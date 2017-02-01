Orrin Hatch Mans Up, Rewrites Committee Rules to Permit Votes on Nominees Despite Democratic Boycott
Ace
I guess under the rules, they couldn't vote because they didn't have a quorum or something.
After the Democrats kept not showing up for votes, Hatch must have gotten a little annoyed, because the Committee just re-wrote its rules to permit a vote without Democrats present. Brandon Finnigan is calling this a "mini-nuke," and this might be a predictor of the future with respect to Gorsuch.
So Mnuchin and Price have been voted out of committee and will now get a floor vote.
Meanwhile, Jeff Sessions was not subject to this childish boycott tactic, but all Democrats voted against him. But on a committee with a Republican majority, that means he's going to the floor for a vote.
Secession: It's Not Just For Breakfast Anymore
CBD
Michael Goodwin at the New York Post is usually good for a read, and here he makes some interesting points. Democrats are becoming the party of secession. And read to the end, where he suggests that NYC's mayor may be in some real legal trouble!
Winning is not getting old.
Mid-Morning Open Thread
CBD
Victory Of Joshua over The Amalekites
Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld
This is from the Book of Joshua, and seems to be fine advice for President Trump's nominees, in particular Judge Gorsuch.
Did I not command you, be strong and have courage, do not fear and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.
I was going to use a painting of Daniel in the lions' den, from the Book of
Judges Daniel!* But I already used it...alas.
*Oops.
The Morning Report 2/1/17
J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. The winter is half over and, by all indications, the nuclear winter of our discontent. And speaking of nuclear, President Trump's nomination of the brilliant, young Neil Gorsuch for associate justice to the Supreme Court. Wow. With Sessions, Mnuchin and Price stonewalled, the ball is now in the hands of someone that I loathe - Mitch McConnell. Aside from that, the angry rhetoric coming from the left is becoming more unhinged, deranged and brazen. We've already seen one man knocked unconscious in Portland. This is directly the fault of the Democrats and their media arm. From this moment on, it's on their hands. Have a better one and remain blessed.
- Gorsuch Is "Thoughtful and Brilliant" Sez . . . Obama Solicitor General
- The Democrat Left Is Fomenting Violence and Insurrection
- Teacher by Day, BLM Protester by Night: "We Need to Start Killing People!"
- Security for Trump-Ordered SEAL Team Raid Into Yemen May Have Been Blown
- Rush: "You Cannot Appease Liberals, President Trump"
- Former INS Agent: Trump's Travel Ban 100% Correct and Long Overdue
- Coastal Watch 1: Leftists Continue Push to Eviscerate Privacy Protections for Non-Proft Donors
- Coastal Watch 2: CA Pushing Third Gender Option for Drivers Licenses
- The "March For Science" Has Absolutely Nothing To Do With Science
- Muntz Laugh: John Lewis and Chief of Staff Face Ethics Investigation
- One Small Example of How Islam Conquers the World, Bit by Bit
- Boston Marathon Terror Victim To Wed Fireman Who Rescued Her
Tuesday Overnight Open Thread (1/31/17) Things That Make You Say Bad Words Edition
Misanthropic Humanitarian
The Left is concerned about the Constitution.
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
I realize the current executive administration doesn’t care and the current majority in the legislative branch barely cares, but remembering exactly who our government works for will be helpful over the next few years.
Isn't that special? They know there is a constitution.
They even know how to use it? Bless their hearts.
One last question for Left, Where the hell were you during the Obama years? Hypocrisy and short term memory lapse is no way to go through life.
Have you ever found yourself in Washington D.C. without anything to do? Check out the EPA Headquarters Exhibit. h/t Isophorone Blog @Isophorone
The exhibit is open to the public and free of charge, Mondays through Fridays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Upon entry to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, all adult guests are required to present a photo ID and all visitors will pass through security.
Can you pick out the flaws in this exhibit?
The ONT's guess is that these greatest hits of the EPA won't be on display. Just a hunch, that's all we are saying.
If the first few stories didn't make you say bad words, Then you're ready for a big ass bowl of popcorn While the USA burns.
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
“Government scientists are commonly as corrupt as the corporate government that employs them.”
―- Steven Magee
Quote II
“The fall of Empire, gentlemen, is a massive thing, however, and not easily fought. It is dictated by a rising bureaucracy, a receding initiative, a freezing of caste, a damming of curiosity—a hundred other factors. It has been going on, as I have said, for centuries, and it is too majestic and massive a movement to stop.”
― Isaac Asimov
Quote III
"The rights of persons, and the rights of property, are the objects, for the protection of which Government was instituted."- James Madison
A SCOTUS nominee. How will the
Women's RINO March go?
Now that we have
that shit the causes of the bad words out of the way, let us delve into some more ONT material.
Have you lost your keys? After reading this story, there is hope for you to find that missing set.
In 1502, the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama led a fleet of ships from Lisbon, Portugal in hopes of traveling to India. Unfortunately, two of his ships never returned from the voyage, and everyone thought that they were lost forever.
But that all changed in 2013 when scientists made a discovery so incredible, it would alter history as we knew it. When you see what they found, you’ll feel like you’ve traveled back in time!
Postnatal health care, Japanese style. It doesn't even sound comforting.
The five mothers at a recent session in Tokyo lay on their backs with their knees on their chests bundled up in white cloths. Staff then helped them rock over cushions.
"It felt warm and there was this feeling with my body," said one mother who tried the 20 minute session.
"I have never experienced this before so its quite hard to describe properly."
Of course,
bonecrunchers chiropractors aren't enamored by the procedure.
Mother, Mother, Mother. It's about time this crazy shit stops. We don't care if you identify as a man, if you're pregnant you're a woman. And we feel sorry for your kid.
Doctors working for the United Kingdom's government-run National Health Service are being told to stop calling pregnant women "expectant mothers" because it is not "inclusive" to biological women who identify as men.
The trade union representing NHS doctors claims a "large majority of people that have been pregnant or have given birth identify as women," but said a change to remove the word "mother" is necessary because biological women who think they are men can get pregnant.
Call The ONT cynical. What's in it for John F. Kerry?
As we approach Super Bowl LI football dominates the sporting world. But, there is some MLB news. St. Louis Cardinals hit hard by hacking sentence. Funny how MLB can catch hackers but our beloved Federal Gubmint can't.
Several months after the former scouting director for the St. Louis Cardinals was sentenced to 46 months in jail for hacking into the Houston Astros player database, the final punishment from Major League Baseball has been handed down.
Commissioner Rob Manfred proclaimed Monday the Cardinals would have to send the Astros $2 million and their two highest 2017 draft picks to compensate for the hacking.
The ONT's cheap shot of the evening. Lena Dunham's ancestor located. Science & culture with one fell swoop.
Ancestor
Current Model
What did you expect? After all, it is the Things That Make You Say Bad Words Edition.
1956, Born on this day, John Lydon, (Johnny Rotten,) singer with the Sex Pistols who had the 1977 UK No.2 single 'God Save The Queen'.
American composer, Phillip Glass is born in 1937.
Think about where you live. If your local local law enforcement advised women to dress differently to avoid rape what would you think? Would you be upset? Is a woman to blame? Does she have it coming? Swedish Police tell women to change their behavior.
Recently a clip of Swedish chief of police in Östersund, Stephen Jerand, warning women to adjust their behaviour to protect against a spate of violent attacks, has resurfaced on Facebook and Twitter, now circulating on YouTube with English translation and commentary. The video is real and dates to March 7th 2016, when the Östersund police thought it appropriate, after at least six reports of violence against women in the area since 20 February.
What's wrong with this hipster article besides the over reliance on apps for booze shopping?
Shopping for beer, wine, and liquor can be a pain. First, you have to go all the way to the store (that sucks big time). Then, you have to meander through the aisles, hoping that you choose wisely without any real information about said beer, wine, and liquor. If you’re lucky, you’ll run into a knowledgeable employee who can point you in the right direction. Cut out the middle man by using Drizly. All you need is the app and you can peruse all the booze you want, decide what works for you, and order it. They’ll even deliver it to your door. It’s available all over the U.S., including: Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Boulder, Calgary, Chicago, Columbus, Connecticut, and 32 other cities across the country. Wherever you are, it’s likely Drizly will deliver booze to you.
Good news Gin drinkers. The future of Gin seems secure.
Nanny State International. France bans free refills of soda.
The acts of Omission, the acts of Commission, Donald Trump can't do anything right. h/t https://twitter.com/ThatchHD
Bad words?This Group takes it with a grain of salt.
Do you have an ONT tip? Do you some loose change? Or a spare cup of Joe? You can send them here. Or here, petmorons at the gmail location.
Saving money is not a bad thing. Being a complete cheap ass? Genius Award Winner.
John McEnroe, not always a bad guy.The Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by President Trump & Vice President Pence. h/t Hank Curmudgeon
Notice: Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. The preceding ONT was rated PG-13.
Trump To Announce His Supreme Court Nominee, 8:02 PM Eastern
Ace
If you're not by a TV, Fox should have a Livestream up when Trump's about to go on.
Trump has both of the finalists, Gorsuch and Hardiman, on the way to DC in time for the announcement. I assume they have been told that one of them is actually acting as a fake-out. Though I really don't get why the secrecy (and showmanship) about this.
In fact, though I hate the idea that Trump could possibly be this showman-ey, it's possible that they're both fake-outs, and that his real nominee is a surprise name that hasn't been mentioned much lately.
Geeze, I hope not. Because that would be really cheesey and dumb.
Hillary Clinton Now Said to be Blaming... Obama for Her Election Loss
Ace
Dear Lord, please give me so much winning that I'll get sick of winning all the time, but don't make me sick of winning yet.
Ex-Politico hack Mike Allen reports that Hillary believes that if Obama had come out earlier and more forcefully to denounce Russian electioneering on behalf of Trump, then something something something miracle Michigan President Hillary. Or something.
OregonMuse
—OregonMuse
David Brock used to be one of the good guys. Seriously. Back in the 90s, he used to write investigative pieces for the conservative American Spectator magazine, mainly concerning the Clintons and their shady activities, both sexual and financial. I thought he also wrote the definitive piece on Janet Reno's mass murders in Waco that also appeared in the Spectator, but I am unable to find the piece online, so maybe I'm confusing Brock with some other author. Anyway, suddenly one day he went full Cahlres Jhosnon, "apologized" to the Clintons for all the bad things he wrote about them (without retracting a single word), and started the "Media Matters" website. MM is supposed to be a site that ferrets out "conservative bias" in the media, but that's actually its secondary purpose. Its primary purpose has been promoting, defending, raising money and running interference for the political careers of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
And as such, he was a major player in thr 2016 election. But "some", as they say, are getting tired of David Brock and wish he'd go away:
Many in the party—Clinton loyalists, Obama veterans, and Bernie supporters alike—talk about the man not as a sought-after ally in the fight against Trumpism, but as a nuisance and a hanger-on, overseeing a colossal waste of cash. And former employees say that he has hurt the cause.
Maybe it's because he promises way more than he actually delivers:
Brock bragged early last year that his team had assembled a mountain of damning oppo that could “knock Trump Tower down to the sub-basement.” But Trump Tower still stands, and Brock’s groups failed to help Clinton to victory.
And then there's his personal issues:
“I met with him a couple times—he’s fucking weird,” a former Obama administration official, who also requested anonymity, told The Daily Beast. “I felt like I was meeting Mugatu from Zoolander… I don’t know what the fuck [Brock’s network] did besides raise a ton of money, and I don’t think the after-action report on 2016 says we need more David Brock. Probably the opposite is true.”
Yeah, I've heard this before, that Brock has got a somewhat, uh, "quirky" personality that makes him hard to work with.
But not all of the Democrats dislike Brock. For example, James Carville said
“David has a really good relationship with a lot of donors and people who can help the party. If I were them, I would be thinking of ways I could work with David Brock, as opposed to having a tribunal determining the extent of party purity. I don’t think we need to walk around with ideological chastity belts.”
Of course, Carville himself is a Clinton creature, so it's perhaps not surprising that he's in Brock's corner. But perhaps the Democratic Party should consider purging itself of the Clintons, their hangers-on and anybody who ever had anything to do with them in order to move forward. So hand GTFO notices to Brock, Carville, Sid Bluementhal, whatsisface Mook who ran Hillary's campaign, who really should be fired for being an incompetent boob, the whole Clinton clique needs to be gone. I would think it's obvious that the Clintons are only in politics to enrich themselves, so I would think the decision to give them all the left foot of fellowship would be a no-brainer.
Boy Scouts Now Open to "Transgender" Children
Ace
You know, 12 year old girls who have decided, after several months of intense grappling, that they're really boys.
Um, shouldn't we sort of wait until kids have undergone actual puberty, and the surge of sex-differentiating hormones that attends it, before letting them tell us that they're really girls or really boys?
By the way, the little girl in this case was... eight years old.
And "transgender," despite the fact that she hasn't actually gone through the hormonal process that defines gender.
A New Jersey woman whose son was asked to leave his Boy Scouts troop after leaders found out he is transgender said she has mixed emotions about the organization's decision to allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys-only programs.
The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that enrollment in its boys-only programs will now be based on the gender a child or parent lists on his application to become a scout, rather than the gender listed on the child's birth certificate.
Airport "Protester" Knocks Out Trump Supporter With Sucker Punch, Then He and His Allies Shout "Peace"
Ace
And they do the "hands up, don't shoot" pose -- after one of them has just sucker-punched a man and rendered him unconscious.
Which I think is all you need to know about "hands up, don't shoot."
In the background of the video, some protestors can be heard shouting "Peace" while others taunt an unconscious Chisholm.
One protester can be heard calling Chisholm a "Nazi Boy" and another man can be heard yelling "your boy got knocked out."
They haven't thought this through. First we're going to start hitting back, then we're going to start hitting first -- like they do -- and suddenly this stew of cowards, pussies, and wannabe thugs is going to understand in a hurry why every stable society outlaws political violence.
Ace
—Ace
They boycotted last night's vote and then again boycotted today's rescheduled 10 am vote.
Orrin Hatch claims he hopes they'll show up for the next rescheduled meeting, but I doubt it.
Hatch is complaining that "this is the most pathetic thing I've ever seen" but I'm sure he'll roll over for the obstructionists because the only important thing is cowegiality and fwiends.
Ace
—Ace
If you voted for McMullin thinking that, unlike Trump, he stood for upholding the Constitution, well, here's your answer. https://t.co/nG1RtVHpEp— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 31, 2017
I salute the courage of @SallyQYates. May other Americans in the government have the same resolve when required. https://t.co/KMY1jU22XA— Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 30, 2017
Letter To The President
OregonMuse
I have just done something I have never done before. I have written a letter to the president. Not even in the days of 9/11 have I felt so moved to do this. It's just that with every day there's a new yelly, shouty, Soros-funded attack that I'm afraid President Trump will be tempted to cave in. I think he needs to be encouraged not to do this. As Rush points out, he really doesn't have any support, not from the opposition party, not from the media, not from academia, not even from elements in his own party, nobody except from those of us who voted for him, and perhaps those of you who did not vote for him, but do not want to see him destroyed by a howling mob of imbeciles. So I encourage all of you to go to this link, bring up the e-mail form, and write an encouraging note to the president. Here is what I told him:
Mr. President--
Ever since your inauguration, there has been nothing but hysterical, dialed-up-to-11 outrage coming at you from the Democrats, the media, and even elements in the Republican Party. George Soros is undoubtedly bankrolling some of this ginned up outrage. Even so, I have never seen anything like this before in my life. I love it that you are apparently that big a threat to the status quo. And the last thing America needs right now is a go-along-to-get-along status quo politician.
Mr. President, please stay the course. Please do not go wobbly on us.
It's probably going to get worse before it gets better, but I think you know this. Please, please PLEASE do not back down from any of your proposals or nominations. If you do, your enemies will only smell blood in the water and come at you even harder. Plus, you'll only discourage those of us who want to support you.
This is no "well, we disagree on policy" dispute. They want to destroy your presidency and they want to destroy you personally. If you did not know this when you started your campaign, you probably know it now.
Mr. President, I know you're a fighter. I voted for you because I could see you were a fighter. But now you're in the fight of your life. The attacks are coming at you fresh and new every day. Please do not allow yourself to think that if you give in to their demands, you will avoid conflict. This is a lie, and I'm sure you know this.
Illegitimi non carborundum, Mr. President. Do not let the bastards grind you down.
My wife and I pray for daily.
May God give you strength and may God grant you victory. Because if you win, America wins. If you lose, we all lose.
Thank you
Mid-Morning Open Thread
CBD
Young Girl Reading
Jean-Honoré Fragonard
The agitated prose notwithstanding, this description from our National Gallery of Art illustrates why an in-person viewing is best. Sure, I can see the brushstrokes when I blow it up, and the colors seem...okay....but of course all perspective is lost....
Perhaps more than the work of his two teachers, Boucher and Chardin, Jean-Honoré Fragonard's bravura handling of brushwork and color embodies eighteenth-century painting aesthetics. In A Young Girl Reading, the subject is shown in profile holding a book in her right hand and completely absorbed in her reading. She appears to be sitting in a window as light illuminates her face and body, casting a faint shadow against the wall. She wears a lemon-yellow dress with a white collar and cuffs accented with lilac ribbons at her bodice, neck, and hair. She is resting on fluffy pillows rendered in warm brown tones and highlighted in light purple. Each texture is rendered in a different brushstroke: her dress a thick weave of yellow and white, the pillows more loosely sketched, and her collar edged with the handle of the brush.
As in Chardin's Soap Bubbles, the viewer has the illusion he is privy to an intimate moment. However, in Fragonard's work, the bright yellow of the girl's dress and the agitated strokes clash with the solitude associated with reading.
Get thee to a museum, if for no other reason than to prove that art can be appreciated both with and without pants.
[Hat tip for the artwork to commenter Endymion cernuus]
The Morning Report 1/31/17
J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Wow, the hits just keep on coming. President Trump is kicking ass and taking names. The justifiable firing of Obama hack interim AG Sally Yates was covered already, so no need to go into it here. The narrative will now doubtless shift to the SCOTUS pick but I want to continue to hammer away on the ongoing (and not unrelated) theme of the GOP as saboteurs. Thom Tillis fancies himself as the second coming of Arlen Specter. Notice this gem from an op-ed he wrote, or had written for him, from the other week:
“Let’s be clear: the American people didn’t give the GOP a stamp of approval or a mandate to ram through an ideologically driven, far-right agenda," Tillis said. "If the election was a mandate for anything, it was for elected officials in both parties to break through the gridlock to finally start producing results.”George Carlin's pearl of wisdom above is dead on. Tone-deaf, arrogant and condescending is no way to survive being primaried, Mr. Tillis. The showdown is coming soon between the dead-enders in the GOP/Whigs and those who are with the president and the people, whether for real or just for political expediency. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.
- Know Your Enemy: Thom Tillis
- Rush Lurks Here: GOP Is Trump's Biggest Obstacle
- President To Announce SCOTUS Pick Today
- Education Firm Launching IPO Tomorrow Hid IRS Probe Into Clinton Pay For Play From Investors
- Bill Clinton's Legacy: ChiComs Successfully Test New 10-Warhead ICBM
- Unexpectedly Non-Amish PA Man Pleads Guilty to 4 Counts of Terrorism
- Canuck Mosque Shooter Charged With 6 Counts of Murder
- DeBolshevik Intends to Shield Illegal Alien Drunk Drivers From Deportation
- A Two-State Solution That Could Work: California
- Wynn-ing! Prexy Taps Former Business Rival to Chair RNC Finance Committee
- Trump 'n Serious Change: US Saved $181 Billion In Regulatory Costs on Day 1
- How the Clintons May Ensure Trump Is Re-Elected In 2020
Misanthropic Humanitarian
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Are you concerned about your caffeine intake? Take the test. You don't want to end up like these 2 students.
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
I like coffee because it gives me the illusion that I might be awake. -Lewis Black
Quote II
I never drink coffee at lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon.-Ronald Reagan
Quote III
We want to do a lot of stuff; we're not in great shape. We didn't get a good night's sleep. We're a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.- Jerry Seinfeld
On this day in history, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement, is assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic.
Relations between Pakistan and India remain tense.
NEW DELHI: (Daily Dunya) – India has on Tuesday made a shocking claim saying that Pakistan secret agency was sending ‘suicide dogs’ to their country, reported Daily Dunya.
Indian media claimed it had learned from security sources that Pakistan was sending suicide dogs to India for operations in India.
Why the Religion of Pieces (TM) uses innocent children and doggehs for their horrendous acts of cowardice are beyond me.
The rise and fall of Mexican Drug Lord, El Chapo
U.S. prosecutors have filed a memorandum detailing the lengthy criminal career of recently extradited Mexico drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, a unique look at the case the U.S. government is preparing against the man dubbed “the most notorious drug trafficker in the world.”
Following El Chapo’s long-awaited extradition to the United States on Jan. 19, 2017, prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York released a memorandum documenting his stunning transformation from the child of poor Mexican farmers to a drug trafficker with enough money and power to crack Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people.
The Big Game approaches. Is your team in? No? Will you be watching for the commercials? A preview of this year's Super Bowl ads.
1961, The Shirelles became the first girl group to have the number one song on the US chart when 'Will You Love Me Tomorrow?' reached the top. The song peaked at No.4 in the UK.
Has Harvard University physicist Isaac Silvera turned Hydrogen into metal?
That excitement swirled because by squeezing hydrogen to pressures well beyond those in the center of Earth, Silvera and his postdoc Ranga Dias had seen a hint that it had morphed into a solid metal, capable of conducting electricity. "If it's true it would be fantastic," says Reinhard Boehler, a physicist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C. "This is something we as a community have been pushing to see for decades."
The feat, reported online this week in Science, is more than an oddity. Solid metallic hydrogen is thought to be a superconductor, able to conduct electricity without resistance. It may even be metastable, meaning that like diamond, also formed at high pressures, the metallic hydrogen would maintain its state—and even its superconductivity—once brought back to room temperatures and pressures.
SMFH. What the hell is wrong with people? Don't go through a drive through if you have a bad attitude or appear to have one.
Laura Kipnis is an interesting person. From exploring Title IX to narcissism she covers it in a fascinating way.
Basically, narcissism is the new herpes. It’s not like you got it on purpose, you were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and now everyone’s pointing fingers and trying to pretend they don’t have it, too. Hence the blame game. You’re so self-involved. Can you think of anything but your self? What’s that horrible smell? It’s you.
Obviously no one wants to think of himself as a ‘social type’, let alone a narcissist. It would be injurious to our narcissistic desire for uniqueness. ‘You’re so typical’, I say to my husband, which should be uncontroversial, since who isn’t typical? Trust him to find something to get peeved about in that, too. His entire being feels constantly under siege: he’s a warrior defending valuable territory and I’m the opposing forces marching up the hill.
The Complete Guide to What Every Man Should Keep in His Car What every driver should keep in their car. The ONT is an Equal Opportunity tip provider. And. The ONT cares. We're on your side, yadda, yadda, yadda.
These Kids don't have an ego. Join the Yahoo Group.
Drugs. Hospitals. Ambulance. Tonight's Genius Award Winner.
Anonymous stranger is our Tonight's Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by Meat.
Notice: Posted with permission by
AceCorp, LLC. Shelvey, Ltd. Individual Results may vary, and testimonials are not claimed to represent typical results.
Acting AG -- an Obama Holdover -- Orders Her DoJ Not to Put Up a Defense Against Lawsuits Alleging Trump's Travel Ban is Illegal
Update: "You're Fired"
Ace
Update: Trump fired the bitch.
Trump's order is plainly legal -- she just doesn't like it, and has arrogated to herself the powers of Commander in Chief.
The Democrats are delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons. They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2017
I guess obstruction is good now, huh?
Sessions will probably be confirmed tomorrow so we can get rid of this Social Justice Tw*t.
Iran, Get This, Conducts Ballistic Missile Test Despite United Nations' Resolution That Forbids It
Ace
Obama's legacy will one day detonate 150 meters over a capital city.
Apparently Obama didn't trouble himself to get ballistic missile tests included in his deal to give Iran $140 billion and nuclear bombs in exchange for nothing at all.
Chuck "Weepy McGee" Schumer, 2015: We Might Need a "Pause" in Syrian Refugee Admissions
Ace
As someone said on Twitter (maybe Sean Davis), the 2015 Chuck Schumer would make the 2017 Chuck Schumer cry.
Now there's a man who doesn't know the forward from reverse on a cheap Ikea drill, am I right or am I right?
Ace
—Ace
So they're just planning to keep the seat (and any other seat that opens) vacant for at least another four years -- and maybe eight years, if they keep going the way they're going.
Senator Jeff Merkin of Oregon came up with the catchy hashtag meme-- this is a "stolen seat," and therefore, the Democrats will not allow it to be filled until there's a Democrat president.
Orin Hatch is one of the ringleaders of the "conservative" Senators who refuses to use the nuclear option.
1, will he change his mind if the Democrats do filibuster anyone (except a provable liberal)?
I doubt it. Many of these fuckers are a lot more liberal than they pretend in the nine months before an election and rely on Democrats having the power of the filibuster precisely to frustrate their actually-conservative fellow Senate members. That way they can make noise about conservative agenda points, while actually blocking those agenda points. They get the best of both worlds -- they can pretend to be conservatives while acting as the handmaidens of the Progressive Transnational Superstate.
2, when can we primary this old fool, and can we finally stop electing or re-electing soft squishy RINOs (and actual liberals) from red states like Utah and South Carolina?
Quebec Mosque Shooters Identified; Reporters Stop Speculating About Motive, So You Know What That Means
Ace
Murders are only important if they advance preferred media narratives.
Also, open thread on the Sean Spicer press conference. I'm just catching up with it (I had the DVR on delay).
Apologies again. I think this is going to be a half day. Maybe a quarter day.
I'm putting together a (very small) home gym and I had to get rid of bookcases to fit it all in my very small apartment. And then, to store those books, I had to put in a bunch of (high) wall shelves.
I honestly don't know how you people who work manual labor jobs do it. Pretty much every muscle in my body hurts, especially the back from the constant bending over and stooping.
And standing on ladders with my forehead pressed firmly against a shelf to hold it in place while I use my one hand to hold a screw and the other to hold the screwdriver.
By the way, I thought I had a drill that could drill (and drive screws) through studs. I did not. What I had was two pieces of shit which, combined together, made up a collection of shit that took up more space in my tool drawer than a single piece of shit would.
The things could not even push past the first eighth inch of drywall. The easiest part.
It's like, "Hey, thanks Tool. Thanks for getting me past that first easy eighth inch. I'll take it the rest of the way, now that you've gotten me off to such a swell start. You take a well-earned break, and get back to napping in that drawer. I'll power through the rest of this with my forearms and my dinky little ratchet."
I literally was just pushing on the drill to make a small starter hole for the screw, like it was a poorly-balanced nail with a pistol grip.
It's a poor workman who blames his tools, but I think you can all agree I am a poor workman in the first place, and these really are shitty, shitty tools.
I ordered a drill/driver that I hope will be better even though I'm done with the shelves (for now). I just don't ever want to have to touch these two pieces of shit again. I actually want to have a ceremony where I turn their backs on them and then push them past my back in a Walk of Shame, out to the garbage.
I might piss on them too. Really. I might take them into the bathroom, piss on them (into the toilet), wrap them in a garbage bag and just let them smell their failure.
By the way, now that I've put up six shelves, I want to put up shelves everywhere. Everywhere I look I see walls that could be filled with shelves, high as the eye can see.
Anyway, I'm physically and mentally drained. Yes, I'm a pussy. This is not really a question. But being on step-ladders all day and hand-screwing into studs is tough for someone who, as you know, is rapidly approaching 29 years old.
On the plus side, it turned into a genuine workout day.
I'll put up crap here and there and do a GAINZZZ thread. But mostly I'm going to put up headlines, open threads, whining about my shoulders, and bragging about my Put Shelves On Everything design aesthetic.
BTW, if anyone wants to call me Shelvey, I'd like that just fine.
Ace
—Ace
Regulations costing businesses and citizens $5.7 billion -- rushed into action as Obama was leaving for his post-presidential golf tour -- will be eliminated today.
His order also demanded that for every new regulation put into effect, two regulations would have to be rescinded, and that the net cost of further regulations must be $0.
"The Obama administration was busy during its 'midnight' period for regulation, breaking records for December regulatory output, and publishing $157 billion in regulations," according to a new report from the regulatory watchdog American Action Forum.
...
"With votes this week in the U.S. House, repeals could save more than $5.7 billion in regulatory costs and 2.6 million paperwork burden hours," added the report provided to Secrets.
...
And if Trump gets very aggressive, a total of $85 billion in regulations could be repealed this spring.
Ace
—Ace
It's taking me a while to get accommodated to this new normal we call "Monday."
CBD
—CBD
Samson And Delilah
Peter Paul Rubens
One of my favorite biblical stories, and one that was told and read many times to the fidgety youngsters in class.
It is an unfortunate byproduct of activist courts, and more (thank you ACLU) -- exaggerated fear of all things religious -- that the Bible is not taught as literature. ignoring the religious still leaves a vast and marvelous story, full of battles and sword play and veiled sex and travels through deserts and....
The Morning Report 1/30/17
J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. First off, and still developing, is the mosque shooting up in Quebec City. As of this writing, the names of the captured perps have not been released. So, local crime story and workplace violence memes are no doubt being hashed out by the propagandists right about now. But of course the big story that caps off a big week is the President's temporary ban on immigration from countries awash in terrorism. Besides the shit-storm raised from the usual quarters, GOP-e collaborators are in full attack mode. One of the commenters posted this gem last week and it's up there with Home Sweet Home as sampler-worthy:
Bipartisanship means Dems get to be "partisan" and the GOP gets to be "bi."
So far, Trump has not only not caved but has slashed back. Don't go wobbly, Donald. They are testing you. Have a better one and remain blessed.
UPDATE: Credit to Blaster for that gem.
- **Six Dead In Quebec Mosque Shooting, Two As Yet Unnamed Assailants Apprehended**
- Trump Defends Immigration Ban, Sez World Is "A Horrible Mess" And . . .
- . . . Calls Out McStains and the Hermaphrodite
- Spengler: Immigration Ban "Magnificently Right"
- Reality Check: 87% of Muslims Are NOT Affected By Trump Travel Ban
- Hollywood Ignores First Rule of Holes, Keeps Digging . . .
- . . . Deeper and Deeper: Rosario Dawson to Star in Biopic of Torturer/Murderer "Activist" Who Spoke at Mish March
- Corker Goes "Bipartisan," Opposes President's Immigration Ban
- First Secession, Now Tax Revolt Talk In . . . California?
- GOP Sellouts Caught on Tape Bitching and Moaning About Obamacare Repeal
- Chutz-pocrisy Flashback 1975: Governor Moonbeam Led Dems In Blocking Vietnamese Refugees
- Guess the Party: Wife of Congressman's Chief of Staff Paid With Campaign Funds
Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/29/17) Earlier Than Normal Edition
Misanthropic Humanitarian
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” –- Ronald Reagan
Quote II
“The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” –-Thomas Jefferson
Quote III
"The message that President Obama delivered in his speech at Notre Dame was: morality is immoral. Pro-life is the extremist position, not a moral position. Yet we should compromise and work to reduce abortions. Where's the compromise between life and death - and why work to reduce the number of them occurring if there's nothing wrong with them? "-Rush Limbaugh
Quote IV
I never expect to see a perfect work from an imperfect man.-Alexander Hamilton.
Maybe the NeverTrump crowd could brush up on some early American history.
It must be a sad thing to go through life perpetually aggrieved. Wallowing through life without smiles and laughter must be a bitch. The SJW are upset at Jerry Seinfeld. Why? Because, Jerry is funny, white & Jooish.
Not insensitive enough for you? How about this one?
The science of Pot. A new report, the good and the bad.
Apart from the pleasures and displeasures of cannabis (for cannabis can cause both) what, according to the report, are its principal harms and benefits? The report finds good evidence for the following benefits: cannabis or cannabinoids can reduce pain in cancer patients, reduce the vomiting caused by chemotherapy for cancer, and reduce self-reported spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis. Similarly, the report says that there is good evidence for the following harms: cannabis or cannabinoids can increase the risk of motor accidents and the development of schizophrenia or other psychoses. Rather fatuously, it seems to me, the report says that those who take cannabis are at greater risk of developing cannabis-dependency. This is a bit like saying that if you never drink alcohol you will never become an alcoholic
My father suffered Parkinson's Disease, I wish he had this. The benefits of medical marijuana.
Parents & kids smoke pot for the first time together. I can't even imagine.
Tired of your local radio stations? Bored with Pandora? Not satisfied with Spotify? You can listen to radio around the globe. Rock 'n Roll from the U.K. is entertaining.
Here’s a fun piece called Radio Garden. It’s exactly what the title says. Pan the globe and listen to live radio at all the green dots.
Married woman with kids, helps out single female friends on romance. Online dating Experiment.
Which got me thinking: How can Meredith and other women use this insight to their dating advantage? We’re all tired of hearing complaints about how everyday life is now supposedly intolerable since Donald Trump is president. How might conservative single women of America counter this hyperbole? I suggested Meredith alter her online dating profile to clearly set herself apart from the women on strike, and being a good sport, she immediately agreed. She wrote:
“Unlike others, I’m not on strike this weekend. Still smiling, dealing with emotional labor like a grownup, and living my life. I laugh at jokes, bake delicious things, make a mean cocktail, and don’t believe in that patriarchy thing.
Let’s meet.”
To those of you who are single, good luck with your search of finding your equal or better half.
Employed? Like your job? Hate your job? Boring job? Interesting job? Uber drivers share their interesting stories.
.....I was prepping for a cleaning fee, trying to drive and pull a vomit bag out of the glove box, but no, she just did that airplane thing with one hand out the backseat window. She asked me if I had ever thought about dying, to which I replied, yeah - I guess so.
That's when she told me..............
Holy Shit!!! Skiing in the mountains has its dangers. Devin Stratton is one lucky individual.
Bluesman Willie Dixon died this day in 1992. Dixon was a major influence on The Rolling Stones, Cream, The Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin.
Folk trio, Peter, Paul & Mary sign their first recording contract.
Well The ONT's favorite science guy is back with a new video. How to solve your power issues if you have experience an electrical blackout, not the Valu-Rite blackout.
One suggestion your humble Cob would make is to use a deep cycle battery. The ONT is sure there are some Morons out there with some experience and ideas about powering your home during a power outage. Or even ideas for living off the grid.
Let's keep Adam Wardle away from our science friend guy, The Electroboom.
Science really can accomplish anything. Using skin on his arm and bionic system of tubes, doctors were able to design a new penis — one that had the potential to be fully functional.
Finally, after a year of anticipation, Wardle's penis has been constructed and attached. He and his girlfriend spoke with ITV's This Morning to answer all of your burning questions.
Let's hope he didn't attend the Pussy March in Washington, D.C.
Some people are Above the Law. No, not the Clintons. Meet Dew the Roaming Dog. We don't need no stinkin' leash laws.
Wilson was relieved to see the doggie had an ID tag, but he would never had guessed what it read: “My name is Dew. I am not lost. I like to roam. Tell me to go home.”
“Once I saw it, we both looked at each other and I knew he was OK,” says Wilson. “It was so cute.” But Wilson didn’t tell the pooch to go home just yet. “I pet him and even hugged him,” Wilson says. “He got me a little wet from the rain, but it was worth it.”
It turned out Dew is a bit of local celebrity, known for strolling around on his own and greeting people. After his adventures, he always returns to a nearby farm where he lives with his family. “Dew loves to make new friends,” his owners told The Dodo. “Fortunately, Dew is chipped and wears a GPS tracker so when his sneaky little self gets out and about, we always know where he is! He just likes to spread the love.”
When you go to work tomorrow, celebrate National Bubble Wrap. Don't let your boss catch you bursting bubbles all day long.
These Kids will burst your bubble. But they do pick up after themselves?
My Twitter spew and receptacle for ONT tips, loose change and a cup of coffee can be sent here. Don't Twitter? petmorons at gmail dot com will find The ONT as well.
It could have went like this. Hey, Mr. Probation officer, this is Ashton Brooks White Olsen I'm running late for our appointment. Could you send a ride or meet me somewhere? It could have, but...........NOT. Let's show up to that probation meeting in a stolen car. Tonight's Genius Award Winner.
The Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by when men were men.
Notice: Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. The real AceCorp, LLC not some fake Ace.
Food Thread: Lemon Meringue Pie: A Gloppy Mess, Or Something Better?
CBD
A few weeks ago a carrier pigeon dropped an urgent message on my doorstep. Arlene M, intrepid AoSHQ reader and pie-maker extraordinaire was having a pie crisis. Specifically, her lemon meringue pie filling was insufficiently firm (or totally soupy).
Unfortunately,the recipe she was using is exactly the same one used by both people I asked! So I couldn't swoop in and save the day with a different recipe, although most of them seem to be quite straightforward.
The trick seems to be cooking the sugar, cornstarch and egg at a high enough temperature to allow it to set, obviously without making sweet scrambled eggs. The empiricist in me (or is that just obsessive-compulsive?) would like a specific temperature and length of time to shoot for, but I haven't found one yet. Here's a fun looking one, or maybe it's appealing because it has lots of pictures....
Any suggestions from The Horde?
Well, the yearly football freak-out is almost upon us, and while I really don't care too much, this year I will be rooting for New England, simply because I want that smarmy sleazebag Goodell to have to swallow his pride and hand the trophy to Robert Kraft. And....Brady and Belichick are Trump supporters, so that will stick in the craw of the SJWs....
Oh, there is some fun food to be had as well, and this looks pretty damned good. Spicy Sriracha Chicken Wings. I like wings. I like Sriracha. What's not to like about this recipe? Well....the frying is a mess, but what the hell, it's worth it.
It's probably not for everyone, but the froth on a cocktail from shaken egg whites is a festive and fun treat. Here is Robert Hess making a Ramos Gin Fizz (a really, really good drink). He uses a technique called "dry shaking," (get your minds out of the sewer!) which I guess works well, but is probably not necessary if you are only making a few of these drinks. There are simpler recipes out there, so if you are interested, but don't want to make Hess's fussy version, spend a few seconds and find a simple one.
Regardless, it's a drink worth trying at least once....
There is absolutely nothing bad about a dessert called a "Chocolate Dutch Baby." Well actually, it's a profoundly stupid name, but damn! The picture looks great! It's from Smitten Kitchen, which is a fun place to go if you don't take cooking and baking so seriously that you are existentially miserable if your soufflé falls.
From the Earthly Delights blog comes a fun recipe that is modifiable for those who can't get morel cheese or don't like truffle oil. It's the basic recipe that can be tarted up in pretty much any way you feel like....Truffled Morel Mini Mac 'n Jacks. Yup....bite-sized macaroni and cheese.
Most roast chicken recipes call for high heat until the bird is cooked and browned. So being a rebel and an iconoclast, I tried moderate heat (350° ) for about 45 minutes, then removing the bird, heating the oven to 450° and returning the chicken to the oven until it was nice and brown.
Did it work? Sure. Was it good? Sure. Was it better? No.
Shit. There goes my chance at immortality.
This is exactly the kind of recipe that I love. It is simple, can be modified to my taste, and yields a pleasing and satisfying dish.
• 1 to 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
• 6 large Idaho baker potatoes, washed and peeled
• Kosher salt
• 2 teaspoons dried thyme
In a small saucepan, melt the butter and bring it to a gentle simmer. Shut off the heat and allow it to sit a minute on the stove. The milk solids should start to sink to the bottom. Slowly pour the butter into a bowl, keeping as much of the white milky liquid as possible in the saucepan. Discard the milk solids; these are prone to burning and by clarifying the butter, the potato cake will be less likely to overbrown. Keep the butter warm on the stove.
Using a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife, cut all of the potatoes into thin (1/8-inch thick) slices. Transfer them to a bowl and cover them with 3/4 of the melted butter. Season with a little salt and the dried thyme and toss to coat the potatoes with the butter. Pour the remaining butter in the bottom of the cast iron skillet and swirl it around to coat the bottom and sides.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Remember that the bottom layer with be the top when you unmold this cake so it should be done with extra care. Layer the potatoes, following the edge of the skillet, so they overlap. Start the second circle, closer to the center, of overlapping potato rounds. Continue to make circles with the potatoes until the entire bottom of the skillet is filled with potato rounds in smaller and smaller circles. Fill the skillet with another level layer of potatoes. Sprinkle a touch of salt and make 3 more layers. Press down gently on the potatoes to make sure they are starting to stick together and form a cake.
Place the skillet on high heat and cook until the water starts to emerge from the potatoes and you can see the edges browning, 5 to 8 minutes. Place the skillet in the oven and cook, undisturbed, until the potatoes feel tender in the center when pierced with the tip of a knife, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the skillet and carefully pour off any excess butter or liquid into a bowl. Place the skillet on a flat surface and cover it with a platter larger than the skillet. Carefully turn the platter over in one deft motion. Lift off the skillet and use a large metal spatula to place it back in the skillet so it can brown on the second side. Pour the butter back in and cook in the oven for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven. Pour off any liquid. Season with salt. Cut into wedges like a pie. Serve immediately in the skillet. Alternatively, lift it out of the skillet and serve on a platter or in slices on individual plates.
Have a food emergency? Or just have some extra fresh morels and antelope backstrap that need a good home? cbd dot aoshq at gmail dot com
Are Western Pluralistic Societies Incompatible With Islam?
CBD
German Muslim students protest Holocaust remembrance, attack Israel
Or maybe we did such a good job de-fanging Germany that they are unwilling to fight for anything, and see all philosophies as superior to their own.
The school director said that it was good there was student opposition to the memorial event because it "is the basis of discussion."
I am curious what discussion was had whose basis is the rejection of Holocaust education, and demonization of Israel...but that's just me.
Sunday Morning Book Thread 01-29-2017: Crying Wolf
OregonMuse
Library of Moron Author Bob Hostetler
Click For A Better View
(Bob is the author of the devotional book The Bard and the Bible that I mentioned a few weeks ago)
Good morning to all you 'rons, 'ettes, lurkers, and lurkettes. Welcome once again to the stately, prestigious, internationally acclaimed and high-class Sunday Morning Book Thread, where men are men, all the 'ettes are hotties, safe spaces are underneath your house and are used as protection against actual dangers, like natural disasters, Russians hacking, "Mad Dog" Mattis, and special snowflakes do not get respect, but instead, a big load of guffaws. And unlike other AoSHQ comment threads, the Sunday Morning Book Thread is so hoity-toity, pants are required. Even if it's these pants, which are a powerful disincentive to take up the game of golf.
"Beware the man of one book."
--St. Thomas Aquinas
The Outrageous Conservative
I remember back in the old days, public conversations between liberals and conservatives usually went something like this:
1. liberal: says something
2. conservative: responds
3. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
4a. conservative: I am not a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
4b. conservative attempts to give evidence for statement 4a.
5. liberal: not good enough
6. Goto step 3
Pussification: The Effeminization of the American Male by Doug Giles
This is how he advertises it:
PUSS-I-FI-CA-TION*: The act, or process, of a man being shamed, taught, led, pastored, drugged or otherwise coerced or cajoled into throwing out his brain, handing over his balls and formally abandoning the rarefied air of the testosterone-leader-fog that God and nature hardwired him to dwell in, and instead become a weak, effeminate, mangina-sporting, shriveled up little pussy.
* From The Doug Giles 2016 Dictionary of Grow the Hell Up, You Pussy!
Doug Giles, best-selling author of Raising Righteous And Rowdy Girls and Editor-In-Chief of the mega-blog, ClashDaily.com, has just penned a book he guarantees will kick hipster males into the rarefied air of masculinity.
That is, if the man-child will put down his frappuccino; shut the hell up and listen and obey everything he instructs them to do in his timely and tornadic tome.
There is a lot of hype here and I don't advise going to Giles' ClashDaily.com site without first strapping on an extra-strength ad blocker. Anyway, he is obviously being deliberately provocative -- he's all but mooning feminists and progressives. This would not be possible 30 years ago. But it's been a long time coming.
Progressives aren't interested in what we have to say, or in having a "reasonable dialog" with us. It's nothing but "shut up or we'll shut you up!". This is what their shouty, dialed-up-to-11 rhetoric is designed to do. And this generally works, or at least, that's how it has worked in the past. But what has happened over time is a process very much like how we produced antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Like a dose of penicillin, the shouty rhetoric takes out "nice" conservatives or conservatives who decide they have better things to do than to get shouted at by shouty progressives. But some conservatives manage to survive, so the dosage is upped: the shouts get even louder and the attacks get more vicious and are extended beyond the political arena into personal lives. This creates a very hostile environment. But even it drives out or silences many conservatives, it also creates a new strain of tough conservatives who don't mind fighting, who like to fight, and can throw 2 punches for every one they take. I'm thinking of Ann Coulter, Andrew Breitbart, and Milo Yiannapoulos. To this we can add the guy who wrote this book, Doug Giles, and Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter. There are probably others I've missed. And of course, what is now the most imperviously resistant conservative ever, Donald Trump, who is so impervious that nobody really knew for sure until a couple of months ago that he even was conservative. Oh sure, there were indications, but there were indications the other way, too, so it was kind of a guessing game as to how he would actually govern until he started naming individuals to fill the various open cabinet positions.
Nothing in the progressives' conservative eradication toolkit has worked against Trump. They keep upping the dosage, the shouting gets more shouty, but it all just bounces right off. They've actually got a new drug they've been trying to use, they've left off calling Trump a "racist" because the word has lost its effectiveness due to overuse, like the little boy who cried 'wolf', after awhile, people stop responding. This new drug they've rolled out is "white supremacist", which I guess is supposed to a more potent version of "racist." They first tried it out on Trump aide Steve Bannon. But even though it didn't work, the specialists haven't figured out that it didn't work, and is not working on Trump, either. Another "next-gen" drug they're using is "literally Hitler." They tell us that Donald Trump is "literally Hitler." Now, at this point, the progressives have pretty much shot their wad. What could possibly be worse than being "literally Hitler"? Literally Hitler's mom? Literally double-secret Hitler?
There have been downstream consequences of the progressive failure. Many conservatives simply don't care anymore. Warden's excellent piece earlier this week makes this clear. The new, Trump-era "honey badger conservative" playbook appears to be this:
1. conservative: says something
2. liberal: you're a racist | sexist | bigot | pejorative du jour
3. conservative: fcuk you.
Somewhere, Andrew Breitbart is smiling.
More Milo
And as mentioned in an earlier book thread, progressives are running around with their hair on fire because Simon & Schuster thinks it can make money by selling Milo's new book, Dangerous, which has just driven up sales and made it an Amazon best seller. There's no blurb, so I can't tell you what it's about, but there is a blurb for a book Milo wrote the forward to, Forbidden Thoughts, a collection of science fiction short stories:
You are not supposed to read this book.
You are not supposed to think about reading this book.
In fact, just plain thinking at all is unacceptable.
You have been warned....
From hilarious to horrifying to dangerously insightful, a selection of stories that must not be told, for they slaughter the sacred cows of our age.
Do you dare read them?
Stories by Nick Cole, John C. Wright, Sarah A. Hoyt, Brad R. Torgersen, Vox Day and more…
Non-fiction articles by Tom Kratman and Larry Corriea
I may have to buy this one. The Kindle edition is only $4.99.
Water Bored
So the MSM is running around with their hair on fire because Trump (and I should just end the sentence there). Actually, the MSM is running around with their hair on fire because Trump said "torture works" and that's BadThink. Factcheck.org says it's wrong because SCIENCE, i.e. some Irish guy wrote a paper about it.
Don't tell that to the author of Enhanced Interrogation: Inside the Minds and Motives of the Islamic Terrorists Trying To Destroy America. James Mitchell helped the CIA
...craft an interrogation program designed to elicit intelligence from just-captured top al-Qa'ida leaders and terror suspects. A civilian contractor who had spent years training U.S. military members to resist interrogation should they be captured, Mitchell, aware of the urgent need to prevent impending catastrophic attacks, worked with the CIA to implement "enhanced interrogation techniques"--which included waterboarding.
Mitchell would undoubtedly dispute the belief that the enhanced interrogations yielded no useful information:
Mitchell personally questioned thirteen of the most senior high-value detainees in U.S. custody, including Abu Zubaydah; Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, the amir or "commander" of the USS Cole bombing; and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, terror attacks--obtaining information that he maintains remains essential to winning the war against al-Qa'ida and informing our strategy to defeat ISIS and all of radical Islam.
I remember some years ago when thr British journalist Christopher Hitchens wrote an article on waterboarding, wherein he concluded it was undeniably torture. But as part of his research, he worked with US intelligence and they waterboarded him. Just so he could write about it. When I read that, that's when I called BS. I thought, if it really was torture, you would NOT WANT to have it done to you, for any reason. So I thought what he did completely undermined his own argument.
(h/t Mis. Hum. from an earlier ONT)
Books By Morons
Moron author David Dubrow has just released a new Kindle Single titled, Beneath the Ziggurat. It's a 5,000 word horror tale, inspired by Lovecraft and set in pre-Columbian Mexico which
...takes the reader on a Lovecraftian journey through pre-Columbian Mexico, where dread lurks behind every step of rainforest and the old gods still hold terrible sway.
This is an interesting idea. Those old Aztec gods were pretty horrific, what their priests ripping out still beating hearts out of the chests of sacrificial victims and all, which appears to be a perfect fit for a Lovecraftian universe. Those two go together like chocolate and peanut butter.
Trigger warnings for brutal Spanish conquistadors, bizarre aboriginal tribes, and unspeakable alien horrors. You know, the usual.
Dave tells me he's happy to send free copies to anyone who wants to review it on Amazon; even a sentence or two is welcome, whether they liked it or not. Interested readers can email him at davedauthor circle-a gmail and then a period followed by com.
___________
Moron author William Alan Webb writes military fiction, and Standing the Final Watch is the first novel in his 'Lost Brigade' series. He tells me
Comments repeatedly mention how refreshing it is to see the US military portrayed as heroes instead of villains. Liberals leave negative comments about the viewpoint to draw down the ratings, which despite that are still 4.5 on Amazon.
The Amazon blurb says this:
Lt. General Nick Angriff has spent his adult life protecting family and country from a world of terrorism spinning out of control. On the battlefield, off the grid, in clandestine special task forces and outright black ops, Angriff never wavers from duty. But when a terror attack on Lake Tahoe kills his family, he’s left with only the corrosive acid of revenge… that is, until a hated superior officer reveals the deepest of all secret operations. Against the day of national collapse, a heavily-armed military unit rests in cryogenic storage, to be awakened when needed, and Angriff is named its commander.
The sequel, Standing in the Storm, is scheduled to be released in April. Both are available for $2.99 on Kindle.
___________
Don't forget the AoSHQ reading group on Goodreads. It's meant to support horde writers and to talk about the great books that come up on the book thread. It's called AoSHQ Moron Horde and the link to it is here: https://www.goodreads.com/group/show/175335-aoshq-moron-horde.
___________
So that's all for this week. As always, book thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to OregonMuse, Proprietor, AoSHQ Book Thread, at the book thread e-mail address: aoshqbookthread, followed by the 'at' sign, and then 'G' mail, and then dot cee oh emm.
What have you all been reading this week? Hopefully something good, because, as you all know, life is too short to be reading lousy books.
EMT 01/29/17
krakatoa
That rustling sound you hear is me rolling over to get more sleep.
I mean that figuratively. I'm not in bed next to you.
That'd just be weird.
I get my best sleep under your bed.
Overnight Open Thread (01-28-2017)
CBD
31 years ago today, the space shuttle Challenger (OV-099) broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral. All seven crew members were killed.
The engineering and management failures that led to the catastrophe are well known, in part because of the work of The Rogers Commission, which was formed by President Reagan to examine the causes and suggest solutions to the issues that caused the mechanical failure.
One of my heroes was on the commission that examined the accident (incident?). Richard Feynman was quite the physicist, but also quite the rigorous thinker, and he brought that to bear on the commission, to the point that he began to irritate the establishment members.
Continue reading
Yeah...ignore the title of this video. "The Most Interesting Plays In MLB" it ain't. I would call it a bunch of amusing plays. An interesting baseball play, at least for me, has to include some athleticism, some good or bad baseball sense, and if you toss in a weird rule it makes it that much better.
What? Is your intrepid host pining for baseball. Is he sick of the drivel and dreck that passes for entertainment when God's game isn't being played?
Why yes...he is.
The traditional Inaugural Ball dance and cake cutting with members of the armed forces is a lovely tradition, and President Trump and his elegant wife did not disappoint.....
Bacteria that are resistant to a particular antibiotic are common. But for many reasons -- agricultural use, overuse in the clinical setting, etc -- the number of multi-drug resistant bacteria is increasing. Multi-drug resistant bacteria in China is a harbinger of very bad things to come, because this particular bacteria is resistant to some very powerful drugs. Without huge investment in drug research, we may very well be in for some bad times. And that's why I never get particularly exercised by the "obscene profits" of drug companies. I want them to be awash in money. I want them to spend that money on drug research that will save our asses when we get sick.
Some of you may have noticed that the cataclysmic financial meltdown after a Trump victory predicted by our betters in the media wasn't quite as bad as they suggested. Here is an interesting interview with a man who is arguably America's top CEO (suck it GE!). Jamie Dimon on Trump, Taxes, and a U.S. Renaissance. The article is from December, but still; good stuff.
Orgasms used as sexual currency, research shows
Dr Diana Fleischman, a psychologist at the University of Portsmouth, says that orgasm and intense sexual pleasure are such strong forms of positive reinforcement and reward that they can motivate and change our behaviour. Evolution, she says, has trained us into using orgasm and high sexual arousal as currencies.
People will modify their own behavior in pursuit of satisfying sexual experiences? Amazing! Who knew?
A thank You letter for a sizable donation to the Jack Lemmon Burn Center, written by Jack Lemmon to his friend Burt Reynolds ....
Free association is part of the bedrock of a truly free society, and it has been systematically undermined for the last 100 years (at least). Silencing The Opposition, from a Moron no less, discusses the issue. I don't agree completely, but it's worth a read.
I would also argue that all Americans of every group should be entitled under our laws regarding free association, to exclude from their company anyone they desire, and for any reason they desire it.
Black groups should be entitled to exclude whites and vice versa. Businesses should be allowed to do the same if they're willing to pay the price for it. If a black owned business wants to exclude whites and cater to just 11% of the population with their business, I believe that is their right. White groups and businesses should be allowed to do the same.
The only exception to this rule should be government, which should be required to provide the same service to all citizens regardless of what groups they belong to. But government should not be required to provide equal service to non-citizens. They didn't legally buy it; they shouldn't get to use it. If you want to go crazy and offer government service to legal residents, I'll probably quibble on which services, but I'm open to discussion on it.
I am no expert, but this is fun to listen to....
Joe Satriani
©2024 by AceCorp LLC. All Rights Reserved. Please use scale at reception for maximum schadenboner size allowed through inner doors.
Them Dem Kickers
OregonMuse
Mike Hammer came up with this and I added a few touches to it:
Them Dem Kickers
How 'bout Them Dem Kickers,
Ain't they fun?
Kickin' them Dems,
Right in they buns.
Kickin' them snowflakes,
Kickin' them sluts,
Kickin' them feminists,
In they butts
Look at Them Dem Kickers,
Ain't they cute?
Some use a shower-shoe,
Some use a boot.
Kickin' them yuuge
Kickin' them tiny
Kickin' them hipsters
In they hiney
Them dadgum Dem Kickers,
Ain't they a scream?
Runnin' 'round kickin',
Ever Dem what's seen.
How to be a Dem Kicker?
Don't need a ticket.
Find a dirty old hippie,
Haul off and kick it!
(of course, h/t to Mason Williams who has a few more 'Them' poems)
Also, here is a kickass version of the 'Firefly' theme:
(h/t the deplorable Ian Galt)
Open Thread
Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-28-2017
—OregonMuse
OregonMuse
(OK now, be honest: how many of you could have been in this photo?)
Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a pie fight on a Saturday afternoon. Unless you've been on a diet.
“The chessboard is the world, the pieces are the phenomena of the Universe, the rules of the game are what we call the laws of Nature and the player on the other side is hidden from us”
--Thomas Huxley
Problem 1 - White To Play (385)
Can White do anything about Black's two connected pawns that are on the verge of queening?
Hint: Limit Black's moves to force a mate in 2
6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1
Continue reading
Problem 2 - Black To Play (387)
Hint: Mate in 3
5r1k/pp6/8/4b1pp/6p1/1B6/P1q1N2P/4R1KR b - - 0 1
Pic Notes
I stole today's pic of nerds in their natural habitat from W1XT's qrz.com page. For you ham radio nerds, he's got great pics of his vintage radios, including a sweet, sweet 'S' Line, fully operational, and looking like it's in mint condition.
I think what he's using in the photo is a Heathkit AT-1 transmitter and some sort of Hallicrafters receiver.
Me, I used to play chess a lot over ham radio, back in the day, so yeah, I could've been in the photo. In fact, I played what I considered to be my first "serious" game over the radio. In 1972. Not using cw, though, we were on 40m ssb. It lasted over 2 hours. I won in 61 moves, but I was very lucky. Multiple mistakes were made by both of us, but he made the last one.
There was an big-time, multi-player chess match that was conducted entirely over the radio. I'm referring, of course, to the 1945 U.S vs. U.S.S.R. Wireless match, that paired the 10 top U.S. players against U.S.S.R's ten best (excepting Paul Keres). Due to Cold War travel restrictions, the moves for each game were relayed back and forth by radio. Each pair of masters played 2 games, and, not to put too fine a point on it, we got our asses handed to us. The final score was 15.5-4.5, but if you look at the results closely, it was actually worse. Our two top boards, Arnold Denker and Sammy Reshevsky, were shut out, 2-0. And on third board, Reuben Fine only managed half a point. The American team only actually won 2 games, the rest of the points coming from draws.
Prior to this point, the USA had won four straight Chess Olympiads from 1931 to 1937 (the USSR did not participate), and was considered a chess powerhouse. In the 1930s, our top grandmasters Denker, Fine, and Reshevsky could go toe-to-toe with the world's best and it was thought that the next world champion might be one of the Americans. But then World War II intervened and brought everything to a screeching, grinding halt. But the Soviets had been quietly building their chess program and this wireless match marked the start of their half-century of world domination. Meanwhile, chess in the USA pretty much went into a marked decline, accelerated by Reuben Fine's decision to give up chess at the height of his career because he couldn't make a living at it.
And speaking of antique radios, a friend of mine likes to collect them. Here is one of them, an Atwater Kent Model 10C from the 1920s.
Problem 3 - White To Play (3)
Hint: White can win a big material advantage.
Anash Giri
6k1/2R5/2n1r3/5R1B/7P/6P1/7K/4q3 w - - 0 56
Magnus Carlsen
After 55...Kg8
Here is a game played by the world champion at a recent tournament. Carlsen played 56.Bf7+ and the game was eventually drawn -- after 123(!) moves. But there is clearly a better move here. See if you can best the world champion by finding the line he missed.
Ornate Chess Set
Thanks to AlexTheChick for sending a link to a page of ornate chess sets. Here's one, made by the East India Company in India c. 1830:
(click to embiggen)
This is one of those sets you just set up on a table in the corner and look at. I can't imagine actually playing a game with it. Looks like those pieces (ivory?) might chip or shatter on impact, if you dropped one. I think I like the board better than the pieces.
Endgame of the Week (Endgame 512)
Can White win? Show your work.
6k1/7p/5P1K/8/8/8/7P/8 w - - 0 1
___________
Solutions Update
Problem 1 - White To Play
6QK/8/8/8/8/p7/1p6/1k6 w - - 0 1
When there's advanced pawns and your king is far away, you can often win by making strategic attacks on the enemy king and bringing your own king up when he is forced to block the advanced pawn. Moron rickl's explanation of the technique is so good that I can just copy and paste it:
The first move is Qb3, and if Black moves Ka1 or Kc1, White can pick off the a-pawn and force Black's king back to b1. Then White moves his king. Black moves, the White queen checks, and forces him back to b1. The White king then moves another square closer. Eventually the White king will be close enough for the queen to take the pawn on b2 with mate.
Posted by: rickl at January 28, 2017 05:46 PM(sdi6R)
1. Qb3 Kc1
Not 1...a2 because 2.Qd1#
2.Qxa3 Kc2
3.Qa4+ Kc1
4.Qc4+ Kd1
5.Qb3+ Kc1
6.Qc3+ Kb1
This is the position White was trying to get. With the pawn blocked, he can bring his king one square closer, and repeat the process:
7.Kg7 Ka2
8.Qc2 Ka1
9.Qa4+ Kb1
10.Kf6
Slowly he turns...
10...Kc1
11.Qc4+ Kd2
12.Qb3 Kc1
13.Qc3+ Kb1
14.Ke5
Step by step...
14...Ka2
15.Qc2 Ka1
16.Qa4+ Kb1
17.Kd4
Inch by inch...
17...Kc1
18.Qa3 Kc2
19.Qc3+ Kb1
20.Qc4 Ka1
Bang! Pow! Zap!
21.Qa4+ Kb1
22.Kc3 Kc1
23.Qc2#
Problem 3 - White To Play
6k1/2R5/2n1r3/5R1B/7P/6P1/7K/4q3 w - - 0 56
After 55...Kg8
So instead of 56.Bf7+, Carlsen should have gone with
56. Rc8+! Re8
This is the only reply that avoids checkmate. If 56...Kg7 then 57.Rf7+ Kh6 58.Rh8#. Or 56...Kh7 is met with 57.Rf7+ Kh6 58.Rh8#
57.Rxe8+ Qxe8
58.Bxe8 and White's material advantage should be enough to win.
You can view the entire, grueling 123 move game here.
Problem 2 - Black To Play
5r1k/pp6/8/4b1pp/6p1/1B6/P1q1N2P/4R1KR b - - 0 1
1...Bd4+!
2.Kg2
2.Nxd4 loses to 2...Qf2#
2...Qe4+
3.Kg3 Qf3#
Also possible is 2...Rf2+, but it will take longer than 3 moves:
2...Rf2+
3.Kg1 Rg2+ (3.Kg3 Qd3#)
4.Kxg2 Qe4+
5.Kf1 Qf3# (or 5.Kg3 Qf3#)
Endgame of the Week
6k1/7p/5P1K/8/8/8/7P/8 w - - 0 1
1.Kg5!
Apparently 1.Kh5 fails because of 1...Kf7 2.Kg5 Ke6 3.h3 Kf7 4.Kf5 Kg8 5.Ke4 Kf7 6.Ke5 Ke8 7.Kf5 Kf7 and White can make no progress.
1...Kf7 (or 1...Kf8 is also possible: 2.Kf5 Kf7 3.Ke5 h5 4.h4 Kf8 5.Kf5 Kf7 6.Kg5 Ke6 7.Kg6 wins)
2.Kf5 Kf8 (2...Ke8 3. Ke6 Kf8 4. f7 h5 (4... h6 5. h3 h5 6. h4) 5. h4)
3.Ke6 Ke8
4.f7+ Kf8
5.Kf6! (5.h4? h5 and now there's no good move for White) (5.h3 h6 and again, the timing is wrong and Black can force a draw)
5...h5 (5...h6 6.h4 h5 7.Kg6 wins)
6. h3 h4
7. Kg6 #winning
___________
Note: that cryptic line of letters and numbers you see underneath each board diagram is a representation of the position in what is known as "Forsyth-Edwards Notation", or F.E.N. It's actually readable by humans. Most computer applications nowadays can read FEN, so those of you who may want to study the position, you can copy the line of FEN and paste into your chess app and it should automatically recreate the position on its display board. Or, Windows users can just "triple click" on it and the entire line will be highlighted so you can copy and past it into your chess app.
___________
So that about wraps it up for this week. Chess thread tips, suggestions, bribes, rumors, threats, and insults may be sent to my yahoo address: OregonMuse little-a-in-a-circle yahoo dott com.
Ace of Spades Pet Thread
Misanthropic Humanitarian
Hello Morons and pets, curl up on the couch. Grab a beverage and enjoy some animal tidbits and photos of PetMorons.
Moron Participation Day. A Little Bit of This. A Little Bit of That.
Mush, mush, run, run like the wind. h/t bluebell
Music can make your dogs happy. h/t L, Elle
If a chewing treat or rubber toy isn’t getting the job done when it comes to exciting your pooch, turning on the radio just might do the trick. Just be careful as to which station you put on, as a new study finds dogs can be particular when it comes to the type of music they prefer.
Researchers out of the University of Glasgow in Scotland, along with folks at the Scottish SPCA, found that reggae and soft rock topped the canine charts, though certain dogs do seem to have various tastes.
Perhaps an insensitive topic. What do you do when your pets pass on? Burial? Cremation? Taxidermy and drones.
h/t Tucker Steele
Over the years I've never had a digger dog, until the latest addition to the Mis. Hum. home. My dog isn't this clever. h/t IrishEi
As we are in January, it is that time of year for end of year/beginning of year reviews. Cats are no different. Performance review for cats. h/t Miley
Our first critter is commenter Miley's cat, here's the story.
"This is how Maire and I bonded - long before we adopted her, she would come up to the deck and allow me to scratch her with my toe (she wasn't keen on hands at first - I guess she figured toes were safer)."
Glad you have some toes left.
Our next submission is from gmlgmlgml, meet Max & Murphy.
"Boys are dreaming of lots of squeaky toys under the tree Christmas morning."
We hope that they received copious amounts.
Here is what svitelli had to say about this photo submitted to us.
"Jawa, Leonard & Penny meet Santa for the first time."
Sweet photo. Great job in getting all 3 to pose.
Buzzion submitted this photo of his 2 side kicks. Let's here about them.
"Here are my dogs who are impossible to get together long enough to take a picture. Watson is my 8 year old beagle, named because he is my sidekick so he couldn't be Sherlock. Tali is my new puppy mutt, named after Tali'Zorah of Mass Effect"
Nice looking dogs.
Here is what Robert had to say about this "Big Sweetie"
"Our 90lb boxer/pit/dane mix (we think), Duke. We think he's trying to fool potential burglars into thinking he's just a sweet baby. It's a clever ploy so he can sample some burglar rawhide."
Thanks long time Lurker.
Not much info given about this photo. Here is what we were provided.
"I am a fan of ACE and enjoy the pet moron posts.
Here is a photo my son took last week, that I have permission to share
and that is also posted on my blog site posted today 1-1-17.
http://www.youmeandtheafter.com/
I hope you find this worthy of sharing on Pet Morons this week.
youmeandtheafter"
Quite the photo. Thank you for the submission.
Weasel submitted this photo of Weasel Cat. "Soft white underbelly near a warm vent on a cold day!"
Tiem
Copper
We received these two photos from jrg dds.
Here is the story, "We lost our 16 year old Pomeranian, Tiem, late last year.
For Christmas we got a new Pomeranian puppy, Copper."
Sorry to hear of your loss, but congrats on your new addition.
Last but not least is this cutie.
"Miley adopted (mostly lurkers / occasional commenters) "Chas C-Q" and "elaine" seven years ago. She's half longhair, half wirehair, all dachshund, and nearly ten years old.
At fourteen pounds, she's about 30% larger than either of her mini dachshund parents. ("Hybrid vigor.") Her mother looked like a tiny Irish Setter (with very short legs); her father looked like a tiny blond schnauzer (with very short legs).
Like most dachshunds, she's smart, funny, snuggly, . . . and a tad bossy at times. Also very sweet."
What a great bunch of animals and wonderful photos. Thank you all for submitting your photos and sharing your pets with us. As ever we appreciate your patience in getting to your pets.
Have something animal related, you know where to send it, petmorons at gmail.
Have a great week!!
Saturday Gardening Thread: Dreamlands [KT]
Open Blogger
Itoh intersectional peonies are a hybrid cross between a bush peony and a tree peony. They are often referred to as Itoh peonies, after the first successful breeder of these magnificent peonies, Mr. Toichi Itoh.
Does that peony make you dream of a Japanese garden? Our hot, dry climate with little winter chill is not particularly well-suited for regular bush peonies. Sunset rates this type for the same climates, including ours, where both types are said to need part shade. I don't know anyone who grows them around here. At least until the price comes down, I'm not gonna try planting them. I'll probably settle for dreaming about seeing them in a Japanese garden. Somewhere. Anybody got suggestions?
Not all dreams are pleasant. And not everyone has the same image of a dream destination. I think the plant below, and its native habitat, might rank as nightmares for some people I know.
Continue reading
I've only been to the edge of the Badlands National Park. I thought there was a good reason for its name. It's not Manhattan.
But I think it is fascinating. Even some lefties like it. Apparently, not all of the federal employees at the park are wild about Trump, though. Twitter dust-up. Heh.
Anyway, the Trumpian grass shown above, Prairie Dropseed, is also profiled by the Missouri Botanical Garden. It is a clump-forming, drought-tolerant and decorative. If you like clumps of grass in your garden.
Foliage turns golden with orange hues in fall, fading to light bronze in winter. Open, branching flower panicles appear on slender stems which rise well above the foliage clump in late summer to 30-36" tall. Flowers have pink and brown tints, but are perhaps most noted for their unique fragrance (hints of coriander). Tiny rounded mature seeds drop to the ground from their hulls in autumn giving rise to the descriptive common name.
Sound like good food for quails. Or maybe even for some larger animals. It is shown below with the tall flower/seed stalks that rise above the foliage clumps in summer.
Gardens of The Horde
I got nothin' new. We're cutting and digging weeds. Eating a few greens. I still have some wildflower photos from Kindltot, which we will be seeing soon if all goes according to plan. Anyone else want to send in garden photos?
Oranges have been excellent the last few weeks in the supermarket. Haven't seen a big jump in veggie prices due to flooding at CaliGirl's ranch. Have you?
Still battling the effects of weather in your yard or garden?
Back to Peonies
Do you grow peonies? I'm ready to visit some peony gardens. Well, maybe not right now, but soon. Herbaceous peonies are very hardy, even in Alaska. This time of year, they are buried under piles of snow along the sides of many driveways across the country. But Festiva Maxima is an old cultivar that is known for doing better where winters are warmer than most others. I think it does fine in cold-winter climates, too. There are a few others like this. Mainly early varieties. Plants can last up to 50 years in the garden.
Intersectional Peonies bloom a little earlier than regular herbaceous peonies, and may be less prone to botrytis. They come in a wider color range than herbaceous peonies. They are quite a recent development. The first ones were apparently bred in the 1960s.
Tree Peonies include one of the parent species of Lemon Dream at the top of the post. They will grow closer to mild-weather coasts than herbaceous peonies. The flowers on some cultivars are YUUGE. They grow some knock-out specimens in Australia and New Zealand. Take a look.
Tree peonies bloom earlier than herbaceous peonies. The ones in the video below are in an actual Japanese garden, wearing little straw hats for the winter. They are blooming in late January. There are some other beautiful winter/early spring flowers in the video, too. Enjoy. Have a great week.
Thread below the Gardening Thread: Intersectionality [KT]
Open Blogger
I have discovered that I am totally behind the curve when it comes to understanding intersectionality. In 2015, a piece entitled Why Intersectionality Can't Wait ran in WaPo. Just in time for Donald Trump. The piece was written by the "leading scholar of critical race theory" who coined the term in 1989.
Ed Driscoll has linked a piece on how The Democrats Retreat from Reality:
"We did a poor job of communicating intersectionality," one candidate said. "I'm a walking intersectionality," said another. Millions of Americans have dropped out of the workforce, families struggle with addiction, crime is rising, and how do the men and women and non-binaries running for DNC chair respond? "Let them eat intersectionality!"
We are all walking intersectionalities now. Right along with Ashley Judd and David Brock. Do you feel better now that they have decided to learn how to talk to you?
Related: Driscoll's post on how Trump turned postmodernism against itself. Interesting reading. Thoughts?
Saturday Morning Weird News Dump
Misanthropic Humanitarian
Good morning Morons.
Saturday already. Where the hell did the week go?
Do you resemble this guy? I think I do, today, anyway.
Continue reading
Here are a few items that didn't get a lot of attention here at the AoSHQ.
- This elected official takes his new job seriously. Or he is a dumb shit. You decide.
- First there was road rage. Now there is parking rage.
- Living in a ME first world costs some money.
- Critical teaching at college? I call bullshit.
- Not being a good Samaritan costs a man 5 years in prison.
- Extra crispy makes you Xtra Crispy, IYKWIM.
- The Japanese culture takes a strange turn.
- An unexpected polar plunge.
- Cold & naked not a good idea.
- This gives new meaning to take a little off the sides.
That wraps it up for another session of weird news. Enjoy these stories or bring your own to this open thread.
As always, play nice with the others.
EMT 01/28/17 Catchetism of the Sciencytists edition
krakatoa
Nice to see such boundless faith awakening in the hearts of those who pursue skeptical inquiry.
"There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives."
You know how granola sciencytists such as Neil DeGrasse Tyson like to go on about the multiverse? One of the more fanciful postulations is that in the multiverse, all things are possible, and the laws of physics are infinitely malleable.
To wit: there are universes where pigs fly, where apples levitate, and where Hillary is President.
So, and don't blame me if upon reading this you cease to exist, it stands to reason within this school of thought that there is a universe out there whose laws of physics absolutely prohibits the existence of any other universe.
ONT #2: There's #FakeNews and #FakeNews
OregonMuse
The regularly scheduled ONT is bulging up faster than Megyn Kelly's sense of self-importance, so here is an emergency ONT which I hope will tide us over until morning. Open thread, of course, and I've managed to scare up a wee bit of content.
-------------
There's actually two kinds of #FakeNews. The first occurs when CNN reports stuff that isn't true. The second is when CNN doesn't report stuff that should be reported, stuff that really is kind of noteworthy, stuff that they'd report if circumstances were different. Such as this article from Investors Business Daily, Here's One Poll The Press Doesn't Want You To See:
Gallup report that came out last Friday, which took a final look at the President Obama's popularity over his eight years in office.
That poll found that Obama's overall average approval rating was a dismal 47.9%.
Only three presidents scored worse than Obama since Gallup started doing these surveys in 1945: never-elected Gerald Ford (47.2%), one-termer Jimmy Carter (45.4%), and Harry Truman (45.4%).
But, but... How could this be? Hasn't CNN been continually assailing us with poll numbers for Obama that make him sound like he's right up with Kim Jong Un? Didn't CNN highlight these high numbers for 8 years, just as they highlighted the low numbers for George Bush during the 8 previous 8 years?
Didn't they? I feel so, so... cheated, I guess the word is. It makes we wonder what else is out there waiting to be reported, now that Obama out of the picture and CNN doesn't have to suck up to him anymore.
By the way, how did 'W' do, compared with Obama?
Obama even did worse overall than Richard Nixon, whose average approval was 49%, and was less popular overall than George W. Bush, who got an average 49.4%.
Alrighty then. So basically CNN has been lying to us all this time. Good to know.
Actually, we already did.
Theologians divide sin into two categories, sins of commission, wherein you do wrong things, and sins of omission, wherein you don't do right things. We could name them #FakeNews1 and #FakeNews2, which would give us a little more information about what form CNN's malfeasance is taking.
But kudos to IBD for covering this Gallup report. I'm sure it will be on CNN Real Soon Now.
ONT - Everything According to Plan edition
krakatoa
Whathisname is indisposed, and the other whatstherenames are drinking. Or sleeping. Or most likely looking at pr0n, like whathisname.
So your extra special Friday ONT is produced by your friendly neigborhood krakatoa, and Hot Pockets the Clown.
Federal Expenditures are dropping, dropping, dropping.
Immigration laws are laws again.
Walls are being erected.
In other news:
To err is human. To errs is the MSM.
Nasty girls, ranked in order from least important and culturally relevant to most:
10: Madonna
9: Ashley "Puffy" Judd
8: Some teenage slam poet from Tennessee
7: Shia LaBeouf
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>-Exponential Gap-<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
1:
Speaking of Ashley Judd -- personally I try to pay as little attention to her as possible. I have fond memories of her early roles, mostly based on hormones and a sock.
It's difficult to ignore though, like the first time you meet LauraW's hump. Both are pudgy, wild-eyed and bed-headed, flailing about with motion that's somewhere between human and animatronic jellyfish. Both smell of hobo sweat and bloody sheets. But only one of them can speak with correct grammar and a surprisingly beguiling voice, and the other is Ashley Judd.
Pre-Caturday Cat:
This ONT brought to you by Beta Males:
Close it up