diffuse bunch of gay rights, feminist rights, environmental rights, and minority rights groups all glommed onto the protests like parasites and introduced their own competing agendas, which only succeeded in killing the host). What happened to Occupy? Well, it pretty much dried up and blew away. There was really nothing to hold it together and no coherent message that could be translated into legislative action. I suspect that the same fate is in store for the current protests. In a couple of weeks no one will care. In a month, it'll be forgotten, as the MSM moves on to yet another set of anti-Trump talking points in their ongoing effort to delegitimize his presidency. Kurt Schlichter's latest Townhall column, which you should read in its entirely, trenchantly disposes of Podhoretz' crappy analogy: Can the left pull off creating its own mass movement? Maybe. If it does, the Democrat Tea Party would not be another Tea Party, but simply a cohort of foot soldiers activated by the hyped up threat of Donald Trump. The left wants to use the current situation to pump up the enthusiasm of its base, while the Tea Party (and then, later, the GOP that it changed) expanded the base. Anyone involved in the Tea Party knows people who changed from liberal to conservative because of Obama. It seems unlikely that Donald Trump appointing Mad Dog Mattis, gutting Obamacare, freezing federal hiring, and approving Keystone is going to drive a lot of conservatives left. So calm down, Mr. Podhoretz. The adults are in charge now. Close it up Comments Posted by OregonMuse at 01:47 PM

The Media's Incompetence and Ignorance Is a Bigger Problem Than Their Bias —Ace Lots of "WOW" reactions about senior State officials resigning: Wow. The State Dept.'s entire senior management team — who've served under both GOP & DEM presidents — just resigned https://t.co/egBiyE6JaW pic.twitter.com/2TLsWJERjm — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 26, 2017

So a "wow" from a young-un know-nothing. But Matt Lee, a more experienced diplomatic reporter, calls this a nothing: They are presidential appointees who submit resignations during every transition. Their resignations were accepted. We wrote about it y'day. https://t.co/Uvx0YywH00 — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) January 26, 2017

It help to have a sense of history that extends further back that this morning's venti mochaccino. Comments Posted by Ace at 12:14 PM

Red Meat Filler: State Dept House Cleaning —krakatoa Washington Post narrates that this is a bad thing and has made the job harder for Tillerson. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s job running the State Department just got considerably more difficult. The entire senior level of management officials resigned Wednesday, part of an ongoing mass exodus of senior foreign service officers who don’t want to stick around for the Trump era. Somehow I doubt he or Trump really look at it that way. Comments Posted by krakatoa at 11:20 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Fight For The Waterhole

Frederic Remington Remington was a bit of a dawdler and a wanderer, never really settled down until his thirties, and died quite young...only 48 years old. Is this great art? Probably not, but it effortlessly evokes a bygone time, and allows us to imagine much more than just what we see. Joe Bob says check it out. Comments Posted by CBD at 09:48 AM

How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom [Warden] —Open Blogger There's a frustrating game that the left plays with conservatives. It's an Alinksy tactic called, "Make them live up to their values." Now, living up to one's values isn't a bad thing, but setting high standards ultimately means that you'll sometimes fall short. The left loves to exploit these shortcomings--every Christian who falls short of perfection is a hypocrite; the social values candidate you voted for just got arrested for drunk driving. Haha, everything you believe and advocate is now discredited. They got away with it for years, waving away the lies, hypocrisy, indiscretions, and criminal behavior from their own politicians while beating the right mercilessly with the missteps of their own. It's effective because the right always maintains a baseline of integrity not displayed by the left, as evidenced by comparing what happens to Republican politicians when they're caught in criminal behavior with what happens to Democrats. Republican voters and politicians reluctantly dump the malefactor while Democrats defend their guy and launch an offensive against those who demand accountability. And then came along Trump, a guy just ripe for demonization by the left. I think it's fair to say that even his early supporters worried that the Democrats would successfully make him toxic to the general voting public with his boorish behavior, vulgarity, multiple bankruptcies and very public divorces. But something strange happened. Not only did Donald Trump not care about attacks on his character, neither did anyone else. We saw this new paradigm assert itself over and over during the primary throughout repeated media predictions that this time he's gone to far and he's cooked. This same indifference that helped Trump carry the election has continued into the early days of his administration. With it comes a refreshingly freeing state of mind. Personally, I don't feel in any way responsible for Trump, nor do I feel compelled to defend him against attack. Why? Because I voted for retribution. "He's think-skinned and petty!" shrieks the left. "He takes everything personally!" Good, I say. I want him to take attacks personally and deal out payback. I know I won't be the target, you will be. "He's unpresidential! He'll destroy the integrity of the office!" No, that's already happened. Remember, you elected a shit-talking jackass who takes selfies at state funerals when he's not giving stealth middle fingers to his opponents during debates. There is no dignity of the office, not after Clinton and Obama. "He's a narcissist! He's got totalitarian impulses!" Yes, he's basically a mirror version of Obama. Except now, he'll be working for what I want. The end justifies the means. You taught me that. "A sitting president going after the media. OMG!" Oh, like Obama trashing Rush Limbaugh and Fox News? How about when he sent his lackeys to berate news reporters for failure to flatter him at all times. Oh, and NSA spying on the press. That was pretty great, too. "He won't show his taxes!" Don't care. Where are Obama's college transcripts, by the way? "He's a bully! Is this what you want? Someone who uses his power to bully other people?!!!" And this is where everything funnels down to the very nexus of my change in attitude from "Do unto others" to "I will do unto you what you do unto me." It's two words: Memories Pizza. It was that moment that everything changed for me--not only the harassment, fake Yelp reviews and the death threats that forced them to temporarily close up shop--oh, that was bad enough, but the most powerful man on Earth bullying a couple of small town pizza owners from Indiana simply for expressing an opinion on a hypothetical asked of them by a reporter with a malicious agenda? That was when I snapped. Do you remember? It's this that sent me to a place from which I'll never return. I literally don't care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they've already done. Donald Trump isn't the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They're the fucking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy. There aren't any rules anymore because the left only applies them one way. And in doing so, they've left what once was a civil compact between the two parties in smoldering ruins. I have no personal investment in Donald Trump. He is a tool to punish the left and roll back their ill-gotten gains, no more and no less. If he succeeds even partially in those two things, then I'll consider his election a win. Further, I no longer have any investment in any particular political values, save one: The rules created by the left will be applied to the left as equally and punitively as they have applied them to the right. And when they beg for mercy, I'll begin to reconsider. Or maybe not. Because fuck these people. This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don't care about their tantrums. I don't care about their accusations. I don't care if they say Trump is lying. I don't care if Trump is lying. They created this Frankenstein. They own it. I am free of all obligation. I will never play defense again. I will attack, attack, attack, attack using their own tactics against them until they learn their lesson. What I will not do is let them play my values against me ever again. I don't need to prove that I'm better than them. I already know it.

Steven Crowder Infiltrates Women's March In Tranny-Drag, Scores An Interview with Wendy Davis —Ace And yeah, the Wendy Davis part is the best part, though it's all good. Deadspin immediately put out a press release: "Wendy Davis did not get owned by Steven Crowder." Continue reading

Close it up Comments Posted by Ace at 06:44 PM