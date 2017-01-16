Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

The New Arrival

The New Arrival

Auguste Toulmouche Very Victorian, even though he was a Frog. But it is a sweet scene, executed marvelously....







MSM Delenda Est —OregonMuse You have to see this to believe it. Lying, partisan CNN hacks can't understand why everybody despises them. They have no clue. They literally have no clue. Ha ha ha ha!! Their bewildered butt-hurt fills me with joy, and invigorates me like warm sunshine after a dreary winter. And here's my editorial response to the CNN panel of lying sh*tweasels:

Also they don't like being called the "Clinton News Network", either. Watch the CNN infobabe get her knickers all in a knot when confronted with the truth:

Update: MSM pwn'd! After a Korean passenger plane miscalculated and came down hard on the San Francisco airport runway, here is how a local TV station announced the news: How did this get on the air? Did it not occur to *one* of these idiots that these names were obvious spoofs?

Food Thread: A Food Show Host Who Is Not A Dick? —CBD

H/T to some Moron who didn't (too embarrassed?) to give his nic I watch Guy Fieri's flagship show, "Diners, Drive-ins And Dives," mostly because some of the dishes he finds are fantastic looking, and often quite inventive. But his schtick wore thin a long time ago....the frosted tips, the silly glasses worn backwards, the stupid teenager shorts and flip-flops, and his seemingly congenital inability to swallow food. What? Oh...just watch. He never swallows. And his opinions of the food are scripted too. Nothing is the best,; it always "one of the best." Hey Guy...just say what you think? That might be interesting. But here is another perspective, courtesy of commenter "Lizzy," and I must say, it is pleasant to read about a celebrity who isn't a total dick in real life. Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant is a refreshing antidote to the typical celebrity chef who is an awesomely vile person to everyone except the reviewers and the high rollers who finance his next venture. Continue reading

And it really seems like he genuinely cares about the restaurants and people he visits. "Exactly one month after filming our episode, our entire restaurant burned to the ground," Bufkin said. "And one of the first people to call us -- while the place was actually still on fire -- was Guy Fieri. He wanted to see how we were, if he could help, but overall just to encourage us to get back on our feet." I know two people in the industry who have had professional contact with one of the most famous of the TV chefs (you can guess), and both of them have said that he is a total douchebag who is incredibly rude to everyone. This story makes me hopeful that it isn't a universal attribute of famous chefs.

******

Union Square Cafe is an iconic New York City restaurant, and unlike many other pretentious and silly icons, this one has been a fine restaurant for about 30 years. They moved recently, a few blocks up the street, and it is a testament to the quality of its management that the new place is swamped...just like the old place. Totally impossible to get a reservation. And the reason? Their crazy idea that if they provide excellent food, excellent service, an elegant and comfortable setting at a relatively reasonable price, they will succeed. Who knew? Union Square Cafe's Bar Nuts are great. And at most other restaurants the nuts are an afterthought, but at this place? Nope. They take everything seriously. And it shows. I have been a few times, mostly eating at the bar (the best way to eat at a good restaurant), and without fail the bartenders were fantastic at their craft, knowledgeable about the menu, able to serve with style and grace, and one of them even remembered me from my last visit several years before. That's a win in my book.

******

Do Not Make This!

Sea Scallops with Brussels Sprouts and Mustard Sauce Oooh...let's put together three ingredients that don't mesh well at all because we are completely out of ideas and we have a deadline! Sea scallops are expensive ($20+/lb around here), and really good when cooked about as simly as possible. Why tart up something that is just perfect on its own?

******

17 Instant Ramen Hacks

17 Instant Ramen Hacks

Not everyone cooks elaborate meals every day, and this has some great looking riffs on plain old ramen. Okay, a lot of them are stupid or silly, but there are several, in particular the first one, that are serious alternatives to the standard ramen meal.

Tyler Florence may not be a great chef, but most of his recipes are solid, bordering on excellent renditions of classic dishes. There are more recipes for chili than there are cookbooks in the world, but here is a really good one, and a fine place to start if you feel like elaborating on a simple dish. Beef Chili

3 tablespoons olive oil



3 pounds beef shoulder, cut into large cubes



Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper



2 tablespoons ancho chili powder



1 tablespoons ground coriander



1 tablespoon ground cumin



1 tablespoon sweet paprika



1 tablespoon dried oregano



1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon



2 onions, diced



10 garlic cloves, halved



3 canned chipotle peppers in adobo, chopped



1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped



1 teaspoon sugar



2 tablespoons tomato paste



1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, crushed by hand



1/2 cup masa harina



3 cups shredded white Cheddar, for garnish



2 bunches chopped chives, for garnish



1 1/2 cups sour cream, for garnish

In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil. Season the beef shoulder all over with salt and pepper, add it to the pot and brown it. As it's browning stir in the chili powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, oregano and cinnamon. Lower the temperature under the meat to "toast" the spices. In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil. Season the beef shoulder all over with salt and pepper, add it to the pot and brown it. As it's browning stir in the chili powder, coriander, cumin, paprika, oregano and cinnamon. Lower the temperature under the meat to "toast" the spices. In a food processor puree the onions, garlic, chipotle peppers, jalapeno, tomato paste and sugar and add it to the pot. Increase the heat to medium to steam vegetables a little and sweeten the peppers. Add enough water to cover by 1 inch, about 1 quart, and add tomatoes with their liquid. Bring to a boil and skim off any foam that rises to the surface. Reduce the heat and simmer until the meat is fork-tender and comes apart with no resistance, about 2 hours. As it cooks down, add more water, if necessary. When done, stir in the masa harina. Take a potato masher and mash the chili so the meat comes apart in shreds. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Garnish each serving with the shredded Cheddar, chives, and sour cream. [If you don't have masa harina, use ground corn tortillas]

Low Content ONT —WeirdDave S-a-t-u-r-d-a-y, NIGHT! What, nobody else remembers the Bay City Rollers? Wildly popular as I was in elementary and middle school. I still remember my first school dance. Disco was king, and I felt I should have some "chains" to wear. I wore the chain from a bathtub plug around my neck (I took the plug off first. Hee! I should have left it on, I might have started a trend a la Flava Flav and clocks.). Now that we have the embarrassing story section of the evening out of the way, on with the ONT! Just think, only 6 more days until we're done with the president's grand strategy of playing 3-D chess with foreign foes. All I can say is

What Are All The Farqwads Up To? Making Shrek memes. This is apparently a thing. Like this:

or this:



I'd smh, but who am I to talk? I once wore a bathtub chain to a dance.

America Between LA and NY Chrris Arnade is a journalist in the old school sense of the world. He goes out and reports on the parts of America that many coast bound media types eschew. Last year he traveled all over the U.S., rustbelt, sunbelt, deep south, wherever, just talking to the people he met. It's compelling stuff. (HERE COMES A LINK!-------->) Here is the first entry in a couple of hundred tweet long tweetstorm that he put out about 2016. Each tweet is a picture of someone he met or somewhere he went, along with a description (in 140 characters or less) of them and their lives. Interspersed with the pictures are links to a few (not many, maybe a half dozen) articles that he wrote while he was on the road. If anything, scrolling through the tweetstorm reminds me of the best aspects of the old Life magazine. Unlike Peter Fonda, this man went looking for America, and he found it everywhere. America may still be the land of the free and the home of the brave, but decades of policy shaped to serve the needs of the coastal elites (of both parties) have also left it the land of the fix and the home of the rage for too many others. You'll also find moving examples of faith, love, joy and patriotism. It will take a while to work through all of the tweets, but I encourage you to do so. I've had it sitting in my queue as ONT fodder for a couple of weeks now, and haven't used it because it deeper than most ONT stuff, but I'm using it tonight. Please do go read. Troll Buster Level : Master

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina wins Twitter for the week, and maybe the year, with his one word destruction of a left wing asshole:



Boy, those tolerant lefties, they sure love to throw around the N word, don't they? Kudos to Senator Scott for dropping the hammer (and the mic) on this troll.

Related: Yahoo Finance may be looking for a new social media person this week. What they MEANT to tweet out was a link to a story about Trump wanting a “bigger Navy”. Unfortunately, the B and the N keys are right next to each other, and what they DID tweet out was....quite different. (I won't embed it, but you can see the tweet at the link if you're so inclined. Warning for N word) What's really amazing is that while there was some predictable outrage and pearl clutching, I think most people understood that it was an innocent mistake, and black twitter turned the typo into a mocking hashtag, with side splitting results. You can search it on Twitter if you're so inclined, much of it is quite amusing. Maybe we're making progress.

NFL News This week the San Diego Chargers announced that they are moving to LA. The family that owns them is worth billions, but they didn't want to pony up $175 million to fix their stadium. When the taxpayers refused to pay, the team, er, bolted. They announced the move along with unveiling a new, lame logo. Fans were quick to point out that it looked like a lousy cross between the LA Dodgers logo and the Tampa Bay Lightning logo, and the Tampa Bay Lightning Twitter feed brought down the house with the tweet of the night: *checks mentions*

*squints*

*clears throat*



for the record, us & the @dodgers are just friends https://t.co/jBoJhZlYVD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 12, 2017



Idiots, All of Them

In case you haven't heard, Philadelphia just enacted a huge tax on soda and most other similar drinks. Massive New Soda Tax In Philly Is Leaving Residents In Shock So, would anyone care to guess what happened? That's right, the cost of drinks skyrocketed, and now the mayor of Philly is spitting nails furious. Philly Mayor Blames ‘Price Gouging’ for Outrage Generated by City’s New Soda Tax Of course he does. A box of soda syrup costs retailers $60. The gross (before expenses) profit per box is $20, and the city levied a tax of $57.60 per box. That means the city is charging three times what a distributor makes, and that's before he pays employees, the power bill or anything else, expecting him to just eat the cost. These people are insane.

Good Dogs



Dogs? What about cats? After all, it is Caturday Well, yes, but the cats asked me to stop posting their pictures. Said y'all are just too annoying. Wacky Waving Arms!

Tonight's ONT brought to you by Winston Churchill:

Are You Ready For Some Elbows Football? —Misanthropic Humanitarian Houston

New England

Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread 01-14-2017 —OregonMuse



Harry Potter and the Passed Pawn

Good afternoon morons and moronettes, and welcome to the Saturday Afternoon Chess/Open Thread, the only AoSHQ thread with content specifically for all of us chess nerds who pay homage in the temple of Caïssa, goddess of the chessboard. And, for those of you who aren't nerdly enough for chess, you can use this thread to talk about checkers, or other games, or politics, or whatever you wish, only please try to keep it civil. Nobody wants to get into a Black Friday brawl on a Saturday afternoon. Because, after all, it's not Black Friday.

Problem 1 - White To Play (382) Hint: White can win material



8/p1n5/1p3k2/2p2B2/8/2P2R2/Pr5r/2R3K1 w - - 0 1





Problem 2 - White To Play (81) Hint: White mates in 5



2rqnrk1/pp3ppp/1b1p4/3p2Q1/2n1P3/3B1P2/PB2NP1P/R5RK w - - 0 1





Pic Notes When Tolkien wrote his "Lord of the Rings" novels, he, of course, invented a number of different languages for the peoples who inhabited the world he had created. One of the exceptions is the language of Rohan. Here, Tolkien just used an obscure dialect of old English, which was good enough for his purposes. We see something similar going on in the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Harry is shown playing chess using odd, funky pieces that look just like the kind of pieces you'd think you'd find in an academy of magic. But, those red and white pieces weren't invented for this movie. They're actually replicas of the famed Isle of Lewis chess pieces, which were originally carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century. The original set was discovered on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland by a local shepherd in 1831 [when] the sea carried away a sandbank...uncovering a mysterious building that had been buried under the sand. A peasant working nearby found what he concluded to be a collection of Elves and Gnomes...He sold them to a local collector who realized they were chessmen. There were 78 pieces in all belonging to eight or more sets; 67 are now in the British Museum and the rest in the National Museum, Edinburgh. Experts are unanimous in regarding them as the most astonishing collection of ancient chessmen in existence. Here are some of the actual Isle of Lewis pieces as displayed in the British Museum:



The photo, which you can click on for a larger version, was sent to me by CBD, who apparently had to flee the country for reasons he did not reveal -- although I suspect some ill-advised sports betting might have been involved. So he paid a visit to the British Museum, probably to establish an alibi, and snapped a few pics. Thanks, CBD, and if Vinnie comes around, I'll swear I never saw you. A number of different replica sets are readily available. The House of Staunton sells a replica set that looks enough like the photo that I suspect it might be the one they actually used.

Problem 3 - White To Play (BWTC 189) Hint: Mate in 2



1rb1r1k1/2q1pp1p/p2p2pB/2pP4/1pP2Q2/1P1n4/P4PPP/2R1R1K1 w - - 0 1



Problem 4 - White To Play (BWTC 190) OK, here's one that will prove to be quite challenging. What's best for White? Hint: White can mate, but it's 8 moves out



r2q1r1k/pppbNppp/3p1P1n/2b1n1NQ/4P3/1B5P/PPP3P1/R1B2R1K w - - 0 1





Endgame of the Week (Endgame 254) It is Black's move. Can he force a stalemate or a draw by some other means? Show your work.



5K1k/7p/6p1/6P1/7P/8/8/8 b - - 0 1



___________ Solutions Update Problem 1 - White To Play



8/p1n5/1p3k2/2p2B2/8/2P2R2/Pr5r/2R3K1 w - - 0 1



Establishing a rook on your opponents 2nd rank is a good thing. Putting a second rook there is, in most cases, decisive. But in this position, White can use a discovered check to cut off the defense of the rook near his king: 1.Bc2+! Ke7 Black has no choice 2.Kxh2 And now White should win.

Problem 2 - White To Play



2rqnrk1/pp3ppp/1b1p4/3p2Q1/2n1P3/3B1P2/PB2NP1P/R5RK w - - 0 1



You can almost guess how this is going to go, what with 3 white pieces bearing down on the g7 pawn and all. But there is a bit of a hazard getting there. 1.Qxg7+! Of course. 1...Nxg7

2.Rxg7+ Kh8 And now, the hazard. If you were White, you might be tempted to play 3.Rg5+? Because discovered checks are tactically useful, most of the time. But not this time. 3...Nxb2! Oops. Forgot about that knight, didn't you? So 3.Rg5 is a mistake. Also bad is 3.Rag1 because of, get this, 3...Nxb2. Instead, you should play 3.Rg8+! Kxg8 Don't worry, you have another rook available. 4.Rg1+ Qg5

5.Rxg5#

Problem 3 - White To Play



1rb1r1k1/2q1pp1p/p2p2pB/2pP4/1pP2Q2/1P1n4/P4PPP/2R1R1K1 w - - 0 1



1.Qf6! This places Black firmly on the horns of a dilemma. If he takes the queen with 1...exf6 then 2.Rxe8#. But any other move by Black results in 2.Qg7#.

Problem 4 - White To Play OK, here's one that will prove to be quite challenging. What's best for White?



r2q1r1k/pppbNppp/3p1P1n/2b1n1NQ/4P3/1B5P/PPP3P1/R1B2R1K w - - 0 1



I futzed around with this problem for about an hour, with no success. Finally, I said the heck with it and set it up in my chess app. I felt bad for cheating, but on the other hand, the app's analysis told me I was actually on the right track. But I lost my way. 1.fxg7+ Kxg7

2.Qxh6+ Kxh6

3.Ne6+ Kh5 I had managed to get this far. Yay me. But then 4.Rf6 The threat here is 5.Rh6#. And this is the move I didn't see. I kept trying to continue the attack with checking moves such as 4.g4+ and 4.Nf4+, but the Black king kept slipping through my hands like a greased pig, and I eventually ran out of checks. But with White's rook now in play, all Black can do is throw pieces in the way to delay the mate: 4...Be3

5.Bxe3 Ng4

6.Rf5+ Kh4

7.Bg5+ Kh5

8.Nf4# There's also a mate in 10 that I completely did not see. I suspect not many of you saw it, either: 1.Nxh7 Qxe7

2.fxg7+ Kxg7

3.Qxh6+ Kg8

4.Ng5 Qxg5

5.Qxg5+ Ng6

6.Qxg6+ Kh8

7.Bxf7 Be3

8.Bxe3 Rxf7

9.Bd4+ Rf6

10.Bxf6# Told you it was challenging.

Endgame of the Week



5K1k/7p/6p1/6P1/7P/8/8/8 b - - 0 1



Black can't escape. He can either move 1...h6 or 1...h5: 1...h5

2.Kf7 Kh7

3.Kf6 Kg8

4.Kxg6 Ignoring the 'h' file pawns, this is a classic won position for White. Black has to move his king to either f8 or g8, and whichever one he chooses, White will take control of the queening square at g8. So: 4...Kf8

5.Kh7 Kf7

6.g6+ and wins or 4...Kh8

5.Kf7 Kh7

6.g6+ Kh8

7.g7+ Kh7

8.g8=Q+ Kh6

9.Qg6# So let's look at Black's other first move: 1...h6

2.h5 Kh7

3.Kf7 Again, Black has two moves, either 3...gxh5 or 3...hxg5. The first one is the easy one: 3...gxh5

4.g6+ Kh8

5.g7+ Kh7

6.g8=Q# or: 3...hxg5

4.hxg6+ Kh6

5.g7 Kh5

6.g8=Q and wins. Hope to see you all next week!

Saturday Gardening Thread: Wild Things [KT] —Open Blogger Well, OK, it's not a tornado, a hurricane or blizzard, but I thought this photo was representative of damage from the recent Atmospheric River that hit the West Coast. I have been on this road in the summer. This is McKinley Grove Road, 7.5 miles above Dinky Creek Bridge. Excepting fire-related weather events, this is about the wildest kind of weather we have had in Central California lately. Has weather affected your gardening or other activities this week? Problems anticipated in the coming week? Due to technical difficulties, we do not have as many of Kindltot's wildflower photos as I had planned. But we can adjust. We can also discuss some other wild things. UPDATE: More photos added. Continue reading

Thread below the Gardening Thread: Chicago Dreams and Memes [KT] —Open Blogger Serving your mid-day open thread needs Well, I missed Obama's Last Campaign Rally this week. Yes I could, yes I did. But the Chicago location of the rally triggered me to seek out a safe space for thought somewhere in Chicago. Maybe with the Chicago Boyz? David Foster wonders why college professors and entertainers often have similar political views. Do you have any clues? Continue reading

I also found his nice little piece on Jargon, Proverbs and Memes. It starts with a discussion of buzzwords in education. He also quotes Sarah Hoyt: Of all the ways people have come up with to avoid thinking, I like memes the most. They are so ridiculously easy to fall into. You see the words, you see the picture and you go "ah ah, that's so true." Even when on a minute's reflection it makes no sense whatsoever. . . I think in a way it follows the same pattern that proverbs followed in more ancient cultures. . . While proverbs were ways not to have to think or short cuts around thinking, they weren't, by themselves, pernicious. . . Proverbs are in a way, the encoding of societal wisdom into short cuts to lead people into ways that have worked before. . . Memes are similar, but you have to remove societal wisdom and put in "the commanding forces of culture and mass media. What is your favorite buzzword or meme? Or the one that makes you cringe the most?



Michael Wolff: Trump Has Upset the Establishment By Letting Them Know Their Station and Status are Not Secure —Ace Really good piece. The ongoing expressions of shock on the part of the cultural establishment--expressed on a daily basis by The New Yorker, New York magazine and The New York Times, anything, apparently, with New York in its title--reflect their fears that the development of a more careful, regulated and corrected world is about to be undone. That the unapologetic white male has returned. You could hardly find a more threatening and throwback version of that than Trump--a rich, voluble, egomaniacal, middle-aged pussy hound... The culture norm is as starkly confronted as the political norm with proof that it's not speaking to the lives of a sizeable part of the nation: that same pussy talk that shocked cosmopolitans turns out not to be of much concern, and even to express a casual day-to-day reality, for many Americans.... INSTINCTIVELY OR BY CANNY PLAN, Trump converted the conservatives' parochial and rate-limiting culture war on abortion and gay marriage into a much more visceral campaign against the political pieties of sophisticated America, with Trump as the ultimate revenge on upper-middlebrow cultural life. It's the mannered and effete against the profane and immediate.... This attack on careful, orderly, prescribed culture is what happens when the culture stops talking about real things--at least what a significant part of the country regards as real and important. Or, it is--and certainly is inevitably thought to be by those cultural standard bearers under attack--a sinister onslaught against enlightenment itself.... Indeed, the election reengages a gender battle that many people on the New York side of the Trump gap had thought was mightily going in only one direction. The vestigial and primitive American man, unreconstructed, baying at the moon (probably high on opiates)--the alt-right in the liberal view--voiceless for many years (or, anyway, wise to shut up), now had Donald "Let me be your voice" Trump. The obvious message of his sudden resurgence of course is that he didn’t go away or reform: He was just shut out. Without any place in upper-middlebrow culture, except as an occasional enemy of reason or subject of scandal, there was no bridge to who he was--no humanity left for him. Very good piece. He has some suggestions for media-types who would like to actually get to know what is happening in America -- but I doubt he'll find any takers.

Thank God It's GAINZZZDay —Ace I have no GAINZZZ these last two weeks according to any measurement. In fact, my Stupid Scale claims I've gained two pounds. And even though I've actually gained some muscle (but not two pounds' worth), it claims my bodyfat % has zoomed up by six percent. But I look pretty good. I'm not wearing those shirts I used to pick out that were strategically drapey to try to hide my belly. Here are some things to look at: A Time article from last March about intermittent fasting. Jason Fung put out a new book (with Livin' La Vida Low Carb blogger Jimmy Moore) all about Intermittent Fasting this past fall. There's an article about it here. I haven't read it yet. Pretty awesome video about building your own DIY power rack with about $200 in lumber and a little bit of easy-to-find pipe. And if you dig that, check their other videos to see how to add a pull-up bar to the rack, and dip bars, and a pull-down pulley rig for doing lat pulls and triceps extensions. I really wanted to do that -- I really want to do that -- but I estimated that the odds I would cut at least one finger off with a saw at better than 60% and figured multiple surgeries would take the price of the thing higher than $200 for me. But if you're handy with tools, your costs might be lower. And speaking of DIY: I also wanted to hear about any progress on the hobbies you've started recently, or any plans you're making for the near future. Oh: I wanted to mention this: A commenter (forget who) recommended citrulline to me. I forget the reason offered. I thought it was recommended as a recovery supplement. But I think it's more of a pre-workout supplement-- energy-boosting. Anyway, it actually does seem to work. I have more energy when I take it than when I don't. So much so I threw some more money away buying a pre-workout stack that contains citrulline (along with a lot of caffeine and yohimbe, whatever that is). Caffeine obviously gives you energy. But that part makes me jittery. The citrulline, though: I think that actually does work on its own, without caffeine-like side effects.

House Passes Mattis Waiver; Also Moves First Step in Obamacare Repeal —Ace The Mad Dog is unchained. As you probably know, a federal law of questionable constitutionality states that a nominee must be at least seven years a civilian before being appointed to a cabinet position. The House voted 268-151 on the waiver. Thirty-six Democrats voted in favor of the waiver, while one Republican, Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.), voted against it. The Senate on Thursday voted 81-17 to pass the waiver. Amash, huh? Keep your eye out for that name in the next story. The House also took the first step towards repealing Obamacare, which is a measure to block the Democrats from filibustering a repeal in the Senate: The framework does not directly deal with repealing the Affordable Care Act. Rather, it would prevent Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a future bill nixing and replacing the health law. That's critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, and Republicans have only a 52-48 Senate majority. The budget, which does not need the president's signature, was considered a critical step for majority Republicans in their bid to work with the incoming Donald Trump administration in fulfilling vows to replace the health care law. According to Phil Kerpen, Amash was super-busy in the House today: R No votes on repeal resolution:

Amash, Dent, Fitzpatrick, Jones, Katko, Labrador, MacArthur, Massie, McClintock — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 13, 2017 Update: Drew provided this explanation from Amash: Most massive budget in U.S. history passed 227-198. It adds more than $9 TRILLION to the debt over the next decade. https://t.co/P4nqi35X0q https://t.co/XnRC8s3FaQ — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 13, 2017



Human Rights Watch Declares Donald Trump a Threat to Human Rights —Ace "No comment," said a drone-bomb President Really Good at Kill-Lists ordered to kill an American citizen. I don't really care about that much, but shouldn't these lunatics? [A]ccording to HRW, anyone who supports repeal of Obamacare or is pro-life is a threat to human rights. Good to know. Meanwhile, the report eventually gets to the U.S. use of drones. President Obama, who approves every target and is therefore directly responsible for the loss of life described here, barely gets a mention, much less a scolding... They bring that up as an avenue of threat that Donald Trump presents, without actually saying much about the guy who bragged about being really good at drawing up kill-lists. Comments Posted by Ace at 03:31 PM

New Democratic Senate Retard Demands to Know if CIA Will Be Bringing the War on Climate Change —Ace "We're serious and reality-based!" the squealed using a secret language composed of balloon animals. Senator @kamalaharris (D-CA) asks #CIA Director Nominee Rep. Mike #Pompeo about #ClimateChange. pic.twitter.com/q7Owx39D1Q — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2017

Wait... What Century is This? —krakatoa German Courts set precedence that violence against German Jews are "a justified expression of criticism of Israel’s policies." This is what happens as you successfully dehumanize a defined set of people. First the lies posed as "just questions", leading to cautionary language about the supposed wrongs committed by that set of people. Then the caustic language inciting "mostly peaceful" protests. And then a steady escalation into steadily increasing violent acts. Each escalation justified by the permissiveness shown towards the previous, all en route to one final solution. UPDATE: There seems to be some doubt in the minds of the horde on the veracity of this report. To clarify, this report is about a higher court affirmation of a lower-court's ruling in 2015. There is no question of the Synagogue attack occurring, who the attackers were, and what the lower court ruling was. I suppose the current story could be false, and that a higher court ruling didn't occur. I'm not a fact-checker extraordinaire like the WaPo, or CNN, so I don't have the time resources to scrub German court records to affirm this update on the 2015 court ruling. If it turns out to be false, I'll be sure to issue a correction. Comments Posted by krakatoa at 10:30 AM

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

Nocturne: Blue and Gold - Old Battersea Bridge

James Abbott McNeill Whistler Comments Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM

Obama Quietly Leaks That He's Ending "Wet Foot, Dry Foot" Asylum Policy for Cubans —Ace Because, you see, Cuba is no longer a human rights violator, after undertaking no reforms that Obama did not demand they undertake to get more American dollars. he Obama administration is ending the “wet foot, dry foot” policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the United States without visas. That’s according to a senior administration official, who said the policy change was effective immediately. The official said the U.S. and Cuba have spent several months negotiating the change, including an agreement from Cuba to allow those turned away from the U.S. to return. By the way, Bradley Manning is on Obama's short list for commutation. Because, you know, he* takes hacking-then-sending-confidential-information-to-Wikileaks so darned seriously. * I should note that this dude's preferred pronoun is "she." He prefers if you refer to him as "she." Comments Posted by Ace at 08:07 PM

FBI IG Announces Investigation into Comey's (and Others') Pre-Election Actions —Ace John Sexton digests the scope of the investigation, and notes that some aspects of the investigation will involve actions by people suspected of being biased in favor of Hillary Clinton. For example, remember the Deputy Director of the FBI who mostly ran the Hillary Clinton probe? And remember that Hillary headlined a fundraiser to raise money for his wife's political run? Yeah, that'll be looked at. As streiff from Red State notes, however, there is one Big Tell in this investigation: They won't be looking into Loretta Lynch's meeting with Bill Clinton, nor her fuzzy claims about whether she would, or would not, fully recuse herself from any role in deciding whether or not to prosecute her tarmac-buddy's wife. The Deep State will have its say.

In Surprise Which Should Have Surprised No One At All, Barack Obama Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to... The Sheriff, Joe Biden —Ace Obama awards Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom is surprise ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ToQ4sS88ji — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 12, 2017

You know what he's really suggesting here by this act, though. @AceofSpadesHQ pic.twitter.com/XXJpGNBVwV — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) January 12, 2017

Firm Behind Trump Dossier Also Claimed Planned Parenthood Sting Videos Were Deceptively Edited —Ace A firm that Democrats pay to say whatever Democrats need an "expert" to say to their media friends. Mark Hemingway at the WS: That's not all Fusion GPS has been up to in recent years. In 2015, Planned Parenthood was stung by a video expose that detailed its involvement in human organ trafficking—organs harvested from the bodies obtained after abortions. Those behind the expose, David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress, knew they would be severely scrutinized so they released dozens of hours of raw footage that their documentary evidence was culled from to show that their reports had not been selectively edited. Nor were they misrepresenting the shocking statements of Planned Parenthood officials. Nonetheless, Planned Parenthood produced a "forensic report" concluding that the videos had in fact been manipulated. The author of that report was none other than Fusion GPS. If you bothered to read the details of Fusion GPS's report it made some damning concessions, even admitting there was no "widespread evidence of substantive video manipulation." But overall, the report was calculated to be misleading and was nothing but an underhanded PR stunt for Planned Parenthood.

Mid-Morning Open Thread —CBD

At the Lapin Agile

Pablo Picasso Comments Posted by CBD at 09:30 AM

Ben Smith Defends His Jackassishly Partisan Decision to Publish Trump Dump; Gets Flustered When Asked if He'd Similarly Publish Such Unverified Claims About Other Figures —Ace Video below. One thing I'll say in his very, very partial defense. Mickey Kaus spoke a long while ago about "Dark Star" news -- it's news that the news media is talking about behind the scenes, but won't publish it, because they can't verify it (or, as in Bill Clinton's case, don't want to verify it). Kaus called it a "Dark Star" situation because while you could not see the massive object itself -- see, it's a Dark Star, shedding no light -- you could nonetheless tell its presence by the gravitation it exerted on things you could see. Since the #NeverTrump lunatics and liberal lunatics (two categories, by the way, it's increasingly difficult to tell apart) have been lunacizing themselves over this document, in a way, it's better that we do all get to see it, and get to see the seed of madness that has germinated so lushly inside the minds of the deranged hyperpartisans. We can finally see the lunatic "logic" behind their increasingly inexplicable behavior.

Here's @chucktodd's interview with @BuzzFeedBen about BuzzFeed's decision to publish that dossier https://t.co/Oa7Fs6IVLT — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 11, 2017

Here's @chucktodd's interview with @BuzzFeedBen about BuzzFeed's decision to publish that dossier https://t.co/Oa7Fs6IVLT — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 11, 2017

Close it up Comments Posted by Ace at 06:35 PM