Wednesday Night Ont - Pyrric Victory Edition
—WeirdDave
According to Plutarch, in 279 BC, King Pyrrhus of Epirus defeated the Romans at the Battle of Asculum. The victory came at great cost, and, on observing the casualties his forces had absorbed, the anguished king is supposed to have lamented “One more such victory and I shall be utterly undone!”
The armies separated; and, it is said, Pyrrhus replied to one that gave him joy of his victory that one other such victory would utterly undo him. For he had lost a great part of the forces he brought with him, and almost all his particular friends and principal commanders; there were no others there to make recruits, and he found the confederates in Italy backward. On the other hand, as from a fountain continually flowing out of the city, the Roman camp was quickly and plentifully filled up with fresh men, not at all abating in courage for the loss they sustained, but even from their very anger gaining new force and resolution to go on with the war.
— Plutarch, Life of Pyrrhus
And that, dear readers, is when the phrase “Pyrrhic victory” entered the lexicon. (Fun fact! Did you know that a language's lexicon is composed of lexemes? It is. It is also true that human communication online is composed of lexmemes*) Why am I telling you this, you ask? Well, in the past couple of days, Mis Hum posted one of the stories I had earmarked for tonight's ONT to the sidebar. Well, OK, that happens. But then Ace (curse that Ewok) posted the looney lib barista rant yesterday, and then today he did a whole thread on Ted Cruz owning Deadspin (there goes the “Troll Level” section for the week) and another whole thread on Stephen Crowder's gender bending experience at the weekend women's march. Good heavens! That's a whole buttload of ONT content out the window! Good for you, dear readers, because y'all have been able to explore these fascinating and amusing subjects in great detail, but I warn you that it may turn out to be a Pyrrhic victory indeed, as all I've got left is crap.
*If this isn't true, it should be
Continue reading
Lunacy or Genius?
It seems that Twinkies ice cream is now a thing
I know that we're all supposed to be nostalgic for the Twinkies of our youth, and I guess I mildly am, but I was never a big fan of Twinkies in the first place. Twinkies ice cream is not something that I'll be rushing out to buy, although if one of you Morons picks up a quart, I suppose I'll give it a try.
Avalanche!
Have any of you been following this story? I have seen zip coverage of this in American media outlets. Last week an earthquake in Italy started an avalanche that roared down the mountain and just pulverized an entire hotel. The first story I read was about a man who had left his wife and kids in their room to step out to the car to retrieve some of their stuff from the trunk, only to watch in helpless horror as his entire world was destroyed before his eyes. I can't imagine how that would feel, devastating doesn't even begin to cover it. It was initially thought that nobody survived, but it turns out that the snow had an insulating effect, like an igloo, and they are still pulling survivors (and victims) out of the wreckage, racing against time and mother nature. It's compelling stuff, and Daily Mail and the BBC have been all over the story here, here, here and here. Prayers go up for both the survivors and those trying to rescue them, and we ask God's peace for the victims.
Related: 15 People Who Have Been in Natural Disasters Share Their "Oh Crap, This Is Real" Moment
Best Thing About Being a Parent?
Confusing your kids. At least until they are teens, then the best thing is embarrassing them.
Trump Watch
Trump has been president for less than a week, and I swear, people are losing their marbles. Of course we have the barista rant from yesterday (and the verdict is still out if it's real or not, all I can say, if it isn't, it
should will be) and the March of the Great Unwashed at home, but we also have other countries starting to take notice:
(Yeah, they're mocking Trump's mannerisms, but it's funny. I think it's their version of The Daily Show.)
Back in the US, however, some folks are beginning to get sick of the Left's shit.
A Message to the Angry Leftists from an American Infantryman
And I think many people in the Armed Forces are happy to see the ass end of Barack Obama (that's a colloquial phrase, I'm not talking about the Greek army)
What if They Gave a Class, and Nobody Showed Up?
Teacher live-tweets nobody showing up for class, and it's pretty damn funny.
A bird lands outside my window. I invite him in to learn about algebra. He declines and flies away. I hope a cat eats him. #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
I hear voices outside. I go to the window, hope in my heart. It's just some kids on their bikes, having fun. 1/2 #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
"Why aren't you in school? Your teacher needs you!" I yell through the closed window and give them the finger. 2/2 #Classwatch2017— Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017
Animals on Twitter
Angry Bird (NSFW):
this is the angriest bird i've ever seen �� pic.twitter.com/KE8RPeOmaq— Baby Animals (@BabyAnimalPics) January 24, 2017
Clever use for a cat:
Who said cats are useless? https://t.co/Fr4g79HkXv— Funny Fml (@TheFunnyFml) January 20, 2017
Miscellaneous Stuff
Squirrel Terrorism: Squirrel attacks on the U.S. power grid
Lost Dark Age Kingdom Uncovered in Scotland
Moby Dick's Restaurant lease blocked due in part to its "offensive name"
Patriarchy! Finally, An App That Splits The Bill So That White Men Pay More
Surprise! New York Times Faces Backlash After Source Repudiates Anti-Rick Perry Story
Troll Level: Second Place
Merica. pic.twitter.com/U3k0BmUXth— Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) January 19, 2017
Tonight's ONT brought to you by Hitlerster:
The Yahoo Group is already stealing material from next week's ONT.
Close it up
How Losing My Political Values Helped Me Gain My Freedom [Warden]
—Open Blogger
There's a frustrating game that the left plays with conservatives. It's an Alinksy tactic called, "Make them live up to their values." Now, living up to one's values isn't a bad thing, but setting high standards ultimately means that you'll sometimes fall short.
The left loves to exploit these shortcomings--every Christian who falls short of perfection is a hypocrite; the social values candidate you voted for just got arrested for drunk driving. Haha, everything you believe and advocate is now discredited.
They got away with it for years, waving away the lies, hypocrisy, indiscretions, and criminal behavior from their own politicians while beating the right mercilessly with the missteps of their own. It's effective because the right always maintains a baseline of integrity not displayed by the left, as evidenced by comparing what happens to Republican politicians when they're caught in criminal behavior with what happens to Democrats. Republican voters and politicians reluctantly dump the malefactor while Democrats defend their guy and launch an offensive against those who demand accountability.
And then came along Trump, a guy just ripe for demonization by the left. I think it's fair to say that even his early supporters worried that the Democrats would successfully make him toxic to the general voting public with his boorish behavior, vulgarity, multiple bankruptcies and very public divorces.
But something strange happened. Not only did Donald Trump not care about attacks on his character, neither did anyone else. We saw this new paradigm assert itself over and over during the primary throughout repeated media predictions that this time he's gone to far and he's cooked.
This same indifference that helped Trump carry the election has continued into the early days of his administration. With it comes a refreshingly freeing state of mind. Personally, I don't feel in any way responsible for Trump, nor do I feel compelled to defend him against attack.
Why? Because I voted for retribution.
"He's think-skinned and petty!" shrieks the left. "He takes everything personally!"
Good, I say. I want him to take attacks personally and deal out payback. I know I won't be the target, you will be.
"He's unpresidential! He'll destroy the integrity of the office!"
No, that's already happened. Remember, you elected a shit-talking jackass who takes selfies at state funerals when he's not giving stealth middle fingers to his opponents during debates. There is no dignity of the office, not after Clinton and Obama.
"He's a narcissist! He's got totalitarian impulses!"
Yes, he's basically a mirror version of Obama. Except now, he'll be working for what I want. The end justifies the means. You taught me that.
"A sitting president going after the media. OMG!"
Oh, like Obama trashing Rush Limbaugh and Fox News? How about when he sent his lackeys to berate news reporters for failure to flatter him at all times. Oh, and NSA spying on the press. That was pretty great, too.
"He won't show his taxes!"
Don't care. Where are Obama's college transcripts, by the way?
"He's a bully! Is this what you want? Someone who uses his power to bully other people?!!!"
And this is where everything funnels down to the very nexus of my change in attitude from "Do unto others" to "I will do unto you what you do unto me."
It's two words: Memories Pizza.
It was that moment that everything changed for me--not only the harassment, fake Yelp reviews and the death threats that forced them to temporarily close up shop--oh, that was bad enough, but the most powerful man on Earth bullying a couple of small town pizza owners from Indiana simply for expressing an opinion on a hypothetical asked of them by a reporter with a malicious agenda? That was when I snapped.
Do you remember?
It's this that sent me to a place from which I'll never return. I literally don't care what Donald Trump does because nothing he can do is worse than what they've already done.
Donald Trump isn't the bully; he only insults and abuses people in power who have attacked him. They're the fucking bullies. The left, with their smears, their witch hunts, their slanders, their insults, their riots, their violence, and their weaponizing of the federal bureaucracy.
There aren't any rules anymore because the left only applies them one way. And in doing so, they've left what once was a civil compact between the two parties in smoldering ruins.
I have no personal investment in Donald Trump. He is a tool to punish the left and roll back their ill-gotten gains, no more and no less. If he succeeds even partially in those two things, then I'll consider his election a win.
Further, I no longer have any investment in any particular political values, save one: The rules created by the left will be applied to the left as equally and punitively as they have applied them to the right. And when they beg for mercy, I'll begin to reconsider. Or maybe not. Because fuck these people.
This new philosophy has freed me of more emotional angst that I can describe. Literally nothing the left says or does matters to me anymore. I don't care about their tantrums. I don't care about their accusations. I don't care if they say Trump is lying. I don't care if Trump is lying.
They created this Frankenstein. They own it. I am free of all obligation. I will never play defense again. I will attack, attack, attack, attack using their own tactics against them until they learn their lesson.
What I will not do is let them play my values against me ever again. I don't need to prove that I'm better than them. I already know it.
Steven Crowder Infiltrates Women's March In Tranny-Drag, Scores An Interview with Wendy Davis
—Ace
And yeah, the Wendy Davis part is the best part, though it's all good.
Deadspin immediately put out a press release: "Wendy Davis did not get owned by Steven Crowder."
Continue reading
Planned Parenthood Posts Ad About Woman Deciding to Carry Baby to Term
—Ace
Before you get excited, you need to know the context.
Planned Parenthood is must be reeling from this devastating sting by Lila Rose on Planned Parenthood's claim it provides "pre-natal care" for poor women. Here are something like a dozen calls to Planned Parenthood in which they say they don't do any pre-natal care.
BREAKING: New undercover investigation shows @PPact doesn’t help women who want to keep their babies.— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 24, 2017
Full video: https://t.co/gSYmbkSM38 pic.twitter.com/yyIjwBgIbW
One Planned Parenthood staffer admits the name "Planned Parenthood" is a bit "deceiving" because they're pretty much just in the abortion business. Another staffer comes back from a message played while on hold, a message which claims Planned Parenthood offers "pre-natal care," only to tell the caller specifically they do no pre-natal care.
Many respondents are flat-out baffled by the request, and don't even know who to tell the caller to call instead of them. One advises the caller to just "search on the internet," for example.
These new advertisements about guiding women towards the choice of having a baby were posted before Live Action's expose.
But it's pretty clear that this ad does not really represent Planned Parenthood's mission. The people picking up the phone in its offices state it pretty plainly. The army's actions are judged by the behavior of its frontline troops, not the propaganda officers sitting way back at HQ.
More: LifeNews says that of the 97 Planned Parenthood offices contacted, ninety two said they provided no pre-natal care.
Gawker For Fat Sports Geeks Gets Owned by Ted Cruz, Then Whines That It Didn't Get Owned, Then, Bizarrely, Makes Open Challenge to Critics to Meet it in "UFC Octagon"
—Ace
So you probably heard about this.
Sports Geek Gawker, aka Deadspin (Sports Coverage For People Who Don't Like Sports, as its video game blog is video game coverage for people who don't like videogames), did a creepy Gawker thing by inviting people to take secret pictures of Ted Cruz playing basketball, in an effort to humiliate him, obviously.
In response, Ted Cruz posted this picture:
@Deadspin what do I win? pic.twitter.com/9XuRmmIkJS— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 25, 2017
That's a picture of Grayson Allen, who looks a bunch like Ted Cruz.
Like, a scary-bunch like him:
Has anyone else noticed how much Grayson Allen (Duke point guard) looks like Ted Cruz? Freaking me out right now. pic.twitter.com/gsayOWVGpX— Jeff Morris Jr. (@jmj) February 26, 2016
So, moderately funny. And not in any way an insult to Gawker for Sports Nerdz, just a good-humored joke.
But of course Gawker for People Who Never Played the Game can't just take a joke (which isn't even at their expense) without spazzing out. That's how you know none of these pansies ever actually played real sports -- rather than just saying something a seasoned competitor would say, like "nice shot" or "I'll let that one count," the whoever was running the Twitter feed of Deadpsin instead replied, insanely:
Go eat shit. @tedcruz
When people began noting that Ted Cruz had owned the woman at Fat Couch Jockey Gawker seeking embarrassing pictures of him, she replied with what is considered world-round conclusive legal proof that she had been owned. To wit, she said:
I wasn't owned.
Case closed.
People then began informing her that she was in fact owned, and owned hard. This was pretty delightful.
Two of the "Yes you got owned, dear" tweets were especially good:
.@MattZeitlin @tedcruz @Deadspin @ashleyfeinberg Apparently "Literally" owned: pic.twitter.com/J6MaJVRnq8— Conservative Review (@CR) January 25, 2017
Apparently someone really did re-write Wikipedia to note the update in Deadspin's ownership.
Then came this:
Oh man @tedcruz! I can't believe it was you! @Deadspin pic.twitter.com/2H4vvCO9dt— Tim Carlson (@thecivilcomment) January 25, 2017
In response all this, Deadspin's editor then challenged any "cucks" who correctly stated that Ted Cruz now had a 100% ownership stake in Deadspin to a fight in the "UFC octagon."
Several people, including this guy from Barstool Sports, say they actually have reached out to this very-imposing geekblog editor to propose a fight in a "UFC octagon," but as of yet, I have not heard of any acceptance of the proposed fight.
His Wikipedia page was subsequently updated as well, to reflect the fact that Ted Cruz now owns and uses Tim Marchman just as thoroughly as Immortan Joe owned and used his seven broodmares.
On January, 24th 2017 Tim threw an epic tantrum because he was owned like a bitch by Senator Ted Cruz. He challenged the internet to an MMA fight because he knew nothing would happen, and he couldn't possibly look worse. Barstool Sports Editor Kmarko also owned Tim. Through 25 days of 2017 he is definitely the biggest loser of the year on the internet or in real life.
And yes, I'd like a picture of ted cruz in Immortan Joe's mask, if you're Man Enough to meet me in the UFC Photoshop Octagon.
Politico Poll: 49% of Americans Found Trump's Inaugural Address "Good" or "Excellent;" 51% Say It Was "Optimistic;" 46% "Presidential;" 44% "Inspiring"
—Ace
And I don't get this -- 65%, a pretty nice majority, had a "positive reaction" to the speech.
I say I don't understand that because if 65% had a positive reaction, why do only 49% find it "excellent" or "good"?
Ah: Here's the answer. 65% reacted positively to the "America First" message, irrespective of how they felt about the speech as a whole.
At any rate -- so much for the genius sheep of the media in their huge, luxurious bubble.
Awaiting Trump News Conference
—Ace
Presumably it will be about his DHS and immigration executive orders. I don't know if it's going to be a press conference or just a statement made to the press.
Sean Spicer: We're Going to Strip Federal Grant Money from Sanctuary Cities, Withhold Visas from Countries Which Don't Accept Their Illegal Immigrants Back
—Ace
Video clip below.
There is a potential problem with this plan, apart from the question of whether Trump can do this by executive order rather than requiring an Act of Congress.
The problem is the Anti-Commandeering doctrine, which states that the federal government cannot dictate to local police forces what they must do. That "commandeers" state powers into the service of the federal government, which runs afoul of the Constitution, the 10th Amendment, specifically.
You might say, "But they're not forcing them to do this, they're just withholding money if they don't." True. But, if you remember the Supreme Court arguments over Obamacare, the conservative justices argued persuasively that to take away all of a state's federal medicaid subsidies if they did not expand Medicaid per the federal law's dictates would run afoul of the anti-commandeering doctrine.
The Supreme Court voided that part of Obamacare as unconstitutional.
Now, I do think you're permitted to withhold a fair amount of money-- the national government withheld highway funds from states that didn't go along with their 21-years-old-to-drink initiative, if I remember right. And they probably did that to make the 55 mph speed limit national (for the period when it was in fact national).
So I think you can construct a withhold-some-money scheme that passes muster. But you can't go too far with it, or the Supreme Court will strike it down.
And then there's that first problem of doing by executive order what Congress has not approved.
As reducing aid to cities can be construed as a budgetary concern (it reduces federal outlays, after all), I suppose this could be passed via reconcilliation (thus avoiding any Senate filibuster), but you'd still need Congress to go along, and you'd still need 50 of our 52 Senators to go along, and a lot of them are RINOs.
Might be worth trying anyway, just to flush them out and expose them to primary challenge.
Trump could also make this provision a part of his infrastructutre-spending initiative (or boondoggle, if you prefer), and deny this additional money to states which do not comply with federal immigration laws. But there again, the RINOs will likely support Democratic initiatives to strip this provision out of the spending bill.
Correction: A commenter says it's the anti-commandeering doctrine, as it's not an actual clause in the Constitution, but an implication from it, announced in case law. A look-up online finds a lot of references to the anti-commandeering clause., but I think the commenter is right -- even if that terminology is widespread, it's misleading and erroneous.
tsrblk says the Medicaid funds cut-off from Obamacare was unconstitutional because it said the government would cut off money already authorized by law to flow to the states, and not just "new money" authorized in the bill itself.
That sounds right to me -- however, that means the only way Trump could strip money from cities is to propose new money funding of them, then withhold it if they don't comply.
That strikes me as two steps back and then only one step forward. I don't want to have to authorize new federal spending just to be able to threaten to take it away.
Continue reading
.@PressSec says Trump administration will "strip federal grant money from sanctuary states and cities" that harbor undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/vAOhL9V7cs— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2017
Close it up
Oh Dear: Hillary Clinton Considering Launching a TV Show to Boost Her Next Run for Office
—Ace
The spirit is willing, but the muscle tone is slack.
The news comes originally from Ed Klein's blog. Personally, I have found that I never see any of Ed Klein's scoops reported by anyone else, so I don't put much stock in what his "sources" say.
But, this is just too fun to ignore.
Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering the launch of a TV show to keep herself in the news
The move would position her for a 2020 presidential run, according to an insider
She recently offered a toast to friends gathered at her Washington home, affecting an Arnold Schwarzenegger accent and promising: 'I'll be back'
Clinton doesn't think Barack Obama will fight enough for liberal priorities, 'which leaves an opening for her to be the acknowledged leader-in-exile of her party'
...
'She thinks being the host of a popular TV show would energize the Democratic Party base and her tens of millions of fans,' the unnamed source said, according to Klein.
...
Clinton, Klein writes, recently told a group of friends gathered at her Washington, D.C. home: 'I'll be back' – and delivered the line in an Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Terminator' accent as she raised a glass of wine.
That last bit has the ring of truth to it, n'est ce pas?
Except it's probably not wine, but vodka mixed with Purple Drank.
Via @nowhere_nh
One Third of Californians Favor Secession from the United States
—Ace
Now that liberals are talking about it, it's a Serious Issue which deserves Careful Consideration.
And I think we should consider it. I think it's time to ask ourselves if it's time for a National Divorce.
What is the point of maintaining a marriage if it makes everyone very unhappy? (And there are no kids involved.)
This is not the same country as it used to be and there's no point pretending otherwise.
I think the history of the twenty-first century will largely be of undoing the artificially-constructed, over-large nation states that were made up in the nineteenth century.
And yeah, the large nation-state is that recent an invention. There's nothing eternal about it.
Nation-states could use some right-sizing. We should not all be competing for the power to make millions of other people's lives miserable. We should just be adults about it and say "Good luck" to each other, and let us each pursue our own right-sized happiness.
Continue reading
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
Mary Magdalene
Giovanni Girolamo Savoldo
The damned painting must have batteries or a power plug, because it glows....
The Morning Report 1/25/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Lots of stuff in the links but I'm off to a late start so no commentary from me. Have a better one and remain blessed.
- President to Order Immigration Freeze on Middle East "Refugees"
- Order On the Border; Wall Construction Set to Start Today
- Trump Lays Down Some American Pipe, Gives Go-Ahead to Keystone XL
- Another Insane Racialist, Sally Boynton Brown, Wants to be DNC Chair
- SCOAMF Attempt to Hijack States' Election Processes Rejected By 50 States, Other 7 Only Lukewarm to the Idea
- Potential 8 Senate Seat Pick Up In 2018 . . . If GOP Doesn't Blow It
- It Takes a Socialist Village. . . To Allow a 5-Year-Old To Be Abused To Death
- Imam at Trump Inaugural Prayer Service Recites Koranic Verse Damning Jews and Christians
- Report: Russkies, Chi-Coms Fast Track New Military Tech That Could Overtake Stagnating Yank Equipment
- Putting the "Con" in Conservative; Romney Stooge McMuffin Launches Anti-Trump PAC
CLARIFICATION: Please don't infer by the illustration that Jimmy McMillan is being considered to head up the DNC. My point was to show that if the Democrats continue on the path that got them Trump (with picks like Brown and Ellison), that The Rent Is Too Damn High will soon eclipse them as a viable party by comparison.
Tuesday Overnight Open Thread (1/24/17)
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.- Albert Einstein
Quote II
America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.- Harry S Truman
Quote III
The joy of hate reflects people who get off pretending to hate something, or hate you, in order to score political points. I call them the 'tolerati' - you know, a group of people who claim to be tolerant, except when they run into someone who disagrees with them. -Greg Gutfeld
In case you missed it, here is a prime example of "tolerati".
Maybe Ashley, Madonna & the rest of the "Tolerati" can take the Million Battleaxes March to the M.E. Do you think Madonna thinks about blowing up Mecca? Yeah, didn't think so.
The Tolerati. A rural WI county goes red. It wasn't the Russians defeating Hillary, it was Progressives fault.
“I think I had a little bit of denial going on when I saw these Trump signs everywhere,” said Jean Accola, an artist who lives outside Durand and has been in Pepin County since 1980. “It was just hard to believe that decent people could vote for that man.”
Continue reading
The battle on illegal immigration is going to be interesting over the next two years. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott threatens Travis County, Texas on their sanctuary position.
Monday, calling her directive “dangerous” and “shortsighted”, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez threatening to cut state funding if she persisted in her refusal to enforce federal immigration laws. Travis county is one of the state’s few liberal vestiges and home of state capitol, Austin.
The arbitrary enforcement led Abbott to remind Hernandez that her actions betrayed her, “oath and the residents of Travis County”. “I, too, have taken an oath to, “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of the State of Texas.” And my primary duty as Governor is to ensure the safety and security of Texans,” he wrote.
Common sense Americans have talked for years about leaving the United Nations. Congressman Mike Rogers (R-AL) has introduced a bill which would allow the US to withdraw from the UN.
The bill requires: (1) the President to terminate U.S. membership in the United Nations (U.N.), including any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body; and (2) closure of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.
The bill prohibits: (1) the authorization of funds for the U.S. assessed or voluntary contribution to the U.N., (2) the authorization of funds for any U.S. contribution to any U.N. military or peacekeeping operation, (3) the expenditure of funds to support the participation of U.S. Armed Forces as part of any U.N. military or peacekeeping operation, (4) U.S. Armed Forces from serving under U.N. command, and (5) diplomatic immunity for U.N. officers or employees.
Did you ever wonder who invented the cookie? Did you take it one step further? Did you ever wonder who invented the Oreo Cookie? By using the time-honored business practice of stealing the idea from a competitor and then marketing it better than the original.
On April 2, 1912, the National Biscuit Company announced to their sales team that they were introducing three “highest class biscuits,” in a grouping they called the “Trio.” Two of the cookies, the Mother Goose Biscuit and Veronese Biscuit, didn’t sell particularly well and quickly disappeared from the shelves. The third, the Oreo Biscuit, did. “Two beautifully embossed chocolate-flavored wafers with a rich cream filling,” the Oreo Biscuit was sold in a yellow tin with a glass cover for approximately 30 cents a pound (about $7.13 today).
Today in 1953 Debbie's husband and Carrie Fisher's father, Eddie Fisher had the #1 song in the UK, "Outside of Heaven".
He has been out of office since Friday January 20th. Unfortunately we are still finding out things he did in his waning hours of the presidency. That f*cking SOB has banned the use of lead ammo on Federal Land.
The latest Obama Administration executive action effectively bans all lead ammunition from federally owned land, meaning that non-lead ammo (such as copper and compressed metal projectiles) are now the only acceptable ammunition for any firearm.
The problem there (amongst others): states like California explicitly ban handgun ammunition that isn’t lead based, saying it is “armor piercing.” That sets up a nice little circular logic, the end result of which is that handguns are now effectively banned on federal land in California and similar states.
Don't want to waste time? Don't want to waste fuel? Avoid left turns. UPS does.
UPS have designed their vehicle routing software to eliminate as many left-hand turns as possible (in countries with right-hand traffic). Typically, only 10% of the turns are left turns. As a result, the company claims it uses 10m gallons less fuel, emits 20,000 tonnes less carbon dioxide and delivers 350,000 more packages every year. The efficiency of planning routes with its navigation software this way has even helped the firm cut the number of trucks it uses by 1,100, bringing down the company’s total distance travelled by 28.5m miles – despite the longer routes.
CDC=Center For Disease Control & Prevention. CDC cancels conference on climate change. The ONT has no idea how climate change is part of disease control and prevention.
He has long tentacles. From Hillary Clinton's campaign to persecuting Jews during WWII, George Soros, Connoisseur of Chaos.
Now came the fulcrum of Soros’s life and career. The bureaucrat who housed teenage György was assigned the task of confiscating Jewish land and property. Acolyte in tow, he went from house to house, making inventories for Nazi officers. It’s unfair sweepingly to condemn those individuals, Jewish and Gentile, who, in order to survive, sometimes collaborated with evil. Still, most of those who did escape the Holocaust were tormented by pangs of remorse and survivor’s guilt.............
Secretly you enjoy a Big Mac don't you? Now you can make them at home and use the secret sauce.
The ONT didn't know there were door-to-door salespeople anymore. There is probably a good reason. Genius Award Winner.
Part of this story is a genius award winner. The other part of the story is a Feel Good Story of The Day.
The second Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by The Plant Cell.
Notice: Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. Keep both hands on the wheel.
Close it up
Man DESTROYS Women's March In One SAVAGE Tweet [Warden]
—Open Blogger
No, really.
The Men's March Against Fascism didn't have nearly as many signs. pic.twitter.com/Kb6jRGGPgS— Andy Swan (@AndySwan) January 23, 2017
Compare and contrast the sacrifice these men made, often without complaint or acclaim, to this imbecilic drama queen's baby burblings.
Glennon Doyle Melton
January 20 at 7:07am ·
Hi. I got up early to write something to you...something for us..something that would be comforting or inspiring or both. I can't do it- everything I write keeps sucking. I don't have any clarity at all this morning. Just a feeling of overwhelming sadness mixed with fear and disbelief. The world outside feels ominous and eerie and dangerous to me.
In fifteen minutes, I'll wake up my babies and get them ready for school. Then Abby and my mom and I will fly to Sister's house in DC to get ready for the march. Tomorrow I'll be all fiery and hopeful again, I'm sure. But today, the truth is that I just feel afraid. Afraid for people of color. Afraid for the gay community. Afraid for my Muslim friends. Afraid for all women. Afraid for my friends with disabilities. Afraid for our children- to whom we can't promise any longer that the highest values of our land are respect, integrity, fairness, kindness, goodness, inclusion, diversity, humility, courage, and wisdom.
This is the thing:
I still cannot believe that I live in a country in which violence against women is not a deal breaker. In which blatant racism isn't a deal breaker. In which religious intolerance isn't a deal breaker. In which the mocking of the disabled is not a deal breaker. I am still stunned by it.
Please don't tell us not to be angry, not to feel betrayed, not to be afraid for our own safety- unless you can explain to us that this is not true. It is true. The truth of that is settling into the hearts and minds of every vulnerable group in America today. So think before you tell us our fear and rage are not warranted. Think hard.
Listen, I know that we were made for just such a time as this- and I am promising you that tomorrow we will begin to march into this new world as an army of Love Warriors. We'll show up, together. This I promise you. But this morning, all I've got in me is this:
I'll keep this thread open, if you need a safe place to be today. I'm here and your community is here.
I'm sad and afraid, but also: HERE.
First the pain, then the rising.
First the pain, then the rising.
Today, The pain.
Tomorrow: the em effing rising.
I love us.
G
Well, bless your poor blackened heart. Never go full vagina hat, sweetie.
But seriously, I've been thinking about what drives this hysterical behavior and I've decided that it mostly boils down to a fundamental lack of gratitude.
I'm not going to recount how fortunate we are in America. Everyone on this blog knows it. I wake up some days and literally thank God that I can take a warm shower in clean water. What we have, materially, is undeniably amazing.
But there's poverty of goods and poverty of spirit. The women who act out this kind of absurd personal theater are generally well-off materially, but utterly impoverished spiritually.
Now Ace or others might disagree with this, but I would argue that the strongest spiritual links that you can form with God are faith and gratitude in that order. Paul, for example, responded to being flogged and thrown into prison not with wailing and despair, but by singing God's praises. He had faith and gratitude in such abundance that no circumstance could shake his connection to God.
When I see these women, who are blessed with more freedom, justice and material prosperity than almost any human beings to ever live on this Earth, crying, wailing, and lashing out at the world, I see people with neither faith nor gratitude.
It's no surprise, then, that they act like lunatics. Satan owns their souls. You cannot wake up every day and deny the goodness all around you and be happy, healthy and well adjusted. You cannot regularly stew in anger, hatred, spite and resentment and stay connected to God.
These people are lost. I do feel sorry for them, but I also understand that they're living in a hell of their own making. Their misery belongs to them and only them.
Al Gore Can't Quite Explain Why His Previous Claim That the World Only Had Ten Years Left Is No Longer Operative
—Ace
Like that televangelist who claimed God was going to take him in a few years: When he didn't die at the named moment, he said God had decided to give him more time.
Is Trump Getting Ready to Sell Us Out on Cancelling DACA?
—Ace
Mark Krikorian wonders, given that the DACA ("Dreamers") program is still accepting and processing applications to give visas to illegal. It would only take an executive order to stop this, but Trump hasn't signed one yet.
It's important to make sure Trump understands that there's only one group in America supporting him at all and if he displeases us, he'll have none at all.
On the plus side, Trump signed an executive order intended to get the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota pipelines back on track.
Real, or Performance Art?
—Ace
It's always safer to say something is fake than to expose yourself to the charge of Aggravated Gullibility and say "I think this is real," but I think this is real.
Though it does seem hard to believe.
But then, many things these days seem hard to believe. The fact that a thing is perfectly impossible is no reason to disbelieve it anymore.
Continue reading
When your White Guilt boils over and you project your problems onto a random black barista. Shorty face is priceless. pic.twitter.com/Yu7M2h6OV8— IV:XX Hotep Doobs (@DOEDoobs) January 24, 2017
Close it up
Gold Star Families: Rioters Pushed Us, Spat On Us
—Ace
And none of the media is reporting on it, except FoxNews.
Mary Katherine Ham did bring it up on an opinion panel on CNN -- but she's not a reporter, and I don't know if I'd call her "media" in the way I mean it. And her entire point was that the media -- including CNN, where she was speaking from, which pretends to care so much about Gold Star families -- wasn't reporting the story.
“I think we can all agree that the tone of protesting yesterday was different than today,” Ham said. “This is a nonpartisan organization holding this ball, they work for a non-partisan foundation and are Gold Star families, but when they went in they were surrounded by protesters and they were spit upon and cursed at — on the way in and the way out.”
“They were shaken, but fine — but [it’s] very disappointing,” she added.
“I don’t think this characterizes the march and the movement that we saw out here today,” she said. “I want to be careful about that because I think that that’s something people have unfairly done to conservative movements in the past and to Tea Partiers, where you pick one thing and you go: ‘Look at those awful people out there, their concerns should be dismissed.'”
“But this is part of the story, as is Madonna saying she thinks about blowing up the White House,” she said. “Those are not great things. If it were a conservative movement, we would hear a lot about it. If you don’t think that the left has some prejudices of its own that can lead it very astray like it did last night in that instance, then you’re wrong. And if you think that that’s not part of the reason many turned to Trump, then you’re also wrong.”
A guy at the Philadephia Inquirer was then spurred to write about the incident, but obviously, the media is not exactly lining up to make this the Story of the Day.
Video at the link.
In fact, there's an awful lot of bad behavior by leftists that their fellow leftists in the media aren't covering but are instead covering up.
Gee, I wonder why.
And that's not even to mention a leftist setting a female Trump supporter's hair on fire.
Newsweek just published a post explicitly approving of political violence, titled "The Infinite Joy of Watching a Nazi Get Punched in the Face, Set to Music." This video showed a black-balacava'd anarchist sucker-punching "Indentarian"/Nazi Richard Spencer. And Newsweek thought it was so, so funny.
They've now deleted this post.
Former White House aid Jon Favreau said that every time a video of a Nazi geting punched in the face is posted, he'll laugh about it.
A leftist shot a man outside a Milo speech, claiming his victim was a "Nazi." (He wasn't -- but what would it matter if he was?) The school in question wasn't bothered by the shooter -- but wanted to know why Milo had been permitted to speak there.
The left, and the media (but I repeat myself), is increasingly forward-leaning about justifying violence against political actors they don't like, apparently not realizing they are political actors people don't like.
Way to think it through, guys.
Preposterously #FakeNews Piece at the Atlantic Makes A Series of Laugh-Out-Loud Errors In Trying to Prove that Ultrasounds of Babies Are Pro-Life Propaganda
—Ace
And that the heartbeats you hear in ultrasound are a Propaganda Lie, because babies don't have hearts "to speak of" or something.
No really.
After attempting a series of stealth, unacknowledged edits to fix the unfixable disaster of a fart of a thinkpiece, they've finally acknowledged some actual corrections.
But their first impulse was to cover-up and to try to make their #FakeNews pass the smell test.
Secret Service Agent Writes on FaceBook That She'd Rather Take "Jail Time" Than a "Bullet" to Protect the "Disaster" Donald Trump
—Ace
No debate, no hearings. Fire her.
"As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median," she wrote. "To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides.
"But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."
She's in charge of the Secret Service's Denver Division.
For the moment.
LeMonde Poll: Populist, Anti-Euro Candidate National Front Candidate Marine Le Pen Moves Ahead of Republican Rival in French Presidential Election Poll
—Ace
France conducts its elections in two "tours," or rounds. In the first round, a jungle primary, every major and minor party in France runs. In the second tour, usually the next week, the top two finishers face off in a run-off.
The National Front frequently comes out ahead in the first tour in various elections -- but then all non-NF voters vote for the NF opponent in the second tour.
This is even true of Les Republicains, the center-right party (and let me throw quotation marks around "right" party, this being socialist France), who will vote for the PS (Socialist Party) candidate to deny the NF candidate the win, and the PS voters will vote for the hated Republicains to defeat the even-more-hated NF.
This happens all the time. Odds are high that the runoff will in fact be between the NF's Marine Le Pen and Les Republicains' Francois Fillion, but the odds are even higher than Marine Le Pen will then lose badly as all the PS voters and Greens and Communists and every other minor party voter vote for Fillion.
This may say something about public sentiment in France, but it says little about who the next French president will be.
Well, it kind of says the next French president will be Fillion.
So, If Dreamers Are Merely "Undocumented," May I Exercise My 2nd Amendment Rights As A Pre-Documented Concealed Carry?
—CBD
The pro-amnesty contingent of the Democrat party (which seems to be all of them) and their fellow travelers on the hard left (am I repeating myself?) quite obviously think that the lack of documentation -- or as normal, law-abiding citizens call it, being a criminal -- is a technicality that can be happily, cheerfully, blissfully ignored by these wonderful youngsters who are merely pursuing their dreams to be astronauts or engineers or doctors or landscape technologists.
Okay...fine.
Is there any qualitative difference between those people exercising their human right to a fat U.S. welfare check and a flat-screen TV at the next riot, and me exercising my human right to self defense, as protected by the 2nd Amendment?
I thought not.
It is a simple and perfectly understandable technicality that the state of New Jersey has failed to recognize the prevailing attitude toward concealed carry, as evidenced by the trend in about 35 states. Regulation is being relaxed, laws are being stricken, constitutional carry is a hot topic in legislatures across the country. So my silly and meaningless lack of an obviously superfluous document should be discarded on the dust bin of history.
Right officer?
Mid-Morning Open Thread
—CBD
Vieja Friendo Huevos (Old Woman Frying Eggs)
Diego Rodríguez de Silva y Velázquez
First time I have thought of food in two days....
I had completely forgotten about Velázquez, but luckily commenter and singer Rondinella Momma jogged my memory (yeah...that's some voice!).
The Morning Report 1/24/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. Hope everyone who got hit by yesterday's nor'easter was not seriously affected. Anyway, lots of good links, but a couple in particular to note. First, RINOs Susan Collins and Bill Cassidy have introduced what is, by all appearances, a non-repeal repeal for Obamacare which allows states to actually have the option to keep the law in place.
“At some point in this process we’re going to need a bill where we get 60 votes,” Cassidy explained. “Now if you can say to a blue state senator who’s really invested in supporting Obamacare, ‘You can keep Obamacare, but why force it upon us?’ We think that helps us get to 60.”
Sounds like a crock of shit to me, and the 60 vote concern is the tell. To hell with the Democrats. We do not want compromise with them. We want to reverse the damage they caused. The GOP should use 51 votes and the reconciliation process to tear that thing out. Period. Full Stop. Anyway, I assume Team Trump is not on board with this. I hope not, but it does seem to indicate that revanchist, recalcitrant Republicans are perhaps trying to jump out in front and kneecap Trump. You decide for yourselves. And other than that, former Nazi collaborator and currency fraudster George Soros has a criminal enterprise that is engaging in sedition. I hope AG Sessions has a plan to take him down. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.
- Obama Gives Palestinians $221 Million In Dying Hours of Reign of Error Last Friday
- CFPB Tsar Richard Cordray Kept No Records, Used Private Communication Device
- Brit Supreme Court Rules Parliament Has to Initiate Brexit Process to Go Forward
- New FCC Chair Ajit Pai on Net Neutrality: Take a "Weed Whacker" To It
- Democrat Collapse, Literally; MN Governor Dayton Collapses During Statehouse Speech
- RINOs Collins and Cassidy Introduce Specious Obamacare Non-Repeal Repeal
- That's Nacho Language; White House Website Is Now English Only
- Former Nazi Collaborator Soros Also Deeply Involved In Down-Ballot Races
- Irrelevant Leftist Front Group Claims DeVos' School Choice Policies Discriminatory
- Low-Life Ex-President Caught On Tape Cracking Jokes In Front of CIA Memorial Wall
- Concern That Trump Appointees' Nod To Climate Change Isn't Just Lip Service
- Trump Effect? Instead of a '20 White House Run, Fauxcahontas Could Get Scalped in '18
UPDATE: I changed the title of the Brexit link to better reflect the story.
Monday Overnight Open Thread (1/23/17)-General Edition
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
"The world is changing. America is changing. Europe is changing. It started last year with Brexit, yesterday there was Trump and today the freedom-loving parties gathered in Koblenz are making a stand. The genie will not go back into the bottle again, whether you like it or not. The people of the West are awakening. They are throwing off the yoke of political correctness."
Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV)
Quote II
Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.- Golda Meir
Quote III
For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.- Audrey Hepburn
Tomorrow, January 24th, marks a Moron type of anniversary. The first cans of beer were delivered. Roadside ditches were never the same.
Continue reading
Another day, another Obama administration report that is not worth the paper it is written on.
Released on Friday, the report found the Chicago police guilty of a “pattern or practice” of unconstitutional force. But it turns out that the Justice Department has no standard for what constitutes a “pattern or practice” (the phrase comes from a 1994 federal statute) of unconstitutional police conduct. “Statistical evidence is not required” for a “pattern or practice” finding, the DOJ lawyers announce, citing unrelated court precedent. Nor is there “a specific number of incidents” required to constitute a “pattern or practice,” they proclaim.
Will a GOP president ever be able to weed out the leftist career bureaucrats? Time will tell with President Trump & AG Jeff Sessions.
If you are a student at a college, can you be arrested for non-violent free speech behavior? Well you can at Kellogg Community College. Handing out free copies of the Constitution is a No-No at this world famous institution of higher learning.
The group says that on Sept. 20, 2016, KCC students Michelle Gregoire, Brandon Withers and three others were in an open area in front of KCC’s Binda Performing Arts Center handing out pocket Constitutions and talking with students about YAL. The students allege in their federal lawsuit that campus administrators and security approached them and told them they were violating the school’s Solicitation Policy because they were passing out the Constitutions without prior approval. They were also informed they could not engage in such activity at that particular location.
The students are suing the
Gestapo College administration. The ONT wishes them yuuge success with their lawsuit. Why be a Rhodes Scholar when you can be a Kellogg Scholar, "They're great!!"
Looks like The ONT is starting out in a Law & Order fashion. A DOJ that has preordained outcomes. A college frightened of free speech. What else is there? 15 strange laws from around the world.
Take for example Japan. Michael Moore would be in prison for being a fat
ass person. In Japan, it is illegal to be fat. Wonder if the inmates do the GAINZZ?
Why is the left always so pissed? Why did the
Weasels Wisconsin Democratic State Senators flee WI when Gov. Scott Walker was attempting to pass Act 10? Why did 50+ Shit Heads Democratic Congressmen skip the recent inauguration? Is it because of their collapse?
Bartley comprehended that the Democrats’ fury went beyond politics and “must have deeper, subconscious roots.” His theory was that they were unable to deal with a sense they were losing their “birthright.”
What he meant was that, as he put it, “base Democrats think of themselves as the best people: the most intelligent and informed, the most public spirited, the most morally pure.” If that’s what’s at stake, no wonder they’re so devastated.
Speaking of melt downs. This guy has been known to swing the pendulum from meltdowns to blubbering like a school boy about his first crush. Good old Chris Matthews.
Although never raised by a nanny. The ONT does believe that a Nanny would not be as offensive as the Obama administration. From pigs to Christmas lights 97,000+ pages of regulations. This does not include statutes passed by Congress.
The Obama administration set a record by issuing 97,110 pages of regulations for nearly 4,000 new federal rules, at an estimated cost of nearly $350 billion.
Rules such as the Obamacare employer mandate and the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations over power plants and rivers, streams, and ponds are well known, and reflect the expansion of the federal bureaucracy. But lesser known rules shed light on the size and scope of the government, as well. Here are the craziest federal regulatory moves in the Obama era:
On this day in 1971, George Harrison became the first solo Beatle to have a No.1 when ' 'My Sweet Lord' went to the top of the UK single charts.
A double shot of George Harrison. The following was released on the B side of The Beatles song "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" in 1968. Here it is performed with Eric Clapton.
In December of every year there are countless stories about who has died. What we never see are stories about who will die. How many famous people will die in 2017?
In 2016 hundreds of famous people died. David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Fidel Castro, Carrie Fisher, Gene Wilder, George Michael, Vera Rubin, and Thomas Schelling, are just a few names on this list. But was 2016 a particularly bad year? Or will 2017 be "worse"?
Many people think that 2016 was particularly bad, but data tells us that it is not an exception. In fact, we should expect more famous people to die in 2017 than in 2016. Why? The answer is simple: because the number of famous people has increased over time.
Fun toys that are no more. As always, it's for the children.
The Austin Magic Pistol
If any toy could be considered endlessly controversial, it the toy gun. Even those that don’t see the harm in a nerf gun or a squirt gun can’t argue that the Austin Magic Pistol may just take things that bit too far.
Are today's toys even any fun?
You can send ONT tips, loose change and banned toys here. Or petmorons at gmail.
This is why certain people can not have nice things.Genius Award Runner-up. You have to take care of your teeth.
Drunk, crashed and covered in vomit is tonight's Genius Award.
The ONT is surprised that the Nanny State hasn't stopped this boy yet from being The Feel Good Story of The Day.
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by Relaxation:
Notice: Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. The ONT contains peanuts. The ONT is not suitable for nut allergy sufferers.
Nuts? These folks aren't nuts.
Close it up
Neil Gorsuch Emerges as Trump's Front-Runner for Supreme Court Nominee
—Ace
He's on the 10th Circuit of Appeals right now, appointed by Bush, and thought to be among the most "Scalia-esque" of all possible Scalia replacements.
Age: 50. And as I like to say, 50 is the new twenty-nine-and-three-quarters.
Judge Napolitano said on McCallum's show that if Gorsuch is in fact Trump's nominee, Trump would have done exactly what he said he would do: Nominate a younger version of Scalia.
Unfunny SNL "Writer" Katie Rich Suspended "Indefinitely" After Tweeting Baron Trump Would Be History's "First Homeschooled Shooter"
—Ace
But remember, "indefinite" only means for an unspecified period of time, not "permanently."
NBC won't comment on it, despite being one of the media companies that was so determined to hound minor congressional staffer nobody Elizabeth Lauten out of a job after she said the Obama children lacked "class."
Meanwhile, Pop Hag Madonna had tweeted "F*** Trump and f*** the Secret Service" after people called for a Secret Service inquiry into her public declaration that she had "dreamed" about "blowing up the White House."
However, after the Secret Service actually took an interest in the case, the Elderly Hooker changed her pitchy tune. She now says her statement about blowing up the White House was a "metaphor" about something or other. The Warbling Lich will likely remain free to continue doing sexual dances for aging gay men who fondly remember their youths when they had to pretend to find Madonna provocative.
I fully support using the regime of political intimidation and social bullying these monsters created against them. To do otherwise would be to affirm their status as our social superiors -- that they make the rules, and the rest of us suffer those rules.
A caste with pretenses of being superior does not actually become superior until the lower castes affirm the superiority of that caste by conceding to them the immunities and privileges they assert.
This must not be permitted to happen.
It is a bad thing that we live in a society of bizarre speech codes and scalp-hunting sociopaths.
But it is a worse thing that we live in a society of bizarre speech codes and scalp-hunting sociopaths in which the Media-Political Caste claims immunity from the rules and punishments they themselves invent and enforce.
To suffer under an unjust law is to suffer an affront to one's liberty.
But to suffer under an unjust law to which other superior castes are exempt is to suffer an affront to one's very humanity and equality.
I will sign a peace treaty in the #WarOnFreeSpeech the moment the Indecent Left is sufficiently battered to come begging for peace.
But until then: The War on Speech goes both ways, fascists.
You will be made to share the misery you have made for us all.
Army Picks a Replacement for the Standard Sidearm Beretta M9: The Sig Sauer P320
—Ace
No word on whether they're sticking with 9mm or .45 ACP. Apparently the P320 can be had in either, as well as in .357 SIG and .40 S&W.
Actually, the pistol is modular, and this article suggests that the gun might just be available in different calibers.
This wikipedia entry says the P320 can be "adapted" to fire the four different calibers, but the word "adapted" seems vague to me.
The article also says that my previous belief that the .45 was superior may be in error, as police departments which had previously up-calibered from 9mm to .40 are now switching back.
Although the objective is for a round with better terminal ballistics, the argument for adopting a larger bullet has disadvantages. The FBI and certain police forces have reversed earlier decisions to replace their 9 mm pistols with ones chambered for .40 S&W because the heavier bullet and greater recoil caused excessive wear and frame damage. Law enforcement personnel have found that even marginally larger pistol rounds are still too underpowered to kill a person with one shot, and that smaller rounds allow for better shot placement when firing rapidly.
Meanwhile, a sniper killed three jihadis with a single bullet in Iraq, and no, it wasn't by hitting a propane tank like in Uncharted or Doom. The bullet went through one and then another and then dinged a third off a ricochet.
Thanks to Anonosaurus Wrecks for that last one.
Schumer Delaying Pompeo's Confirmation as Head of CIA After Having Promised to Confirm All NatSec Heads By Last Friday
—Ace
Senator Burr has a pointed summation: "He lied."
So what's this about?
Here's what I think it's about: The Democrats are banking on a lunatic scenario whereby Michael Flynn or others on Trump's staff are found to have conspired with Russia. They figure, I think, that the acting head of the CIA -- note that with Brennan's (none-too-soon) departure there is no official head of the CIA, just some holdover acting as head -- will be able to ferret out the Traitors whereas I guess they think Pompeo wouldn't be as serious about Finding All the Traitors.
So they're going to expose the US to greater security risks and higher chances of a successful terrorist attack to appease the crazies on the left pushing for Chimpeachment 2: Chimps Gone Bananas, and risk American lives on a 0.0000001% chance that there's anything to this newest pipe-dream conspiracy theory or that Brennan's Boyz can find evidence of it.
Oh, My: Incandescently Dumb Obama Foreign Policy Spokesdummy Marie Harf Hired by... FoxNews??!!
—Ace
This makes no sense, until you realize it makes all the sense.
Liberals would of course rather work for the liberal news network CNN. But CNN knows that, and can choose from among the best applicants.
Where does that leave a Marie Harf? Well, it leaves her Fox.
Now, what would Fox gain from this?
Oh God -- It would gain so, so much.
Tucker Carlson can do Theater of the Stupid segments with her two or three nights a week.
It would be uhhhmazing.
Trump Signs Executive Orders: Withdraws from TPP, Ends Funding for Overseas Health Services That Provide Abortions, Freezes Some Federal Hiring
—Ace
Pen and a phone, but mostly the pen.
Making good on a campaign promise, President Trump on Monday signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the controversial Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
He also signed two other orders -- one placing a hiring freeze on some federal workers and the other reinstating a ban on funding for international groups that perform abortions.
Re: the hiring freeze, he said this about it:
The new commander-in-chief also signed an executive order on Monday that froze hiring for some federal government employees.
"Except for the military," he said when signing it.
Government unions immediately began screaming, and that's a real danger, because federal government unions are so popular with the American public.
Per that report, the freeze might be retroactive for Obama's recent hires who were hired but who have not actually begun working yet.
Sean Spicer's First Full Press Briefing
—Ace
Right now sparring over Spicer's and Trump's "lies," with the media completely unwilling to admit their own #FakeNews.
Press Sec: "We have to be honest with the American people. I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts...our intention is never to lie" pic.twitter.com/xgUKdGTPZQ— ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2017
Updates: Here are some snippets of the questions asked and answers thereto.
"Norms-Breaking."
NY Post, not the @AP as tradition has dictated, gets the first question at @PressSec briefing.— lesley clark (@lesleyclark) January 23, 2017
Chanting Mobs Aren't Brave.
Single Individuals Standing Up to the Mob Are Brave.
—Ace
This is just...the most perfect video of everything wrong with college activists. pic.twitter.com/duCzblUwGh— Lo-Ping (@GamingAndPandas) January 21, 2017
Federal Officials People: Intelligence Community Probing Michael Flynn
—Ace
This story is notable for two things.
First, as with the PeePeeGate psyops the IC conducted against the country, it's vapornews -- there's no actual news here, as the "news" is just that there is an investigation. And no conclusions at all.
We already know there was an investigation -- this was leaked two weeks ago. So the leakers are just re-leaking this to get it re-reported.
But there's nothing new -- there's no conclusion, the article notes. So rather than advancing the story by saying "There's an investigation, and it has found X," this story specifically says the investigation has not found anything either way. Nothing excuplatory, nothing incriminating.
Pure re-report of a re-leak.
But this is the most precious part of the Wall Street Journal's report.
It has been common (though I'm certain not uniform) previous media practice to attribute leaks from the IC to "federal officials" or "intelligence community officials." In other words, people working for the federal government or the intelligence community.
On Friday at 12 noon, John Brennan and I'm guessing several other Obama political appointees in the IC lost their jobs, as Trump pointedly did not ask them to remain aboard until their replacements could be confirmed.
So these folks aren't Federal Officials or IC Officials any longer.
They're just people, as of noon Friday.
So note the WSJ's attribution of its non-story:
U.S. counterintelligence agents have investigated communications that President Donald Trump's national security adviser had with Russian officials, according to people familiar with the matter.
WAS: Federal officials
NOW: "People"!
Interesting.
Continue reading
Monday Mid-Morning Open Thread
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Mr. CBD is still under the weather. He asked me if I knew anything about art. I said sure, once upon a time my favorite show on PBS was The Joy of Painting with some guy named Bob Ross.
Not artsy enough for you......................
Continue reading
I heard there was consoling taking place over the weekend.
Close it up
The Morning Report 1/23/17
—J.J. Sefton
Good morning, kids. We're loaded for bear as the first full week of the Trump era kicks off. I'm sure none of you are surprised in any way, shape or form that George Soros is backing the protests both here and abroad. And that if she had her way, the lovely and charming organizer of the Women's March, Linda Sarsour, would force half a million lemmings to change their pussy hats to burqas. I'm so pleased she serves on a NYC immigration commission and is close friends with DeBolshevik. Other than that, one item of note is a dark horse candidate for Trump's first SCOTUS pick, Neil Gorsuch. Frankly, I thought Trump would go for the jugular by nominating someone like Mike Lee, but I think the strategery is you go to the mattresses with the first pick and it forces the Dems to expend all their political capital to oppose him, ensuring smooth sailing for your next picks. But Dems are Dems and will oppose every pick vehemently. We shall see. Anyway, have a better one and remain blessed.
- Surprise! Women's March Organized by Rabid Anti-Semite with Ties to Hamas
- The Other McCain: The Hate That Hates Hate
- Jerusalem of Gold. . .'n Scalpweasel! Signs Indicate US Embassy to Relocate from Tel Aviv
- Not Referencing Anyone in Particular, Pope Warns Against Populism, "Saviors" Like Hitler
- McStains and Grahamnesty Knuckle Under and Vote for Tillerson
- 230 of Soros'' Thugs to Face Felony Charges for Mostly Peaceful Rioting
- Bush Appointee Emerges as New Frontrunner for Trump's First SCOTUS Pick
- The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of: Trump Could Appoint Half the Federal Judiciary
- Confidential Brock Memo: Defeat Trump Via Impeachment
- As Wisconsin Shifts Red, GOP Puts Tammy Baldwin In the Crosshairs (Crosshairs!!)
- Horowitz: "Democrat Party Is Marching Off a Cliff"
Sunday Overnight Open Thread (1/22/17)
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Let The ONT begin............
Quotes of The Day
Quote I
Many of the qualities that come so effortlessly to dogs - loyalty, devotion, selflessness, unflagging optimism, unqualified love - can be elusive to humans. -John Grogan
Quote II
Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A 'you can do it' when things are tough. -Richard M. DeVos
Quote III
Hell hath no fury like a bureaucrat scorned. -Milton Friedman
Quote IV
If we love our country, we should also love our countrymen.- Ronald Reagan
A message to the unhinged temper tantrum throwing "adults" from a man your age.
I’m “The Man” to you racial activists. I’m the idiot who joined the military because I “wasn’t smart enough” to go get a liberal arts degree like you know-it-all 20-year-old college dipshits; and for some reason you hate me for that. I’m that guy with the rifle who signed on the dotted line for $24K a year so that you budding Marxist fucksticks could have the freedom to complain about me and the manner in which I provide it. I have a little message for you.........
Continue reading
On this day, January 22, 1973 Abortion is legalized in the Roe vs. Wade decision.
So if the child is fortunate enough to make it out of the womb does the left care for that child? When it comes to education? NO! The left cares more about their pocket books than they do about poor children.
There's something perverse about an ideology that views the disposing of an unborn child in the third trimester of pregnancy as an indisputable right but the desire of parents to choose a school for their kids as zealotry. Watching President-elect Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, answer an array of frivolous questions this week was just another reminder of how irrational liberalism has become.
Democrats often tell us that racism is one of the most pressing problems in America. And yet, few things have hurt African-Americans more over the past 40 years than inner-city public school systems. If President Obama is correct and educational attainment is the key to breaking out of a lower economic stratum, then no institution is driving inequality quite as effectively as public schools
On a brighter tomorrow note, January 23rd is National Pie Day.
The ONT wishes that kale, tofu, etc tasted like pie. Don't you? Maybe after this latest study we should just continue to eat pie and skip the damn veggies. Salad: The Silent Killer?
Despite all the schizophrenic diet advice consumers hear on a daily basis, one thing has remained consistent: vegetables are good for you. But no more. Now, salad’s a killer. According to a new “study” (produced by researcher who must have looked around and said, “There’s nothing left to demonize! How will I make a name for myself?”), salad is making you feel anxious, depressed, and unable to fall asleep, among other disturbing outcomes. According to the Daily Mail:
“Internist Dr. Svetlana Kogan explained that she sees scores of her patients coming in with very non-specific symptoms—shakes, jitters, sleeplessness. But they may not realize that it could all be coming from something they believed to be healthy.
Everybody is blessed with special gifts and abilities at birth. Some people work hard, develop those skills, catch a little luck and become famous. One of these famous people would be one Shia LeBeouf. Instead of using his fame and wealth to help the country he has decided to be divisive for at least 4 years.
The actor's latest art project asks passersby to stop by the Museum of the Moving Image and say "He will not divide us" in front of a mounted camera.
On the morning of President Trump's inauguration, Shia LaBeouf kicked off a protest of his own in the form of yet another art performance.
The actor's latest project launched Friday at 9 a.m. ET with a camera installation set up at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Passersby are encouraged to stop before the camera and participate by repeating the words "He will not divide us."
LeBeouf's stupidity on full display.
Take a look at this election map of 2016, Maybe
LaDouche LaBeouf is the divider and not President Trump
Mr. LaBeouf It appears the citizens of America are fed up with the Democratic party.
Surroundings. Observations and carelessness. The Day I Wished I Carried A Gun…and my five biggest take aways from this experience.
I’ve been in precarious and dangerous situations before but this one truly shook me up. If the lone gentleman had decided not to tell me because it was “none of his business” I would have innocently walked back to my hotel none the wiser.
Back at the hotel room I breathed a sigh of relief.
And I cursed myself for being so careless.
Tucker Carlson has come a long way. From the bow tie days of being Bob Novak's sit-in on CNN's Cross Fire to hosting his own prime time show on Fox News.
Tucker Carlson's on-air confrontation with anti-Trump protester is beyond wild. Then comes his confession.
Wynton Marsalis. A musician with class.
On this day in 1994 actor Telly Salavas passed away. Did you know that he had a Number 1 hit in the U.K. in 1975? Well, he did and here it is. And it isn't very good. What's worse? You decide.
Here is one of these stories that renews The ONT's faith in young people. Instead of majoring in Queer Gender Studies, Organic Fashion Design; Beer brewing on the moon.
A team of University of California, San Diego students are competing to send an experiment aboard a spacecraft built by Indian startup TeamIndus, which received a million bucks as part of Google’s Lunar XPRIZE competition. The students, like all of us, want to know whether yeast can survive to ferment beer on the Moon.
The proposed experiment starts with wort—malt and water mixed together, prepared on Earth and placed into a special experimentation vessel. The vessel would allow the fermentation process, where the yeast turns sugar to alcohol, and the carbonation process, of getting the bubbles into the beer, to occur simultaneously without releasing any excess carbon dioxide.
The isolation of Antarctica on display.
Concordia Station is a remote Antarctic research center jointly run by France and Italy. It is staffed by dozens of scientists and technicians who work in near isolation, with the next closest station hundreds of miles away.
It is so remote that in order to replenish its supplies, a convoy of containers pulled by a tractor must make a 10 day, 600-plus mile journey across inhospitable terrain dubbed “White Mars.” A recent image from France’s Pleiades space satellite captured the journey, the convoy a tiny black scratch in a massive white expanse
Not only am I a Moron I guess I'm an angry white man as well. To the 'ettes, are you angry white women?
When we’re not beating up our wives and girlfriends or killing Meskin illegals with our concealed-carry Glocks purchased at the Tactical Knife and Gun Wholesale Megamarket in Lumberton, North Carolina, we’re pretty much leading normal lives hanging around the Waffle House so the process server can’t find us and extradite us to southern Alabama to face charges on the 47 months of back child-support payments we never paid because we “just forgot, Your Honor.”
News tips, loose change and remote batteries can be sent here. Or here, petmorons at gmail.
Driving fails. Shit happens. Multiple Genius Award Winners.
The Feel Good Story of The Day
Tonight's ONT has been brought to you by the difference in men and women:
Notice: Posted with permission by AceCorp, LLC. If you cannot read ONT warnings, do not use this product.
The Kids know how to read. Join The Group.
The Wall of Fame brought to you by Maetenloch.
Top 10 commenters:
1 [690 comments] 'J.J. Sefton' [96.91 posts/day]
2 [472 comments] 'grammie winger '
3 [434 comments] 'logprof'
4 [427 comments] '@votermom @vm'
5 [421 comments] 'Miley, the Duchess'
6 [414 comments] 'Tammy al-Thor'
7 [409 comments] 'garrett'
8 [395 comments] 'yankeefifth'
9 [385 comments] 'Jane D'oh'
10 [379 comments] 'rickb223'
Top 10 sockpuppeteers:
1 [72 names] 'Hillary' [10.11 unique names/day]
2 [68 names] 'Duncanthrax'
3 [65 names] 'phreshone'
4 [57 names] 'Steve and Cold Bear'
5 [49 names] 'andycanuck'
6 [46 names] 'Buzzsaw90'
7 [46 names] 'ShainS'
8 [43 names] 'Mike Hammer, etc., etc.'
9 [42 names] 'tu3031'
10 [41 names] 'That deplorable guy who always says...'
Close it up
Rule Britannia!
—WeirdDave
"The sun never sets on the British Empire". 100 years ago this was the literal truth, as our older sibling proudly administered a commonwealth that literally spanned the entire globe. Sorely tested by WWII, she stood strong against the National Socialist threat. Winston Churchill stood tall in the rubble of London, bravely flipping off the German planes with his trademark "V", becoming a eternal symbol of triumph over adversity.
Continue reading
Has there ever been a better example of courage? Of defiance? Of stouthearted determination to fight through the toughest of times and emerge victorious? Such an example can inspire a people for generations, echoing down through the ages, ensuring greatness.
Then again, maybe not.
Open Thread
Close it up
CBD-Less Food Thread
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
Continue reading
CBD contacted me at about 2:30PM looking for help. Seems he celebrated Friday so hard that he can't get out of bed.
So you have me and this quickly prepared but delicious Food Thread.
As many of you know I reside in the upper Mid-West. We enjoy fish at our home. So instead of buying fish, Mrs. MH kicks me out of the house to bring back some fresh fish. One of those fish would be the Black Crappie.
Here is a recipe that we enjoy. It isn't fried fish, but it is pretty crunch nevertheless.
1 lb fresh crappie fillets
1 egg or sub Evaporated milk
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1 tbsp Parmesan cheese, grated
2/3 cup crushed corn flakes
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. pepper
Kosher salt to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
Combine flour and pepper in a shallow bowl and mix well
Beat the egg in another small bowl, add 2 tsp of water and mix it well
Mix crushed corn flakes, Parmesan cheese and cayenne pepper in a separate bowl
Sprinkle fillets with Kosher salt
Dredge fillets first in flour mixture, then egg mixture then in corn flakes mixture
Place coated fillets on a baking sheet coated with cooking oil spray
Bake 10-15 minutes or until fish flakes.
Don't have fresh Crappies or bluegills or perch. Cod and Haddock work well also. I've never tried this recipe with trout or salmon. So I'm not sure what the results would be. Pan fried Brookies with skin on don't need anything else. But, that's a food thread for another day.
In the Upper Mid-West the Catholics brought with them the fish fry on Friday nights. A typical fish fry here consists of fish, cole slaw, French fries and bread/role.
Your Misanthropic gourmet loves cabbage. Here's a recipe for cole slaw from Mrs. MH's grandmother that's very good.
Cole Slaw
1 head cabbage shredded
2-3 carrots shredded
1 small onion minced
Mix veggies in a large bowl
Sauce
2/3 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup salad oil
1/2 cup sugar
1 tsp ground mustard
1/2 tsp celery seed
Salt & pepper to taste
Boil dressing 1 minute. Pour over salad and mix well, it can be served warm or cold. Our preference is cold.
French fries, fried potatoes, hash browns all go well with this meal along with buttered dark rye bread. Wash all of it down with a cold beer of your choice, it's a damn fine meal.
Us Lutherans can only add this to the meal.
Don't worry I wouldn't eat it either.
Food news? Well there is this little tidbit. Regarding tipping restaurant workers.
For years, the restaurant industry has thrown legal challenge after legal challenge at a Labor Department regulation that bars kitchen workers from sharing in tips. The fight stretches all the way back to 2010, when the agency responded to a court ruling that allowed an Oregon restaurant to give cooks and dishwashers pooled tips by dashing out a federal law that prohibited the practice nationwide. Suffice it to say trade groups like the National Restaurant Association were displeased with the move, which was essentially a rogue act without congressional approval. But in September, the industry lost its final lower-court appeal, leaving the group with one option: Go harass the Supreme Court.
Since we've covered the "fish fry" might as well see what Uncle Sam has going on. The gubmint has put out their latest advice.
The Food and Drug Administration issued its “final advice” on fish and shellfish this week, warning against eating some species and encouraging Americans to eat three servings a week of others.
The federal agency gave particular attention to pregnant and breastfeeding women, and in less than 24 hours the Center for Science in the Public Interest said the FDA’s advice is bad medicine.
The FDA reaffirmed its 2014 advice with this week’s final advice and recommends adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, should eat 4-ounce servings of “low-mercury” fish and/or shellfish at least two or three times per week.
“However, all fish contain at least traces of mercury, which can be harmful to the brain and nervous system if a person is exposed to too much of it over time,” according to the FDA’s final advice
Get well CBD.
Close it up
—Misanthropic Humanitarian
So what are you Morons up to today?
Continue reading
It just occurred to me that Trump has gotten more fat people walking in one day than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.
Open thread until Chow Boy saunters along.
Close it up